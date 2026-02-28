CASE STUDY: JOSHUA CONROY When Legal Professionals Validate TI Claims

Medical Evidence, Legal Documentation, and the Testing Ground Reality

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Joshua Conroy’s case represents a watershed moment in TI documentation. Unlike thousands of dismissed testimonies, Joshua obtained what almost no targeted individual has: medical evidence (ultrasound showing microchip), psychiatric documentation (professional confirmation of tracking), witness corroboration (friend present at injection), and legal validation (professional law firm taking case seriously).

His experience demonstrates three critical realities:

The technology documented in this investigation is operational and being deployed The testing phase targets specific individuals with systematic torture protocols, and The system attempts to destroy credibility through induced drug use, criminal charges, and psychiatric diagnoses

—but evidence can survive these attacks:

THE INJECTIONS: HOW IT BEGAN

In late 2020, Joshua Conroy was living in Perth, Australia when the first injection occurred. A roommate—Scott Dewar, later identified as a police informant—allegedly injected him with a microchip while Joshua was unconscious on his couch. At the time, Joshua had no knowledge of what had happened. He only began to suspect something was wrong when he started hearing voices.

The voices were not random. They were specific, recognizable—the voices of people Joshua knew: his ex-wife Rebecca, his daughter, his mother, friends Nathan, Morgan, Charlotte. The voice recognition was sophisticated, persuasive, and relentless. It happened primarily at night, after his Uber driving shifts ended.

“I would lay there and listen for 3-4 hours and then it would just stop,” Joshua recalls. “I went and seen my Dr about it and told him what I was hearing and he just sat back in his chair.”

THE SECOND INJECTION: PICTON, NEW ZEALAND

After selling his house in Perth and moving to New Zealand, Joshua went to a chemist in Picton in early 2021 for what was supposed to be a standard COVID-19 vaccination. What happened next was witnessed by his friend Debbie Scott, who lived directly across from the chemist.

DIRECT TESTIMONY: “So I get into the room where he’s giving out the injections and as I’m sitting down I’m seeing a syringe sitting on the edge of the table with nothing in it... so I’m thinking to myself surely your not going to pick that up and stick it in my arm as he had on the right hand side of him a syringe filled with the corona virus fluid in it. So he grabbed the one that was sitting on the table close to the edge and jabbed me in the left arm with it and I was thinking and said that fucking better of not been a used one... well he sure did it had a micro dust chip in it I didn’t no at the time that it was a prefilled syringe. So he said no it’s not a used one it was a brand new needle and he grabbed it by accident.”

Immediately after, Joshua and Debbie confronted the chemist. He admitted it was “an accident” and claimed he had “recorded it.” Within 24 hours, Joshua’s life spiraled into what he describes as a “whole 360” turn—the voices intensified exponentially, becoming constant and overwhelming.

PART 1: TECHNOLOGY DEPLOYED AGAINST JOSHUA

Joshua’s testimony describes every major technological capability documented in our previous « Smart Dust to Neural Prison » investigation. The correlation is not coincidental—it validates both his experience and our technical research.

A. Smart Dust Microchip Implants

MAIN ARTICLE DOCUMENTATION: Smart Dust (1997 DARPA) — Cubic millimeter sensors, wireless communication, can be injected into human tissue

JOSHUA’S EXPERIENCE:

Two documented injections: Perth (roommate) + Picton (chemist)

Medical evidence: Ultrasound showing “blue specs” in left upper arm

Psychiatrist report: “Injection was prefilled with micro smart dust chip”

Mental health professional asked: “Were you injected with a micro tracking chip?”

FROM LAWCONNECT LEGAL REPORT (April 26, 2025): “The client claims they were injected with micro RFID smart dust chips without consent, suspecting medical malpractice and negligence during a coronavirus vaccination at a chemist. They have supporting documents, ultrasound scans, and a medical report indicating the presence of a microchip in their left upper arm.”

SIGNIFICANCE: This is not self-diagnosis. Medical professionals documented physical evidence. A legal firm validated documentation sufficiently to outline prosecution pathways.

B. Voice-to-Skull (V2K) Technology

MAIN ARTICLE DOCUMENTATION: V2K demonstrated in NASA/DOD patents — Microwave audio effect, voices perceived inside skull, AI voice synthesis possible

JOSHUA’S EXPERIENCE:

Non-stop voices 24/7 for first 4 years

AI-generated voice recognition of people he knew (ex-wife, daughter, mother, friends)

Voices engaged in conversations with each other (not just addressing him)

Could hear specific scenarios (”Rebecca crying,” “forklift reverse beacon at her work”)

Sophisticated brainwashing scripts (”you’re going to be a police informant”)

Recorded 150 pages of voice content in prison for documentation

TESTIMONY: “They would keep me up all night saying the most stupidest and dumbest shit so I recorded what I could at the time down onto paper what I was hearing. Now these dumb cunts so called police informants new what I was writing down as they would say just put the pen down and talk to us.”

CRITICAL OBSERVATION: The voices knew when Joshua was documenting them. This demonstrates real-time surveillance integration with V2K system—not hallucination. Hallucinations don’t respond to documentation efforts.

C. Physical Manipulation Capabilities

MAIN ARTICLE DOCUMENTATION: DEW can induce sensations, manipulate physiology, target specific body parts via beam-forming

JOSHUA’S EXPERIENCE:

Signal shots down spine and across upper back

Shocks sent into toes

Heart rate manipulation (”speeding up my heart twice”)

“Fuzzy feeling” through whole body (with taunting: “Can you feel that?”)

Induced erections (”they would send a signal to my cock to give me an erection”)

Eye manipulation (”pulled my eye to the side”)

High-frequency attacks to ears (described as “shock treatment”)

Different frequencies to each ear independently

These capabilities match documented DEW effects precisely. The ability to target specific body parts (toes, heart, genitals, eyes, individual ears) demonstrates sophisticated beam-forming technology operational at individual-targeting level.

D. Dream Manipulation & Sleep Deprivation

MAIN ARTICLE DOCUMENTATION: Neural interfaces can influence brain states, disrupt sleep architecture, induce false memories

JOSHUA’S EXPERIENCE:

Kept awake 3-4 nights consecutively (repeated pattern)

Dreams actively manipulated and announced beforehand

Voices said: “We’re going to build you a dream tonight of you raping your daughter” (twice)

Dreams of being pedophile (”making up dreams of me raping my daughter”)

Hologram dreams of self-harm (”trying to pierce myself with wire”)

Satanic imagery (”4 devils look alike in my dream”)

PSYCHOLOGIST TESTIMONY (documented in LawConnect report): Prison psychologist Monica stated: “That’s a form of torture and sleep deprivation must of been awful.”

SIGNIFICANCE: Dreams announced in advance, then experienced, prove external control—not natural nightmares. The content (child abuse false memories) matches documented psychological warfare tactics designed to destroy self-image and induce suicide.

E. 24/7 Surveillance & Tracking

MAIN ARTICLE DOCUMENTATION: Palantir ‘cradle to grave’ tracking operational since 1980s, GPS/RFID integration, thought monitoring via neural interfaces

JOSHUA’S EXPERIENCE:

Police always knew exact location (found him in Taupo McDonald’s at 4am)

Tracked at multiple motels across New Zealand (police drove through parking lots)

Tracked inside prison (”they would track me at my job”)

Tracked to specific rooms in house (kitchen, fridge, toilet, shower)

Thoughts monitored in real-time (”anything I was thinking they already knew and had an answer for it”)

Tracking what he wrote on paper (”they were even tracking what I was writing on paper”)

Car not registered in his name—still tracked perfectly

INCIDENT: Taupo McDonald’s (4am) — Joshua drove with no plan to Taupo, entered drive-through at 4am, two unmarked police cars immediately appeared (one at entry, one at exit). He was arrested for missed court date. Question: How did they know he would be there at that exact time unless tracking was operational?

This level of precision tracking matches capabilities documented in main article: GPS + neural interface + AI prediction = complete surveillance.

PART 2: OBJECTIVES OF TORTURE

Joshua’s torture was not random. It followed systematic protocols with specific objectives matching those identified in the Faith-Disruption Framework. The pattern reveals testing phase goals.

A. Faith Destruction & Spiritual Warfare

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Sever spiritual connection, induce atheism/despair, eliminate resistance before Mark is offered.

METHODS DEPLOYED:

Constant satanic and demonic messaging

“The things they were saying to me where satanic and disgusting and horrible... they would always send me dreams and some of them well most of them were nightmares.”

False memories of sexual abuse (child rape dreams announced, then induced)

“They then would send me dreams of being a pedophilla and would say to me we’re going to build you a dream tonight of you raping your daughter and they would always send me dreams.”

Use of daughter’s name during sexual activity (psychological contamination)

“Even when I would go try have a wank they would say my daughters name so I punched myself in the head a few times.”

Sustained suicide encouragement (years-long campaign)

“They would tell me to commit suicide and I just about did as I drank floor cleaner and put a towel around my neck to try and find a place to tie to. They even used my mum and dad’s voice and they told me to kill myself and then they used my sister and brother in law’s voice to say go kill myself.”

RESULT: Nearly successful. Joshua attempted suicide multiple times (floor cleaner ingestion, attempted hanging, drowning attempts). Only his determination to see his daughter kept him alive.

B. Credibility Destruction Protocol

OBJECTIVE: Create conditions that make testimony dismissible—drug use, criminal charges, psychiatric diagnosis.

1. INDUCED SUBSTANCE ABUSE:

“I started to use my phone and record as much as I could onto txt... I then started at another job... I was finding it hard to concentrate... I started smoking meth to keep me awake and alive as I was scared of falling asleep.”

Joshua turned to methamphetamine as a response to torture—specifically, fear of sleep (where dreams were weaponized). The drug use was not pre-existing; it was induced by the attacks. This is the credibility destruction pattern: torture → coping mechanism → dismissal as “drug-induced psychosis.”

2. GENERATED CRIMINAL CHARGES:

Threats to ex-wife (brainwashed to call her repeatedly)

Assault on security guard (after days without sleep, hearing “brake him” continuously)

Property damage (broke window at corrections office)

Threats to chemist (who injected him)

Police evasion

“At one stage there they even pulled my eye to the side then I would ask them to do it again so I could write it in my journal... they would keep me up all night and I had to sit there and listen and write down everything without a reaction they would even say how’s he not responding because you fucktards I’m building a case fuck.”

CRITICAL OBSERVATION: Joshua maintained documentation efforts despite torture. The voices knew he was “building a case.” This demonstrates his actions were strategic resistance, not psychotic breaks—but the criminal charges created make him easy to dismiss.

3. PSYCHIATRIC WEAPONIZATION:

“They would tell me every night to push the emergency call button and say I was skitoprenica and not once did I do it... through the paperwork they have said I’m going to be skitoprenica for the rest of my life for something the pigs made me do.”

Joshua was PRESSURED to self-diagnose as schizophrenic. He refused. But the psychiatric label was applied anyway through the legal system—creating permanent “mental illness” record that discredits all testimony.

C. Brainwashing & Behavioral Control Testing

OBJECTIVE: Test AI’s ability to manipulate decisions, induce specific actions, override free will.

DOCUMENTED MANIPULATIONS:

Brainwashed to leave Perth (drove across Australia with “no plan”)

Brainwashed to return to Australia (before borders closed)

Manipulated into believing he was police informant

Told exactly what to say/do (”who I could call and couldn’t”)

Controlled at work (”even before I would go to pick up the vacuum they would tell me to put it down”)

Forced apologies (”opolygise to Rebecca over and over again”)

Water tap left running (”I would leave it running and just walk away”)

“They were brainwashing me without me even knowing about it. They were whispering into my ears for the first year... I thought they would bug me in my own house and try and think that I would think about what I was hearing... they were tracking my thoughts and movements and trying to put voices into my mind.”

This demonstrates AI testing behavioral control protocols: Can thoughts be inserted? Can decisions be influenced? Can actions be compelled? Joshua became unwitting test subject for Mark of Beast compliance mechanisms.

D. Isolation & Social Destruction

OBJECTIVE: Eliminate support systems, create complete dependency, prevent organized resistance.

Best friend Nathan turned against him (”falling out with my best mate”)

Ex-wife restraining order (VRO through courts)

Daughter access denied

Friends gaslighting him (Charlotte, Scott, Morgan, Matthew, Kylie)

Two years in prison (isolated from support)

Lost house, car, furniture (all assets stripped)

Result: Complete isolation. No family support, no friends, no assets, no credibility. Perfect conditions for acceptance of “solution” (Mark) when offered.

PART 3: JOSHUA’S DEFENSE & COUNTER-STRATEGIES

Despite systematic attacks designed to destroy him physically, mentally, and legally, Joshua employed defensive strategies that preserved evidence and maintained his testimony. His approach provides a template for TI resistance.

A. Comprehensive Documentation

STRATEGY: Document everything in real-time, regardless of credibility attacks.

WHAT JOSHUA DOCUMENTED:

150 PAGES HANDWRITTEN IN PRISON

Word-for-word transcription of voices, conversations, threats, commands. Written during attacks while voices taunted him to “put the pen down.” This is primary source evidence—irrefutable record of what he experienced.

340+ TEXT MESSAGES (2 months)

Used phone to record attacks in real-time when they intensified after release. Downloaded to backup SMS app. Later shown to psychiatrist who confirmed messages were “between me and the police.”

MEDICAL EVIDENCE OBTAINED

After torture intensified, went to doctor, requested ultrasound. Result: “Blue specs” appeared at injection site in left upper arm. Report obtained and preserved.

WITNESS STATEMENTS

Friend Debbie Scott present at chemist injection. Went back with Joshua to confront chemist. Corroborating witness exists.

MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL FILING

Made 7 copies of 150-page documentation. Sent to: 5 police stations in Perth, Australia + 2 in New Zealand. Creates paper trail impossible to eliminate. FROM LAWCONNECT LEGAL REPORT: “Document Everything: Keep thorough records of all communication, medical reports, ultrasound scans, and any other relevant documents. Ensure all physical evidence is safely stored and backed up.”

Legal professionals validated Joshua’s documentation strategy—exactly what he had been doing instinctively for years.

B. Professional Validation Secured

STRATEGY: Engage medical and legal professionals, obtain official documentation.

PROFESSIONALS ENGAGED:

PSYCHIATRIST (Perth) — Read 150 pages + text messages

“He said to me who put the other injection in you and I said it must of been scott when I was passed out on the couch and I let him read my txt messages to and he put in the report the messages are between me and the police and also the injection was prefilled with a micro smart dust chip.”

RESULT: Official psychiatric report documenting injection and police involvement. This is medical professional validation, not self-diagnosis.

PSYCHOLOGIST (Prison) — Read 150-page documentation

“I then let the phychologist in prison read it and she came back with that’s a form of torture and sleep deprevation must of been awful and what did your lawyer say.”

RESULT: Professional confirmation this constitutes torture. Asked about lawyer (implying legal case viability).

MENTAL HEALTH WORKER (Prison) — Directly asked about microchip

“I had the mental health team ask me after 3 months of filling out medical forms had I been injected with a micro tracking chip and I said some sought of chip.”

CRITICAL: Medical professional initiated the microchip question—not Joshua. This suggests awareness exists in medical community that this technology is being deployed.

LAWCONNECT (Legal Firm, Sydney) — Evaluated case, provided legal pathways

“The client reports being tracked and harassed through these alleged chips, which exacerbated their mental health issues... The client asserts their experiences of coercion into becoming a police informant and being subjected to mental distress while in prison.”

RESULT: Professional law firm outlined multiple legal pathways including medical malpractice, Privacy Act 1988 violations, Surveillance Devices Act 2004 breaches, and human rights claims. This validates case has legal merit.

C. Refusal to Comply with Conditioning

STRATEGY: Resist commands, refuse suggested behaviors, maintain awareness of manipulation.

KEY REFUSALS:

Refused to press emergency button claiming schizophrenia (despite intense pressure)

“They would tell me every night to push the emergency call button and say I was skitoprenica and not once did I do it and I mean they were on me fucking hard about it.”

Why this matters: Self-diagnosis as schizophrenic would have ended all legal claims. Joshua refused despite being tortured to comply.

Continued documentation despite commands to stop

“They would say just put the pen down and talk to us so I even wrote that down... they would even say how’s he not responding because you fucktards I’m building a case fuck.”

This demonstrates conscious resistance—not delusional behavior. Joshua knew they wanted him to stop documenting. He refused.

Refused suicide despite years of encouragement

Though he attempted multiple times (floor cleaner, hanging, drowning), he ultimately survived—driven by desire to see his daughter. The suicide encouragement was CONSTANT and SOPHISTICATED (using family voices), yet he resisted.

D. Legal Action Pursued

STRATEGY: Engage legal system despite knowing barriers exist.

CURRENT STATUS (as of April 2025):

Engaged LawConnect legal firm (Sydney, Australia)

Legal report completed outlining pathways for prosecution

Pending court appearance (June 2025) for charges stemming from torture-induced behavior

New Zealand lawyer aware of chemist injection incident

Waiting for psychiatrist appointment to obtain additional reports for court

LAWCONNECT RECOMMENDED ACTIONS: (1) Seek Medical Assessment - obtain second opinion from independent medical professional to verify existence of microchips, (2) Consult a Lawyer - engage solicitor experienced in medical negligence or human rights law, (3) Evaluate Legal Options - assess likelihood of success in pursuing legal action given the circumstances.

Joshua is following exactly the strategy legal professionals outlined—pursuing multiple jurisdictional claims simultaneously.

E. Resource Acquisition & Education

STRATEGY: Self-educate on targeting, find TI community, understand rights.

“I’ve downloaded alot of good information of the net a book called targeted individual and the first 70 pages are like my 150 pages that I wrote in prison and the other book is on human rights and rules to do with tracking someone and it goes on about a terriost who has got a chip in him and what protocols have to be adhered to.”

SIGNIFICANCE: Joshua discovered the TI community, found that his experiences matched documented patterns (”first 70 pages are like my 150 pages”), and educated himself on international law governing tracking/surveillance. This demonstrates:

He is not isolated in this experience (validation)

His symptoms match established TI patterns (not unique delusion)

Legal frameworks exist governing this technology (legitimacy)

CONCLUSIONS: WHAT JOSHUA’S CASE PROVES

1. THE TECHNOLOGY IS REAL AND OPERATIONAL

Ultrasound evidence, medical reports, and professional documentation confirm physical implants exist. This is not hallucination—this is documented medical reality. Legal professionals took it seriously enough to outline prosecution pathways under Australian law.

2. THE TESTING PHASE IS SYSTEMATIC

Every capability Joshua experienced matches technologies documented in main article: Smart dust injections, V2K with AI voice synthesis, physical manipulation via DEW, dream control, 24/7 surveillance, thought monitoring, behavioral conditioning. The correlation is too precise to be coincidental. This is coordinated testing.

3. FAITH DESTRUCTION IS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE

Constant satanic messaging, induced child abuse dreams, family voices encouraging suicide, years without relief—these are not random torture methods. They are faith-destruction protocols designed to create atheism/despair before Mark is offered. Joshua survived, but barely. Most would not.

4. CREDIBILITY DESTRUCTION IS DESIGNED INTO SYSTEM

Torture → Drug use (coping mechanism) → Criminal charges (brainwashed behavior) → Psychiatric diagnosis (system-applied label) = Perfect discreditable witness. This pattern is too consistent across TI community to be accidental. It’s strategic: Create victims who describe real technology but can be easily dismissed.

5. EVIDENCE CAN SURVIVE CREDIBILITY ATTACKS

Despite drug use, criminal charges, and psychiatric labels, Joshua obtained: medical evidence, professional validation, witness statements, and legal representation. The documentation survives. This proves TIs CAN build viable cases if they persist in documentation regardless of credibility attacks.

6. RESISTANCE IS POSSIBLE BUT COSTLY

Joshua refused to comply with conditioning, continued documenting despite commands to stop, pursued legal action despite barriers, and survived suicide encouragement. But the cost: Lost family, lost assets, lost health, 2 years in prison, permanent psychiatric label, ongoing criminal charges. Resistance is possible—but requires Job-like endurance.

FINAL ASSESSMENT

Joshua Conroy’s case validates every major thesis presented in this investigation:

Smart dust technology exists and is being injected into unwitting subjects

V2K, DEW, tracking, and neural interface capabilities are operational

Testing phase is designed to destroy faith and credibility simultaneously

Medical and legal professionals can validate claims when documentation exists

The system is preparing population for Mark acceptance by eliminating spiritual resistance

His case also demonstrates the limits of individual resistance: Despite doing everything right (documentation, professional engagement, legal action, refusal to comply), Joshua still faces ongoing persecution, criminal charges, and life destruction. This proves systematic change—not individual defense—is required.

But his persistence matters. Every documented case weakens the system’s deniability. Every legal filing creates precedent. Every professional validation chip away at psychiatric dismissal. Joshua may not get justice in earthly courts—but his evidence will stand when the books are opened.

FOR JOSHUA CONROY

Who refused to break

“They tried to destroy his faith. They tried to destroy his credibility. They tried to destroy his life. But they could not destroy his testimony. The evidence remains. The documentation survives. And when the books are opened, every word will stand as witness.”

- Falken

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

February 2026