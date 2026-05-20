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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
5h

Incredible...

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Benjamin Conine's avatar
Benjamin Conine
4h

So would you need an entire enclosure made out of this or does it act like a magnet for signal?

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