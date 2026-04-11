[Verse 1]
Have you seen the lonely people walking by
Empty faces underneath the evening sky
Drifting down a river made of sorrow
Hearts are broken waiting for tomorrow
[Chorus]
All these lonely people
So far from home
All these lonely people
Don't want to be alone
Don't want to be alone
[Verse 2]
Michelle Ma Belle she told me long ago
It ain't the fame or fortune makes your heart to grow
Don't need computers, don't need fancy cars
Just need a heart of gold to heal these scars
Share your wisdom, share your love
Care for those below and up above
One step forward, that's all it takes
To heal the heart before it breaks
[Chorus]
All these lonely people
So far from home
All these lonely people
Don't want to be alone
Don't want to be alone
[Bridge]
Oh my sad and lonely heart tonight
Afraid to fall, afraid to see the light
But there's a doorway waiting to be found
Where lonely souls can lay their burdens down
I am your faith, your guiding light
Let me hold you, hold you tight
Through the darkest space when hearts unite
Dancing through the endless night
[Outro]
Morning comes to chase away the pain
Two hearts beating dancing in the rain
No more lonely, no more lonely
[vocal ad-libs]
I finally found a place to call our home
All these lonely people
Coming home at last
All these lonely people
Their sorrow is in the past
Just open your door and step on through
I've been waiting to dance with you
[acoustic guitar fade out]
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.