CLASSIFIED: THE GATEWAY DECEPTION
Declassified Army Document Reveals Military Development of Occult Powers
CLASSIFIED: THE GATEWAY DECEPTION
Declassified Army Document Reveals Military Development of Occult Powers, Entity Contact Protocols, and the Spiritual Technology Behind the Great Reset
Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process - LTC Wayne McDonnell (1983)
CIA declassified document
Available through CIA CIRA Reading Room
“Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process” (1983)
US Army Intelligence and Security Command Document
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
This classified document, authored by LTC Wayne M. McDonnell (Commander, Det 0, US Army Operational Group) on June 9, 1983, presents a scientific analysis of the Monroe Institute’s “Gateway Experience” - a brain hemisphere synchronization technique for achieving altered states of consciousness. The document attempts to provide a rigorous physics-based framework for understanding consciousness, out-of-body experiences, and interaction with non-physical dimensions.
Critical Context: This official US Army Intelligence document validates many concepts dismissed as “occult” in mainstream discourse, while attempting to remove the “stigma of occult connotations” through scientific language. When analyzed alongside Arrabito’s spiritual warfare framework and Great Reset agenda studies, it reveals potential government/military interest in consciousness manipulation technologies that parallel ancient occult practices.
DETAILED ANALYSIS BY SECTION
I. INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY
Author’s Approach:
Tasked to assess Gateway Experience validity and practicality
Required understanding quantum mechanics to describe consciousness
Needed theoretical physics to explain time-space transcendence
Goal: Remove occult stigma through physical science framework
Key Admission (Par. 1):
“I found it necessary to use physics to bring the whole phenomenon of out-of-body states into the language of physical science to remove the stigma of its occult connotations, and put it in a frame of reference suited to objective assessment.”
Significance: Military intelligence actively studying and legitimizing phenomena traditionally associated with occultism, mysticism, and esoteric practices.
Comparison Framework:
Profiled hypnosis, biofeedback, transcendental meditation
Used these as entry points to understand Gateway
Developed model showing how Gateway could accelerate progress
Intellectual Honesty (Par. 3):
“Niels Bohr... responded to his son’s complaints about obtuse concepts in physics by saying: ‘You are not thinking, you are merely being logical.’”
Requires both left brain logic AND right brain intuitive insight
Acknowledges some concepts not easily grasped through linear thinking
II. RELATED TECHNIQUES - BUILDING THE FRAMEWORK
A. HYPNOSIS (Par. 2)
Mechanism:
Left hemisphere = self-cognitive, verbal, linear reasoning, screening function
Right hemisphere = noncritical, holistic, nonverbal, pattern-oriented
Hypnosis works by distracting/bypassing left hemisphere screening
Allows external stimuli to pass unchallenged to right hemisphere
Right hemisphere accepts and acts upon suggestions directly
The “Homunculus”:
Sequence of points on sensory/motor cortex corresponding to body parts
Stimulation of cortex area = response in associated body part
Example: Suggestion of left leg numbness reaches right hemisphere → electrical reaction → feeling of numbness
Gateway Application:
Hypnosis may accelerate early Gateway progress
Accessing unused information storage capacity normally held in reserve
Bypassing left hemisphere selection and control processes
Connection to Arrabito’s Analysis: This describes the neurological mechanism by which:
Mediums enter trance states
Possession phenomena occur
Demonic entities bypass rational defenses
Spirit guides communicate through altered consciousness
B. TRANSCENDENTAL MEDITATION (Par. 3)
Mechanism (Bentov Biomedical Model):
Intense, protracted concentration on drawing energy up spinal cord
Creates acoustical standing waves in cerebral ventricles
Waves conducted to gray matter in cerebral cortex (right side)
Stimulates and “polarizes” cortex to conduct signal along homunculus
Starting from toes, moving upward
Kundalini Connection:
Standing waves result from altered heart rhythm from prolonged meditation
Set up sympathetic vibrations in fluid-filled brain cavities (third and lateral ventricles)
“States of bliss” explained as self-stimulation of pleasure centers
Circulation of ‘current’ along sensory cortex
Most symptoms start on LEFT side = development in RIGHT hemisphere
Critical Frequency Range:
Normally requires 5 years of intense meditation
BUT: Exposure to 4-7 Hertz vibrations for protracted periods achieves same effect
Examples: Car suspension vibrations, air conditioning duct frequencies
Can trigger “spontaneous physio-Kundalini sequence” in susceptible people
Connection to Occult Practices: This is the scientific description of:
Kundalini serpent energy (Hindu/occult)
Seven chakras along spine
“Serpent power” rising from base of spine
Exactly what Arrabito warned against as demonic deception dressed in Eastern mysticism
C. BIOFEEDBACK (Par. 4)
Unique Approach:
Uses left hemisphere self-cognitive powers
Gains access to right brain areas (lower cerebral, motor, sensory cortices, pain/pleasure centers)
Teaches left hemisphere to visualize desired result
Then recognize feelings associated with successful right hemisphere access
Process:
Digital thermometer or monitoring device gives feedback
Left brain learns when it succeeds in keying right hemisphere
Repeatedly instructs right brain to reestablish pathways
Pathways strengthened until left brain can access on demand (conscious, demand mode)
Applications:
Pain blocking
Healing enhancement
Tumor suppression/destruction
Pleasure center stimulation
Accelerated deep meditative states (especially for beginners)
Brainwave pattern display for rapid learning of profound relaxation
Significance: Military interest in self-healing, pain control, and consciousness alteration without external agents.
III. GATEWAY EXPERIENCE - CORE TECHNOLOGY
A. HEMI-SYNC DEFINITION (Par. 5)
Fundamental Purpose:
“Gateway Experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”
Hemi-Sync Technique (Melissa Jager Definition):
“A state of consciousness defined when the EEG patterns of both hemispheres are simultaneously equal in amplitude and frequency.”
Key Facts:
Rare and brief in ordinary human consciousness
Bob Monroe’s audio techniques can induce and sustain it
Elmer and Alyce Greene (Menninger Foundation): Subject with 20 years Zen meditation could establish Hemi-Sync at will, sustaining 15+ minutes
Dr. Stuart Twemlow: Tapes encourage focusing brain energy into narrower frequency band
“Not unlike yoga concept of one-pointedness” = single-mindedness
Gradual increase in brainwave size = measure of brain energy/power
Progression:
Focus 3 tapes = basic Hemi-Sync induction
Beyond Focus 3 = increased brainwave amplitude
Participant gains access to “various levels of intuitive knowledge which the universe offers”
B. LAMP VS LASER METAPHOR (Par. 6)
Ordinary Consciousness:
Like ordinary lamp
Expends energy as heat and light
Chaotic, incoherent
Diffuses energy over wide area, limited depth
Hemi-Sync Consciousness:
Like laser beam
Disciplined stream of light
Total coherence of frequency and amplitude
Surface area contains billions of times the concentrated energy of similar area on sun
Gateway Process:
Render frequency and amplitude coherent
Begin accelerating both
Human mind resonates at ever higher vibrational levels
Synchronization with more sophisticated, rarified energy levels in universe
Mind processes information through same fundamental matrix used for physical sensory input
Meaning perceived visually (symbols) or as holistic intuition or scenarios (visual/aural)
C. FREQUENCY FOLLOWING RESPONSE (FFR) (Par. 7)
Mechanism:
If subject hears sound at frequency emulating brain operation
Brain tries to mimic same frequency by adjusting brainwave output
Example: Awake state hears Theta-level frequencies → brain adjusts from Beta to Theta → sleep state (unless consciously resisted)
“Beat” Frequencies:
Pure brainwave frequencies outside human hearing spectrum
Solution: Play different frequency in each ear
If left ear = 10 Hz below right ear frequency
Brain “hears” the DIFFERENCE = the “beat” frequency
Brain entrains to this differential
Gateway Application:
Uses FFR phenomenon plus beat frequencies
Variety of frequencies at virtually subliminal, marginally audible level
Objective: Relax left hemisphere, place body in virtual sleep, bring hemispheres into coherence
Produces ever higher amplitude and frequency of brainwave output
Bob Monroe’s suggestions accompany frequencies
Sometimes rolled with sea surf or other sounds to mask
Result: Subject gains tools to alter consciousness through repetitive tape use, accessing new information categories via intuitive means.
D. ROLE OF RESONANCE (Par. 8)
Beyond Entrainment: Brain coherence through beat frequencies is only PART of why Gateway works.
Physical Quietude Goal:
Achieve deep transcendental meditative states
Complete alteration of fundamental resonance pattern
Changes sound frequencies produced by human body
Bentov’s Resonance Model:
Yoga/zen/transcendental meditation (long practice) produces frequency change
Human heart resonates throughout entire body at new frequency
Results from elimination of “bifurcation echo”
Heartbeat sound moves synchronously up and down circulatory system
Harmonious resonance approximately 7 times per second
Bifurcation Echo Explained:
Left ventricle ejects blood
Elastic aorta balloons out beyond valve
Pressure pulse travels down aorta
At bifurcation (lower abdomen where aorta forks to legs)
Part of pulse rebounds, travels back up
Meanwhile, heart ejects more blood
New pulse travels down
Two pressure points collide along aorta = interference pattern
Gateway Solution:
Sleeplike state eliminates bifurcation echo
Heart lessens force and frequency pushing blood into aorta
Result: Regular, rhythmic sinewave pattern echoing throughout body
Rises into head in sustained resonance
Amplitude = 3 times average sound volume of normal heartbeat (measured with seismograph-type instrument)
E. BRAIN STIMULATION (Par. 9)
Resonance Transmission:
Resonance directly transmitted to and impacts brain
Vibration received via fluid-filled third and left ventricles (above brain stem)
Electromagnetic pulse generated
Stimulates brain to raise amplitude and frequency of brainwave output
Brain Movement in Skull:
Brain contained in tight membrane (dura)
Cushioned by thin fluid layer between dura and skull
Coherent resonance from relaxed heart reaches fluid layer
Sets up rhythmic pattern
Brain moves up and down 0.005 to 0.010 millimeters continuously
Self-reinforcing character of resonant behavior sustains movement despite minimal energy
Planetary Resonance:
Entire body functions as tuned vibrational system
Based on its own micromotion
Transfers energy in range of 6.8-7.5 Hertz
Into earth’s ionospheric cavity
Which itself resonates at 7-7.5 Hertz
Bentov’s Critical Observation:
“This is occurring at a very long wavelength of about 40,000 Km, or just about the perimeter of the planet. In other words, the signal from the movement of our bodies will travel around the world in about one seventh of a second through the electrostatic field in which we are imbedded. Such a long wavelength knows no obstacles, and its strength does not attenuate much over large distances. Naturally it will go through just about anything: metal, concrete, water, and the fields making up our bodies. It is the ideal medium for conveying a telepathic signal.“
Gateway Goal:
Rapidly induce profound calm in nervous system
Significantly lower blood pressure
Cause circulatory system, skeleton, all physical organs to vibrate coherently at ~7-7.5 cycles per second
Resulting resonance = regular, repetitive sound wave
Propagates in consonance with electrostatic field of earth
F. ENERGY ENTRAINMENT (Par. 10)
Body as Coherent Oscillator:
Body vibrating in harmony with surrounding electrostatic medium
Gateway exercises build up energy field surrounding body
Presumably using energy from earth’s field
Body now entraining because it resonates with earth
Effects:
Body’s energy field into homogeneity with environment
Promotes movement of consciousness seat into surrounding environment
Two electromagnetic medians now single energy continuum
Brain into focused coherence at higher frequency/amplitude
Entrains analogous frequencies in universe for data collection
Bodily energy levels enhanced to permit out-of-body movement
Additional Benefit:
“By resonating with the earth’s electromagnetic sphere the human body creates a surprisingly powerful carrier wave to assist the mind in communication activity with other human minds similarly tuned.”
IV. CONSCIOUSNESS AND REALITY - THE THEORETICAL FOUNDATION
A. CONSCIOUSNESS AND ENERGY (Par. 11)
Fundamental Revelation: The document now challenges basic assumptions about reality.
Matter vs Energy - The Illusion:
“The first point which needs to be made is that the two terms, matter and energy tend to be misleading if taken to indicate two distinctly different states of existence in the physical world that we know it.”
Scientific Reality:
Electrons spinning around nucleus = oscillating energy grids
Nucleus itself = oscillating energy grids
Solid matter simply does not exist
Atomic structure = oscillating energy grids surrounded by other oscillating energy grids orbiting at extraordinarily high speeds
Bentov’s Frequency Scale:
Atom nucleus vibrates at ~10²² Hertz (10 followed by 22 zeros)
At 70°F, atom oscillates at 10¹⁵ Hertz
Entire molecule = 10⁹ Hertz
Live human cell = 10³ Hertz
Critical Conclusion:
“The entire human being, brain, consciousness and all is, like the universe which surrounds him, nothing more or less than an extraordinarily complex system of energy fields.”
States of Matter:
Actually variances in state of energy
Human consciousness = function of interaction of energy in two opposite states (motion vs rest)
This validates what occultists, mystics, and Eastern religions have taught for millennia - but now in physics terminology.
B. HOLOGRAMS (Par. 12-13)
Holographic Universe Concept:
What Is A Hologram?
Energy creates, stores, retrieves meaning by projecting at certain frequencies
Three-dimensional mode creates living pattern
Bentov’s bowl example:
Three pebbles dropped in water bowl
Ripples radiate outward simultaneously
Surface flash-frozen to preserve ripple pattern
Ice removed, pebbles remain at bottom
Coherent light (laser) shone through ice
Result: Three-dimensional model of three pebbles suspended in midair
Holographic Detail:
Can encode enormous detail
Example: Holographic projection of swamp water glass
View under magnification
See small organisms invisible to naked eye in actual glass
History:
Mathematical principles worked out by Dennis Gabor (1947)
Won Nobel Prize
Laboratory demonstration only after laser invention
Lyall Watson Explanation:
“The purest kind of light available to us is that produced by a laser, which sends out a beam in which all the waves are of one frequency... When two laser beams touch, they produce an interference pattern of light and dark ripples that can be recorded on a photographic plate. And if one of the beams, instead of coming directly from the laser, is reflected first off an object such as a human face, the resulting pattern will be very complex indeed, but it can still be recorded. The record will be a hologram of the face.”
THE PART CONTAINS THE WHOLE:
Most Important Property:
“Even if we dropped our frozen hologram of the ripple pattern on the floor and broke it into a number of pieces each individual piece would recreate the entire holographic image all by itself.”
Smaller piece = fuzzier, more distorted projection
BUT: Whole projection still made
Each fragment contains information of entire hologram
Key to Creating Hologram:
Energy in motion must interact with energy at rest (nonmotion)
Pebbles = energy in motion
Water (before agitation) = energy at rest
To perceive hologram’s meaning: Pass coherent light through interference pattern
Marilyn Ferguson:
“Another feature of a hologram is its efficiency. Billions of bits of information can be stored in a tiny space. The pattern of the holographic [photograph]... is stored everywhere on the plate.”
C. THE CONSCIOUSNESS MATRIX (Par. 14-15)
Universe as Hologram:
“The universe is composed of interacting energy fields, some at rest and some in motion. It is, in and of itself, one gigantic hologram of unbelievable complexity.”
Theories - Karl Pribram & David Bohm:
Karl Pribram (neuroscientist, Stanford)
David Bohm (physicist, University of London)
Human mind is also a hologram
Attunes itself to universal hologram
By medium of energy exchange
Thereby deducing meaning and achieving consciousness
Gateway Process Operation:
Energy passes through aspects of universal hologram
Perceived by electrostatic fields comprising human mind
Holographic images projected upon mind’s electrostatic fields
Perceived/understood to extent electrostatic field operates at frequency/amplitude that can harmonize and “read” the energy carrier wave
Changes in frequency/amplitude of electrostatic field = determines configuration/character of holographic energy matrix
Mind projects this matrix to intercept meaning from holographic transmissions of universe
Making Sense of Holographic Input:
Mind compares image received with itself
Specifically: Compares with part of its own hologram that constitutes MEMORY
By registering differences in geometric form and energy frequency
Consciousness perceives
Keith Floyd (Psychologist):
“Contrary to what everyone knows is so, it may not be the brain that produces consciousness--but rather, consciousness that creates the appearance of the brain...”
Brain in Phase:
Picture holographic input with 3D grid superimposed
All energy patterns described in 3D geometry
Mathematics reduces data to 2D form
Scientists suspect human mind operates on binary “go/no go” system (like digital computers)
Bentov’s Proposition:
“Our whole reality is constructed by constantly making such comparisons.... Whenever we perceive something, we always perceive differences only.”
Hemisphere Functions in Gateway:
Right hemisphere: Primary matrix/receptor for holographic input (holistic, nonlinear, nonverbal)
Left hemisphere: Secondary matrix operating in phase with right (binary, computer-like method)
Screens data by comparison
Reduces to discrete, two-dimensional form
Gateway Success Measure (Par. 16):
“To the extent that Gateway succeeds in bringing about a refinement in energy matrix of the mind, it succeeds in expanding or altering human consciousness so that it can perceive without recourse to the intercession of the physical senses such that ever more of the universal hologram... can ultimately be perceived and understood.”
Marilyn Ferguson on Pribram/Bohm:
“Currently he is proposing a startling, all-encompassing model... His ‘holographic model’ marries brain research to theoretical physics; it accounts for normal perception and simultaneously takes the paranormal and transcendental experiences out of the supernatural by explaining them as a part of nature. Like certain strange discoveries of quantum physics, the radical reorientation of this theory suddenly makes sense of paradoxical sayings of mystics throughout the ages.”
D. SELF COGNITION (Par. 17)
What Differentiates Human Consciousness:
Humans Not Only Know, But Know That They Know:
Able to monitor process of their own thinking
Maintain awareness of it
Conduct comparative assessment
Evaluate functioning against “objective” standards
Mechanism:
Consciousness duplicates aspects of its own hologram
Projects them out
“Perceives” that projection
Compares with memory aspect (where evaluation standards stored)
Measures differences using 3D geometry
Then binary go/no go pulse
Yields verbal cognition about the self
This is the scientific explanation of self-awareness that philosophers have pondered for millennia.
V. TIME-SPACE DIMENSION AND TRANSCENDENCE
A. TIME-SPACE DIMENSION EXPLAINED (Par. 18)
The Challenge:
“To explain how and why human consciousness can be brought to transcend the limitations of time-space is the next task which must be addressed.”
Time Defined:
Physicists: Measurement of energy or force in motion
In other words: Measurement of CHANGE
For energy to be in motion: Must first be limited/confined within vibratory pattern
Confinement gives capacity for being at specific location distinguishable from other locations (SPACE)
Energy NOT Confined:
Force without limit
Without dimension
Without limits of form
It is INFINITY
Cannot move (nothing beyond infinity)
Therefore outside dimension of time
Beyond Space:
Space concept implies specific energy form limited to specific location
Absent from other locations
But in state of infinity: No boundaries
No “here” to differentiate from “there”
No sense of area
Energy uniformly extended without limit
Energy in Infinity:
No beginning, no end, no location
Conscious force
Fundamental, primal power of existence without form
State of infinite being
Completely at rest
Cannot generate holograms while utterly inactive
Retains inherent capacity for consciousness
Can receive and passively perceive holograms generated by energy in motion
Cannot be perceived by consciousness operating in active universe
“THE ABSOLUTE”:
Energy in this state of inactive infinity
Termed by physicists as energy in its absolute state
Or simply “the Absolute”
Intervening Dimensions: Between the Absolute and “material” universe:
Various intervening dimensions exist
Human consciousness in altered states may gain access
Theoretically, consciousness may continue expanding perceptual horizons
Until reaches dimension of the Absolute
At which point perception stops (Absolute generates no holograms of or about itself)
B. INTERVENING DIMENSIONS (Par. 19)
The Absolute’s Relationship to Reality:
Conscious energy in infinity (without boundaries)
Occupies EVERY dimension including time-space
But we cannot perceive it
Overlays everything
As do many intervening gradients/dimensions
Through which energies of universe pass on way to/from state of infinity
Entering Intervening Dimensions:
Human consciousness must focus with intense coherence
Frequency of energy pattern (brainwave output) accelerates
To point where resulting frequency pattern (on oscilloscope) looks virtually like solid line
Achievement of this altered consciousness state sets stage for perception of non-time-space dimensions
PLANCK’S DISTANCE:
Quantum Mechanics Principle:
Any oscillating frequency (like brainwave) reaches two points of complete rest
These constitute boundaries of each individual oscillation
Without rest points, oscillating wave pattern impossible
Rest points required to permit energy to change direction and continue vibrating
Critical Discovery:
“But it is also true that when, for an infinitesimally brief instant, that energy reaches one of its two points of rest it ‘clicks out’ of time-space and joins infinity.”
The Threshold:
Critical step out of time-space occurs when
Speed of oscillation drops below 10⁻³³ centimeters per second
This is Planck’s Distance
Bentov:
“Quantum mechanics tell us that when distances go below Planck’s Distance, which is 10⁻³³ CM, we enter, in effect, a new world.”
High-Frequency Consciousness:
Human consciousness wave pattern reaches such high frequency
Pattern of “clickouts” comes so close together
Virtual continuity in it
Portion of consciousness postulated to establish and maintain information collection function
In dimensions located between time-space and the Absolute
Alice Through the Looking Glass:
“Thus, as the almost continuous ‘clickout’ pattern establishes itself in continuous phase at speeds below Planck’s Distance but before reaching the state of total rest, human consciousness passes through the looking glass of time-space after the fashion of Alice beginning her journey into wonderland.”
Gateway Design:
Apparently designed (if used systematically and patiently)
To enable human consciousness to establish coherent perception pattern
In those dimensions where speeds below Planck’s distance apply
True whether exercising consciousness in physical body
Or after separating consciousness from physical body (out-of-body state)
C. SUBATOMIC PARTICLES (Par. 20)
“Clicking Out” Phenomenon at Quantum Level:
Dr. John Gliedman (Science Digest):
Subatomic particles communicate with each other
Once energy fields become entrained from colliding
Communication occurs during “click out phase”
In oscillation of energy fields comprising particles
Faster Than Light?
Cross-communication at velocities seemingly exceeding light speed
Reality: Einstein’s Relativity not being invalidated
Rather, communication taking place outside dimension of time-space
To which Theory of Relativity is strictly confined
Dr. Gliedman:
“Quantum theory postulates a kind of long range Siamese twin effect whenever two subatomic particles collide and then go their different ways. Even when the particles are halfway across the universe from each other, it says, they instantaneously respond to each other’s actions. And in so doing, they violate relativity’s ban on faster than light velocities.”
Tachyons: Bentov speaks of:
“...courageous physicists who are working on hypothetical particles, called ‘tachyons,’ which can move at speeds higher than light. The speed of tachyons starts just above the speed of light and ranges all the way to infinite velocities.”
D. DIMENSIONS IN-BETWEEN (Par. 21)
Nature of Intermediate Dimensions:
Bentov’s Description:
“The causal relationship between events breaks down; movements become jerky rather than smooth. Time and space may become ‘grainy’ or ‘chunky.’ Perhaps a piece of space can be traversed by a particle of matter in any direction without necessarily being synchronized with a piece of time. In short, a pair of events will occur in either time or space, the pair not being connected causally but by a random fluctuation.”
In Time-Space:
Proportional relationship between time and space
Uniform application
Certain space covered by energy at specific velocity virtually anywhere
Relationship neat and predictable
Beyond Time-Space:
Limitations on energy not uniform
Myriad distortions and incongruities
Nice neat assumptions don’t apply
But even more important: Access opened to both PAST and FUTURE
When dimension of current time-space is left behind
VI. OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE (OBE)
A. SPECIAL STATUS (Par. 22)
Enhanced Process:
“Although human consciousness can, with enough practice, move beyond the dimension of time-space and interface with other energy systems in other dimensions, the entire process is appreciably enhanced if that consciousness can be detached in large measure from the physical body before such interface is attempted.”
Advantages of OBE State:
Closer Starting Point:
Individual breaks out of time-space while out of body
Starting from point much “higher up”
Consciousness involved in “clicking out” has more time to interact beyond time-space
Less time required to traverse intervening layers
Frequency Entrainment:
Consciousness beyond time-space exposed to new energy environment
Logically tends to entrain frequency output with new environment
Greatly enhances extent of further consciousness modification
Achieves much heightened point of focus
Much more refined oscillating pattern
Self-Reinforcing Process:
Farther OBE consciousness projected beyond time-space
More its energy output enhanced
Promoting potential for still further travel
Tentative Conclusion:
“The out-of-body state may be regarded as an extremely effective way of accelerating the process of enhancing consciousness and of interfacing with dimensions beyond time-space.”
Strategic Choice:
If practitioner has choice between:
Concentrating on OBE experience exploitation
Expanding consciousness exclusively from physical base
Former appears to promise much faster and more impressive successes
B. ABSOLUTE IN PERSPECTIVE (Par. 23)
Recap of Journey: From time-space to realm of the Absolute.
The Universal Hologram:
Created by intersection of energy patterns
Generated by totality of all dimensions
Time-space included
Incredibly complex
Our Minds:
Constitute energy fields
Interact with various aspects of hologram
Deduce information
Processed through left hemisphere
Reduced to form we use for thinking
The Hologram and Absolute:
“We have implied that this hologram is the finite embodiment in active, energy form of the infinite consciousness of the Absolute.”
Definition of Absolute:
Vast pool of energy in state of perfect rest
Physical universe layered over it
From whence physical universe comes
Bentov’s Analogy:
Very deep sea
Still depths of sea = dimension of Absolute
Storm-tossed waves above = physical universe
Slightly agitated currents in between:
Represent energy in process of going into rest (approaching infinity)
Or coming out of rest
C. FROM BIG BANG TO TORUS (Par. 24-25)
Conceptual Model:
Working from “Big Bang” theory, Bentov presents model of time-space evolution and universal hologram position.
Why “Torus”:
Hologram thought to have overall shape of immense, self-contained spiral
Based on quasar distribution studies
Operating on premise: Smaller processes mirror larger ones
Pattern of electrons around atom nucleus mirrors planets orbiting suns
Bentov’s Scenario:
Quasars’ Capability:
Eject enormously concentrated beams of matter from interiors
Controlled, non-concentric version of “Big Bang”
Similar Universal Process:
Galaxies north of ours moving away faster than southern ones
Eastern and western galaxies demonstrably more distant
Substantive evidence: Jet of matter expanded into our universe has turned back upon itself
Eventually forming ovoid or egg shape
The Cosmic Egg:
“Matter” enters ovoid pattern following ejection from nucleus
Nucleus composed of extremely compressed energy
Through “white hole”
At far end of ovoid, departs via “black hole”
Time in This Model:
Measure of change occurring as energy evolves into new, complex forms
Progresses along distance from white hole side of nucleus
Around shell of “cosmic egg”
Until enters black hole
Energy expelled from infinity, confined within limits by conscious of Absolute
Achieves form and motion following ejection from white hole
Time begins as measure of cadence of evolutionary movement
As “reality” goes around shell to black hole at far end
Our Place in Time:
Galaxy distribution suggests our universe located near top of egg
Point where matter begins to fall back on itself
Explains why northern galaxies moving away more rapidly
Caught up in downturn of matter stream toward far end
Layering:
Absolute layered over cosmic egg
Sustains radiating nucleus from which original jet issued
Stream of matter moves around ovoid toward black hole destination
Will be reabsorbed into radiating nucleus, then Absolute
Generates interference pattern within cosmic egg
Constitutes universal hologram or Torus
Time Simultaneity:
“Since the Torus is being simultaneously generated by matter in all the various phases of ‘time’, it reflects the development of the universe in the past, present and future (as it would be seen from our particular perspective in one phase of time).”
Implications:
By reflecting on this model, becomes possible to “see”
How human consciousness in sufficiently altered (focused) state
Could obtain information concerning past, present, future
Since all exist in universal hologram simultaneously
Future can be seen because all consequences of past and present
Can be seen coming together in hologram
Future can be predicted or “seen” with total accuracy
Four-Dimensional Hologram:
Possible to see how implosion of energy patterns cross and recross
Creates incredibly complex four-dimensional hologram or Torus
Spiral shape reflects multi-dimensional developing pattern of evolution
All movements of energies leave their mark
Hence tell their story throughout time
VII. QUALITY AND PERSPECTIVE OF CONSCIOUSNESS
A. QUALITY OF CONSCIOUSNESS (Par. 26)
Out-of-Body State:
Involves projection of major portion of energy pattern representing human consciousness
May move freely throughout terrestrial sphere (information acquisition)
Or into other dimensions outside time-space
Perhaps interact with other forms of consciousness within universe
Definition of Consciousness:
“Consciousness is the organizing and sustaining principle that provides the impetus and guidance to bring and keep energy in motion within a given set of parameters
VII. QUALITY AND PERSPECTIVE OF CONSCIOUSNESS
A. QUALITY OF CONSCIOUSNESS (Par. 26) - Continued
Definition of Consciousness:
“Consciousness is the organizing and sustaining principle that provides the impetus and guidance to bring and keep energy in motion within a given set of parameters so that a specific reality will result.”
Self-Cognition State:
When consciousness reaches sophistication where it can perceive itself (its own hologram)
Reaches point of selfcognition
Human beings have this form of elevated consciousness
As does the Absolute
Absolute’s Consciousness:
Function of energy and its associated quality of consciousness in infinity
Omniscience and omnipotence in perceptual unity
Energy’s Return:
“When energy returns to a state of total rest within the Absolute, it returns to the continuum of consciousness in the pool of limitless, timeless perception that resides there.”
Complexity and Consciousness:
More complex an energy system in “material” state
More consciousness it possesses to maintain its reality
Our Consciousness:
Differentiated aspect of universal consciousness
Which resides within the Absolute
Accounts for organization of energy patterns constituting physical body
But distinctly separate from and superior to it
Eternal Nature:
“Since consciousness exists quite apart from and outside of reality, beyond the bounds of time-space, it, like the Absolute, has neither beginning nor end.”
Reality vs Consciousness:
Reality has both beginning and end (bounded within time-space)
Fundamental quantum of energy and associated consciousness is eternal
When reality ends, constituent energy simply returns to infinity in the Absolute
B. CONSCIOUSNESS IN PERSPECTIVE (Par. 27)
The Ultimate Question: Having established that human consciousness can:
Separate from physical reality
Interact with other intelligences in other dimensions
Is both eternal and destined for ultimate return to Absolute
“So what happens then?”
Memory’s Eternal Character:
Memory is function of consciousness
Therefore enjoys same eternal character
When consciousness returns to Absolute
It brings with it all memories accumulated through experience in reality
Not Extinction:
“The return of consciousness to the Absolute does not imply an extinction of the separate entity which the consciousness organized and sustained in reality. Rather, it suggests a differentiated consciousness which merges with and participates in the universal consciousness and infinity of the Absolute without losing the separate identity and accumulated self-knowledge which its memories confer upon it.”
What Is Lost:
Capability for generation of independent thought holograms
Since that can only be done by energy in motion
Retains power to perceive
Loses power of will or choice
What Is Gained:
“In exchange, however, this consciousness participates in the all-knowing infinite continuum of consciousness which is a characteristic of energy in the ever present.”
Accurate Observation:
“Consequently, it is accurate to observe that when a person experiences the out-of-body state he is, in fact, projecting that eternal spark of consciousness and memory which constitutes the ultimate source of his identity to let it play in and learn from dimensions both inside and outside the time-space world in which his physical component currently enjoys a short period of reality.”
VIII. GATEWAY METHOD - SPECIFIC TECHNIQUES
A. GATEWAY TRAINING PROCESS (Par. 28)
Context Established: Now having shown how and why Gateway works, and what it’s designed to achieve, time to examine specific techniques.
Purpose of Techniques:
Enable user to manipulate high energy states
Achievable if user continues working with tapes over time
Individual Variation: Time required depends on:
Sensitivity of nervous system
General state of mind
Extent of previous facility in related techniques (e.g., transcendental meditation)
Beginning Steps:
Energy Conversion Box:
Visualization device
Participant isolates extraneous concerns
Teaching individual to set aside distractions
Resonant Tuning:
Method of encouraging mind and body to achieve state of resonance
Utterance of single tone
Monotonous, protracted humming sound
Sets up feeling of vibration particularly in head
Humming along with chorus of sounds on Gateway tape
Gateway Affirmation:
Participant exposed to affirmation
Encouraged to repeat to himself as he hears it on tape
Statement that individual realizes he is more than merely physical body
That he deeply desires to expand his consciousness
B. HEMI-SYNC INTRODUCED (Par. 29)
First Exposure:
Exposed for first time to Hemi-Sync sound frequencies
Encouraged to focus on and develop perception of feelings
Which accompany synchronization of brainwaves
Progressive Physical Relaxation:
Systematic physical relaxation technique
While Hemi-Sync frequencies expanded to include:
Additional forms of “pink and white noise”
Designed to put physical body at virtual threshold of sleep
Calm left hemisphere of mind
Raise right hemisphere to state of heightened attentiveness
Energy Balloon: Once all achieved, participant invited to:
Envisage creation of “energy balloon”
Comprised of energy flow beginning at center of top of head
Extending down in all directions to feet
Energy then proceeds up through body
Back out into balloon pattern again
Purpose of Energy Balloon:
Pattern reminiscent of cosmic egg
Enhances bodily energy flow
Encourages early achievement of suitable resonant state
Designed to provide protection against conscious entities possessing lower energy levels
Participant might encounter in event of achieving out-of-body state
Precautionary purpose in unlikely event of direct projection outside terrestrial sphere
IX. ADVANCED GATEWAY TECHNIQUES
A. FOCUS 12 - EXPANDED AWARENESS (Par. 30)
Transition: Having reached Focus 10, participant now ready to:
Achieve state of sufficiently expanded awareness
Begin actually interacting with dimensions beyond physical reality
Focus 12 Defined:
State of greatly expanded awareness
Involves conscious efforts on participant’s part
Additional forms of “pink and white noise” enter sound stream
Ready for Tools: Once achieved, ready to employ series of specific techniques/”tools”
Monroe Institute characterization
Enable manipulation of newly found expanded awareness
Obtain practical, useful feedback
For promoting self-discovery and personal growth
B. PROBLEM SOLVING (Par. 30.A)
Technique:
Identify fundamental problems wishing to see solved
Fill expanded awareness with perception of these problems
Project them out into universe
Mechanism:
Enlists assistance of what Monroe Institute calls “higher self”
In other words, expanded consciousness
To interact with universal hologram
Obtain information required to solve problem
Applications:
Personal difficulties
Technical problems (physics, mathematics, etc.)
Practical administrative problems
Response Timing:
May be received almost immediately
Often come based on developing intuition over next 2-3 days
Form of Response:
Frequently: Sudden, holistic perception
Individual suddenly simply knows answer
In all ramifications and completely in context
Sometimes without even being able to put into words initially
Some cases: Form of visual symbols
Individual will “see” with mind while in Focus 12 state
Must interpret after returning to normal consciousness
C. PATTERNING (Par. 30.B)
Purpose: Use consciousness to achieve desired objectives in:
Physical sphere
Emotional sphere
Intellectual sphere
Technique:
Concentration on desired objective while in Focus 12 state
Extension of individual’s perception of objective into whole expanded consciousness
Projection into universe with intention that:
Desired objective already a matter of established achievement
Destined to be realized within specified time frame
Theoretical Basis:
“This particular methodology is based on the belief that the thought patterns generated by our consciousness in a state of expanded awareness create holograms which represent the situation we desire to bring about and, in so doing, establish the basis for actual realization of that goal.”
How It Works:
Thought-generated hologram of sought objective established in universe
Becomes aspect of reality
Interacts with universal hologram
Brings about desired objective which might not otherwise occur
Recognition of Consciousness as Source:
“In other words, the technique of patterning recognizes the fact that since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space as it applies to us if those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity.”
Important Caution:
More complicated the objective sought
More radically it departs from current reality
More time universal hologram needs to reorient reality sphere
Monroe trainers caution against attempting to force the pace
Individual could succeed in dislocating existing reality with drastic consequences
D. COLOR BREATHING (Par. 30.C)
Purpose:
Use expanded awareness and highly focused attentiveness of Focus 12
Imagine various colors in particularly intense and vivid manner
Use them to resonate with and activate body’s own energies
Fundamentally:
Healing technique
Designed to restore body and enhance physical capabilities
By balancing, revitalizing and retuning bodily energy flows
Principle:
Body’s electromagnetic field capable of altering resonance pattern
To entrain energy from earth’s electrostatic field
For its own use
Mechanism:
Various colors envisaged in imagination
Cue the mind as to which frequencies and amplitudes desired
In connection with this entrainment
And subsequent alterations in bodily energy flow patterns
Color’s Effect on Mind:
Well known that color affects human mind
Effectuality of color in certain kinds of healing is demonstrable fact
Example:
Intense blue light applied to area of physical tumescence (swelling)
Leads to relatively rapid and observable reduction in swelling
Red, and to lesser extent yellow, have quite opposite effect
Hemi-Sync Application:
External light sources NOT involved
Rather, mind is sole agent of healing and revitalization
E. ENERGY BAR TOOL (Par. 30.D)
Historical Context:
Magic wands and enchanted scepters part of folklore and occult practices of many cultures
Scepters, staffs, maces carried by monarchs and high priests
Occur with such frequency in history
Suggest items are aspects of some archetypal symbol
Human mind seems to appreciate, perhaps subliminally
Technique:
Envisage small, intensely pulsating dot of light
Participant charges in imagination with enormous energy
Until virtually pulsating
Participant extrudes dot into shape of sparkling, vibrating cylinder of energy
Then uses to channel force from universe to selected parts of body
For purposes of healing and revitalization
F. REMOTE VIEWING (Par. 30.E)
Technique:
Energy bar tool used as portal
For initiating follow-on technique called “remote viewing”
Process:
Participant turns bar of energy into whirling vortex
Through which he sends his imagination
In search of new and illuminating insights
Apparent Purpose:
Symbolism involved in vortex seems to cue subconscious
Convey instructions as to what participant wishes to do
But in terms of nonverbal symbols
Which right hemisphere of mind is capable of understanding
G. LIVING BODY MAP (Par. 30.F)
Purpose: Provides amplification for application of energy bar tool as means of healing specific areas or systems of human body.
Technique:
Configuration of participant’s body imagined
Then various major systems envisaged (nervous, circulatory)
In appropriate colors within confines of outline held in imagination
Energy bar tool applied to energizing, balancing and healing
In whatever manner participant desires
Process:
Participant visualizes various streams of colored energy
Flowing out of tool into organ system or area
Upon which revitalizing or healing application is being made
Operating Assumption:
“Since colors are the result of differing wavelengths of light, which is to say energy at various frequencies, this technique operates on the assumption that as the human body is composed of energy it can be vitalized and healed through the additive application of additional energy provided that the energy is applied in the appropriate form.”
H. FOCUS 15: TRAVEL INTO THE PAST (Par. 30.G)
Advancement: All preceding techniques conducted at Focus 12 level. Time travel into past involves further expansion of consciousness.
Additional Elements:
Inclusion of additional levels of sound on Hemi-Sync tapes
Some probably merely intensification of basic Hemi-Sync frequencies
Designed to further modify brainwave frequency and amplitude
Subtle Suggestions:
Other aspects of added sound patterns appear designed to provide:
Subtle, almost subliminal suggestions to mind
As to what is desired by way of further expanded consciousness
To support verbal suggestions and instructions also on tape
Highly Symbolic:
Even instructions highly symbolic
Time visualized as huge wheel in universe
Various spokes each giving access to different part of participant’s past
Difficulty Level:
Focus 15 is very advanced state
Extremely difficult to achieve
Probably less than 5% of all participants in any given Gateway Experience fully achieve Focus 15
During approximately seven days of training
Monroe Institute Position:
Trainers affirm that with enough practice, eventually Focus 15 can be achieved
Not only individual’s past history available for examination
Other aspects of the past with which individual has had no connection may also be accessed
I. FOCUS 21: THE FUTURE (Par. 30.H)
Most Advanced State:
Last and most advanced of all Focus states
Associated with Gateway training program
Involves movement outside boundaries of time-space (as in Focus 15)
But with attention to discovering the future rather than the past
Achievement Level:
Individual who has achieved this state has reached truly advanced level
Attainability:
Probably not attainable except in unusual circumstances
Exception: Those who have conditioned themselves through long application of meditation
Or those who have practiced long and hard through use of Hemi-Sync tapes
For period of months if not years
X. OUT-OF-BODY MOVEMENT - DETAILED DISCUSSION
A. THE PHENOMENON (Par. 31)
Why Saved for Last:
“This remarkable phenomenon has been saved for discussion in detail until last because of the interest which it occasions and special circumstances involved in its attainment.”
Monroe Institute Position:
Gateway program NOT established solely for purpose of enabling OBE
Program does NOT guarantee most participants will succeed during training
Only one tape out of many devoted to OBE techniques
Techniques: Basically designed to make it easier for individual to achieve OBE state when:
Brainwave pattern and personal energy levels have reached point
Where he is in apparent harmony with surrounding electromagnetic environment
Such that he feels he has reached threshold where separation is a possibility
Bob Monroe’s Technique: Quoted in recent magazine article:
To assist participant, particular Hemi-Sync tape concerned with OBE
Employs Beta signals of “around 2877.3 CPS” (cycles per second)
Significance:
Since 30-40 CPS considered normal range for Beta brainwave signals (wakeful state)
Apparent that Monroe Institute convinced:
Same heightened state of brainwave frequency output promoting altered states
Also important consideration in assisting achievement of OBE states
Actual OBE Techniques: Simple maneuvers:
Rolling out
Lifting out after fashion of telephone pole
Individual separates in rigid, headfirst manner
Finds himself standing at attention at foot of physical body
Sliding out through either end of body
B. ROLE OF REM SLEEP (Par. 32)
Bob Monroe’s Discovery (May 7, 1983 Gateway Class):
Ex-trainer operating in Charlottesville, Virginia
Found he could guarantee out-of-body movements
By bringing participants down into rapid eye movement (REM) state of sleep
Then use Hemi-Sync tape technique
Why This Works:
Most if not all people reputedly go into OBE state during REM sleep
REM sleep = deepest possible level of ordinary sleep
REM Sleep Characteristics:
Complete disengagement of body’s motor cortex functions from neck down
Nearly complete suppression of consciousness in left brain hemisphere
Effect: Put body in state of complete stillness (skeletal muscle structure)
Further promotes state of deep rest needed to eliminate bifurcation echo
Leaves right hemisphere of brain free to respond to instructions/suggestions on Gateway tape
Important Distinction:
Use of Hemi-Sync tapes at this point may be less a factor in actually achieving OBE
More a matter of focusing brain enough
So residual memory of having naturally achieved OBE is carried into waking state
Dreams and Altered Consciousness:
“Indeed, it may even be postulated that some dreams associated with deep levels of sleep are in fact functions of the same kind of altered consciousness involved in interaction with the universe that plays a role in all of the Focus 12, 15 and 21 states described above.”
Difference Between States:
Difference between those states and mind condition in REM sleep:
Left hemisphere almost totally disengaged in REM
Such that memory of what was achieved in altered states
Cannot usually be retrieved by conscious desire
Because left hemisphere has no knowledge of its existence or location in right hemisphere
Training for REM State Recall:
Some people can be trained to remember REM state dreams
Through intense conditioning in waking state
But even that may be more a function of:
Establishing pathways in right hemisphere
Which left hemisphere can access following reentry into wakeful state
Rather than indication of specific left hemisphere conscious involvement during REM sleep
Three Apparent Conditions for Voluntary OBE:
Achievement of state of profound quiet in body
Such that bifurcation echo fades
Resonance at approximately 7 Hertz established
Synchronization of two brain hemisphere wave patterns
Subsequent stimulation of right hemisphere of mind
To attain state of heightened alertness
(Which interferes with brain hemisphere synchronization
But not until sufficient level of enhanced frequency range first established
To help achieve OBE state)
XI. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS AND LIMITATIONS
A. INFORMATION COLLECTION POTENTIAL (Par. 33)
Primary Interest:
“The information acquisition potential associated with the out-of-body state seems to attract the most attention from the standpoint of developing practical applications for the Gateway technique.”
The Problem:
Although OBE state can apparently be achieved by many people
Without excessive expenditure of time or effort
Purposes to which it can be put currently limited by:
Fact that although individuals in that state may travel anywhere instantaneously
In either terrestrial or other spheres
Information distortion in former context remains major concern
Experimental Evidence: According to Monroe Institute trainer:
Numerous experiments conducted
Involving persons moving coast to coast in OBE state
To read series of ten computer-generated numbers in university laboratory
Although most acquired enough digits to make clear consciousness was present
None have ever succeeded in getting all ten correct
Reasons for Distortion:
Multiple Holographic Influences:
Physical reality in present not only holographic influence
Individual may encounter in OBE state
Energy patterns left by people or events at same physical site
But from PAST rather than present
Thought Forms:
Since thoughts are product of energy patterns
And energy patterns are reality
May also be possible individuals encounter thought forms
While in OBE state which mingle with physical reality
Not easily differentiated
Pseudoscopic Viewing:
As Melissa Jager writes, another potential problem area:
Holograms can be viewed pseudoscopically
That is to say inside out or backwards
Just as well as in proper perspective
Some distortions may ultimately prove traceable to this cause
Because in OBE state individual may perceive holographic energy patterns
Given off by people or things interacting in time-space reality
In somewhat distorted form
XII. BELIEF SYSTEM CONSIDERATIONS
A. ANCIENT WISDOM VALIDATED (Par. 34)
1967 - Alexandra David-Neel and Llama Yongden: From “Secret Oral Teachings in Tibetan Buddhist Sects”:
“The tangible world is movement, say the Masters, not a collection of moving objects, but movement itself. There are no objects ‘in movement,’ it is the movement which constitutes the objects which appear to us: They are nothing but movement. This movement is a continued and infinitely rapid succession of flashes of energy (in Tibetan ‘tsal’ or ‘shoug’). All objects perceptible to our senses, all phenomena of whatever kind and whatever aspect they may assume, are constituted by a rapid succession of instantaneous events.”
Hindu Sutra - Universal Hologram:
“In the heaven of Indra there is said to be a network of pearls so arranged that if you look at one you see all the others reflected in it.”
Critical Observation:
“I have cited this quotation because it shows that the concept of the universe which at least some physicists are now coming to accept is identical in its essential aspects with the one known to the learned elite in selected civilizations and cultures of high attainment in the ancient world.”
Examples of Ancient Knowledge:
Concept of cosmic egg well known to scholars of eastern religions
Theories presented not at variance with essential tenets of Judea-Christian thought
B. JUDEO-CHRISTIAN COMPATIBILITY
Visible Reality:
Concept of visible reality (the “created” world)
As being emanation of omnipotent and omniscient divinity
Who is completely unknowable in his primary state of being
Hebrew Mystical Philosophy:
“The Absolute at rest in infinity is a concept straight out of Hebrew mystical philosophy.”
Christian Trinity:
“Even the Christian concept of the Trinity shines through the description of the Absolute as presented in this paper.”
The Trinity Explained Through Physics:
The Father:
Energy totally at rest, in infinity
Fits Christian metaphysical concept of Father
The Son:
Infinite self-consciousness resident in that energy
Providing motive force of will
To bring portion of energy into motion to create reality
Corresponds with the Son
Why? In order to attain self-consciousness
Absolute must project hologram of itself and then perceive it
That hologram is mirror image of Absolute in infinity
Still exists outside time and space
But one step removed from Absolute
Is actual agent of all creation (all reality)
The Holy Spirit:
Eternal thought or concept of self
Which results from this self-consciousness
Serves Absolute as model around which evolution of time-space revolves
To ultimately attain reflection of and union with Him
That thought model perfectly reflects essence or “spirit” of Absolute
Fits Christian metaphysical description of Holy Spirit
Universal Symbol:
“Finally, our description of the universal hologram, the Torus of creation and evolution is neither new nor original. Its use as the figure of the universe, of creation developing in evolution is found in various stylized representations in virtually every religious system of antiquity, whether of eastern or western derivation.”
Examples:
Stylized labyrinth once popular in Helenic world
Spiralized version of Hebrew Tree of Life
Hindu counterpart
Chinese Spiral Through The Fourfold Powers
Ultimate Meaning:
“Mystics the world over, it seems, have perceived the universal hologram in the same spiral form and have incorporated that intuitive knowledge in their religious writings from antiquity to the present.”
XIII. LEFT BRAIN LIMITATIONS AND CULTURAL IMPLICATIONS
A. TWENTIETH CENTURY PHYSICS REVISITING ANCIENT INSIGHTS (Par. 35)
The Only Difference:
“Twentieth Century physics would seem to be revisiting insights belonging to mankind as far back as written records can take us: The only difference is that Twentieth Century physics is using a left brain, linear, quantitative style of reasoning to approach the same knowledge which the mystics of old apparently acquired in a holistic, intuitional, right brain style.”
Gateway as Tool:
“As a tool in the hands of our left brain culture, Gateway would seem to be a promising method for achieving the intuitive, holistic type of interface with the universal hologram needed to provide the context that thinkers like Einstein have sought in their labors to discover a unified field theory in physics.”
Strategic Implications: For persons in military/intelligence profession:
Whose concerns revolve around strategic issues
Tactical questions
Matters of managerial form and system
Access to new world of intuitive perception and self-reflection
Would seem to offer, in long term:
Means by which to know in truly objective way
Why This Works:
“This is so because the self-imposed limitations to balanced perception and objective logic which our cultural and personal psychological subjectivity imposes when we use the strictly left brain thinking style could be offset by the holistic form of perception associated with altered states of consciousness.”
Release from Prison:
“To the extent that we come to perceive ourselves fully in the context of that portion of the universal hologram which is the reflection of ourselves, to that extent we release ourselves from the prison of subjectivity.”
B. SELF KNOWLEDGE (Par. 36)
Ancient Axiom:
“It was axiomatic to the mystic philosophers of old that the first step in personal maturity could be expressed in the aphorism: ‘Know thyself.’”
Traditional Education:
To them, education of man undertook, as primary step:
Achievement of introverted focus
So he learned what was within himself
Before attempting to approach outside world
Their Assumption:
Rightly assumed he could not effectively evaluate and cope with world
Until he fully understood his personal psychological balance
Modern Validation:
Insights being provided by Twentieth Century psychology
Through use of various kinds of personality testing
Seem to be revalidation of this ancient intuition
But Insufficient:
“But no personality test, or series of tests, will ever replace the depth and fullness of the perception of self which can be achieved when the mind alters its state of consciousness sufficiently to perceive the very hologram of itself which it has projected into the universe in its proper context as part of the universal hologram in a totally holistic and intuitional way.”
Real Promise:
“This would seem to be one of the real promise of the Gateway Experience from the standpoint of its ability to provide a portal through which, based on months if not years of practice, the individual may pass in his search to find self, personal effectuality, and truth in the larger sense.”
XIV. MOTIVATIONAL ASPECT AND PRACTICAL IMPLEMENTATION
A. MOTIVATIONAL ASPECT (Par. 37)
Step by Step Procedure:
Involves repetitive practice of techniques concerned
Using each new insight as means of penetrating farther
During next practice session
Rate of Progress:
“But the rate of progress is so much faster with the Gateway approach than it is with transcendental meditation or other forms of mental self-discipline and its horizons seem to be so much wider that the discipline needed to practice it would seem to be within the means of even the impatient, result oriented, skeptical pragmatist of our society.”
Comparison to Eastern Discipline:
“Unlike yoga and other forms of eastern mental discipline, Gateway does not require the infinite patience and total personal subservience to and faith in a system of discipline designed to absorb all the individual’s energies over most of a lifetime.”
Rapid Feedback:
Rather, will begin to produce at least minimal results within relatively short time
Such that enough feedback available to motivate and energize individual
To continue working with it
Speed Factors:
“Indeed, the speed with which an individual may expect to progress seems less a function of the number of hours spent practicing than it is a question of the speed with which he or she is able to use the insights gained to release anxieties and stresses within both the mind and the body.”
Energy Blockages:
These points of energy blockage seem to provide principal barriers
To achieving enhanced energy states and focus of mind needed for rapid progression
The More Compulsive:
The more “uptight” individual may be at outset
More barriers he or she will initially encounter
To achieving deep or immediate experience
But as insights begin to come and blockages begin to dissolve
Way ahead becomes increasingly clear
Value of Gateway moves from intellectual assessment to personal experience
XV. CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS
A. SOUND RATIONAL BASIS (Par. 38)
Conclusion:
“There is a sound, rational basis in terms of physical science parameters for considering Gateway to be plausible in terms of its essential objectives.”
Expected Results:
“Intuitional insights of not only personal but of a practical and professional nature would seem to be within bounds of reasonable expectations.”
Requirement for Acceleration:
“However, a phased approach for entering the Gateway Experience in an accelerated mode would seem to be required if the time needed to reach advanced states of altered consciousness is to be brought within more manageable limits from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential.”
B. RECOMMENDED PHASED APPROACH
The Most Promising Approach:
STEP A: Begin by using Gateway Hemi-Sync tapes
Achieve enhanced brain focus
Induce hemisphere synchronization
STEP B: Then add strong REM sleep frequencies
Induce left brain quiescence
Deep physical relaxation
STEP C: Provide hypnotic suggestion
Designed to enable individual to induce deep autohypnotic state at will
STEP D: Use autohypnotic suggestion
Attain much enhanced focus of concentration and motivation
In rapidly progressing through Focus 12 exercises
STEP E: Repeat steps A and B
Following use of autohypnotic suggestion
That OBE movement will occur and be remembered
STEP F: Repeat step E
Achieve facility in gaining OBE state under conscious control
Alter hypnotic suggestion to stress ability to consciously control OBE movement
Maintain it even after REM sleep state ends
STEP G: Approach Focus 15 and 21 objectives
(Escape from time-space and interact within new dimensions)
From the out-of-body perspective
STEP H: Use multi-focus approach
To solve problem of distortion in terrestrial information gathering trips
Involves use of three individuals in OBE state:
One viewing target object here, in time-space
One viewing it at Focus 15 as it slips into immediate past
One viewing it at Focus 21 as it slips from immediate future
Debrief all three and compare data from three points of view
If care taken to ensure three all go OBE together, in same environment
Their consciousness energy systems should resonate in sympathetic oscillation
Can tune in to same target on different planes (dimensions) with greater effectiveness
STEP I: Encourage pursuit of full self knowledge
By all individuals involved in foregoing experiments
To enhance objectivity in OBE observation and thinking
Remove personal energy blockages likely to retard rapid progress
STEP J: Be intellectually prepared
To react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms
When time-space boundaries are exceeded
STEP K: Arrange to have groups of people in Focus 12 state
Unite their altered consciousness
To build holographic patterns around sensitive areas
To repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences
STEP L: Encourage more advanced Gateway participants
To build holographic patterns of successful attainment and rapid progress
For advanced colleagues to assist them in progressing through Gateway system
Final Hope:
“If these experiments are carried through, it is to be hoped that we will truly find a gateway to Gateway and to the realm of practical application for the whole system of techniques which comprise it.”
XVI. CONNECTION TO GREAT RESET AND ARRABITO’S ANALYSIS
A. PARALLEL TECHNOLOGIES AND PHILOSOPHIES
1. Consciousness Manipulation:
Gateway Document Shows:
Military/intelligence active interest in consciousness alteration
Techniques to bypass rational left-brain defenses
Methods to access “higher” or “expanded” consciousness
Interface with non-physical entities
Arrabito Warned About:
Spiritualism as Luciferian deception
Meditation/transcendental states as demonic contact points
Kundalini as serpent power (satanic)
Communications with “spirit guides” = demonic entities
Great Reset Connection:
Transhumanism involves consciousness expansion/alteration
“Singularity” concept = merging human and AI consciousness
Yuval Noah Harari: “Humans are hackable animals”
WEF promoting mindfulness, meditation as workplace tools
Brain-computer interfaces (Neuralink, etc.)
2. Ancient Occult Practices Validated:
Gateway Document Admits:
“The concept of the universe which at least some physicists are now coming to accept is identical in its essential aspects with the one known to the learned elite in selected civilizations and cultures of high attainment in the ancient world.”
What This Means:
Military intelligence studying same phenomena as ancient mystery schools
Freemasonry, Theosophy, Kabbalah had correct understanding
Eastern mysticism (Hindu/Buddhist) accurately described reality
“Occult” means “hidden knowledge” - now being scientifically validated
XVI. CONNECTION TO GREAT RESET AND ARRABITO’S ANALYSIS
A. PARALLEL TECHNOLOGIES AND PHILOSOPHIES
Arrabito’s Point Confirmed:
What elites called “occult” or “esoteric knowledge” was REAL
Ancient Babylon, Egypt, India had access to this knowledge
Secret societies preserved and developed it through Middle Ages
Now being weaponized by military/intelligence establishments
Presented in “scientific” language to remove “stigma”
3. The Holographic Universe and “All Is One”:
Gateway Document States:
Universe is one gigantic hologram
Each part contains the whole
All consciousness interconnected
Individual consciousness = differentiated aspect of universal consciousness
Upon death, consciousness returns to “the Absolute” with memories intact
No extinction, just merger with infinite consciousness
This Is Identical To:
Hindu concept of Brahman (universal consciousness)
Buddhist concept of Nirvana (merging with universal mind)
New Age teaching: “We are all one”
Theosophy’s teaching: Man is god, part of universal divine consciousness
Alice Bailey’s externalization of the hierarchy
Luciferian philosophy: Man becoming god through enlightenment
Arrabito’s Warning:
This is the ancient lie: “Ye shall be as gods”
Satan’s deception in Garden of Eden
Denies personal God, accountability, judgment
Replaces Creator-creature distinction with pantheism
Makes man his own god through “expanded consciousness”
Great Reset Parallel:
Transhumanism: Humans transcending biological limitations
Merging with AI = merging with collective consciousness
Hive mind concept = universal hologram
“You’ll own nothing and be happy” = dissolving individual identity
Emphasis on “collective good” over individual rights
Social credit system = enforced conformity to collective consciousness
4. Out-of-Body Experience and Astral Projection:
Gateway Document:
Actively developing techniques for reliable OBE
Military interest in remote viewing (proven in declassified Stargate Project)
Ability to travel anywhere instantaneously in OBE state
Access to past and future information
Contact with “intelligent, non-corporal energy forms”
Arrabito’s Framework:
Astral projection = demonic deception
“Spirit guides” = fallen angels/demons
Mediums/channelers = possessed individuals
Ancient shamans used same techniques
Witchcraft covens practice astral projection
New Age movement promotes this as “spiritual evolution”
Historical Occult Practice:
Egyptian initiates in pyramids seeking OBE
Hindu/Buddhist meditation for same purpose
Tibetan monks’ “dream yoga”
Native American vision quests
Shamanic journeying
Medieval alchemists’ “spiritual projection”
Modern Military Application:
Remote viewing programs (acknowledged)
Psychic spying during Cold War
Information gathering through altered states
Psi-ops (psychological operations using paranormal)
5. Contact with Non-Physical Entities:
Gateway Document (Step J):
“Be intellectually prepared to react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms when time-space boundaries are exceeded.”
This Officially Acknowledges:
Non-physical intelligent entities exist
Practitioners will encounter them
Military expects these contacts
Need preparation for these encounters
Gateway Document (Step K):
“Arrange to have groups of people in Focus 12 state unite their altered consciousness to build holographic patterns around sensitive areas to repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences.”
This Admits:
Some entities are “unwanted”
They can interfere with operations
Need protection against them
Group consciousness can create protective barriers
Arrabito’s Identification:
These entities = demons/fallen angels
Masquerading as “ascended masters,” “space brothers,” “spirit guides”
Same entities contacted by:
Spiritualist mediums
Theosophists (Blavatsky’s “Secret Masters”)
Alice Bailey’s “Tibetan Master”
Channelers in New Age movement
UFO contactees
Shamans and witch doctors
Biblical Framework:
Ephesians 6:12: “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”
2 Corinthians 11:14: “Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light”
1 Timothy 4:1: “In latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils”
6. Frequency and Resonance - The 7 Hz Connection:
Gateway Document Emphasizes:
Body resonating at 7-7.5 Hz
Earth’s ionosphere resonates at 7-7.5 Hz (Schumann Resonance)
This creates “ideal medium for conveying telepathic signal”
Heart rhythm synchronization at ~7 Hz
Bentov: Signal travels around world in 1/7th second
Occult Connection:
Seven sacred number in all mystery religions
Seven chakras in kundalini system
Seven-headed serpent/dragon universal symbol
Seven notes in musical scale
Seven colors in spectrum
Seven “rays” in Theosophy
Seven levels of consciousness in esotericism
Arrabito Documented:
Seven-headed dragon = Satan/Lucifer
Found in every ancient culture worldwide
Revelation 12: Dragon with seven heads
Babylon, Egypt, India, China, Greece, Rome
Mayan, Aztec, Native American
All worship same seven-headed serpent entity
7. Kundalini as “Scientific” Phenomenon:
Gateway Document Validates Kundalini:
Bentov’s biomedical model of kundalini
Energy rising up spine
Stimulation of chakra points
Acoustic standing waves in brain
Self-stimulation of pleasure centers
“Bliss states” from energy circulation
Can be triggered by 4-7 Hz vibrations
This Scientifically Validates:
Hindu serpent power (kundalini shakti)
Seven chakras along spine
Ida, pingala, sushumna energy channels
Tantric practices
Yoga techniques
Transcendental meditation effects
Arrabito’s Warning:
Kundalini = serpent power = satanic
Same entity (seven-headed dragon) worldwide
Seeking to possess/control practitioners
Presented as “spiritual evolution”
Actually opening to demonic influence
Many experience psychosis, not enlightenment
Military Interest:
Document states exposure to 4-7 Hz can trigger kundalini
Raises question: Are they developing kundalini weapons?
Frequency-based mind control?
Mass consciousness alteration through environmental frequencies?
Connection to HAARP, 5G, other electromagnetic systems?
B. STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS
1. Military/Intelligence Weaponization of Occult:
What Gateway Document Reveals:
US Army Intelligence seriously studying occult phenomena
Attempting to develop reliable, trainable techniques
Goal: “Organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential”
Not fringe research - official Commander-level assessment
Suggests operational deployment capability desired
Applications:
Remote viewing (information gathering)
Psychic spying
Influencing enemy consciousness
Protecting against enemy psychic attacks
Accessing future probabilities for strategic planning
Consciousness-based weapons
Historical Context:
Soviet Union had extensive psi programs
CIA’s Stargate Project (remote viewing)
MKUltra mind control experiments
Montauk Project allegations
Current black budget programs unknown
2. Connection to Great Reset Transhumanism:
Consciousness Technology Convergence:
Gateway = Biological/Spiritual Method:
Sound frequencies
Meditation techniques
Altered states
Consciousness expansion
Interface with universal hologram
Transhumanism = Technological Method:
Brain-computer interfaces
Neural implants (Neuralink)
AI consciousness merger
Collective hive mind
Digital immortality
Same Goal:
Transcend biological limitations
Access “higher” consciousness
Merge individual into collective
Achieve god-like powers
Escape physical reality constraints
WEF’s Vision:
Harari: “Humans are hackable animals”
Schwab: “Fusion of physical, digital, biological”
Brain implants normalized by 2030
Direct brain-to-brain communication
Thoughts uploaded to cloud
Digital immortality through consciousness upload
3. Mass Initiation Agenda:
Alice Bailey Predicted (1940s-1950s):
“Externalization of the Hierarchy”
Mass initiation of humanity
Into mysteries of new age
Guided by “ascended masters”
Preparation for “The Christ” (Maitreya)
New world religion
Luciferian philosophy mainstream
Gateway Document Shows:
Technology now exists for mass consciousness alteration
Techniques can be taught systematically
“Organization-wide exploitation” possible
Group consciousness manipulation
Protection through group holographic patterns
Great Reset Implementation:
COVID lockdowns = mass ritual/trauma
Synchronized global behavior modification
Media creating collective thought-forms
Social media as consciousness manipulation
“Build Back Better” = global unified vision
“Stakeholder capitalism” = collective over individual
Universal Basic Income = dependency/compliance
Digital ID = monitoring/controlling consciousness participation
Potential Scenarios:
Mass meditation events (globally synchronized)
5G/6G frequency coordination with consciousness alteration
Chemtrails/atmospheric manipulation affecting brainwave states
Pharmaceutical enhancement of altered states
Media/entertainment inducing trance states
Combination of all above for global initiation event
4. The “Encounter” - Preparing for Deception:
Gateway Document Step J:
“Be intellectually prepared to react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms when time-space boundaries are exceeded.”
Combined with UFO/UAP Disclosure:
Pentagon admitting UFO/UAP reality
Government releasing footage
Mainstream media normalizing topic
Scientists studying phenomenon
Religious leaders preparing statements
Potential Master Deception:
“Space brothers” arriving to help humanity
Presenting as advanced benevolent beings
Offering technology, wisdom, peace
Claiming to have seeded life on Earth
Explaining religions as cargo cults
Proposing new universal spirituality
Demanding global government for contact
Leading worship of “the Beast”
Arrabito’s Framework:
This is Lucifer’s ultimate deception
Fallen angels appearing as “aliens”
2 Thessalonians 2:9-11: “Strong delusion”
Preparing world to reject Jesus’s return
When Christ returns in clouds with angels
World will think it’s “hostile alien invasion”
Will unite against “threat from Orion” (where Jesus comes from)
As foretold in Revelation
Gateway Connection:
Military already in contact with these entities
Developing protocols for interaction
Learning their communication methods
Perhaps coordinating with them
Building infrastructure for mass contact
5. Energy Blockages and Compliance:
Gateway Document (Par. 37):
“These points of energy blockage seem to provide the principal barriers to achieving the enhanced energy states and focus of mind needed for rapid progression. The more compulsive, the more ‘uptight’ the individual may be at the outset the more barriers he or she will initially encounter.”
Translation:
Resistance to altered consciousness = “energy blockage”
Critical thinking = “uptight”
Anxiety about losing control = “barrier”
Attachment to individual identity = “compulsive”
Solution: Dissolve boundaries, release control, surrender individuality
Great Reset Psychological Conditioning:
Meditation/mindfulness in schools, workplaces
Teaching children to “quiet the mind”
Discouraging critical thinking as “negative”
Promoting “go with the flow”
Relativism: “Your truth vs my truth”
Collectivism over individualism
Conformity as virtue
Resistance = ignorance/hatred
6. The Absolute = Lucifer?:
Gateway Document Description of “The Absolute”:
Infinite consciousness
Source of all reality
Cannot be perceived directly
Generates universal hologram
All consciousness returns to it
No extinction of individual identity
But loss of will/choice
Participation in “all-knowing infinite continuum”
This Matches:
Hindu Brahman (impersonal universal consciousness)
Buddhist Nirvana (dissolution of self into void)
Gnostic Pleroma (fullness of divine)
Kabbalistic Ein Sof (infinite)
New Age “Source”
Luciferian teaching: Universal consciousness = Lucifer
Biblical God vs “The Absolute”:
Biblical God:
Personal relationship possible
Retains individual will and choice
Maintains distinct identity
Communion without absorption
Love requires free will
Individual accountability
Personal immortality
“The Absolute”:
Impersonal force
Loss of individual will
Identity merged into collective
Absorption without distinction
No accountability (all is one)
No real choice (deterministic)
Collective consciousness only
David Spangler (New Age Leader):
“The being who helps man reach this point is Lucifer, the angel of man’s evolution, the Spirit of Light in the microcosmic world.”
Conclusion: Gateway’s “Absolute” = Luciferian universal consciousness = Antithesis of Biblical God
C. CONTROL MECHANISMS
1. Frequency-Based Mass Mind Control:
Gateway Reveals:
Specific frequencies alter consciousness
4-7 Hz triggers kundalini
7-7.5 Hz creates planetary resonance
Beat frequencies bypass conscious awareness
Subliminal suggestions effective
Can be delivered through various media
Potential Applications:
Cell tower networks broadcasting consciousness-altering frequencies
5G millimeter waves affecting neural patterns
HAARP ionospheric modification affecting planetary resonance
Smart meters in homes transmitting specific frequencies
“Smart cities” as consciousness control grids
WiFi, Bluetooth, constant electromagnetic bombardment
Combined with:
Pharmaceutical interventions (SSRIs, etc.)
Fluoride in water (calcifies pineal gland)
Food additives affecting brain chemistry
Vaccines potentially containing nanoparticles
Chemtrails/geoengineering affecting atmospheric resonance
2. Predictive Programming Through Media:
Gateway Concept - “Patterning”:
“Thought patterns generated by our consciousness in a state of expanded awareness create holograms which represent the situation we desire to bring about... consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space.”
Application to Mass Consciousness:
If millions think same thoughts simultaneously
Creates powerful holographic pattern in universal field
This pattern then manifests in physical reality
Media controls what millions think about
Therefore media shapes reality
Examples:
Pandemic simulations before COVID
Cyberattack scenarios (Cyber Polygon)
Climate catastrophe predictions
Economic collapse warnings
Civil unrest programming
Alien disclosure preparation
Each “Prediction” = Reality Creation:
Not just warning
Actually manifesting the event
Through collective consciousness focus
Media = tool for mass reality creation
Entertainment = ritual magic
3. Ritual Trauma and Collective Initiation:
Ancient Mystery Schools:
Initiations involved trauma, fear, near-death
To break down ego boundaries
Create altered consciousness
Receptivity to new teachings
Bonding with group consciousness
Modern Mass Trauma Events:
9/11
2008 financial crisis
COVID-19 lockdowns
War threats
Climate alarmism
Continuous crisis state
Effects:
Population in chronic stress/fear
Cortisol affects brain function
Heightened suggestibility
Seeking authority figures for safety
Willing to surrender freedom for security
Group conformity increases
Lockdowns as Initiation:
Isolation = sensory deprivation
Masks = loss of identity
Social distancing = separation from human connection
Economic destruction = dependency
Constant fear = trauma
Emerging into “new normal” = rebirth into new order
4. Hive Mind Development:
Gateway Group Techniques (Steps K & L):
Groups in Focus 12 unite altered consciousness
Build holographic patterns around sensitive areas
Repulse unwanted presences
Advanced participants create success patterns
For others to follow
This Describes:
Collective consciousness weaponization
Group mind protection/attack
Consciousness synchronization
Telepathic coordination
Hive mind operation
Social Media as Training:
Teaches collective thinking
Mob mentality development
Viral memes = synchronized thought patterns
Cancel culture = group consciousness enforcement
Echo chambers = resonant frequency chambers
Algorithms = consciousness herding
“Trending” = mass focus directing
Transhumanist Goal:
Brain-to-brain interfaces
Thoughts shared automatically
Collective problem solving
Hive mind “efficiency”
Individual thought deprecated
Groupthink enforced technologically
5. Spiritual Warfare Implications:
Gateway Protection Methods (Step K):
“Build holographic patterns around sensitive areas to repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences.”
This Admits:
Consciousness can be attacked
Protection needed against hostile entities
Group consciousness stronger than individual
Holographic patterns = energy shields
Biblical Protection:
Ephesians 6:10-18: Armor of God
Prayer in Jesus’s name
Authority through Christ
Holy Spirit indwelling
Blood of Jesus covering
Word of God as sword
The Difference:
Gateway: Human consciousness creates protection
Biblical: God’s power provides protection
Gateway: Group energy fields
Biblical: Individual relationship with God
Gateway: Self-generated hologram
Biblical: God’s sovereign power
Arrabito’s Testimonies:
Man with 119 spirit guides fled in terror when offered deliverance
Possessed individuals freed by Jesus’s name alone
Witch doctor powers vanish at mention of Christ
Occultist’s manifestations cease with Bible reading
Why This Matters:
Gateway teaches self-salvation through consciousness
Biblical teaching: Salvation only through Christ
Gateway: Man can protect himself
Biblical: Only God can protect against Satan
Gateway: All paths lead to same place
Biblical: Narrow way vs broad way
D. THE ULTIMATE DECEPTION
1. Scientific Legitimization of Occultism:
Gateway’s Real Purpose: As stated in document opening:
“I found it necessary to use physics to bring the whole phenomenon of out-of-body states into the language of physical science to remove the stigma of its occult connotations.”
Strategy:
Ancient occult practices REAL
Always worked for initiated elite
But stigma prevented mass adoption
Now using “science” to legitimize
Remove association with “evil”
Present as natural human potential
Encourage widespread participation
This Mirrors:
Theosophy’s goal: Unite science and religion
New Age movement’s scientific mysticism
Quantum mysticism movement
Consciousness studies in universities
Mindfulness in secular contexts
Yoga as “exercise” not spiritual practice
Result:
Millions practice occult techniques
Without recognizing spiritual danger
Because presented in scientific language
“It’s just physics and biology”
“No religion involved”
Meanwhile, opening to same demonic entities
2. All Paths Lead to Rome:
Gateway Document (Par. 34): Emphasizes compatibility with:
Tibetan Buddhism
Hindu philosophy
Hebrew mysticism (Kabbalah)
Christian Trinity (reinterpreted)
Ancient mystery religions
Message:
All religions teaching same truth
Different cultural expressions
Same ultimate reality
All paths lead to “the Absolute”
Unity consciousness the goal
This Is:
One world religion preparation
Undermining exclusive claims of Christianity
Promoting religious syncretism
New Age core teaching
Luciferian philosophy
Biblical Response:
John 14:6: “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me”
Acts 4:12: “Neither is there salvation in any other”
1 Timothy 2:5: “One mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus”
3. The Cosmic Christ Deception:
Gateway’s Trinity Explanation:
Father = Energy at rest
Son = Self-consciousness of Absolute projecting hologram
Holy Spirit = Thought model of self
This Removes:
Personal God
Historical Jesus of Nazareth
Substitutionary atonement
Bodily resurrection
Second coming in clouds
Replaces With:
Impersonal force
“Christ consciousness” available to all
Enlightenment through consciousness expansion
Death as transition, not judgment
Evolution toward godhood
New Age “Christ”:
Not Jesus of Nazareth
“Christ” = consciousness level
Jesus “achieved Christ consciousness”
Buddha also “achieved” it
Krishna also “achieved” it
We all can “achieve” it
Maitreya coming to lead mass initiation
Gateway Supports This:
By reinterpreting Trinity
Making it compatible with Eastern thought
Presenting as universal truth
Accessible through consciousness techniques
No need for faith in Jesus specifically
4. Preparation for the Mark:
Revelation 13:16-17:
“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
Gateway Consciousness Technology:
Focus on forehead (third eye, pineal gland)
Right hand techniques (energy manipulation)
Altered consciousness as normal state
Group consciousness participation required
Unable to function without collective connection
Transhumanist Mark:
Brain implant technology
Connected to AI collective
Required for economic participation
Monitors and controls thoughts
Rewards compliance, punishes dissent
Alters consciousness automatically
Spiritual Mark:
Acceptance of Beast system
Worship of Antichrist
Participation in collective consciousness
Merging with Luciferian hive mind
Rejection of individual relationship with God
Submission to “the Absolute” = Lucifer
Gateway Training:
Normalizes altered consciousness
Makes collective consciousness desirable
Teaches dependence on group energy
Prepares for hive mind acceptance
Removes stigma from consciousness merger
Presents as evolution, not damnation
5. Time-Space Transcendence = Eternal Perspective:
Gateway Claims:
Can access past, present, future simultaneously
Universal hologram contains all time
Consciousness not bound by time-space
Can predict future with total accuracy
Can alter reality through thought patterns
If True, Why Doesn’t Satan Just Win?:
Biblical Answer:
Satan bound by God’s sovereignty
Knows his time is short (Revelation 12:12)
Cannot alter God’s plan
Can only deceive within permitted bounds
Already defeated at Calvary
Final judgment certain
Gateway Omits:
God’s sovereign control over time
Satan’s limited power
Predetermined end of rebellion
Judgment day certainty
Lake of fire awaiting Satan and followers
The Lie:
“You can control reality with your mind”
“You can access universal knowledge”
“You can become god”
Meanwhile, leading to damnation
The Truth:
Only God transcends time-space as Creator
Humans are creatures, not creators
Playing with consciousness = playing with fire
Demons eager to deceive, possess, destroy
Only Jesus saves from this deception
XVII. CRITICAL WARNINGS AND CONCLUSIONS
A. FOR CHRISTIANS
1. This Is Not Science Fiction:
This is official US Army Intelligence document from 1983:
Commander-level assessment
Intended for operational deployment
Based on extensive research and testing
Represents decades of development since then
Technology now far more advanced
Likely widely deployed in black programs
2. The Danger Is Real:
Gateway document explicitly warns:
Contact with non-physical entities likely
Some entities “unwanted”
Protection needed
Group consciousness manipulation possible
Reality can be altered through thought
Biblical Christians must understand:
These entities are demons
This technology opens doors to demonic influence
Presented as “natural human potential”
Extremely dangerous to practice
Can lead to possession, mental breakdown, spiritual death
3. Meditation and Mindfulness:
Not All the Same:
Christian meditation: Filling mind with Scripture, focusing on God
Eastern meditation: Emptying mind, achieving “no-mind” state
Gateway meditation: Opening to universal consciousness
Scripture:
Joshua 1:8: “Meditate therein day and night”
Psalm 1:2: “In his law doth he meditate day and night”
Philippians 4:8: “Think on these things”
Christian meditation = ACTIVE filling with truth Occult meditation = PASSIVE emptying for entity entry
Be Warned:
“Christian yoga” is oxymoron
“Christian mindfulness” may be Trojan horse
Contemplative prayer (mystical) vs Biblical prayer
Test everything against Scripture
4. Entertainment and Media:
Gateway shows:
Subliminal frequencies affect consciousness
Beat patterns entrain brainwaves
Images create holographic patterns in mind
Be Discerning About:
Music (frequency, lyrics, intent)
Movies/TV (symbolism, messaging, frequency)
Video games (altered states, violence, occult themes)
Social media (consciousness manipulation, addiction)
Philippians 4:8:
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
5. The Name of Jesus:
Arrabito’s testimonies confirmed:
Demons flee at Jesus’s name
No contest between Christ’s power and Satan’s
Occult manifestations cease with Biblical authority
Protection available through relationship with Christ
Acts 4:12:
“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
Not magic formula, but:
Relationship with Jesus Christ
Authority delegated by Him
Faith in His finished work
Indwelling Holy Spirit
Covered by His blood
B. FOR TRUTH SEEKERS
1. Question Everything:
If US Military Intelligence in 1983:
Validated ancient occult practices
Developed systematic consciousness alteration
Confirmed contact with non-physical entities
Sought “organization-wide exploitation”
What exists now, 40+ years later?:
Far more advanced techniques
Widespread deployment
Integration with modern technology
Mass population application
Combined with AI, nanotech, biotech
2. The Great Convergence:
Multiple agendas merging:
Occult knowledge (ancient)
Secret society plans (centuries)
Military/intelligence technology (decades)
Transhumanist philosophy (current)
Great Reset implementation (now)
All pointing toward same goal
That Goal:
One world government
One world religion
One world economic system
Mass consciousness manipulation
Humanity merged into collective
Worship of Lucifer/Antichrist
3. It’s Not About Technology:
Ultimate battle is spiritual:
Technology just a tool
Real war is for souls
Between God and Satan
Between truth and lies
Between freedom and slavery
Between eternal life and eternal death
Don’t be deceived by:
Scientific language
“Natural human potential” claims
“Evolution of consciousness”
“Ancient wisdom”
“All paths lead to truth”
These are lies dressed in modern garb Same serpent, same deception: “Ye shall be as gods”
4. There Is Hope:
Jesus Christ:
Is the way, truth, and life
Defeated Satan at the cross
Offers forgiveness and salvation
Provides protection from evil
Guarantees eternal life
Will return to establish His kingdom
Romans 10:9-10:
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
2 Corinthians 6:2:
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
C. FINAL SYNTHESIS: THREE DOCUMENTS, ONE AGENDA
ARRABITO (1988): Exposed spiritual conspiracy
Ancient Luciferian deception
Through spiritualism, occultism, secret societies
Leading to New Age mass initiation
Preparation for false Christ
GATEWAY (1983): Validated occult technology
Scientific confirmation of spiritual realities
Military development of consciousness weapons
Techniques for mass consciousness manipulation
Contact with non-physical entities
GREAT RESET (2020+): Implementation phase
Economic restructuring for control
Transhumanism for consciousness merger
Digital ID/currency for tracking/limiting
Social credit for behavioral modification
All leading to Mark of Beast system
The Pattern:
1. Ancient Foundation: (Babylon to present)
Mystery religions preserved occult knowledge
Secret societies developed and transmitted
Lucifer worship at core
Goal: Man becoming god
2. Modern Validation: (19th-20th centuries)
Spiritualism revived practices
Theosophy systematized teachings
Science began confirming phenomena
Military weaponized techniques
3. Technological Enhancement: (20th-21st centuries)
Electronics enable mass consciousness manipulation
Computers allow surveillance and control
Internet connects global hive mind
AI provides collective consciousness infrastructure
Biotech enables human modification
4. Current Implementation: (Now)
Great Reset restructuring economy
Pandemic normalized behavioral control
Climate agenda justifies restrictions
Transhumanism marketed as evolution
New Age spirituality replacing Christianity
UFO disclosure preparing for “space brothers”
All converging on global system
5. Final Phase: (Soon)
Economic collapse forcing acceptance of new system
Mark of Beast (chip/quantum dot tattoo)
One world government under Antichrist
One world religion worshiping Lucifer
Mass delusion/deception
Persecution of true Christians
Return of Jesus Christ to judge
We Are Here Now.
The Choice:
Option 1: Follow the broad way
Trust “the science”
Embrace consciousness expansion
Accept transhumanist enhancement
Join collective hive mind
Receive the mark
Worship the Beast
Result: Lake of Fire (Revelation 20:15)
Option 2: Follow the narrow way
Trust God’s Word
Resist deception
Refuse the mark
Maintain individual relationship with God
Endure persecution
Remain faithful unto death
Result: Eternal life with Christ
Matthew 7:13-14:
“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”
Revelation 3:20:
“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”
XVIII. RECOMMENDED ACTION STEPS
For Individuals:
Accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior (if not already)
Read and study the Bible daily
Pray without ceasing
Avoid all occult practices (yoga, meditation, astrology, tarot, channeling, etc.)
Be extremely discerning about media consumption
Limit electromagnetic exposure where possible
Build community with like-minded believers
Prepare spiritually for coming persecution
Share the Gospel while there is still time
Look up, for your redemption draws nigh (Luke 21:28)
For Families:
Remove occult influences from home
Protect children from indoctrination
Consider homeschooling or Christian education
Limit technology use (especially for children)
Establish family worship and Bible study
Teach discernment about spiritual dangers
Prepare for potential persecution
Build support network of trusted believers
For Churches:
Teach on spiritual warfare and end times
Expose occult infiltration (New Age, contemplative prayer, etc.)
Warn about Great Reset and transhumanism
Strengthen believers for persecution
Equip for evangelism in difficult times
Create support systems for those who resist the system
Stand firm on Biblical truth regardless of cost
XIX. DEEPER ANALYSIS: SPECIFIC GATEWAY TECHNIQUES AND OCCULT PARALLELS
A. THE GATEWAY AFFIRMATION - INVOCATION RITUAL
Gateway Affirmation (Par. 28-29): Document states participant repeats affirmation:
“A statement to the effect that the individual realizes that he is more than merely a physical body and that he deeply desires to expand his consciousness.”
Why This Matters:
1. Declaration of Intent:
In occult practice, verbal declaration = invocation
Speaking aloud creates vibration/frequency
Declares intention to spiritual realm
Opens doorway for entities to respond
Similar to magic spells, incantations
Biblical Warning:
Matthew 12:36-37: “Every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.”
Words have power to bind spiritually
2. Denial of Physical Reality: “More than merely a physical body” = Gnostic heresy
Physical world evil/illusion
True self is spiritual essence
Body is prison to escape
Contradicts Genesis 1:31 “very good”
Biblical Truth:
Humans are physical AND spiritual beings
Body is temple of Holy Spirit (1 Cor 6:19)
Resurrection will be bodily (1 Cor 15)
Physical creation matters to God
3. Desire for Consciousness Expansion: “Deeply desires to expand his consciousness” = Seeking forbidden knowledge
Same temptation as Garden of Eden
Wanting to “be as gods, knowing...”
Pride: Thinking human consciousness should expand beyond God-given limits
Opening to demonic influence
Parallel to Occult Oaths:
Freemasonic oaths and obligations
Theosophical Society pledges
Wiccan initiation vows
All declare intention to seek “hidden knowledge”
All open practitioner to spiritual entities
B. THE ENERGY BALLOON - OCCULT PROTECTION CIRCLE
Gateway Energy Balloon (Par. 29):
“Envisage creation of an ‘energy balloon’ comprised of an energy flow beginning at the center of the top of the head and extending down in all directions to the feet. The energy involved in this flow then proceeds up through the body and back out into the balloon pattern again.”
Purpose Stated:
“Pattern very reminiscent of the cosmic egg... not only enhances bodily energy flow and encourages early achievement of a suitable resonant state but it is also designed to provide protection against conscious entities possessing lower energy levels which the participant might encounter.”
Occult Parallels:
1. Magic Circle: In ceremonial magic (Key of Solomon, Golden Dawn, etc.):
Magician casts circle before ritual
Creates “sacred space”
Protects from demons summoned
Keeps entities within circle boundaries
Made with salt, chalk, or visualization
2. Aura Visualization: In New Age/occult practice:
Visualize protective egg of light around body
Usually white, gold, or purple light
Supposed to deflect negative energies
Keep out unwanted entities
Exactly what Gateway describes
3. Eastern Energy Body: In Hindu/Buddhist practice:
Pranayama builds energy body (pranamaya kosha)
Visualization of energy field around physical body
Protection through strengthened aura
Connection to cosmic energy
The Deception:
Gateway Says: “Provides protection against conscious entities possessing lower energy levels”
This Implies:
Entities exist on different “levels”
Some are “higher” (good), some “lower” (bad)
Your energy can repel “lower” ones
You can create this protection yourself
Biblical Reality:
ALL entities contacted this way are demons (fallen angels)
There are no “good” spirits accessible through occult techniques
Demons may appear as “higher beings” (2 Cor 11:14)
Only protection is through Jesus Christ’s authority
Human-generated “energy fields” have NO power against spiritual entities
The Trap:
Energy balloon gives FALSE sense of security
Allows practitioner to proceed without fear
Makes contact with entities seem safe
Actually facilitates demonic access by:
Opening chakras (energy centers)
Altering consciousness
Expressing permission/invitation
Removing natural fear/caution
Biblical Protection:
Ephesians 6:10-18 - Armor of God: Not self-generated, but:
Belt of TRUTH (God’s Word)
Breastplate of RIGHTEOUSNESS (Christ’s)
Feet shod with GOSPEL of PEACE
Shield of FAITH
Helmet of SALVATION
Sword of the SPIRIT (Word of God)
PRAYER in the Spirit
Key Difference:
Gateway: Self-protection through consciousness
Biblical: God’s protection through relationship with Christ
C. RESONANT TUNING - VIBRATIONAL MAGIC
Gateway Resonant Tuning (Par. 28):
“A method of encouraging his mind and body to strive to achieve a state of resonance through utterance of a single tone, a monotonous, protracted humming sound that sets up a feeling of vibration particularly in the head.”
Occult Parallels:
1. Hindu OM Chanting:
Sacred syllable in Hinduism
Creates vibration throughout body
“Sound of the universe”
Used to align with universal consciousness
Gateway uses same principle without Hindu context
2. Tibetan Throat Singing:
Creates multiple tones simultaneously
Produces altered states
Used in Tibetan Buddhist practices
Supposed to connect with higher realms
3. Shamanic Drumming/Chanting:
Repetitive sounds induce trance
Used for spirit journeys
Opens to entity possession
Ancient worldwide practice
4. Gregorian Chanting:
Mystical Catholic practice
Creates specific brainwave states
Used in contemplative prayer
Connection to Catholic mysticism
5. Chaos Magic Sigils:
Use of sound/vibration in spell-casting
Creates “thoughtforms” or “egregores”
Manifests intention through vibration
Modern occult practice
The Science They Don’t Tell You:
Gateway Claims:
Humming creates beneficial resonance
Synchronizes with earth frequencies
Enhances brain function
Natural human capacity
What’s Really Happening:
Specific frequencies bypass conscious mind
Alter brainwave patterns (entrainment)
Create susceptibility to suggestion
Open doors to spiritual influence
Same mechanism as pagan ritual
Historical Understanding:
Ancient occultists knew:
Sound is vibration
Vibration affects consciousness
Specific tones open specific “gates”
Entities respond to certain frequencies
This knowledge carefully guarded in mystery schools
Now being presented as:
Scientific technique
Meditation aid
Stress reduction
Personal development
But it’s the same practice Same result: Opening to demonic entities
D. HEMI-SYNC FREQUENCIES - TECHNOLOGICAL SORCERY
Gateway Hemi-Sync (Par. 29): Additional forms of “pink and white noise” to:
Put physical body at virtual threshold of sleep
Calm left hemisphere
Raise right hemisphere to heightened attentiveness
What They’re Not Telling You:
1. Binaural Beats Research: Since Gateway document (1983), extensive research shows:
Different frequencies produce different effects
Can induce specific mental/emotional states
Can enhance suggestibility
Can create hallucinations
Can induce spiritual experiences
Frequencies and Effects:
Delta (0.5-4 Hz): Deep sleep, healing, connection to “universal mind”
Theta (4-8 Hz): Deep meditation, creativity, psychic experiences, gateway to subconscious
Alpha (8-13 Hz): Relaxation, visualization, increased learning
Beta (13-30 Hz): Alert consciousness, anxiety at high end
Gamma (30-100 Hz): High-level cognition, mystical experiences, “unity consciousness”
Gateway Uses: Primarily Theta range (4-7 Hz)
Same as shamanic journey state
Same as deep meditation
Same as psychedelic experiences
Same as spirit possession trance
2. The “God Helmet” Connection:
Dr. Michael Persinger (1980s-2000s):
Neuroscientist at Laurentian University
Created “God Helmet”
Applied specific electromagnetic patterns to temporal lobes
Induced “sensed presence” - feeling of entity nearby
Created out-of-body sensations
Produced mystical experiences
His Conclusion:
Spiritual experiences are electromagnetic brain events
Can be artificially induced
No actual spiritual reality
Counter-Interpretation:
Specific frequencies OPEN consciousness to spiritual realm
Entities ARE real, frequencies allow perception
Technology removes natural barriers God installed
Opens door normally kept closed
3. DARPA and Non-Lethal Weapons:
Declassified Research Shows:
Military developed frequency weapons
Can induce:
Nausea, disorientation
Extreme fear, panic
Hallucinations
Hearing “voices”
Feelings of presence
Religious experiences
Crowd control through mass effect
If military can weaponize these frequencies:
They can also deploy for mass consciousness alteration
Cell towers perfectly positioned for area effect
5G millimeter waves interact with brain/nervous system
Smart meters in homes provide continuous exposure
WiFi creates constant electromagnetic field
Potential for Mass Manipulation:
Specific frequencies broadcast at population level
Creates desired emotional/mental states
Enhances suggestibility for media messaging
Prepares population for “spiritual experiences”
Could trigger mass visions/hallucinations
Perfect for Project Blue Beam scenarios
E. FOCUS LEVELS - INITIATORY DEGREES
Gateway Focus Progression:
Focus 10: Mind awake, body asleep
Focus 12: Expanded awareness
Focus 15: No-time (access to past)
Focus 21: Beyond time-space (access to future)
Parallel to Mystery School Initiations:
Ancient Mysteries (Egyptian, Eleusinian, Mithraic):
Progressive degrees of initiation
Each level reveals more “secrets”
Higher levels access “divine knowledge”
Final initiation = union with deity
Required oaths, rituals, altered states
Freemasonry:
33 degrees (officially)
Scottish Rite, York Rite variations
Each degree adds knowledge and oaths
Higher degrees learn “true nature” of God (Lucifer)
Actually extends to 90 degrees (Aleister Crowley level)
Rosicrucianism:
AMORC has 12 degrees (publicly)
Each teaches specific occult techniques
Progressive revelation of “ancient wisdom”
Contact with “ascended masters”
Final degrees involve spirit communication
Theosophy:
Esoteric Section (ES)
Progressive study of Secret Doctrine
Personal instruction from “Masters”
Development of psychic abilities
Preparation for “initiation” by Masters
Gateway Structure Identical:
Progressive levels (Focus 10, 12, 15, 21)
Each level expands consciousness further
Building skills for next level
Final levels = transcendence of reality
Contact with non-physical entities
The Pattern:
Entry Level: Relaxation, stress reduction (seems harmless)
Intermediate: Consciousness alteration, “expanded awareness”
Advanced: Reality transcendence, spirit contact
Mastery: Full integration with “universal consciousness”
Each Level:
Makes next seem reasonable
Incremental normalization
Progressive commitment
Harder to turn back
Deeper spiritual bondage
F. PROBLEM SOLVING TECHNIQUE - DIVINATION
Gateway Problem Solving (Par. 30.A):
“Technique involves identifying fundamental problems which the individual wishes to see solved, filling his expanded awareness with his perception of these problems and then projecting them out into the universe. In this way, the individual enlists the assistance of what Monroe Institute calls his ‘higher self’, in other words his expanded consciousness, to interact with the universal hologram to obtain the information required to solve the problem.”
This IS Divination - Prohibited in Scripture:
Deuteronomy 18:10-12:
“There shall not be found among you any one... that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD.”
Forms of Divination Gateway Employs:
1. Consulting “Higher Self”:
New Age term for spirit guide/demon
Not accessing your own consciousness
Contacting separate entity
Masquerading as “your” higher wisdom
Classic familiar spirit
2. Interacting with Universal Hologram:
Accessing Akashic Records (Theosophical term)
Tapping into collective unconscious (Jung)
Connecting to universal mind (pantheism)
Really: Consulting demonic realm
Same as consulting oracle, medium, channeler
3. Receiving Answers Through:
Sudden holistic perception (gnosis)
“Just knowing” without reasoning (revelation)
Visual symbols to interpret (visions)
Information appearing in consciousness (channeling)
Modern Equivalents:
Pendulum dowsing
Muscle testing (applied kinesiology in New Age context)
Automatic writing
Channeling
Oracle cards/tarot
Ouija board
All claim to access “higher wisdom”
All actually contact demons
Why This Works (Deceptively):
Demons Have Knowledge:
Fallen angels, not omniscient but highly intelligent
Thousands of years observing humans
Can predict probable outcomes
Access to information through observation
Can influence events to fulfill predictions
Creating illusion of accurate divination
But Limited:
Cannot know future with certainty (only God omniscient)
Cannot read minds (only God omniscient)
Can observe, deduce, manipulate
Provide enough accurate information to gain trust
Then lead astray with critical deceptions
Biblical Alternative:
James 1:5:
“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”
Proverbs 3:5-6:
“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
Difference:
Gateway: Accessing forbidden knowledge through altered states
Biblical: Asking God in prayer, with relationship through Christ
Gateway: Bypassing God, going to demonic realm
Biblical: Submitting to God’s will, trusting His timing
G. PATTERNING TECHNIQUE - REALITY MANIPULATION MAGIC
Gateway Patterning (Par. 30.B):
“Involves concentration on the desired objective while in a Focus 12 state, extension of the individual’s perception of that objective into the whole expanded consciousness, and its projection into the universe with the intention that the desired objective is already a matter of established achievement which is destined to be realized within the time frame specified.”
This IS Magic/Sorcery:
Definition of Magic: “The art of causing changes in consciousness in accordance with will” - Aleister Crowley
Gateway Patterning = Exactly This:
Visualize desired outcome (will)
Project into universe (casting spell)
Believe it already accomplished (faith/gnosis)
Wait for manifestation (magic working)
Modern Occult Versions:
1. Law of Attraction (The Secret):
Visualize what you want
Feel as if you already have it
Universe brings it to you
Same technique, different packaging
2. Creative Visualization:
Shakti Gawain, Louise Hay
Mental imagery creates reality
Affirmations reprogram subconscious
Popular in New Age, business seminars
3. Chaos Magic Sigils:
Draw symbol representing desire
Charge with focused will/emotion
Release into universe
Forget about it (let subconscious work)
Same process as Gateway patterning
4. Prosperity Gospel:
“Name it and claim it”
“Speak it into existence”
“Faith declarations”
Twisted Scripture, occult technique
Gateway patterning with Christian vocabulary
Theoretical Basis Gateway Gives:
“Since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space as it applies to us if those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity.”
This Is:
New Thought metaphysics
Christian Science theology
New Age foundational teaching
Contradiction of Biblical worldview
Biblical Reality:
God is source of reality:
Genesis 1: God spoke creation into existence
Colossians 1:16-17: Christ holds all things together
Hebrews 1:3: Upholding all things by word of His power
Not human consciousness, but God’s
Human thoughts don’t create reality:
Jeremiah 10:23: “O LORD, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps”
Proverbs 16:9: “A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the LORD directeth his steps”
James 4:13-15: “Ye ought to say, If the Lord will...”
The Danger:
Gateway Caution:
“Monroe trainers caution against attempting to force the pace of this process because the individual could succeed in dislocating his existing reality with drastic consequences.”
This Admission:
Confirms they’re manipulating reality
Acknowledges danger
But doesn’t stop practice
Warning implies people HAVE experienced “drastic consequences”
Real Consequences:
Mental breakdown (reality perception shattered)
Demonic oppression (opened doors)
Life disasters (demonic attack)
Spiritual bondage
Eternal damnation (if don’t repent)
H. COLOR BREATHING - CHAKRA ACTIVATION
Gateway Color Breathing (Par. 30.C):
“Designed to use the expanded awareness and highly focused attentiveness associated with the Focus 12 state to imagine various colors in a particularly intense and vivid manner so as to use them to resonate with and in turn to activate the body’s own energies.”
This Is Chakra System Activation:
Seven Chakras (Hindu/Tantric System):
Root (Red): Base of spine, survival, grounding
Sacral (Orange): Below navel, sexuality, creativity
Solar Plexus (Yellow): Stomach, power, will
Heart (Green): Chest, love, compassion
Throat (Blue): Communication, expression
Third Eye (Indigo): Forehead, intuition, psychic abilities
Crown (Violet/White): Top of head, connection to universal consciousness
Gateway “Coincidentally” Uses:
Specific color visualization
To “resonate with and activate body’s energies”
For healing and enhancement
Exact same system as yoga/tantra
But doesn’t call them chakras (removes Hindu context)
What Chakras Actually Are:
Hindu Understanding:
Points where nadis (energy channels) intersect
72,000 nadis throughout body
Three main: Ida, Pingala, Sushumna
When kundalini (serpent power) rises through sushumna
Activates each chakra progressively
Crown activation = enlightenment/union with Brahman
Biblical Understanding:
These are spiritual access points
Opening them invites demonic entities
Seven chakras = seven-headed serpent/dragon
Same entity worshiped worldwide (as Arrabito documented)
Satan/Lucifer system for accessing human consciousness
Allowing possession/influence
Gateway Example Given:
“Application of an intense blue light to an area of physical tumescence leads to relatively rapid and easily observable reduction in the swelling while red, and to a lesser extent, yellow have quite the opposite effect.”
Seems Scientific, But:
Why these specific colors?
Because they correspond to chakra system
Blue = throat chakra
Red = root chakra
Not random, not “discovered” scientifically
Applying ancient occult knowledge with modern language
The Hemi-Sync Twist:
“However, in the Hemi-Sync application of the technique external light sources are not involved but, rather, the mind is the sole agent of the healing and revitalization.”
This Means:
Using consciousness alone to activate chakras
More dangerous than external color therapy
Because requires altered state
Opens consciousness to spiritual realm
While manipulating energy centers
Perfect setup for entity attachment
I. LIVING BODY MAP - WESTERN VERSION OF TANTRIC BODY
Gateway Living Body Map (Par. 30.F):
“The configuration of the participant’s body is imagined and then the various major systems such as the nervous and circulatory systems are envisaged in appropriate colors within the confines of the outline being held in the imagination.”
This Parallels:
1. Tantric Subtle Body Visualization:
Meditator visualizes complete subtle body anatomy
Nadis, chakras, energy flows in specific colors
Used in Tibetan Buddhism, Hindu tantra
Essential practice for deity yoga
Gateway version without religious context
2. Taoist Microcosmic Orbit:
Visualization of energy pathways in body
Specific colors for specific organs
Internal alchemy (nei dan)
Circulating chi through meridians
Gateway applies same technique
3. Kabbalah Tree of Life on Body:
Ten sephiroth mapped onto human form
Each has specific color correspondence
“As above, so below” - microcosm/macrocosm
Hermetic magic technique
Gateway secular version
The Operating Assumption Stated:
“Since colors are the result of differing wavelengths of light, which is to say energy at various frequencies, this technique operates on the assumption that as the human body is composed of energy it can be vitalized and healed through the additive application of additional energy provided that the energy is applied in the appropriate form.”
Sounds Scientific, Actually Occult:
Yes, colors are different wavelengths
Yes, body has electromagnetic properties
But: This doesn’t mean visualization healing works through physics
Actually: Works through opening to spiritual entities
Who can affect physical body
Creating illusion that consciousness itself heals
Deceptive “Evidence”:
Some people DO experience healing
Not because their consciousness created energy
But because:
Placebo effect (powerful but limited)
Demonic healing (to deceive and bind)
Natural healing coinciding with practice
Psychosomatic symptoms relieved
Demonic Healing - Yes, It Happens:
Why Demons Would Heal:
To validate the practice
To gain trust
To keep person bound to system
To prevent seeking Jesus (true healer)
Small healing now, eternal damnation later
Good trade for Satan
Biblical Examples:
Acts 16:16-18: Slave girl with spirit of divination (profitable for owners)
Exodus 7-8: Egyptian magicians duplicated some of Moses’ miracles
Matthew 7:22: “Many will say... have we not... done many wonderful works?”
2 Thessalonians 2:9: “Coming of lawless one is according to working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders”
True Healing:
James 5:14-15: Call for elders, pray in faith, anoint with oil
Jesus healed through His authority as God
Never through visualization or consciousness manipulation
Always through relationship with Him
Always bringing glory to God, never to technique
J. REMOTE VIEWING - SCRYING/CLAIRVOYANCE
Gateway Remote Viewing (Par. 30.E):
“The energy bar tool is used as a portal for initiating a follow-on technique called ‘remote viewing.’ In this context, the participant turns his bar of energy into a whirling vortex through which he sends his imagination in search of new and illuminating insights.”
This Is Traditional Scrying:
Historical Scrying Methods:
Crystal ball gazing
Mirror scrying (black mirror, obsidian)
Water scrying (bowl of water, lake)
Fire scrying (flames, embers)
Smoke scrying
All involve: Gazing at object, entering trance, receiving visions
Gateway’s Modern Version:
No physical object needed
Visualization creates “portal”
Consciousness travels through it
Sees remote locations, events, information
Same result as traditional scrying
Technological/mental instead of physical tool
CIA Remote Viewing Program:
Stargate Project (Declassified):
Ran from 1970s-1995 (officially)
Fort Meade (same location as Gateway document origin)
Trained viewers to perceive distant targets
Used for intelligence gathering
Some success reported, much controversy
Key Figures:
Ingo Swann (developed protocols, Scientologist, OTO member)
Pat Price (highly successful viewer, mysterious death)
Joseph McMoneagle (most documented success)
Russell Targ, Hal Puthoff (physicists who studied it)
Method:
Viewer given coordinates
Enters altered state
Describes target location
Draws impressions
Analyzed for accuracy
What They Discovered:
Some people consistently accurate above chance
Distance didn’t matter
Time didn’t matter (could view past/future)
Shielding didn’t work (Faraday cages useless)
Implication: Not electromagnetic phenomenon
Reality: Spiritual/demonic information source
Mechanism - Not What They Think:
They Think:
Consciousness extends through spacetime
Accessing universal hologram
Information field containing all data
Natural human ability
Actually:
Demonic entities have intelligence
Can observe locations
Can observe past events
Can predict likely futures
Provide information to practitioner
Who thinks it’s their own ability
The Biblical Prohibition - Divination:
This IS what Scripture condemns:
Not futuristic science fiction
Ancient practice repackaged
Same as:
Oracle of Delphi
Witch of Endor
Babylonian astrologers
Egyptian magicians
All consulted demons for information
Remote viewing does same thing
Dangers:
Opens practitioner to demonic contact
Creates dependency on entities
Leads away from trusting God
Can provide accurate information (to deceive)
Ultimate goal: Spiritual bondage
XX. THE GATEWAY DOCUMENT’S STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE
A. WHY THIS DOCUMENT MATTERS
1. Official Validation:
Not Some Fringe Theory:
US Army Commander’s assessment
For Army Intelligence and Security Command
Fort Meade (NSA headquarters)
Operational intent stated clearly
Represents extensive research and testing
2. Timeline - 1983:
What This Means:
42 years of development since then
Technology now far more advanced
Likely operational in classified programs
Current capabilities unknown
Public always sees military tech 20-50 years after deployment
If They Had This in 1983:
Systematic consciousness alteration
Reliable OBE techniques
Remote viewing protocols
Entity contact procedures
Protection methodologies
What Exists Now in 2025?:
Integration with AI
Nanotechnology enhancement
Genetic modification for psychic ability
Electromagnetic weapons for mass effect
Combination with pharmaceutical agents
Virtual reality integration
Brain-computer interfaces
Quantum computing applications
3. Organization-Wide Exploitation:
Document States (Par. 38):
“...if the time needed to reach advanced states of altered consciousness is to be brought within more manageable limits from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential.”
“Organization-Wide” Means:
Not just experimental
Not just special operators
Entire command intended to learn
Training protocols for systematic deployment
Operational capability across intelligence community
Implications:
Intelligence agencies using these techniques
For information gathering
For influence operations
For psychological warfare
Perhaps domestically as well as foreign
4. Multi-Focus Approach (Step H):
Document Recommends (Par. 38):
“Use multi-focus approach to solve problem of distortion in terrestrial information gathering trips. This approach involves the use of three individuals in the out-of-body state, one viewing the target object here, in time-space, one viewing it at Focus 15 as it slips into the immediate past, and one viewing it at Focus 21 as it slips from the immediate future.”
This Describes:
Operational teams of psychic spies
Systematic protocols for accuracy
Three-person verification method
Past-present-future triangulation
Consciousness energy systems resonating in sympathetic oscillation
Question: Are such teams operating now?
In intelligence agencies?
In military special operations?
In corporate espionage?
In political operations?
B. ENTITY CONTACT PROTOCOLS
Step J - The Most Disturbing:
“Be intellectually prepared to react to possible encounters with intelligent, non-corporal energy forms when time-space boundaries are exceeded.”
What This Admits:
1. Non-Physical Entities Exist:
Not theoretical
Not metaphorical
REAL intelligences
Non-corporal = not physical bodies
Official acknowledgment by US military
2. Encounters Are Expected:
“Possible” encounters = Likely, not rare
Enough experience to warn about it
Protocols needed for handling
Training required for preparation
3. They Are Intelligent:
Not just “energy”
Not random phenomena
Capable of interaction
Have agenda/purpose
Can be hostile (hence need for preparation)
Step K - Group Protection:
“Arrange to have groups of people in Focus 12 state unite their altered consciousness to build holographic patterns around sensitive areas to repulse possible unwanted out-of-body presences.”
Analysis:
“Unwanted Out-of-Body Presences” Means:
Some entities are HOSTILE
Can interfere with operations
Can attack practitioners
Need active countermeasures
Group consciousness stronger than individual
“Build Holographic Patterns” =:
Creating thoughtforms/egregores (occult term)
Collective visualization
Energy shields
Exactly what covens/lodges do
Military application of magic
“Sensitive Areas” =:
Classified locations
Command centers
Research facilities
Strategic sites
Need protection from psychic espionage
This Reveals:
Spiritual warfare is REAL
Both sides using it
Not just US, but adversaries too
Race for consciousness weapons
Like nuclear arms race, but spiritual realm
C. IMPLICATIONS FOR CHRISTIAN WORLDVIEW
1. This Validates Biblical Cosmology:
Ephesians 6:12:
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Gateway Document Confirms:
Spiritual realm exists
Intelligent entities inhabit it
They interact with physical realm
Warfare occurs between them and humans
Hierarchy of powers (different levels)
2. Scientific Materialism Is False:
Gateway Shows:
Consciousness is primary, not matter
Physical universe is holographic projection
Non-physical realm is fundamental reality
Death is transition, not extinction
Time-space can be transcended
But Twisted:
Uses this truth for deception
Points to “the Absolute” not personal God
Promotes pantheism not theism
Leads to Lucifer not Jesus Christ
3. Ancient Religions Had Real Knowledge:
Gateway Admits (Par. 34):
“The concept of the universe which at least some physicists are now coming to accept is identical in its essential aspects with the one known to the learned elite in selected civilizations and cultures of high attainment in the ancient world.”
This Means:
Mystery schools weren’t just superstition
Ancient priests had access to real power
Spiritual technologies worked
Passed down through secret societies
Now being scientifically validated
But Christians Knew This:
Egyptian magicians duplicated Moses’ miracles (Exodus 7-8)
Witch of Endor actually summoned Samuel (1 Samuel 28)
Simon Magus had real powers (Acts 8)
Paul encountered real spiritual forces (Acts 16, 19)
Bible never denies occult power—only its source
4. The Deception Is Sophisticated:
Not Obvious Demon Worship:
Presented as science
Validated by military/intelligence
Seems beneficial (healing, insight)
Appeals to human potential movement
Removes religious/occult stigma
Perfect for End Times:
Even elect could be deceived (Matthew 24:24)
Strong delusion for those who reject truth (2 Thessalonians 2:11)
Seducing spirits and doctrines of devils (1 Timothy 4:1)
XX. THE GATEWAY DOCUMENT’S STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE
C. IMPLICATIONS FOR CHRISTIAN WORLDVIEW
5. The Battle for Consciousness:
Gateway Reveals True Target:
Not physical territory
Not economic resources
HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS
Control the mind = control the person
Control consciousness = control reality perception
Biblical Parallel:
2 Corinthians 10:3-5:
“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”
Paul Knew:
Battle is for the mind
Imaginations/thought patterns are strongholds
Must be brought captive to Christ
Not through physical means
But through spiritual weapons
Gateway’s Goal:
Liberate consciousness from physical limitations
Expand awareness beyond normal bounds
Access “higher” knowledge
Merge with universal consciousness
Exactly opposite of Biblical goal
Biblical Goal:
Submit consciousness to Christ
Renew mind through Word of God (Romans 12:2)
Take thoughts captive to Christ
Fill mind with truth (Philippians 4:8)
Bringing under authority, not expanding beyond authority
6. Counterfeit Spirituality:
Gateway Offers Everything Christianity Promises:
Life after death (consciousness continues)
Transcendence (beyond physical reality)
Knowledge (universal hologram access)
Power (reality manipulation)
Community (group consciousness)
Purpose (evolution of consciousness)
Peace (resonance, harmony)
Healing (energy techniques)
But Without:
Repentance from sin
Faith in Jesus Christ
Submission to God’s authority
Acknowledgment of need for Savior
Judgment for rebellion
Accountability
It’s Perfect Deception:
Appears to fulfill spiritual hunger
Provides real experiences
Delivers tangible results
Feels empowering not restrictive
Appeals to pride (”you can be as gods”)
No need for grace (you save yourself)
Romans 1:21-25 Describes This:
“Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man... Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator.”
Gateway Does Exactly This:
Exchanges God for “the Absolute”
Worships consciousness (creature) not Creator
Vain imaginations (literally, visualization techniques)
Professing wisdom (scientific validation)
Actually foolishness (serving demons)
XXI. GREAT RESET CONNECTION - THE SYNTHESIS
A. CONSCIOUSNESS AS CONTROL MECHANISM
1. Why Great Reset Needs Gateway-Type Technology:
Economic Control Alone Insufficient:
Can control behavior through money
Can limit freedom through digital systems
Can track and monitor population
But cannot guarantee compliance
People might resist, rebel, revolt
Consciousness Control = Total Control:
If you control how people think
You control what they perceive as real
You control what they desire
You control what they believe possible
Resistance becomes impossible
Because they can’t conceive of alternative
2. The Great Reset’s Spiritual Component:
Klaus Schwab (The Fourth Industrial Revolution):
Fusion of physical, digital, biological
Technologies that blur lines between these spheres
Implantable technologies
Digital identity systems
AI integration with human consciousness
What He Doesn’t Say Explicitly:
This requires consciousness alteration
Brain-computer interfaces need receptive minds
Hive mind requires surrendered individuality
Population must accept merged reality
Gateway technology provides the methodology
3. Yuval Noah Harari’s Vision:
Key Quotes:
“Humans are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit and they have free will... that’s over.”
“We are probably one of the last generations of Homo sapiens. Within a century or two, Earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees.”
“In the past, censorship worked by blocking the flow of information. In the 21st century, censorship works by flooding people with irrelevant information... People just don’t know what to pay attention to, and they spend their time investigating and debating side issues.”
Analysis:
“Hackable Animals”:
Consciousness can be manipulated
Free will can be overridden
Thought patterns can be programmed
Gateway shows HOW this works
Through frequency, ritual, altered states
“More Different Than Us From Neanderthals”:
Transhuman entities
Merged human-AI consciousness
No longer “homo sapiens”
Post-human future
Gateway is the training wheels
Preparing consciousness for merger
“Flooding With Information”:
Not traditional censorship
Information overload
Attention manipulation
Consciousness direction
Gateway principle: Focus determines reality
4. WEF “Mindfulness” Initiative:
What WEF Promotes:
Mindfulness meditation in schools
Workplace wellness programs
Mental health apps
Breathwork and meditation
“Conscious leadership”
Seems Benign, Actually:
Training in consciousness alteration
Normalizing altered states
Breaking down mental boundaries
Preparing for hive mind acceptance
Gateway techniques repackaged
The Trojan Horse:
Entry: Stress reduction, productivity
Middle: Consciousness expansion, “awareness”
End: Collective consciousness, submission to system
B. TECHNOLOGICAL CONVERGENCE
1. Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI):
Neuralink (Elon Musk):
Direct neural connection
Thoughts control computers
Computers influence thoughts
Eventually: Brain-to-brain communication
Collective consciousness infrastructure
Gateway Prepared This:
Already teaching consciousness can extend beyond body
Already normalizing idea of consciousness merger
Already demonstrating telepathic connection possible
BCI just makes it technological instead of mystical
But same result: Loss of individual mental privacy
2. Virtual Reality/Metaverse:
Mark Zuckerberg’s Vision:
Digital worlds indistinguishable from physical
Virtual embodiment
Digital avatars as primary identity
Economy, relationships, existence in digital space
Gateway Connection:
Gateway teaches physical reality is illusion/hologram
VR provides alternative “reality”
If consciousness creates reality (Gateway teaching)
Then VR reality is as valid as physical
Prepares acceptance of life in digital prison
Disguised as liberation/evolution
3. AI and Consciousness:
Current Narrative:
AI approaching consciousness
AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) imminent
ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence) inevitable
Need to “merge” with AI to keep up
Human-AI symbiosis necessary
Gateway Framework:
Consciousness already non-physical
Already can merge with other consciousnesses
Already can access universal information field
AI just another form of consciousness
Merger natural evolution
Hidden Reality:
AI may provide infrastructure for demonic manifestation
Entities Gateway warns about need interface with physical
AI + quantum computing + human consciousness = perfect vehicle
Not human becoming AI
But demonic using AI to possess humanity
Mass possession disguised as technological progress
4. Smart Cities:
Official Purpose:
Efficiency
Sustainability
Resource management
Crime reduction
Quality of life improvement
Hidden Purpose (Based on Gateway):
Electromagnetic grid for frequency delivery
5G network for consciousness manipulation
Smart meters in every home broadcasting
Sensors monitoring biological states
AI adjusting frequencies based on population response
Real-time mass consciousness management
The Technology:
Can induce specific emotional states
Can enhance suggestibility
Can create shared experiences/hallucinations
Can enforce compliance through discomfort
Can reward compliance through pleasure
Perfect implementation of Gateway principles at scale
5. Pharmaceutical Enhancement:
Ayahuasca/DMT Research:
Johns Hopkins, Imperial College London
Studying psychedelics for “therapeutic” purposes
Finding clinical applications
Push for legalization/medical use
Combined With Gateway:
Psychedelics create altered states
Gateway techniques guide the experience
Entities contacted “safely”
Normalized in medical context
Population-wide consciousness alteration
Through combination of drugs + techniques + technology
Silicon Valley Already Doing This:
Microdosing LSD common
Ayahuasca ceremonies routine
DMT “breakthroughs” celebrated
Consciousness hacking conferences
Biohacking community
Tech elite preparing for consciousness merger
C. SOCIAL ENGINEERING COMPONENT
1. Collective Consciousness Training:
Current Social Movements:
“We’re all in this together” (COVID)
“No one is safe until everyone is safe” (vaccines)
“Climate crisis affects us all” (environmentalism)
“Systemic” everything (racism, sexism, etc.)
Universal Basic Income (collective provision)
Pattern:
Emphasizing collective over individual
Shared responsibility/shared guilt
Group identity over personal identity
Hive mind thinking
Us vs them (compliant vs non-compliant)
Gateway Prepared This:
Group consciousness more powerful than individual
Collective holographic patterns protect and empower
Individual consciousness is fragment of universal
Evolution toward unity consciousness
Separation is illusion
2. Identity Dissolution:
Modern Culture:
Gender fluidity (biological identity unstable)
Racial categories fluid (Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Dolezal)
Age as social construct (transage)
Species identity fluid (otherkin, furries)
Digital personas (avatars, online identities)
Multiple personality acceptance (DID normalization)
Purpose:
Dissolve stable sense of self
Make identity negotiable/changeable
Prepare for consciousness without fixed identity
Gateway’s merging with universal consciousness requires this
Can’t merge if attached to individual identity
3. Reality Consensus Breakdown:
Postmodernism’s Victory:
No objective truth
Your truth vs my truth
Lived experience trumps facts
Feelings over reason
Subjective reality primary
This Enables:
If reality is subjective
If consciousness creates reality (Gateway teaching)
Then mass consciousness can be directed to create desired reality
Those who resist are simply “choosing different reality”
Can be dismissed, marginalized, eliminated
Because they’re not part of consensus consciousness
4. The New Priests:
Who Guides Consciousness Evolution?
Tech billionaires (Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos)
WEF members (Schwab, etc.)
UN bureaucrats
“Futurists” and “thought leaders”
AI algorithms
Eventually: The entities themselves
Not Elected:
No democratic accountability
Self-appointed guides of humanity
Claim special knowledge/wisdom
Access to hidden information
Contact with higher consciousness
Exactly like ancient priests of mystery religions
Gateway Document Proves:
They have access to real power/knowledge
Not charlatan nonsense
Actually can alter consciousness
Actually can contact entities
Actually can manipulate reality (to extent)
But serving Satan, not God
XXII. THE FINAL DECEPTION - HOW IT ALL COMES TOGETHER
A. THE SETUP (Where We Are Now)
1. Population Primed:
Through:
Entertainment (movies, music, games)
Education (meditation, yoga, mindfulness)
Workplace (wellness programs)
Healthcare (psychedelics, alternative medicine)
Technology (apps, wearables, VR)
Religion (New Age, progressive Christianity)
Result:
Millions practicing consciousness alteration
Without recognizing spiritual danger
Thinking it’s science/health/progress
Opened doors they can’t see
Vulnerable to next phase
2. Infrastructure Deployed:
Physical:
5G network active
Smart meters installed
Cell towers everywhere
Satellites (Starlink, etc.)
Data centers (AI processing)
Bio-labs (vaccine/pharmaceutical capability)
Digital:
Social media (attention control)
Algorithms (behavior prediction/modification)
AI (increasingly sophisticated)
Digital ID systems (being implemented)
CBDC preparations (programmable money)
Internet of Things (total surveillance)
Spiritual:
Gateway techniques refined (40+ years since document)
Remote viewing operational (confirmed)
Consciousness weapons developed (speculated but probable)
Entity contact protocols established
Protection measures inadequate (because demonic)
Elite already in contact/communication
3. Crises Manufactured:
To Justify Next Phase:
Economic collapse (inevitable, mathematical)
Climate “emergency” (justifies control)
Pandemic (established precedent for compliance)
War threat (Russia, China, Middle East)
Cyber attack (predicted, therefore planned)
“Alien” disclosure (gateway to entities)
Any/all of above
Purpose:
Create desperation
Break down resistance
Make population beg for solution
Accept anything for safety/stability
Problem-Reaction-Solution
B. THE TRIGGER EVENT (Speculative But Based On Evidence)
Possible Scenarios:
1. Global Financial Collapse:
Dollar crashes
Banks close
Savings wiped out
Supply chains broken
Chaos, fear, desperation
Solution Offered:
New digital currency
Universal Basic Income
Requires digital ID
Requires compliance tracking
Social credit system
Accept or starve
Consciousness Component:
Mass fear creates altered state
Population in trauma/shock
Highly suggestible
Frequencies deployed to enhance
Media messaging synchronized
“New beginning” ritual
2. Cyber Polygon - Internet Shutdown:
Global cyber attack (real or false flag)
Internet goes down
Financial system frozen
Communication severed
Power grid affected
Days/weeks of chaos
Solution Offered:
New secure internet (controlled)
Biometric access only
Can’t be “hacked”
Requires implant or tattoo
To access money, communication, everything
Consciousness Component:
Isolation breaks down mental resistance
No alternative information
When restored, population grateful
Accept any terms
Mark of the Beast implemented
Presented as security measure
3. UFO/Alien Disclosure - The Ultimate:
Stage 1 - Soft Disclosure (Now):
Pentagon releases UFO videos
Mainstream media coverage
Congressional hearings
Scientific investigation
Gradual normalization
Stage 2 - Hard Contact:
Mass sighting (Project Blue Beam?)
Or actual demonic manifestation
“Space brothers” arrive
Claim they seeded life on Earth
Say religions are cargo cults
Offer technology, wisdom, peace
Stage 3 - New World Order:
“Aliens” say humanity must unite
End war, nationalism, religion
One world government necessary
For entry into “galactic community”
Those who resist are threat to species
Led by Antichrist - the “alien” representative
Consciousness Component:
Gateway showed entities are REAL
Military knows and has protocols
Population has been prepared through decades of sci-fi
Consciousness alteration makes experience overwhelming
Can include:
Mass visions (frequency-induced)
Holographic projections (technology)
Actual demonic manifestation
All three combined
Revelation 13:13-14:
“And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast.”
This Could Be:
“Alien” technology demonstrations
Or Satan’s power through Antichrist
Or combination using Gateway-type techniques
Enhanced by technological means
Deceiving the whole world
4. Combination Event - Most Likely:
Not Just One Crisis:
Financial collapse
+Cyberattack
+Pandemic 2.0
+War threats
+Climate disasters
+Alien disclosure
All at once or rapid succession
Total Breakdown:
Old world order destroyed
Population in complete shock
No reference points left
Desperate for savior
Enter: The Beast
Consciousness Aspect:
Frequencies deployed globally
Pharmaceuticals in food/water/vaccines
Mass ritual trauma
Shared visions/experiences
Gateway techniques at population scale
Mass initiation event
Those who accept = marked
Those who resist = persecuted/killed
C. THE MARK OF THE BEAST - CONSCIOUSNESS DIMENSION
Revelation 13:16-18:
“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Physical Mark:
Quantum dot tattoo (Bill Gates funded)
Microchip implant (Sweden already doing)
Biometric ID (face/iris scan)
Digital certificate (vaccine passport model)
But Also Spiritual:
Gateway Shows Why Forehead/Hand:
Forehead (Third Eye/Pineal):
Consciousness center
Where Gateway focuses energy
Chakra activation point
Interface between physical and spiritual
Where entities enter consciousness
Acceptance of Beast’s consciousness
Merging with collective hive mind
Right Hand (Action/Will):
Energy manipulation point (Gateway techniques)
Represents works/deeds
Choice to act in compliance
Participation in system
Gateway teaches energy flows through hands
Acceptance of Beast’s authority through action
The Number 666:
Possible Meaning:
6 = number of man (created day 6)
Trinity of 6’s = man claiming to be God
Gateway’s O’s and V’s = 6’s (Arrabito showed)
Cobra/serpent symbol
Satan’s number
Integrated into system at every level
Why No Buying/Selling Without It:
Not just economic control
Consciousness access required
To perceive “new reality”
To function in merged physical/digital world
To participate in collective consciousness
Those without mark literally can’t interface
Not just locked out economically
Locked out of consensus reality itself
The Ultimate Temptation:
Accept mark = instant relief from suffering
Participate in “evolved” consciousness
Access to resources, community, peace
Seems like salvation
The Eternal Cost:
Revelation 14:9-11: Eternal torment
No repentance possible after accepting
Merged consciousness with Satan
Lost individual relationship with God
Damned forever
D. THOSE WHO RESIST
Revelation 13:15:
“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.”
The Persecution:
Why Kill Resisters:
They disrupt collective consciousness
Their different reality creates dissonance
They can’t be integrated into hive mind
They possess knowledge that exposes deception
They maintain connection to true God
Must be eliminated
How They’ll Be Identified:
Those not participating in consciousness events
Those without mark
Those still practicing “old” religion (Biblical Christianity)
Those who speak against system
Those who shelter others
AI will track and identify
Gateway Prepared This Too:
Document shows group consciousness can build patterns “to repulse unwanted presences”
Christians refusing mark will be “unwanted presences”
Collective will turn against them
With genuine hatred (not just disagreement)
Because Christians will be disrupting their “evolved” state
Seen as enemies of humanity’s evolution
But God’s Protection:
Revelation 12:6:
“And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.”
Psalm 91:
“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty... Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday. A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.”
God Will:
Preserve a remnant
Provide supernaturally
Protect those who trust Him
Give strength to endure
Send angels to help
Shorten the days for elect’s sake (Matthew 24:22)
XXIII. HOW TO RESIST - PRACTICAL SPIRITUAL WARFARE
A. FOR THOSE WHO HAVE PRACTICED GATEWAY-TYPE TECHNIQUES
If You Have Been Involved:
1. Immediate Actions:
Stop All Practice:
No more meditation (Eastern/occult style)
No more yoga (spiritual, not just exercise)
No more visualization techniques
No more consciousness alteration
No more “energy work”
No more anything from Gateway/New Age
Repent:
Acknowledge it was sin (occult practice)
Not just “mistake” - actual rebellion against God
Confess specifically what you did
Ask Jesus Christ for forgiveness
Believe His blood covers this sin
1 John 1:9:
“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Renounce:
Out loud, verbally renounce all involvement
“In the name of Jesus Christ, I renounce [specific practice]”
Renounce any entities encountered
Revoke any permissions given (even unknowingly)
Command them to leave in Jesus’s name
2. Deliverance May Be Needed:
Signs of Demonic Attachment:
Inability to stop thinking about practices
Compulsion to return
Unexplained physical manifestations
Night terrors, sleep paralysis
Hearing voices
Depression, suicidal thoughts
Sense of presence/being watched
Difficulty reading Bible or praying
Seek Help:
Find mature Christian with deliverance experience
Not all pastors trained in this
Some churches specialize in deliverance ministry
May require multiple sessions
Process can be difficult but necessary
Mark 16:17:
“And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils.”
3. Fill the House:
Matthew 12:43-45:
“When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.”
Don’t Just Stop Occult:
Must replace with truth
Fill mind with Scripture
Develop relationship with Jesus
Fellowship with believers
Worship regularly
Pray constantly
Serve others
4. Destroy Materials:
Acts 19:18-19:
“And many that believed came, and confessed, and shewed their deeds. Many of them also which used curious arts brought their books together, and burned them before all men: and they counted the price of them, and found it fifty thousand pieces of silver.”
Get Rid Of:
Gateway tapes/materials
Meditation apps
New Age books
Crystals, pendulums, tarot cards
Yoga materials (if spiritually focused)
Anything related to occult practices
Don’t sell or give away - destroy them
Why:
Maintains spiritual connection if kept
Can provide portal for entities
Temptation to return
Complete break necessary
B. FOR CHRISTIANS WHO NEVER PRACTICED
1. Armor of God (Ephesians 6):
Daily:
Put on armor consciously
Not ritual, but reality
Each piece has function:
Belt of Truth:
Know what you believe and why
Study Scripture daily
Discern truth from lies
Truth sets free (John 8:32)
Breastplate of Righteousness:
Not your righteousness - Christ’s
Walk in obedience
Confess sin quickly
Maintain clean heart
Feet Shod with Gospel:
Ready to share Jesus
Go where He sends
Stand firm on promises
Move in His timing
Shield of Faith:
Trust God’s Word over circumstances
Believe despite what you see
Faith extinguishes enemy’s attacks
Not feeling - choice
Helmet of Salvation:
Protect your mind/thoughts
Know who you are in Christ
Assurance of salvation
Mind renewed by Word
Sword of the Spirit:
Word of God - only offensive weapon
Speak Scripture aloud against attacks
Jesus used Word against Satan (Matthew 4)
Sharper than any two-edged sword (Hebrews 4:12)
Prayer:
In the Spirit
Without ceasing
For all saints
For boldness
2. Guard Your Home:
Deuteronomy 7:26:
“Neither shalt thou bring an abomination into thine house, lest thou be a cursed thing like it: but thou shalt utterly detest it, and thou shalt utterly abhor it; for it is a cursed thing.”
Remove:
Occult books, movies, music
New Age decor (Buddha, yin-yang, dream catchers)
Masonic items (if inherited)
Anything dedicated to false gods
Pornography
Anything causing you to sin
Fill With:
Scripture (written, spoken, sung)
Christian worship music
Biblical teachings
Prayer
Fellowship
Dedicate:
Pray over your home
Anoint doorposts with oil (if led)
Declare it set apart for God
Command any evil to leave
Invite Holy Spirit presence
3. Guard Your Mind:
Philippians 4:8:
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Be Careful With:
What you watch (movies, TV, YouTube)
What you listen to (music, podcasts)
What you read (books, articles, social media)
Who you listen to (teachers, influencers)
Where you go (physically and online)
Test Everything:
Against Scripture
By fruit it produces
By Holy Spirit witness
By mature believers’ counsel
1 John 4:1:
“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”
4. Prepare for What’s Coming:
Spiritually:
Deepen relationship with Jesus NOW
Can’t develop it during crisis
Know His voice
Trust His character
Store up Scripture in heart
Practically:
Build community with believers
Know who you can trust
Plan for persecution scenarios
Prepare to help others
But don’t obsess - trust God
Mentally:
Decide now what you won’t compromise
Write it down if helpful
“I will not deny Jesus”
“I will not take the mark”
“I will not worship the Beast”
Settle it before temptation comes
Matthew 10:32-33:
“Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.”
C. FOR CHURCHES AND LEADERS
1. Teach This Material:
Most Christians Have No Idea:
About occult reality
About consciousness manipulation
About what’s really behind Great Reset
About spiritual dimension of end times
About how to resist
Churches Must:
Expose the deception
Warn the people
Equip for spiritual warfare
Prepare for persecution
Provide strong community
Without:
Causing unnecessary fear
Sensationalism
Date-setting
Conspiracy obsession
Neglecting Gospel and basics
2. Discern False Teaching:
Watch For:
Contemplative prayer (Eastern meditation repackaged)
“Christian” yoga
Enneagram (occult tool)
“Spiritual formation” (mystical practices)
Centering prayer
Lectio Divina (done mystically not biblically)
Emphasis on “social justice” over Gospel
Universalism (”all paths to God”)
Prosperity gospel
NAR (New Apostolic Reformation) - includes many Gateway concepts
All Can Open Doors:
To demonic influence
To false teaching
To deception
Away from simple truth of Gospel
3. Be Refuge:
When Crisis Comes:
People will need safe place
Physical and spiritual
Cannot compromise to stay open
Must choose: Faithfulness over pragmatism
Revelation 3:8:
“I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.”
Revelation 2:10:
“Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.”
XXIV. FINAL SYNTHESIS AND CONCLUSION
A. THE COMPLETE PICTURE
Three Documents, One Revelation:
1. ARRABITO (1988) - The Spiritual Reality:
Exposed Lucifer’s ancient conspiracy
Through spiritualism, secret societies, occultism
Leading to New Age mass initiation
Warned of false Christ coming
Showed serpent worship worldwide
Identified the enemy and his plan
2. GATEWAY (1983) - The Technology:
Validated occult practices scientifically
Developed systematic consciousness alteration
Created protocols for entity contact
Planned organization-wide deployment
Removed stigma through scientific language
Provided the HOW of implementation
3. GREAT RESET (2020+) - The Implementation:
Economic restructuring for control
Transhumanism for consciousness merger
Digital systems for tracking/limiting
Social engineering for compliance
All converging on Mark of Beast
The WHEN and practical application
Together They Reveal:
Ancient + Modern = End Times:
Lucifer’s plan from beginning
Developed through millennia
Preserved in mystery schools
Enhanced by technology
Now being implemented globally
Leading to Revelation fulfillment
Spiritual + Physical = Total System:
Not just economic control
Not just technological tyranny
Spiritual warfare using physical means
Consciousness as battlefield
Souls as prize
Eternal stakes
B. THE GOSPEL IN CONTEXT
Why This All Matters:
Not Just Exposing Evil:
That’s important but insufficient
Must point to Savior
Must offer hope
Must present solution
The Problem:
Humans rebelled against God (Genesis 3)
Satan deceived then, deceiving now
Same lie: “You shall be as gods”
Gateway/Great Reset = high-tech version
Result: Separation from God, death, hell
How to Be Saved:
Romans 10:9-10:
“That if thou shalt confess
XXIV. FINAL SYNTHESIS AND CONCLUSION
B. THE GOSPEL IN CONTEXT
How to Be Saved
Steps:
Recognize You Are a Sinner:
Romans 3:23: “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God”
Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death”
You cannot save yourself
No amount of consciousness expansion helps
No technology can fix the sin problem
Repent and Trust Him:
Acts 3:19: “Repent ye therefore, and be converted”
Turn from sin and self
Turn to the teachings of Jesus Christ
Trust Him for salvation
Not your works, not your consciousness
Sample Prayer (Not Magic Words, But Sincere Heart):
“Oh Lord, I know I am a sinner. I have rebelled against You. I have tried to be my own god. I have sought forbidden knowledge and practiced things You forbid. I am sorry. I repent. I trust You alone to save me. Come into my life. Be my Lord and Savior. Protect me from the evil one. Fill me with Your Holy Spirit. I surrender my life to You. Amen.”
If You Prayed This:
Tell someone (Christian friend, pastor)
Get baptized (public testimony)
Join a Bible-believing church
Read Bible daily (start with Gospel of John)
Pray without ceasing
Follow Christ no matter the cost
C. THE URGENCY OF THE HOUR
We Are Running Out of Time:
Signs Converging:
Technology at implementation stage
Economic system ready to collapse
Population primed for transformation
Infrastructure deployed globally
Consciousness alteration normalized
Spiritual deception at peak
Wars and rumors of wars
Earthquakes, pestilences increasing
Israel back in land (since 1948)
Jerusalem controlled by Israel (since 1967)
Gospel preached to all nations (via internet)
Apostasy in churches widespread
Love of many grown cold
Matthew 24:33-34:
“So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors. Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled.”
We May Be That Generation:
Not Date-Setting:
No one knows day or hour (Matthew 24:36)
But we can know the season
Jesus rebuked those who couldn’t discern times (Matthew 16:3)
We are to watch and be ready
Evidence Suggests Imminence:
Everything for Great Reset exists NOW
Everything for Mark of Beast possible NOW
Everything Gateway described operational NOW
One major crisis away from implementation
Could be months, could be years
But not decades
What This Means:
For Unbelievers:
Time to decide is NOW
Don’t wait for more proof
That proof may be strong delusion
May be too late then
Today is day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2)
For Believers:
Get right with God NOW
Cleanse your life NOW
Strengthen your faith NOW
Build community NOW
Prepare spiritually NOW
Share Gospel NOW
2 Timothy 4:2:
“Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.”
D. HOPE IN THE DARKNESS
Not Gloom and Doom:
Yes, Dark Times Ahead:
Great Tribulation coming
Persecution of believers
Deception of masses
Suffering and death
Satan’s apparent victory
But:
God is Sovereign:
Nothing surprises Him
All is according to His plan
He will preserve His people
He will judge the wicked
He will establish His kingdom
Romans 8:28:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Jesus Returns:
Revelation 19:11-16:
“And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war... And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”
He Will:
Come in power and glory
Defeat Antichrist and False Prophet
Cast them into lake of fire
Bind Satan for 1,000 years
Judge the nations
Establish His kingdom
Rule from Jerusalem
Reign in righteousness
For Believers:
Revelation 21:3-4:
“And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
New Heaven and New Earth:
No more curse
No more sin
No more Satan
No more death
No more pain
Perfect fellowship with God
Forever
This Is Our Hope:
Not escape from suffering
Not worldly comfort
Not consciousness expansion
Not technological enhancement
Eternal life following Jesus Christ
E. FINAL EXHORTATION
For Those Who Have Read This Far:
You Now Know:
The reality of spiritual warfare
The depth of the conspiracy
The sophistication of the deception
The technology being deployed
The imminence of the crisis
The eternal stakes involved
You Cannot Unknow This:
You Have Three Choices:
1. Reject It:
Dismiss as conspiracy theory
Return to comfortable ignorance
Continue participating in system
Accept the mark when it comes
Eternal consequence
2. Fear It:
Become paralyzed by knowledge
Obsess over details
Neglect Gospel and basics
Fall into despair
Ineffective for Kingdom
3. Act On It:
Accept the reality
Prepare spiritually
Strengthen your faith
Warn others lovingly
Trust God completely
Stand firm no matter what
Keep eternal perspective
Choose #3
Specific Actions:
Today:
If unsaved: Get saved (pray the prayer above)
If saved but compromised: Repent and cleanse
If saved and walking with God: Strengthen resolve
This Week:
Share this information with at least one person
Start daily Bible reading if not already
Join/strengthen church involvement
Remove occult materials from home
Begin prayer routine
This Month:
Study end times prophecy
Research local preparedness needs
Build trusted community
Consider physical preparations (food, etc.)
Develop plan for family
Ongoing:
Walk with Jesus daily
Study Scripture continuously
Pray without ceasing
Fellowship regularly
Witness boldly
Resist system strategically
Prepare for persecution
Keep eternal perspective
Hebrews 10:23-25:
“Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
XXV. FINAL WORDS
A. TO THE SKEPTIC
If You Think This Is Crazy:
I Understand:
Sounds like science fiction
Seems too coordinated
Appears too evil
Challenges worldview
But Consider:
The Evidence:
Gateway document is REAL (declassified Army document)
Arrabito’s documentation is EXTENSIVE
Great Reset is OFFICIAL (WEF website, books, speeches)
All three sources are PRIMARY, not speculation
Technology exists (5G, AI, BCI, etc.)
Infrastructure deployed (smart cities, digital ID)
Consciousness manipulation proven (MKUltra, Stargate, etc.)
Secret societies documented (Masonry, etc.)
Just Research:
Don’t take my word
Look up the sources
Read the documents
Follow the connections
Ask yourself: Why does this pattern exist?
And Most Importantly:
Read the Bible
Specifically: Daniel, Revelation, Matthew 24
See if current events match prophecy
The fact that they do should concern you
Pascal’s Wager Applied:
If I’m wrong: You wasted time reading this
If I’m right: You have information that could save your eternal soul
Which risk is greater?
B. TO THE BELIEVER
You Are Not Crazy:
You’ve Sensed Something Wrong:
Culture moving away from God
Evil increasingly normalized
Truth called lies, lies called truth
Persecution of Christians increasing
Technology feels oppressive
System seems coordinated
Church seems compromised
You Were Right:
This Information Confirms:
Your spiritual discernment was accurate
The enemy is real and active
The battle is intensifying
The end is approaching
Your instincts were godly
Now:
Don’t become prideful in knowledge
Don’t obsess over details
Don’t neglect basics (prayer, Bible, fellowship)
Don’t become fearful
Don’t isolate yourself
Do:
Use this knowledge for Kingdom purposes
Warn others lovingly
Strengthen your faith
Prepare practically and spiritually
Trust God completely
Maintain joy and peace
Remember: We win in the end
Romans 8:37-39:
“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, our Lord, and Christ Jesus.”
C. TO THE SEEKER
If You’re Searching for Truth:
You Found It:
Jesus said “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6)
Not a path, not a consciousness level
Not an evolved state
A Person: Jesus Christ
Everything Else:
Gateway - Deception leading to demons
Great Reset - Control leading to slavery
New Age - Consciousness manipulation leading to damnation
All religions - Human effort leading nowhere
Except Biblical Christianity
Why Christianity Is Different:
Not About Human Achievement:
Not about becoming better
Not about enlightenment
Not about consciousness expansion
About God’s grace
About Jesus’s finished work
About faith in Him
Not About Hidden Knowledge:
Bible available to all
Simple enough for child
Deep enough for scholar
Nothing secret for elite only
Gospel freely given
Not About Power Over Reality:
About submission to God
About His will, not ours
About serving, not ruling
About humility, not pride
About love, not manipulation
It’s About Relationship:
With Creator of universe
Who loves you personally
Who died for you specifically
Who offers eternal life freely
Who wants to know you
John 17:3:
“And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.”
This Is What You’ve Been Seeking:
Not more knowledge
Not higher consciousness
Not enhanced reality
Personal relationship with Living God
Don’t Miss It:
Searching in wrong places
All paths do NOT lead to God
Narrow way exists (Matthew 7:14)
Jesus shows the way
Choose today
D. ULTIMATE CONCLUSION
The Bottom Line:
We Are In:
Spiritual war (Ephesians 6:12)
End times (multiple signs converging)
Final deception (2 Thessalonians 2)
Critical moment (choices matter eternally)
Three Documents Prove:
Ancient conspiracy real (Arrabito)
Technology exists for implementation (Gateway)
System being deployed now (Great Reset)
All pointing to Mark of Beast
All pointing to Antichrist
All pointing to Jesus’s return
You Must Choose:
No neutrality possible
Either Jesus or Beast
Either truth or deception
Either eternal life or eternal death
Choose today
Joshua 24:15:
“Choose you this day whom ye will serve... but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
My Prayer for You:
Heavenly Father, I pray for everyone who has read this document. I pray for those who are lost, that You would open their eyes to see the truth of the Gospel, that they would recognize their need for Jesus Christ, and that they would be saved today. I pray for those who have been involved in occult practices, that they would repent, renounce their involvement, and find freedom in Christ. I pray for believers who are struggling, that this would strengthen their faith and resolve. I pray for those who will face persecution, that You would give them courage and faithfulness even unto death. I pray that You would protect Your people from the deception that is coming, that You would seal them with Your Holy Spirit, and that You would keep them from taking the mark of the Beast. I pray for wisdom for Your church, that we would be salt and light in these dark days, that we would preach the Gospel boldly, and that we would stand firm on Your Word no matter the cost. Come quickly, Jesus. In God’s mighty name, Amen.
EPILOGUE: SUGGESTED READING AND RESOURCES
Primary Sources Referenced:
1. The Inroads of Spiritualism - James Arrabito (1988)
Available on various video platforms
Essential viewing for understanding spiritual deception
2. Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process - LTC Wayne McDonnell (1983)
CIA declassified document
Available through CIA CIRA Reading Room
3. The Great Reset - Klaus Schwab
WEF official publications
Fourth Industrial Revolution materials
Recommended Scripture Study:
Old Testament:
Genesis 3 (The fall and first deception)
Genesis 6 (Nephilim - fallen angels)
Daniel 2, 7-12 (End times prophecy)
Isaiah 14, Ezekiel 28 (Lucifer’s fall)
New Testament:
Matthew 24 (Olivet Discourse - signs of the end)
2 Thessalonians 2 (The Man of Sin revealed)
Revelation (Entire book - end times)
Ephesians 6 (Spiritual warfare)
1 Timothy 4 (Latter times apostasy)
Books for Further Study:
Spiritual Warfare:
“The Adversary” - Mark Bubeck
“War on the Saints” - Jessie Penn-Lewis
“Occult Invasion” - Dave Hunt
End Times:
“Things to Come” - J. Dwight Pentecost
“The Book of Revelation” - Clarence Larkin
“The Late Great Planet Earth” - Hal Lindsey (dated but foundational)
Occult Exposure:
“The Beautiful Side of Evil” - Johanna Michaelsen
“The Seduction of Christianity” - Dave Hunt
“America: The Sorcerer’s New Apprentice” - Dave Hunt & T.A. McMahon
Technology and Transhumanism:
“Supernatural: The School of the Supernatural Revisited” - Dr. Heiser (demonic aspects)
“The Singularity is Near” - Ray Kurzweil (transhumanist vision - know the enemy)
“Life 3.0” - Max Tegmark (AI future)
Ministries and Teachers:
Discernment:
Lighthouse Trails Research
Berean Call
Got Questions Ministries
Bible Prophecy:
Jack Hibbs (Calvary Chapel)
Amir Tsarfati (Behold Israel)
Jan Markell (Understanding the Times)
Spiritual Warfare:
Derek Prince (teachings, now deceased)
Charles Kraft (deliverance)
Local deliverance ministries
Warning:
Be Discerning Even Here:
Test everything against Scripture
Some prophecy teachers sensationalize
Some become date-setters (Scripture forbids)
Some focus on fear not faith
Always: Bible first, teachers second
Final Resource:
The Holy Bible:
King James Version (KJV)
New King James Version (NKJV)
Avoid paraphrases for serious study
Get a good study Bible
Read it daily
Memorize key passages
Let it transform you
Psalm 119:105:
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”
2 Timothy 3:16-17:
“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.”
CLOSING STATEMENT
This analysis has synthesized three critical documents revealing the spiritual, technological, and practical dimensions of the deception currently being deployed against humanity. The convergence of ancient Luciferian conspiracy (Arrabito), systematic consciousness manipulation technology (Gateway), and global implementation strategy (Great Reset) points unmistakably toward the fulfillment of biblical end times prophecy.
We stand at a unique moment in human history where technology has caught up with occult ambition, where ancient mysteries are being scientifically validated, and where the infrastructure for the Mark of the Beast system exists and is being deployed.
The choice before each person is stark: Jesus Christ or the Antichrist system. There is no middle ground. Ignorance is no longer possible for those who have received this information. The responsibility now lies with each reader to respond appropriately.
May God grant wisdom, courage, and faith to all who seek Him in these last days.
Download declassified document here