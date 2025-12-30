Why the Remnant Organizes in Tribes Before the Arrival of His Kingdom

Series Introduction: The Pattern That Repeats

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the LORD’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it” (Isaiah 2:2, KJV).

The Kingdom is coming. Every tradition that preserves divine revelation agrees on this fundamental truth. But until the King arrives to establish that Kingdom, how should the faithful organize? How should the remnant—those who refuse to bow to empire, who will not surrender their souls to Babylon, who remember what it means to be human—structure their communities?

History provides a clear and consistent answer: The remnant organizes in tribes.

Not tribes based on blood revenge or ethnic supremacy. Not tribes characterized by isolation or primitive rejection of knowledge. But covenant tribes—communities bound by sacred agreement to live under divine law, organized at human scale, maintaining sovereignty while cooperating for mutual benefit.

This is not a new idea. It is not even primarily my idea. It is the pattern that appears again and again throughout human history whenever the people of God find themselves living under empire while awaiting the Kingdom.

This series will document that pattern with historical rigor, theological depth, and practical application. We will examine:

How the Bible and Quran describe covenant-based tribal organization

Which historical tribes flourished and why

Which failed and what caused their collapse

Why theology demands tribal organization in the pre-Kingdom period

How modern communities can organize tribally without repeating historical mistakes

How tribes can federate without creating centralized tyranny

How tribal organization transitions to Kingdom integration when the King returns

This is not theory. This is documented history. This is revealed pattern. This is practical necessity.

Let us begin.

Article 1: Biblical Models of Covenant-Based Tribal Organization

Introduction: The Pattern Established at Sinai

The biblical narrative provides the clearest and most detailed documentation of covenant-based tribal organization in human history. From the Exodus through the establishment of the Kingdom under David, then through the exile and return, and finally in the early Church structure, we see consistent patterns of how God’s people organize when they are:

Liberated from empire (Egypt, Babylon, Rome) Living under divine covenant (Sinai, Davidic, New Covenant) Awaiting fuller manifestation of God’s Kingdom (Promised Land, Messiah, Second Coming)

The pattern is not accidental. It is intentional divine design for how covenant communities function between liberation and consummation.

The Exodus: From Slavery to Tribal Confederation

The Context of Liberation

When God delivered Israel from Egyptian bondage, He did not immediately establish a kingdom. Despite having a leader (Moses), a destination (Promised Land), and a purpose (to be a holy nation), the organizational structure He established was tribal confederation under divine law.

Key text: Exodus 18:13-26

Moses, attempting to judge all disputes himself, was counseled by his father-in-law Jethro:

“And Moses’ father in law said unto him, The thing that thou doest is not good. Thou wilt surely wear away, both thou, and this people that is with thee: for this thing is too heavy for thee; thou art not able to perform it thyself alone... Moreover thou shalt provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them, to be rulers of thousands, and rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens: And let them judge the people at all seasons: and it shall be, that every great matter they shall bring unto thee, but every small matter they shall judge: so shall it be easier for thyself, and they shall bear the burden with thee” (Exodus 18:17-18, 21-22, KJV).

This established the principle of subsidiarity: Decisions are made at the most local level possible, with escalation only when local judgment is insufficient.

Structure:

Tens : Basic community unit (~10 families, ~50-100 people)

Fifties : Small tribe or extended clan

Hundreds : Medium tribe

Thousands : Large tribe or alliance of clans

National: Only for matters affecting all tribes or requiring divine revelation

This wasn’t arbitrary. It reflects the scale at which humans can maintain:

Personal relationship and accountability

Efficient decision-making

Genuine justice (judges who know the parties)

Quick response to local issues

The Sinai Covenant: Tribal Unity Through Divine Law

Key text: Exodus 19-24

At Sinai, God established covenant with Israel as a nation of tribes, not as a centralized state:

“Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine: And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation” (Exodus 19:5-6, KJV).

Note the language:

“Kingdom of priests” : Not a kingdom with a human king, but a kingdom where God is King and all members have direct access to Him

“Holy nation” : Set apart by covenant, not by ethnicity alone

Conditional: “If ye will obey my voice” - covenant requires active consent and ongoing faithfulness

The covenant established:

Moral law (Ten Commandments, Exodus 20): Universal principles binding all people Civil law (Book of the Covenant, Exodus 21-23): Specific applications for community justice Ceremonial law (Leviticus): Worship forms and ritual purity Economic law (Sabbath years, Jubilee): Property rights, debt forgiveness, economic reset

Critically: These laws were given to tribal elders, not to a centralized bureaucracy.

“And Moses came and called for the elders of the people, and laid before their faces all these words which the LORD commanded him. And all the people answered together, and said, All that the LORD hath spoken we will do” (Exodus 19:7-8, KJV).

The covenant was made with individuals through tribal representation. Each person chose to accept it. This is voluntary covenant association, not coerced submission to empire.

The Wilderness: Tribal Organization in Practice

Key text: Numbers 1-2

The census and camp arrangement in Numbers reveals the organizational structure in detail:

Tribal Census (Numbers 1):

Twelve tribes, each maintaining separate identity

Each tribe led by its own prince/chief

Military organization by tribe (each tribe provides warriors proportional to population)

Levites (priests) separate, serving all tribes

Camp Arrangement (Numbers 2):

DAN (North - 157,600) | EPHRAIM -------- TABERNACLE -------- JUDAH (West - 108,100) (Levites) (East - 186,400) | REUBEN (South - 151,450)

Key insights:

Decentralized structure: Each tribe camps separately, maintains own leadership, manages own affairs Sacred center: The Tabernacle (presence of God) at the center, not a palace or human ruler Ordered relationships: Tribes organized in specific relationships to each other and to the sacred center Mutual defense: Formation provides 360-degree security while maintaining tribal autonomy Scalable: Structure works for 600,000 warriors (plus families = ~2-3 million total) because it’s fractal—same pattern at every scale

This is federation without centralization—cooperation without coercion.

The Conquest and Settlement: Tribal Land Allotment

Key text: Joshua 13-21

When Israel entered Canaan, the land was divided by tribe, not administered as a centralized state:

Principles of tribal land allotment:

Permanent tribal inheritance: “And ye shall divide the land by lot for an inheritance among your families... the inheritance shall be in the place where his lot falleth; according to the tribes of your fathers ye shall inherit” (Numbers 33:54, KJV) Inalienable property rights: Land couldn’t be permanently sold outside the tribe. The Jubilee year (every 50 years) returned land to original tribal families (Leviticus 25:8-13). This prevented wealth concentration and maintained tribal economic sovereignty. Geographic boundaries: Each tribe received defined territory (Joshua 13-19), creating clear jurisdictions Cities of refuge: Six cities distributed across tribal territories where those accused of accidental killing could flee for fair trial (Numbers 35:9-34). This provided justice accessible to all without centralized control. Levitical cities: Forty-eight cities throughout all tribal territories where Levites (priests/teachers) lived, ensuring every tribe had access to religious instruction and justice (Numbers 35:1-8)

The result was a distributed, resilient system where:

Economic power remained local

Justice was accessible

Religious teaching was available everywhere

No single point of failure existed

Tribal sovereignty was preserved

The Period of Judges: Tribal Confederation Under Divine Kingship

Key text: Judges 1-21

For approximately 300-400 years (c. 1400-1050 BC), Israel functioned as a tribal confederation with no human king, only judges who arose during crises.

The Theological Statement

“In those days there was no king in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25, KJV).

This verse is often misunderstood as describing chaos. In context, it describes the absence of human monarchy, not the absence of divine law. The phrase “right in his own eyes” refers to the freedom to follow God’s law without human intermediaries imposing additional burdens.

The actual statement of Israel’s government:

“The LORD shall reign for ever and ever” (Exodus 15:18, KJV).

God was King. Tribes were autonomous under His law. Judges arose when needed for specific crises, then returned to private life.

How the System Worked

Normal Times (when covenant was honored):

Each tribe governed itself according to divine law

Elders judged disputes at city gates (Deuteronomy 16:18)

Economic life flourished through trade between tribes

Religious life centered on Tabernacle at Shiloh (later other sites)

No standing army or centralized taxation

Crisis Times (when external threat arose):

God would raise up a judge (military/spiritual leader)

Tribes would voluntarily rally to the judge’s call

After victory, the judge might continue providing spiritual/judicial guidance

But no permanent centralized authority was established

Example: Deborah and Barak (Judges 4-5)

When Israel was oppressed by Canaanite king Jabin:

“And Deborah, a prophetess, the wife of Lapidoth, she judged Israel at that time. And she dwelt under the palm tree of Deborah between Ramah and Bethel in mount Ephraim: and the children of Israel came up to her for judgment” (Judges 4:4-5, KJV).

Deborah called Barak and ten thousand men from tribes of Zebulun and Naphtali. Other tribes responded differently:

The Song of Deborah (Judges 5) records:

Ephraim, Benjamin, Zebulun, Issachar, Naphtali: fought bravely

Reuben: debated but didn’t come

Dan and Asher: stayed by their ships and ports

Meroz (a city): cursed for not helping

Key insight: Even in crisis, tribal participation was voluntary. Some tribes fought, others didn’t. Those who didn’t were criticized but not coerced. This is federation based on covenant obligation, not centralized command.

When the System Failed

The Book of Judges also records when the tribal confederation failed:

Pattern of Decline:

Israel abandons covenant: “And the children of Israel did evil in the sight of the LORD, and served Baalim” (Judges 2:11, KJV) God allows oppression by enemies Israel cries out for deliverance God raises judge to deliver them Peace during judge’s lifetime After judge’s death, cycle repeats

Critical failures:

Judges 17-18 (Micah’s idol and Dan’s migration): Breakdown of religious fidelity—tribe of Dan sets up idolatrous worship

Judges 19-21 (Levite’s concubine and civil war): Horrific crime in Benjamin leads to inter-tribal warfare, nearly destroying Benjamin

These failures were not caused by tribal structure—they were caused by covenant abandonment. When tribes honored the covenant, the system worked. When they abandoned covenant, chaos ensued.

This proves the thesis: Structure isn’t the issue; covenant faithfulness is the issue.

The Demand for Human Kingship: A Theological Critique

Key text: 1 Samuel 8

Eventually, Israel demanded a human king “like all the nations”:

“Then all the elders of Israel gathered themselves together, and came to Samuel unto Ramah, And said unto him, Behold, thou art old, and thy sons walk not in thy ways: now make us a king to judge us like all the nations” (1 Samuel 8:4-5, KJV).

God’s Response

God told Samuel:

“Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee: for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them” (1 Samuel 8:7, KJV).

This is explicit: Demanding human kingship was rejection of divine kingship.

The Warning About Kings

Samuel warned what a human king would do (1 Samuel 8:11-18):

Military conscription : “He will take your sons, and appoint them for himself, for his chariots, and to be his horsemen”

Forced labor : “He will set them to ear his ground, and to reap his harvest, and to make his instruments of war”

Confiscation of property : “He will take your fields, and your vineyards, and your oliveyards, even the best of them, and give them to his servants”

Taxation : “He will take the tenth of your seed, and of your vineyards, and give to his officers”

Slavery : “He will take your menservants, and your maidservants, and your goodliest young men, and your asses, and put them to his work”

Economic exploitation: “He will take the tenth of your sheep: and ye shall be his servants”

Conclusion: “And ye shall cry out in that day because of your king which ye shall have chosen you; and the LORD will not hear you in that day” (1 Samuel 8:18, KJV).

Every warning came true. Even under good kings like David and Solomon, the costs of monarchy were substantial. Under bad kings, they were catastrophic.

Why God Permitted Kingship

Despite the warning, God granted their request. Why?

Human free will: God allows humans to choose, even when they choose poorly Pedagogical purpose: Israel needed to learn through experience that human kings cannot provide what only God can provide Messianic purpose: The Davidic line would eventually produce the true King—Jesus Christ Historical necessity: In the context of powerful empires (Egypt, Assyria, Babylon), some level of centralized defense was necessary

But note: God never revoked the ideal. The prophets consistently called Israel back to covenant faithfulness, and the messianic prophecies point to a time when God Himself would reign, not human surrogates.

The United Kingdom: Tribal Integration Under Monarchy

Key text: 2 Samuel, 1 Kings

Under David and Solomon, the tribal structure was preserved but integrated into a kingdom framework.

David’s Kingdom (c. 1010-970 BC)

Tribal preservation:

Tribes maintained territorial integrity

Tribal elders continued judging local matters

Census still organized by tribe (2 Samuel 24)

Military organized by tribal levies

David himself was from tribe of Judah and had to win support of other tribes

Kingdom additions:

Capital city (Jerusalem) on neutral ground between tribes

Standing army (the “mighty men”)

National taxation (though lighter than later)

Centralized worship (bringing Ark to Jerusalem)

International diplomacy and trade

Key balance: David maintained tribal autonomy while providing national coordination. His reign is remembered as the golden age partly because this balance worked.

Solomon’s Kingdom (c. 970-931 BC)

Solomon continued his father’s system but gradually shifted toward centralization:

Positive achievements:

Built the Temple (providing permanent worship center)

Expanded trade networks

Established wisdom literature and international reputation

Maintained peace with neighbors

Problematic developments:

Heavy taxation to fund building projects (1 Kings 4:7-19)

Forced labor (1 Kings 5:13-14)

Political marriages creating religious syncretism (1 Kings 11:1-8)

Gradual shift from tribal confederation to centralized monarchy

Result: “And the LORD was angry with Solomon, because his heart was turned from the LORD God of Israel... Wherefore the LORD said unto Solomon, Forasmuch as this is done of thee, and thou hast not kept my covenant and my statutes, which I have commanded thee, I will surely rend the kingdom from thee, and will give it to thy servant” (1 Kings 11:9,11, KJV).

Covenant violation—specifically idolatry and oppression—led to kingdom division.

The Divided Kingdom: When Centralization Breaks Covenant

Key text: 1 Kings 12

After Solomon’s death, the kingdom split:

The Immediate Cause

Solomon’s son Rehoboam was asked by northern tribes to lighten the tax burden:

“Thy father made our yoke grievous: now therefore make thou the grievous service of thy father, and his heavy yoke which he put upon us, lighter, and we will serve thee” (1 Kings 12:4, KJV).

Rehoboam, rejecting advice of elders, responded:

“My father made your yoke heavy, and I will add to your yoke: my father also chastised you with whips, but I will chastise you with scorpions” (1 Kings 12:11, KJV).

Result: Ten northern tribes seceded, forming Israel under Jeroboam. Only Judah and Benjamin remained with Rehoboam’s house.

The Deeper Issue

The split wasn’t just about taxes—it was about covenant violation through centralized oppression.

The northern kingdom (Israel) had legitimate grievance: Solomon’s centralization had violated tribal sovereignty and imposed burdens contrary to covenant principles.

But the solution—complete political separation—created its own problems:

Jeroboam established idolatrous worship centers to prevent people from going to Jerusalem (1 Kings 12:26-33)

Both kingdoms fell into cycles of covenant violation

Eventually both were conquered (Israel by Assyria in 722 BC, Judah by Babylon in 586 BC)

The lesson: Neither excessive centralization nor complete fragmentation works. Covenant faithfulness within proper tribal structure is the answer.

The Exile and Return: Back to Tribal Identity

Key text: Ezra, Nehemiah

When Judah was exiled to Babylon (586 BC) and later permitted to return (538 BC), they reorganized around:

Tribal and Family Identity

The books of Ezra and Nehemiah carefully document returnees by tribal and family lineage:

“Now these are the children of the province that went up out of the captivity, of those which had been carried away, whom Nebuchadnezzar the king of Babylon had carried away unto Babylon, and came again unto Jerusalem and Judah, every one unto his city” (Ezra 2:1, KJV).

Lists follow of families, numbers, and which tribe/city they belonged to.

Why this detail? Because tribal and family identity determined:

Land rights (returning to ancestral property)

Priestly service (only Levites could serve, and only those who could prove lineage)

Covenant membership (those who couldn’t prove Israelite descent were excluded from certain privileges)

Covenant Renewal

The returning remnant renewed covenant (Nehemiah 9-10):

“And because of all this we make a sure covenant, and write it; and our princes, Levites, and priests, seal unto it” (Nehemiah 9:38, KJV).

They committed to:

Keep the Sabbath

Not intermarry with pagans

Observe Torah

Support Temple worship

Cancel debts in Sabbath year

This is remnant reorganization around covenant, using tribal/family structure.

No King

Notably, the returned remnant did not attempt to restore the monarchy. They functioned under:

Persian imperial oversight (externally)

High priest and elders (internally)

Torah as constitution

Tribal/family organization

They returned to pre-kingdom patterns because those patterns were covenant-based and didn’t require centralized human kingship.

The Intertestamental Period: Waiting for Messiah

Between Malachi (c. 430 BC) and Jesus (c. 4 BC-30 AD), Jews lived under successive empires:

Persian

Greek (Alexander and successors)

Roman

Throughout this period, internal organization remained:

Tribal/family identity (though ten northern tribes had been “lost”)

Synagogue system (local worship and teaching)

Sanhedrin (council of elders) for major decisions

High priest as spiritual leader

Torah as law

No human king. Waiting for Messiah-King promised in prophecy.

This is precisely the remnant tribal organization pattern: maintaining covenant community under empire while awaiting the Kingdom.

The New Covenant: Early Church as Tribal Network

Key text: Acts, Epistles

When Jesus established the New Covenant, the early Church organized in patterns strikingly similar to tribal confederation:

City-Based Communities

Churches were organized by city, not as centralized denomination:

Church at Jerusalem

Church at Antioch

Church at Corinth

Churches of Galatia, Asia, etc.

Each was autonomous, with own elders/overseers, making own decisions under apostolic teaching.

Network Without Hierarchy

No centralized control existed in the first century:

Apostles provided teaching and guidance

Jerusalem council (Acts 15) made decisions by consensus after debate

Paul wrote letters of instruction, not imperial edicts

Churches maintained fellowship and mutual aid (collection for Jerusalem poor, 1 Corinthians 16:1-4)

This is federation, not hierarchy.

Household Structure

Within cities, churches met in households:

“Aquila and Priscilla salute you much in the Lord, with the church that is in their house” (1 Corinthians 16:19, KJV).

This created fractal structure:

Households : Basic unit (10-30 people)

City church : Network of households meeting together occasionally

Regional churches : Cities in relationship through apostolic visits and letters

Global church: All believers united by Holy Spirit and common faith

Same pattern as tribal confederation: small autonomous units in relationship, connected by shared covenant, no centralized human control.

Covenant Membership

Entry to the Church was by covenant:

“Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38, KJV).

Personal decision (not coerced)

Public declaration (baptism)

Covenant commitment (to Christ and His body)

Resulting in inclusion in community with rights and responsibilities

This is covenant association, identical in principle to tribal covenant at Sinai.

Summary: Biblical Pattern for Remnant Organization

Across the entire biblical narrative, we see consistent pattern:

When God’s People Are Under Empire But Awaiting Kingdom:

Organize in small, autonomous units (tribes, households, cities) Unite through covenant (Sinai, Davidic, New Covenant) Submit to divine law, not human tyranny Maintain local sovereignty while cooperating for mutual benefit Resist centralization except when absolutely necessary for survival Wait for God’s Kingdom, not building human substitute

When Centralization Occurs:

It comes at cost (1 Samuel 8 warnings all proven true)

It works only when leaders maintain covenant faithfulness

It fails when leaders violate covenant

It is never presented as the ideal, only as concession to human demand or historical necessity

The Ultimate Goal:

“And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever” (Revelation 11:15, KJV).

Human kingdoms—even covenant-based ones—are temporary. The final Kingdom will be established by Christ Himself, not by human political organizing.

Until then, the remnant organizes tribally.