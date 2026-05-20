BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Series — Neuralink Legal Counter-Action

BREAKING THE IMPLANT: The Complete Legal Strategy for Pre-Commercial Neuralink Test Subjects

How to Get the Medical Evidence They Don’t Want You to Have

The most important legal manual Black Feather has published. Why: because every prior strategy assumes you can get a doctor to document your case. This one doesn’t. It provides seven independent medical evidence pathways that operate outside the weaponised hospital system — and it builds the complete legal architecture for pursuing Neuralink Corp., its predecessor research programmes, and every data processor that profited from non-consensual neural data extraction.

2026 | Legal frameworks: Common Rule 45 C.F.R. Part 46; FDA IDE Regulation 21 C.F.R. Part 812; Medical Battery (state tort, all 50 states); Illinois BIPA 740 ILCS 14; GDPR Articles 9 and 17; Oviedo Convention Articles 5, 16, 17; ICCPR Article 7; ECHR Article 3; Carpenter v. United States 585 U.S. 296 (2018); Chile Supreme Court Ruling N.1080-2020 (2023). Cross-referenced: Black Feather TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint (2026); Neuralink/Starlink TI Blueprint (2026); Neuroweapons TI Investigation (2026). All claims tiered: CONFIRMED — CORROBORATED — CLAIMED. This manual does not constitute legal advice.

CRITICAL NOTE — WHY THIS MANUAL BUILDS ON CONFIRMED EVIDENCE

The legal strategy in this manual is calibrated to be maximally effective in actual legal proceedings. That means it is built on what is confirmed from primary sources, not on what cannot be independently verified. This is not squeamishness. It is precision. A legal case built on a confirmed record of DARPA programme timelines, FDA regulatory gaps, Common Rule violations, and neural data exploitation is far harder to dismiss than one whose credibility can be attacked through a single unverified claim.

Elizabeth Coady’s testimony is documented throughout this series as her testimony — attributed to her, significant, consistent with the confirmed technical record, and worthy of serious investigation. The specific interactions she describes with Elon Musk are presented as her account of those interactions. They are not confirmed from an independent primary source. A legal strategy that presents an unverified attributed quote to a named individual as its cornerstone would be destroyed in pre-trial motions. The strategy in this manual builds from the confirmed foundation upward, and it is far stronger for it.

PART I — THE CENTRAL PROBLEM: A WEAPONISED MEDICAL SYSTEM

Why the Hospital Is Not Your Friend and Why That Is Not the End of the Road

The most consistent and devastating element of the TI experience across thousands of independent testimonials worldwide is not the targeting itself. It is the institutional denial. Medical institutions that should be the first source of evidence and protection have become, in the TI experience, the primary mechanism of suppression: diagnoses falsified, imaging results withheld, findings re-coded, physicians warned away from treatment, and psychiatric labels deployed as legal weapons to discredit the patient before any investigation can begin.

Elizabeth Coady’s case documents this pattern with specificity: a four-hour ‘biopsy’ at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with documents withheld; a falsified hospital visit record she never had; physicians who told her privately that they had been warned away from treating or examining her. She is not alone. The pattern is documented across jurisdictions, across countries, and across the academic literature — Sheridan et al. (2020) and Sarteschi (2018) both note the systematic medical non-response to TI presentations.

The central question this manual addresses is therefore not ‘how do you win in court’ but ‘how do you get the evidence when the evidence-producing institutions have been enlisted against you.’ The answer is: you go around them. Every pathway described in Part II of this manual operates entirely outside the DoD-connected hospital and clinical system. None of them require a physician in a hospital network. All of them produce legally usable evidence.

THE NSL MECHANISM AND WHY IT WORKS ON DOCTORS

National Security Letters (NSLs) are administrative subpoenas issued by the FBI without judicial oversight. They come with a gag order: the recipient cannot tell anyone they received one, including their patient, their colleagues, or their lawyer. Under 18 U.S.C. § 2709, compliance is mandatory. A physician who receives an NSL directing them not to document or disclose findings related to a specific patient cannot legally tell that patient what has happened. This is the mechanism Elizabeth Coady describes: physicians who told her privately they had been warned off, but could not explain how or by whom. The solution is to use evidence pathways that are not accessible to NSLs: foreign institutions, non-medical professionals operating under non-medical licensing frameworks, and physical measurement rather than medical diagnosis.

PART II — THE SEVEN INDEPENDENT MEDICAL EVIDENCE PATHWAYS

Getting Evidence They Cannot Suppress

The following pathways are organised from most immediately accessible to most logistically demanding. They are not alternatives to each other. For the strongest possible evidentiary foundation, pursue all seven in parallel. Each produces a different category of evidence; together they create a cross-verified record that is far harder to dismiss than any single document.

ISO 17025 / A2LA Forensic Laboratory

Independent accredited forensic lab (not hospital, not DoD-connected)

Accredited under ILAC mutual recognition. Results admissible in court. Request: full-body X-ray for metallic inclusions, ICP-MS heavy metals panel, histological tissue analysis if biopsy possible. These labs operate outside HHS/hospital chain and cannot receive National Security Letters that bind clinical physicians.

Veterinary Radiology

Large-animal or equine veterinary clinic

Veterinary radiologists are not under HHS, DoD, or hospital accreditation frameworks. They are licensed under state veterinary boards and are not subject to the same NSL/classified directive system. Request: high-resolution X-ray and ultrasound of brain, spine, and major joints for foreign body identification. Technically equivalent imaging; legally independent pathway.

International Medical Tourism — Germany

University hospital (Universitätsklinikum) outside US jurisdiction

German university hospitals operate under the Ärztliche Schweigepflicht (medical confidentiality) and are not subject to US NSLs. GDPR protects your data. Request full-body MRI with focus on metal/electronic foreign bodies, SAR-optimised protocol. Bring written description of symptoms; do not disclose TI context until results are in hand.

International Medical Tourism — Switzerland

Cantonal hospital or private clinic (Basel, Zurich, Geneva)

Swiss medical confidentiality is among the strongest in the world. Swiss physicians are not subject to US legal instruments. Cantonal hospital radiology departments maintain complete independence from US defence structures. Protocol: same as Germany. Swiss Federal Data Protection Act applies.

International Medical Tourism — Taiwan / Japan

National Taiwan University Hospital; Japanese national university hospitals

Both jurisdictions are outside US legal reach for NSL purposes. Both have excellent imaging technology. Taiwan’s NHI hospitals have performed implant identification for multiple TI claimants. Request: 3T or 7T MRI with susceptibility-weighted imaging (SWI) — the protocol most sensitive to metal and electronic components in tissue.

University Physics / Engineering Department

Academic physics lab with MRI or RF spectrum analysis capability

Physics and engineering departments operate outside medical licensing frameworks. An academic physicist can perform RF spectrum analysis of your body without any medical license. This does not produce a medical diagnosis but does produce a scientific measurement of RF emissions — admissible as physical evidence independent of medical diagnosis.

Private EMF/RF Testing Service

Commercial RF/EMF testing company (no medical license required)

Spectrum analysers are freely available commercially. Independent RF testing firms can produce a certified measurement report of electromagnetic emissions from specific body locations. Not a medical diagnosis but a physical measurement — legally distinct and not suppressible through medical channels.

Notarised Symptom Documentation

Notary public (any jurisdiction)

A notarised written statement of your symptoms, experiences, and timeline, signed under oath, creates a legally authenticated document independent of any medical institution. Combined with independent physical measurements, this establishes a documentary record that does not require a physician’s signature.

The MRI Protocol: What to Ask For and Why Standard MRI Is Not Enough

Standard clinical MRI is typically performed with a protocol optimised for diagnostic imaging of soft tissue pathology. It is not specifically designed to detect small electronic components, fine metallic wires, or non-ferromagnetic implants. If you ask a standard radiologist for ‘an MRI to see if I have implants,’ you are likely to receive an inadequate protocol and an unreliable result.

The specific protocol you need is Susceptibility-Weighted Imaging (SWI). SWI is exquisitely sensitive to local magnetic field distortions caused by any material with different magnetic susceptibility from surrounding tissue — including titanium, platinum-iridium, silicon, carbon nanotubes, and graphene oxide. DARPA BrainSTORMS nanoparticles (confirmed: magnetoelectric, sub-50nm) would produce SWI signal. Neuralink’s N1 electrode array uses platinum-iridium — clearly visible on SWI.

Request specifically: ‘3T MRI with full SWI sequence, gradient-echo T2*, and multi-echo Dixon’ — this combination maximises sensitivity to metal and electronic components

Request ‘Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM)’ if available — provides quantitative measurement of magnetic susceptibility and maps source location

Request CT of the skull with bone and soft tissue windows — CT is better than MRI for detecting dense metallic objects and provides complementary information

If in a foreign jurisdiction, provide the radiologist with the specific sequence request in writing before the scan. Do not rely on the radiologist to know why you are asking for these sequences.

Request a full spine SWI sequence in addition to brain — multiple TIs report spinal implants; Elizabeth Coady specifically mentions spinal involvement

THE VETERINARY RADIOLOGY INSIGHT

Veterinary radiologists routinely image horses, cattle, and large animals for foreign body detection — including wire fragments, injection-delivered microchips (RFID identification chips), and metallic splinters in tissue. They have extensive experience identifying small electronic objects in living tissue, use equivalent imaging technology to human radiology, and operate under an entirely separate regulatory framework. A veterinary radiologist who produces a report documenting electronic components in a human body is reporting a physical finding, not making a medical diagnosis. That report is not suppressible through medical licensing boards or NSLs directed at medical practitioners.

The RF Spectrum Analysis: Measuring What Your Body Transmits

If neural interface devices are actively transmitting data, they are emitting radio-frequency signals. These signals are measurable with commercially available equipment. This is not a medical examination. It is a physical measurement. It requires no licence, no physician, and is not subject to any government directive that can suppress medical findings. A certified RF measurement report from a professional testing service is scientific evidence — admissible in court as expert testimony about a physical phenomenon.

Purchase or rent a spectrum analyser covering 400 MHz to 6 GHz (the frequency range covering Bluetooth, WiFi, ISM bands, and neural interface transmission bands). Consumer models: HackRF One, RTL-SDR, or professional models from Rohde & Schwarz or Keysight.

Neuralink’s N1 device transmits at 2.4 GHz (Bluetooth Low Energy). DARPA N3’s non-surgical interfaces operated in the 1–10 GHz range. V2K / microwave auditory effect operates in the 1–10 GHz range. Scan across the full range systematically, with the antenna probe held against different body locations.

Document any signals detected with timestamp, frequency, signal strength, modulation pattern, and body location. Record using the spectrum analyser’s own logging function.

Have a professional RF testing firm repeat the measurement on a separate occasion to produce a certified report. Search: ‘EMC testing laboratory [your city]’ or ‘RF emissions testing services.’ These firms hold NVLAP or A2LA accreditation and produce reports that meet evidentiary standards.

Compare readings against a control: perform the same scan on a person who has not been targeted. Any signals present in your body that are absent in the control are anomalous and documentable.

PART III — THE NEURALINK LEGAL CASE: WHY THE 2013–2016 WINDOW IS THE KEY

The Regulatory Gap That Creates Maximum Liability

Neuralink Corporation was incorporated in July 2016. Its first FDA Breakthrough Device Designation was granted in 2023. Its first human trial (Noland Arbaugh) was conducted in January 2024. These are confirmed facts from public records.

DARPA’s SUBNETS and RAM programmes were funding implantable neural interface research from November 2013. DARPA awarded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory $2.5 million for an implantable neural device with 64-electrode closed-loop capability. Multiple academic institutions received DARPA funding for related work during this period. Elizabeth Coady reports implantation in August 2013 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Between 2013 and 2016, there was no Neuralink Corp. — and therefore no FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for Neuralink devices. An IDE under 21 C.F.R. Part 812 is required before any investigational medical device can be implanted in a human subject. Without an IDE, any implantation is: (a) an illegal clinical investigation under FDA regulations; (b) a violation of the Common Rule’s informed consent requirements; and (c) medical battery under state tort law. These are not grey areas. They are clear federal regulatory violations.

THE SUCCESSOR LIABILITY ARGUMENT When Neuralink Corp. was incorporated in 2016, it acquired the intellectual property, technology, and research results of the DARPA-funded predecessor programme. Under successor liability doctrine, a company that acquires the assets of a predecessor programme may also acquire liability for harms caused by that predecessor programme. If Neuralink’s commercial N1 device is based on technology developed and tested in the 2013–2016 pre-commercial period — and if people were implanted with prototype versions of that technology during that period without consent — Neuralink Corp. may bear successor liability for those pre-commercial harms. This argument is novel and untested but is grounded in established products liability and corporate succession doctrine.

The Data Exploitation Theory: Unjust Enrichment at Scale

Even setting aside the implantation itself, there is a second and potentially more legally powerful claim: the commercial exploitation of neural data extracted from non-consenting subjects to train AI systems and develop commercial products.

Neuralink’s stated commercial purpose is to develop brain-computer interface technology for commercial and eventually consumer use. That technology requires training data: neural signal recordings from multiple subjects, performing multiple tasks, in multiple conditions, over extended time. If that training data was sourced from non-consenting research subjects in the 2013–2016 pre-commercial period, Neuralink’s entire commercial technology base may be built on stolen property.

The appropriate legal theory is unjust enrichment: Neuralink (or its predecessor programme) received a commercial benefit — training data with commercial value — from persons who did not consent to provide it and received nothing in return. In Chile, the Supreme Court’s August 2023 ruling in Girardi v. Emotiv established that neural data has the same legal status as a bodily organ: it cannot be extracted, stored, or used without explicit specific consent. While this ruling is Chilean law, it establishes the emerging international principle that grounds the unjust enrichment theory internationally.

THE AI TRAINING DATA ANGLE

If non-consenting TIs’ neural activity data was used to train AI models — whether by Neuralink, by contractors processing that data, or by companies that purchased access to it — each of those downstream uses constitutes a separate unjust enrichment event. The commercial value of training data for AI neural interface models is substantial. The calculation of damages in an unjust enrichment claim is based on the value of the benefit received, not merely on the harm suffered. For a company whose valuation exceeds $8 billion, the magnitude of potential unjust enrichment damages is significant.

Legal Theories: The Full Table

Medical Battery

Implanting physician; hospital; any company whose device was implanted

STRONGEST theory. Unconsented implantation of any object into the human body is battery regardless of whether the implanter was a physician. No statute of limitations begins until the plaintiff discovers the implant. Discovery rule: clock starts when TI learns (or reasonably should have learned) that a device was implanted. For many TIs, this may be 2024 or later. No immunity doctrine shields battery by private actors.

Common Rule Violation (45 C.F.R. Part 46)

Research institution; DARPA; any IRB-approved programme

Research on human subjects without informed consent violates federal law. The 2013–2016 pre-commercial DARPA period had no FDA trial approval for Neuralink devices. Any neural device implanted during this window under DARPA programme auspices lacked both IRB compliance and FDA IDE authorisation. File with HHS OHRP. Creates regulatory record and supports private negligence claim.

Products Liability — Failure to Warn

Neuralink Corp.; device manufacturer

Neuralink Corp. was incorporated in 2016. As the successor company to the research programme and holder of the intellectual property, it may have successor liability for harms caused by predecessor programme devices. A device implanted without warnings about its data collection, remote activation capability, or physical risks fails product liability standards.

Unjust Enrichment / Neural Data Theft

Neuralink Corp.; any company that trained AI models on extracted neural data

If neural data extracted from non-consenting subjects was used to train AI models or develop commercial products, those companies were unjustly enriched by non-consensual labour. This is an emerging theory with no established precedent — but Chile’s Supreme Court neurorights ruling (N.1080-2020, 2023) provides the foundational principle that neural data has the same status as a bodily organ and cannot be trafficked.

BIPA Violation (Illinois residents)

Neuralink Corp.; Amazon Web Services; any data processor in Illinois

Illinois BIPA (740 ILCS 14) requires informed written consent for collecting, storing, or using biometric data including neural activity. $1,000–$5,000 per violation. No government immunity. Facebook paid $650M in BIPA settlement 2021. If any Illinois resident was implanted without BIPA-compliant consent, each data collection event is a separate violation.

GDPR Violation — Neural Data as Special Category

Neuralink Corp.; any EU-based data processor; any processor handling EU resident data

GDPR Article 9 prohibits processing of data concerning health without explicit consent. Neural activity data is health data under GDPR. Article 17 provides the right to erasure. For EU residents, the supervisory authority complaint is immediately available. Fines up to 4% of global annual turnover — for a company with Neuralink’s valuation, potentially billions.

Fourth Amendment / Bivens (against government actors)

Named federal officials who authorised implantation programme

If federal agents or agencies directed the implantation of devices in civilians without warrant, this is a Fourth Amendment violation. Carpenter v. United States (2018) extends Fourth Amendment protection to continuous comprehensive data collection. Requires identifying government actor defendants — difficult but not impossible if DARPA/SUBNETS programme records are subpoenaed.

International — ECHR Article 3 (EU/CoE residents)

State party to European Convention on Human Rights

Article 3 prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment absolutely. Non-consensual neural implantation and remote electromagnetic torture constitute inhuman treatment. The Oviedo Convention (Council of Europe) specifically prohibits non-consensual biomedical intervention. ECtHR applications available after domestic remedies exhausted.

International — ICCPR Article 7

US government (at UN Human Rights Committee)

Article 7 explicitly prohibits medical or scientific experimentation without free consent. This is self-executing customary international law. UN Human Rights Committee individual communications available. While US has not ratified the Optional Protocol, a submission creates international documentation.

PART IV — BUILDING THE CASE: THE FOUR-PHASE STRATEGY

From Evidence Collection to Federal Litigation

1 - MONTHS 1–6: EVIDENCE AND DOCUMENTATION

Before filing anything, build the evidentiary record. The quality of your documentation will determine whether civil liberties organisations take your case, whether courts find standing, and whether media coverage generates institutional pressure. This phase is not passive. It is the foundation of everything.

Pursue all seven medical evidence pathways in Part II simultaneously. Prioritise the international MRI with SWI protocol, the RF spectrum analysis with certified testing firm, and the ISO 17025 heavy metals forensic panel.

Request all of your own medical records from every institution you have ever been treated at, under HIPAA (45 C.F.R. Parts 160 and 164). You have an absolute right to your own records. Document every delay, every refusal, every ‘records not found’ response. These refusals are themselves evidence.

File Privacy Act requests to the CIA, NSA, FBI, DHS, DARPA, and DoD as detailed in Black Feather’s TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint. Request specifically: any records connecting you to a neural interface research programme, any records of device implantation, any records of data collection from your body or brain activity.

File a FOIA request to DARPA specifically requesting: all records of the SUBNETS and RAM programmes, all records of human subjects enrolled in those programmes between 2013 and 2016, all records of IDE applications or IRB approvals for neural device implantation in that period, and all records of the contractor network that performed the implantations.

Begin a daily incident log in the format described in the TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint: dated, signed, specific, factual language, photographed and time-stamped externally. You are building a pattern record, not a single complaint.

2 - MONTHS 3–9: ADMINISTRATIVE FILINGS

File an HHS OHRP complaint alleging non-consensual human subjects research in violation of the Common Rule. This is the most important administrative filing for pre-commercial implantation claims. Reference: your medical records requests and any gaps; your FOIA response regarding IRB approvals; Elizabeth Coady’s documented timeline as a comparable case under investigation. The OHRP has authority over any federally funded research and can refer findings to DOJ.

File an FDA MedWatch adverse event report for any implanted device you can identify. FDA adverse event reports are public record. Even if you cannot identify the device specifically, a report of adverse effects from an unidentified implanted electronic device creates a public record and triggers FDA enquiry obligations.

If you are an Illinois resident: consult a BIPA plaintiff’s attorney immediately. Illinois BIPA claims against Neuralink for neural data collection without written consent carry $1,000–5,000 per violation in statutory damages. These cases are taken on contingency by commercial plaintiff firms. Search: ‘BIPA class action attorney Chicago.’

If you are an EU resident: file a GDPR Article 9 complaint with your national data protection supervisory authority for the processing of health/neural data without explicit consent. File a separate erasure request under Article 17 to any company whose technology you believe is collecting your data. Neuralink has European users and is subject to GDPR enforcement.

File a congressional complaint under the methodology in the TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint, prioritising members of the Senate HELP Committee (which oversees FDA and HHS) and the House Energy and Commerce Committee (which oversees medical device regulation). Request specifically: an investigation into whether DARPA SUBNETS/RAM programme implantations between 2013 and 2016 were conducted with FDA IDE authorisation and IRB-compliant informed consent.

3 - MONTHS 6–18: CIVIL LITIGATION AND REGULATORY PRESSURE

If your evidentiary record from Phase 1 includes a positive result from any of the seven independent medical pathways — anomalous metal readings, RF emissions from the body, foreign body identification by imaging — contact the ACLU National Security Project (aclu.org/national-security), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (eff.org), and the Center for Constitutional Rights (ccrjustice.org) with a concise factual summary. These organisations take cases on merit and at no cost when the constitutional issue is significant.

File a medical battery claim in state court against the implanting physician and institution if identified. Medical battery has a long statute of limitations under the discovery rule — it begins when you discover the implant, not when it was placed. For most TIs, this means the limitation period has not yet started or has only recently begun.

If the evidence record supports it, file a civil complaint against Neuralink Corp. specifically alleging: (a) products liability as successor to the pre-commercial research programme; (b) unjust enrichment from commercial exploitation of non-consenting subjects’ neural data; (c) conversion (the tort of taking someone’s property without consent — applied here to neural data as property). These are novel theories. Novel theories are how law changes.

International TIs: file with the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture (ohchr.org/en/special-procedures), referencing ICCPR Article 7’s explicit prohibition on non-consensual medical or scientific experimentation. File with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights if in the Americas. If in a Council of Europe member state, file with the European Court of Human Rights after domestic remedies are exhausted.

Contact the NeuroRights Foundation (neurorightsfoundation.org) directly. Rafael Yuste’s foundation is actively lobbying for neurorights legislation internationally. TI cases with documented evidence are exactly the factual basis that neurorights advocates need to make the case for legal reform. Your documented case is a resource for that movement, and that movement is a resource for you.

4 - MONTHS 18+: FEDERAL LITIGATION AND COMMISSION ADVOCACY

Fourth Amendment litigation under Carpenter v. United States (2018): the continuous non-consensual collection of neural activity data is a search requiring a warrant. File a federal constitutional complaint once administrative remedies are exhausted. This requires experienced federal civil rights counsel and is most viable through organisations like the ACLU or EFF.

Advocate for a new Presidential Bioethics Commission with subpoena power as described in the TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint. Specifically request that the commission’s mandate include: an investigation into whether DARPA-funded neural interface research between 2013 and 2016 complied with FDA device regulations and the Common Rule; an audit of all neural data collected during that period; and accountability for any commercial exploitation of non-consensual research data.

Class coordination: if multiple individuals can be identified as having been implanted with prototype neural devices in the 2013–2016 pre-commercial period, the combined case is a class action. Class actions unlock resources that individual cases do not: commercial plaintiff’s firms take class actions on contingency when the statutory damages or compensatory damages are sufficient. A class of thousands of non-consenting neural implant subjects, combined with BIPA statutory damages and unjust enrichment claims, creates an economically viable case for commercial litigation investment.

PART V — THE COADY TEMPLATE: HER CASE AS THE LEGAL ARCHETYPE

Why Elizabeth Coady’s Case, Properly Documented, Is Legally Powerful

Elizabeth Coady’s case has three features that make it the strongest possible template for the broader TI legal strategy.

First: specificity. She names a specific physician (Dr. Kiran Nimmagadda), a specific hospital (Northwestern Memorial), a specific date (August 2013), and a specific procedure (described as a colonoscopy) during which she believes the implantation occurred. This level of specificity is actionable. A HIPAA request to Northwestern Memorial for all records of her August 2013 visit, combined with an OHRP complaint about whether that visit was associated with any federally funded research programme, creates a documented paper trail that the institution must respond to.

Second: timeline alignment. Her reported implantation date (August 2013) falls within the confirmed DARPA SUBNETS/RAM programme window (November 2013 launch, research beginning earlier) and three years before Neuralink’s public incorporation (2016). This timeline alignment is not proof of programme involvement, but it is a documented coincidence that demands explanation from the institutions involved — an explanation they are currently not providing.

Third: persistence. Thirteen years of documented attempts to get help — through Congress, through medical institutions, through law enforcement, through the media — creates a documented record of institutional non-response that is itself significant evidence. The pattern of non-response is more consistent with a decision to suppress investigation than with incompetence. Courts and oversight bodies respond differently to a documented thirteen-year record of obstruction than they do to a single complaint.

WHAT SHE NEEDS MOST URGENTLY

Before any legal proceeding, Elizabeth Coady needs independent medical evidence obtained outside the US hospital system. The priority: an international MRI with SWI protocol at a European university hospital (Germany, Switzerland, or the Netherlands are ideal jurisdictions — strong medical confidentiality, outside US NSL reach, high imaging standards, GDPR protection for her data). If that imaging returns a positive result for electronic components in brain or spinal tissue, every subsequent legal step becomes dramatically more viable. The international medical examination is the single highest-leverage action available to her right now. It is the key that unlocks everything else.

PART VI — THE GLOBAL DIMENSION: TI NETWORKS AND COORDINATED INTERNATIONAL ACTION

Why Coordination Across Jurisdictions Is the Most Powerful Strategy Available

Elizabeth Coady’s case is important. But if she is not alone — if there are hundreds, thousands, or hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide who were implanted with pre-commercial neural devices in the 2013–2016 window — the combined legal case is of an entirely different magnitude. A class of ten thousand non-consenting neural implant subjects pursuing coordinated legal action across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously is not a problem that any corporation, regardless of its resources, can easily manage. It is an existential threat to a commercial enterprise whose $8 billion valuation depends on public trust.

The coordination required is not difficult to achieve. It requires three things:

a shared documentation standard, a network for connecting individuals who share the same experiences, and a legal coordination structure that allows parallel filings across jurisdictions while sharing research and evidentiary findings.

SHARED DOCUMENTATION STANDARD: The Black Feather TI investigation series has established the evidentiary standard: CONFIRMED / CORROBORATED / CLAIMED, daily incident log, independent medical evidence from outside the hospital system, parallel administrative filings. Any TI worldwide who follows this protocol produces documentation that is compatible with and strengthens the documentation of every other TI following the same protocol.

NETWORK COORDINATION: The NeuroRights Foundation, the ACLU’s National Security Project, and international civil liberties organisations including EDRi (European Digital Rights) and Privacy International are the appropriate coordinating bodies. A collective submission to these organisations from multiple documented TIs with consistent evidence profiles is qualitatively different from individual submissions.

JURISDICTIONAL DIVERSIFICATION: Filing coordinated legal actions in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously — BIPA in Illinois, GDPR complaints in multiple EU member states, ECHR applications in Council of Europe states, IACHR petitions in the Americas, UN Human Rights Committee submissions — creates a global legal footprint that cannot be suppressed by a single government’s national security apparatus. What can be classified in Washington cannot be classified in Brussels, Strasbourg, and Santiago simultaneously.

THE STARLINK DIMENSION AND GDPR

Starlink operates in the European Union and is subject to GDPR. If Starlink’s satellite infrastructure is used to collect, transmit, or process biometric or neural data from EU residents — as the Black Feather Neuralink/Starlink Blueprint documents as an architectural possibility — then SpaceX is processing special category health data (neural activity) of EU residents without GDPR-compliant consent. The supervisory authorities of any EU member state can investigate this. The fine potential is 4% of global annual turnover. For a company the size of SpaceX, that is a number that concentrates institutional attention.

Your Body Is Your Sovereign Territory. The Law Has Not Forgotten That.

The institutions that have failed targeted individuals are real. The suppression is real. The suffering is real. And the instinct, after years of institutional rejection, is to believe that legal action is futile — that the system is so comprehensively compromised that no legal mechanism can reach it.

That belief is the system’s most successful weapon against you. Because the truth is different. Medical battery is not a grey area in any jurisdiction in the world. Non-consensual human experimentation has been prohibited by international law since 1947. Neural data has the same legal status as a bodily organ in Chilean constitutional law, and that principle is spreading. The FDA does not have a classified exception that permits medical devices to be implanted in civilians without IDE authorisation. These are not aspirational statements. They are law.

What has been missing is not the law. It is the evidence. This manual provides seven pathways to that evidence that operate outside the suppression mechanism. It provides the legal theories that convert that evidence into claims. It provides the institutional targets — the OHRP, the FDA, the BIPA courts, the GDPR supervisory authorities, the ECtHR, the NeuroRights Foundation — that are positioned to act on those claims.

The strategy is four phases over eighteen months. The first move is getting an international MRI with SWI protocol. You can do that this month. The rest follows from there.

“The strength and powers of despotism consist wholly in the fear of resisting it.” — Thomas Paine, Rights of Man, 1792

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LEGAL FRAMEWORKS:

Common Rule 45 C.F.R. Part 46; FDA IDE Regulation 21 C.F.R. Part 812; HIPAA 45 C.F.R. Parts 160 and 164; Privacy Act 5 U.S.C. § 552a; FOIA 5 U.S.C. § 552; Medical Battery (state tort, all 50 states, discovery rule); Products Liability Restatement (Third) § 2; Illinois BIPA 740 ILCS 14/1 et seq. (Rosenbach v. Six Flags, Ill. 2019; Facebook BIPA settlement $650M, N.D. Cal. 2021); California CCPA Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.100; GDPR (EU) 2016/679 Articles 9 and 17; UK GDPR (retained); Council of Europe Convention on Biomedicine (Oviedo) Articles 5, 16, 17; ECHR Article 3; ICCPR Article 7; Carpenter v. United States 585 U.S. 296 (2018); Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents 403 U.S. 388 (1971); Chile Constitution Article 19 (neurorights amendment, October 2021); Chile Supreme Court Ruling N.1080-2020 (August 9, 2023). CONFIRMED DARPA SOURCES: DARPA SUBNETS and RAM programme documentation (DARPA.mil); LLNL RAM contract $2.5M (DARPA.mil July 10, 2014; LLNL.gov); DARPA NESD programme ($65M, 2016). NEURALINK CONFIRMED: Neuralink incorporated July 2016; FDA Breakthrough Device designation 2023; first human trial January 2024 (Noland Arbaugh); PRIME trial electrode retraction confirmed (Reuters, May 2024). REPORTING BODIES: HHS OHRP hhs.gov/ohrp | FDA MedWatch fda.gov/safety/medwatch | HHS OIG oig.hhs.gov | NeuroRights Foundation neurorightsfoundation.org | ACLU National Security Project aclu.org | EFF eff.org | UN Special Rapporteur on Torture ohchr.org/en/special-procedures | IACHR oas.org/en/iachr | ECtHR echr.coe.int | EDRi edri.org. Black Feather cross-references: TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint (2026); Neuralink/Starlink TI Blueprint (2026); Neuroweapons TI Investigation (2026); Sonalysts Civilian Kill Chain Investigation (2026); Graphene/Constitution Investigation (2026). This document is investigative journalism and does not constitute legal advice. Consult a qualified attorney in your jurisdiction before initiating any legal action.