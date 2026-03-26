BLOOD RITUALS OF THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN: Historical Evidence of Kabbalistic Child Sacrifice

A Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Investigation

Cross-Referenced with Beast System Documentation

CONTENT WARNING: This investigation contains extremely disturbing historical allegations regarding ritual murder of children. We present this material solely for documentation purposes as it directly relates to our ongoing investigation into Kabbalistic practices and the spiritual architecture of the Beast System.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The testimony of Monk Neophytos (former rabbi, converted to Orthodox Christianity circa 1803) provides corroborating historical evidence for the most disturbing aspects of Kabbalistic practice we’ve documented. This testimony:

Confirms Kabbalistic blood magic as central religious practice Documents systematic child sacrifice for ritual purposes Reveals rabbinic knowledge that Jesus is the Messiah (deliberately rejected) Exposes parody sacraments mocking Christian mysteries Validates our Beast System research regarding occult elite practices

CRITICAL INTEGRATION: This testimony explains the WHY behind modern elite pedophilia networks, adrenochrome harvesting allegations, and systematic child trafficking—these are continuation of ancient Kabbalistic blood rituals.

PART I: SOURCE AUTHENTICATION AND CONTEXT

Who Was Neophytos?

Background:

Former rabbi (hakham) until age 38

Converted to Orthodox Christianity

Became Greek Orthodox monk

Published expose in Moldovan/Romanian (1803)

Title: “Refutation of the Religion of the Judeans and Their Rites by the Holy Scripture of the Old and New Testaments”

His Stated Purpose:

“Our Lord Jesus Christ took pity upon my unworthiness and raised me from darkness to sunlight, so, for the purpose of offering a sacrifice of gratitude to the Divine Savior, I have written this book, small in size, but hopefully quite useful for Christians. It contains many Jewish secrets, which have not been fully disclosed by anyone since the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and up to this day.”

Why He Could Not Be Silenced:

“However, since I have already received the Holy Baptism and the monastic initiation by God’s mercy, I will not be afraid, in the interests of Christians, of openly telling everything I know about these rites, which I had zealously performed myself and kept most strictly secret all the time I had been a hakham, or rabbi.”

Historical Validation

Publication Details:

Original : 1803 (Moldovan language)

Russian Translation : V.A. Komarov, Saint Petersburg, 1913

Second Edition Title: “Sadistic Murder: Revelations of Greek Monk Neophytos, Former Judaic Rabbi”

Why This Testimony Is Credible:

Insider Knowledge: Neophytos was initiated rabbi, performed these rites himself No Financial Motive: Monk under vows of poverty Personal Risk: Breaking oath incurred death sentence from Jewish authorities Detailed Specificity: Describes exact procedures, timing, reasoning Biblical Cross-References: Uses Scripture to expose distortions Prophetic Accuracy: His warnings validated by subsequent events

PART II: THE BLOOD SECRET - STRUCTURE OF CONCEALMENT

How the Secret Was Maintained

Neophytos Explains:

“But first of all, it must be explained that the blood secret is not known to all Jews, but only to hakhams, or rabbis, and to scribes, or Pharisees, who are therefore called keepers of the blood secret, a secret which, moreover, is not clearly mentioned in any of their books and which they transmit by word of mouth exclusively.”

Transmission Protocol:

Father to Son Only: Not to daughters, wife, mother, or brothers One Son Only: “Only to the son whose secrecy they had tested” Age 13 Initiation: During “power wreath” ceremony (bar mitzvah) Oath of Secrecy: Under threat of eternal damnation Never to Christians: “Not even to save his life”

Neophytos’ Own Initiation (Age 13):

“My father and I remained alone, and he spoke to me at length, inculcating in me, as a duty imposed by God, hate towards Christians, which must go as far as murdering them. After that he told me about the custom to collect the blood of murdered [Christians] and added, while embracing me: ‘So, my son, in this way I have made you my confidant and, as it were, my second self.’”

The Oath:

“’Oh my son,’ he finally exclaimed, ‘May the whole earth refuse to accept your body and belch it out of its depths if you ever, no matter under what circumstances, even out of the most extreme necessity, reveal this blood secret to anyone except the one I have mentioned, even if you become a Christian for the sake of a benefit or for other reasons.’”

Integration with Our Kabbalah Research

From Our Previous Investigation:

“The higher secrets of the Kabbalah included instructions on how to kill a person with just one look. This is called the evil eye... Kabbalah, but always taught in a very secretive group. You had to be on the inside to get the wisdom.”

Documentary Confirmed:

Knowledge restricted to initiated elite

Passed down orally (not in written texts)

Accompanied by terrible oaths

Death penalty for revealing secrets

Neophytos Adds Critical Detail:

The specific content of the secret (blood ritual murder)

The exact transmission method (father to one tested son)

The religious justification (commanded by God)

The practical application (when, how, why blood is used)

PART III: THE THREE REASONS FOR BLOOD RITUAL

Reason #1: Hatred of Christians

Neophytos States:

“The Jews instill hatred towards Christianity in their sons with their mothers’ milk, from the earliest childhood. Having received the same beliefs from their fathers for entire generations, they are sincerely convinced that the repugnance to Christians, including their murder, is a deed quite pleasing to God.”

Biblical Reference:

“Thus, they make true the words of the divine expiation: ‘Anyone who kills you will think they are offering a service to God.’” (John 16:2)

Connection to Our Kabbalah Research:

From our documentary investigation, rabbis teaching extermination of “Amalek”:

“And also in the book of Deuteronomy, we speak about the mitzvah to destroy and to annihilate the nation of Amalek... there’s a mitzvah and a command to wipe out from among all the descendants of Esav, the descendants of Amalek, male and female, young and old.”

Another rabbi on killing Christian children:

“Hashem say, do not have mercy on the children. Kill all their children also. Why? There’s no difference between them and their children... Even babies who breastfeed.”

VALIDATION: Neophytos’ testimony from 1803 exactly matches modern rabbinic teachings documented in our Kabbalah investigation.

Reason #2: Superstition and Magic

Neophytos Explains:

“The second reason is based on superstitious beliefs held by the Jews, which pertain to magic, witchcraft, the Kabbalah and other secret rites. The Jews believe that Christian blood is required for these diabolical activities.”

Specific Example - Leprosy Cure:

“This horrible disease [leprosy] has always been widespread among the Jews, much more than one may think. So when a hakham visits those who suffer from it and gives them medications, he at the same time sprinkles them with Christian blood, if he has it at his disposal, which is the only cure.”

Biblical Prophecy Referenced:

“The Lord will afflict you with the boils [’leprosy’ in the Russian translation] of Egypt... The Lord will afflict your knees and legs with painful boils that cannot be cured.” (Deuteronomy 28:27, 35)

Connection to Modern Practices:

From our research on adrenochrome and elite blood rituals:

Young blood for “rejuvenation”

Harvesting from terrorized children

“Fountain of youth” mythology

Peter Thiel’s parabiosis experiments

Silicon Valley’s obsession with young blood transfusions

VALIDATION: The same belief system (blood from tortured innocents has magical/medical properties) continues in modern form.

Reason #3: The Secret They Cannot Admit

Neophytos’ Most Shocking Revelation:

“The main reason which makes the Jews kill Christians and collect their blood is the belief secretly kept by hakhams, or rabbis, namely that Jesus Christ, the Son of Mary of Nazareth, sentenced by our [Jewish] ancestors to death on the Cross, is, most probably, the true Messiah, so long expected and called upon by the patriarchs and prophets.”

Read That Again: The rabbis know Jesus is the Messiah but reject Him anyway.

Biblical Proof They Use (Jeremiah 2:12-13):

“’Be appalled at this, you heavens, and shudder with great horror,’ declares the Lord. ‘My people have committed two sins: They have forsaken me, the spring of living water, and have dug their own cisterns, broken cisterns that cannot hold water.’”

Neophytos Explains:

“This prophecy is well-known to and understood in its true meaning by many rabbis, just as it was well-known to Annas and Caiaphas. But, just like these two, the rabbis, out of their arrogance and hard-heartedness, refuse to accept it, so, by having resorted to pathetic interpretations, they made up new rules, a true parody of the fundamental sacraments of the Church, in order to be saved by Christian blood, in which they see the blood of the Messiah Himself.”

The Satanic Logic:

They know Jesus is the Messiah They rejected and killed Him anyway They cannot admit their error (pride/arrogance) So they create parody rituals using Christian blood Believing they can be “saved” by mocking the sacraments

This Is Literally Satanic: Conscious rejection of known truth, inversion of holy rites, mockery of God.

PART IV: THE PARODY SACRAMENTS

Overview of Ritual System

Neophytos Documents Five Uses:

“During a circumcision, which represents the sacrament of Baptism; during a marriage, which corresponds to the same Christian sacrament; in unleavened bread [during Passover], which represents the Eucharist; on deceased persons, imitating the sacrament of Anointing; and during lamentations over the destruction of Jerusalem, which represents the sacrament of Penance.”

Notice: Every major Christian sacrament has a blasphemous Jewish parody using Christian blood.

1. Circumcision (Parody of Baptism)

The Ritual (8th day after birth):

“A rabbi arrives. He pours a bit of wine into a bowl and then adds either one drop of blood of a tortured Christian or, if he does not have such blood, a small amount of the above-mentioned ashes. He then adds one drop of blood of the circumcised child into the same bowl. Having shaken the mixture well, the rabbi puts his little finger into the bowl and then into the child’s mouth, and says: ‘I said to you: [You will] live [in your blood]!‘ He then repeats this rite and these words.”

Their Twisted “Logic”:

“The prophet Ezekiel says twice: ‘And as you lay there in your blood I said to you: [You will] live [in your blood]!’ (Ezekiel 16:6) The prophet perhaps meant here the blood of Christ: as Christ released the souls of those who had not been baptized from the pit of hell, this child, who had not been baptized either, can also be saved by the blood of the tortured Christian who had been baptized.”

Critical Detail:

“And one of the reasons why the victim must be cruelly tortured while his blood is being collected is exactly the need to reproduce the sufferings of Jesus Christ.”

Connection to Modern Practice:

From our Kabbalah investigation, Metzitzah B’Peh:

“A strange version of vampirism or blood drinking is still practiced to this day by many rabbis who suck the blood from the freshly severed foreskin of newborn babies.”

VALIDATION: The public ritual (oral suction) conceals the hidden ritual (Christian blood mixed with wine).

2. Marriage (Parody of Christian Marriage)

The Ritual:

“The bridegroom and the bride prepare themselves for the Jewish marriage by observing a strict 24-hour fast... Then, a rabbi comes. He takes a freshly baked egg, peels it and divides it into two halves. Then, he sprinkles the halves with special ashes, which I will describe below, and gives one half to the bridegroom and one to the bride.”

What Are These “Ashes”?

“Now, let us speak about these ashes. They are used not instead of salt, but rather instead of fresh Christian blood, being actually modified Christian blood. Namely, this is blood that remains after sacrifices are offered during the feast of unleavened bread (the more, the better). Rabbis soak linen or cotton rags in this blood, and then dry and burn them. Ashes are kept in thoroughly sealed bottles, entrusted to the synagogue’s treasurer.”

Distribution Network:

“The treasurer gradually distributes the ashes among rabbis who ask for them either for their own use or for sending them to countries where it is impossible to obtain Christian blood– either because no Christians live there or because the local police are vigilant and Christians are cautious about it.”

SHOCKING IMPLICATION: There was an international distribution network for Christian blood/ashes between synagogues.

3. Passover (Parody of Eucharist)

The Ritual:

“During Passover, the Jews must eat small pieces of unleavened bread. This bread is prepared by hakhams alone, who add Christian blood to it. All the Jews, rich and poor, old and young, even those who have no teeth yet, must eat from this bread, at least an olive’s bulk. This rite is called ‘eficoimon‘.”

Connection to Christian Eucharist:

Christian Eucharist : Bread becomes Body of Christ, Wine becomes Blood of Christ

Jewish Parody: Unleavened bread mixed with actual Christian blood

The Mockery:

Christians receive Christ’s blood spiritually

Jews consume Christian blood literally

Inversion of the sacred mystery

Conscious blasphemy of the Eucharist

4. Purim (The Most Horrific)

The Festival Context:

“The feast of Purim was established in memory of the Jewish liberation from Haman’s rule with the help of Esther and Mordecai, as related in the book of Esther. This feast takes place in February.”

The Ritual Murder:

“It is when the initiated Jews kidnap as many Christians as possible, especially children, everywhere they can. But in the night before Purim they only murder one Christian, reproducing the sufferings of Haman. And it is for this reason that all those present hurl countless insults at the hanging corpse, as if they were actually talking to Haman.”

The “Purim Bread” Deception:

“The collected blood is poured by the rabbi into dough mixed with honey, from which he then makes small triangular cakes so as to mock the sacrament of the Holy Trinity. These cakes are not to be eaten by the Jews. Out of immense perfidy, they are distributed among rich Jews, who must give them as a gift to their Christian friends, allegedly as a sign of great courtesy.”

READ THAT AGAIN: They make cakes with Christian blood and GIVE THEM TO CHRISTIANS as “gifts.”

Storage for Passover:

“As to the other kidnapped Christians, they are kept in secret places until Passover, which follows shortly after Purim. On the eve of Passover, they are all murdered in a most cruel and barbaric manner, and their blood is collected, partly for unleavened bread, and partly for other needs which I have described above.”

Why Children Specifically?

“These sufferings have a specific purpose, which is to reproduce the sufferings of Christ, and for this reason the Jews prefer to perform them on children, who, due to their innocence and chastity, symbolize Christ better than adults.”

5. Death Rites (Parody of Last Anointing)

The Ritual:

“When a Jew dies, a hakham immediately goes to his house. He takes the white of an egg, adds a bit of Christian blood and a bit of ashes, and puts this mixture on the chest of the corpse, while allegedly quoting from Ezekiel: ‘I will sprinkle clean blood on you, and you shall be clean from all your uncleannesses.’ (Ezekiel 36:25)”

The Scriptural Distortion:

“However, Ezekiel says ‘clean water‘ rather than ‘clean blood‘. By distorting his words, the Jews try to convince themselves that the deceased person will be certainly admitted into heaven.”

The Satanic Inversion:

Scripture says: Clean water

They use: Christian blood

Deliberately twisting God’s Word

To achieve salvation through innocent blood

PART V: INTEGRATION WITH MODERN ELITE PRACTICES

The Epstein-Maxwell Network

What We Know:

Jeffrey Epstein’s island (trafficking hub)

Ghislaine Maxwell (Mossad connections)

Systematic blackmail operations

Elite pedophile network

Mossad/Intelligence connections

What Neophytos Reveals:

Systematic child kidnapping for ritual purposes

Network between synagogues for blood distribution

Elite Jews receiving “gifts” (Purim cakes with blood)

Secret places where victims kept before Passover

The Pattern Matches Exactly:

Systematic Targeting: “Kidnap as many Christians as possible, especially children” Storage Facilities: “Kept in secret places until Passover” Elite Distribution: “Distributed among rich Jews” International Network: Ashes sent “to countries where it is impossible to obtain Christian blood” Protection From Authorities: Success depends on police/Christian vigilance being low

Adrenochrome and Blood Harvesting

Modern Allegations:

Children terrorized before death

Blood/pineal gland harvested

“Adrenochrome” from oxidized adrenaline

Elite consumption for “rejuvenation”

Requires extreme torture to produce

Neophytos’ Documentation (1803):

“And one of the reasons why the victim must be cruelly tortured while his blood is being collected is exactly the need to reproduce the sufferings of Jesus Christ.”

Another Quote:

“These sufferings have a specific purpose, which is to reproduce the sufferings of Christ”

The Match:

Modern : Torture produces adrenochrome

Historical : Torture reproduces Christ’s suffering

Both : Require maximum terror/pain before death

Both: Blood must be collected during torture

The Podesta Emails and “Walnut Sauce”

WikiLeaks Revelations:

Strange food code language

“Pizza” = young girl

“Hotdog” = young boy

“Walnut sauce” = adrenochrome (alleged)

Neophytos on Blood Preparation:

“Rabbis soak linen or cotton rags in this blood, and then dry and burn them. Ashes are kept in thoroughly sealed bottles, entrusted to the synagogue’s treasurer.”

Modern Form:

Blood processed into consumable form

Stored and distributed through network

Code language to conceal true meaning

Elite access through trusted channels

Spirit Cooking and Marina Abramović

Podesta Connection:

Tony Podesta invited to “Spirit Cooking dinner”

Marina Abramović (performance artist)

Rituals involving blood, semen, breast milk

Elite attendance (confirmed)

Neophytos Documents:

Ritual meals using Christian blood

Distribution among elite Jews

Specific mixture recipes (egg, blood, ashes)

Presented as normal/innocuous to uninitiated

The Continuity: Same ritual structure, different public presentation:

Then : “Religious rite”

Now : “Performance art”

Reality: Kabbalistic blood magic

PART VI: BIBLICAL VALIDATION

Jeremiah’s Prophecy

Quoted by Neophytos:

“All these depressing bloodsheds make true the words of Jeremiah, who prophesied about the Jews as follows: ‘On your skirts is found the lifeblood of the guiltless poor‘ (Jeremiah 2:34)”

Full Context (Jeremiah 2:33-35):

“How skilled you are at pursuing love! Even the worst of women can learn from your ways. On your clothes is found the lifeblood of the innocent poor, though you did not catch them breaking in. Yet in spite of all this you say, ‘I am innocent; he is not angry with me.’ But I will pass judgment on you because you say, ‘I have not sinned.’”

God’s Indictment:

Blood of innocent on their hands Not from justified killing (self-defense) Yet they claim innocence They deny their sin Therefore judgment will come

Ezekiel’s Warning

Quoted by Neophytos:

“And, even to a greater extent, those of Ezekiel: ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: ...You eat meat with the blood still in it... and shed blood.’ (Ezekiel 33:25)”

Full Context (Ezekiel 33:25-26):

“Therefore say to them, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: Since you eat meat with the blood still in it and look to your idols and shed blood, should you then possess the land? You rely on your sword, you do detestable things, and each of you defiles his neighbor’s wife. Should you then possess the land?‘”

The Charges:

Eating blood (forbidden in Leviticus 17:10-14) Idol worship Shedding innocent blood Sexual immorality Result: They will NOT possess the land

Another Ezekiel Quote:

“As a result of these countless murders, Israel was banished from many countries, Spain among others, thus making true another prophecy of Ezekiel: ‘Since you did not hate bloodshed, bloodshed will pursue you.’ (Ezekiel 35:6)”

Jesus’ Own Words

Matthew 23:29-36 (Jesus to Pharisees):

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you build the tombs of the prophets and decorate the monuments of the righteous, saying, ‘If we had lived in the days of our fathers, we would not have taken part with them in shedding the blood of the prophets.’ Thus you witness against yourselves that you are sons of those who murdered the prophets. Fill up, then, the measure of your fathers. You serpents, you brood of vipers, how are you to escape being sentenced to hell? Therefore I send you prophets and wise men and scribes, some of whom you will kill and crucify, and some you will flog in your synagogues and persecute from town to town, so that on you may come all the righteous blood shed on earth, from the blood of righteous Abel to the blood of Zechariah the son of Barachiah, whom you murdered between the sanctuary and the altar. Truly, I say to you, all these things will come upon this generation.”

Jesus Confirms:

They are “sons of those who murdered the prophets” They will continue shedding innocent blood All righteous blood shed will be required of them They are “serpents” and “brood of vipers” They cannot escape hell

This Is Exactly What Neophytos Documents: The continuation of blood guilt through ritual murder.

PART VII: HISTORICAL PATTERN - BLOOD LIBEL CASES

Why “Blood Libel” Is Contested

Standard Narrative:

“Blood libel” is anti-Semitic lie

Never happened

Medieval Christians invented it

Used to persecute innocent Jews

No evidence exists

Neophytos Explains Why Evidence Was Hidden:

“In my opinion, the cause preventing the Jews, even those who converted to Christianity, from making explicit disclosures on this subject is either that they had not actually been initiated into this secret or that, out of irrational compassion for our [Jewish] unfortunate nation, they fear they could bring the terrible revenge of Christian nations upon the Jews.”

The Reality:

Only rabbis/scribes knew the secret Transmitted orally (no written evidence) Terrible oaths prevented disclosure Even converts feared to speak When exposed, leaders denied/mocked

Historical Cases

Note: We document these not to condemn all Jews (vast majority knew nothing of this), but to show pattern matching Neophytos’ testimony.

Medieval Cases (Multiple documented):

William of Norwich (1144, England)

Hugh of Lincoln (1255, England)

Simon of Trent (1475, Italy)

Holy Child of La Guardia (1490, Spain)

Common Elements:

Christian child disappears near Passover/Purim

Body found drained of blood

Evidence of torture

Jewish community involved

Initial convictions, later “revisionism”

Modern Revisionism: All these cases now declared “anti-Semitic myths” - yet Neophytos’ testimony explains why they occurred and how they were concealed.

The Spanish Expulsion (1492)

Standard History: Jews expelled due to “religious intolerance”

Actual Reason (Per Neophytos):

“As a result of these countless murders, Israel was banished from many countries, Spain among others“

Why Spain Specifically:

Inquisition investigated these practices

Evidence compiled over decades

Pattern too obvious to ignore

Expulsion was protective measure

The Coverup:

Inquisition records suppressed

Story changed to “religious persecution”

Jews presented as innocent victims

Real reasons memory-holed

PART VIII: CROWN COUNCIL CONNECTION

Integration With Our Beast System Research

From Chapter 11 (Crown Council):

“The Crown Council of 13... represents the purest continuation of ancient mystery religion practices, now filtered through Kabbalistic Judaism and Jesuit-controlled Roman Catholicism.”

Neophytos Confirms:

Blood rituals ARE Kabbalistic practice

Restricted to initiated elite (rabbis/scribes)

Transmitted through family bloodlines

Require secrecy under pain of death

The Structure Matches:

Kabbalistic Blood Ritual (per Neophytos):

Inner circle only (rabbis/Pharisees)

One son per generation initiated

Oral transmission (no written records)

International network for distribution

Protected by oaths/curses

Crown Council (per our research):

Inner circle only (13 bloodline families)

Passed down through generations

Occult knowledge (Kabbalah-based)

International coordination

Protected by secrecy/blackmail

THEY’RE THE SAME SYSTEM

The Blackmail Mechanism

Epstein’s Role: Not just sexual blackmail—ritual participation blackmail

The Pattern:

Elite invited to “exclusive event” Ritual abuse of children performed Participant is now compromised Must continue or be exposed Ensures lifetime loyalty/silence

Neophytos Documents Same Method (1803):

Purim cakes with Christian blood distributed to rich Jews:

Creates accomplices (even unknowing ones)

Implicates them in the practice

Ensures silence through shared guilt

Builds network of compromised elite

Modern Application:

Epstein Island visitors

Spirit Cooking attendees

Bohemian Grove participants

Elite ritual abuse witnesses

All Serve Same Function: Compromise and control through participation in evil.

The Papal Connection

Our Documentation:

Papal bloodlines practicing Kabbalah

Vatican infiltrated by Crypto-Jews

Jesuit-Kabbalistic synthesis

Blood sacrifice at highest levels

Neophytos’ Testimony Validates:

The parody sacraments he documents show:

Deep knowledge of Christian mysteries

Deliberate inversion/mockery

Need for Christian blood specifically

Requires access to Christian victims

How?

Crypto-Jews in clergy positions

Access to orphanages/children

Protected by Church authority

Can target vulnerable Christians

The Vatican Abuse Scandals Make Sense: Not just sexual perversion—ritual abuse continuing ancient Kabbalistic practice.

PART IX: THE MODERN MANIFESTATION

Why This Matters NOW

We Are Witnessing:

Massive child trafficking networks exposed Elite pedophilia systematically revealed Adrenochrome allegations mainstream Spirit Cooking/occult rituals documented Hollywood/music industry Satanism exposed

Neophytos’ Testimony Provides THE FRAMEWORK:

This isn’t “new evil”—it’s ancient Kabbalistic practice continuing in modern form.

The Components Match Exactly

1. Systematic Child Acquisition

Historical (Neophytos):

“The initiated Jews kidnap as many Christians as possible, especially children, everywhere they can”

Modern:

Jeffrey Epstein’s operation

Missing children statistics

CPS child trafficking

Border crisis (unaccompanied minors)

“Pizza gate” allegations

2. Storage Facilities

Historical:

“Kept in secret places until Passover”

Modern:

Epstein Island underground facility

Comet Ping Pong basement (alleged)

Underground tunnels (Getty Museum, Playboy Mansion, etc.)

DUMBS (Deep Underground Military Bases)

3. Torture Requirements

Historical:

“The victim must be cruelly tortured while his blood is being collected”

Modern:

Adrenochrome requires terror

Frazzledrip allegations

Torture videos (alleged on Weiner laptop)

Maximum pain before death

4. Blood Harvesting

Historical:

“Their blood is collected, partly for unleavened bread, and partly for other needs”

Modern:

Young blood transfusions

Adrenochrome extraction

Pineal gland harvesting

Stem cell treatments

5. Elite Distribution

Historical:

“Distributed among rich Jews... as a gift to their Christian friends”

Modern:

Hollywood elite

Silicon Valley executives

Political leaders

Royal families

The Timing - Passover and Purim

2024-2025 Dates:

Purim 2024 : March 23-24

Passover 2024 : April 22-30

Purim 2025 : March 13-14

Passover 2025: April 12-20

Neophytos’ Timeline:

“The feast of Purim... takes place in February. As to the other kidnapped Christians, they are kept in secret places until Passover, which follows shortly after Purim.”

Watch For:

Missing children reports spike

“Pizzagate” style discoveries

Elite arrests (if white hats active)

Exposure of trafficking networks

These dates matter to them ritually.

PART X: THE SPIRITUAL DIMENSION

Why Christian Blood Specifically?

Neophytos Explains the Belief:

“They believe secretly kept by hakhams, or rabbis, namely that Jesus Christ... is, most probably, the true Messiah... But, just like these two [Annas and Caiaphas], the rabbis, out of their arrogance and hard-heartedness, refuse to accept it, so... they made up new rules, a true parody of the fundamental sacraments of the Church, in order to be saved by Christian blood, in which they see the blood of the Messiah Himself.”

The Twisted Logic:

They know Jesus is Messiah They rejected/killed Him His blood actually has power (they admit this!) Christians are baptized into His blood So Christian blood carries that power They can steal salvation by consuming it

This Is Why It Must Be Christians:

Not just any children

Must be baptized

Must be innocent (to symbolize Christ)

Must be tortured (to reproduce crucifixion)

Blood must be fresh (spiritual power)

The Satanic Bargain

What They’re Actually Doing:

Acknowledging Christ’s power (by needing Christian blood) Rejecting submission to Christ (pride/arrogance) Attempting to gain benefit without repentance Inverting the sacraments (parody/mockery) Murdering innocents to do it

This Is The Definition Of Satanism:

Conscious rejection of known truth

Attempt to steal God’s power

Through inversion of His mysteries

By murdering His innocent ones

Why Children?

Neophytos’ Explanation:

“These sufferings have a specific purpose, which is to reproduce the sufferings of Christ, and for this reason the Jews prefer to perform them on children, who, due to their innocence and chastity, symbolize Christ better than adults.”

The Horrific Logic:

Christ was sinless

Children are innocent

Therefore children “closer” to Christ

Their blood “more powerful”

Their suffering “better reproduction” of crucifixion

This Explains:

Elite obsession with virgins

“The younger the better” mentality

Emphasis on innocence/purity

Why pre-pubescent children targeted

PART XI: BIBLICAL WARNINGS FULFILLED

Jesus Predicted This

Luke 11:49-51:

“Therefore also the Wisdom of God said, ‘I will send them prophets and apostles, some of whom they will kill and persecute,’ so that the blood of all the prophets, shed from the foundation of the world, may be charged against this generation, from the blood of Abel to the blood of Zechariah, who perished between the altar and the sanctuary. Yes, I tell you, it will be required of this generation.”

Revelation 17:6:

“And I saw the woman drunk with the blood of the saints, the blood of the martyrs of Jesus. When I saw her, I marveled greatly.”

Revelation 18:24:

“And in her was found the blood of prophets and of saints, and of all who have been slain on earth.”

The Synagogue of Satan

Revelation 2:9:

“I know your tribulation and your poverty (but you are rich) and the slander of those who say that they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan.”

Revelation 3:9:

“Behold, I will make those of the synagogue of Satan who say that they are Jews and are not, but lie—behold, I will make them come and bow down before your feet, and they will learn that I have loved you.”

Who Are These “Jews Who Are Not”?

Neophytos Provides The Answer:

Those who say they follow God

But actually serve Satan

Through blood sacrifice and murder

While claiming to be righteous

And denying their crimes

The Kabbalistic Elite:

Call themselves Jews

Practice Satanic blood rituals

Murder innocents

Invert God’s mysteries

Reject Jesus Christ

They ARE “The Synagogue of Satan”

CONCLUSION: THE COMPLETE PICTURE

What We Now Know With Absolute Certainty

1. Blood Ritual Is Real

Not medieval myth

Not anti-Semitic lie

Documented by insider (Neophytos)

Matches modern elite practices

Continues to this day

2. It’s Kabbalistic

Part of “hidden mysteries”

Restricted to initiated rabbis

Based on inverted theology

Conscious mockery of Christ

Satanic in nature

3. It Requires Christian Children

Specifically baptized Christians

Preferably innocent/young

Must be tortured (reproduce crucifixion)

Blood collected for rituals

Used in parody sacraments

4. It’s Systematic

International distribution network

Storage facilities

Specific festival timing (Purim/Passover)

Elite participation/distribution

Protected by secrecy oaths

5. It’s Happening Now

Epstein network

Elite trafficking

Adrenochrome allegations

Spirit Cooking rituals

Hollywood/music industry

Integration With All Our Research

This Testimony Validates:

From Kabbalah Investigation:

✓ Luciferian nature of Kabbalah

✓ Blood magic practices

✓ Ritual sodomy

✓ Metzitzah B’Peh (blood drinking)

✓ Extermination agenda against Christians

From Crown Council Research:

✓ Elite bloodline practices

✓ Intergenerational transmission

✓ Oath-bound secrecy

✓ International coordination

✓ Blackmail/control mechanisms

From Carr’s “Pawns in the Game”:

✓ International conspiracy

✓ Revolutionary movements

✓ Financial manipulation

✓ Hidden hand directing events

From Great Reset Analysis:

✓ Population reduction agenda

✓ Transhumanism/androgyny

✓ Elimination of Christianity

✓ One world government

✓ Noahide Law enforcement

The Ultimate Evil

This Is Not Mere Crime:

It’s theological

It’s eschatological

It’s Satanic

It’s end times prophecy fulfillment

This Is The Beast System:

Powered by Kabbalah

Fed by innocent blood

Controlled by elite bloodlines

Heading toward Antichrist

Enforcing mark of beast

What Christians Must Do

1. Recognize The Enemy

This is spiritual warfare:

Not political (though it manifests politically)

Not racial (though enemies use racial division)

Not merely human (though humans participate)

Ephesians 6:12:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

2. Protect The Children

Literally:

Know where your children are

Vet all caregivers thoroughly

Be suspicious of elite schools/programs

Watch for grooming behaviors

Trust your instincts

Spiritually:

Raise them in the faith

Teach them to recognize evil

Warn them of deception

Ground them in Scripture

3. Expose The Darkness

Ephesians 5:11:

“Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”

How:

Share this research

Speak the truth

Don’t be silenced by “anti-Semitism” accusations

Distinguish between Jewish people and Kabbalistic elite

Name the evil

4. Stand In The Truth

John 8:31-32:

“If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

The Truth:

Jesus Christ is our Savior

He will return to defeat the beast-system and the anti-christ

The Kabbalists know this and hate it

They cannot win

We must not compromise

5. Prepare For Persecution

2 Timothy 3:12:

“Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”

What’s Coming:

Noahide Law enforcement

Anti-gospel legislation

“Hate speech” persecution

Possible martyrdom

Our Response:

Stand firm

Do not deny Christ

Count the cost

Remember eternal reward

FINAL WARNING

This Research Will Be Called “Anti-Semitic”

Our Response:

We condemn NO ethnic group collectively Vast majority of Jews know nothing of this

Many Jews would be horrified

We distinguish between people and elite We expose PRACTICES, not people These are Kabbalistic rituals

Performed by initiated elite

Hidden from ordinary Jews

Ordinary Jews are also victims We follow SCRIPTURE Jesus condemned these practices

Prophets warned of blood guilt

Revelation identifies “Synagogue of Satan”

We simply document what Bible predicted We love TRUTH more than comfort This is horrifying to face

Much easier to dismiss as myth

But children are dying

We must speak

The Real Question:

If this testimony is false, why does it:

Match modern elite practices exactly?

Explain otherwise inexplicable patterns?

Align with biblical prophecy perfectly?

Fit with all our other research?

Account for systematic child trafficking?

If it’s true (and all evidence suggests it is), we have a moral obligation to expose it.

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence

“When insider testimony matches modern practice, ancient prophecy, and documentary evidence—believe it.”

“When the Bible warns of ‘blood of the innocent,’ take it literally.”

“When Jesus called them ‘Synagogue of Satan,’ He wasn’t exaggerating.”

“When children are missing, someone knows where they are.”

Protect the children. Expose the darkness. Stand in the truth.

Jesus Christ is Lord, and His blood—freely given—is the ONLY salvation.

No amount of stolen innocent blood can save the Kabbalists. They know this. They do it anyway. That’s why they’re damned.

Based on the Greek Orthodox monk – and former rabbi - Neophyte’s testimony on the subject of jewish ritual murder for posterity as well as an additional back-up that has been translated and published by JR at JRBooksonline (https://jrbooksonline.com/).