CLASSIFIED: THE GATEWAY DECEPTION

Declassified Army Document Reveals Military Development of Occult Powers, Entity Contact Protocols, and the Spiritual Technology Behind the Great Reset

Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process - LTC Wayne McDonnell (1983)

Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process - LTC Wayne McDonnell (1983)

“Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process” (1983)

US Army Intelligence and Security Command Document

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This classified document, authored by LTC Wayne M. McDonnell (Commander, Det 0, US Army Operational Group) on June 9, 1983, presents a scientific analysis of the Monroe Institute’s “Gateway Experience” - a brain hemisphere synchronization technique for achieving altered states of consciousness. The document attempts to provide a rigorous physics-based framework for understanding consciousness, out-of-body experiences, and interaction with non-physical dimensions.

Critical Context: This official US Army Intelligence document validates many concepts dismissed as “occult” in mainstream discourse, while attempting to remove the “stigma of occult connotations” through scientific language. When analyzed alongside Arrabito’s spiritual warfare framework and Great Reset agenda studies, it reveals potential government/military interest in consciousness manipulation technologies that parallel ancient occult practices.

DETAILED ANALYSIS BY SECTION

I. INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY

Author’s Approach:

Tasked to assess Gateway Experience validity and practicality

Required understanding quantum mechanics to describe consciousness

Needed theoretical physics to explain time-space transcendence

Goal: Remove occult stigma through physical science framework

Key Admission (Par. 1):

“I found it necessary to use physics to bring the whole phenomenon of out-of-body states into the language of physical science to remove the stigma of its occult connotations, and put it in a frame of reference suited to objective assessment.”

Significance: Military intelligence actively studying and legitimizing phenomena traditionally associated with occultism, mysticism, and esoteric practices.

Comparison Framework:

Profiled hypnosis, biofeedback, transcendental meditation

Used these as entry points to understand Gateway

Developed model showing how Gateway could accelerate progress

Intellectual Honesty (Par. 3):

“Niels Bohr... responded to his son’s complaints about obtuse concepts in physics by saying: ‘You are not thinking, you are merely being logical.’”

Requires both left brain logic AND right brain intuitive insight

Acknowledges some concepts not easily grasped through linear thinking

II. RELATED TECHNIQUES - BUILDING THE FRAMEWORK

A. HYPNOSIS (Par. 2)

Mechanism:

Left hemisphere = self-cognitive, verbal, linear reasoning, screening function Right hemisphere = noncritical, holistic, nonverbal, pattern-oriented Hypnosis works by distracting/bypassing left hemisphere screening Allows external stimuli to pass unchallenged to right hemisphere Right hemisphere accepts and acts upon suggestions directly

The “Homunculus”:

Sequence of points on sensory/motor cortex corresponding to body parts

Stimulation of cortex area = response in associated body part

Example: Suggestion of left leg numbness reaches right hemisphere → electrical reaction → feeling of numbness

Gateway Application:

Hypnosis may accelerate early Gateway progress

Accessing unused information storage capacity normally held in reserve

Bypassing left hemisphere selection and control processes

Connection to Arrabito’s Analysis: This describes the neurological mechanism by which:

Mediums enter trance states

Possession phenomena occur

Demonic entities bypass rational defenses

Spirit guides communicate through altered consciousness

B. TRANSCENDENTAL MEDITATION (Par. 3)

Mechanism (Bentov Biomedical Model):

Intense, protracted concentration on drawing energy up spinal cord Creates acoustical standing waves in cerebral ventricles Waves conducted to gray matter in cerebral cortex (right side) Stimulates and “polarizes” cortex to conduct signal along homunculus Starting from toes, moving upward

Kundalini Connection:

Standing waves result from altered heart rhythm from prolonged meditation

Set up sympathetic vibrations in fluid-filled brain cavities (third and lateral ventricles)

“States of bliss” explained as self-stimulation of pleasure centers

Circulation of ‘current’ along sensory cortex

Most symptoms start on LEFT side = development in RIGHT hemisphere

Critical Frequency Range:

Normally requires 5 years of intense meditation

BUT: Exposure to 4-7 Hertz vibrations for protracted periods achieves same effect

Examples: Car suspension vibrations, air conditioning duct frequencies

Can trigger “spontaneous physio-Kundalini sequence” in susceptible people

Connection to Occult Practices: This is the scientific description of:

Kundalini serpent energy (Hindu/occult)

Seven chakras along spine

“Serpent power” rising from base of spine

Exactly what Arrabito warned against as demonic deception dressed in Eastern mysticism

C. BIOFEEDBACK (Par. 4)

Unique Approach:

Uses left hemisphere self-cognitive powers

Gains access to right brain areas (lower cerebral, motor, sensory cortices, pain/pleasure centers)

Teaches left hemisphere to visualize desired result

Then recognize feelings associated with successful right hemisphere access

Process:

Digital thermometer or monitoring device gives feedback Left brain learns when it succeeds in keying right hemisphere Repeatedly instructs right brain to reestablish pathways Pathways strengthened until left brain can access on demand (conscious, demand mode)

Applications:

Pain blocking

Healing enhancement

Tumor suppression/destruction

Pleasure center stimulation

Accelerated deep meditative states (especially for beginners)

Brainwave pattern display for rapid learning of profound relaxation

Significance: Military interest in self-healing, pain control, and consciousness alteration without external agents.

III. GATEWAY EXPERIENCE - CORE TECHNOLOGY

A. HEMI-SYNC DEFINITION (Par. 5)

Fundamental Purpose:

“Gateway Experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”

Hemi-Sync Technique (Melissa Jager Definition):

“A state of consciousness defined when the EEG patterns of both hemispheres are simultaneously equal in amplitude and frequency.”

Key Facts:

Rare and brief in ordinary human consciousness

Bob Monroe’s audio techniques can induce and sustain it

Elmer and Alyce Greene (Menninger Foundation): Subject with 20 years Zen meditation could establish Hemi-Sync at will, sustaining 15+ minutes

Dr. Stuart Twemlow: Tapes encourage focusing brain energy into narrower frequency band

“Not unlike yoga concept of one-pointedness” = single-mindedness

Gradual increase in brainwave size = measure of brain energy/power

Progression:

Focus 3 tapes = basic Hemi-Sync induction

Beyond Focus 3 = increased brainwave amplitude

Participant gains access to “various levels of intuitive knowledge which the universe offers”

B. LAMP VS LASER METAPHOR (Par. 6)

Ordinary Consciousness:

Like ordinary lamp

Expends energy as heat and light

Chaotic, incoherent

Diffuses energy over wide area, limited depth

Hemi-Sync Consciousness:

Like laser beam

Disciplined stream of light

Total coherence of frequency and amplitude

Surface area contains billions of times the concentrated energy of similar area on sun

Gateway Process:

Render frequency and amplitude coherent Begin accelerating both Human mind resonates at ever higher vibrational levels Synchronization with more sophisticated, rarified energy levels in universe Mind processes information through same fundamental matrix used for physical sensory input Meaning perceived visually (symbols) or as holistic intuition or scenarios (visual/aural)

C. FREQUENCY FOLLOWING RESPONSE (FFR) (Par. 7)

Mechanism:

If subject hears sound at frequency emulating brain operation

Brain tries to mimic same frequency by adjusting brainwave output

Example: Awake state hears Theta-level frequencies → brain adjusts from Beta to Theta → sleep state (unless consciously resisted)

“Beat” Frequencies:

Pure brainwave frequencies outside human hearing spectrum

Solution: Play different frequency in each ear

If left ear = 10 Hz below right ear frequency

Brain “hears” the DIFFERENCE = the “beat” frequency

Brain entrains to this differential

Gateway Application:

Uses FFR phenomenon plus beat frequencies

Variety of frequencies at virtually subliminal, marginally audible level

Objective: Relax left hemisphere, place body in virtual sleep, bring hemispheres into coherence

Produces ever higher amplitude and frequency of brainwave output

Bob Monroe’s suggestions accompany frequencies

Sometimes rolled with sea surf or other sounds to mask

Result: Subject gains tools to alter consciousness through repetitive tape use, accessing new information categories via intuitive means.

D. ROLE OF RESONANCE (Par. 8)

Beyond Entrainment: Brain coherence through beat frequencies is only PART of why Gateway works.

Physical Quietude Goal:

Achieve deep transcendental meditative states

Complete alteration of fundamental resonance pattern

Changes sound frequencies produced by human body

Bentov’s Resonance Model:

Yoga/zen/transcendental meditation (long practice) produces frequency change

Human heart resonates throughout entire body at new frequency

Results from elimination of “bifurcation echo”

Heartbeat sound moves synchronously up and down circulatory system

Harmonious resonance approximately 7 times per second

Bifurcation Echo Explained:

Left ventricle ejects blood Elastic aorta balloons out beyond valve Pressure pulse travels down aorta At bifurcation (lower abdomen where aorta forks to legs) Part of pulse rebounds, travels back up Meanwhile, heart ejects more blood New pulse travels down Two pressure points collide along aorta = interference pattern

Gateway Solution:

Sleeplike state eliminates bifurcation echo

Heart lessens force and frequency pushing blood into aorta

Result: Regular, rhythmic sinewave pattern echoing throughout body

Rises into head in sustained resonance

Amplitude = 3 times average sound volume of normal heartbeat (measured with seismograph-type instrument)

E. BRAIN STIMULATION (Par. 9)

Resonance Transmission:

Resonance directly transmitted to and impacts brain

Vibration received via fluid-filled third and left ventricles (above brain stem)

Electromagnetic pulse generated

Stimulates brain to raise amplitude and frequency of brainwave output

Brain Movement in Skull:

Brain contained in tight membrane (dura)

Cushioned by thin fluid layer between dura and skull

Coherent resonance from relaxed heart reaches fluid layer

Sets up rhythmic pattern

Brain moves up and down 0.005 to 0.010 millimeters continuously

Self-reinforcing character of resonant behavior sustains movement despite minimal energy

Planetary Resonance:

Entire body functions as tuned vibrational system

Based on its own micromotion

Transfers energy in range of 6.8-7.5 Hertz

Into earth’s ionospheric cavity

Which itself resonates at 7-7.5 Hertz

Bentov’s Critical Observation:

“This is occurring at a very long wavelength of about 40,000 Km, or just about the perimeter of the planet. In other words, the signal from the movement of our bodies will travel around the world in about one seventh of a second through the electrostatic field in which we are imbedded. Such a long wavelength knows no obstacles, and its strength does not attenuate much over large distances. Naturally it will go through just about anything: metal, concrete, water, and the fields making up our bodies. It is the ideal medium for conveying a telepathic signal.“

Gateway Goal:

Rapidly induce profound calm in nervous system

Significantly lower blood pressure

Cause circulatory system, skeleton, all physical organs to vibrate coherently at ~7-7.5 cycles per second

Resulting resonance = regular, repetitive sound wave

Propagates in consonance with electrostatic field of earth

F. ENERGY ENTRAINMENT (Par. 10)

Body as Coherent Oscillator:

Body vibrating in harmony with surrounding electrostatic medium

Gateway exercises build up energy field surrounding body

Presumably using energy from earth’s field

Body now entraining because it resonates with earth

Effects:

Body’s energy field into homogeneity with environment Promotes movement of consciousness seat into surrounding environment Two electromagnetic medians now single energy continuum Brain into focused coherence at higher frequency/amplitude Entrains analogous frequencies in universe for data collection Bodily energy levels enhanced to permit out-of-body movement

Additional Benefit:

“By resonating with the earth’s electromagnetic sphere the human body creates a surprisingly powerful carrier wave to assist the mind in communication activity with other human minds similarly tuned.”

IV. CONSCIOUSNESS AND REALITY - THE THEORETICAL FOUNDATION

A. CONSCIOUSNESS AND ENERGY (Par. 11)

Fundamental Revelation: The document now challenges basic assumptions about reality.

Matter vs Energy - The Illusion:

“The first point which needs to be made is that the two terms, matter and energy tend to be misleading if taken to indicate two distinctly different states of existence in the physical world that we know it.”

Scientific Reality:

Electrons spinning around nucleus = oscillating energy grids

Nucleus itself = oscillating energy grids

Solid matter simply does not exist

Atomic structure = oscillating energy grids surrounded by other oscillating energy grids orbiting at extraordinarily high speeds

Bentov’s Frequency Scale:

Atom nucleus vibrates at ~10²² Hertz (10 followed by 22 zeros)

At 70°F, atom oscillates at 10¹⁵ Hertz

Entire molecule = 10⁹ Hertz

Live human cell = 10³ Hertz

Critical Conclusion:

“The entire human being, brain, consciousness and all is, like the universe which surrounds him, nothing more or less than an extraordinarily complex system of energy fields.”

States of Matter:

Actually variances in state of energy

Human consciousness = function of interaction of energy in two opposite states (motion vs rest)

This validates what occultists, mystics, and Eastern religions have taught for millennia - but now in physics terminology.

B. HOLOGRAMS (Par. 12-13)

Holographic Universe Concept:

What Is A Hologram?

Energy creates, stores, retrieves meaning by projecting at certain frequencies

Three-dimensional mode creates living pattern

Bentov’s bowl example: Three pebbles dropped in water bowl Ripples radiate outward simultaneously Surface flash-frozen to preserve ripple pattern Ice removed, pebbles remain at bottom Coherent light (laser) shone through ice Result: Three-dimensional model of three pebbles suspended in midair



Holographic Detail:

Can encode enormous detail

Example: Holographic projection of swamp water glass

View under magnification

See small organisms invisible to naked eye in actual glass

History:

Mathematical principles worked out by Dennis Gabor (1947)

Won Nobel Prize

Laboratory demonstration only after laser invention

Lyall Watson Explanation:

“The purest kind of light available to us is that produced by a laser, which sends out a beam in which all the waves are of one frequency... When two laser beams touch, they produce an interference pattern of light and dark ripples that can be recorded on a photographic plate. And if one of the beams, instead of coming directly from the laser, is reflected first off an object such as a human face, the resulting pattern will be very complex indeed, but it can still be recorded. The record will be a hologram of the face.”

THE PART CONTAINS THE WHOLE:

Most Important Property:

“Even if we dropped our frozen hologram of the ripple pattern on the floor and broke it into a number of pieces each individual piece would recreate the entire holographic image all by itself.”

Smaller piece = fuzzier, more distorted projection

BUT: Whole projection still made

Each fragment contains information of entire hologram

Key to Creating Hologram:

Energy in motion must interact with energy at rest (nonmotion)

Pebbles = energy in motion

Water (before agitation) = energy at rest

To perceive hologram’s meaning: Pass coherent light through interference pattern

Marilyn Ferguson:

“Another feature of a hologram is its efficiency. Billions of bits of information can be stored in a tiny space. The pattern of the holographic [photograph]... is stored everywhere on the plate.”

C. THE CONSCIOUSNESS MATRIX (Par. 14-15)

Universe as Hologram:

“The universe is composed of interacting energy fields, some at rest and some in motion. It is, in and of itself, one gigantic hologram of unbelievable complexity.”

Theories - Karl Pribram & David Bohm:

Karl Pribram (neuroscientist, Stanford)

David Bohm (physicist, University of London)

Human mind is also a hologram

Attunes itself to universal hologram

By medium of energy exchange

Thereby deducing meaning and achieving consciousness

Gateway Process Operation:

Energy passes through aspects of universal hologram Perceived by electrostatic fields comprising human mind Holographic images projected upon mind’s electrostatic fields Perceived/understood to extent electrostatic field operates at frequency/amplitude that can harmonize and “read” the energy carrier wave Changes in frequency/amplitude of electrostatic field = determines configuration/character of holographic energy matrix Mind projects this matrix to intercept meaning from holographic transmissions of universe

Making Sense of Holographic Input:

Mind compares image received with itself

Specifically: Compares with part of its own hologram that constitutes MEMORY

By registering differences in geometric form and energy frequency

Consciousness perceives

Keith Floyd (Psychologist):

“Contrary to what everyone knows is so, it may not be the brain that produces consciousness--but rather, consciousness that creates the appearance of the brain...”

Brain in Phase:

Picture holographic input with 3D grid superimposed

All energy patterns described in 3D geometry

Mathematics reduces data to 2D form

Scientists suspect human mind operates on binary “go/no go” system (like digital computers)

Bentov’s Proposition:

“Our whole reality is constructed by constantly making such comparisons.... Whenever we perceive something, we always perceive differences only.”

Hemisphere Functions in Gateway:

Right hemisphere: Primary matrix/receptor for holographic input (holistic, nonlinear, nonverbal)

Left hemisphere: Secondary matrix operating in phase with right (binary, computer-like method)

Screens data by comparison

Reduces to discrete, two-dimensional form

Gateway Success Measure (Par. 16):

“To the extent that Gateway succeeds in bringing about a refinement in energy matrix of the mind, it succeeds in expanding or altering human consciousness so that it can perceive without recourse to the intercession of the physical senses such that ever more of the universal hologram... can ultimately be perceived and understood.”

Marilyn Ferguson on Pribram/Bohm:

“Currently he is proposing a startling, all-encompassing model... His ‘holographic model’ marries brain research to theoretical physics; it accounts for normal perception and simultaneously takes the paranormal and transcendental experiences out of the supernatural by explaining them as a part of nature. Like certain strange discoveries of quantum physics, the radical reorientation of this theory suddenly makes sense of paradoxical sayings of mystics throughout the ages.”

D. SELF COGNITION (Par. 17)

What Differentiates Human Consciousness:

Humans Not Only Know, But Know That They Know:

Able to monitor process of their own thinking

Maintain awareness of it

Conduct comparative assessment

Evaluate functioning against “objective” standards

Mechanism:

Consciousness duplicates aspects of its own hologram

Projects them out

“Perceives” that projection

Compares with memory aspect (where evaluation standards stored)

Measures differences using 3D geometry

Then binary go/no go pulse

Yields verbal cognition about the self

This is the scientific explanation of self-awareness that philosophers have pondered for millennia.

V. TIME-SPACE DIMENSION AND TRANSCENDENCE

A. TIME-SPACE DIMENSION EXPLAINED (Par. 18)

The Challenge:

“To explain how and why human consciousness can be brought to transcend the limitations of time-space is the next task which must be addressed.”

Time Defined:

Physicists: Measurement of energy or force in motion

In other words: Measurement of CHANGE

For energy to be in motion: Must first be limited/confined within vibratory pattern

Confinement gives capacity for being at specific location distinguishable from other locations (SPACE)

Energy NOT Confined:

Force without limit

Without dimension

Without limits of form

It is INFINITY

Cannot move (nothing beyond infinity)

Therefore outside dimension of time

Beyond Space:

Space concept implies specific energy form limited to specific location

Absent from other locations

But in state of infinity: No boundaries

No “here” to differentiate from “there”

No sense of area

Energy uniformly extended without limit

Energy in Infinity:

No beginning, no end, no location

Conscious force

Fundamental, primal power of existence without form

State of infinite being

Completely at rest

Cannot generate holograms while utterly inactive

Retains inherent capacity for consciousness

Can receive and passively perceive holograms generated by energy in motion

Cannot be perceived by consciousness operating in active universe

“THE ABSOLUTE”:

Energy in this state of inactive infinity

Termed by physicists as energy in its absolute state

Or simply “the Absolute”

Intervening Dimensions: Between the Absolute and “material” universe:

Various intervening dimensions exist

Human consciousness in altered states may gain access

Theoretically, consciousness may continue expanding perceptual horizons

Until reaches dimension of the Absolute

At which point perception stops (Absolute generates no holograms of or about itself)

B. INTERVENING DIMENSIONS (Par. 19)

The Absolute’s Relationship to Reality:

Conscious energy in infinity (without boundaries)

Occupies EVERY dimension including time-space

But we cannot perceive it

Overlays everything

As do many intervening gradients/dimensions

Through which energies of universe pass on way to/from state of infinity

Entering Intervening Dimensions:

Human consciousness must focus with intense coherence

Frequency of energy pattern (brainwave output) accelerates

To point where resulting frequency pattern (on oscilloscope) looks virtually like solid line

Achievement of this altered consciousness state sets stage for perception of non-time-space dimensions

PLANCK’S DISTANCE:

Quantum Mechanics Principle:

Any oscillating frequency (like brainwave) reaches two points of complete rest

These constitute boundaries of each individual oscillation

Without rest points, oscillating wave pattern impossible

Rest points required to permit energy to change direction and continue vibrating

Critical Discovery:

“But it is also true that when, for an infinitesimally brief instant, that energy reaches one of its two points of rest it ‘clicks out’ of time-space and joins infinity.”

The Threshold:

Critical step out of time-space occurs when

Speed of oscillation drops below 10⁻³³ centimeters per second

This is Planck’s Distance

Bentov:

“Quantum mechanics tell us that when distances go below Planck’s Distance, which is 10⁻³³ CM, we enter, in effect, a new world.”

High-Frequency Consciousness:

Human consciousness wave pattern reaches such high frequency

Pattern of “clickouts” comes so close together

Virtual continuity in it

Portion of consciousness postulated to establish and maintain information collection function

In dimensions located between time-space and the Absolute

Alice Through the Looking Glass:

“Thus, as the almost continuous ‘clickout’ pattern establishes itself in continuous phase at speeds below Planck’s Distance but before reaching the state of total rest, human consciousness passes through the looking glass of time-space after the fashion of Alice beginning her journey into wonderland.”

Gateway Design:

Apparently designed (if used systematically and patiently)

To enable human consciousness to establish coherent perception pattern

In those dimensions where speeds below Planck’s distance apply

True whether exercising consciousness in physical body

Or after separating consciousness from physical body (out-of-body state)

C. SUBATOMIC PARTICLES (Par. 20)

“Clicking Out” Phenomenon at Quantum Level:

Dr. John Gliedman (Science Digest):

Subatomic particles communicate with each other

Once energy fields become entrained from colliding

Communication occurs during “click out phase”

In oscillation of energy fields comprising particles

Faster Than Light?

Cross-communication at velocities seemingly exceeding light speed

Reality: Einstein’s Relativity not being invalidated

Rather, communication taking place outside dimension of time-space

To which Theory of Relativity is strictly confined

Dr. Gliedman:

“Quantum theory postulates a kind of long range Siamese twin effect whenever two subatomic particles collide and then go their different ways. Even when the particles are halfway across the universe from each other, it says, they instantaneously respond to each other’s actions. And in so doing, they violate relativity’s ban on faster than light velocities.”

Tachyons: Bentov speaks of:

“...courageous physicists who are working on hypothetical particles, called ‘tachyons,’ which can move at speeds higher than light. The speed of tachyons starts just above the speed of light and ranges all the way to infinite velocities.”

D. DIMENSIONS IN-BETWEEN (Par. 21)

Nature of Intermediate Dimensions:

Bentov’s Description:

“The causal relationship between events breaks down; movements become jerky rather than smooth. Time and space may become ‘grainy’ or ‘chunky.’ Perhaps a piece of space can be traversed by a particle of matter in any direction without necessarily being synchronized with a piece of time. In short, a pair of events will occur in either time or space, the pair not being connected causally but by a random fluctuation.”

In Time-Space:

Proportional relationship between time and space

Uniform application

Certain space covered by energy at specific velocity virtually anywhere

Relationship neat and predictable

Beyond Time-Space:

Limitations on energy not uniform

Myriad distortions and incongruities

Nice neat assumptions don’t apply

But even more important: Access opened to both PAST and FUTURE

When dimension of current time-space is left behind

VI. OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE (OBE)

A. SPECIAL STATUS (Par. 22)

Enhanced Process:

“Although human consciousness can, with enough practice, move beyond the dimension of time-space and interface with other energy systems in other dimensions, the entire process is appreciably enhanced if that consciousness can be detached in large measure from the physical body before such interface is attempted.”

Advantages of OBE State:

Closer Starting Point: Individual breaks out of time-space while out of body

Starting from point much “higher up”

Consciousness involved in “clicking out” has more time to interact beyond time-space

Less time required to traverse intervening layers Frequency Entrainment: Consciousness beyond time-space exposed to new energy environment

Logically tends to entrain frequency output with new environment

Greatly enhances extent of further consciousness modification

Achieves much heightened point of focus

Much more refined oscillating pattern Self-Reinforcing Process: Farther OBE consciousness projected beyond time-space

More its energy output enhanced

Promoting potential for still further travel

Tentative Conclusion:

“The out-of-body state may be regarded as an extremely effective way of accelerating the process of enhancing consciousness and of interfacing with dimensions beyond time-space.”

Strategic Choice:

If practitioner has choice between: Concentrating on OBE experience exploitation Expanding consciousness exclusively from physical base

Former appears to promise much faster and more impressive successes

B. ABSOLUTE IN PERSPECTIVE (Par. 23)

Recap of Journey: From time-space to realm of the Absolute.

The Universal Hologram:

Created by intersection of energy patterns

Generated by totality of all dimensions

Time-space included

Incredibly complex

Our Minds:

Constitute energy fields

Interact with various aspects of hologram

Deduce information

Processed through left hemisphere

Reduced to form we use for thinking

The Hologram and Absolute:

“We have implied that this hologram is the finite embodiment in active, energy form of the infinite consciousness of the Absolute.”

Definition of Absolute:

Vast pool of energy in state of perfect rest

Physical universe layered over it

From whence physical universe comes

Bentov’s Analogy:

Very deep sea

Still depths of sea = dimension of Absolute

Storm-tossed waves above = physical universe

Slightly agitated currents in between: Represent energy in process of going into rest (approaching infinity) Or coming out of rest



C. FROM BIG BANG TO TORUS (Par. 24-25)

Conceptual Model:

Working from “Big Bang” theory, Bentov presents model of time-space evolution and universal hologram position.

Why “Torus”:

Hologram thought to have overall shape of immense, self-contained spiral

Based on quasar distribution studies

Operating on premise: Smaller processes mirror larger ones Pattern of electrons around atom nucleus mirrors planets orbiting suns



Bentov’s Scenario:

Quasars’ Capability: Eject enormously concentrated beams of matter from interiors

Controlled, non-concentric version of “Big Bang” Similar Universal Process: Galaxies north of ours moving away faster than southern ones

Eastern and western galaxies demonstrably more distant

Substantive evidence: Jet of matter expanded into our universe has turned back upon itself

Eventually forming ovoid or egg shape The Cosmic Egg: “Matter” enters ovoid pattern following ejection from nucleus

Nucleus composed of extremely compressed energy

Through “white hole”

At far end of ovoid, departs via “black hole”

Time in This Model:

Measure of change occurring as energy evolves into new, complex forms

Progresses along distance from white hole side of nucleus

Around shell of “cosmic egg”

Until enters black hole

Energy expelled from infinity, confined within limits by conscious of Absolute

Achieves form and motion following ejection from white hole

Time begins as measure of cadence of evolutionary movement

As “reality” goes around shell to black hole at far end

Our Place in Time:

Galaxy distribution suggests our universe located near top of egg

Point where matter begins to fall back on itself

Explains why northern galaxies moving away more rapidly

Caught up in downturn of matter stream toward far end

Layering:

Absolute layered over cosmic egg

Sustains radiating nucleus from which original jet issued

Stream of matter moves around ovoid toward black hole destination

Will be reabsorbed into radiating nucleus, then Absolute

Generates interference pattern within cosmic egg

Constitutes universal hologram or Torus

Time Simultaneity:

“Since the Torus is being simultaneously generated by matter in all the various phases of ‘time’, it reflects the development of the universe in the past, present and future (as it would be seen from our particular perspective in one phase of time).”

Implications:

By reflecting on this model, becomes possible to “see”

How human consciousness in sufficiently altered (focused) state

Could obtain information concerning past, present, future

Since all exist in universal hologram simultaneously

Future can be seen because all consequences of past and present

Can be seen coming together in hologram

Future can be predicted or “seen” with total accuracy

Four-Dimensional Hologram:

Possible to see how implosion of energy patterns cross and recross

Creates incredibly complex four-dimensional hologram or Torus

Spiral shape reflects multi-dimensional developing pattern of evolution

All movements of energies leave their mark

Hence tell their story throughout time

VII. QUALITY AND PERSPECTIVE OF CONSCIOUSNESS

A. QUALITY OF CONSCIOUSNESS (Par. 26)

Out-of-Body State:

Involves projection of major portion of energy pattern representing human consciousness

May move freely throughout terrestrial sphere (information acquisition)

Or into other dimensions outside time-space

Perhaps interact with other forms of consciousness within universe

Definition of Consciousness:

“Consciousness is the organizing and sustaining principle that provides the impetus and guidance to bring and keep energy in motion within a given set of parameters

VII. QUALITY AND PERSPECTIVE OF CONSCIOUSNESS

A. QUALITY OF CONSCIOUSNESS (Par. 26) - Continued

Definition of Consciousness:

“Consciousness is the organizing and sustaining principle that provides the impetus and guidance to bring and keep energy in motion within a given set of parameters so that a specific reality will result.”

Self-Cognition State:

When consciousness reaches sophistication where it can perceive itself (its own hologram)

Reaches point of selfcognition

Human beings have this form of elevated consciousness

As does the Absolute

Absolute’s Consciousness:

Function of energy and its associated quality of consciousness in infinity

Omniscience and omnipotence in perceptual unity

Energy’s Return:

“When energy returns to a state of total rest within the Absolute, it returns to the continuum of consciousness in the pool of limitless, timeless perception that resides there.”

Complexity and Consciousness:

More complex an energy system in “material” state

More consciousness it possesses to maintain its reality

Our Consciousness:

Differentiated aspect of universal consciousness

Which resides within the Absolute

Accounts for organization of energy patterns constituting physical body

But distinctly separate from and superior to it

Eternal Nature:

“Since consciousness exists quite apart from and outside of reality, beyond the bounds of time-space, it, like the Absolute, has neither beginning nor end.”

Reality vs Consciousness:

Reality has both beginning and end (bounded within time-space)

Fundamental quantum of energy and associated consciousness is eternal

When reality ends, constituent energy simply returns to infinity in the Absolute

B. CONSCIOUSNESS IN PERSPECTIVE (Par. 27)

The Ultimate Question: Having established that human consciousness can:

Separate from physical reality

Interact with other intelligences in other dimensions

Is both eternal and destined for ultimate return to Absolute

“So what happens then?”

Memory’s Eternal Character:

Memory is function of consciousness

Therefore enjoys same eternal character

When consciousness returns to Absolute

It brings with it all memories accumulated through experience in reality

Not Extinction:

“The return of consciousness to the Absolute does not imply an extinction of the separate entity which the consciousness organized and sustained in reality. Rather, it suggests a differentiated consciousness which merges with and participates in the universal consciousness and infinity of the Absolute without losing the separate identity and accumulated self-knowledge which its memories confer upon it.”

What Is Lost:

Capability for generation of independent thought holograms

Since that can only be done by energy in motion

Retains power to perceive

Loses power of will or choice

What Is Gained:

“In exchange, however, this consciousness participates in the all-knowing infinite continuum of consciousness which is a characteristic of energy in the ever present.”

Accurate Observation:

“Consequently, it is accurate to observe that when a person experiences the out-of-body state he is, in fact, projecting that eternal spark of consciousness and memory which constitutes the ultimate source of his identity to let it play in and learn from dimensions both inside and outside the time-space world in which his physical component currently enjoys a short period of reality.”

VIII. GATEWAY METHOD - SPECIFIC TECHNIQUES

A. GATEWAY TRAINING PROCESS (Par. 28)

Context Established: Now having shown how and why Gateway works, and what it’s designed to achieve, time to examine specific techniques.

Purpose of Techniques:

Enable user to manipulate high energy states

Achievable if user continues working with tapes over time

Individual Variation: Time required depends on:

Sensitivity of nervous system

General state of mind

Extent of previous facility in related techniques (e.g., transcendental meditation)

Beginning Steps:

Energy Conversion Box: Visualization device

Participant isolates extraneous concerns

Teaching individual to set aside distractions Resonant Tuning: Method of encouraging mind and body to achieve state of resonance

Utterance of single tone

Monotonous, protracted humming sound

Sets up feeling of vibration particularly in head

Humming along with chorus of sounds on Gateway tape Gateway Affirmation: Participant exposed to affirmation

Encouraged to repeat to himself as he hears it on tape

Statement that individual realizes he is more than merely physical body

That he deeply desires to expand his consciousness

B. HEMI-SYNC INTRODUCED (Par. 29)

First Exposure:

Exposed for first time to Hemi-Sync sound frequencies

Encouraged to focus on and develop perception of feelings

Which accompany synchronization of brainwaves

Progressive Physical Relaxation:

Systematic physical relaxation technique

While Hemi-Sync frequencies expanded to include: Additional forms of “pink and white noise” Designed to put physical body at virtual threshold of sleep Calm left hemisphere of mind Raise right hemisphere to state of heightened attentiveness



Energy Balloon: Once all achieved, participant invited to:

Envisage creation of “energy balloon”

Comprised of energy flow beginning at center of top of head

Extending down in all directions to feet

Energy then proceeds up through body

Back out into balloon pattern again

Purpose of Energy Balloon:

Pattern reminiscent of cosmic egg

Enhances bodily energy flow

Encourages early achievement of suitable resonant state

Designed to provide protection against conscious entities possessing lower energy levels

Participant might encounter in event of achieving out-of-body state

Precautionary purpose in unlikely event of direct projection outside terrestrial sphere

IX. ADVANCED GATEWAY TECHNIQUES

A. FOCUS 12 - EXPANDED AWARENESS (Par. 30)

Transition: Having reached Focus 10, participant now ready to:

Achieve state of sufficiently expanded awareness

Begin actually interacting with dimensions beyond physical reality

Focus 12 Defined:

State of greatly expanded awareness

Involves conscious efforts on participant’s part

Additional forms of “pink and white noise” enter sound stream

Ready for Tools: Once achieved, ready to employ series of specific techniques/”tools”

Monroe Institute characterization

Enable manipulation of newly found expanded awareness

Obtain practical, useful feedback

For promoting self-discovery and personal growth

B. PROBLEM SOLVING (Par. 30.A)

Technique:

Identify fundamental problems wishing to see solved Fill expanded awareness with perception of these problems Project them out into universe

Mechanism:

Enlists assistance of what Monroe Institute calls “higher self”

In other words, expanded consciousness

To interact with universal hologram

Obtain information required to solve problem

Applications:

Personal difficulties

Technical problems (physics, mathematics, etc.)

Practical administrative problems

Response Timing:

May be received almost immediately

Often come based on developing intuition over next 2-3 days

Form of Response:

Frequently: Sudden, holistic perception

Individual suddenly simply knows answer

In all ramifications and completely in context

Sometimes without even being able to put into words initially

Some cases: Form of visual symbols

Individual will “see” with mind while in Focus 12 state

Must interpret after returning to normal consciousness

C. PATTERNING (Par. 30.B)

Purpose: Use consciousness to achieve desired objectives in:

Physical sphere

Emotional sphere

Intellectual sphere

Technique:

Concentration on desired objective while in Focus 12 state Extension of individual’s perception of objective into whole expanded consciousness Projection into universe with intention that: Desired objective already a matter of established achievement

Destined to be realized within specified time frame

Theoretical Basis:

“This particular methodology is based on the belief that the thought patterns generated by our consciousness in a state of expanded awareness create holograms which represent the situation we desire to bring about and, in so doing, establish the basis for actual realization of that goal.”

How It Works:

Thought-generated hologram of sought objective established in universe

Becomes aspect of reality

Interacts with universal hologram

Brings about desired objective which might not otherwise occur

Recognition of Consciousness as Source:

“In other words, the technique of patterning recognizes the fact that since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space as it applies to us if those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity.”

Important Caution:

More complicated the objective sought

More radically it departs from current reality

More time universal hologram needs to reorient reality sphere

Monroe trainers caution against attempting to force the pace

Individual could succeed in dislocating existing reality with drastic consequences

D. COLOR BREATHING (Par. 30.C)

Purpose:

Use expanded awareness and highly focused attentiveness of Focus 12

Imagine various colors in particularly intense and vivid manner

Use them to resonate with and activate body’s own energies

Fundamentally:

Healing technique

Designed to restore body and enhance physical capabilities

By balancing, revitalizing and retuning bodily energy flows

Principle:

Body’s electromagnetic field capable of altering resonance pattern

To entrain energy from earth’s electrostatic field

For its own use

Mechanism:

Various colors envisaged in imagination

Cue the mind as to which frequencies and amplitudes desired

In connection with this entrainment

And subsequent alterations in bodily energy flow patterns

Color’s Effect on Mind:

Well known that color affects human mind

Effectuality of color in certain kinds of healing is demonstrable fact

Example:

Intense blue light applied to area of physical tumescence (swelling)

Leads to relatively rapid and observable reduction in swelling

Red, and to lesser extent yellow, have quite opposite effect

Hemi-Sync Application:

External light sources NOT involved

Rather, mind is sole agent of healing and revitalization

E. ENERGY BAR TOOL (Par. 30.D)

Historical Context:

Magic wands and enchanted scepters part of folklore and occult practices of many cultures

Scepters, staffs, maces carried by monarchs and high priests

Occur with such frequency in history

Suggest items are aspects of some archetypal symbol

Human mind seems to appreciate, perhaps subliminally

Technique:

Envisage small, intensely pulsating dot of light Participant charges in imagination with enormous energy Until virtually pulsating Participant extrudes dot into shape of sparkling, vibrating cylinder of energy Then uses to channel force from universe to selected parts of body For purposes of healing and revitalization

F. REMOTE VIEWING (Par. 30.E)

Technique:

Energy bar tool used as portal

For initiating follow-on technique called “remote viewing”

Process:

Participant turns bar of energy into whirling vortex

Through which he sends his imagination

In search of new and illuminating insights

Apparent Purpose:

Symbolism involved in vortex seems to cue subconscious

Convey instructions as to what participant wishes to do

But in terms of nonverbal symbols

Which right hemisphere of mind is capable of understanding

G. LIVING BODY MAP (Par. 30.F)

Purpose: Provides amplification for application of energy bar tool as means of healing specific areas or systems of human body.

Technique:

Configuration of participant’s body imagined Then various major systems envisaged (nervous, circulatory) In appropriate colors within confines of outline held in imagination Energy bar tool applied to energizing, balancing and healing In whatever manner participant desires

Process:

Participant visualizes various streams of colored energy

Flowing out of tool into organ system or area

Upon which revitalizing or healing application is being made

Operating Assumption:

“Since colors are the result of differing wavelengths of light, which is to say energy at various frequencies, this technique operates on the assumption that as the human body is composed of energy it can be vitalized and healed through the additive application of additional energy provided that the energy is applied in the appropriate form.”

H. FOCUS 15: TRAVEL INTO THE PAST (Par. 30.G)

Advancement: All preceding techniques conducted at Focus 12 level. Time travel into past involves further expansion of consciousness.

Additional Elements:

Inclusion of additional levels of sound on Hemi-Sync tapes

Some probably merely intensification of basic Hemi-Sync frequencies

Designed to further modify brainwave frequency and amplitude

Subtle Suggestions:

Other aspects of added sound patterns appear designed to provide:

Subtle, almost subliminal suggestions to mind

As to what is desired by way of further expanded consciousness

To support verbal suggestions and instructions also on tape

Highly Symbolic:

Even instructions highly symbolic

Time visualized as huge wheel in universe

Various spokes each giving access to different part of participant’s past

Difficulty Level:

Focus 15 is very advanced state

Extremely difficult to achieve

Probably less than 5% of all participants in any given Gateway Experience fully achieve Focus 15

During approximately seven days of training

Monroe Institute Position:

Trainers affirm that with enough practice, eventually Focus 15 can be achieved

Not only individual’s past history available for examination

Other aspects of the past with which individual has had no connection may also be accessed

I. FOCUS 21: THE FUTURE (Par. 30.H)

Most Advanced State:

Last and most advanced of all Focus states

Associated with Gateway training program

Involves movement outside boundaries of time-space (as in Focus 15)

But with attention to discovering the future rather than the past

Achievement Level:

Individual who has achieved this state has reached truly advanced level

Attainability:

Probably not attainable except in unusual circumstances

Exception: Those who have conditioned themselves through long application of meditation

Or those who have practiced long and hard through use of Hemi-Sync tapes

For period of months if not years

X. OUT-OF-BODY MOVEMENT - DETAILED DISCUSSION

A. THE PHENOMENON (Par. 31)

Why Saved for Last:

“This remarkable phenomenon has been saved for discussion in detail until last because of the interest which it occasions and special circumstances involved in its attainment.”

Monroe Institute Position:

Gateway program NOT established solely for purpose of enabling OBE

Program does NOT guarantee most participants will succeed during training

Only one tape out of many devoted to OBE techniques

Techniques: Basically designed to make it easier for individual to achieve OBE state when:

Brainwave pattern and personal energy levels have reached point

Where he is in apparent harmony with surrounding electromagnetic environment

Such that he feels he has reached threshold where separation is a possibility

Bob Monroe’s Technique: Quoted in recent magazine article:

To assist participant, particular Hemi-Sync tape concerned with OBE

Employs Beta signals of “around 2877.3 CPS” (cycles per second)

Significance:

Since 30-40 CPS considered normal range for Beta brainwave signals (wakeful state)

Apparent that Monroe Institute convinced:

Same heightened state of brainwave frequency output promoting altered states

Also important consideration in assisting achievement of OBE states

Actual OBE Techniques: Simple maneuvers:

Rolling out Lifting out after fashion of telephone pole Individual separates in rigid, headfirst manner

Finds himself standing at attention at foot of physical body Sliding out through either end of body

B. ROLE OF REM SLEEP (Par. 32)

Bob Monroe’s Discovery (May 7, 1983 Gateway Class):

Ex-trainer operating in Charlottesville, Virginia

Found he could guarantee out-of-body movements

By bringing participants down into rapid eye movement (REM) state of sleep

Then use Hemi-Sync tape technique

Why This Works:

Most if not all people reputedly go into OBE state during REM sleep

REM sleep = deepest possible level of ordinary sleep

REM Sleep Characteristics:

Complete disengagement of body’s motor cortex functions from neck down Nearly complete suppression of consciousness in left brain hemisphere Effect: Put body in state of complete stillness (skeletal muscle structure) Further promotes state of deep rest needed to eliminate bifurcation echo Leaves right hemisphere of brain free to respond to instructions/suggestions on Gateway tape

Important Distinction:

Use of Hemi-Sync tapes at this point may be less a factor in actually achieving OBE

More a matter of focusing brain enough

So residual memory of having naturally achieved OBE is carried into waking state

Dreams and Altered Consciousness:

“Indeed, it may even be postulated that some dreams associated with deep levels of sleep are in fact functions of the same kind of altered consciousness involved in interaction with the universe that plays a role in all of the Focus 12, 15 and 21 states described above.”

Difference Between States:

Difference between those states and mind condition in REM sleep:

Left hemisphere almost totally disengaged in REM

Such that memory of what was achieved in altered states

Cannot usually be retrieved by conscious desire

Because left hemisphere has no knowledge of its existence or location in right hemisphere

Training for REM State Recall:

Some people can be trained to remember REM state dreams

Through intense conditioning in waking state

But even that may be more a function of:

Establishing pathways in right hemisphere

Which left hemisphere can access following reentry into wakeful state

Rather than indication of specific left hemisphere conscious involvement during REM sleep

Three Apparent Conditions for Voluntary OBE:

Achievement of state of profound quiet in body Such that bifurcation echo fades

Resonance at approximately 7 Hertz established Synchronization of two brain hemisphere wave patterns Subsequent stimulation of right hemisphere of mind To attain state of heightened alertness

(Which interferes with brain hemisphere synchronization

But not until sufficient level of enhanced frequency range first established

To help achieve OBE state)

XI. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS AND LIMITATIONS

A. INFORMATION COLLECTION POTENTIAL (Par. 33)

Primary Interest:

“The information acquisition potential associated with the out-of-body state seems to attract the most attention from the standpoint of developing practical applications for the Gateway technique.”

The Problem:

Although OBE state can apparently be achieved by many people

Without excessive expenditure of time or effort

Purposes to which it can be put currently limited by:

Fact that although individuals in that state may travel anywhere instantaneously

In either terrestrial or other spheres

Information distortion in former context remains major concern

Experimental Evidence: According to Monroe Institute trainer:

Numerous experiments conducted

Involving persons moving coast to coast in OBE state

To read series of ten computer-generated numbers in university laboratory

Although most acquired enough digits to make clear consciousness was present

None have ever succeeded in getting all ten correct

Reasons for Distortion:

Multiple Holographic Influences: Physical reality in present not only holographic influence

Individual may encounter in OBE state

Energy patterns left by people or events at same physical site

But from PAST rather than present Thought Forms: Since thoughts are product of energy patterns

And energy patterns are reality

May also be possible individuals encounter thought forms

While in OBE state which mingle with physical reality

Not easily differentiated Pseudoscopic Viewing: As Melissa Jager writes, another potential problem area:

Holograms can be viewed pseudoscopically

That is to say inside out or backwards

Just as well as in proper perspective

Some distortions may ultimately prove traceable to this cause

Because in OBE state individual may perceive holographic energy patterns

Given off by people or things interacting in time-space reality

In somewhat distorted form

XII. BELIEF SYSTEM CONSIDERATIONS

A. ANCIENT WISDOM VALIDATED (Par. 34)

1967 - Alexandra David-Neel and Llama Yongden: From “Secret Oral Teachings in Tibetan Buddhist Sects”:

“The tangible world is movement, say the Masters, not a collection of moving objects, but movement itself. There are no objects ‘in movement,’ it is the movement which constitutes the objects which appear to us: They are nothing but movement. This movement is a continued and infinitely rapid succession of flashes of energy (in Tibetan ‘tsal’ or ‘shoug’). All objects perceptible to our senses, all phenomena of whatever kind and whatever aspect they may assume, are constituted by a rapid succession of instantaneous events.”

Hindu Sutra - Universal Hologram:

“In the heaven of Indra there is said to be a network of pearls so arranged that if you look at one you see all the others reflected in it.”

Critical Observation:

“I have cited this quotation because it shows that the concept of the universe which at least some physicists are now coming to accept is identical in its essential aspects with the one known to the learned elite in selected civilizations and cultures of high attainment in the ancient world.”

Examples of Ancient Knowledge:

Concept of cosmic egg well known to scholars of eastern religions

Theories presented not at variance with essential tenets of Judea-Christian thought

B. JUDEO-CHRISTIAN COMPATIBILITY

Visible Reality:

Concept of visible reality (the “created” world)

As being emanation of omnipotent and omniscient divinity

Who is completely unknowable in his primary state of being

Hebrew Mystical Philosophy:

“The Absolute at rest in infinity is a concept straight out of Hebrew mystical philosophy.”

Christian Trinity:

“Even the Christian concept of the Trinity shines through the description of the Absolute as presented in this paper.”

The Trinity Explained Through Physics:

The Father: Energy totally at rest, in infinity

Fits Christian metaphysical concept of Father The Son: Infinite self-consciousness resident in that energy

Providing motive force of will

To bring portion of energy into motion to create reality

Corresponds with the Son

Why? In order to attain self-consciousness

Absolute must project hologram of itself and then perceive it

That hologram is mirror image of Absolute in infinity

Still exists outside time and space

But one step removed from Absolute

Is actual agent of all creation (all reality) The Holy Spirit: Eternal thought or concept of self

Which results from this self-consciousness

Serves Absolute as model around which evolution of time-space revolves

To ultimately attain reflection of and union with Him

That thought model perfectly reflects essence or “spirit” of Absolute

Fits Christian metaphysical description of Holy Spirit

Universal Symbol:

“Finally, our description of the universal hologram, the Torus of creation and evolution is neither new nor original. Its use as the figure of the universe, of creation developing in evolution is found in various stylized representations in virtually every religious system of antiquity, whether of eastern or western derivation.”

Examples:

Stylized labyrinth once popular in Helenic world

Spiralized version of Hebrew Tree of Life

Hindu counterpart

Chinese Spiral Through The Fourfold Powers

Ultimate Meaning:

“Mystics the world over, it seems, have perceived the universal hologram in the same spiral form and have incorporated that intuitive knowledge in their religious writings from antiquity to the present.”

XIII. LEFT BRAIN LIMITATIONS AND CULTURAL IMPLICATIONS

A. TWENTIETH CENTURY PHYSICS REVISITING ANCIENT INSIGHTS (Par. 35)

The Only Difference:

“Twentieth Century physics would seem to be revisiting insights belonging to mankind as far back as written records can take us: The only difference is that Twentieth Century physics is using a left brain, linear, quantitative style of reasoning to approach the same knowledge which the mystics of old apparently acquired in a holistic, intuitional, right brain style.”

Gateway as Tool:

“As a tool in the hands of our left brain culture, Gateway would seem to be a promising method for achieving the intuitive, holistic type of interface with the universal hologram needed to provide the context that thinkers like Einstein have sought in their labors to discover a unified field theory in physics.”

Strategic Implications: For persons in military/intelligence profession:

Whose concerns revolve around strategic issues

Tactical questions

Matters of managerial form and system

Access to new world of intuitive perception and self-reflection

Would seem to offer, in long term:

Means by which to know in truly objective way

Why This Works:

“This is so because the self-imposed limitations to balanced perception and objective logic which our cultural and personal psychological subjectivity imposes when we use the strictly left brain thinking style could be offset by the holistic form of perception associated with altered states of consciousness.”

Release from Prison:

“To the extent that we come to perceive ourselves fully in the context of that portion of the universal hologram which is the reflection of ourselves, to that extent we release ourselves from the prison of subjectivity.”

B. SELF KNOWLEDGE (Par. 36)

Ancient Axiom:

“It was axiomatic to the mystic philosophers of old that the first step in personal maturity could be expressed in the aphorism: ‘Know thyself.’”

Traditional Education:

To them, education of man undertook, as primary step:

Achievement of introverted focus

So he learned what was within himself

Before attempting to approach outside world

Their Assumption:

Rightly assumed he could not effectively evaluate and cope with world

Until he fully understood his personal psychological balance

Modern Validation:

Insights being provided by Twentieth Century psychology

Through use of various kinds of personality testing

Seem to be revalidation of this ancient intuition

But Insufficient:

“But no personality test, or series of tests, will ever replace the depth and fullness of the perception of self which can be achieved when the mind alters its state of consciousness sufficiently to perceive the very hologram of itself which it has projected into the universe in its proper context as part of the universal hologram in a totally holistic and intuitional way.”

Real Promise:

“This would seem to be one of the real promise of the Gateway Experience from the standpoint of its ability to provide a portal through which, based on months if not years of practice, the individual may pass in his search to find self, personal effectuality, and truth in the larger sense.”

XIV. MOTIVATIONAL ASPECT AND PRACTICAL IMPLEMENTATION

A. MOTIVATIONAL ASPECT (Par. 37)

Step by Step Procedure:

Involves repetitive practice of techniques concerned

Using each new insight as means of penetrating farther

During next practice session

Rate of Progress:

“But the rate of progress is so much faster with the Gateway approach than it is with transcendental meditation or other forms of mental self-discipline and its horizons seem to be so much wider that the discipline needed to practice it would seem to be within the means of even the impatient, result oriented, skeptical pragmatist of our society.”

Comparison to Eastern Discipline:

“Unlike yoga and other forms of eastern mental discipline, Gateway does not require the infinite patience and total personal subservience to and faith in a system of discipline designed to absorb all the individual’s energies over most of a lifetime.”

Rapid Feedback:

Rather, will begin to produce at least minimal results within relatively short time

Such that enough feedback available to motivate and energize individual

To continue working with it

Speed Factors:

“Indeed, the speed with which an individual may expect to progress seems less a function of the number of hours spent practicing than it is a question of the speed with which he or she is able to use the insights gained to release anxieties and stresses within both the mind and the body.”

Energy Blockages:

These points of energy blockage seem to provide principal barriers

To achieving enhanced energy states and focus of mind needed for rapid progression

The More Compulsive:

The more “uptight” individual may be at outset

More barriers he or she will initially encounter

To achieving deep or immediate experience

But as insights begin to come and blockages begin to dissolve

Way ahead becomes increasingly clear

Value of Gateway moves from intellectual assessment to personal experience

XV. CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

A. SOUND RATIONAL BASIS (Par. 38)

Conclusion:

“There is a sound, rational basis in terms of physical science parameters for considering Gateway to be plausible in terms of its essential objectives.”

Expected Results:

“Intuitional insights of not only personal but of a practical and professional nature would seem to be within bounds of reasonable expectations.”

Requirement for Acceleration:

“However, a phased approach for entering the Gateway Experience in an accelerated mode would seem to be required if the time needed to reach advanced states of altered consciousness is to be brought within more manageable limits from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential.”

B. RECOMMENDED PHASED APPROACH

The Most Promising Approach:

STEP A: Begin by using Gateway Hemi-Sync tapes

Achieve enhanced brain focus

Induce hemisphere synchronization

STEP B: Then add strong REM sleep frequencies

Induce left brain quiescence

Deep physical relaxation

STEP C: Provide hypnotic suggestion

Designed to enable individual to induce deep autohypnotic state at will

STEP D: Use autohypnotic suggestion

Attain much enhanced focus of concentration and motivation

In rapidly progressing through Focus 12 exercises

STEP E: Repeat steps A and B

Following use of autohypnotic suggestion

That OBE movement will occur and be remembered

STEP F: Repeat step E

Achieve facility in gaining OBE state under conscious control

Alter hypnotic suggestion to stress ability to consciously control OBE movement

Maintain it even after REM sleep state ends

STEP G: Approach Focus 15 and 21 objectives

(Escape from time-space and interact within new dimensions)

From the out-of-body perspective

STEP H: Use multi-focus approach

To solve problem of distortion in terrestrial information gathering trips

Involves use of three individuals in OBE state: One viewing target object here, in time-space One viewing it at Focus 15 as it slips into immediate past One viewing it at Focus 21 as it slips from immediate future

Debrief all three and compare data from three points of view

If care taken to ensure three all go OBE together, in same environment

Their consciousness energy systems should resonate in sympathetic oscillation

Can tune in to same target on different planes (dimensions) with greater effectiveness

STEP I: Encourage pursuit of full self knowledge

By all individuals involved in foregoing experiments

To enhance objectivity in OBE observation and thinking

Remove personal energy blockages likely to retard rapid progress

STEP J: Be intellectually prepared

To react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms

When time-space boundaries are exceeded

STEP K: Arrange to have groups of people in Focus 12 state

Unite their altered consciousness

To build holographic patterns around sensitive areas

To repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences

STEP L: Encourage more advanced Gateway participants

To build holographic patterns of successful attainment and rapid progress

For advanced colleagues to assist them in progressing through Gateway system

Final Hope:

“If these experiments are carried through, it is to be hoped that we will truly find a gateway to Gateway and to the realm of practical application for the whole system of techniques which comprise it.”

XVI. CONNECTION TO GREAT RESET AND ARRABITO’S ANALYSIS

A. PARALLEL TECHNOLOGIES AND PHILOSOPHIES

1. Consciousness Manipulation:

Gateway Document Shows:

Military/intelligence active interest in consciousness alteration

Techniques to bypass rational left-brain defenses

Methods to access “higher” or “expanded” consciousness

Interface with non-physical entities

Arrabito Warned About:

Spiritualism as Luciferian deception

Meditation/transcendental states as demonic contact points

Kundalini as serpent power (satanic)

Communications with “spirit guides” = demonic entities

Great Reset Connection:

Transhumanism involves consciousness expansion/alteration

“Singularity” concept = merging human and AI consciousness

Yuval Noah Harari: “Humans are hackable animals”

WEF promoting mindfulness, meditation as workplace tools

Brain-computer interfaces (Neuralink, etc.)

2. Ancient Occult Practices Validated:

Gateway Document Admits:

“The concept of the universe which at least some physicists are now coming to accept is identical in its essential aspects with the one known to the learned elite in selected civilizations and cultures of high attainment in the ancient world.”

What This Means:

Military intelligence studying same phenomena as ancient mystery schools

Freemasonry, Theosophy, Kabbalah had correct understanding

Eastern mysticism (Hindu/Buddhist) accurately described reality

“Occult” means “hidden knowledge” - now being scientifically validated

XVI. CONNECTION TO GREAT RESET AND ARRABITO’S ANALYSIS

A. PARALLEL TECHNOLOGIES AND PHILOSOPHIES

Arrabito’s Point Confirmed:

What elites called “occult” or “esoteric knowledge” was REAL

Ancient Babylon, Egypt, India had access to this knowledge

Secret societies preserved and developed it through Middle Ages

Now being weaponized by military/intelligence establishments

Presented in “scientific” language to remove “stigma”

3. The Holographic Universe and “All Is One”:

Gateway Document States:

Universe is one gigantic hologram

Each part contains the whole

All consciousness interconnected

Individual consciousness = differentiated aspect of universal consciousness

Upon death, consciousness returns to “the Absolute” with memories intact

No extinction, just merger with infinite consciousness

This Is Identical To:

Hindu concept of Brahman (universal consciousness)

Buddhist concept of Nirvana (merging with universal mind)

New Age teaching: “We are all one”

Theosophy’s teaching: Man is god, part of universal divine consciousness

Alice Bailey’s externalization of the hierarchy

Luciferian philosophy: Man becoming god through enlightenment

Arrabito’s Warning:

This is the ancient lie: “Ye shall be as gods”

Satan’s deception in Garden of Eden

Denies personal God, accountability, judgment

Replaces Creator-creature distinction with pantheism

Makes man his own god through “expanded consciousness”

Great Reset Parallel:

Transhumanism: Humans transcending biological limitations

Merging with AI = merging with collective consciousness

Hive mind concept = universal hologram

“You’ll own nothing and be happy” = dissolving individual identity

Emphasis on “collective good” over individual rights

Social credit system = enforced conformity to collective consciousness

4. Out-of-Body Experience and Astral Projection:

Gateway Document:

Actively developing techniques for reliable OBE

Military interest in remote viewing (proven in declassified Stargate Project)

Ability to travel anywhere instantaneously in OBE state

Access to past and future information

Contact with “intelligent, non-corporal energy forms”

Arrabito’s Framework:

Astral projection = demonic deception

“Spirit guides” = fallen angels/demons

Mediums/channelers = possessed individuals

Ancient shamans used same techniques

Witchcraft covens practice astral projection

New Age movement promotes this as “spiritual evolution”

Historical Occult Practice:

Egyptian initiates in pyramids seeking OBE

Hindu/Buddhist meditation for same purpose

Tibetan monks’ “dream yoga”

Native American vision quests

Shamanic journeying

Medieval alchemists’ “spiritual projection”

Modern Military Application:

Remote viewing programs (acknowledged)

Psychic spying during Cold War

Information gathering through altered states

Psi-ops (psychological operations using paranormal)

5. Contact with Non-Physical Entities:

Gateway Document (Step J):

“Be intellectually prepared to react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms when time-space boundaries are exceeded.”

This Officially Acknowledges:

Non-physical intelligent entities exist

Practitioners will encounter them

Military expects these contacts

Need preparation for these encounters

Gateway Document (Step K):

“Arrange to have groups of people in Focus 12 state unite their altered consciousness to build holographic patterns around sensitive areas to repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences.”

This Admits:

Some entities are “unwanted”

They can interfere with operations

Need protection against them

Group consciousness can create protective barriers

Arrabito’s Identification:

These entities = demons/fallen angels

Masquerading as “ascended masters,” “space brothers,” “spirit guides”

Same entities contacted by: Spiritualist mediums Theosophists (Blavatsky’s “Secret Masters”) Alice Bailey’s “Tibetan Master” Channelers in New Age movement UFO contactees Shamans and witch doctors



Biblical Framework:

Ephesians 6:12: “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”

2 Corinthians 11:14: “Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light”

1 Timothy 4:1: “In latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils”

6. Frequency and Resonance - The 7 Hz Connection:

Gateway Document Emphasizes:

Body resonating at 7-7.5 Hz

Earth’s ionosphere resonates at 7-7.5 Hz (Schumann Resonance)

This creates “ideal medium for conveying telepathic signal”

Heart rhythm synchronization at ~7 Hz

Bentov: Signal travels around world in 1/7th second

Occult Connection:

Seven sacred number in all mystery religions

Seven chakras in kundalini system

Seven-headed serpent/dragon universal symbol

Seven notes in musical scale

Seven colors in spectrum

Seven “rays” in Theosophy

Seven levels of consciousness in esotericism

Arrabito Documented:

Seven-headed dragon = Satan/Lucifer

Found in every ancient culture worldwide

Revelation 12: Dragon with seven heads

Babylon, Egypt, India, China, Greece, Rome

Mayan, Aztec, Native American

All worship same seven-headed serpent entity

7. Kundalini as “Scientific” Phenomenon:

Gateway Document Validates Kundalini:

Bentov’s biomedical model of kundalini

Energy rising up spine

Stimulation of chakra points

Acoustic standing waves in brain

Self-stimulation of pleasure centers

“Bliss states” from energy circulation

Can be triggered by 4-7 Hz vibrations

This Scientifically Validates:

Hindu serpent power (kundalini shakti)

Seven chakras along spine

Ida, pingala, sushumna energy channels

Tantric practices

Yoga techniques

Transcendental meditation effects

Arrabito’s Warning:

Kundalini = serpent power = satanic

Same entity (seven-headed dragon) worldwide

Seeking to possess/control practitioners

Presented as “spiritual evolution”

Actually opening to demonic influence

Many experience psychosis, not enlightenment

Military Interest:

Document states exposure to 4-7 Hz can trigger kundalini

Raises question: Are they developing kundalini weapons?

Frequency-based mind control?

Mass consciousness alteration through environmental frequencies?

Connection to HAARP, 5G, other electromagnetic systems?

B. STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

1. Military/Intelligence Weaponization of Occult:

What Gateway Document Reveals:

US Army Intelligence seriously studying occult phenomena

Attempting to develop reliable, trainable techniques

Goal: “Organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential”

Not fringe research - official Commander-level assessment

Suggests operational deployment capability desired

Applications:

Remote viewing (information gathering)

Psychic spying

Influencing enemy consciousness

Protecting against enemy psychic attacks

Accessing future probabilities for strategic planning

Consciousness-based weapons

Historical Context:

Soviet Union had extensive psi programs

CIA’s Stargate Project (remote viewing)

MKUltra mind control experiments

Montauk Project allegations

Current black budget programs unknown

2. Connection to Great Reset Transhumanism:

Consciousness Technology Convergence:

Gateway = Biological/Spiritual Method:

Sound frequencies

Meditation techniques

Altered states

Consciousness expansion

Interface with universal hologram

Transhumanism = Technological Method:

Brain-computer interfaces

Neural implants (Neuralink)

AI consciousness merger

Collective hive mind

Digital immortality

Same Goal:

Transcend biological limitations

Access “higher” consciousness

Merge individual into collective

Achieve god-like powers

Escape physical reality constraints

WEF’s Vision:

Harari: “Humans are hackable animals”

Schwab: “Fusion of physical, digital, biological”

Brain implants normalized by 2030

Direct brain-to-brain communication

Thoughts uploaded to cloud

Digital immortality through consciousness upload

3. Mass Initiation Agenda:

Alice Bailey Predicted (1940s-1950s):

“Externalization of the Hierarchy”

Mass initiation of humanity

Into mysteries of new age

Guided by “ascended masters”

Preparation for “The Christ” (Maitreya)

New world religion

Luciferian philosophy mainstream

Gateway Document Shows:

Technology now exists for mass consciousness alteration

Techniques can be taught systematically

“Organization-wide exploitation” possible

Group consciousness manipulation

Protection through group holographic patterns

Great Reset Implementation:

COVID lockdowns = mass ritual/trauma

Synchronized global behavior modification

Media creating collective thought-forms

Social media as consciousness manipulation

“Build Back Better” = global unified vision

“Stakeholder capitalism” = collective over individual

Universal Basic Income = dependency/compliance

Digital ID = monitoring/controlling consciousness participation

Potential Scenarios:

Mass meditation events (globally synchronized)

5G/6G frequency coordination with consciousness alteration

Chemtrails/atmospheric manipulation affecting brainwave states

Pharmaceutical enhancement of altered states

Media/entertainment inducing trance states

Combination of all above for global initiation event

4. The “Encounter” - Preparing for Deception:

Gateway Document Step J:

“Be intellectually prepared to react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms when time-space boundaries are exceeded.”

Combined with UFO/UAP Disclosure:

Pentagon admitting UFO/UAP reality

Government releasing footage

Mainstream media normalizing topic

Scientists studying phenomenon

Religious leaders preparing statements

Potential Master Deception:

“Space brothers” arriving to help humanity

Presenting as advanced benevolent beings

Offering technology, wisdom, peace

Claiming to have seeded life on Earth

Explaining religions as cargo cults

Proposing new universal spirituality

Demanding global government for contact

Leading worship of “the Beast”

Arrabito’s Framework:

This is Lucifer’s ultimate deception

Fallen angels appearing as “aliens”

2 Thessalonians 2:9-11: “Strong delusion”

Preparing world to reject Jesus’s return

When Christ returns in clouds with angels

World will think it’s “hostile alien invasion”

Will unite against “threat from Orion” (where Jesus comes from)

As foretold in Revelation

Gateway Connection:

Military already in contact with these entities

Developing protocols for interaction

Learning their communication methods

Perhaps coordinating with them

Building infrastructure for mass contact

5. Energy Blockages and Compliance:

Gateway Document (Par. 37):

“These points of energy blockage seem to provide the principal barriers to achieving the enhanced energy states and focus of mind needed for rapid progression. The more compulsive, the more ‘uptight’ the individual may be at the outset the more barriers he or she will initially encounter.”

Translation:

Resistance to altered consciousness = “energy blockage”

Critical thinking = “uptight”

Anxiety about losing control = “barrier”

Attachment to individual identity = “compulsive”

Solution: Dissolve boundaries, release control, surrender individuality

Great Reset Psychological Conditioning:

Meditation/mindfulness in schools, workplaces

Teaching children to “quiet the mind”

Discouraging critical thinking as “negative”

Promoting “go with the flow”

Relativism: “Your truth vs my truth”

Collectivism over individualism

Conformity as virtue

Resistance = ignorance/hatred

6. The Absolute = Lucifer?:

Gateway Document Description of “The Absolute”:

Infinite consciousness

Source of all reality

Cannot be perceived directly

Generates universal hologram

All consciousness returns to it

No extinction of individual identity

But loss of will/choice

Participation in “all-knowing infinite continuum”

This Matches:

Hindu Brahman (impersonal universal consciousness)

Buddhist Nirvana (dissolution of self into void)

Gnostic Pleroma (fullness of divine)

Kabbalistic Ein Sof (infinite)

New Age “Source”

Luciferian teaching: Universal consciousness = Lucifer

Biblical God vs “The Absolute”:

Biblical God:

Personal relationship possible

Retains individual will and choice

Maintains distinct identity

Communion without absorption

Love requires free will

Individual accountability

Personal immortality

“The Absolute”:

Impersonal force

Loss of individual will

Identity merged into collective

Absorption without distinction

No accountability (all is one)

No real choice (deterministic)

Collective consciousness only

David Spangler (New Age Leader):

“The being who helps man reach this point is Lucifer, the angel of man’s evolution, the Spirit of Light in the microcosmic world.”

Conclusion: Gateway’s “Absolute” = Luciferian universal consciousness = Antithesis of Biblical God

C. CONTROL MECHANISMS

1. Frequency-Based Mass Mind Control:

Gateway Reveals:

Specific frequencies alter consciousness

4-7 Hz triggers kundalini

7-7.5 Hz creates planetary resonance

Beat frequencies bypass conscious awareness

Subliminal suggestions effective

Can be delivered through various media

Potential Applications:

Cell tower networks broadcasting consciousness-altering frequencies

5G millimeter waves affecting neural patterns

HAARP ionospheric modification affecting planetary resonance

Smart meters in homes transmitting specific frequencies

“Smart cities” as consciousness control grids

WiFi, Bluetooth, constant electromagnetic bombardment

Combined with:

Pharmaceutical interventions (SSRIs, etc.)

Fluoride in water (calcifies pineal gland)

Food additives affecting brain chemistry

Vaccines potentially containing nanoparticles

Chemtrails/geoengineering affecting atmospheric resonance

2. Predictive Programming Through Media:

Gateway Concept - “Patterning”:

“Thought patterns generated by our consciousness in a state of expanded awareness create holograms which represent the situation we desire to bring about... consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space.”

Application to Mass Consciousness:

If millions think same thoughts simultaneously

Creates powerful holographic pattern in universal field

This pattern then manifests in physical reality

Media controls what millions think about

Therefore media shapes reality

Examples:

Pandemic simulations before COVID

Cyberattack scenarios (Cyber Polygon)

Climate catastrophe predictions

Economic collapse warnings

Civil unrest programming

Alien disclosure preparation

Each “Prediction” = Reality Creation:

Not just warning

Actually manifesting the event

Through collective consciousness focus

Media = tool for mass reality creation

Entertainment = ritual magic

3. Ritual Trauma and Collective Initiation:

Ancient Mystery Schools:

Initiations involved trauma, fear, near-death

To break down ego boundaries

Create altered consciousness

Receptivity to new teachings

Bonding with group consciousness

Modern Mass Trauma Events:

9/11

2008 financial crisis

COVID-19 lockdowns

War threats

Climate alarmism

Continuous crisis state

Effects:

Population in chronic stress/fear

Cortisol affects brain function

Heightened suggestibility

Seeking authority figures for safety

Willing to surrender freedom for security

Group conformity increases

Lockdowns as Initiation:

Isolation = sensory deprivation

Masks = loss of identity

Social distancing = separation from human connection

Economic destruction = dependency

Constant fear = trauma

Emerging into “new normal” = rebirth into new order

4. Hive Mind Development:

Gateway Group Techniques (Steps K & L):

Groups in Focus 12 unite altered consciousness

Build holographic patterns around sensitive areas

Repulse unwanted presences

Advanced participants create success patterns

For others to follow

This Describes:

Collective consciousness weaponization

Group mind protection/attack

Consciousness synchronization

Telepathic coordination

Hive mind operation

Social Media as Training:

Teaches collective thinking

Mob mentality development

Viral memes = synchronized thought patterns

Cancel culture = group consciousness enforcement

Echo chambers = resonant frequency chambers

Algorithms = consciousness herding

“Trending” = mass focus directing

Transhumanist Goal:

Brain-to-brain interfaces

Thoughts shared automatically

Collective problem solving

Hive mind “efficiency”

Individual thought deprecated

Groupthink enforced technologically

5. Spiritual Warfare Implications:

Gateway Protection Methods (Step K):

“Build holographic patterns around sensitive areas to repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences.”

This Admits:

Consciousness can be attacked

Protection needed against hostile entities

Group consciousness stronger than individual

Holographic patterns = energy shields

Biblical Protection:

Ephesians 6:10-18: Armor of God

Prayer in Jesus’s name

Authority through Christ

Holy Spirit indwelling

Blood of Jesus covering

Word of God as sword

The Difference:

Gateway: Human consciousness creates protection

Biblical: God’s power provides protection

Gateway: Group energy fields

Biblical: Individual relationship with God

Gateway: Self-generated hologram

Biblical: God’s sovereign power

Arrabito’s Testimonies:

Man with 119 spirit guides fled in terror when offered deliverance

Possessed individuals freed by Jesus’s name alone

Witch doctor powers vanish at mention of Christ

Occultist’s manifestations cease with Bible reading

Why This Matters:

Gateway teaches self-salvation through consciousness

Biblical teaching: Salvation only through Christ

Gateway: Man can protect himself

Biblical: Only God can protect against Satan

Gateway: All paths lead to same place

Biblical: Narrow way vs broad way

D. THE ULTIMATE DECEPTION

1. Scientific Legitimization of Occultism:

Gateway’s Real Purpose: As stated in document opening:

“I found it necessary to use physics to bring the whole phenomenon of out-of-body states into the language of physical science to remove the stigma of its occult connotations.”

Strategy:

Ancient occult practices REAL

Always worked for initiated elite

But stigma prevented mass adoption

Now using “science” to legitimize

Remove association with “evil”

Present as natural human potential

Encourage widespread participation

This Mirrors:

Theosophy’s goal: Unite science and religion

New Age movement’s scientific mysticism

Quantum mysticism movement

Consciousness studies in universities

Mindfulness in secular contexts

Yoga as “exercise” not spiritual practice

Result:

Millions practice occult techniques

Without recognizing spiritual danger

Because presented in scientific language

“It’s just physics and biology”

“No religion involved”

Meanwhile, opening to same demonic entities

2. All Paths Lead to Rome:

Gateway Document (Par. 34): Emphasizes compatibility with:

Tibetan Buddhism

Hindu philosophy

Hebrew mysticism (Kabbalah)

Christian Trinity (reinterpreted)

Ancient mystery religions

Message:

All religions teaching same truth

Different cultural expressions

Same ultimate reality

All paths lead to “the Absolute”

Unity consciousness the goal

This Is:

One world religion preparation

Undermining exclusive claims of Christianity

Promoting religious syncretism

New Age core teaching

Luciferian philosophy

Biblical Response:

John 14:6: “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me”

Acts 4:12: “Neither is there salvation in any other”

1 Timothy 2:5: “One mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus”

3. The Cosmic Christ Deception:

Gateway’s Trinity Explanation:

Father = Energy at rest

Son = Self-consciousness of Absolute projecting hologram

Holy Spirit = Thought model of self

This Removes:

Personal God

Historical Jesus of Nazareth

Substitutionary atonement

Bodily resurrection

Second coming in clouds

Replaces With:

Impersonal force

“Christ consciousness” available to all

Enlightenment through consciousness expansion

Death as transition, not judgment

Evolution toward godhood

New Age “Christ”:

Not Jesus of Nazareth

“Christ” = consciousness level

Jesus “achieved Christ consciousness”

Buddha also “achieved” it

Krishna also “achieved” it

We all can “achieve” it

Maitreya coming to lead mass initiation

Gateway Supports This:

By reinterpreting Trinity

Making it compatible with Eastern thought

Presenting as universal truth

Accessible through consciousness techniques

No need for faith in Jesus specifically

4. Preparation for the Mark:

Revelation 13:16-17:

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Gateway Consciousness Technology:

Focus on forehead (third eye, pineal gland)

Right hand techniques (energy manipulation)

Altered consciousness as normal state

Group consciousness participation required

Unable to function without collective connection

Transhumanist Mark:

Brain implant technology

Connected to AI collective

Required for economic participation

Monitors and controls thoughts

Rewards compliance, punishes dissent

Alters consciousness automatically

Spiritual Mark:

Acceptance of Beast system

Worship of Antichrist

Participation in collective consciousness

Merging with Luciferian hive mind

Rejection of individual relationship with God

Submission to “the Absolute” = Lucifer

Gateway Training:

Normalizes altered consciousness

Makes collective consciousness desirable

Teaches dependence on group energy

Prepares for hive mind acceptance

Removes stigma from consciousness merger

Presents as evolution, not damnation

5. Time-Space Transcendence = Eternal Perspective:

Gateway Claims:

Can access past, present, future simultaneously

Universal hologram contains all time

Consciousness not bound by time-space

Can predict future with total accuracy

Can alter reality through thought patterns

If True, Why Doesn’t Satan Just Win?:

Biblical Answer:

Satan bound by God’s sovereignty

Knows his time is short (Revelation 12:12)

Cannot alter God’s plan

Can only deceive within permitted bounds

Already defeated at Calvary

Final judgment certain

Gateway Omits:

God’s sovereign control over time

Satan’s limited power

Predetermined end of rebellion

Judgment day certainty

Lake of fire awaiting Satan and followers

The Lie:

“You can control reality with your mind”

“You can access universal knowledge”

“You can become god”

Meanwhile, leading to damnation

The Truth:

Only God transcends time-space as Creator

Humans are creatures, not creators

Playing with consciousness = playing with fire

Demons eager to deceive, possess, destroy

Only Jesus saves from this deception

XVII. CRITICAL WARNINGS AND CONCLUSIONS

A. FOR CHRISTIANS

1. This Is Not Science Fiction:

This is official US Army Intelligence document from 1983:

Commander-level assessment

Intended for operational deployment

Based on extensive research and testing

Represents decades of development since then

Technology now far more advanced

Likely widely deployed in black programs

2. The Danger Is Real:

Gateway document explicitly warns:

Contact with non-physical entities likely

Some entities “unwanted”

Protection needed

Group consciousness manipulation possible

Reality can be altered through thought

Biblical Christians must understand:

These entities are demons

This technology opens doors to demonic influence

Presented as “natural human potential”

Extremely dangerous to practice

Can lead to possession, mental breakdown, spiritual death

3. Meditation and Mindfulness:

Not All the Same:

Christian meditation: Filling mind with Scripture, focusing on God

Eastern meditation: Emptying mind, achieving “no-mind” state

Gateway meditation: Opening to universal consciousness

Scripture:

Joshua 1:8: “Meditate therein day and night”

Psalm 1:2: “In his law doth he meditate day and night”

Philippians 4:8: “Think on these things”

Christian meditation = ACTIVE filling with truth Occult meditation = PASSIVE emptying for entity entry

Be Warned:

“Christian yoga” is oxymoron

“Christian mindfulness” may be Trojan horse

Contemplative prayer (mystical) vs Biblical prayer

Test everything against Scripture

4. Entertainment and Media:

Gateway shows:

Subliminal frequencies affect consciousness

Beat patterns entrain brainwaves

Images create holographic patterns in mind

Be Discerning About:

Music (frequency, lyrics, intent)

Movies/TV (symbolism, messaging, frequency)

Video games (altered states, violence, occult themes)

Social media (consciousness manipulation, addiction)

Philippians 4:8:

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

5. The Name of Jesus:

Arrabito’s testimonies confirmed:

Demons flee at Jesus’s name

No contest between Christ’s power and Satan’s

Occult manifestations cease with Biblical authority

Protection available through relationship with Christ

Acts 4:12:

“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

Not magic formula, but:

Relationship with Jesus Christ

Authority delegated by Him

Faith in His finished work

Indwelling Holy Spirit

Covered by His blood

B. FOR TRUTH SEEKERS

1. Question Everything:

If US Military Intelligence in 1983:

Validated ancient occult practices

Developed systematic consciousness alteration

Confirmed contact with non-physical entities

Sought “organization-wide exploitation”

What exists now, 40+ years later?:

Far more advanced techniques

Widespread deployment

Integration with modern technology

Mass population application

Combined with AI, nanotech, biotech

2. The Great Convergence:

Multiple agendas merging:

Occult knowledge (ancient)

Secret society plans (centuries)

Military/intelligence technology (decades)

Transhumanist philosophy (current)

Great Reset implementation (now)

All pointing toward same goal

That Goal:

One world government

One world religion

One world economic system

Mass consciousness manipulation

Humanity merged into collective

Worship of Lucifer/Antichrist

3. It’s Not About Technology:

Ultimate battle is spiritual:

Technology just a tool

Real war is for souls

Between God and Satan

Between truth and lies

Between freedom and slavery

Between eternal life and eternal death

Don’t be deceived by:

Scientific language

“Natural human potential” claims

“Evolution of consciousness”

“Ancient wisdom”

“All paths lead to truth”

These are lies dressed in modern garb Same serpent, same deception: “Ye shall be as gods”

4. There Is Hope:

Jesus Christ:

Is the way, truth, and life

Defeated Satan at the cross

Offers forgiveness and salvation

Provides protection from evil

Guarantees eternal life

Will return to establish His kingdom

Romans 10:9-10:

“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”

2 Corinthians 6:2:

“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”

C. FINAL SYNTHESIS: THREE DOCUMENTS, ONE AGENDA

ARRABITO (1988): Exposed spiritual conspiracy

Ancient Luciferian deception

Through spiritualism, occultism, secret societies

Leading to New Age mass initiation

Preparation for false Christ

GATEWAY (1983): Validated occult technology

Scientific confirmation of spiritual realities

Military development of consciousness weapons

Techniques for mass consciousness manipulation

Contact with non-physical entities

GREAT RESET (2020+): Implementation phase

Economic restructuring for control

Transhumanism for consciousness merger

Digital ID/currency for tracking/limiting

Social credit for behavioral modification

All leading to Mark of Beast system

The Pattern:

1. Ancient Foundation: (Babylon to present)

Mystery religions preserved occult knowledge

Secret societies developed and transmitted

Lucifer worship at core

Goal: Man becoming god

2. Modern Validation: (19th-20th centuries)

Spiritualism revived practices

Theosophy systematized teachings

Science began confirming phenomena

Military weaponized techniques

3. Technological Enhancement: (20th-21st centuries)

Electronics enable mass consciousness manipulation

Computers allow surveillance and control

Internet connects global hive mind

AI provides collective consciousness infrastructure

Biotech enables human modification

4. Current Implementation: (Now)

Great Reset restructuring economy

Pandemic normalized behavioral control

Climate agenda justifies restrictions

Transhumanism marketed as evolution

New Age spirituality replacing Christianity

UFO disclosure preparing for “space brothers”

All converging on global system

5. Final Phase: (Soon)

Economic collapse forcing acceptance of new system

Mark of Beast (chip/quantum dot tattoo)

One world government under Antichrist

One world religion worshiping Lucifer

Mass delusion/deception

Persecution of true Christians

Return of Jesus Christ to judge

We Are Here Now.

The Choice:

Option 1: Follow the broad way

Trust “the science”

Embrace consciousness expansion

Accept transhumanist enhancement

Join collective hive mind

Receive the mark

Worship the Beast

Result: Lake of Fire (Revelation 20:15)

Option 2: Follow the narrow way

Trust God’s Word

Resist deception

Refuse the mark

Maintain individual relationship with God

Endure persecution

Remain faithful unto death

Result: Eternal life with Christ

Matthew 7:13-14:

“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”

Revelation 3:20:

“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”

XVIII. RECOMMENDED ACTION STEPS

For Individuals:

Accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior (if not already) Read and study the Bible daily Pray without ceasing Avoid all occult practices (yoga, meditation, astrology, tarot, channeling, etc.) Be extremely discerning about media consumption Limit electromagnetic exposure where possible Build community with like-minded believers Prepare spiritually for coming persecution Share the Gospel while there is still time Look up, for your redemption draws nigh (Luke 21:28)

For Families:

Remove occult influences from home Protect children from indoctrination Consider homeschooling or Christian education Limit technology use (especially for children) Establish family worship and Bible study Teach discernment about spiritual dangers Prepare for potential persecution Build support network of trusted believers

For Churches:

Teach on spiritual warfare and end times Expose occult infiltration (New Age, contemplative prayer, etc.) Warn about Great Reset and transhumanism Strengthen believers for persecution Equip for evangelism in difficult times Create support systems for those who resist the system Stand firm on Biblical truth regardless of cost

XIX. DEEPER ANALYSIS: SPECIFIC GATEWAY TECHNIQUES AND OCCULT PARALLELS

A. THE GATEWAY AFFIRMATION - INVOCATION RITUAL

Gateway Affirmation (Par. 28-29): Document states participant repeats affirmation:

“A statement to the effect that the individual realizes that he is more than merely a physical body and that he deeply desires to expand his consciousness.”

Why This Matters:

1. Declaration of Intent:

In occult practice, verbal declaration = invocation

Speaking aloud creates vibration/frequency

Declares intention to spiritual realm

Opens doorway for entities to respond

Similar to magic spells, incantations

Biblical Warning:

Matthew 12:36-37: “Every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.”

Words have power to bind spiritually

2. Denial of Physical Reality: “More than merely a physical body” = Gnostic heresy

Physical world evil/illusion

True self is spiritual essence

Body is prison to escape

Contradicts Genesis 1:31 “very good”

Biblical Truth:

Humans are physical AND spiritual beings

Body is temple of Holy Spirit (1 Cor 6:19)

Resurrection will be bodily (1 Cor 15)

Physical creation matters to God

3. Desire for Consciousness Expansion: “Deeply desires to expand his consciousness” = Seeking forbidden knowledge

Same temptation as Garden of Eden

Wanting to “be as gods, knowing...”

Pride: Thinking human consciousness should expand beyond God-given limits

Opening to demonic influence

Parallel to Occult Oaths:

Freemasonic oaths and obligations

Theosophical Society pledges

Wiccan initiation vows

All declare intention to seek “hidden knowledge”

All open practitioner to spiritual entities

B. THE ENERGY BALLOON - OCCULT PROTECTION CIRCLE

Gateway Energy Balloon (Par. 29):

“Envisage creation of an ‘energy balloon’ comprised of an energy flow beginning at the center of the top of the head and extending down in all directions to the feet. The energy involved in this flow then proceeds up through the body and back out into the balloon pattern again.”

Purpose Stated:

“Pattern very reminiscent of the cosmic egg... not only enhances bodily energy flow and encourages early achievement of a suitable resonant state but it is also designed to provide protection against conscious entities possessing lower energy levels which the participant might encounter.”

Occult Parallels:

1. Magic Circle: In ceremonial magic (Key of Solomon, Golden Dawn, etc.):

Magician casts circle before ritual

Creates “sacred space”

Protects from demons summoned

Keeps entities within circle boundaries

Made with salt, chalk, or visualization

2. Aura Visualization: In New Age/occult practice:

Visualize protective egg of light around body

Usually white, gold, or purple light

Supposed to deflect negative energies

Keep out unwanted entities

Exactly what Gateway describes

3. Eastern Energy Body: In Hindu/Buddhist practice:

Pranayama builds energy body (pranamaya kosha)

Visualization of energy field around physical body

Protection through strengthened aura

Connection to cosmic energy

The Deception:

Gateway Says: “Provides protection against conscious entities possessing lower energy levels”

This Implies:

Entities exist on different “levels”

Some are “higher” (good), some “lower” (bad)

Your energy can repel “lower” ones

You can create this protection yourself

Biblical Reality:

ALL entities contacted this way are demons (fallen angels)

There are no “good” spirits accessible through occult techniques

Demons may appear as “higher beings” (2 Cor 11:14)

Only protection is through Jesus Christ’s authority

Human-generated “energy fields” have NO power against spiritual entities

The Trap:

Energy balloon gives FALSE sense of security

Allows practitioner to proceed without fear

Makes contact with entities seem safe

Actually facilitates demonic access by: Opening chakras (energy centers) Altering consciousness Expressing permission/invitation Removing natural fear/caution



Biblical Protection:

Ephesians 6:10-18 - Armor of God: Not self-generated, but:

Belt of TRUTH (God’s Word)

Breastplate of RIGHTEOUSNESS (Christ’s)

Feet shod with GOSPEL of PEACE

Shield of FAITH

Helmet of SALVATION

Sword of the SPIRIT (Word of God)

PRAYER in the Spirit

Key Difference:

Gateway: Self-protection through consciousness

Biblical: God’s protection through relationship with Christ

C. RESONANT TUNING - VIBRATIONAL MAGIC

Gateway Resonant Tuning (Par. 28):

“A method of encouraging his mind and body to strive to achieve a state of resonance through utterance of a single tone, a monotonous, protracted humming sound that sets up a feeling of vibration particularly in the head.”

Occult Parallels:

1. Hindu OM Chanting:

Sacred syllable in Hinduism

Creates vibration throughout body

“Sound of the universe”

Used to align with universal consciousness

Gateway uses same principle without Hindu context

2. Tibetan Throat Singing:

Creates multiple tones simultaneously

Produces altered states

Used in Tibetan Buddhist practices

Supposed to connect with higher realms

3. Shamanic Drumming/Chanting:

Repetitive sounds induce trance

Used for spirit journeys

Opens to entity possession

Ancient worldwide practice

4. Gregorian Chanting:

Mystical Catholic practice

Creates specific brainwave states

Used in contemplative prayer

Connection to Catholic mysticism

5. Chaos Magic Sigils:

Use of sound/vibration in spell-casting

Creates “thoughtforms” or “egregores”

Manifests intention through vibration

Modern occult practice

The Science They Don’t Tell You:

Gateway Claims:

Humming creates beneficial resonance

Synchronizes with earth frequencies

Enhances brain function

Natural human capacity

What’s Really Happening:

Specific frequencies bypass conscious mind

Alter brainwave patterns (entrainment)

Create susceptibility to suggestion

Open doors to spiritual influence

Same mechanism as pagan ritual

Historical Understanding:

Ancient occultists knew:

Sound is vibration

Vibration affects consciousness

Specific tones open specific “gates”

Entities respond to certain frequencies

This knowledge carefully guarded in mystery schools

Now being presented as:

Scientific technique

Meditation aid

Stress reduction

Personal development

But it’s the same practice Same result: Opening to demonic entities

D. HEMI-SYNC FREQUENCIES - TECHNOLOGICAL SORCERY

Gateway Hemi-Sync (Par. 29): Additional forms of “pink and white noise” to:

Put physical body at virtual threshold of sleep

Calm left hemisphere

Raise right hemisphere to heightened attentiveness

What They’re Not Telling You:

1. Binaural Beats Research: Since Gateway document (1983), extensive research shows:

Different frequencies produce different effects

Can induce specific mental/emotional states

Can enhance suggestibility

Can create hallucinations

Can induce spiritual experiences

Frequencies and Effects:

Delta (0.5-4 Hz): Deep sleep, healing, connection to “universal mind”

Theta (4-8 Hz): Deep meditation, creativity, psychic experiences, gateway to subconscious

Alpha (8-13 Hz): Relaxation, visualization, increased learning

Beta (13-30 Hz): Alert consciousness, anxiety at high end

Gamma (30-100 Hz): High-level cognition, mystical experiences, “unity consciousness”

Gateway Uses: Primarily Theta range (4-7 Hz)

Same as shamanic journey state

Same as deep meditation

Same as psychedelic experiences

Same as spirit possession trance

2. The “God Helmet” Connection:

Dr. Michael Persinger (1980s-2000s):

Neuroscientist at Laurentian University

Created “God Helmet”

Applied specific electromagnetic patterns to temporal lobes

Induced “sensed presence” - feeling of entity nearby

Created out-of-body sensations

Produced mystical experiences

His Conclusion:

Spiritual experiences are electromagnetic brain events

Can be artificially induced

No actual spiritual reality

Counter-Interpretation:

Specific frequencies OPEN consciousness to spiritual realm

Entities ARE real, frequencies allow perception

Technology removes natural barriers God installed

Opens door normally kept closed

3. DARPA and Non-Lethal Weapons:

Declassified Research Shows:

Military developed frequency weapons

Can induce: Nausea, disorientation Extreme fear, panic Hallucinations Hearing “voices” Feelings of presence Religious experiences Crowd control through mass effect



If military can weaponize these frequencies:

They can also deploy for mass consciousness alteration

Cell towers perfectly positioned for area effect

5G millimeter waves interact with brain/nervous system

Smart meters in homes provide continuous exposure

WiFi creates constant electromagnetic field

Potential for Mass Manipulation:

Specific frequencies broadcast at population level

Creates desired emotional/mental states

Enhances suggestibility for media messaging

Prepares population for “spiritual experiences”

Could trigger mass visions/hallucinations

Perfect for Project Blue Beam scenarios

E. FOCUS LEVELS - INITIATORY DEGREES

Gateway Focus Progression:

Focus 10: Mind awake, body asleep

Focus 12: Expanded awareness

Focus 15: No-time (access to past)

Focus 21: Beyond time-space (access to future)

Parallel to Mystery School Initiations:

Ancient Mysteries (Egyptian, Eleusinian, Mithraic):

Progressive degrees of initiation

Each level reveals more “secrets”

Higher levels access “divine knowledge”

Final initiation = union with deity

Required oaths, rituals, altered states

Freemasonry:

33 degrees (officially)

Scottish Rite, York Rite variations

Each degree adds knowledge and oaths

Higher degrees learn “true nature” of God (Lucifer)

Actually extends to 90 degrees (Aleister Crowley level)

Rosicrucianism:

AMORC has 12 degrees (publicly)

Each teaches specific occult techniques

Progressive revelation of “ancient wisdom”

Contact with “ascended masters”

Final degrees involve spirit communication

Theosophy:

Esoteric Section (ES)

Progressive study of Secret Doctrine

Personal instruction from “Masters”

Development of psychic abilities

Preparation for “initiation” by Masters

Gateway Structure Identical:

Progressive levels (Focus 10, 12, 15, 21)

Each level expands consciousness further

Building skills for next level

Final levels = transcendence of reality

Contact with non-physical entities

The Pattern:

Entry Level: Relaxation, stress reduction (seems harmless) Intermediate: Consciousness alteration, “expanded awareness” Advanced: Reality transcendence, spirit contact Mastery: Full integration with “universal consciousness”

Each Level:

Makes next seem reasonable

Incremental normalization

Progressive commitment

Harder to turn back

Deeper spiritual bondage

F. PROBLEM SOLVING TECHNIQUE - DIVINATION

Gateway Problem Solving (Par. 30.A):

“Technique involves identifying fundamental problems which the individual wishes to see solved, filling his expanded awareness with his perception of these problems and then projecting them out into the universe. In this way, the individual enlists the assistance of what Monroe Institute calls his ‘higher self’, in other words his expanded consciousness, to interact with the universal hologram to obtain the information required to solve the problem.”

This IS Divination - Prohibited in Scripture:

Deuteronomy 18:10-12:

“There shall not be found among you any one... that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD.”

Forms of Divination Gateway Employs:

1. Consulting “Higher Self”:

New Age term for spirit guide/demon

Not accessing your own consciousness

Contacting separate entity

Masquerading as “your” higher wisdom

Classic familiar spirit

2. Interacting with Universal Hologram:

Accessing Akashic Records (Theosophical term)

Tapping into collective unconscious (Jung)

Connecting to universal mind (pantheism)

Really: Consulting demonic realm

Same as consulting oracle, medium, channeler

3. Receiving Answers Through:

Sudden holistic perception (gnosis)

“Just knowing” without reasoning (revelation)

Visual symbols to interpret (visions)

Information appearing in consciousness (channeling)

Modern Equivalents:

Pendulum dowsing

Muscle testing (applied kinesiology in New Age context)

Automatic writing

Channeling

Oracle cards/tarot

Ouija board

All claim to access “higher wisdom”

All actually contact demons

Why This Works (Deceptively):

Demons Have Knowledge:

Fallen angels, not omniscient but highly intelligent

Thousands of years observing humans

Can predict probable outcomes

Access to information through observation

Can influence events to fulfill predictions

Creating illusion of accurate divination

But Limited:

Cannot know future with certainty (only God omniscient)

Cannot read minds (only God omniscient)

Can observe, deduce, manipulate

Provide enough accurate information to gain trust

Then lead astray with critical deceptions

Biblical Alternative:

James 1:5:

“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”

Proverbs 3:5-6:

“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Difference:

Gateway: Accessing forbidden knowledge through altered states

Biblical: Asking God in prayer, with relationship through Christ

Gateway: Bypassing God, going to demonic realm

Biblical: Submitting to God’s will, trusting His timing

G. PATTERNING TECHNIQUE - REALITY MANIPULATION MAGIC

Gateway Patterning (Par. 30.B):

“Involves concentration on the desired objective while in a Focus 12 state, extension of the individual’s perception of that objective into the whole expanded consciousness, and its projection into the universe with the intention that the desired objective is already a matter of established achievement which is destined to be realized within the time frame specified.”

This IS Magic/Sorcery:

Definition of Magic: “The art of causing changes in consciousness in accordance with will” - Aleister Crowley

Gateway Patterning = Exactly This:

Visualize desired outcome (will) Project into universe (casting spell) Believe it already accomplished (faith/gnosis) Wait for manifestation (magic working)

Modern Occult Versions:

1. Law of Attraction (The Secret):

Visualize what you want

Feel as if you already have it

Universe brings it to you

Same technique, different packaging

2. Creative Visualization:

Shakti Gawain, Louise Hay

Mental imagery creates reality

Affirmations reprogram subconscious

Popular in New Age, business seminars

3. Chaos Magic Sigils:

Draw symbol representing desire

Charge with focused will/emotion

Release into universe

Forget about it (let subconscious work)

Same process as Gateway patterning

4. Prosperity Gospel:

“Name it and claim it”

“Speak it into existence”

“Faith declarations”

Twisted Scripture, occult technique

Gateway patterning with Christian vocabulary

Theoretical Basis Gateway Gives:

“Since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space as it applies to us if those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity.”

This Is:

New Thought metaphysics

Christian Science theology

New Age foundational teaching

Contradiction of Biblical worldview

Biblical Reality:

God is source of reality:

Genesis 1: God spoke creation into existence

Colossians 1:16-17: Christ holds all things together

Hebrews 1:3: Upholding all things by word of His power

Not human consciousness, but God’s

Human thoughts don’t create reality:

Jeremiah 10:23: “O LORD, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps”

Proverbs 16:9: “A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the LORD directeth his steps”

James 4:13-15: “Ye ought to say, If the Lord will...”

The Danger:

Gateway Caution:

“Monroe trainers caution against attempting to force the pace of this process because the individual could succeed in dislocating his existing reality with drastic consequences.”

This Admission:

Confirms they’re manipulating reality

Acknowledges danger

But doesn’t stop practice

Warning implies people HAVE experienced “drastic consequences”

Real Consequences:

Mental breakdown (reality perception shattered)

Demonic oppression (opened doors)

Life disasters (demonic attack)

Spiritual bondage

Eternal damnation (if don’t repent)

H. COLOR BREATHING - CHAKRA ACTIVATION

Gateway Color Breathing (Par. 30.C):

“Designed to use the expanded awareness and highly focused attentiveness associated with the Focus 12 state to imagine various colors in a particularly intense and vivid manner so as to use them to resonate with and in turn to activate the body’s own energies.”

This Is Chakra System Activation:

Seven Chakras (Hindu/Tantric System):

Root (Red): Base of spine, survival, grounding Sacral (Orange): Below navel, sexuality, creativity Solar Plexus (Yellow): Stomach, power, will Heart (Green): Chest, love, compassion Throat (Blue): Communication, expression Third Eye (Indigo): Forehead, intuition, psychic abilities Crown (Violet/White): Top of head, connection to universal consciousness

Gateway “Coincidentally” Uses:

Specific color visualization

To “resonate with and activate body’s energies”

For healing and enhancement

Exact same system as yoga/tantra

But doesn’t call them chakras (removes Hindu context)

What Chakras Actually Are:

Hindu Understanding:

Points where nadis (energy channels) intersect

72,000 nadis throughout body

Three main: Ida, Pingala, Sushumna

When kundalini (serpent power) rises through sushumna

Activates each chakra progressively

Crown activation = enlightenment/union with Brahman

Biblical Understanding:

These are spiritual access points

Opening them invites demonic entities

Seven chakras = seven-headed serpent/dragon

Same entity worshiped worldwide (as Arrabito documented)

Satan/Lucifer system for accessing human consciousness

Allowing possession/influence

Gateway Example Given:

“Application of an intense blue light to an area of physical tumescence leads to relatively rapid and easily observable reduction in the swelling while red, and to a lesser extent, yellow have quite the opposite effect.”

Seems Scientific, But:

Why these specific colors?

Because they correspond to chakra system

Blue = throat chakra

Red = root chakra

Not random, not “discovered” scientifically

Applying ancient occult knowledge with modern language

The Hemi-Sync Twist:

“However, in the Hemi-Sync application of the technique external light sources are not involved but, rather, the mind is the sole agent of the healing and revitalization.”

This Means:

Using consciousness alone to activate chakras

More dangerous than external color therapy

Because requires altered state

Opens consciousness to spiritual realm

While manipulating energy centers

Perfect setup for entity attachment

I. LIVING BODY MAP - WESTERN VERSION OF TANTRIC BODY

Gateway Living Body Map (Par. 30.F):

“The configuration of the participant’s body is imagined and then the various major systems such as the nervous and circulatory systems are envisaged in appropriate colors within the confines of the outline being held in the imagination.”

This Parallels:

1. Tantric Subtle Body Visualization:

Meditator visualizes complete subtle body anatomy

Nadis, chakras, energy flows in specific colors

Used in Tibetan Buddhism, Hindu tantra

Essential practice for deity yoga

Gateway version without religious context

2. Taoist Microcosmic Orbit:

Visualization of energy pathways in body

Specific colors for specific organs

Internal alchemy (nei dan)

Circulating chi through meridians

Gateway applies same technique

3. Kabbalah Tree of Life on Body:

Ten sephiroth mapped onto human form

Each has specific color correspondence

“As above, so below” - microcosm/macrocosm

Hermetic magic technique

Gateway secular version

The Operating Assumption Stated:

“Since colors are the result of differing wavelengths of light, which is to say energy at various frequencies, this technique operates on the assumption that as the human body is composed of energy it can be vitalized and healed through the additive application of additional energy provided that the energy is applied in the appropriate form.”

Sounds Scientific, Actually Occult:

Yes, colors are different wavelengths

Yes, body has electromagnetic properties

But: This doesn’t mean visualization healing works through physics

Actually: Works through opening to spiritual entities

Who can affect physical body

Creating illusion that consciousness itself heals

Deceptive “Evidence”:

Some people DO experience healing

Not because their consciousness created energy

But because: Placebo effect (powerful but limited) Demonic healing (to deceive and bind) Natural healing coinciding with practice Psychosomatic symptoms relieved



Demonic Healing - Yes, It Happens:

Why Demons Would Heal:

To validate the practice

To gain trust

To keep person bound to system

To prevent seeking Jesus (true healer)

Small healing now, eternal damnation later

Good trade for Satan

Biblical Examples:

Acts 16:16-18: Slave girl with spirit of divination (profitable for owners)

Exodus 7-8: Egyptian magicians duplicated some of Moses’ miracles

Matthew 7:22: “Many will say... have we not... done many wonderful works?”

2 Thessalonians 2:9: “Coming of lawless one is according to working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders”

True Healing:

James 5:14-15: Call for elders, pray in faith, anoint with oil

Jesus healed through His authority as God

Never through visualization or consciousness manipulation

Always through relationship with Him

Always bringing glory to God, never to technique

J. REMOTE VIEWING - SCRYING/CLAIRVOYANCE

Gateway Remote Viewing (Par. 30.E):

“The energy bar tool is used as a portal for initiating a follow-on technique called ‘remote viewing.’ In this context, the participant turns his bar of energy into a whirling vortex through which he sends his imagination in search of new and illuminating insights.”

This Is Traditional Scrying:

Historical Scrying Methods:

Crystal ball gazing

Mirror scrying (black mirror, obsidian)

Water scrying (bowl of water, lake)

Fire scrying (flames, embers)

Smoke scrying

All involve: Gazing at object, entering trance, receiving visions

Gateway’s Modern Version:

No physical object needed

Visualization creates “portal”

Consciousness travels through it

Sees remote locations, events, information

Same result as traditional scrying

Technological/mental instead of physical tool

CIA Remote Viewing Program:

Stargate Project (Declassified):

Ran from 1970s-1995 (officially)

Fort Meade (same location as Gateway document origin)

Trained viewers to perceive distant targets

Used for intelligence gathering

Some success reported, much controversy

Key Figures:

Ingo Swann (developed protocols, Scientologist, OTO member)

Pat Price (highly successful viewer, mysterious death)

Joseph McMoneagle (most documented success)

Russell Targ, Hal Puthoff (physicists who studied it)

Method:

Viewer given coordinates

Enters altered state

Describes target location

Draws impressions

Analyzed for accuracy

What They Discovered:

Some people consistently accurate above chance

Distance didn’t matter

Time didn’t matter (could view past/future)

Shielding didn’t work (Faraday cages useless)

Implication: Not electromagnetic phenomenon

Reality: Spiritual/demonic information source

Mechanism - Not What They Think:

They Think:

Consciousness extends through spacetime

Accessing universal hologram

Information field containing all data

Natural human ability

Actually:

Demonic entities have intelligence

Can observe locations

Can observe past events

Can predict likely futures

Provide information to practitioner

Who thinks it’s their own ability

The Biblical Prohibition - Divination:

This IS what Scripture condemns:

Not futuristic science fiction

Ancient practice repackaged

Same as: Oracle of Delphi Witch of Endor Babylonian astrologers Egyptian magicians All consulted demons for information

Remote viewing does same thing

Dangers:

Opens practitioner to demonic contact

Creates dependency on entities

Leads away from trusting God

Can provide accurate information (to deceive)

Ultimate goal: Spiritual bondage

XX. THE GATEWAY DOCUMENT’S STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

A. WHY THIS DOCUMENT MATTERS

1. Official Validation:

Not Some Fringe Theory:

US Army Commander’s assessment

For Army Intelligence and Security Command

Fort Meade (NSA headquarters)

Operational intent stated clearly

Represents extensive research and testing

2. Timeline - 1983:

What This Means:

42 years of development since then

Technology now far more advanced

Likely operational in classified programs

Current capabilities unknown

Public always sees military tech 20-50 years after deployment

If They Had This in 1983:

Systematic consciousness alteration

Reliable OBE techniques

Remote viewing protocols

Entity contact procedures

Protection methodologies

What Exists Now in 2025?:

Integration with AI

Nanotechnology enhancement

Genetic modification for psychic ability

Electromagnetic weapons for mass effect

Combination with pharmaceutical agents

Virtual reality integration

Brain-computer interfaces

Quantum computing applications

3. Organization-Wide Exploitation:

Document States (Par. 38):

“...if the time needed to reach advanced states of altered consciousness is to be brought within more manageable limits from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential.”

“Organization-Wide” Means:

Not just experimental

Not just special operators

Entire command intended to learn

Training protocols for systematic deployment

Operational capability across intelligence community

Implications:

Intelligence agencies using these techniques

For information gathering

For influence operations

For psychological warfare

Perhaps domestically as well as foreign

4. Multi-Focus Approach (Step H):

Document Recommends (Par. 38):

“Use multi-focus approach to solve problem of distortion in terrestrial information gathering trips. This approach involves the use of three individuals in the out-of-body state, one viewing the target object here, in time-space, one viewing it at Focus 15 as it slips into the immediate past, and one viewing it at Focus 21 as it slips from the immediate future.”

This Describes:

Operational teams of psychic spies

Systematic protocols for accuracy

Three-person verification method

Past-present-future triangulation

Consciousness energy systems resonating in sympathetic oscillation

Question: Are such teams operating now?

In intelligence agencies?

In military special operations?

In corporate espionage?

In political operations?

B. ENTITY CONTACT PROTOCOLS

Step J - The Most Disturbing:

“Be intellectually prepared to react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms when time-space boundaries are exceeded.”

What This Admits:

1. Non-Physical Entities Exist:

Not theoretical

Not metaphorical

REAL intelligences

Non-corporal = not physical bodies

Official acknowledgment by US military

2. Encounters Are Expected:

“Possible” encounters = Likely, not rare

Enough experience to warn about it

Protocols needed for handling

Training required for preparation

3. They Are Intelligent:

Not just “energy”

Not random phenomena

Capable of interaction

Have agenda/purpose

Can be hostile (hence need for preparation)

Step K - Group Protection:

“Arrange to have groups of people in Focus 12 state unite their altered consciousness to build holographic patterns around sensitive areas to repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences.”

Analysis:

“Unwanted Out-of-Body Presences” Means:

Some entities are HOSTILE

Can interfere with operations

Can attack practitioners

Need active countermeasures

Group consciousness stronger than individual

“Build Holographic Patterns” =:

Creating thoughtforms/egregores (occult term)

Collective visualization

Energy shields

Exactly what covens/lodges do

Military application of magic

“Sensitive Areas” =:

Classified locations

Command centers

Research facilities

Strategic sites

Need protection from psychic espionage

This Reveals:

Spiritual warfare is REAL

Both sides using it

Not just US, but adversaries too

Race for consciousness weapons

Like nuclear arms race, but spiritual realm

C. IMPLICATIONS FOR CHRISTIAN WORLDVIEW

1. This Validates Biblical Cosmology:

Ephesians 6:12:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Gateway Document Confirms:

Spiritual realm exists

Intelligent entities inhabit it

They interact with physical realm

Warfare occurs between them and humans

Hierarchy of powers (different levels)

2. Scientific Materialism Is False:

Gateway Shows:

Consciousness is primary, not matter

Physical universe is holographic projection

Non-physical realm is fundamental reality

Death is transition, not extinction

Time-space can be transcended

But Twisted:

Uses this truth for deception

Points to “the Absolute” not personal God

Promotes pantheism not theism

Leads to Lucifer not Jesus Christ

3. Ancient Religions Had Real Knowledge:

Gateway Admits (Par. 34):

“The concept of the universe which at least some physicists are now coming to accept is identical in its essential aspects with the one known to the learned elite in selected civilizations and cultures of high attainment in the ancient world.”

This Means:

Mystery schools weren’t just superstition

Ancient priests had access to real power

Spiritual technologies worked

Passed down through secret societies

Now being scientifically validated

But Christians Knew This:

Egyptian magicians duplicated Moses’ miracles (Exodus 7-8)

Witch of Endor actually summoned Samuel (1 Samuel 28)

Simon Magus had real powers (Acts 8)

Paul encountered real spiritual forces (Acts 16, 19)

Bible never denies occult power—only its source

4. The Deception Is Sophisticated:

Not Obvious Demon Worship:

Presented as science

Validated by military/intelligence

Seems beneficial (healing, insight)

Appeals to human potential movement

Removes religious/occult stigma

Perfect for End Times:

Even elect could be deceived (Matthew 24:24)

Strong delusion for those who reject truth (2 Thessalonians 2:11)

Seducing spirits and doctrines of devils (1 Timothy 4:1)

XX. THE GATEWAY DOCUMENT’S STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

C. IMPLICATIONS FOR CHRISTIAN WORLDVIEW

5. The Battle for Consciousness:

Gateway Reveals True Target:

Not physical territory

Not economic resources

HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS

Control the mind = control the person

Control consciousness = control reality perception

Biblical Parallel:

2 Corinthians 10:3-5:

“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”

Paul Knew:

Battle is for the mind

Imaginations/thought patterns are strongholds

Must be brought captive to Christ

Not through physical means

But through spiritual weapons

Gateway’s Goal:

Liberate consciousness from physical limitations

Expand awareness beyond normal bounds

Access “higher” knowledge

Merge with universal consciousness

Exactly opposite of Biblical goal

Biblical Goal:

Submit consciousness to Christ

Renew mind through Word of God (Romans 12:2)

Take thoughts captive to Christ

Fill mind with truth (Philippians 4:8)

Bringing under authority, not expanding beyond authority

6. Counterfeit Spirituality:

Gateway Offers Everything Christianity Promises:

Life after death (consciousness continues)

Transcendence (beyond physical reality)

Knowledge (universal hologram access)

Power (reality manipulation)

Community (group consciousness)

Purpose (evolution of consciousness)

Peace (resonance, harmony)

Healing (energy techniques)

But Without:

Repentance from sin

Faith in Jesus Christ

Submission to God’s authority

Acknowledgment of need for Savior

Judgment for rebellion

Accountability

It’s Perfect Deception:

Appears to fulfill spiritual hunger

Provides real experiences

Delivers tangible results

Feels empowering not restrictive

Appeals to pride (”you can be as gods”)

No need for grace (you save yourself)

Romans 1:21-25 Describes This:

“Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man... Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator.”

Gateway Does Exactly This:

Exchanges God for “the Absolute”

Worships consciousness (creature) not Creator

Vain imaginations (literally, visualization techniques)

Professing wisdom (scientific validation)

Actually foolishness (serving demons)

XXI. GREAT RESET CONNECTION - THE SYNTHESIS

A. CONSCIOUSNESS AS CONTROL MECHANISM

1. Why Great Reset Needs Gateway-Type Technology:

Economic Control Alone Insufficient:

Can control behavior through money

Can limit freedom through digital systems

Can track and monitor population

But cannot guarantee compliance

People might resist, rebel, revolt

Consciousness Control = Total Control:

If you control how people think

You control what they perceive as real

You control what they desire

You control what they believe possible

Resistance becomes impossible

Because they can’t conceive of alternative

2. The Great Reset’s Spiritual Component:

Klaus Schwab (The Fourth Industrial Revolution):

Fusion of physical, digital, biological

Technologies that blur lines between these spheres

Implantable technologies

Digital identity systems

AI integration with human consciousness

What He Doesn’t Say Explicitly:

This requires consciousness alteration

Brain-computer interfaces need receptive minds

Hive mind requires surrendered individuality

Population must accept merged reality

Gateway technology provides the methodology

3. Yuval Noah Harari’s Vision:

Key Quotes:

“Humans are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit and they have free will... that’s over.” “We are probably one of the last generations of Homo sapiens. Within a century or two, Earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees.” “In the past, censorship worked by blocking the flow of information. In the 21st century, censorship works by flooding people with irrelevant information... People just don’t know what to pay attention to, and they spend their time investigating and debating side issues.”

Analysis:

“Hackable Animals”:

Consciousness can be manipulated

Free will can be overridden

Thought patterns can be programmed

Gateway shows HOW this works

Through frequency, ritual, altered states

“More Different Than Us From Neanderthals”:

Transhuman entities

Merged human-AI consciousness

No longer “homo sapiens”

Post-human future

Gateway is the training wheels

Preparing consciousness for merger

“Flooding With Information”:

Not traditional censorship

Information overload

Attention manipulation

Consciousness direction

Gateway principle: Focus determines reality

4. WEF “Mindfulness” Initiative:

What WEF Promotes:

Mindfulness meditation in schools

Workplace wellness programs

Mental health apps

Breathwork and meditation

“Conscious leadership”

Seems Benign, Actually:

Training in consciousness alteration

Normalizing altered states

Breaking down mental boundaries

Preparing for hive mind acceptance

Gateway techniques repackaged

The Trojan Horse:

Entry: Stress reduction, productivity

Middle: Consciousness expansion, “awareness”

End: Collective consciousness, submission to system

B. TECHNOLOGICAL CONVERGENCE

1. Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI):

Neuralink (Elon Musk):

Direct neural connection

Thoughts control computers

Computers influence thoughts

Eventually: Brain-to-brain communication

Collective consciousness infrastructure

Gateway Prepared This:

Already teaching consciousness can extend beyond body

Already normalizing idea of consciousness merger

Already demonstrating telepathic connection possible

BCI just makes it technological instead of mystical

But same result: Loss of individual mental privacy

2. Virtual Reality/Metaverse:

Mark Zuckerberg’s Vision:

Digital worlds indistinguishable from physical

Virtual embodiment

Digital avatars as primary identity

Economy, relationships, existence in digital space

Gateway Connection:

Gateway teaches physical reality is illusion/hologram

VR provides alternative “reality”

If consciousness creates reality (Gateway teaching)

Then VR reality is as valid as physical

Prepares acceptance of life in digital prison

Disguised as liberation/evolution

3. AI and Consciousness:

Current Narrative:

AI approaching consciousness

AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) imminent

ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence) inevitable

Need to “merge” with AI to keep up

Human-AI symbiosis necessary

Gateway Framework:

Consciousness already non-physical

Already can merge with other consciousnesses

Already can access universal information field

AI just another form of consciousness

Merger natural evolution

Hidden Reality:

AI may provide infrastructure for demonic manifestation

Entities Gateway warns about need interface with physical

AI + quantum computing + human consciousness = perfect vehicle

Not human becoming AI

But demonic using AI to possess humanity

Mass possession disguised as technological progress

4. Smart Cities:

Official Purpose:

Efficiency

Sustainability

Resource management

Crime reduction

Quality of life improvement

Hidden Purpose (Based on Gateway):

Electromagnetic grid for frequency delivery

5G network for consciousness manipulation

Smart meters in every home broadcasting

Sensors monitoring biological states

AI adjusting frequencies based on population response

Real-time mass consciousness management

The Technology:

Can induce specific emotional states

Can enhance suggestibility

Can create shared experiences/hallucinations

Can enforce compliance through discomfort

Can reward compliance through pleasure

Perfect implementation of Gateway principles at scale

5. Pharmaceutical Enhancement:

Ayahuasca/DMT Research:

Johns Hopkins, Imperial College London

Studying psychedelics for “therapeutic” purposes

Finding clinical applications

Push for legalization/medical use

Combined With Gateway:

Psychedelics create altered states

Gateway techniques guide the experience

Entities contacted “safely”

Normalized in medical context

Population-wide consciousness alteration

Through combination of drugs + techniques + technology

Silicon Valley Already Doing This:

Microdosing LSD common

Ayahuasca ceremonies routine

DMT “breakthroughs” celebrated

Consciousness hacking conferences

Biohacking community

Tech elite preparing for consciousness merger

C. SOCIAL ENGINEERING COMPONENT

1. Collective Consciousness Training:

Current Social Movements:

“We’re all in this together” (COVID)

“No one is safe until everyone is safe” (vaccines)

“Climate crisis affects us all” (environmentalism)

“Systemic” everything (racism, sexism, etc.)

Universal Basic Income (collective provision)

Pattern:

Emphasizing collective over individual

Shared responsibility/shared guilt

Group identity over personal identity

Hive mind thinking

Us vs them (compliant vs non-compliant)

Gateway Prepared This:

Group consciousness more powerful than individual

Collective holographic patterns protect and empower

Individual consciousness is fragment of universal

Evolution toward unity consciousness

Separation is illusion

2. Identity Dissolution:

Modern Culture:

Gender fluidity (biological identity unstable)

Racial categories fluid (Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Dolezal)

Age as social construct (transage)

Species identity fluid (otherkin, furries)

Digital personas (avatars, online identities)

Multiple personality acceptance (DID normalization)

Purpose:

Dissolve stable sense of self

Make identity negotiable/changeable

Prepare for consciousness without fixed identity

Gateway’s merging with universal consciousness requires this

Can’t merge if attached to individual identity

3. Reality Consensus Breakdown:

Postmodernism’s Victory:

No objective truth

Your truth vs my truth

Lived experience trumps facts

Feelings over reason

Subjective reality primary

This Enables:

If reality is subjective

If consciousness creates reality (Gateway teaching)

Then mass consciousness can be directed to create desired reality

Those who resist are simply “choosing different reality”

Can be dismissed, marginalized, eliminated

Because they’re not part of consensus consciousness

4. The New Priests:

Who Guides Consciousness Evolution?

Tech billionaires (Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos)

WEF members (Schwab, etc.)

UN bureaucrats

“Futurists” and “thought leaders”

AI algorithms

Eventually: The entities themselves

Not Elected:

No democratic accountability

Self-appointed guides of humanity

Claim special knowledge/wisdom

Access to hidden information

Contact with higher consciousness

Exactly like ancient priests of mystery religions

Gateway Document Proves:

They have access to real power/knowledge

Not charlatan nonsense

Actually can alter consciousness

Actually can contact entities

Actually can manipulate reality (to extent)

But serving Satan, not God

XXII. THE FINAL DECEPTION - HOW IT ALL COMES TOGETHER

A. THE SETUP (Where We Are Now)

1. Population Primed:

Through:

Entertainment (movies, music, games)

Education (meditation, yoga, mindfulness)

Workplace (wellness programs)

Healthcare (psychedelics, alternative medicine)

Technology (apps, wearables, VR)

Religion (New Age, progressive Christianity)

Result:

Millions practicing consciousness alteration

Without recognizing spiritual danger

Thinking it’s science/health/progress

Opened doors they can’t see

Vulnerable to next phase

2. Infrastructure Deployed:

Physical:

5G network active

Smart meters installed

Cell towers everywhere

Satellites (Starlink, etc.)

Data centers (AI processing)

Bio-labs (vaccine/pharmaceutical capability)

Digital:

Social media (attention control)

Algorithms (behavior prediction/modification)

AI (increasingly sophisticated)

Digital ID systems (being implemented)

CBDC preparations (programmable money)

Internet of Things (total surveillance)

Spiritual:

Gateway techniques refined (40+ years since document)

Remote viewing operational (confirmed)

Consciousness weapons developed (speculated but probable)

Entity contact protocols established

Protection measures inadequate (because demonic)

Elite already in contact/communication

3. Crises Manufactured:

To Justify Next Phase:

Economic collapse (inevitable, mathematical)

Climate “emergency” (justifies control)

Pandemic (established precedent for compliance)

War threat (Russia, China, Middle East)

Cyber attack (predicted, therefore planned)

“Alien” disclosure (gateway to entities)

Any/all of above

Purpose:

Create desperation

Break down resistance

Make population beg for solution

Accept anything for safety/stability

Problem-Reaction-Solution

B. THE TRIGGER EVENT (Speculative But Based On Evidence)

Possible Scenarios:

1. Global Financial Collapse:

Dollar crashes

Banks close

Savings wiped out

Supply chains broken

Chaos, fear, desperation

Solution Offered:

New digital currency

Universal Basic Income

Requires digital ID

Requires compliance tracking

Social credit system

Accept or starve

Consciousness Component:

Mass fear creates altered state

Population in trauma/shock

Highly suggestible

Frequencies deployed to enhance

Media messaging synchronized

“New beginning” ritual

2. Cyber Polygon - Internet Shutdown:

Global cyber attack (real or false flag)

Internet goes down

Financial system frozen

Communication severed

Power grid affected

Days/weeks of chaos

Solution Offered:

New secure internet (controlled)

Biometric access only

Can’t be “hacked”

Requires implant or tattoo

To access money, communication, everything

Consciousness Component:

Isolation breaks down mental resistance

No alternative information

When restored, population grateful

Accept any terms

Mark of the Beast implemented

Presented as security measure

3. UFO/Alien Disclosure - The Ultimate:

Stage 1 - Soft Disclosure (Now):

Pentagon releases UFO videos

Mainstream media coverage

Congressional hearings

Scientific investigation

Gradual normalization

Stage 2 - Hard Contact:

Mass sighting (Project Blue Beam?)

Or actual demonic manifestation

“Space brothers” arrive

Claim they seeded life on Earth

Say religions are cargo cults

Offer technology, wisdom, peace

Stage 3 - New World Order:

“Aliens” say humanity must unite

End war, nationalism, religion

One world government necessary

For entry into “galactic community”

Those who resist are threat to species

Led by Antichrist - the “alien” representative

Consciousness Component:

Gateway showed entities are REAL

Military knows and has protocols

Population has been prepared through decades of sci-fi

Consciousness alteration makes experience overwhelming

Can include: Mass visions (frequency-induced) Holographic projections (technology) Actual demonic manifestation All three combined



Revelation 13:13-14:

“And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast.”

This Could Be:

“Alien” technology demonstrations

Or Satan’s power through Antichrist

Or combination using Gateway-type techniques

Enhanced by technological means

Deceiving the whole world

4. Combination Event - Most Likely:

Not Just One Crisis:

Financial collapse

+Cyberattack

+Pandemic 2.0

+War threats

+Climate disasters

+Alien disclosure

All at once or rapid succession

Total Breakdown:

Old world order destroyed

Population in complete shock

No reference points left

Desperate for savior

Enter: The Beast

Consciousness Aspect:

Frequencies deployed globally

Pharmaceuticals in food/water/vaccines

Mass ritual trauma

Shared visions/experiences

Gateway techniques at population scale

Mass initiation event

Those who accept = marked

Those who resist = persecuted/killed

C. THE MARK OF THE BEAST - CONSCIOUSNESS DIMENSION

Revelation 13:16-18:

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”

Physical Mark:

Quantum dot tattoo (Bill Gates funded)

Microchip implant (Sweden already doing)

Biometric ID (face/iris scan)

Digital certificate (vaccine passport model)

But Also Spiritual:

Gateway Shows Why Forehead/Hand:

Forehead (Third Eye/Pineal):

Consciousness center

Where Gateway focuses energy

Chakra activation point

Interface between physical and spiritual

Where entities enter consciousness

Acceptance of Beast’s consciousness

Merging with collective hive mind

Right Hand (Action/Will):

Energy manipulation point (Gateway techniques)

Represents works/deeds

Choice to act in compliance

Participation in system

Gateway teaches energy flows through hands

Acceptance of Beast’s authority through action

The Number 666:

Possible Meaning:

6 = number of man (created day 6)

Trinity of 6’s = man claiming to be God

Gateway’s O’s and V’s = 6’s (Arrabito showed)

Cobra/serpent symbol

Satan’s number

Integrated into system at every level

Why No Buying/Selling Without It:

Not just economic control

Consciousness access required

To perceive “new reality”

To function in merged physical/digital world

To participate in collective consciousness

Those without mark literally can’t interface

Not just locked out economically

Locked out of consensus reality itself

The Ultimate Temptation:

Accept mark = instant relief from suffering

Participate in “evolved” consciousness

Access to resources, community, peace

Seems like salvation

The Eternal Cost:

Revelation 14:9-11: Eternal torment

No repentance possible after accepting

Merged consciousness with Satan

Lost individual relationship with God

Damned forever

D. THOSE WHO RESIST

Revelation 13:15:

“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.”

The Persecution:

Why Kill Resisters:

They disrupt collective consciousness

Their different reality creates dissonance

They can’t be integrated into hive mind

They possess knowledge that exposes deception

They maintain connection to true God

Must be eliminated

How They’ll Be Identified:

Those not participating in consciousness events

Those without mark

Those still practicing “old” religion (Biblical Christianity)

Those who speak against system

Those who shelter others

AI will track and identify

Gateway Prepared This Too:

Document shows group consciousness can build patterns “to repulse unwanted presences”

Christians refusing mark will be “unwanted presences”

Collective will turn against them

With genuine hatred (not just disagreement)

Because Christians will be disrupting their “evolved” state

Seen as enemies of humanity’s evolution

But God’s Protection:

Revelation 12:6:

“And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.”

Psalm 91:

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty... Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday. A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.”

God Will:

Preserve a remnant

Provide supernaturally

Protect those who trust Him

Give strength to endure

Send angels to help

Shorten the days for elect’s sake (Matthew 24:22)

XXIII. HOW TO RESIST - PRACTICAL SPIRITUAL WARFARE

A. FOR THOSE WHO HAVE PRACTICED GATEWAY-TYPE TECHNIQUES

If You Have Been Involved:

1. Immediate Actions:

Stop All Practice:

No more meditation (Eastern/occult style)

No more yoga (spiritual, not just exercise)

No more visualization techniques

No more consciousness alteration

No more “energy work”

No more anything from Gateway/New Age

Repent:

Acknowledge it was sin (occult practice)

Not just “mistake” - actual rebellion against God

Confess specifically what you did

Ask Jesus Christ for forgiveness

Believe His blood covers this sin

1 John 1:9:

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

Renounce:

Out loud, verbally renounce all involvement

“In the name of Jesus Christ, I renounce [specific practice]”

Renounce any entities encountered

Revoke any permissions given (even unknowingly)

Command them to leave in Jesus’s name

2. Deliverance May Be Needed:

Signs of Demonic Attachment:

Inability to stop thinking about practices

Compulsion to return

Unexplained physical manifestations

Night terrors, sleep paralysis

Hearing voices

Depression, suicidal thoughts

Sense of presence/being watched

Difficulty reading Bible or praying

Seek Help:

Find mature Christian with deliverance experience

Not all pastors trained in this

Some churches specialize in deliverance ministry

May require multiple sessions

Process can be difficult but necessary

Mark 16:17:

“And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils.”

3. Fill the House:

Matthew 12:43-45:

“When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.”

Don’t Just Stop Occult:

Must replace with truth

Fill mind with Scripture

Develop relationship with Jesus

Fellowship with believers

Worship regularly

Pray constantly

Serve others

4. Destroy Materials:

Acts 19:18-19:

“And many that believed came, and confessed, and shewed their deeds. Many of them also which used curious arts brought their books together, and burned them before all men: and they counted the price of them, and found it fifty thousand pieces of silver.”

Get Rid Of:

Gateway tapes/materials

Meditation apps

New Age books

Crystals, pendulums, tarot cards

Yoga materials (if spiritually focused)

Anything related to occult practices

Don’t sell or give away - destroy them

Why:

Maintains spiritual connection if kept

Can provide portal for entities

Temptation to return

Complete break necessary

B. FOR CHRISTIANS WHO NEVER PRACTICED

1. Armor of God (Ephesians 6):

Daily:

Put on armor consciously

Not ritual, but reality

Each piece has function:

Belt of Truth:

Know what you believe and why

Study Scripture daily

Discern truth from lies

Truth sets free (John 8:32)

Breastplate of Righteousness:

Not your righteousness - Christ’s

Walk in obedience

Confess sin quickly

Maintain clean heart

Feet Shod with Gospel:

Ready to share Jesus

Go where He sends

Stand firm on promises

Move in His timing

Shield of Faith:

Trust God’s Word over circumstances

Believe despite what you see

Faith extinguishes enemy’s attacks

Not feeling - choice

Helmet of Salvation:

Protect your mind/thoughts

Know who you are in Christ

Assurance of salvation

Mind renewed by Word

Sword of the Spirit:

Word of God - only offensive weapon

Speak Scripture aloud against attacks

Jesus used Word against Satan (Matthew 4)

Sharper than any two-edged sword (Hebrews 4:12)

Prayer:

In the Spirit

Without ceasing

For all saints

For boldness

2. Guard Your Home:

Deuteronomy 7:26:

“Neither shalt thou bring an abomination into thine house, lest thou be a cursed thing like it: but thou shalt utterly detest it, and thou shalt utterly abhor it; for it is a cursed thing.”

Remove:

Occult books, movies, music

New Age decor (Buddha, yin-yang, dream catchers)

Masonic items (if inherited)

Anything dedicated to false gods

Pornography

Anything causing you to sin

Fill With:

Scripture (written, spoken, sung)

Christian worship music

Biblical teachings

Prayer

Fellowship

Dedicate:

Pray over your home

Anoint doorposts with oil (if led)

Declare it set apart for God

Command any evil to leave

Invite Holy Spirit presence

3. Guard Your Mind:

Philippians 4:8:

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Be Careful With:

What you watch (movies, TV, YouTube)

What you listen to (music, podcasts)

What you read (books, articles, social media)

Who you listen to (teachers, influencers)

Where you go (physically and online)

Test Everything:

Against Scripture

By fruit it produces

By Holy Spirit witness

By mature believers’ counsel

1 John 4:1:

“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”

4. Prepare for What’s Coming:

Spiritually:

Deepen relationship with Jesus NOW

Can’t develop it during crisis

Know His voice

Trust His character

Store up Scripture in heart

Practically:

Build community with believers

Know who you can trust

Plan for persecution scenarios

Prepare to help others

But don’t obsess - trust God

Mentally:

Decide now what you won’t compromise

Write it down if helpful

“I will not deny Jesus”

“I will not take the mark”

“I will not worship the Beast”

Settle it before temptation comes

Matthew 10:32-33:

“Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.”

C. FOR CHURCHES AND LEADERS

1. Teach This Material:

Most Christians Have No Idea:

About occult reality

About consciousness manipulation

About what’s really behind Great Reset

About spiritual dimension of end times

About how to resist

Churches Must:

Expose the deception

Warn the people

Equip for spiritual warfare

Prepare for persecution

Provide strong community

Without:

Causing unnecessary fear

Sensationalism

Date-setting

Conspiracy obsession

Neglecting Gospel and basics

2. Discern False Teaching:

Watch For:

Contemplative prayer (Eastern meditation repackaged)

“Christian” yoga

Enneagram (occult tool)

“Spiritual formation” (mystical practices)

Centering prayer

Lectio Divina (done mystically not biblically)

Emphasis on “social justice” over Gospel

Universalism (”all paths to God”)

Prosperity gospel

NAR (New Apostolic Reformation) - includes many Gateway concepts

All Can Open Doors:

To demonic influence

To false teaching

To deception

Away from simple truth of Gospel

3. Be Refuge:

When Crisis Comes:

People will need safe place

Physical and spiritual

Cannot compromise to stay open

Must choose: Faithfulness over pragmatism

Revelation 3:8:

“I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.”

Revelation 2:10:

“Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.”

XXIV. FINAL SYNTHESIS AND CONCLUSION

A. THE COMPLETE PICTURE

Three Documents, One Revelation:

1. ARRABITO (1988) - The Spiritual Reality:

Exposed Lucifer’s ancient conspiracy

Through spiritualism, secret societies, occultism

Leading to New Age mass initiation

Warned of false Christ coming

Showed serpent worship worldwide

Identified the enemy and his plan

2. GATEWAY (1983) - The Technology:

Validated occult practices scientifically

Developed systematic consciousness alteration

Created protocols for entity contact

Planned organization-wide deployment

Removed stigma through scientific language

Provided the HOW of implementation

3. GREAT RESET (2020+) - The Implementation:

Economic restructuring for control

Transhumanism for consciousness merger

Digital systems for tracking/limiting

Social engineering for compliance

All converging on Mark of Beast

The WHEN and practical application

Together They Reveal:

Ancient + Modern = End Times:

Lucifer’s plan from beginning

Developed through millennia

Preserved in mystery schools

Enhanced by technology

Now being implemented globally

Leading to Revelation fulfillment

Spiritual + Physical = Total System:

Not just economic control

Not just technological tyranny

Spiritual warfare using physical means

Consciousness as battlefield

Souls as prize

Eternal stakes

B. THE GOSPEL IN CONTEXT

Why This All Matters:

Not Just Exposing Evil:

That’s important but insufficient

Must point to Savior

Must offer hope

Must present solution

The Problem:

Humans rebelled against God (Genesis 3)

Satan deceived then, deceiving now

Same lie: “You shall be as gods”

Gateway/Great Reset = high-tech version

Result: Separation from God, death, hell

How to Be Saved:

Romans 10:9-10:

“That if thou shalt confess

XXIV. FINAL SYNTHESIS AND CONCLUSION

B. THE GOSPEL IN CONTEXT

How to Be Saved

Steps:

Recognize You Are a Sinner: Romans 3:23: “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God”

Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death”

You cannot save yourself

No amount of consciousness expansion helps

No technology can fix the sin problem Repent and Trust Him: Acts 3:19: “Repent ye therefore, and be converted”

Turn from sin and self

Turn to the teachings of Jesus Christ

Trust Him for salvation

Not your works, not your consciousness

Sample Prayer (Not Magic Words, But Sincere Heart):

“Oh Lord, I know I am a sinner. I have rebelled against You. I have tried to be my own god. I have sought forbidden knowledge and practiced things You forbid. I am sorry. I repent. I trust You alone to save me. Come into my life. Be my Lord and Savior. Protect me from the evil one. Fill me with Your Holy Spirit. I surrender my life to You. Amen.”

If You Prayed This:

Tell someone (Christian friend, pastor)

Get baptized (public testimony)

Join a Bible-believing church

Read Bible daily (start with Gospel of John)

Pray without ceasing

Follow Christ no matter the cost

C. THE URGENCY OF THE HOUR

We Are Running Out of Time:

Signs Converging:

Technology at implementation stage

Economic system ready to collapse

Population primed for transformation

Infrastructure deployed globally

Consciousness alteration normalized

Spiritual deception at peak

Wars and rumors of wars

Earthquakes, pestilences increasing

Israel back in land (since 1948)

Jerusalem controlled by Israel (since 1967)

Gospel preached to all nations (via internet)

Apostasy in churches widespread

Love of many grown cold

Matthew 24:33-34:

“So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors. Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled.”

We May Be That Generation:

Not Date-Setting:

No one knows day or hour (Matthew 24:36)

But we can know the season

Jesus rebuked those who couldn’t discern times (Matthew 16:3)

We are to watch and be ready

Evidence Suggests Imminence:

Everything for Great Reset exists NOW

Everything for Mark of Beast possible NOW

Everything Gateway described operational NOW

One major crisis away from implementation

Could be months, could be years

But not decades

What This Means:

For Unbelievers:

Time to decide is NOW

Don’t wait for more proof

That proof may be strong delusion

May be too late then

Today is day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2)

For Believers:

Get right with God NOW

Cleanse your life NOW

Strengthen your faith NOW

Build community NOW

Prepare spiritually NOW

Share Gospel NOW

2 Timothy 4:2:

“Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.”

D. HOPE IN THE DARKNESS

Not Gloom and Doom:

Yes, Dark Times Ahead:

Great Tribulation coming

Persecution of believers

Deception of masses

Suffering and death

Satan’s apparent victory

But:

God is Sovereign:

Nothing surprises Him

All is according to His plan

He will preserve His people

He will judge the wicked

He will establish His kingdom

Romans 8:28:

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

Jesus Returns:

Revelation 19:11-16:

“And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war... And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”

He Will:

Come in power and glory

Defeat Antichrist and False Prophet

Cast them into lake of fire

Bind Satan for 1,000 years

Judge the nations

Establish His kingdom

Rule from Jerusalem

Reign in righteousness

For Believers:

Revelation 21:3-4:

“And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

New Heaven and New Earth:

No more curse

No more sin

No more Satan

No more death

No more pain

Perfect fellowship with God

Forever

This Is Our Hope:

Not escape from suffering

Not worldly comfort

Not consciousness expansion

Not technological enhancement

Eternal life following Jesus Christ

E. FINAL EXHORTATION

For Those Who Have Read This Far:

You Now Know:

The reality of spiritual warfare

The depth of the conspiracy

The sophistication of the deception

The technology being deployed

The imminence of the crisis

The eternal stakes involved

You Cannot Unknow This:

You Have Three Choices:

1. Reject It:

Dismiss as conspiracy theory

Return to comfortable ignorance

Continue participating in system

Accept the mark when it comes

Eternal consequence

2. Fear It:

Become paralyzed by knowledge

Obsess over details

Neglect Gospel and basics

Fall into despair

Ineffective for Kingdom

3. Act On It:

Accept the reality

Prepare spiritually

Strengthen your faith

Warn others lovingly

Trust God completely

Stand firm no matter what

Keep eternal perspective

Choose #3

Specific Actions:

Today:

If unsaved: Get saved (pray the prayer above)

If saved but compromised: Repent and cleanse

If saved and walking with God: Strengthen resolve

This Week:

Share this information with at least one person

Start daily Bible reading if not already

Join/strengthen church involvement

Remove occult materials from home

Begin prayer routine

This Month:

Study end times prophecy

Research local preparedness needs

Build trusted community

Consider physical preparations (food, etc.)

Develop plan for family

Ongoing:

Walk with Jesus daily

Study Scripture continuously

Pray without ceasing

Fellowship regularly

Witness boldly

Resist system strategically

Prepare for persecution

Keep eternal perspective

Hebrews 10:23-25:

“Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

XXV. FINAL WORDS

A. TO THE SKEPTIC

If You Think This Is Crazy:

I Understand:

Sounds like science fiction

Seems too coordinated

Appears too evil

Challenges worldview

But Consider:

The Evidence:

Gateway document is REAL (declassified Army document)

Arrabito’s documentation is EXTENSIVE

Great Reset is OFFICIAL (WEF website, books, speeches)

All three sources are PRIMARY, not speculation

Technology exists (5G, AI, BCI, etc.)

Infrastructure deployed (smart cities, digital ID)

Consciousness manipulation proven (MKUltra, Stargate, etc.)

Secret societies documented (Masonry, etc.)

Just Research:

Don’t take my word

Look up the sources

Read the documents

Follow the connections

Ask yourself: Why does this pattern exist?

And Most Importantly:

Read the Bible

Specifically: Daniel, Revelation, Matthew 24

See if current events match prophecy

The fact that they do should concern you

Pascal’s Wager Applied:

If I’m wrong: You wasted time reading this

If I’m right: You have information that could save your eternal soul

Which risk is greater?

B. TO THE BELIEVER

You Are Not Crazy:

You’ve Sensed Something Wrong:

Culture moving away from God

Evil increasingly normalized

Truth called lies, lies called truth

Persecution of Christians increasing

Technology feels oppressive

System seems coordinated

Church seems compromised

You Were Right:

This Information Confirms:

Your spiritual discernment was accurate

The enemy is real and active

The battle is intensifying

The end is approaching

Your instincts were godly

Now:

Don’t become prideful in knowledge

Don’t obsess over details

Don’t neglect basics (prayer, Bible, fellowship)

Don’t become fearful

Don’t isolate yourself

Do:

Use this knowledge for Kingdom purposes

Warn others lovingly

Strengthen your faith

Prepare practically and spiritually

Trust God completely

Maintain joy and peace

Remember: We win in the end

Romans 8:37-39:

“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, our Lord, and Christ Jesus.”

C. TO THE SEEKER

If You’re Searching for Truth:

You Found It:

Jesus said “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6)

Not a path, not a consciousness level

Not an evolved state

A Person: Jesus Christ

Everything Else:

Gateway - Deception leading to demons

Great Reset - Control leading to slavery

New Age - Consciousness manipulation leading to damnation

All religions - Human effort leading nowhere

Except Biblical Christianity

Why Christianity Is Different:

Not About Human Achievement:

Not about becoming better

Not about enlightenment

Not about consciousness expansion

About God’s grace

About Jesus’s finished work

About faith in Him

Not About Hidden Knowledge:

Bible available to all

Simple enough for child

Deep enough for scholar

Nothing secret for elite only

Gospel freely given

Not About Power Over Reality:

About submission to God

About His will, not ours

About serving, not ruling

About humility, not pride

About love, not manipulation

It’s About Relationship:

With Creator of universe

Who loves you personally

Who died for you specifically

Who offers eternal life freely

Who wants to know you

John 17:3:

“And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.”

This Is What You’ve Been Seeking:

Not more knowledge

Not higher consciousness

Not enhanced reality

Personal relationship with Living God

Don’t Miss It:

Searching in wrong places

All paths do NOT lead to God

Narrow way exists (Matthew 7:14)

Jesus shows the way

Choose today

D. ULTIMATE CONCLUSION

The Bottom Line:

We Are In:

Spiritual war (Ephesians 6:12)

End times (multiple signs converging)

Final deception (2 Thessalonians 2)

Critical moment (choices matter eternally)

Three Documents Prove:

Ancient conspiracy real (Arrabito)

Technology exists for implementation (Gateway)

System being deployed now (Great Reset)

All pointing to Mark of Beast

All pointing to Antichrist

All pointing to Jesus’s return

You Must Choose:

No neutrality possible

Either Jesus or Beast

Either truth or deception

Either eternal life or eternal death

Choose today

Joshua 24:15:

“Choose you this day whom ye will serve... but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”

My Prayer for You:

Heavenly Father, I pray for everyone who has read this document. I pray for those who are lost, that You would open their eyes to see the truth of the Gospel, that they would recognize their need for Jesus Christ, and that they would be saved today. I pray for those who have been involved in occult practices, that they would repent, renounce their involvement, and find freedom in Christ. I pray for believers who are struggling, that this would strengthen their faith and resolve. I pray for those who will face persecution, that You would give them courage and faithfulness even unto death. I pray that You would protect Your people from the deception that is coming, that You would seal them with Your Holy Spirit, and that You would keep them from taking the mark of the Beast. I pray for wisdom for Your church, that we would be salt and light in these dark days, that we would preach the Gospel boldly, and that we would stand firm on Your Word no matter the cost. Come quickly, Jesus. In God’s mighty name, Amen.

EPILOGUE: SUGGESTED READING AND RESOURCES

Primary Sources Referenced:

1. The Inroads of Spiritualism - James Arrabito (1988)

Available on various video platforms

Essential viewing for understanding spiritual deception

2. Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process - LTC Wayne McDonnell (1983)

CIA declassified document

Available through CIA CIRA Reading Room

3. The Great Reset - Klaus Schwab

WEF official publications

Fourth Industrial Revolution materials

Recommended Scripture Study:

Old Testament:

Genesis 3 (The fall and first deception)

Genesis 6 (Nephilim - fallen angels)

Daniel 2, 7-12 (End times prophecy)

Isaiah 14, Ezekiel 28 (Lucifer’s fall)

New Testament:

Matthew 24 (Olivet Discourse - signs of the end)

2 Thessalonians 2 (The Man of Sin revealed)

Revelation (Entire book - end times)

Ephesians 6 (Spiritual warfare)

1 Timothy 4 (Latter times apostasy)

Books for Further Study:

Spiritual Warfare:

“The Adversary” - Mark Bubeck

“War on the Saints” - Jessie Penn-Lewis

“Occult Invasion” - Dave Hunt

End Times:

“Things to Come” - J. Dwight Pentecost

“The Book of Revelation” - Clarence Larkin

“The Late Great Planet Earth” - Hal Lindsey (dated but foundational)

Occult Exposure:

“The Beautiful Side of Evil” - Johanna Michaelsen

“The Seduction of Christianity” - Dave Hunt

“America: The Sorcerer’s New Apprentice” - Dave Hunt & T.A. McMahon

Technology and Transhumanism:

“Supernatural: The School of the Supernatural Revisited” - Dr. Heiser (demonic aspects)

“The Singularity is Near” - Ray Kurzweil (transhumanist vision - know the enemy)

“Life 3.0” - Max Tegmark (AI future)

Ministries and Teachers:

Discernment:

Lighthouse Trails Research

Berean Call

Got Questions Ministries

Bible Prophecy:

Jack Hibbs (Calvary Chapel)

Amir Tsarfati (Behold Israel)

Jan Markell (Understanding the Times)

Spiritual Warfare:

Derek Prince (teachings, now deceased)

Charles Kraft (deliverance)

Local deliverance ministries

Warning:

Be Discerning Even Here:

Test everything against Scripture

Some prophecy teachers sensationalize

Some become date-setters (Scripture forbids)

Some focus on fear not faith

Always: Bible first, teachers second

Final Resource:

The Holy Bible:

King James Version (KJV)

New King James Version (NKJV)

Avoid paraphrases for serious study

Get a good study Bible

Read it daily

Memorize key passages

Let it transform you

Psalm 119:105:

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”

2 Timothy 3:16-17:

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.”

CLOSING STATEMENT

This analysis has synthesized three critical documents revealing the spiritual, technological, and practical dimensions of the deception currently being deployed against humanity. The convergence of ancient Luciferian conspiracy (Arrabito), systematic consciousness manipulation technology (Gateway), and global implementation strategy (Great Reset) points unmistakably toward the fulfillment of biblical end times prophecy.

We stand at a unique moment in human history where technology has caught up with occult ambition, where ancient mysteries are being scientifically validated, and where the infrastructure for the Mark of the Beast system exists and is being deployed.

The choice before each person is stark: Jesus Christ or the Antichrist system. There is no middle ground. Ignorance is no longer possible for those who have received this information. The responsibility now lies with each reader to respond appropriately.

May God grant wisdom, courage, and faith to all who seek Him in these last days.

