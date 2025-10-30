🕊️ Babylon Rising – Part I: The Tower and the Woman

From Shinar to Rome — the long shadow of the first rebellion

“And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven;

and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.”

— Genesis 11 : 4 (KJV)

I. The Tower That Never Fell

The first stones of empire were not laid in faith, but in fear of dispersion.

On the plains of Shinar, men bound themselves together not to praise the Creator but to replace Him.

They stacked brick upon brick toward heaven, a monument to autonomy, a ziggurat of defiance.

The air smelled of bitumen and pride.

James Arrabito once said in one of his lectures,

“Every age builds again that tower — with new tools, new false gods, same rebellion.”

Archaeologists still unearth tablets etched with the name Nimrod, “the mighty hunter before the Lord,”

whose strength became symbol of the first empire and the first apostasy.

From that tower’s rubble rose Babylon — a word that, in Hebrew, means confusion.

And confusion, Arrabito warned, is always the mark of a system that exalts man above God.

Echoes of Shinar

From the bricks of Babel, the architecture of idolatry migrated east and west:

to the ziggurats of Ur, the temples of Egypt, the acropolises of Greece, and the forums of Rome.

Every civilization that glorified its own image carried the genetic memory of Babel.

When the Greeks crowned their marble statues with laurel,

when the Romans filled their streets with triumphal arches,

they were only perfecting the geometry of that first defiance.

“For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life,

is not of the Father, but is of the world.” — 1 John 2 : 16

Arrabito often pointed out that idolatry is not merely stone and gold; it is ideology solidified.

The Tower of Babel was the first propaganda monument — a public-relations campaign for rebellion.

And so the blueprint endured.

II. The Woman Clothed in Purple

“And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour,

and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls,

having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication.”

— Revelation 17 : 4

Centuries passed, empires fell, languages changed — but the Woman of Babylon never died.

She simply changed robes.

In Arrabito’s words,

“When Babylon fell in brick, she rose again in vestment.”

Rome’s Inheritance

By the time the Roman Empire crowned itself the heir of civilization,

its architects had already drawn from Babylonian and Greek ritual:

incense altars, processional imagery, sun-discs haloing the heads of gods now renamed as saints.

The purple and scarlet that once draped imperial idols found new life in the hierarchy of the Church.

The golden cup reappeared — this time on the altar, shining under candlelight.

Arrabito, painting one of his prophetic canvases, wrote beneath it:

“Symbols migrate faster than armies.”

He believed Revelation 17 was not an accusation against individuals,

but a description of a system — a fusion of political and spiritual power

that repeats the sin of Babel under the banner of religion.

“And upon her forehead was a name written,

MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”

— Revelation 17 : 5

The Golden Cup

Archaeologists have found Babylonian ceremonial cups engraved with images of Ishtar,

the imaginary goddess of fertility and war — wine offered to the gods mixed with blood of sacrifice.

Arrabito traced that lineage through the empires:

from Ishtar’s chalice to the Roman chalice, from ritual indulgence to spiritual intoxication.

“The cup,” he said, “is the symbol of a false communion — man drinking his own illusion of divinity.”

The Mask of Sanctity

The woman of Revelation is not only religion corrupted — she is culture personified.

Her purple robe is art divorced from truth,

her jewels the glamor of intellect without humility,

her golden cup the shimmering intoxication of spectacle.

“For thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”

— Revelation 18 : 23

III. From Temple to Capitol

Walk the marble steps of any empire’s capitol —

Babylon speaks again in stone.

The columns echo the temples of Athens,

the domes mimic Rome’s Pantheon,

the obelisks of Egypt stand as antennas of defiance pointing toward heaven.

It is no coincidence, Arrabito said,

“that the seat of modern power looks like the shrines of ancient (false) gods.”

The architecture of worship was never abandoned; it was repurposed.

From temple to statehouse, from altar to podium, the priesthood merely changed its vestments.

The ancient oath of empire remains: “Let us make us a name.”

And the multitude, dazzled by marble and music, still bows before it.

🕊️ Epilogue — The Whisper Beneath the Marble

Arrabito’s voice, calm yet aflame, closes the first scroll:

“Every idol begins as an idea. Every empire begins as a sermon.

But the Word of God endures when the towers crumble.” “For all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass.

The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away: But the word of the Lord endureth for ever.”

— 1 Peter 1 : 24-25

🜂 Babylon Rising – Part II: The Image and the Lie

How the beast of old took flesh in light, sound, and spectacle.

“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast,

that the image of the beast should both speak,

and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.”

— Revelation 13 : 15 (KJV)

I. The Return of the Craftsmen

In the beginning, art was prayer.

The flute, the drum, and the painted rock were gifts offered back to the Creator —

acts of gratitude, of harmony with the seen and unseen.

But as Babylon rose again in spirit, the arts were inverted.

The craft once devoted to the Great Spirit was turned toward the self —

the mirror of vanity replacing the altar of praise.

James Arrabito would often remind his audiences:

“Every age has its craftsmen — but not all craft serves the Creator.”

He warned that the “beast” described in Revelation is not only a kingdom,

but a system of influence — a fusion of art, image, and power designed to shape belief.

The craftsmen of our era, he said, are not stonecutters,

but technicians of illusion: directors, producers, digital architects, and celebrity prophets

who craft the new golden image — glowing not in fire, but in pixels.

II. From Idol to Icon: The Birth of the Living Image

“Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing

that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath,

or that is in the water under the earth.” — Exodus 20 : 4

The old idol was mute, heavy, chained to its pedestal.

The modern idol moves, speaks, and sings.

The technology that once promised to connect man to knowledge

has been transformed into the very oracle of the beast.

Screens flicker in every house and pocket, whispering the gospel of distraction.

The prophets now come with makeup artists and microphones,

their words tuned by algorithms to fit the appetite of the hour.

Arrabito foresaw this with startling clarity:

“When the image begins to breathe, when illusion can speak and be believed,

the world will have built its final idol — the talking mirror of Babylon.”

What he described in the 1980s was the coming fusion of machine and myth,

where technology becomes theology, and faith is replaced by simulation.

He understood the handwriting on the wall:

“Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin — thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.” (Daniel 5 : 25–27)

III. The Beast’s Voice

The ancient theater was once the temple of Dionysus.

There, masked actors invoked imaginary gods of ecstasy through rhythm, wine, and chorus.

Today, the concert hall and the stadium perform the same ritual —

with light instead of flame, amplifiers instead of priests.

“And the voice of harpers, and musicians, and of pipers, and trumpeters,

shall be heard no more at all in thee.” — Revelation 18 : 22

Arrabito taught that sound itself was the first weapon of the adversary —

the counterfeit echo of creation’s “Let there be.”

The serpent’s lie, he said, entered the world as music to the ear —

a melody of self-divinity, of forbidden wisdom sweetened by charm.

Modern music, mass-produced and globally transmitted,

has become the ritual chant of a world without center.

Its false gods are logos and fame; its sacraments, dopamine and desire.

“Lucifer was the covering cherub,” Arrabito reminded,

“and he was given pipes and tabrets. He did not forget how to use them.”

Thus the prophecy unfolds: the harpers still play — but their strings serve a new altar.

IV. The Marketplace of Miracles

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond,

to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.” — Revelation 13 : 16–17

Commerce and worship have become one.

In Babylon, religion was never free — every prayer had its price.

Temples sold indulgence, priests sold prophecy, merchants sold idols.

In the twenty-first century, the marketplace of miracles is digital:

followers, likes, and sponsorships measured in the same metric as devotion.

The “mark” no longer needs to be branded on flesh — it is scanned in behavior,

recorded in databases, monetized in ads.

Arrabito foresaw this fusion of faith and finance when he warned,

“The Beast’s economy is not just currency — it is consent.

The hand signs the system; the forehead believes it.”

The algorithmic empire now rewards compliance and punishes silence.

The altar of relevance burns day and night, demanding attention as its sacrifice.

V. The False Light of Gnosis

“Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

— 2 Timothy 3 : 7

When Arrabito spoke of Gnosticism, his voice softened —

not with pity, but with the sorrow of recognition.

“The serpent’s promise in Eden,” he said, “was not to make man evil, but enlightened.”

From the Mystery schools of Babylon to the Hermetic cults of Alexandria,

the lie repeated itself:

that salvation is within, that divinity is man’s hidden potential,

that the Creator is not to be worshiped, but transcended.

This “hidden wisdom” infected the early Church through the writings of Valentinus and Basilides,

and later reemerged in the New Age revival —

a religion without repentance, a spirituality without obedience.

It is the religion of the Self, crowned with ancient symbols and sold as freedom.

“For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.

And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” — 2 Corinthians 11 : 13–14

Arrabito saw this “light” as the final counterfeit —

the illumination that blinds instead of reveals.

Its disciples speak of consciousness and awakening,

but their hearts are empty of humility.

“The serpent,” he said, “no longer whispers — he teaches seminars.”

VI. The Mirror and the Mask

We now live inside the mirror that ancient Babylon built.

The world is filled with voices crying, “See me, follow me, believe me.”

The tower rises again — this time invisible, woven of data and screens.

It is not made of brick and tar, but of pride and persuasion.

And at its summit sits the same idol: the self made divine.

Arrabito’s art — painted in bold color, sharp contrast — always depicted one recurring image:

a lone believer, standing at the edge of a collapsing tower, eyes lifted upward.

He called it “The Watchman.”

He once wrote in the margin of that painting:

“Every lie needs an audience; truth only needs a witness.”

🕊️ Epilogue — The Voice in the Wilderness

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying,

Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins,

and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18 : 4

The voice of prophecy has never belonged to the many.

It speaks in wilderness, in exile, in the heart of those who refuse the cup of Babylon.

Arrabito’s life — cut short in the fire of witness —

stands as one of those rare echoes of Elijah, calling across the centuries:

Turn back before the towers fall again.

🜂 Babylon Rising – Part III: The Call to Separation

The artist’s exodus from the kingdom of noise.

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying,

Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins,

and that ye receive not of her plagues.”

— Revelation 18 : 4 (KJV)

I. The Voice That Still Cries

There is always a voice that refuses to be drowned.

It does not shout in the marketplace nor sing to please kings.

It cries in the wilderness — the place of refusal, of exile, of truth.

Every age has heard it. Noah heard it before the flood; Jeremiah heard it in the ruins;

John the Baptist heard it in the desert wind; and James Arrabito heard it in the static of modern Babylon.

“The system will not silence truth,” Arrabito warned.

“It can only drown itself in its own noise.”

He saw the pattern clearly: every empire builds its tower and calls it progress.

Every generation invents a new name for rebellion and calls it freedom.

But beneath the new symbols lies the same old sin — pride disguised as illumination.

The spirit of Babylon has never died; it merely rebrands.

And yet — amid the neon and the algorithms —

a remnant still hears that quiet command: Come out of her, my people.

II. The Cost of Leaving Babylon

“And what concord hath Christ with Belial?

or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?” — 2 Corinthians 6 : 15

Leaving Babylon is not geographical — it is spiritual.

It means refusing to worship at the altars of vanity and convenience.

It means turning from the golden screens that sell the illusion of divinity.

It means silence in an age of slogans.

Arrabito often spoke of the loneliness of truth:

“When you leave the system, you leave the applause. But you gain your soul.”

This is the price of freedom.

The artist who walks the Red Path will not be invited to the feasts of Pharaoh.

He will not trend, nor chart, nor decorate magazine covers.

But his work will be remembered in heaven,

because it was offered to the One who gave him breath.

III. The False Unity

“And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him,

whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb.” — Revelation 13 : 8

The new empire preaches unity.

It promises a world without borders, without conflict, without absolute truth.

It is the gospel of “tolerance” that tolerates everything — except holiness.

Its temples are screens, its preachers are influencers, its sacraments are data.

Arrabito saw this counterfeit peace as the final mask of Babylon.

“They speak of oneness,” he said, “but their unity is built on forgetting God.”

True unity, he taught, does not come from erasing difference,

but from returning to the one Source, the Creator of heaven and earth.

Without that center, every gathering becomes a tower —

and every tower, sooner or later, falls.

IV. The Artist’s Exodus

“By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept,

when we remembered Zion.” — Psalm 137 : 1

In every age, the artist has stood at the crossroads between two worlds.

He may serve the market, or he may serve the Mystery.

He may decorate the cage, or he may lead the captives out.

The modern art world worships innovation, not inspiration.

It sells shock as depth and confusion as courage.

But the true artist — the one who remembers that his gift is borrowed —

is not an entertainer, but a watchman.

Arrabito used to paint himself as a figure holding a lantern on a crumbling wall.

He wrote beneath it:

“To see is not enough. You must speak what you see.”

And so must we.

The duty of the artist is not to please Babylon, but to warn it.

The canvas, the lyric, the lens, the word — each must become a trumpet.

V. The Covenant Restored

“If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” — Psalm 11 : 3

The answer: rebuild — but not in the same place.

The prophets did not reform Babylon.

They left it.

They crossed deserts, wandered mountains, and built altars of unhewn stone.

Their temples were made of obedience, not marble.

So too must the artist now rebuild — in simplicity, humility, and faith.

To create again as prayer, not propaganda.

To sing for the Great Spirit, not for applause.

To walk again the Red Path —

where art is an offering, truth is the rhythm, and beauty is the light.

VI. The Watchman’s Brush

Arrabito’s life ended suddenly, but not unfinished.

His brush, like his voice, became a witness.

His final words still echo like a benediction over all who create in conscience:

“The gift is not yours. You are its keeper.

Paint the truth, even if it burns the canvas.”

He believed that the true artist is not here to escape the world,

but to remind it of heaven.

And so his work remains — vibrant, urgent, prophetic —

a warning and a promise:

that even in Babylon, one can still choose to build altars of light.

VII. The Benediction

“Blessed are they that do his commandments,

that they may have right to the tree of life,

and may enter in through the gates into the city.” — Revelation 22 : 14

Beloved reader, if your craft still burns in your hands,

if your words still tremble with meaning,

if your heart is heavy with beauty and grief —

then you have heard the call.

Leave the stage of idols.

Step out of the noise.

Let your art be your prayer, and your prayer your art.

For the Great Spirit still listens —

and the dawn waits for those who walk the Red Path.

✹ Afterword — Watch and Witness

🕊️ In memory of James Arrabito (1944–1990): artist, evangelist, and watchman of truth.

“Though the painter’s hand is stilled, the brush yet prophesies.”

