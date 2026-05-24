BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Targeted Individual Investigation Archive -- Pattern Synthesis -- May 2026

COGNITIVE LIBERTY - The Last Frontier: Pattern Recognition

Across dozens of Targeted Individual Testimonies and What the Evidence Establishes

Source: ‘Cognitive Liberty’ Youtube Documentary, Cross-referenced against Black Feather TI archive: Joshua Conroy, Winda/Ana (upcoming), Elizabeth Coady, Rafe Hassel -- Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network -- May 2026

I. The Documentary and Its Analytical Value

‘Cognitive Liberty’ is a documentary-format video presentation that compiles testimony from targeted individuals in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries, alongside commentary from researchers, journalists, and institutional sources. The presenter appears to be a British journalist who has conducted extensive field interviews with TI victims.

The documentary covers the full spectrum: V2K testimony, directed energy weapon experiences, gang stalking, the medical system’s failure to respond, the legal system’s near-total inadequacy, and the institutional dimensions — the Havana Syndrome admission, the Epstein files, the neurotechnology research landscape, and the legislative vacuum around cognitive liberty.

Its primary analytical value for the archive is not in any single claim but in the aggregate pattern it documents. The question it compels is the one the presenter himself asks: why are the tactics identical in Japan, America, the UK, Ireland, and Australia? If these were individual psychiatric episodes, the content of the auditory hallucinations would be culturally specific, idiosyncratic, unpredictable. Instead, the transcript documents the same tactical playbook — V2K with voice cloning of known people, suicide commands, pedophilia as a specific triggering tactic, sleep deprivation, dream manipulation, identity attacks on faith — deployed identically across dozens of independent testimonies in countries with no contact with each other. Identical tactics across a distributed population with no shared culture or communication require a common source.

II. The Universal Pattern: Fifteen Consistent Operational Elements

The most analytically powerful output from cross-referencing the Cognitive Liberty transcript against the archive’s four confirmed TI cases is the identification of fifteen operational elements that appear consistently across all documented testimonies, regardless of country, gender, age, religion, race, or social background. This convergence is the primary evidence that these experiences reflect a coordinated programme rather than coincidental individual pathology.

The Fifteen-Element Pattern

UNIVERSAL PATTERN -- CONFIRMED ACROSS ALL DOCUMENTED TI CASES

01. V2K ONSET: Sudden, unexpected onset of crystal-clear auditory voices with no external source

‘I woke up Friday, October 5th, 2018 with loud, crystal clear audible voices’ (transcript)

‘Just before I sold my house I started hearing voices’ (Joshua Conroy)

‘V2K voices in my head’ (Winda/Ana- upoming testimonial); ‘V2K from inside’ (Rafe Hassel)

02. KNOWN-VOICE SYNTHESIS: Voices use the voices of family members, friends, and intimates

Multiple transcript testimonies; Joshua: 12 friends’ voices + ex-wife + daughter

The AI voice-cloning mechanism identified in all cases

03. DIVINE/DEMONIC IMPERSONATION: Voices pose as God, Jesus, demons, or spiritual entities

Transcript: ‘pretending to be God -- for me that’s been one of the hardest things’

Joshua: told to commit suicide by his mother’s voice and father’s voice

Winda: operators claiming to be God; false ‘shared divinity’ claims

04. SUICIDE COMMANDS: Repeated, intensive commands to commit suicide

Transcript: ‘please go kill yourself or you deserve every bit of this’

Joshua: drank floor cleaner, made ligature; voices of parents commanding suicide

Winda: ‘forced false choice between suicide and endurance’

05. SEXUAL CONTENT AS DESTABILISER: Specifically sexual or pedophilic content used as trigger

Transcript: ‘at first homosexual things... once that didn’t fly, pedophilia’

Joshua: sexual commands and violations documented in prison journal

Consistent across multiple independent testimonies

06. SLEEP DEPRIVATION: Systematic sleep disruption maintained for days, weeks, months

Transcript: ‘keep him from sleeping for weeks’; ‘when I go to bed, I get attacked’

Joshua: 3-4 nights at a time, consistently documented in prison journal

Winda: sleep disruption as ongoing documented symptom

07. DREAM MANIPULATION: Vivid, traumatic, highly memorable ‘delivered’ dreams

Transcript: ‘trauma dream... war themes, sick themes... to traumatize even when you sleep’

Joshua: dreams documented in prison journal as systematically disturbing

Consistent across multiple independent testimonies

08. THOUGHT INTRUSION: Synthetic thoughts inserted, indistinguishable from own thoughts

Transcript: ‘thoughts indistinguishable from your own but obvious because out of place’

Winda: operators claiming credit for her thoughts and analytical conclusions

09. EMOTION ON DEMAND: Emotional states triggered and removed on command

Transcript: ‘they press the button... we can make you angry, we can make you sad’

Consistent across multiple testimonies as a proof-of-control demonstration

10. RELATIONSHIP DESTRUCTION: Systematic isolation through family and friend rejection

Transcript: ‘denied by family, written off as schizophrenic, job loss, homelessness’

Joshua: lost house, daughter, friends, partner; went to prison

Winda: isolation risk documented; academic peers unable to understand

11. PSYCHIATRIC RAILROAD: Automatic mental health diagnosis regardless of actual presentation

Transcript: ‘the mental health industry automatically railroads people’

Joshua: ‘schizophrenic for the rest of my life for something the police made me do’

Winda: fear of child removal if she discloses to wrong people

12. GANG STALKING: Physical surveillance and coordinated harassment in public spaces

Transcript: multiple testimonies; Fuentes confirmation; Joshua: police at every motel

Pattern confirmed across US, UK, Canada, Australia cases

13. PROVOCATION TO VIOLENCE: Systematic attempts to trigger violent outbursts or crime

Transcript: ‘get you into psychiatry or to make you commit a crime’

Joshua: multiple incidents of violence (fights, threats) triggered by voices

Multiple transcript testimonies of being manipulated toward legal trouble

14. AI CHATBOT SCRIPTING: V2K content is algorithmically generated, not live human operators

Transcript: ‘V2K seems to be computer generated’; ‘you have to understand it’s just a computer’

Joshua: explicitly documented AI chatbot scripting in his social media posts

Robert Duncan: SATAN system automates ‘talking someone to their death’

15. PERMANENT TARGETING: The programme is designed for lifetime, with no exit

Transcript: ‘when it begins, it doesn’t stop. Ever. Every single minute, every day, every year’

Transcript: ‘I’ve been suffering this for seven and a half years and there’s no end in sight’

Joshua: began 2019, still ongoing 2026 with brief suspensions

III. The SATAN System: Robert Duncan’s Documented Architecture

Of all the primary source material introduced in the Cognitive Liberty transcript, the most analytically significant for the archive’s pattern recognition is Robert Duncan’s documented description of the SATAN system -- Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Networks. Duncan, described as a former CIA and Department of Defense scientist who worked on the development of some of this technology before becoming a whistleblower, named the programme in his book Project Soul Catcher Volume 2.

The operational description Duncan provides explains elements of the TI experience that individual psychology cannot: an AI-driven system that uses chatbot automation to run continuous psychological torture programmes against targeted individuals, specifically designed to escalate toward one of two outcomes -- suicide or violence -- through algorithmically selected provocations tailored to the individual’s documented psychological vulnerabilities. The system monitors responses and adaptively modifies its approach when a tactic stops producing the desired reaction.

The SATAN acronym is not accidental. The documentary’s presenter notes this explicitly, and the connection to the Beast System archive’s documented Satanic/occult dimension of the institutional programme is direct: the same apparatus that uses mock-demonic voices to attack TI’s faith, the same system that impersonates God and commands suicide, the same programme that uses the most extreme evil language as its primary operational tool -- named itself Satan. The archive’s Apostate’s Temple investigation, the pharmakeia series, and the Committee of 300 investigation all documented the occult infrastructure of the Beast System. SATAN names itself.

The SATAN system description also resolves an analytical question that has run through every TI case in the archive: how can a handful of human operators maintain 24/7, 365 continuous psychological torture of potentially hundreds of thousands of targets simultaneously? They cannot, and they do not. The AI automation layer -- the chatbot that has learned a target’s psychological profile, emotional triggers, faith framework, and relational network -- runs the programme while human operators intervene only for specific operations or when the automated system requires guidance.

Joshua Conroy observed this explicitly: ‘the voices were mainly chat AI robot at the start and now it’s just the pigs and there’s probably only 3 of them.’

IV. The James Walbert Precedent: Electronic Harassment Recognised in Court

The Cognitive Liberty documentary correctly identifies the James Walbert case as the first court-based recognition of electronic harassment as a real and legally actionable phenomenon. The archive has independently confirmed this from multiple primary sources.

James Walbert, an inventor from Wichita, Kansas, filed a complaint on November 25, 2008 against former business associate Jeremiah Redford in Sedgwick County District Court (Case No. 08DM8647), alleging electronic harassment via forcibly implanted RFID devices causing electric shock sensations, auditory disturbances, and continuous tracking. On December 30, 2008, judges Terry Pullman and James Beasley granted a protection order prohibiting Redford from using ‘electronic means’ to further harass Walbert. The case was supported by Missouri State Representative Jim Guest, who had investigated approximately 300 complaints of electronic harassment from his constituents.

The Walbert precedent is directly relevant to the Joshua Conroy legal support document the archive produced in May 2026. That document identified FOI requests, medical imaging, and RF spectrum analysis as the four primary actionable evidentiary pathways. The Walbert case adds a fifth: the presentation to a court of DoD documentation (which Walbert used to substantiate his claims) as a method of establishing that the technology exists and is available to private actors, not only state actors. If a private individual could be restrained by court order from using electronic means to harass in 2008, the same framework is available to Joshua’s attorney in Australian and New Zealand jurisdiction today.

V. The Epstein Files Dimension: Institutional Confirmation

The Cognitive Liberty documentary presents what is for the archive the most institutionally significant evidence available in the TI investigation: the presence in the Epstein files of documents specifically mentioning the targeted individual programme and radio-frequency attacks.

The Epstein files have been released in stages between January 2024 and January 2026, with the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed into law in November 2025 and the DOJ required to release the full archive. The documents are confirmed to exist and portions have been publicly released. Within the released documents, the documentary identifies several relevant threads.

A letter to Jeffrey Berman, former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, contains a redacted correspondent describing radio-based attacks that make people hear voices and feel hallucinations resembling sexual interactions, and specifically noting that driving people to commit suicide is a common practice with these transmitters. A victim in Australia wrote to the US Attorney’s office in New York detailing electromagnetic and RF transmissions affecting brain function. A third document details electromagnetic targeting of a family including effects on electrical impulses of the brain and tissue function.

The Epstein files also document Epstein’s team’s specific pursuit of a 6 GHz infrastructure system using Sierra Nevada Corporation -- the military contractor that created MEDUSA, the confirmed microwave-auditory-effect weapon. The documentary presents email exchanges showing Epstein’s team insisting on a 6 GHz specification even when suppliers proposed higher-frequency systems. The neurologically active window for microwave effects on the brain is 0.5 to 10 GHz, confirmed by University of Chicago professor James C. Lin. Epstein’s team specifically wanted to operate within it.

The documentary also notes emails between Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regarding Rapporti Homeland Security, whose CEO described close connections to Israeli defense intelligence services and whose offerings included an ‘advanced positioning system’ and a ‘scalable framework for collection, processing, and geolocating of both active and passive raw RF signals including indoor positioning.’ The question of whether ‘passive signals’ in this context refers to ambient RF emissions from the human body is raised but not confirmed.

The connection between Epstein’s neurotechnology interests and his blackmail operation is the most significant institutional thread in the documentary for the archive. Jeffrey Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT, primarily to the MIT Media Lab under Joi Ito’s leadership. He met at least six times with Ed Boyden, the neuroscientist described as a brain hacker designing tools to ‘tweak, trigger, and silence neural circuits.’ He asked Harvard professor Martin Nowak to arrange TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) sessions at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for an eleven-year-old girl he wanted to use TMS therapy on. The convergence of the blackmail operation with neurotechnology, specifically technologies capable of memory erasure (TMS) and neural manipulation, is the most disturbing institutional dimension the documentary documents.

VI. The Cognitive Liberty Crisis: Legal Vacuum and Institutional Failure

The Cognitive Liberty documentary introduces a concept that the archive has not previously given formal treatment: cognitive liberty -- the right to mental privacy, to freedom from non-consensual manipulation of one’s own thoughts, emotions, and neural processes. This is distinct from existing civil liberties frameworks, which protect physical privacy and digital data but have no provisions specifically addressing the weaponization of the electromagnetic spectrum against the human mind.

The NeuroRights Foundation, the primary organisation working on neural data protection, is documented as explicitly excluding frequency-based surveillance and nanotechnology from its scope. As noted in the documentary, the NeuroRights Foundation’s co-founder stated that their focus on data and interference from devices is due to the expertise of their team members and their modest budget, and that they ‘never promised anyone that we could or would address every area or concern in the field of neurotechnologies.’ For a TI experiencing real-time neural manipulation via satellite-linked microwave infrastructure, an organisation focused on wearable BCI data privacy is precisely and inadequately the wrong tool.

The institutional failure pattern the documentary documents is complete and consistent: police dismiss (and in some cases refer victims to mental health authorities), medical practitioners diagnose schizophrenia, politicians refuse to acknowledge or investigate, NeuroRights organisations explicitly exclude the relevant mechanism, and the legal framework has no provision for the weaponization of the electromagnetic spectrum against civilians. The only exception in the entire institutional landscape is the Walbert court case in 2008 -- a single protection order from a local Kansas court that did not establish federal precedent.

Every door TIs knock on is closed to them by design. The police refer them to mental health. The doctors diagnose them. The politicians refuse to investigate. The NGOs exclude their specific mechanism. The courts have one precedent in 18 years. This is not institutional failure. It is institutional design.

The specific legal gap the documentary identifies is critical for the archive’s legal support framework: there are almost no laws governing who can collect neural data wirelessly, how it can be used, or what rights individuals have over their own cognitive information. The neurotechnology space is described as ‘wide open and unprotected.’ This is confirmed from the archive’s review of Australian, New Zealand, Canadian, and UK law: none of these jurisdictions have legislation specifically addressing the non-consensual collection of neural data through electromagnetic means. The closest existing frameworks are the privacy laws the archive cited in the Joshua Conroy legal support document -- but these were written for data collected through digital platforms, not data extracted from the human nervous system via wireless frequencies.

VII. The 5G/6G Infrastructure Convergence: What the Documentary Adds

The Cognitive Liberty documentary makes an argument that the archive has previously documented from the technology side but not the operational side: that civilian telecommunications infrastructure -- specifically 5G cell towers, the densified small-cell networks that must be placed 100-200 metres apart in populated areas -- represents a plausible operational delivery mechanism for mass-scale neurological effects.

The documentary cites academic analysis confirming that the safety limits for 5G exposure are based on outdated research examining only thermal effects, with no consideration of the non-thermal biological effects documented in hundreds of peer-reviewed papers since those standards were set. It cites a 2025 White House briefing in which it was suggested that attacks could theoretically be transmitted from any signals-based technology capable of targeting the brain from a distance, including cell phones. And it presents expert commentary on the beamforming capabilities of modern 5G infrastructure -- the ability to dynamically direct specific frequency transmissions at specific geographic coordinates.

For the archive, the convergence is now documented from two directions simultaneously: the technology investigation (graphene nano-rectenna arrays as wireless power harvesters and neural interfaces; InBrain graphene BCI; GraMOS non-invasive graphene optical neuromodulation; White House NSPM-8 confirming 6G’s role in implantable technologies) and the operational testimony (multiple TIs reporting attacks in locations with poor cell coverage, but still being targeted with ‘full strength’; satellite-based coverage supplementing tower infrastructure).

VIII. Archive Synthesis: What Five Cases and One Documentary Establish

The Black Feather TI archive now contains: Elizabeth Coady (patient zero, 2013, confirmed FBI surveillance), Joshua Conroy (Australia/NZ, 2019-2026, legal support document produced, psychiatrist engaged, charges pending dismissal), Winda/Ana (Canada, 2021-2026, student, bilingual documentation, Christian resistance framework), Rafe Hassel (MI6 whistleblower, internal programme knowledge, GOLD throughout), and the aggregate testimony of dozens of cases across multiple countries as documented in the Cognitive Liberty transcript.

What five specific cases and dozens of aggregate testimonies now establish, at the pattern-recognition level that the archive can support:

ONE -- The programme is real. The technology is confirmed from primary institutional sources: Frey effect (1962), MindWar (1980), Bushnell NASA (2001), Thomas ‘Mind Has No Firewall‘ (1998), MEDUSA (2004-2008), NAS Havana Syndrome report (2020), Patent US11801394B1 (2023), InBrain clinical BCI (2024). No single TI’s testimony needs to be proven in isolation. The technology has been proven from the institutions’ own documents.

TWO -- The operational playbook is standardised. Fifteen consistent elements appear across all documented cases regardless of country, culture, language, religion, age, or gender. This is the signature of a programme operating from a documented manual -- not individual coincidence.

THREE -- The AI automation layer is the operational engine. The SATAN system description, the Joshua Conroy AI chatbot observation, the multiple transcript testimonies of computer-generated automated voices -- all converge on the same conclusion: => human operators are not running these programmes 24/7 for years at a time. AI automation does. Human operators set the parameters, intervene for specific operations, and review outputs.

FOUR -- The objective is documented. The programme aims to produce one of three outcomes: suicide, violence, or psychiatric institutionalisation. All three remove the target from public life, discredit their testimony, and generate revenue for the institutions (pharmaceutical, mental health, prison) that receive them. The system is self-financing from its own victims.

FIVE -- The legal and institutional framework does not protect civilians. The Walbert case is eighteen years old and has not been followed. The NeuroRights Foundation excludes the relevant mechanism. Privacy law does not cover wireless neural data extraction. The psychiatric system automatically misdiagnoses. The police refer to mental health. The only path forward that the archive has identified as genuinely actionable is the one the Joshua Conroy legal support document laid out: independent medical imaging, RF spectrum analysis, and FOI requests -- evidence gathered outside the institutional framework, presented to attorneys who can work within it.

The TI programme is not the aberration. It is the laboratory. What is being refined through the torture of tens of thousands of civilian targets is the technology, the playbook, and the infrastructure for the population-scale deployment the Beast System series has documented from its institutional primary sources. They are testing it on us. They plan to run it on everyone.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Cognitive Liberty -- TI Pattern Synthesis -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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