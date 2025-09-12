Cinematic Folk Ballad from the "Golden Cage" début album
Listen on falken.bandcamp.com for best audio quality experience
🎶 From the debut album The Golden Cage by Falken-Theater
This cinematic folk ballad opens the trilogy with a soft but piercing reflection on confinement, forgotten dreams, and the human longing for transcendence.
✍️ Lyrics & melody by Falken-Theater
🎛️ Produced and mastered by Pranasound Production
🎧 Stream the full album on Bandcamp:
💬 If you like it, please comment and share it with your subscribers
Love this. Synthfunk. Great lyrics. High quality juxtaposition of music and lyrics which is something I adore.