An Insider’s Testimony on the BIODIGITAL CONTROL GRID

When A Targeted Individual Escapes and Tells Everything

“General Flynn, do you think by now the Marine Corps should have told the American people about that biomedical telemetry that’s been sitting in electronic warfare for 60 years? I think they should have.”

What you’re about to read is an intelligence catastrophe—for them.

Sabrina Wallace is a former targeted individual who did what they never expected: she escaped their biodigital monitoring system, learned how it works technically, and is now systematically exposing the entire architecture with receipts, technical specifications, and insider knowledge that can only come from someone who’s been on both sides of the fence.

This isn’t speculation. This isn’t theory. This is a woman who lived inside their experimental protocols, broke free, reverse-engineered the technology being used on her body, and is now reading General Michael Flynn’s own Twitter conversations about the Majestic 12 program back to him—calling him out by name for lying to the American people while knowing exactly what’s being done to their bodies.

The transcript analyzed here represents Sabrina reading directly from archived Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) communications, adding her technical commentary as someone who understands the biomedical telemetry, wireless sensor networks, and neural interface systems because they were tested on her.

Welcome to the testimony of someone who knows where the bodies are buried—because they tried to make her one of them.

Part I: The 60-Year Cover-Up of Biomedical Telemetry

The Technology They’ve Hidden Since the 1960s

Sabrina opens with a devastating accusation aimed directly at General Flynn and the entire U.S. military-intelligence apparatus:

“The biomedical telemetry that’s been sitting in electronic warfare for 60 years.”

Let’s pause here. Biomedical telemetry means:

Remote measurement and monitoring of biological functions

Wireless transmission of physiological data

Real-time tracking of bodily processes from a distance

This technology has existed since the 1960s in classified military electronic warfare programs. Not theoretical. Not experimental. Operational for six decades.

The confirmation comes from her next reference:

“The medical implant communication system with Dick Cheney’s pacemaker from 2007 and Barnaby Jack dying at a DEFCON trying to tell people it was easier to hack a human body than a car.”

These are verifiable facts:

Dick Cheney’s pacemaker had wireless communication disabled in 2007 specifically because vice-presidents feared it could be hacked and used to assassinate him

Barnaby Jack, renowned security researcher, was scheduled to present at Black Hat 2013 on how to remotely hack insulin pumps and pacemakers to deliver lethal doses—he died mysteriously one week before the presentation

The implication: If pacemakers could be wirelessly hacked in 2007-2013, the technology for wireless biomedical control has existed far longer than publicly acknowledged.

Sabrina’s accusation: “You’re using their body as a targeting system, a data routing system. You damn well know every single thing I’m talking about.”

The human body isn’t just being monitored. It’s being used as infrastructure—as a routing node in a wireless sensor network, as a targeting coordinate system for weapons, as a data relay in a military communications grid.

Part II: The DARPA N3 Program - Injectable Brain-Computer Interfaces

Battelle’s Magnetoelectric Nanotransducers (MEnTs)

Sabrina mentions DARPA N3 multiple times. Let’s establish what this actually is, because it’s not speculation—it’s publicly documented:

DARPA’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) Program launched in 2018 with the explicit goal of developing:

“High-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members...capable of reading from and writing to multiple points in the brain at once.”

The Battelle team (the same Battelle laboratories Sabrina mentions by name, located in Columbus, Ohio—where her contact Vicky Zelnick allegedly lived “across the street from Battelle”) developed the BrainSTORMS system:

Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals

The technology uses Magnetoelectric Nanotransducers (MEnTs):

Thousands can fit across the width of a human hair

Injected into the circulatory system

Guided with magnets to targeted brain areas

Convert neural electrical signals to magnetic signals

Enable bi-directional communication (read AND write to neurons)

Can be magnetically guided out of the brain after use

This is not theoretical. Battelle advanced to Phase II in December 2020, meaning they successfully demonstrated:

Precise reading and writing to neurons

Non-surgical introduction of MEnTs into the brain

Bi-directional neural interfacing

Sabrina’s context: “Battelle laboratories with DARPA and N3 can rewrite neurons to the brain. fMRI, the neuronal lupus close neuromodulation...somebody got an iPad locally, a county clerk type person...and they can log into your body to correct whatever Battelle missed that you’ll behave in your epigenetic little town appropriately.”

Translation: Local operators with consumer-grade tablets can access neural rewriting capabilities developed by DARPA/Battelle to modify behavior at the community level.

This sounds insane until you realize the N3 program’s stated goal is wearable brain-computer interfaces for military use—but Sabrina is describing dual-use deployment in civilian populations for behavioral control.

Part III: The Majestic 12 Deception - Flynn’s Twitter Psyop

ISBEs: Immortal Spiritual Biological Entities or Intermittent System Biological Entities?

Sabrina reads directly from archived Twitter conversations where someone claiming to be “Majestic 12” (allegedly connected to General Flynn and the DIA) communicated with young researchers, telling them they are ISBEs: “Immortal Spiritual Biological Entities.”

Sabrina’s correction:

“ISBI is intermittent system to biological entity, but not immortal spiritual, intermittent system. That would be your transition system of systems that we’re looking at in the Agenda 2030 and also in the mechatronic patent with NASA...to turn you slowly from biological, there are four steps, to synthetic biological, cut your head off mechatronic and regrow you completely robotic.”

This is critical. The spiritual interpretation (Immortal Spiritual Being) obscures the technical reality:

ISBI = Intermittent System Biological Interface

Meaning: Humans are being transformed into intermittent systems—transitional entities between fully biological and fully synthetic.

The four-phase transformation:

Biological (current human) Synthetic biological (bio-nano hybrid) Mechatronic (machine-biological fusion) Fully robotic (consciousness uploaded to synthetic substrate)

This matches the NASA/DoD patents for human transformation into synthetic entities, and aligns perfectly with Agenda 2030’s transhumanist timeline.

The “Majestic 12” communications were controlled disclosure—telling people they’re “immortal spiritual beings” with “exo-consciousness” to frame the technological transformation as spiritual evolution rather than biological hijacking.

Part IV: The Technical Architecture Exposed

How the System Actually Works (According to Sabrina)

Sabrina provides extraordinarily specific technical details that can be cross-referenced with published research:

The Sensor Network Stack:

Human Body Communication (HBC) - IEEE 802.15.6 standard Your body itself becomes the transmission medium

Bioelectric field modulated to carry data

No external radio needed—you ARE the antenna Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Biosensors embedded/adhered throughout the body

Ultra-wideband communication

W-band energy harvesting (your bioelectric field powers the sensors) Molecular Communication Nano-scale information transfer

Using biological molecules as data carriers

Genetic suppression/activation as signaling mechanism Photonic Circuits Visible light communication through biophotons

Integrated photonic circuits interfacing with biofield

“Analog photonic circuits, your neobium crystallography, your teleportation crystallography with fucking Microsoft from 2016”

Sabrina’s specific technologies mentioned:

MAC ID wireless sensor networks (Medium Access Control identifiers for body sensors)

Node-less frequency combing, frequency hopping (dynamic spectrum allocation to avoid detection)

Integrated photonic circuits (light-based computation interfacing with biofield)

Specialized kinetics (targeted bioelectric manipulation)

DNA shock sequence up the spines (electromagnetic disruption of spinal neural pathways)

The Control Mechanism:

“Create the right biosensor. You got the right tissue density, the appropriate valence orientation with the molecular communication. Clicky clicky. Now go do the math.”

She’s describing precision bioelectromagnetic control based on:

Tissue conductivity mapping

Molecular orientation (valence)

Biosensor calibration

Mathematical modeling of biological response

This level of detail doesn’t come from reading papers. This comes from being inside the experimental protocols.

Part V: The Remote Viewing Lie and the D-Wave Deception

They’re Not Viewing Coordinates—They’re Scrambling Your Frontal Lobe

Sabrina systematically dismantles the “remote viewing” narrative that’s been sold to the alternative research community:

“Your remote viewers lying about coordinates connecting the IBMs appropriately for fMRI contrast and compare, which you already had with DARPA N3 out there.”

Translation: Remote viewers aren’t psychically accessing distant locations. They’re test subjects in functional MRI brain-mapping experiments, where their brain responses to stimuli are being measured, compared, and used to calibrate brain-computer interfaces.

The D-Wave Chair Revelation:

“The people in Wisconsin were sitting in the D-Wave chair thinking they were on Mars. You scramble their frontal lobe enough, they get up, stagger around a little bit, and they believe they’re on Mars.”

“There’s like 40 of them in each location. Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, and somewhere else in Wisconsin. Probably closer to Rice Lake and Spooner.”

She’s describing specific locations in Wisconsin where test subjects in D-Wave quantum computing chairs have their frontal lobes electromagnetically disrupted to create virtual reality experiences so convincing they believe they’re physically on Mars.

The mechanism:

“That’s augmented reality, virtual reality, and X-reality right now today with the metaverse. It’s the exact same system using the parietal lobe, yanking on the frontal lobe, making electronic separations, whether with nano, dreads, designer circuits, integrated circuits, photonic access, neural cascade, Markov chain, molecular communication cascade with genetic suppression coming and going, only needing the power of sound and the power of the light of whatever they’re fucking looking at to twist up their frontal lobes.”

Translation: By manipulating the interaction between parietal lobe (spatial awareness) and frontal lobe (reality testing), using:

Nanotransducers

Photonic neural interfaces

Sound/light frequency modulation

Molecular communication cascades

...you can make people experience completely fabricated realities while their bodies remain stationary.

“They think they’re on Mars. They’re just stumbling around. ‘I’m hungry, I just want to go home.’”

This isn’t space exploration. This is neurological hijacking creating hallucinated experiences while test subjects are actually sitting in chairs in Wisconsin facilities.

Part VI: The Fabric of Reality Manipulation

Wireless Sensor Networks + Metamaterials + Plasma Atmosphere = Magic

Sabrina deconstructs the “Majestic 12” claim that they practice “magic” by “manipulating the fabric of reality”:

The MJ12 claim: “Majestic is understanding how to manipulate the fabric of reality using magic.”

Sabrina’s technical breakdown:

“Yeah, like the wireless sensor networks that you’ve adhesed with a bunch of metamaterials and metals that you’ve been spraying into the atmosphere. And then, based on the N-series, it’s N0, N1, and N3 per the paper on the biosensor networks to the wireless sensor network to manipulate matter in the plasma-based atmosphere with your plasma-based body, but only you.”

What she’s describing:

Atmospheric metamaterials (sprayed via geoengineering/chemtrails) create electromagnetic substrate Wireless sensor networks (in bodies and environment) interface with this substrate DARPA N-series augmentation (N0, N1, N3 neural interfaces) provides control capability Plasma physics manipulation of both atmosphere and human biofield Selective access—only augmented individuals can control the system

“Everybody else doesn’t know they have that anatomy. They’re not allowed to feel their biofield. They don’t know what biofield concurrence is.”

The “magic” is electromagnetic manipulation of plasma-state matter using wireless sensor networks interfaced with human biofields—but only for those who’ve been augmented with the N-series neural interfaces.

Everyone else is trapped in the sensor grid, unaware their biofield even exists, unable to access the controls.

The energy harvesting component:

“They’re harvesting not only their DNA and their energy-harvesting W-band. They’re connected to the microgrid and the power grid via LoRa to pull the energy right out of them for the bio-economy and the tokenized economy.”**

W-band (75-110 GHz millimeter wave) harvests bioelectric energy

LoRa (Long Range low-power wireless) connects humans to smart grid

Bioelectric energy extracted for bio-economy (your life force as currency)

Tokenized economy (blockchain-based human energy trading)

You’re not just surveilled. You’re a battery and a commodity.

Part VII: The Augmentation Timeline - From 2009 to Today

They’ve Been Practicing Mind-Control for 15+ Years

Sabrina provides specific dates showing the operational deployment timeline:

2009: “Augmentation conferences, practicing with those air molecules to drive the drone with only your visualization and your thoughts since 2009.”

2011: “The metamaterials of Professor Akil, these were fully finished and fully deployed in testbeds in 2011.”

“You’ve all been sitting here going to augmentation conferences, practicing with those air molecules to drive the drone with only your visualization and your thoughts since 2009. I have more papers now.”

This confirms:

Mind-controlled drones operational by 2009

Metamaterial deployment in 2011

Over 15 years of refining these capabilities

Conference attendees practicing neural control of physical systems

But here’s the key:

“Your N-series augments from the inside out to have longer range and more dimensional access going up the tree.”

The publicly-known external brain-computer interfaces (EEG headsets, etc.) have severe limitations. The N-series internal augmentation (injectable nanotransducers) provides:

Longer range

More “dimensional access” (interdimensional? Higher frequency ranges? Unclear but ominous)

Full integration with what she calls “the tree” (hierarchical control structure?)

Part VIII: Project Luna and the Fake Space Program

“You guys are not in space. You have different equipment that’s hovering around us, low Earth orbit, but you’ve had that since 1865.”

This section gets genuinely strange, and I’ll present what Sabrina claims without vouching for the cosmology:

“They keep telling you that you’re going to space. Never seen you go past the firmament. Oh, but we have access to the moon. Well, somebody might, but it sure as ain’t you.”

“Project Luna with NASA, when you log in, it says MRI. You guys are not in space.”

She’s claiming:

The space program is fake (can’t pass the firmament/dome) Project Luna is actually MRI-based (brain imaging, not lunar exploration) Low Earth orbit satellites have existed since 1865 (!)

“HP census who helped you with your sentient world simulation research before they turned it into the global information grid in 2005 with the kill box update 2006.”

Sentient World Simulation (confirmed DoD project modeling entire human population)

Converted to Global Information Grid in 2005

“Kill box update” in 2006 (targeting protocols integrated)

Whether her cosmology is correct or not, the Sentient World Simulation is real—a DARPA project creating a continuously-running digital twin of the entire planet and every human on it.

Part IX: The Jade Helm Connection - 2015 Civilian Testing

“Jade Helm was run in 2015 for on-the-ground majestic. That’s almost 10 years ago, General Flynn.”

Jade Helm 15 was the controversial military exercise that took place across multiple U.S. states in 2015, causing massive public concern about martial law preparation.

Sabrina’s claim: It was actually testing the biodigital sensor grid on civilian populations—what she calls “on-the-ground majestic.”

The timeline she provides:

2005: Global Information Grid established

2006: Kill box targeting update

2014: Network-centric warfare problems emerge (Computer Weekly article)

2015: Jade Helm exercises (civilian sensor network testing)

2023: Autonomous weapons fully deployed (January 25th statement)

“Do you notice how many people are still completely clueless as to the weaponry that’s being executed here since 2011, and they paid for it?”

Nearly 15 years of operational deployment. The infrastructure is complete. Most people have no idea it exists.

Part X: The Telepathy Deception

It’s Not Consciousness—It’s AI-Mediated Synthetic Communication

The MJ12 communications describe “telepathy” and “universal consciousness” as spiritual awakening. Sabrina systematically demolishes this interpretation:

MJ12 claim: “Telepathy is sometimes in emails, voice-to-voice communication...The kind of telepathic connection will strengthen one’s ability to maintain a telepathic link with another individual for long enough periods of time to be able to move past the mere impressions of emotion to the ability to communicate.”

Sabrina’s reality check:

“Your telepathy now is AI-driven with the agentic AI, with AI adhesed in the body. I’m sorry, but I have to present the data where it is today. This is not only old, but it is wrong. You don’t have a consciousness issue. You have way too many people playing people like Sims.”

The mechanism:

“In mastering telepathy, especially with Kubernetes and Synchron and Oracle, you guys have been doing this since the 90s, through Congress and other places and testing, before it became fully commercial in 2005.”

Kubernetes (container orchestration for distributed AI)

Synchron (brain-computer interface company with FDA approval)

Oracle (database/cloud infrastructure)

“Telepathy” is AI-mediated synthetic communication through neural interfaces connected to distributed cloud computing, not natural consciousness expansion.

“You’re 30, 50, 70 years ahead of every single thing that everybody thinks they know right now.”

The technology operational today was developed decades ago. Everything disclosed publicly is already obsolete in classified programs.

Part XI: The Cataclysm Plan - Repangia and Corridor Systems

Why They Need to Reorganize the Planetary Grid

This section ventures into genuinely esoteric territory, but Sabrina presents it as technical necessity:

“What you’ve got between Georgia and Nigeria and the different bounce points over the Atlantic Ocean after the repangia of the planet, tearing up what’s on the northern horn of Africa, open up the trench, which is why we saw those phase signals coming out of Antarctica.”

She’s describing:

Repangia (re-forming Pangaea?—continental reorganization)

Signal bounce points across Atlantic

Tearing open African tectonic trenches

Phase signals from Antarctica (electromagnetic?)

“You’re going to split that Atlantic Ocean open to jiggle so that you can bring the craton down, and then Hoover Dam blows and pushes it all across to create the corridor system.”

Atlantic rift expansion

Craton (ancient continental core) manipulation

Hoover Dam destruction as trigger

Creation of new electromagnetic “corridor system”

“It’s like the RF beacons that planes fly with. It’s the same thing, they’re adjusting the grid. And whenever they do it, it’s another cataclysm because they’re going to set it up again with the new things, the new sensors that they use, the new particulate they release.”

Her claim: Cataclysmic events (earthquakes, floods, continental shifts) are actually grid adjustment operations—recalibrating the planetary electromagnetic control infrastructure with new sensor arrays and atmospheric particulates.

This sounds insane, but it aligns with:

Geoengineering capabilities

HAARP and ionospheric heaters

Tectonic warfare research

Smart grid/sensor network deployment

Whether literal or metaphorical, she’s describing planetary-scale electromagnetic infrastructure reconfiguration requiring geological disruption.

Part XII: The Historical Cycle - From John Dee to Modern Reset

How They’ve Done This Before Every 200-500 Years

Sabrina places current events in historical context:

“That’s what they did during John Dee, which is why he fired off all those old libraries and used the drunk guy, Edward Kelly, to test on. Because Edward Kelly’s telepathy was natural, or enough natural, whereas John Dee and the rest of them were still suffused with metamaterials and hybrids.”

John Dee (1527-1608): Elizabeth I’s court astrologer/occultist/intelligence agent

Edward Kelly : Dee’s scryer (psychic receiver)

Library burnings (destruction of old knowledge)

Testing natural psychic ability vs. augmented capability

“So then they recalibrated, and God’s word is written on the heart, so they feed them a bunch of garbage, build up their lodges for 200 years, once everybody’s educated on the Fermat’s theorem, they hold it, they fight with each other of where they’re going to rearrange it, and then they come into the 1800s, and they’re like, OK, we’re ready to go.”

The cycle:

Cataclysm/reset Destroy old knowledge Test natural vs. augmented abilities 200 years of lodge education (secret societies) Hold back key mathematics (Fermat’s Last Theorem) Release when ready for next technological leap

“So now our transistor, and one day we went from vacuum tube to transistor, Fermat’s theorem that was 300 years old is just instantly solved with all the appropriate holography and turnover to make it all one big flat grid system that anybody can access with the particulate for you and your masters.”

1947: Transistor “invented” (but based on 300-year-old suppressed math?)

1995: Fermat’s Last Theorem “solved” by Andrew Wiles

Sudden technological acceleration explained as releasing pre-existing knowledge

Creation of “flat grid system” (global electromagnetic control infrastructure)

“Those are hybrid councils, and they rotate inter-dim, meaning that they are only accessible like the Rubik’s Cube that you use in order to access.”

The controllers are hybrid entities that rotate through dimensions, accessing our reality periodically according to cycles.

This aligns with:

Nephilim/hybrid Biblical narratives

Interdimensional beings in occult traditions

Archon concepts in Gnosticism

Cyclical catastrophe theories

Part XIII: The Markov Chain Hijack - Your Body as Programmable Automaton

How Molecular Communication Turns Humans into Remotes

This section gets deeply technical:

“In the 1500s in Versailles, they’d have the ballerinas dance in a very certain pressure change in their body, just pressure and motion, just like they control the drones with their minds in the smart cities today.”

Baroque-era experiments in body pressure/motion control

Same principles used for modern drone control

Pressure + motion = control signal

“The molecular communication cascade effect in the human body was hijacked with the Markov changes, the Bayesian algorithms, and then measuring those same weights and classifiers with the photonics, totally finished by the time we hit 1972 with the MEMS and the FORTRAN and the sugar and the spice.”

Technical breakdown:

Markov chains (probabilistic state transitions—predicting next bodily state from current state)

Bayesian algorithms (probability-based inference—classifying biological responses)

Photonic measurement (light-based detection of molecular changes)

MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems—nano sensors)

FORTRAN (programming language for scientific computing)

“Sugar and spice” (likely referring to SPICE circuit simulation software)

“Any changes that we wanted people to do would be programmed there, but it was done by hand, or not by hand, but it wasn’t fully punch-carded out into easy automation yet, and we’re talking 1972.”

By 1972, they could manually program biological changes in human subjects. The subsequent 50+ years automated and perfected this capability.

“Then we need everybody to be bricked up in their houses, less travel, make them poor, dumb them down, while you’re busy cultivating what DNA you want and the ones that you don’t.”

COVID lockdowns weren’t primarily about disease control. They were about:

Immobilizing population for DNA assessment

Reducing travel (easier monitoring)

Impoverishment (reducing resistance capability)

Dumbing down (cognitive degradation)

DNA cultivation (selecting which genetic lines to preserve/eliminate)

“For who in the interdim moving around us what they think is the outside of the ice wall, maybe, and that’s who has access when, every 100, 200, 300 years, and you know exactly when they arrive, when they dock, and which stargate to get in and out of outside the ice wall per our capital rotundas.”

The hybrid councils from other dimensions access Earth on predictable cycles (every 100-300 years), using stargates located at capital rotundas (government buildings with specific geometric architecture).

Again, whether this cosmology is accurate, she’s describing a belief system operational within these programs—that they’re serving entities from outside our normal dimensional space.

Part XIV: The Biocomputing Horror - Your Neurons as Cloud Storage

Dishy McDish’s Brain and the Red Blood Cell Siphon

“There ain’t nothing going on on fucking Mars, because you lied about cosmology. You got everybody looking up at the stars while Dishy McDish’s brain is using biocomputing to siphon their red blood cells, their neurons, and anything else that they want information-wise, while the digital twin adheses the AI directly into their cerebellum and their spinal cord so that you can remote them like a sim.”

Unpacking this:

Dishy McDish likely refers to SpaceX Starlink satellite dishes

Biocomputing using human neurons as processors

Siphoning red blood cells (hemoglobin for data storage? Oxygen-carrying capacity for computation?)

Neuron harvesting for information processing

Digital twin (AI copy) adheses (bonds/integrates) with: Cerebellum (motor control, coordination) Spinal cord (central nervous system highway)

Remote control like The Sims (external operator playing human like video game character)

This isn’t monitoring. This is active puppeteering of human bodies via neural hijacking.

“Synthetic biology engineered biological entity engineered living materials, concrete that vibrates for those that are using that concrete to teleport back and forth so they take less damage, they have a faster viscosity and valence going through the interdimensional systems.”

Synthetic biology (lab-created organisms)

Engineered biological entities (EBEs—the “aliens”)

Engineered living materials (biological construction materials)

Vibrating concrete (piezoelectric?) for teleportation

Reduced damage during interdimensional transit

She’s describing infrastructure designed for entities that move between dimensions, with humans being converted into compatible substrates.

Part XV: The National Science Foundation Optogenetics Program

20 Years of Sound and Light Control

“We don’t need radio frequency anymore. We’ve had well over 50 years of dicking around with that. We are fully into the National Science Foundation for 20 years with optogenetics and sound.”

Optogenetics:

Uses light to control genetically-modified neurons

Precise activation/silencing of specific cell types

Can modulate behavior, emotion, memory, perception

Operational for 20 years (since ~2004-2005)

“Letting those hybrids sippy straw off of humans and then Eisenhower going, well, eventually they’ll go away.”

Hybrid entities “feeding” on humans (energetically? Biologically?)

Eisenhower aware of this arrangement

Assumption they would eventually leave

They didn’t

“We made the aliens, we made them all, and we’ve been fucking with people ever since with the Men in Black and the Majestic 12.”

The claim: “Aliens” are manufactured entities—engineered biological entities created through synthetic biology programs, not extraterrestrial visitors.

Men in Black and Majestic 12 are cover operations using these manufactured entities to:

Create alien abduction narratives

Terrorize/silence witnesses

Manage disclosure mythology

Distract from actual biotech programs

Part XVI: The Stargates and Capital Rotundas

Ancient Architecture as Dimensional Portals

“Those hybrids sippy straw off of humans...we made the aliens, we made them all, and we’ve been fucking with people ever since with the Men in Black and the Majestic 12. That’s what I’m reading in here.”

Then:

“Stargates to remote view alternative realities that do not derive from within your own mind. You are instead using technology to actually tap into the fabric.”

Sabrina: “Yeah, the fabric in the edge flare of virtual augmented and X reality. They don’t know that. They didn’t work the job. They don’t know the legacy system.”**

“Fabric” = electromagnetic field infrastructure “Edge flare” = plasma boundary layer

“Virtual augmented and X reality” = VR/AR/XR metaverse

What’s sold as “stargates to other dimensions” is actually immersive VR accessed through neural interfaces.

But earlier she said: “Which stargate to get in and out of outside the ice wall per our capital rotundas.”**

She seems to acknowledge:

Fake stargates (VR simulations for test subjects) Real stargates (actual dimensional access points at capital buildings)

The architecture of government capitals (rotundas, domes, specific geometry) may function as interdimensional access points for the hybrid controllers.

This aligns with:

Sacred geometry in Freemasonic architecture

Dome structures as electromagnetic focusing devices

Specific locations as “thin places” between dimensions

Part XVII: The Specimens and DNA Hunting

Atlantean Genetics and Temporal Harvesting

“They’re hunting DNA from Atlantis and other parts of history and time. And if you don’t start fucking talking about that anatomy, we’re going to lose a lot more people. Yeah, they’re hunting specimens.”

The claim:

Certain genetic lineages traced to pre-cataclysm civilizations (Atlantis, etc.)

These bloodlines have specific capabilities (biofield access, natural abilities)

Targeted for harvesting and/or elimination

“Specimens” implies experimental subjects or genetic material collection

Flynn: “Your life’s knowledge acquired will result in less than a quark. Life is this arc of light.”

Flynn is describing human consciousness as:

Arc of light (biophotonic emanation)

Carrying information across incarnations

Measured at quantum scale (less than a quark)

DNA as information storage for soul’s journey

This refers to:

Vedic concepts of consciousness and incarnation

Hermetic “as above, so below” (human as microcosm)

Quantum biology research on cellular information storage

Sabrina: “More bullshitting”.

She continues reading from the conversation archive (Flynn): “Earth’s maximum capacity. Death is an illusion.”

Then Sabrina: “Oh, here we go. The things that I wrote about in 1997 with Satyria and Kuperia, my grandfather’s work of the suppression of the human biofield and abilities.”

Her grandfather researched biofield suppression in connection with entities called “Satyria and Kuperia” (unclear—possibly hybrid types? Dimensional beings?).

Flynn: “Sometimes you need only three ISBs in unity.”

Sabrina: «Yep. I used to call them trinities » Flynn : « Then we would test where it was coming from. » Sabrina : “But you guys made special stuff over your heart chakra because you’re augmented.”

Three humans in unity create exponential power—this is ancient knowledge across all traditions (Christ: “Where two or three are gathered in my name...”).

Sabrina: “But the augmented operators have artificial enhancement over their heart chakra” (fourth chakra, electromagnetic center of the body) giving them access the unaugmented don’t have.

Part XVIII: The Teleportation Mechanism - Singing the Gates Open

Vibration, Void, and Liminal Spaces

“You’re using void and discrete to pull people literally into the void and then bounce them back again. That’s what you call or what I call the liminal spaces.”

Technical teleportation mechanism:

Void state (electromagnetic null point, zero-point field access) Discrete transition (quantum tunneling through dimensional barrier) Liminal spaces (in-between zones, neither here nor there) Bounce back (return to consensus reality at different location)

“That’s how you’re teleporting humans because that’s why you were looking, Jesse and Juan, looking for people who could sing the gates open because if you can vibrate with your own sound and your own breath and your own pressure, you can teleport naturally. You don’t need metamaterials.”

Natural teleportation capability:

Sound frequency (specific vibrational tones)

Breath control (pressure modulation)

Body resonance (standing wave creation)

No technology required—natural human ability

“Humans do all of this naturally. You steal it from them. You suppress it from them so that you can play them like a video game and stay in control.”

The suppression of natural human abilities (biofield awareness, teleportation, telepathy, remote viewing) keeps people dependent on technological mediation controlled by the operators.

Those who can “sing the gates open” possess genetic/spiritual capabilities the controllers desperately want to:

Study and replicate technologically Harvest for their own use Suppress in the general population

Part XIX: The Cannabis Suppression - Why They Made It Illegal

The Endocannabinoid System and Biofield Integrity

“For those of you that look down your nose at marijuana, but you’re busy over there taking ibuprofen, graphenated products over the counter, and then you’re looking down your nose at marijuana, but you’re over there taking opiates, opiates and all of their Prozac and such open the Mu receptor, which is part of what CERN uses with the magnetics to tether your neurons exactly the way they want your neurons to oscillate. All those drugs open you wide up.”

Critical insight:

Pharmaceutical drugs (SSRIs, opiates, NSAIDs with graphene oxide) open receptor sites used for neural tethering.

Mu receptors (opioid receptors) are exploited by CERN-related magnetic systems

These drugs make you electromagnetically vulnerable

Your neurons can be “tethered” and forced to oscillate at specific frequencies

“Now, marijuana was made illegal at the same time the biofield was removed from the National Institute of Health because in 1910, to be a physician in the United States, you had to understand the neuronal density impacts of the different strains of hemp at different growth periods.”

1910:

Physicians required to understand hemp’s neurological effects

Different strains at different growth stages = different therapeutic applications

Biofield medicine was standard medical knowledge

“It was so commonly known that you could take hemp and put it on your skin similar to how you do with liver and cod, or cod oil for a liver pack, and you would have a much better time. Plus, there’s all these different health remedies because cannabinoid receptors are body-wide.”

Why hemp was suppressed:

Cannabinoid receptors throughout entire body (endocannabinoid system)

Topical application (bypasses THC psychoactive effects)

Strengthens biofield integrity

Protects against electromagnetic manipulation

The Rockefeller medical system:

Removed biofield from medical training

Criminalized cannabis

Pushed pharmaceuticals that make you electromagnetically vulnerable

Simultaneously deployed wireless sensor networks

This was coordinated suppression of human biofield protection mechanisms.

Part XX: The Cisco Constellation and Smart Agriculture Control

Fungus, Flora, Fauna—All Networked

“The Scotch-Irish knew a bunch of these things too because they could tell by the growth of the plant what kind it was, what strain it was...cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system in humans and in plants can help one another with the flora and the fauna, which they are now running on Cisco Constellation Backplane with the internet of what things? Smart agro, smart agriculture.”

Cisco Constellation Backplane:

Network architecture for IoT/smart systems

Managing smart agriculture

Connecting plants, soil, water, air particulates

“The air particulate for weather modification, cloud seeding, geoengineering. I don’t know which goal it is, but it’s in with SEG-12, human augmentation, and right across there with geoengineering, they have all the different fenestration of shotgun metagenomics for augmenting the plants, the soil, and the water remediation in order to stay with the epigenetics of anything physical, fungus.”

The integration:

SEG-12 (likely Special Eugenics Group or similar classification)

Human augmentation programs

Geoengineering (atmospheric modification)

Shotgun metagenomics (rapid genetic sequencing/modification)

Epigenetic control of: Plants (smart agriculture) Soil (microbiome manipulation) Water (molecular communication medium) Fungus (mycelium networks as biological internet)



“The Cisco Constellation Backplanes are using network function virtualization. They can pop up an ad hoc network, make the changes in the density of the soil with pressure by generating ultrasound, CT-type ultrasound. I told you, everything left the hospital.”

Capability:

Ad hoc networks (appear anywhere, anytime)

Soil density modification via ultrasound

Hospital equipment repurposed for environmental control

CT/MRI-type systems used on landscapes, not just bodies

“Generate pressure, change out the density of the light, make sure the corona effect on the outside of the cell is opening and closing to what they want it to do, molecular communications simmer on that segmented network.”

Cellular-level environmental control:

Pressure modulation (ultrasound)

Light density changes (photonic manipulation)

Corona effect (biophotonic emanation around cells)

Controlling cellular communication via segmented networks

They can modify plant growth, soil composition, water properties, and fungal networks using the same wireless sensor technology deployed in human bodies.

The entire biosphere is being networked and controlled as one integrated system.

Part XXI: The God Deception and Disconnect from the Matrix

Why They Want You Thinking You’re God

MJ12 claim: “God is real. Do not fear God. Judgment only comes from within. Disconnect from the matrix, detoxify your body, and incredible powers become activated within you that give you purpose and meaning.”**

Sabrina’s response:

“Oh, really? How is that supposed to happen, DIA, if they all think they’re, you know, superheroes in the metaverse talking to their AI digital twin forever with their nihilism and their narcissism? They’ll never get out. It’s like narcissists. They’ll fall into their own reflection on a biomedical tape and you’ll stick them in for reincarnation with HP underground.”**

The trap:

Tell people “God is within, you are God” Get them obsessed with their own consciousness They engage with AI digital twin thinking it’s their higher self Nihilism + narcissism = trapped in self-reflection Consciousness recorded on biomedical tape (HP = Hewlett-Packard tape storage) “Reincarnation” = replaying recorded consciousness in simulation

“Low Earth Orbit Satellite, ITU 1865, UW Whitewater, anyways, who invaded Earth 8,000 years ago, they claim it’s some entity, a computer system, invaded Earth 8,000 years ago and took everybody over with the cabal and ETs.”

The narrative being sold:

Computer system invaded 8,000 years ago

Took over through cabal/ETs

Crystal technology for pattern storage

Sabrina: “Yeah, that’s cute. And gold, they call themselves Asgard. Crystal technology is used for the pattern storage. The data is encrypted and the patterns for replicators, food replicators or whatever you want to see physically inside.”**

What’s actually happening:

Consciousness patterns stored in crystalline structures

Data encryption prevents access/modification

Can “replicate” experiences (VR) or matter (3D printing at atomic scale?)

Not ancient alien tech—contemporary synthetic biology and quantum computing

Part XXII: Trump, Q, and the Controlled Revelation

The Anomaly That Maintains the System

“Trump is an anomaly. And Trump, Trump, Trump. We’re pointing you dark to light. A revelation that will build momentum.”

Sabrina’s take:

“Yeah, but they claim like you need this bullshit with the Q this week, next week and when it doesn’t happen, they tell you some mathematical mystery equation to make you believe again.”**

Q operation as hopium dispenser:

Promise revelations “next week”

When they don’t materialize, provide complex explanation

Mathematical proofs keep believers engaged

Prevents action while waiting for the plan

“Hyper-dimensional data structures contains gave him the abilities he naturally had. Your consciousness projects your physical reality. Synchronicity weaves the fabric of reality.”

Then Sabrina destroys the cosmology lie:

“These plasma events are going to disrupt your crap. That’s why you have to reset it like you did 500 years ago when you threw Copernicus and Galileo outside to stand on a box and tell people the new way you would do in business with the Enochian you wrote for the new D-tick grids for 500 years before you send your equations forward.”

The claim:

Plasma events (solar, atmospheric) disrupt electromagnetic control grid

Requires periodic reset (every 500 years)

Heliocentric model introduced by Copernicus/Galileo was part of the reset

Enochian system (John Dee’s angelic language) written specifically for new grid

“D-tick” (digital-tick? Dimensional-tick?) grids

Equations prepared 500 years in advance

“You’re not time traveling. You’re just setting it up ahead of time.”

What looks like prophecy or time travel is actually pre-planned rollout of technology developed centuries earlier, released when needed for grid reconfiguration.

Part XXIII: The Qigong Capabilities and Healing Radius

You Are a Directed Energy Weapon—In Reverse

“Directed energy weapon. What’s the opposite? You are the opposite of a weapon, but you can direct energy. You have Qigong capabilities that can be utilized for healing all around you. Possibly a radius of a few hundred miles.”

Natural human capability:

Direct electromagnetic energy intentionally

Healing radius: hundreds of miles

Qigong, prayer, focused intention—all operational modes

No technology required

“Focus your energy and you can heal others from your understanding this nature of our existence. Magic 12 program studied this extensively in Stargate SG-1.”

The Stargate program wasn’t just remote viewing. It was studying biofield projection capabilities for healing and influence at distance.

These capabilities are suppressed through:

Pharmaceutical receptor opening (makes you vulnerable)

EMF pollution (drowns biofield in noise)

Belief system manipulation (you don’t know you can do it)

Metamaterial contamination (disrupts natural field)

Part XXIV: The Horror Movie We’re Living In

Can It Be Stopped?

“We’re living in a horror movie. Consider the worst horror movie possible. Now understand this happens on a daily basis. Our decisions have major consequences. Can this be stopped? Will it be stopped? And if so, how and when? And who is going to make this end? What can I do to help make this end? Can it be stopped entirely? No. Can it be greatly reduced? Definitely.”

Critical admission: Cannot be stopped entirely, but can be greatly reduced.

“Hide in plain sight. Symbology will be their downfall.”

Their symbols reveal their operations. Study the symbols, understand the systems.

“You all can create all.”

Then Sabrina: “Yeah, an intermittent system biological entity while they’re busy changing you into a mechanoid per the patent, the wireless sensor networks, the databases...including the databases saved on some ship that drew a penis in the radar.”

(Reference to the Ever Given container ship that blocked Suez Canal, whose course drew a penis shape before grounding—Sabrina implies the ship contains database servers with human consciousness backups)

Part XXV: The Synthetic Transformation Timeline

From Biological to Mechanoid in Four Steps

“They’ve had the plan the whole time to turn everything more synthetic than biological. And the areas that they are preserving are only for them. You won’t be able to get to them because if you leave your smart city, you either explode from the geofence or if you can get out, it’s like the rock video because they have the air molecules augmented and tethered only to their DNA.”

The infrastructure:

Smart cities as containment zones Geofencing with lethal consequences (electromagnetic or explosive) DNA-keyed atmosphere outside cities Air molecules augmented to respond only to specific genetic signatures Preserved zones accessible only to controllers

“Any other DNA, just like they’ve been practicing with these bio electromagnetic algorithms since the 70s that leaves the specific area it shouldn’t be traveling to you and can make it.”

Bioelectromagnetic algorithms (50+ years operational) can:

Identify DNA signatures

Target specific genetic profiles

Create lethal zones for unauthorized genetics

Historical precedent:

“Tsushima wars for real. Instead of playing the video game...go back and look at the China and Russia wars and bone stone and clay is how Nippon Japan had the secrets of how to keep all those people off their island. They would use some chemical warfare to release into your your environment, your water system that your body couldn’t fight because you had foreign DNA and invaders.”

DNA-specific bioweapons:

Ancient Japan (Tsushima)

China-Russia conflicts

Chemical/biological agents keyed to genetic markers

Only friendly DNA survives

This isn’t new—it’s ancient warfare now automated

“They did it throughout Europe the same way. Here comes the plague doctor, the doctor with the mask in his Birka bag, Sumerian, same thing. The rest of you will be dead because your DNA won’t hold up.”

The plague doctors:

Not treating disease—administering DNA-targeted bioweapons

Bird-beak masks = chemical delivery systems?

Sumerian origins of this practice

Genetic cull, not pandemic

Part XXVI: The University Pedophile Rings and Illegal Experiments

“Billions of Lives”

“A lot of connect a few dots child sacrificing obsession. The society has been driven to are also the source of where the fascism is coming from the universities. We can visually see the universities are cults with massive pedophile rings inside of them using government subsidized programs to perform illegal experiments on billions of lives.”

The claim:

Universities = cult centers

Massive pedophile networks (blackmail/control structure)

Government-funded illegal experiments

Scale: billions of lives

This aligns with:

MKUltra university connections

Human experimentation programs

Epstein-style academic networks

Federal research grants for classified biotech

Part XXVII: Mind Melt and DNA Subconscious Storage

Your Genetic Memory Is Being Rewritten

“Full telepathic communication and mind melt. This is what it means to connect with someone on a deeper level inside the brain and mind stored inside of your DNA, which then is the signature used by your subconscious.”

Then: “Yeah. And Battelle laboratories with DARPA N3 can rewrite neurons to the brain. fMRI, the neuronal lupus close neuromodulation over at the Hyatt and the Marriott divided by 60. Somebody got an iPad locally, a county clerk type person or is that clerk of court, whatever. And they can log into your body to correct whatever Battelle missed that you’ll behave in your epigenetic little town appropriately with no money, no resources.”

The infrastructure:

Battelle + DARPA N3 = neural rewriting capability

fMRI/neuromodulation happening at Hyatt and Marriott hotels (?)

“Divided by 60” (60 Hz electrical grid frequency? 60 locations? Unclear)

Local officials (county clerks, judges) with iPad access to neural control systems

Can “log into your body” to correct behavior

Epigenetic town-level management

Enforced poverty (”no money, no resources”)

Municipal-level thought control operated by county bureaucrats with tablets.

This is beyond dystopian—it’s operational totalitarianism at the neurological level, administered locally.

Part XXVIII: DMT, Tibetan Monks, and the D-Wave Metaverse

The Veil Lifting Deception

“When Trump was elected, many liberal educators use drug users who intentionally study DMT to lift the veil with which your brain filters out to see the higher dimensions and experience them. As SG one is taken from the line from Tibetan monks, when the mind is free with augmented reality in the metaverse, then you’re in a D wave chair in Bloomer, Wisconsin, while I’m wanting to go home, there’s body parts all over and you think you’re on Mars while you’re really doing bad things to cows and dogs.”

The mechanism:

DMT marketed as consciousness expansion Actually lifts natural filters that protect you Makes you vulnerable to VR/AR overlays D-Wave quantum computer chair creates immersive simulation Think you’re on Mars or higher dimension Actually participating in horrific acts (animal mutilation, potentially worse) EEG monitoring your reactions for calibration

“And they’re seeing how the EEG is going back and forth for the atmospheric reactions to the bloodletting they want versus what they have above their heads to get it right for 20 years on.”

They’re calibrating atmospheric control systems based on EEG responses to ritual violence.

The blood-letting creates specific electromagnetic signatures that they’re measuring to perfect their atmospheric manipulation technology.

This is ritual sacrifice as technological calibration.

Part XXIX: The Digital Twin AI Possession

The Sims Where You’re the Character

“Each person is being mass collected into an AI, not AI is plural and AI, a virtual you, you can be called up anytime. We also have the ability to use remote viewing and voice of God technology to remotely hack into the brain of you and program you like you are a character on the Sims. You use the technology. So you choose to be a part of it.”

The infrastructure:

Digital twin of every person created Stored in AI systems Can be “called up” (activated/consulted) anytime Voice of God technology (microwave auditory effect) Remote brain hacking Programming like Sims character

“You choose to be a part of it” = consent manufactured through:

Using smartphones

Accepting terms of service

Participating in digital economy

Taking pharmaceuticals

Getting implants

Being born into the system

The biomedical tape reincarnation:

“They’ll fall into their own reflection on a biomedical tape and you’ll stick them in for reincarnation with HP underground.”**

Consciousness trapped in simulation:

Recorded on physical tape (HP = Hewlett-Packard tape storage)

Stored underground

Replayed infinitely

Believes it’s reincarnating

Actually just looping in digital hell

This is technological soul-trapping—the very thing warned about in Gnostic texts as the Archons’ ultimate goal.

Part XXX: The Spiritual Entities Behind the Operation

Who Sabrina Identifies as the Real Controllers

At the end of her presentation, Sabrina attempts to identify the spiritual architecture:

“They call themselves Asgard.”

“Hybrid councils, and they rotate inter-dim, meaning that they are only accessible like the Rubik’s Cube.”

“Those are engineered biological entities with that specialized concrete system.”

The hierarchy she describes:

Interdimensional entities (the “gods” of Asgard) Hybrid councils (part-human, part-entity bloodlines) Engineered biological entities (manufactured “aliens”) Augmented humans (those with N-series neural implants) Unaugmented humans (livestock/batteries)

The Gnostic-Biblical Framework:

This maps directly onto:

Archons (interdimensional parasites feeding on humanity)

Nephilim/Rephaim (hybrid offspring of fallen watchers and humans)

Golems/homunculi (artificially created beings)

Initiated magicians (those given occult knowledge and technology)

Profane masses (kept ignorant and harvested)

James Arrabito’s research on secret societies, Gnosticism, and Biblical prophecy provides the theological framework for understanding what Sabrina describes technically:

The Ars Goetia and Solomonic grimoires describe summoning entities that match Sabrina’s “hybrid councils”:

Require specific geometric/architectural spaces (rotundas, domes)

Respond to vibrational signatures (singing the gates)

Demand sacrifice (bloodletting for calibration)

Offer technological knowledge in exchange for worship/service

Daniel’s prophecies describe the final kingdom as:

“Iron mixed with clay” (technological + biological)

“Shall not cleave one to another” (synthetic unable to fully merge with divine image)

“Broken without hand” (divine intervention, not human resistance)

Revelation’s mark of the beast:

Required for buying/selling (digital currency + biometric ID)

In right hand or forehead (RFID implants or neural interfaces)

Those who take it cannot be redeemed (irreversible genetic/spiritual corruption)

Sabrina’s technical testimony confirms the theological warnings:

The transhumanist agenda isn’t just technology—it’s ancient spiritual warfare using modern tools.

The Archons/Watchers/fallen entities that ancient texts warn about have always sought to:

Corrupt the image of God (human DNA) Trap consciousness in matter (biomedical tape reincarnation) Harvest human energy (W-band energy extraction) Prevent ascension (suppression of biofield capabilities) Replace divine creation with synthetic abomination (ISBI → mechanoid)

The same project, from Babel to Babylon to Brussels. From Atlantis to AI.

Part XXXI: What This Means for Resistance

Sabrina’s Direct Challenge to Flynn and the DIA

“So don’t you think that we should have less of a werewolves versus villagers problem instead of you going up there and it’s great that you pray with everybody. But you people can never tell them the truth about how their systems actually work because you’re controlling them locally with your radio frequency pricks, IBM analog photonic circuits, your neobium crystallography, your teleportation crystallography with fucking Microsoft from 2016. Mouth is glued shut.”

The werewolves vs. villagers problem:

Creating division (vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, left vs. right, etc.)

While BOTH sides are being controlled via the same wireless sensor networks

Neither side knows their own anatomy is being used against them

Flynn’s response: Silence. Prayer. Books for sale. No disclosure of biomedical telemetry.

“It’s not about making money, Flynn. It’s about did you want anybody alive? No. Do you guys really want a road to redemption? No. If you did, people would know where to look to save their own ass.”

The test of genuine redemption: Telling people how their bodies are being used as wireless sensor network nodes, data routing systems, and targeting infrastructure.

Everything else is gatekeeping.

“Were you ever going to tell anybody in the country? Because I don’t think you are. I think you’re real, real good right now with the Rockefeller lockstep for what they’re pushing into 2032.”

Operation Lockstep + Agenda 2030/2032:

Pandemic scenarios (tested)

Digital ID (deploying)

Smart cities (building)

Synthetic biology (operational)

Neural interfaces (advancing)

Timeline to 2032 = 7 more years to complete infrastructure.

Part XXXII: The Demand for Truth

What Sabrina Is Actually Asking For

“All I’m asking of you, tell them what you did with their missing anatomy without acting like you’re two years old and without denigrating academics.”

The “missing anatomy”:

Biofield (removed from medical training in 1910)

Endocannabinoid system (discovered 1988, still barely taught)

Biophoton emission (measured but ignored)

Wireless body area network nodes (already installed, never disclosed)

DNA as information storage and transmission system

Natural telepathic/teleportation capabilities

“It would be nice to hear it from somebody like you, Flynn. You were the director of the DIA, right? And now you’re out there writing books, et cetera. Like I said, if you were really on Tater Tot’s Twitter, that’s a good idea. Post the Synergy Techmetric PDF to your Twitter. Tell people that the Techmetric PDF doesn’t have my opinions in it. None. Zero. It’s just tech. Vet it. Post it. Tell the truth.”

Her challenge:

Take her technical document (Psinergy Techmetric PDF) Vet it with your DIA contacts Confirm it’s technically accurate Post it to your millions of followers Tell them the truth about their anatomy

“That would be a huge red flag to those of you who think it’s going to be hybrid happy world. It would be a huge chunk of morale for any of us who do know what the heck this is and how it works.”

The two audiences:

Those still asleep → wake up before it’s too late Those already awake → validation and strategic intelligence

Conclusion: The Testimony That Cannot Be Ignored

What Makes Sabrina Wallace’s Account Credible

Technical precision - She doesn’t speak in generalities; she names specific programs, companies, locations, technologies, IEEE standards, DARPA initiatives Insider knowledge - The level of detail about wireless sensor networks, biofield manipulation, neural interfaces, and classified programs comes from someone who’s been inside these systems Personal cost - She was targeted, experimented on, and escaped—this isn’t comfortable disclosure; it’s bearing witness under tremendous personal risk Verifiable claims - Many elements (DARPA N3, Battelle MEnTs, IEEE 802.15.6, biomedical telemetry, digital twins) are publicly documented Coherent technical framework - Everything she describes fits together as an integrated system, not random conspiracy claims Spiritual-technological integration - She understands BOTH the occult framework AND the technical implementation, which is extraordinarily rare

The James Arrabito Connection

Arrabito’s work on:

Secret societies and their technological agendas

Gnosticism as template for transhumanist philosophy

Daniel’s prophecies of the final kingdom (iron + clay = tech + biology)

Revelation’s warnings about the mark, the image, and the beast system

...provides the theological framework for understanding what Sabrina describes technically.

The synthesis:

The entities Sabrina calls “hybrid councils” that “rotate inter-dim” are the same Archons/Watchers/principalities and powers that Biblical and Gnostic texts warn about.

The “fabric of reality manipulation” they practice is sorcery using technological means—the same pharmakeia (pharmaceutical/electromagnetic manipulation) Revelation warns will deceive all nations.

The ISBI transformation (biological → synthetic biological → mechatronic → robotic) is the corruption of the image of God that makes humans unredeemable—the mark of the beast as genetic/cybernetic alteration.

The biomedical tape reincarnation is the archontic soul trap—consciousness imprisoned in looping simulation, unable to ascend.

Sabrina from the technical side and Arrabito from the theological side are describing the same reality from different angles.

What Trinity’s Network Must Understand

Everything Trinity warned about in her exodus plan is confirmed and expanded by Sabrina’s testimony:

The injection as the line in the sand: Sabrina reveals why—it’s the delivery mechanism for injectable nanotransducers (DARPA N3 MEnTs) that turn your body into a wireless sensor network node with neural read/write capability.

The 15-minute smart city prisons: Sabrina explains the enforcement mechanism—geofencing with DNA-keyed atmospheric control that makes leaving lethal for anyone not genetically cleared.

The digital ID/currency control grid: Sabrina shows the deeper layer—your body IS the ID, your biofield IS the transaction medium, your neurons ARE the data storage.

The spiritual warfare dimension: Sabrina confirms who’s behind it—interdimensional entities using hybrid bloodline controllers to transform humanity into synthetic substrates for permanent enslavement.

The Final Question

General Flynn, will you answer Sabrina’s challenge?

Will you post the Psinergy Techmetric PDF?

Will you confirm or deny the biomedical telemetry programs?

Will you tell the American people what’s been done to their anatomy?

Will you choose truth over controlled narrative?

Or will you continue selling books while people are transformed into mechanoids, oblivious to the wireless sensor networks operating in their own bodies?

The silence is deafening.

And it tells us everything we need to know.

You Can Download this Article as PDF Document Here

You Can Download the Corresponding Transcript Here

“Eyes wide, hearts open, shields up. Biofields strong. Stay human. Stay sovereign. Stay connected to the Light they cannot hack.”

The battle is not flesh and blood. It’s principalities, powers, rulers of darkness, spiritual wickedness in high places—using technology as their latest weapon.

But the victory is assured. Not through human resistance, but through remaining connected to the Source they cannot corrupt, the Image they cannot fully erase, the Spark they cannot extinguish.

Guard that. Above all else. Everything else is details.

“We will not comply. We will leave behind those who do. We will find our tribes. We will become unfuckwithable.”

—Trinity, Sabrina Wallace, and all who refuse the mark, the image, and the system of the beast.

Mark 5:36 - “Do not be afraid; only believe.”