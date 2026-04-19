[Verse 1]
Only the successful get to dream
Consumption is the endless stream
Eat and buy to keep your engine hot
Your socks are warm, but what have you got?
Pay your taxes, work your life away
Salvation promised on some distant day
[Chorus]
Are you a dreamer? (Are you a dreamer?)
Caught in their system, getting meaner
Work hard, play by their rules so tight
Losing yourself in their endless fight
[Verse 2]
There's no place for losers in this game
Homeless and broken, bearing the shame
Hard work they say will set you free
But freedom's just another fantasy
Slave traders profit from your pain
Spinning their web of economic chain
[Bridge]
They feed you stories, nine out of ten
Turning lovers into bitter men
Powerless, trapped, unable to see
The illusion of their promised liberty
[Chorus]
Are you a dreamer? (Are you a dreamer?)
Breaking the cycle, becoming a schemer
Watching the theater from above
Ready to dance with radical love
[Solo]
[Verse]
Look at the world of greed and power
Obsession blooming like a poisoned flower
But underneath, a seed of hope remains
Waiting to break through corporate chains
A revolution brewing deep inside
Where human spirit can no longer hide
[Bridge]
From the ashes of the burning old
A new world's story will soon unfold
Beyond the mud of money's embrace
A vision of a more compassionate place
[Chorus]
Are you a dreamer? (Are you a dreamer?)
Breaking the system, becoming a beacon
Love will rise from the ruins of fear
A world where kindness becomes crystal clear
[Verse 4]
No more suffering, no more tears
Everyone united, conquering fears
Sharing, caring, breaking every wall
The seed of love embracing us all
[Outro]
We are the dreamers, we are the change
Beyond their systems, beyond their range
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.