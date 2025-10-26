Dancing Fools

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Verse 1 His words were water on barren ground, But they covered their ears, no truth allowed. “A madman speaks,” the people cried, While wisdom’s light was pushed aside. In tattered clothes he walked alone, Ancient knowledge his only throne. They laughed as he passed by. Bridge 1 The stars above still knew his name, Though earthly voices called him shame. In silence, he carried on, Till night gave way to dawn. Chorus They called him fool, they called him mad, The wisest heart this town had had. One day they’ll see what he could see, When it’s too late for you and me. (Too late… too late…) Verse 2 He warned of storms no one could see, Of poison rising through the trees. “The earth is breaking,” he would say, But they all turned their eyes away. With weary hands and gentle eyes, He held the truth they’d all despise, A prophet without crown. Bridge 2 Between two worlds he chose to stand, With wisdom vast as ocean sand. Too deep to hold, too great to buy, A truth they can’t deny. Chorus (repeat) Verse 3 Now clouds have gathered overhead, Just as the wise man always said. They seek him out with desperate pleas, But he’s gone like a summer breeze. His voice still whispers through the hills, A memory that slowly fills The silence of their shame. Bridge 3 And when the winds grow sharp and cold, They hear the stories he once told. The children sing his simple rhymes, That will outlast all time. Chorus – Final They called him fool, they called him mad, The wisest heart this town had had. Now they can see what he could see, But it’s too late for you and me. (Too late… too late…)