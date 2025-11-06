A Song of Sam Cooke

I was born by the river In a little tent Oh, and just like the river, I’ve been running Ever since It’s been a long A long time coming, but I know A change gon’ come Oh yes, it will It’s been too hard living But I’m afraid to die ‘Cause I don’t know what’s up there Beyond the sky It’s been a long A long time coming, but I know A change gon’ come Oh yes, it will I go to the movie And I go downtown And somebody keep telling me “Don’t hang around” It’s been a long A long time coming, but I know A change gon’ come Oh yes, it will Then, I go to my brother And I say, “Brother, help me, please” But he winds up knockin’ me Back down on my knees, oh There been times that I thought I couldn’t last for long But now, I think I’m able To carry on It’s been a long A long time coming, but I know A change gon’ come Oh yes, it will