BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Evaluating Ignazio Tidu — Companion to The Specialist on Violence and The Three Inversions -July 2026

DEAR IGNAZIO: THE TECHNOLOGY EXISTS

What the Archive Has Confirmed About Mind-Affecting Technology, Why L. Ron Hubbard’s Framework Is Not the Alternative You’re Looking For, and the Third Explanation Nobody Offered

US Army Patent 3951134A (1974) | Frey Effect, Journal of Applied Physiology (1961) | WRAIR Voice-to-Brain Demonstration (1973), American Psychologist | Church Committee MKUltra Report (1977) | DARPA BrainSTORMS (2019) | MIT Circulatronics, Nature Biotechnology (November 2025) | L. Ron Hubbard, Dianetics (1950) | Jack Parsons, ‘Babalon Working’ (1946) | Ignazio Tidu, ‘Voices in the Head’ (sutidu59.substack.com, July 25, 2026)

The archive has a policy against writing open letters.

=> It is making an exception.

Ignazio Tidu published ‘Voices in the Head: Between Intelligence Myths and Hubbard’s Spiritual Framework’ on July 25, 2026, at sutidu59.substack.com. It is a thoughtful article, well-structured, philosophically attentive to the psychology of unexplained experience. The archive appreciates all of these qualities. The Blackfeather Archive archive would also like to draw Ignazio’s attention to one sentence in his article that presents a small empirical difficulty:

‘No verifiable evidence supports the existence of such technologies used on civilians, nor credible documentation confirming MI6 involvement in mental intrusion programs.’

=> Our archive has eleven months of it. Also, the US Army has had a patent since 1974.

This article evaluates Tidu’s piece through the archive’s evidentiary framework, corrects the specific factual claim that does not survive contact with the primary source record, notes that the alternative framework he recommends — Hubbard’s Scientology — has its own significant documentation problem (primarily that its founder participated in Thelemic magic with a rocket scientist who was also an Aleister Crowley disciple), and then offers the third explanation for ‘voices in the head’ that Tidu’s article does not consider: the one the prophetic tradition has been describing for three thousand years. There are, as it turns out, more explanations than ‘imaginary technology’ and ‘Scientology engrams.’ The archive is here to help.

I. What Ignazio Tidu Gets Right — Before We Get to the Patent

Credit where it is due. Tidu’s article makes several observations the archive confirms as analytically correct:

The human mind does produce content that feels foreign to its will, and this phenomenon is real across clinical, spiritual, and neurological traditions. The tendency to explain such experiences through whichever narrative framework the individual has access to is a genuine and documented psychological mechanism. The targeted individual community does, in fact, sometimes attribute experiences that have clinical explanations to technology, and the reverse also occurs — clinical diagnoses sometimes pathologize experiences that deserve different frameworks.

Tidu is also correct that both the technology narrative and the Hubbard narrative respond to the same human need: to name what cannot be immediately explained. That is a genuine insight. The archive only wishes Tidu had applied it to his own dismissal of the technology, which turns out to be just as much a narrative as the alternatives he analyzes.

=> With that credit extended, the archive will now present the primary source record.

II. The Technology — A Brief History of What Tidu Says Doesn’t Exist

The Voice-to-Skull technology (V2K), also known as the Microwave Auditory Effect, the Frey Effect, and in various military documents ‘synthetic telepathy,’ has been documented from primary sources for over sixty years. The archive presents the confirmed timeline:

The archive notes, with something approaching affection: ‘No verifiable evidence.’ The Frey Effect has been confirmed in peer-reviewed science since 1961. The US Army patented it in 1974. A congressman tried to ban it in 2001. Tidu’s article was published in 2026. There is a fifty-two year gap between ‘no verifiable evidence’ and the available evidence, which the archive suggests may be filled by visiting Google Patents.

III. The Archive’s Own Documentation — What the Contemporary Record Shows

Beyond the historical record, the archive has confirmed from contemporary primary institutional sources a programme of neural interface development that extends the 1961-1974 technology into the biological and the injectable:

The archive observes: the technologies that Tidu categorizes as having ‘no verifiable evidence’ include a 1974 US Army patent, a peer-reviewed 1961 discovery, a 2019 Battelle press release, a November 2025 Nature Biotechnology article, and a December 2025 White House Presidential Memorandum. The archive does not know what threshold of documentation Tidu requires, but the archive is confident it exceeds it.

IV. MKUltra — The Documented Programme Tidu Forgot to Mention

There is one additional entry in the ‘no verifiable evidence’ category that the archive must address before moving to Scientology. The CIA conducted a programme of non-consensual human experimentation on American citizens from 1953 to 1973, including experiments in psychological manipulation, mind control, sensory deprivation, chemical alteration of brain states, and (in subproject 119 specifically) research into ‘remote control of human behavior by electrical, chemical, and other means.’ This programme was not denied. It was not speculative. It was confirmed by the United States Senate.

The archive notes: MKUltra is not a conspiracy theory. It is a confirmed programme documented by the United States Senate, the CIA’s own Inspector General, congressional hearings, and over 20,000 documents released under FOIA. Its specific subprojects researched exactly the technologies Tidu describes as having ‘no verifiable evidence.’ The programme director, Sidney Gottlieb, pleaded the Fifth Amendment over 200 times during congressional testimony and then had the programme’s files destroyed — a standard practice for things that don’t exist.

V. The Alternative Framework — Hubbard, Parsons, and Why This is Complicated

Having established that the technology Tidu dismisses is real, the archive now turns to the alternative framework Tidu presents: L. Ron Hubbard’s Scientology, described as offering ‘an internal, spiritual, self-generated’ explanation for voices that ‘shifts power from the outside world to the individual, promising liberation through technical procedures.’

=> The archive has a great deal of material on L. Ron Hubbard’s intellectual background. Some of it the archive is confident Tidu will find interesting.

Four years after participating in Thelemic rituals with the leading American Crowley disciple, Hubbard published Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health (1950). The archive does not claim this chronological sequence proves a direct causal connection. The archive simply notes that Tidu describes Scientology’s framework as a spiritually credible alternative to technological explanations for voices, without mentioning that Scientology’s founder spent the years immediately preceding its foundation performing rituals designed to incarnate the Thelemic goddess Babalon with a rocket scientist in Pasadena.

VI. What Scientology Actually Is — Through the Archive’s Three Inversions Lens

The archive’s Three Inversions investigation (July 2026) documented three spiritual inversion systems: Gnosticism (First Inversion), New Age spirituality (Second Inversion), and the Roman institutional usurpation (Third Inversion). The archive now applies this framework to Hubbard’s system.

VII. The Third Explanation — What Tidu’s Article Does Not Consider

Tidu offers two frameworks for understanding ‘voices in the head’: external technology (which he incorrectly dismisses) and Hubbard’s internal spiritual framework (which belongs to the First Inversion). What his article does not offer is the third explanation that the prophetic tradition has been articulating for three thousand years and that the archive’s investigation has been confirming from multiple angles:

The adversary who refused to bow to the human being at creation — confirmed from Wisdom of Solomon 2:24 (First Envy investigation) and Quran 2:34 — does not limit his programme to the three institutional inversions the archive documented. He operates through the same channel that divination uses: the garbled signal through the compromised relay that the Wise Wolf identified in the evaluation the archive conducted in July 2026. The prophetic tradition does not deny that external influences can affect human consciousness. It insists that the covenant relationship with God is the specific protection against such interference.

The Quranic concept of waswas — the whispers of the adversary — is specifically and precisely about this experience. Surah An-Nas (114:4-6) describes ‘the whisperer who whispers into the breasts of mankind, from among the jinn and mankind.’ The whisper is internal in its experience; external in its origin; and specifically countered by the remembrance of God (dhikr) that reconnects the individual to the covenant the adversary cannot access. The Mithaq (Quran 7:172) — the soul’s primordial testimony to God’s Lordship — is the specific covenant that precedes any external interference, technological or spiritual. No neural interface can read it. No electromagnetic signal can replace it. And unlike Scientology auditing, it costs nothing and has been available since before creation.

The archive offers this not as a dismissal of the clinical or technological dimensions but as the third vertex of the triangle that Tidu’s article leaves empty. Voices in the head — when they are not clinical manifestations of psychiatric conditions — may be: (1) external technology (confirmed from primary sources and present in the archive’s fifteen months of documentation); (2) external spiritual suggestion (the prophetic tradition’s consistent account of adversarial operation); or (3) internal psychological processes (the clinical account Tidu correctly acknowledges). The mistake in Tidu’s article, and in much of the commentary on this subject, is to reduce the explanation to any single one of these when all three are simultaneously documented.

VIII. The Archive’s Complete Map — Three Sources, One Answer

The archive thanks Ignazio Tidu for a thoughtful article on a genuinely important subject. The archive recommends that the next edition include a note about the 1974 US Army patent. The archive also recommends that future evaluations of L. Ron Hubbard’s spiritual framework include a note about the Babalon Working. Both pieces of information are available from primary sources and add significantly to the analysis.

With genuine intellectual respect and mild amusement —

The Black Feather Archive

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Dear Ignazio: The Technology Exists — July 2026 — ‘No verifiable evidence.’ — Ignazio Tidu. ‘US Army Patent 3951134A, 1974.’ — The USPTO.

PRIMARY SOURCE REGISTRY

V2K / MICROWAVE AUDITORY TECHNOLOGY — CONFIRMED PRIMARY SOURCES: -- Frey, Allan H. ‘Human Auditory System Response to Modulated Electromagnetic Energy.’ Journal of Applied Physiology 17:4 (1961): 689-692. (The Frey Effect) -- US Army Patent 3951134A (1974): ‘Apparatus and Method for Remotely Monitoring and Altering Brain Waves.’ Inventors: Joseph C. Sharp and Mark Grove. patents.google.com/patent/US3951134A/en -- Justesen, Don R. ‘Microwaves and Behavior.’ American Psychologist 30:3 (1975): 391-401. Contains Sharp’s 1973 voice-to-brain demonstration at WRAIR. -- US Air Force patent on RF hearing effect: USPTO records (classified date) -- HR 2977 Space Preservation Act (2001): 107th Congress. Congressional Record. MKULTRA — CONFIRMED FROM US SENATE: -- Church Committee Final Report, Book I, Chapter 17 (April 26, 1976) -- CIA Inspector General Report (1963, declassified 1978): cia.gov/reading-room CONTEMPORARY ARCHIVE DOCUMENTATION: -- DARPA BrainSTORMS: Battelle press release (2019); AFRL confirmation -- MIT Circulatronics: Nature Biotechnology (November 5, 2025), doi:10.1038/s41587-025-02809-3 -- White House NSPM-8 (December 20, 2025): whitehouse.gov HUBBARD / PARSONS / SCIENTOLOGY: -- Carter, John. Sex and Rockets: The Occult World of Jack Parsons. Feral House, 1999. -- Parsons, Jack. ‘The Book of Babalon’ (1946). Parsons’s own account of the Babalon Working. -- Crowley, Aleister. Letter to Karl Germer on Parsons and Hubbard (1946). Thelemic archives. -- Hubbard, L. Ron. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. Bridge Publications, 1950. BIBLICAL AND QURANIC SOURCES: -- Quran 2:208 (footsteps of Satan); 114:1-6 (waswas, the adversarial whisper) -- Deuteronomy 18:10-12 (prohibition on divination) SOURCE ARTICLE EVALUATED: -- Tidu, Ignazio. ‘Voices in the Head: Between Intelligence Myths and Hubbard’s Spiritual Framework.’ sutidu59.substack.com. Published July 25, 2026.

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