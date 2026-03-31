[Verse 1]
The land was rich, the people strong
No one saw what would come along
Peace flowed like rivers through the days
Till strangers came with their violent ways
The elders speak of a time before
When children played behind every door
[Pre-chorus]
The blood remembers what they did
The earth holds truth that can't stay hid
[Chorus]
Blood remembers, soil knows
Blood remembers, soil shows
Every crime they tried to hide
Lives in veins that never died
Blood remembers, soil knows
Blood remembers, soil shows
[Verse 2]
They came with crosses, spoke of grace
While burning homes and stealing space
Took the children far away
Changed their names, made them pray
Poisoned wells and salted fields
Breaking spirits, forcing yields
Claiming god was on their side
While watching nations bleed and die
Generation after generation
Systematic elimination
Not a battle but a slaughter
Turned the rivers from pure water
To a crimson testimony
Of the ones who fell so lonely
[Chorus]
Blood remembers, soil knows
Blood remembers, soil shows
Every crime they tried to hide
Lives in veins that never died
Blood remembers, soil knows
Blood remembers, soil shows
[Bridge]
[Tribal drums intensify]
Listen to the drums beneath the ground
Ancient heartbeats still resound
They tried to bury us so deep
But roots grow strong while others sleep
(They tried to bury us)
(They tried to break us)
(They tried to erase us)
[Verse 3]
Bodies in unmarked graves remain
Written out of books in vain
But every child born today
Carries memory in their DNA
Can't erase what blood contains
Can't wash out these crimson stains
Truth survives in flesh and bone
Stories carved in every stone
They thought their victory complete
But we rise up from beneath
Our existence is resistance
Breaking chains with persistence
[Chorus]
Blood remembers, soil knows
Blood remembers, soil shows
Every crime they tried to hide
Lives in veins that never died
Blood remembers, soil knows
Blood remembers, soil shows
(Blood remembers)
(Soil knows)
(Blood remembers)
(We know)
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.