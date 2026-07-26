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Ignazio Tidu's avatar
Ignazio Tidu
3h

Title:

A Note on “Dear Ignazio: The Technology Exists”

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I recently received an article addressed to me and published under the title “Dear Ignazio: The Technology Exists.”

I appreciate the time and intellectual energy invested in producing such an extensive document. It is clear that the author approached my work with strong personal involvement and a desire to engage with complex themes.

That said, I would like to clarify my position with calm precision.

My original article, “Voices in the Head: Between Intelligence Myths and Hubbard’s Spiritual Framework,” examined how human beings interpret unusual mental experiences through the narrative frameworks available to them. The key point was simple: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and the existence of patents, historical programs, or spiritual traditions does not automatically validate the use, deployment, or operational reality of the technologies or metaphysical mechanisms often invoked in speculative discourse.

The document addressed to me presents a wide-ranging synthesis that blends military history, spiritual interpretation, occult references, and personal commentary. While intellectually imaginative, it does not provide verifiable evidence of civilian-targeted mind‑affecting technologies, nor does it demonstrate a causal link between historical research and contemporary individual experiences.

My work remains grounded in three principles:

Evidence must be distinguished from interpretation.

Historical facts must not be stretched into present‑day certainties.

Psychological, technological, and spiritual explanations must be evaluated with methodological discipline, not narrative enthusiasm.

I do not consider myself an “opponent” of the author. I simply maintain a different analytical approach—one that prioritizes coherence, falsifiability, and proportionality over symbolic or associative reasoning.

I wish the author well in his intellectual journey.

My own continues along the path of clarity, critical thinking, and respect for the boundaries between what is documented, what is hypothesized, and what is imagined.

— Ignazio Tidu

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1 reply by Falken
The Wailing Banshee's avatar
The Wailing Banshee
19m

I believe scientology is an MKUltra program all on its own. Another offshoot experiment of the main programs and Hubbard was recruited at its inception. I researched it up close and personal a couple of years ago to justify my suspicions -- what I witnessed and experienced confirmed my theories.

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