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[Verse 1] The land was rich, the people strong No one saw what would come along Peace flowed like rivers through the days Till strangers came with their violent ways The elders speak of a time before When children played behind every door [Pre-chorus] The blood remembers what they did The earth holds truth that can't stay hid [Chorus] Blood remembers, soil knows Blood remembers, soil shows Every crime they tried to hide Lives in veins that never died Blood remembers, soil knows Blood remembers, soil shows [Verse 2] They came with crosses, spoke of grace While burning homes and stealing space Took the children far away Changed their names, made them pray Poisoned wells and salted fields Breaking spirits, forcing yields Claiming god was on their side While watching nations bleed and die Generation after generation Systematic elimination Not a battle but a slaughter Turned the rivers from pure water To a crimson testimony Of the ones who fell so lonely [Chorus] Blood remembers, soil knows Blood remembers, soil shows Every crime they tried to hide Lives in veins that never died Blood remembers, soil knows Blood remembers, soil shows [Bridge] [Tribal drums intensify] Listen to the drums beneath the ground Ancient heartbeats still resound They tried to bury us so deep But roots grow strong while others sleep (They tried to bury us) (They tried to break us) (They tried to erase us) [Verse 3] Bodies in unmarked graves remain Written out of books in vain But every child born today Carries memory in their DNA Can't erase what blood contains Can't wash out these crimson stains Truth survives in flesh and bone Stories carved in every stone They thought their victory complete But we rise up from beneath Our existence is resistance Breaking chains with persistence [Chorus] Blood remembers, soil knows Blood remembers, soil shows Every crime they tried to hide Lives in veins that never died Blood remembers, soil knows Blood remembers, soil shows (Blood remembers) (Soil knows) (Blood remembers) (We know)