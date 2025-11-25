21.0 - CHAPTER XXI — COMPETING POWER CENTERS IN THE MODERN WORLD
THE MULTIPOLAR EMPIRE AND THE NEW FACE OF BABYLON
“It is no longer kings who rule the world,
but systems—each wearing the mask of a nation.”
— Black Feather
I. THE ILLUSION OF ONE EMPIRE — WHY CARR’S FRAMEWORK FAILS
William Guy Carr imagined a single, unified cabal guiding history.
A lone puppeteer.
A solitary serpent.
But reality is far more dangerous:
The modern world is not ruled by one empire
but by a competition of empires—
each seeking to become the One.
The 21st century is not unipolar or even bipolar.
It is a field of shifting alliances, rival bureaucracies,
cross-embedded networks,
and overlapping centers of power.
No one controls all.
No one sees all.
No one governs the totality.
Instead, we live inside a multipolar Babylon—
a world where competing elites
use the same tools, symbols, infrastructures,
and global architectures.
They borrow each other’s strategies.
They mimic each other’s propaganda.
They upgrade each other’s technologies.
Their competition does not liberate the world.
It tightens the net.
II. THE FIVE GREAT POWER CENTERS OF THE POST-COLD WAR ORDER
The modern world is shaped by five superstructures,
each an empire in its own right,
each inheriting parts of the Cold War system.
1. The Anglo-American Financial Bloc
(Washington, London, Wall Street, the Fed, the City of London, IMF, World Bank)
This is the empire Carr understood partially—
a financial web linking governments, banks, and corporations
through:
the petrodollar
global reserve currency dominance
multinational institutions
investment capital
derivative markets
sanctions architecture
intelligence–finance fusion (Five Eyes + banks)
Its power is not secret.
It is systemic.
It is the operating system of globalization.
Its religion is liquidity.
Its creed is risk.
Its temple is the market.
Its priests wear suits, not robes.
2. The Russian Imperium
(The post-Soviet security elite, Gazprom, Rosneft, the FSB/SVR complex)
Russia is not a reborn USSR.
It is a traditional empire wearing postmodern armor:
deep intelligence roots
oligarchic capital
nationalist ideology
militarized energy leverage
technological espionage
Russia’s power is not universalist.
It is territorial:
a civilizational fortress guarding its sphere of influence.
But when cornered,
it acts like every empire in history—
expansionist, defensive, myth-wrapped.
3. The Chinese Technocratic Leviathan
(CCP, PLA, Belt and Road Initiative, digital governance infrastructure)
Here rises the most coherent competitor
to the Anglo-American system:
a centralized state
a digital social credit apparatus
population-scale behavioral engineering
long-term industrial planning
global infrastructure diplomacy
AI-driven governance models
China is not simply authoritarian.
It is technocratic-authoritarian,
the model envisioned by Western technocrats
but implemented with Eastern efficiency.
Where the West seduces with convenience,
China compels with discipline.
4. The European Bureaucratic Empire
(EU Commission, ECB, technocratic regulatory power)
Europe no longer conquers with armies.
It conquers with rules:
data regulations
banking directives
trade frameworks
environmental mandates
digital governance standards
Its power is procedural.
Its dominance is subtle.
It governs by shaping the shape of governance.
The EU is a priesthood of administrators—
a post-national empire of paperwork and penalties.
5. The Corporate-Technological Power Centers
(Big Tech, Big Pharma, media conglomerates, cloud monopolies, DARPA offspring)
This is the new power Carr could not have foreseen.
Here lie the true architects of the Great Reset:
algorithmic surveillance
platform-mediated speech
biometric identity ecosystems
behavioral prediction engines
medical-industrial control grids
AI-managed human capital
These corporations do not rule nations—
they rule nations’ citizens,
harvest nations’ data,
and operate above nations’ laws.
They are trans-sovereign.
Trans-national.
And increasingly, trans-human.
This is the empire of the Machine.
III. HOW THESE POWER CENTERS COMPETE — AND HOW THEY COLLABORATE
The multipolar world is not a battlefield of pure rivalry.
It is a complex dance of conflict and cooperation.
They fight for:
markets
resources
ideology
territory
population influence
digital dominance
future-proof technologies
But they collaborate on:
surveillance infrastructures
financial regulation
global health protocols
climate governance
digital identity standards
intelligence sharing (selectively)
crisis narratives
Competition for the throne
does not stop the building of the tower.
IV. THE CENTRAL BLACK FEATHER THESIS:
THE GREAT RESET IS A MULTI-CENTER PROJECT
Contrary to simplistic conspiracy theories,
the Great Reset is not:
a single cabal
a unified elite
a monolithic plot
a lone mastermind pulling strings
Instead:
The Great Reset is the convergence
of competing power centers
toward the same technocratic future.
Not because they collaborate intentionally,
but because the logic of their systems
pushes them in the same direction.
Centralization.
Digitization.
Automation.
Surveillance.
Biometric governance.
Algorithmic administration.
Global coordination.
Population management.
These are not accidents.
They are structural necessities
for empires seeking to govern
a world of eight billion souls
under conditions of speed, complexity,
and planetary-scale interdependence.
In the ancient world,
Babylon unified religion and power.
In the modern world,
Technocracy unifies data and power.
V. WHY NO POWER CENTER CAN CONTROL IT ALL
(AND WHY THIS IS MORE DANGEROUS)
Each power center believes
it can build the final system.
But none can.
The world is too large.
The networks too complex.
The populations too diverse.
The systems too entangled.
And so:
the West pushes digital identity
China pushes social credit
Russia pushes security nationalism
Europe pushes regulatory harmonization
corporations push global platforms
Each empire builds a part of the architecture
that none will fully control.
The final system will not be theirs.
It will be its own.
A machine that no emperor can restrain.
An administration without a face.
A Babylon without a king.
This is the true danger.
VI. WHERE CHRISTIANS MUST STAND
(AND WHAT THEY MUST REFUSE)
The Christian cannot give allegiance
to any empire that claims totality.
Not Moscow.
Not Washington.
Not Beijing.
Not Brussels.
Not Silicon Valley.
Because Christ does not share sovereignty.
The early Church did not survive Rome
by winning political battles.
It survived by refusing
the empire’s demand for total loyalty.
Today the same refusal is required:
refuse biometric dependence
refuse algorithmic identity
refuse ideological coercion
refuse technocratic priesthoods
refuse the seduction of safety
The Christian response
is neither naïve optimism
nor panicked escapism.
It is faithful presence
under a King
who will shatter every empire
and gather every tribe
into a kingdom not built
by power centers
but by a cross.