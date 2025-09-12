🎶 From the debut album The Golden Cage by Falken-Theater

This cinematic folk ballad opens the trilogy with a soft but piercing reflection on confinement, forgotten dreams, and the human longing for transcendence.

✍️ Lyrics & melody by Falken-Theater

🎛️ Produced and mastered by Pranasound Production

