THE BABYLON SYSTEM CODIFIED: How Ancient Debt Slavery Was Perfected Through Corporate Law

PREFACE: WHEN DANIEL MET THE FEDERAL RESERVE

In approximately 603 BC, the prophet Daniel stood in the court of Nebuchadnezzar and interpreted a dream that would map the entirety of human governance until the end of the age.

He described four successive kingdoms—each more terrible than the last—culminating in a final system that would “devour the whole earth, trample it and break it in pieces.”

Daniel 7:23:

“The fourth beast shall be a fourth kingdom on earth, which shall be different from all other kingdoms, and shall devour the whole earth, trample it and break it in pieces.”

For 2,600 years, theologians have debated which empires Daniel foresaw. Most agreed on:

Babylon (the head of gold)

Medo-Persia (the chest of silver)

Greece (the belly of bronze)

Rome (the legs of iron)

But what of the final form? The feet of “iron mixed with clay”? The kingdom “different from all others”?

We now have the answer.

It wasn’t a metaphor. It was a technical specification.

The research documented in “Behind the Corporate Veil” has provided the missing piece: The Fourth Beast system isn’t a traditional empire at all—it’s a corporate legal framework that transforms living humans into commercial assets through voluntary registration.

Daniel saw the Federal Reserve. He saw the birth certificate system. He saw the transformation of people into persons.

He saw Babylon—not as a ancient city, but as an operating system that would be updated, refined, and deployed globally through legal fictions, financial instruments, and administrative procedures.

And James Arrabito’s conferences on the Jesuit role in this transformation complete the picture: The spiritual empire (Vatican), the financial empire (City of London), and the military empire (Washington DC) operating as a coordinated triumvirate—exactly as Daniel prophesied.

Let us now connect every dot.

PART I: THE BABYLONIAN OPERATING SYSTEM—ORIGINAL CODE

What Was Babylon’s Innovation?

Ancient Babylon didn’t just conquer territory. It invented debt-based control.

The Babylonian System’s Core Features:

1. Debt Slavery:

Loans with compound interest created perpetual debt

Debtors became property of creditors

Children inherited debt obligations

Economic bondage replaced physical chains

2. Priesthood Control:

Temple complexes controlled grain storage and money lending

Priests claimed divine authority to interpret law

Religious ritual became economic transaction

Spiritual authority merged with financial power

3. Legal Fictions:

Written contracts superseded verbal agreements

Abstract financial instruments (promissory notes, debt tablets)

Legal codes creating obligations beyond natural law

Property ownership through registration rather than possession

4. Administrative Bureaucracy:

Scribal class maintaining records

Standardized weights, measures, and accounting

Central registry of property and persons

Tax collection infrastructure

Sound familiar?

Because this is exactly the system documented in “Behind the Corporate Veil.”

Babylon didn’t fall. It went corporate.

PART II: DANIEL’S PROPHECY—THE TECHNICAL MANUAL

The Four Kingdoms Decoded

Daniel 2 and Daniel 7 describe the same progression from two perspectives—one from the human viewpoint (the statue), one from the divine perspective (the beasts).

But here’s what commentators missed:

Daniel wasn’t just naming empires. He was describing the evolution of the Babylonian operating system through successive updates.

BABYLON 1.0: The Prototype (Head of Gold)

Core innovation: Direct imperial control + debt slavery

Limitations:

Required physical conquest

Dependent on single emperor

Collapsed when leadership changed

Geographically limited

Legacy code:

Debt instruments

Priestly class

Legal contracts

Property registration

BABYLON 2.0: Medo-Persia (Chest of Silver)

System update: Decentralized satrapy governance

New features:

Provincial governors managing local populations

Standardized currency across empire

Road system facilitating trade and taxation

Written law superseding local custom (remember Esther—”the law of the Medes and Persians which cannot be altered”)

This introduced: Permanent legal code independent of rulers

No longer could a king simply change the law. The system had achieved independence from individual authority.

BABYLON 3.0: Greece (Belly of Bronze)

System update: Cultural imperialism + philosophical justification

New features:

Hellenization—cultural conquest without military occupation

Philosophical schools justifying elite rule (Plato’s “Philosopher Kings”)

Library systems centralizing knowledge

Greek language as universal administrative tongue

This introduced: Intellectual capture—control through education and ideas

You don’t need to conquer populations if they adopt your worldview voluntarily.

BABYLON 4.0: Rome (Legs of Iron)

System update: Legal framework + citizenship status

New features:

Roman Law (Lex Romana) creating legal personhood

Citizenship as granted privilege vs. natural status

Corporate legal entities (societas, collegium)

Birth registration systems

Tax identification (census)

This introduced: The separation of natural person from legal person

Rome perfected the idea that your legal status could be different from your physical existence.

And here’s the key: The Roman Catholic Church preserved and transmitted this system after Rome’s political collapse.

PART III: THE FEET OF IRON AND CLAY—THE FINAL FORM

Daniel 2:41-43: The Interpretive Key

“Whereas you saw the feet and toes, partly of potter’s clay and partly of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; yet the strength of the iron shall be in it, just as you saw the iron mixed with ceramic clay. And as the toes of the feet were partly of iron and partly of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong and partly fragile. As you saw iron mixed with ceramic clay, they will mingle with the seed of men; but they will not adhere to one another, just as iron does not mix with clay.”

Traditional interpretation: A weakened empire, divided loyalties, unstable coalition.

Actual meaning revealed: A hybrid system mixing two incompatible jurisdictions—LEGAL (iron) and LAWFUL (clay).

The “Behind the Corporate Veil” research confirms:

Iron = The legal jurisdiction (corporate law, Roman/civil law, statutory regulations, administrative state)

Clay = The lawful jurisdiction (natural law, common law, divine principle, living humans)

“They will mingle with the seed of men but not adhere to one another”

This is the birth certificate system.

The legal PERSON (iron—corporate fiction) mingles with the living man/woman (clay—natural being) but they don’t actually become the same entity.

Your name in ALL CAPITALS on legal documents represents the corporate fiction.

Your actual living body remains separate.

The system requires you not to notice the difference.

When you use your driver’s license, Social Security card, or birth certificate, you’re operating as the corporate fiction in the legal jurisdiction—voluntarily submitting to corporate policy rather than standing in your natural rights under the lawful jurisdiction.

Daniel saw the two-jurisdiction trap 2,600 years before it was implemented.

PART IV: THE 1871 PIVOT—BABYLON 5.0 DEPLOYMENT

The Act That Encoded the Beast System

Everything documented in “Behind the Corporate Veil” represents the final implementation of Daniel’s prophecy.

The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 wasn’t just municipal reorganization.

It was the deployment of Babylon 5.0—the perfected corporate control system.

The Technical Specifications:

1. Corporate Headquarters Established:

Washington DC = The corporate seat (like Vatican City, City of London)

Operates independently from the 50 states

Uses corporate organizational language

Functions as a municipal corporation

Supreme Court confirmed in Metropolitan Railroad Co. v. District of Columbia (1889): DC is “a municipal corporation, having a right to sue and be sued.”

This means: The federal government can operate as a commercial entity under corporate law—not as a sovereign under constitutional law.

2. The Three-City Triumvirate:

Just as Daniel saw the statue with different components working together, the modern Babylon operates through three coordinated corporate city-states:

A. Vatican City = Spiritual/Religious Control

Smallest sovereign state

Independent legal system

Diplomatic relations with 183 countries

Preserved Roman Law after empire’s collapse

Created modern corporate legal theory through Canon Law

B. City of London = Financial Control

677-acre sovereign zone within London

$6 trillion daily transactions

Voting rights granted to corporations, not people

Special parliamentary exemptions

Controls global financial system

C. Washington DC = Military Control

Federal district outside state jurisdiction

Reorganized as corporation in 1871

World’s largest military apparatus

Exports “democracy” through force

Documentary evidence proves coordination:

1832: Rothschild loan to Vatican

1875: British-Rothschild Suez Canal purchase

1939: Roosevelt-Vatican diplomatic coordination before WWII

1939: Secret Pope-Hitler communications

And all three display Egyptian obelisks—symbols of ancient Babylonian sun worship, revealing the spiritual continuity.

3. The Birth Certificate System = Legal Person Creation:

This is where Babylon 5.0 becomes brilliant:

Every birth creates:

A living human (clay—natural person under God’s law)

A legal fiction (iron—corporate entity under statutory law)

The birth certificate:

Receives a unique number

Flows through the Federal Reserve System

Creates a “Certificate of Indebtedness” (Treasury terminology)

Registers you as an asset in the commercial system

UCC §9-105 defines “certificated security” in terms applicable to registered birth certificates.

Your name in ALL CAPITALS on all government documents represents the legal fiction—the corporate entity—not you.

When you sign government documents, you’re acting as the PERSON (corporate fiction), not as the living man/woman.

You’ve been registered as corporate property.

You consented—unknowingly—to being governed as a commercial asset rather than standing as a sovereign with natural rights.

This is the “mingling with the seed of men” Daniel foresaw.

The iron (legal person) mingles with the clay (natural human) but they don’t truly adhere—they remain separate jurisdictions, and the system requires you not to understand the distinction.

PART V: THE FEDERAL RESERVE—BABYLON’S CENTRAL BANK

Jekyll Island: The Secret Conclave

November 22-30, 1910: Six men representing approximately one-fourth of the world’s total wealth met in secret on Jekyll Island, Georgia.

The participants:

Nelson Aldrich (Rockefeller’s son-in-law)

Henry Davison (J.P. Morgan’s partner)

Paul Warburg (Rothschild representative)

Frank Vanderlip (National City Bank president)

Charles Norton (First National Bank president)

A. Piatt Andrew (Assistant Secretary of Treasury)

Frank Vanderlip later admitted in Saturday Evening Post (1935):

“I was as secretive, indeed as furtive, as any conspirator... I do not feel it is any exaggeration to speak of our secret expedition to Jekyll Island as the occasion of the actual conception of what eventually became the Federal Reserve System.”

They called themselves conspirators.

The Federal Reserve Act: December 23, 1913

Passed just before Christmas when most representatives had left Washington.

Congressman Charles Lindbergh Sr. warned from the House floor:

“This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth... When the President signs this bill, the invisible government by the Monetary Power will be legalized.”

What the Federal Reserve Act accomplished:

Transferred monetary control from Congress to private banking interests Article I, Section 8 gives Congress power to “coin money, regulate the value thereof”

Federal Reserve Act delegated this constitutional power to private corporation

This is unconstitutional delegation of sovereign authority Created perpetual debt system Federal Reserve Notes are debt instruments, not money

Every dollar created is loaned into existence with interest

Debt can never be repaid with more debt

National debt: $2.2 billion (1871) → $34+ trillion (2024) Established Babylonian debt slavery at national level Government borrows from private bank

Citizens taxed to pay interest

Wealth transfers from producers to banking elite

Exactly the system Babylon pioneered 4,000 years ago

The Gold Standard Removal: Completing the Sorcery

1933: Executive Order 6102—citizens forced to surrender gold for Federal Reserve notes

1944: Bretton Woods—dollar becomes global reserve currency

1971: Nixon terminates gold convertibility

Result: Pure fiat currency—money created from nothing, backed by nothing, representing debt.

The chart in “Behind the Corporate Veil” shows the devastating impact:

1971: Worker productivity and wages diverge

Before 1971: Productivity ↑ = Wages ↑

After 1971: Productivity ↑ but Wages flat/declining

Translation: Workers produce more, earn less. Wealth flows to banking system.

This fulfills Revelation 18:13 describing Babylon’s merchandise—which includes “slaves and souls of men.”

You’re not paid in money. You’re paid in debt instruments while your actual productivity is captured by the system.

PART VI: THE JESUIT CONNECTION—JAMES ARRABITO’S MISSING PIECE

The Vatican’s Role in the Fourth Beast System

James Arrabito’s research on Jesuit infiltration and Counter-Reformation strategy completes the picture.

The Jesuit Order was founded in 1540 with explicit purpose: Destroy the Reformation and restore Vatican supremacy.

Their methodology:

Infiltrate educational systems (universities, seminaries)

Control intellectual discourse

Advise rulers and governments

Create secret societies for elite coordination

Long-term generational planning

Arrabito documented:

1. Jesuit Control of Education:

Founded universities across Europe and Americas

Trained ruling class in Roman Catholic philosophy

Introduced casuistry (situational ethics—means justify ends)

Created modern “liberal arts” curriculum designed to produce obedient administrators

2. Jesuit Influence on American Founding:

Georgetown University (1789)—first American Catholic university, Jesuit-run

Maryland colony—founded as Catholic refuge, heavy Jesuit presence

Key founders educated in Jesuit philosophy or influenced by Jesuit advisors

3. Jesuit Financial Networks:

Vatican banking system

Connections to Rothschild and European banking families

Financial support for both sides of conflicts (standard Jesuit strategy)

The pattern Arrabito revealed:

When you control education, you control the next generation of leaders.

When you advise rulers, you control policy.

When you operate secret societies, you coordinate elite actions across national boundaries.

The Vatican preserved Roman Law. The Jesuits exported it globally.

The Corporation of the United States (1871) implements Vatican legal theory.

The Symbolism Confirms It:

All three city-states display Egyptian obelisks:

London: Cleopatra’s Needle

Vatican: St. Peter’s Square obelisk

Washington DC: Washington Monument

Why Egypt?

Because Egypt represents the house of bondage from which God delivered Israel.

Exodus 20:2:

“I am the LORD thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage.”

Egypt in Hebrew = “Mizraim” = “double straits” = oppressor, one who presses in

The obelisks announce: “We are the continuation of ancient mystery religion—the system of bondage from which God delivers His people.”

The Fourth Beast system is spiritual Egypt perfected through Roman legal theory and deployed through corporate mechanisms.

PART VII: THE TWO JURISDICTIONS—THE MECHANISM REVEALED

How the Trap Actually Works

“Behind the Corporate Veil” exposes the mechanical operation of the Beast system.

On every landmass, two jurisdictions operate simultaneously:

THE LAWFUL JURISDICTION:

Governed by: Natural law, divine principle, God’s law

Domain: People (living men and women)

Basis: Harm, injury, loss

Principle: “Love thy neighbor as thyself”

Requirements: None—natural rights exist prior to government

Operating Rule: Do no harm

Authority: Comes from God/nature

Status: Sovereign beings with inherent rights

THE LEGAL JURISDICTION:

Governed by: Statutory law, corporate policy, civil/Roman law

Domain: Persons (legal fictions, corporate entities)

Basis: Compliance with regulations

Principle: Obey the rules

Requirements: Licenses, permits, registrations, permissions

Operating Rule: Follow policy

Authority: Granted by state

Status: Corporate assets with privileges

The legal maxim confirms:

“A fiction is a rule of law that assumes something which is or may be false as true”

“Where truth is, fiction of law does not exist”

“Fictions arise from the law, and not law from fictions”

PERSON vs. PEOPLE: The Biblical Distinction

The Bible explicitly distinguishes these:

Job 32:22: “Let me not accept any man’s person, neither let me give flattering titles unto man”

Romans 2:11: “There is no respect of persons with God”

James 2:9: “If ye have respect to persons, ye commit sin”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s oath: “I will be no respecter of persons”

Meaning: He will not show partiality to legal fictions or corporate status—he will judge based on natural law and justice.

From Black’s Law Dictionary 4th Edition:

“In law, man and person are not exactly synonymous terms. Any human being is a man... A person is a man considered according to the rank he holds in society.”

You are a man/woman (natural being).

YOUR NAME IN ALL CAPITALS is a person (legal fiction).

When government addresses you in all capitals, they’re engaging with the legal fiction—not with you.

And you’ve been trained to answer to that name—to identify as the corporate fiction rather than standing as the living sovereign.

This is the “mingling of iron and clay” Daniel prophesied.

The legal person (iron) mingles with the natural human (clay) but they remain separate jurisdictions.

The system requires you not to understand the difference.

PART VIII: THE REGISTRATION TRAP—HOW YOU CONSENTED

Birth Certificate: The Gateway to Commercial Bondage

Here’s how they got you:

1. Birth Registration:

Creates certificate with your name in ALL CAPITALS

This certificate is a title to a legal person (not you)

Certificate becomes negotiable instrument in financial system

Assigned a number that flows through Federal Reserve

2. Social Security Number / National Insurance Number:

Provides unique identifier for the corporate fiction

Links you to the taxation system

Required for employment, banking, government services

Registers you as participant in the commercial system

3. Driver’s License, Passport, etc.:

All display YOUR NAME in all capitals

All address the PERSON, not the living human

Requiring these creates implied consent to operate as legal fiction

4. Unconscious Consent:

You sign documents as the PERSON

You present government IDs identifying the PERSON

You accept employment, licenses, benefits as the PERSON

You thereby consent to corporate jurisdiction

Every time you use these documents, you’re operating in the LEGAL jurisdiction as a PERSON (corporate fiction) rather than standing in the LAWFUL jurisdiction as a living man/woman.

The word “person” derives from Latin “persona” = mask

You’ve been wearing a legal mask your entire life without knowing it.

The Cestui Que Vie Act 1666: The Legal Precedent

Following the Great London Fire, Parliament passed the Cestui Que Vie Act of 1666—creating the first systematic distinction between physical existence and legal status.

Key provision: Someone “lost beyond the seas” for seven years could be legally presumed dead while physically alive.

This established: Your legal status can differ from your physical reality.

This Act remains law in Britain, amended as recently as 2009.

The birth certificate system applies the same principle:

You (living being) are separated from YOUR NAME (legal fiction).

The legal fiction can be controlled, taxed, regulated, penalized—while the system maintains the illusion that these actions apply to you personally.

But the legal obligations only attach to the PERSON—not to the living man/woman.

Which is why, when you understand the distinction, you can operate outside the corporate jurisdiction.

PART IX: THE WIZARD OF OZ—THE FINANCIAL ALLEGORY

Hidden Truth in Children’s Story

L. Frank Baum published “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” in 1900—during the height of the gold standard debate.

The allegory documented in “Behind the Corporate Veil”:

Dorothy = American people

Yellow Brick Road = Gold standard

Silver Shoes = Bimetallic currency (changed to ruby in film to hide the message)

Scarecrow = The “strawman” (legal fiction) given only a certificate (like birth certificate)—representation without substance

Tin Woodman = Industrial workers dehumanized (”TIN” = Taxpayer Identification Number?)—lost their heart (humanity) to become economic units

Cowardly Lion = Authority figures maintaining power through intimidation who crumble when challenged

Emerald City = Washington DC—visitors forced to wear green-tinted glasses creating illusion of wealth

The Wizard = Banking elite—”a very good man, but a very bad Wizard”—ordinary human operating levers of control behind elaborate projection of power

Toto = Derives from Latin “in toto” (completely)—only through complete awareness can illusions be dispelled

Toto pulls back the curtain.

The Wizard’s power was entirely theatrical—projected through mechanisms of control that crumble when exposed.

The story explicitly tells us: The system’s power is illusion maintained through your belief in it.

When you see behind the curtain, the spell breaks.

PART X: CONNECTING TO THE GLOBAL RESET AGENDA

Babylon 5.0 Prepares for Babylon 6.0

Everything we’ve documented—the corporate transformation, the two jurisdictions, the birth certificate system, the Federal Reserve—represents the infrastructure for the final phase.

The Global Reset Agenda builds on this foundation:

1. Digital Identity:

Biometric identification

Vaccine passports

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Social credit systems

All of these link back to the PERSON—your legal fiction.

2. Transhumanism:

mRNA technology modifying your genetic code

Nanotechnology interfaces

Brain-computer integration

“Augmented” humans

This seeks to merge the iron and clay permanently—to make the legal fiction and the natural human into a single controllable entity.

3. Global Governance:

WHO Pandemic Treaty

UN Agenda 2030

World Economic Forum partnerships

Public-private fusion

The three-city triumvirate (Vatican-London-DC) coordinates this through:

Vatican: Spiritual/moral authority pushing “global solidarity”

City of London: Financial control through CBDCs and programmable money

Washington DC: Military enforcement of “international rules-based order”

4. The Mark of the Beast Implementation:

Revelation 13:16-17:

“He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark.”

The infrastructure is already in place:

Your legal PERSON already exists (created by birth certificate)

Your biometric data already collected (driver’s license, passport)

Your financial transactions already monitored (banking system)

Your social compliance already tracked (credit scores, social media)

The “mark” is simply the final integration—making the surveillance and control systems inescapable through:

Digital wallet tied to digital ID

Programmable money with spending restrictions

Biometric verification required for transactions

Social credit determining access

You won’t be forced at gunpoint to take the mark.

You’ll voluntarily adopt it because:

“Everyone else is using it”

“It’s so convenient”

“You can’t function in society without it”

“It keeps you safe”

Exactly as you voluntarily use your Social Security number, driver’s license, and credit cards today.

The mark simply completes what the birth certificate began—total integration of the natural human into the corporate control grid.

PART XI: THE PROPHETIC TIMELINE FULFILLED

Daniel’s Vision Realized

Let’s map the complete timeline:

BABYLON 1.0 (c. 2000 BC - 539 BC):

Innovation: Debt slavery, priestly control, legal contracts

Daniel sees: Head of gold

BABYLON 2.0 (539 BC - 331 BC):

Update: Medo-Persian decentralized governance, permanent legal code

Daniel sees: Chest and arms of silver

BABYLON 3.0 (331 BC - 146 BC):

Update: Greek cultural imperialism, philosophical justification

Daniel sees: Belly and thighs of bronze

BABYLON 4.0 (146 BC - 476 AD):

Update: Roman legal framework, citizenship status, corporate entities

Daniel sees: Legs of iron

BABYLON 4.5 (476 AD - 1871 AD):

Preservation Phase: Vatican preserves Roman Law through Canon Law

Daniel sees: Continuation of iron through religious authority

BABYLON 5.0 (1871 - Present):

Final Update: Corporate government, Federal Reserve, birth certificate system, two-jurisdiction trap

Daniel sees: Feet and toes of iron mixed with clay

BABYLON 6.0 (In Progress):

Ultimate Form: Digital identity, transhumanism, global governance, mark of the beast

Daniel sees: The stone “cut without hands” that destroys the entire system (Daniel 2:34-35)

We are living in the transition from Babylon 5.0 to Babylon 6.0.

Everything exposed in “Behind the Corporate Veil” represents the current operating system.

The Global Reset represents the final upgrade.

And Daniel prophesied that God Himself will destroy it:

Daniel 2:44:

“And in the days of these kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom which shall never be destroyed; and the kingdom shall not be left to other people; it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand forever.”

PART XII: THE REMNANT’S RESPONSE—PRACTICAL SOVEREIGNTY

How To Exit Babylon

Understanding the system is step one. Operating outside it requires strategic action.

Based on the jurisdictional framework revealed:

IMMEDIATE ACTIONS:

1. Recognize the Distinction:

You are a living man/woman (natural being under God’s law)

YOUR NAME is a corporate fiction (legal person under statutory law)

These are separate entities in separate jurisdictions

2. Stop Identifying as the PERSON:

Recognize when documents address the PERSON (all capitals)

Understand you’re not legally obligated to respond as that fiction

Begin standing as the living being, not the corporate entity

3. Learn the Legal Maxims:

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse” (but they deliberately obscured it)

“Fraud vitiates all” (consent obtained through fraud is void)

“He who fails to assert his rights has none” (silence = consent)

4. Document Everything:

Keep copies of all legal documents you’ve signed

Note capitalization of your name on each

Understand which jurisdiction each operates in

Preserve evidence for future legal challenges

MEDIUM-TERM STRATEGY:

1. Minimize Registration:

Every registration transfers authority to the corporate state

Reduce dependencies on systems requiring registration

Build alternative systems outside corporate control

2. Financial Independence:

Reduce banking system dependence

Use physical assets (precious metals, land, tools)

Develop skills providing value outside monetary system

Build local exchange networks

3. Educational Sovereignty:

Homeschool or private co-ops outside state curriculum

Teach children the two-jurisdiction framework

Develop critical thinking about legal systems

Study primary sources (Congressional Record, court cases, treaties)

4. Community Building:

Connect with others who understand the system

Create mutual aid networks

Establish alternative governance at local level

Build parallel institutions

LONG-TERM VISION:

1. Legal Challenges:

Class action suits challenging birth certificate system

Constitutional challenges to Federal Reserve

Lawsuits demanding disclosure of jurisdictional frameworks

Criminal prosecutions for fraud against populations

2. Legislative Reform:

State sovereignty legislation

Explicit opt-out from federal corporate jurisdiction

Requirement for full disclosure on all legal documents

Restoration of sound money (gold/silver)

3. International Coordination:

Connect Remnant networks globally

Share strategies across nations

Expose three-city triumvirate coordination

Build alternative international cooperation structures

4. Spiritual Preparation:

Recognize this as spiritual warfare

Stand firm in understanding of God-given rights

Refuse the mark of the beast when deployed

Prepare for persecution

Revelation 18:4:

“Come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues.”

Coming out of Babylon means:

Rejecting the corporate legal fiction identity

Operating in the lawful jurisdiction as a living sovereign

Refusing to participate in the Beast system

Building Kingdom alternatives

CONCLUSION: THE CURTAIN PULLED BACK

What We Now Know With Certainty

“Behind the Corporate Veil” has provided the technical documentation for what Daniel prophesied 2,600 years ago.

We can now state with absolute clarity:

1. The Babylonian system never ended—it evolved.

From debt slavery to corporate personhood. From temple priests to banking cartels. From clay tablets to birth certificates. Same operating system. Updated interface.

2. The Fourth Beast is a corporate legal framework, not a traditional empire.

“Different from all the kingdoms” because it doesn’t operate through obvious conquest—it operates through voluntary registration, creating legal fictions that govern physical beings who don’t understand the distinction.

3. The “iron mixed with clay” is the two-jurisdiction system.

LEGAL jurisdiction (iron—corporate law, persons, privileges) mingles with LAWFUL jurisdiction (clay—natural law, people, rights) but they don’t truly adhere. The system depends on you not noticing which jurisdiction you’re operating in.

4. The three-city triumvirate (Vatican-London-DC) coordinates global control.

Spiritual authority + financial control + military power = complete spectrum dominance. All three display Egyptian obelisks announcing their spiritual continuity with ancient mystery religion.

5. The 1871 Act, Federal Reserve (1913), and birth certificate system implemented Babylon 5.0.

These weren’t random developments. They were coordinated deployment of a comprehensive control system transforming humans into commercial assets through legal mechanisms.

6. The Global Reset represents Babylon 6.0—the final form.

Digital identity, transhumanism, CBDCs, global governance = permanent integration of natural humans into the corporate control grid. The mark of the beast is the completion of what the birth certificate began.

7. God will destroy this system.

Daniel 2:44 promises that during “the days of these kings” (our time), God will establish His kingdom that will “break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms.”

We’re watching the final phase of a 4,000-year-old system approach its prophesied destruction.

FINAL CALL TO THE REMNANT: STAND IN YOUR JURISDICTION

The most powerful revelation in this entire investigation:

You never needed their permission.

Your rights come from God, not from government.

The corporate PERSON they created is a fiction.

You are the living man/woman created in God’s image.

When you stand in the lawful jurisdiction—recognizing your natural status as a sovereign being under God’s law—the entire corporate legal framework has no legitimate authority over you.

This is why they desperately need your consent.

This is why they created the elaborate registration system.

This is why they trained you to identify as the PERSON rather than standing as the living human.

Because they cannot legitimately control a sovereign who recognizes their sovereignty.

The Wizard’s power was always illusion.

Toto pulled back the curtain.

Now you’ve seen behind it.

The question Daniel asked 2,600 years ago is the question you face today:

“Will you bow to the image of gold (the corporate state), or will you stand with the God of heaven?”

Daniel 3:17-18:

*”Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the golden image which you have set up.”*

The modern equivalent:

“We do not identify as the corporate PERSON. We do not consent to commercial jurisdiction over our natural rights. We stand as living men and women under God’s law.”

This is the declaration of sovereignty the Remnant must make.

POSTSCRIPT: THE STONE CUT WITHOUT HANDS

Daniel 2:34-35:

“You watched while a stone was cut out without hands, which struck the image on its feet of iron and clay, and broke them in pieces. Then the iron, the clay, the bronze, the silver, and the gold were crushed together and became like chaff from the summer threshing floors; the wind carried them away so that no trace of them was found. And the stone that struck the image became a great mountain and filled the whole earth.”

The stone “cut without hands” = God’s direct intervention

Not human revolution. Not political reform. Not gradual change.

Divine destruction of the entire system—Babylon 1.0 through Babylon 6.0—in one catastrophic judgment.

And from the ruins, God’s kingdom—built on truth, justice, and righteousness—fills the earth.

We don’t defeat Babylon through corporate litigation or legislative reform.

We expose it. We exit it. We build alternatives.

And we wait for the Stone.

“Daniel interpreted the dream. ‘Behind the Corporate Veil’ provided the technical manual. You now hold the complete blueprint of Babylon’s final form. The only question remaining: Will you continue operating as their corporate asset—or will you stand as God’s sovereign creation?”

COME OUT OF BABYLON. THE STONE IS COMING.