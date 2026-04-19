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[Verse 1] Only the successful get to dream Consumption is the endless stream Eat and buy to keep your engine hot Your socks are warm, but what have you got? Pay your taxes, work your life away Salvation promised on some distant day [Chorus] Are you a dreamer? (Are you a dreamer?) Caught in their system, getting meaner Work hard, play by their rules so tight Losing yourself in their endless fight [Verse 2] There's no place for losers in this game Homeless and broken, bearing the shame Hard work they say will set you free But freedom's just another fantasy Slave traders profit from your pain Spinning their web of economic chain [Bridge] They feed you stories, nine out of ten Turning lovers into bitter men Powerless, trapped, unable to see The illusion of their promised liberty [Chorus] Are you a dreamer? (Are you a dreamer?) Breaking the cycle, becoming a schemer Watching the theater from above Ready to dance with radical love [Solo] [Verse] Look at the world of greed and power Obsession blooming like a poisoned flower But underneath, a seed of hope remains Waiting to break through corporate chains A revolution brewing deep inside Where human spirit can no longer hide [Bridge] From the ashes of the burning old A new world's story will soon unfold Beyond the mud of money's embrace A vision of a more compassionate place [Chorus] Are you a dreamer? (Are you a dreamer?) Breaking the system, becoming a beacon Love will rise from the ruins of fear A world where kindness becomes crystal clear [Verse 4] No more suffering, no more tears Everyone united, conquering fears Sharing, caring, breaking every wall The seed of love embracing us all [Outro] We are the dreamers, we are the change Beyond their systems, beyond their range