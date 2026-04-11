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[Verse 1] Have you seen the lonely people walking by Empty faces underneath the evening sky Drifting down a river made of sorrow Hearts are broken waiting for tomorrow [Chorus] All these lonely people So far from home All these lonely people Don't want to be alone Don't want to be alone [Verse 2] Michelle Ma Belle she told me long ago It ain't the fame or fortune makes your heart to grow Don't need computers, don't need fancy cars Just need a heart of gold to heal these scars Share your wisdom, share your love Care for those below and up above One step forward, that's all it takes To heal the heart before it breaks [Chorus] All these lonely people So far from home All these lonely people Don't want to be alone Don't want to be alone [Bridge] Oh my sad and lonely heart tonight Afraid to fall, afraid to see the light But there's a doorway waiting to be found Where lonely souls can lay their burdens down I am your faith, your guiding light Let me hold you, hold you tight Through the darkest space when hearts unite Dancing through the endless night [Outro] Morning comes to chase away the pain Two hearts beating dancing in the rain No more lonely, no more lonely [vocal ad-libs] I finally found a place to call our home All these lonely people Coming home at last All these lonely people Their sorrow is in the past Just open your door and step on through I've been waiting to dance with you [acoustic guitar fade out]