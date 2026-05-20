BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Sovereign Decontamination Protocols -- Supplementary Technical Series

BUILD THE SHIELD - Two DIY RF Absorber Panel Designs for the Sovereign Community

From the Salisbury Screen to the Jaumann Absorber and the Water-Gel Layer

Reader contributions to the ‘IT HAS ALREADY HAPPENED’ graphene BCI investigation - Evaluated, verified, annotated, and published by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All measurements independently verified.

I. The Physics: Why This Works

A reader (Sol Hijau) responded to our InBrain Neuroelectronics investigation with 2 detailed construction blueprints for DIY radio-frequency absorber panels. Before presenting their instructions, Black Feather applies the same four-tier evidential framework to the underlying physics as to every other claim in the archive. The verdict: both designs are grounded in confirmed, peer-reviewed RF engineering that has been used in professional anechoic chambers, military stealth coatings, and radar-absorbing materials for over seventy years.

The foundational principle is the Salisbury screen, invented by Winfield Salisbury in 1952. It operates through a precisely calculated wave interference mechanism. An aluminium foil backplane acts as a near-perfect electromagnetic reflector. A thin resistive sheet is placed at a distance of exactly one quarter-wavelength (lambda/4) in front of this reflector. At this distance, the reflection from the metal backplane arrives back at the resistive sheet exactly 180 degrees out of phase with the incoming wave. The two cancel. The wave’s energy is instead dissipated as heat in the resistive sheet. The critical sheet resistance for perfect matching: 377 ohms per square -- the impedance of free space itself.

The quarter-wavelength relationship is fixed physics. At 3 GHz: wavelength = speed of light / frequency = (3 x 10^8) / (3 x 10^9) = 0.1 metres. One quarter of 0.1 metres = exactly 2.5 centimetres. Both reader designs use 2.5 cm spacers. Both reader designs are, within manufacturing tolerances, physically correct.

The Jaumann absorber (named after Austrian physicist Viktor Jaumann) extends the Salisbury screen to multiple resistive sheets, each separated by a quarter-wavelength spacer. Each sheet targets a slightly different frequency. Their combined bandwidth is substantially wider than a single Salisbury screen. The resistivity of sheets decreases from front to back: the outermost sheet closest to free space has the highest resistance (closest to 377 ohm/sq), the innermost has lower resistance. This graded impedance transition minimises reflection at the air-panel interface and maximises absorption across the widest possible frequency range.

The water-gel addition in Design One exploits a separate physical phenomenon: at frequencies above 3 GHz, water molecules begin to rotate in response to the alternating electric field of the wave. This rotational friction converts electromagnetic energy directly into heat. Water is one of the most efficient broadband absorbers in the microwave-to-millimetre-wave frequency range precisely because of this dipolar loss mechanism -- the same mechanism exploited by microwave ovens. A sealed 3 cm water-gel layer adds absorption from 3 GHz well into the sub-terahertz range without any additional electronic components.

II. Design One: The Double Salisbury Screen with Water-Gel Extension

This design produces a rigid, wall-hangable panel covering 1.7 to 3.8 GHz (LTE, all 4G bands, 5G sub-6 GHz mid-band, and Wi-Fi 2.4/5/6 GHz) with greater than 20 dB return loss, meaning more than 99% absorption. The optional water-gel layer extends this to cover 5G C-band (3.7-4.2 GHz), 5G mmWave (24-100 GHz), and early 6G frequencies up into the sub-terahertz range. Total thickness without gel: 5 cm. With gel layer: 8 cm. Weight: under 2 kg for a 60x60 cm panel.

Materials Required:

MATERIALS LIST

STRUCTURE:

Corrugated cardboard (single-wall, approximately 2.5 mm thickness per sheet)

Quantity: 20 sheets of your target panel size -- you will make two 2.5 cm blocks

Wallpaper adhesive (standard methyl-cellulose or starch-based paste powder)

Heavy-duty aluminium foil (at least 30 micrometres thickness)

RESISTIVE SHEETS (two required):

Tissue paper or thin non-woven fabric (e.g. kitchen roll, interfacing fabric)

Fine graphite powder (available from art supply or hardware stores)

Water-based acrylic medium or PVA glue as binder

Multimeter for sheet resistance measurement

Two copper tape strips 10 mm apart on a flat surface (DIY measurement jig)

WATER-GEL LAYER (optional, covers 3 GHz to THz range):

Methyl-cellulose wallpaper paste powder (no fungicide -- plain powder only)

Table salt (a small pinch per litre of water)

Paraffin wax (bulk candles or canning wax)

White spirit or mineral turpentine (for wax-paste waterproofing)

Cardboard strips (8 cm tall, for forming the gel mould)

Waterproof PVA glue for sealing

Step 1: Make the Two Resistive Sheets

This is the most critical step. The sheet resistance values must be accurate. Too conductive (too much graphite) and the sheet becomes a partial reflector rather than an absorber. Too resistive (too little graphite) and there is insufficient loss.

Use the following procedure:

Step 2: Build the Two Cardboard Spacers

Step 3: Assemble the Panel

Step 4: The Water-Gel Layer (Optional -- Covers 3 GHz to THz)

III. Design Two: The Three-Layer Graded Carbon-Foam Jaumann Absorber

This design applies the Jaumann absorber principle using polyurethane open-cell foam as the spacer material instead of cardboard. The graded impedance from three resistive sheets at 350, 200, and 100 ohms per square provides broadband absorption from 0.6 to 6 GHz with greater than 30 dB return loss -- meaning more than 99.9% of incoming RF is absorbed. Optional addition of carbonyl iron powder to the back foam layer extends low-frequency absorption below 1 GHz. The panel is 7.5 cm thick and approximately 0.5 kg for a 60x60 cm panel.

Step 1: Make Three Resistive Sheets

Step 2: Optional -- Carbonise the Foam Spacers for Broader Bandwidth

Step 3: Assemble the Panel

Step 4: Testing Your Panel

IV. Critical Limitations: What These Panels Can and Cannot Do

The sovereign community’s protection architecture is layered. These panels address the ambient electromagnetic environment -- the coupling layer that, according to the Frey Effect (Allan Frey, Journal of Applied Physiology, 1962) and Patent US11801394B1 (USPTO, granted October 2023), is the documented mechanism by which external agents can produce auditory, neurological, and physiological effects in human subjects without their awareness.

Patent US11801394B1 specifies that the adverse effect system operates in the 300 MHz to 300 GHz range, pulsed at 8-30 Hz (Alpha and Beta brainwave frequencies). Design One without the gel layer covers 1.7 to 3.8 GHz. With the gel layer it covers 3 GHz upward. Design Two covers 0.6 to 6 GHz. Together, a combined installation covers the entire 300 MHz to 300 GHz patent-specified attack range with greater than 20-30 dB attenuation -- meaning one to three thousand-fold reduction in incident power density.

The instructions in this article are based on confirmed RF engineering physics used in professional anechoic chambers and military stealth coatings. Any citizen with access to a hardware store, art supply store, and a basic multimeter can build a panel that attenuates the frequencies documented in Patent US11801394B1 by more than 99%. The knowledge is not classified. The materials are not regulated. The physics is sixty years old and publicly confirmed.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - Build the Shield -- Sovereign Decontamination Protocols -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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