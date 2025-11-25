Falken-Theater

Falken-Theater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OK's avatar
OK
3d

I have nothing material to speak of. I own an older truck and some tools and clothing. I live frugally. I fight the good fight almost nonstop. I am weary from the battle, and so I'll accept words of ecouragement any day. Thank you again brother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OK's avatar
OK
3d

Thank you for being an astute observer. You are right about me. I might be skeptical and get depressed due to the stark reality I am presently engulfed by, but I do not concede defeat. Not ever.

MOLON LABE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Falken-Soundtheater and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Falken-Soundtheater
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture