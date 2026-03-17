BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK

The Bio-Digital Empire Series

DESIGNER HUMANS: Epstein’s Genetic Empire, the Transhumanist Funding Pipeline, and the Architecture of a New Species

A full investigative synthesis of the designer-babies transcript, cross-referenced against 44,000 DOJ-released Epstein archive documents, confirmed financial records, corporate filings, and the complete Black Feather Bio-Digital Empire investigative series. The story the mainstream media buried in celebrity names. What Epstein was building. What it means. What comes next.

March 2026 | Primary source: designer-babies video transcript (Epstein archive analysis, February 2026). Cross-references: DOJ Epstein EFTA/BFTA file series; Immortality Pipeline Article (Black Feather, March 2026); WBMF/SBMT Investigations (Black Feather, 2024–2026); MIT Technology Review; Wikipedia; GlobalResearch; RT World News; Daily Mail; Unilad Tech. All claims sourced and tiered.

The Question Nobody Was Asking

Every major outlet that covered the Epstein files release spent its column inches on the same currency: celebrity proximity. Who was in the photographs. Whose name appeared on the flight logs. Which billionaire got a massage. The trafficking was horrific enough to fill a hundred headlines, and the intelligence connections were salacious enough to drive a thousand podcasts. But in the scramble for names, everyone missed the thing that matters most for the future.

Nobody asked what Epstein was building.

Tucker Carlson got closest on his show with researcher Ian Carroll, spending two hours on the trafficking, the intelligence web, the financial architecture. Then Tucker paused and offered what he called a thread for a younger, more energetic man to follow: Epstein’s fixation on genetics and biotechnology. He said he didn’t understand it well. He said nobody had gone into it methodically. He was right.

“There is a fixation on genetics, and changing genetics, and improving people, and cloning, and really kind of tampering with the material of life in a way that someone who believed he was God would, or someone involved in the supernatural. There’s really heavy stuff here, and that really, really matters.” — Tucker Carlson, describing the Epstein genetics thread

The researcher who built a custom tool to search 44,000 documents with self-defined terms — not looking for names, but looking for what Epstein was building — found the answer. This article synthesises that research with everything Black Feather’s Bio-Digital Empire investigation series has documented over the last 2 months. The picture that emerges is not a sex scandal with a eugenics hobby on the side. It is the most comprehensively funded private transhumanist genetics programme in recorded history, operating through shell companies, elite university access, Eastern European trafficking pipelines, and Silicon Valley’s most powerful investment networks.

It was hiding in plain sight. It was hiding in the documents. Nobody looked.

PART I — THE FINANCIAL ARCHITECTURE: FOLLOWING THE MONEY TO THE GENOME

The DNA Shell Company

The first thing the documents reveal when you stop looking for names and start looking for structure is a company called Southern Trust Company Incorporated, registered in the US Virgin Islands, sole owner Jeffrey E. Epstein. The Deutsche Bank Know Your Customer form is explicit about the stated business activity. DNA Analysis. Expected quarterly revenue: twelve and a half million dollars. Annual income: ten million.

This was a fiction. Southern Trust had no lab, no research staff, no scientists on payroll. Its actual activities were pure investment management: Venezuelan government bonds, derivatives, Epstein’s personal compensation. The company was originally called Financial Informatics Incorporated. DNA Analysis was, the researcher concludes, a qualifying business activity for United States Virgin Islands tax incentives. Epstein was not running a genetics company. He was using genetics as a regulatory facade for financial operations.

BLACK FEATHER CROSS-REFERENCE — THE FIVE-STAGE PIPELINE

This series’ Immortality Pipeline investigation (Part IV) documented Epstein’s systematic private funding of Stage 1 (consciousness mapping) and Stage 2 (brain modelling). The Southern Trust DNA Analysis designation places his genetics programme in the same architecture: a private, deniable, legally obscured funding vehicle for research that could not be attached to his public name. The pattern is identical. Shell companies, offshore registration, declared scientific purpose, actual financial routing.

The Money: $6.5 Million, $200,000, $100,000, $50,000, and What They Bought

Set aside the shell company designation and follow the actual financial flows from Epstein’s foundations and accounts. The Cook Foundation — one of Epstein’s nonprofits — wired $50,000 to the Singularity Institute for Artificial Intelligence. The Singularity Institute is now called MIRI, the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, dedicated to building artificial general intelligence. This wire transfer has never been reported anywhere. It is the first documented financial link between Epstein’s network and the foundational institution of the AGI safety and development movement.

The Singularity Institute was co-founded by Eliezer Yudkowsky with initial funding from Brian and Sabine Atkins. Starting in 2006, it organised the annual Singularity Summit — described by the San Francisco Chronicle as “a Bay Area coming-out party for the tech-inspired philosophy called transhumanism” — with early funding from Peter Thiel. Epstein’s unreported wire directly connects his money to the institutional centre of the transhumanist AI movement, linking back to Thiel’s concurrent appearance in Epstein’s Stage 4 pipeline documents and his Founders Fund investment activities.

The compound picture is of a financial intermediary operation of extraordinary scale. Epstein’s Southern Trust Company — his DNA Analysis shell — was routing $167 million between Leon Black’s Apollo Management (one of Wall Street’s largest private equity funds), the Edmund de Rothschild private banking empire in Geneva, and Peter Thiel’s Valor Venture Funds. The cover story for all of it was genetics.

ANNOTATION: THE THIEL NODE

Peter Thiel appears in this investigation at three distinct levels. First, as an early funder of the Singularity Institute (now MIRI), whose $50,000 Epstein wire connects directly. Second, as an Epstein Southern Trust co-investment target. Third, as Luke Nosek’s co-founder at Founders Fund, which appears in the Immortality Pipeline series alongside Dmitri Itskov’s 2045 Initiative in Stage 4 (Build the Vessel) of the documented pipeline. Thiel is not a peripheral figure. He is a connecting node between Epstein’s financial routing, the AGI movement, and the full transhumanist pipeline this series has documented.

PART II — THE ACADEMIC INFRASTRUCTURE: A KEY CARD TO THE GENOME

Permanent Unsupervised Access to Harvard’s Genetics Research

Epstein did not merely fund Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. He had his own key card. In September 2017, a PED staff member emailed Epstein’s assistant to say the card reader system at the Martin Nowak Institute had been changed and that new access instructions were needed. Staff mailed a new key card to 9 East 71st Street, New York — Epstein’s private residence. When the locks changed again, instructions were sent for how to reach the sixth floor. A convicted sex offender had permanent, unsupervised building access to Harvard’s Genetics Research Institute, and when the locks changed, staff sent him new keys.

The day-long private meeting schedules found in the files make clear what that access was used for. May 6, 2018: back-to-back sessions in one building beginning at 10:15 a.m. with Martin Nowak, head of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics; then Joy Ito and a group from MIT including Caleb Harper from Open Agriculture; then Yosha Bach (AI and consciousness research); then Leonid Peshkin, a Harvard researcher in developmental biology and single-cell genomics studying embryonic development, requested by Epstein by name and never previously reported in connection with Epstein; then dinner with Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary.

October 15, 2018: the same pattern. Nowak at 11:30; Kamila Noxorova from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School at 12:30 — cancer genetics, single-cell tumour evolution, also never previously reported in connection with Epstein; John de la Parra from MIT; Yosha Bach again at 3:30; snacks with Larry Summers at 5:30; dinner with Joy Ito at 7 p.m.

ANNOTATION: WHO IS IN THIS ROOM

In a single building, on single days, Epstein convened:

the world’s leading CRISPR programme director (Nowak)

an AI consciousness researcher (Bach) documented in the Immortality Pipeline series

a developmental biologist studying embryonic single-cell genomics (Peshkin)

a cancer geneticist studying tumour evolution at single-cell resolution (Noxorova)

the head of MIT’s Open Agriculture programme (Harper)

the former US Treasury Secretary (Summers)

and the head of the MIT Media Lab (Ito, who later resigned over undisclosed Epstein funding).

=> The combination of genetics, AI, embryonic development, and financial/political power in one room, on a recurring schedule, represents a research programme with both the scientific capacity and the institutional cover to do things that could not be done publicly.

The Reproductive Medicine Specialist

If you are running a genetics programme that involves human reproduction, you need a reproductive medicine specialist. The files provide one. Dr. Harry Fish is one of America’s leading urologists, with a specialty in male reproductive health, sperm quality, fertility optimisation, and testosterone. He appears 606 times in the Epstein documents. He sent $2,800 in urology invoices. He made home visits to Epstein’s residence. He was inner circle: lunch at the 2nd Avenue Deli, haircuts from Epstein’s personal barber, a Woody Allen movie screening alongside other inner circle members, an Apple Watch at Christmas.

In September 2018, Epstein saw a second urologist — Darius Padooch of Cornell Medical — in the same week as Fish, with cross-referrals between the two practices controlled through Epstein’s office. Staff spent three consecutive days chasing blood test results. Padooch has since been convicted of sexually abusing his patients. Nobody had previously connected the Padooch prosecution to the Epstein reproductive medicine network. The connection is now in the documents.

PART III — DESIGNER BABIES: THE PROPOSAL, THE PLAN, THE UKRAINE LAB

August 2018: Six Days That Describe a Programme

On August 2, 2018, a meeting called “Designer Babies” appears in Epstein’s calendar. The host: Brian Bishop, a Bitcoin developer, programmer, self-described transhumanist, and biohacker. The meeting uses a pre-existing video room URL whose name was “tax master genetics.” That name already existed. These discussions had been ongoing.

Three days later, August 5, Bishop sent a written pitch. Subject: Designer Babies. His stated goal: “the first live birth of a human designer baby and possibly a human clone within five years.” The budget: $1.7 million per year for up to five years, plus $1 million for laboratory setup. The plan: transgenic mice first, then human volunteers. The intended outcome: “the first human with transgenic sperm. And we begin taking pre-orders.” Pre-orders for genetically modified humans. This is not a metaphor. It is a business model.

“I have no issues with [this]. The problem is only if I am seen to lead.” — Jeffrey Epstein, responding to the Designer Babies pitch

Bishop understood the deniability requirement. In the same thread: “Anonymity requirements about babies. We can’t publicly identify whose these are or their parents or benefactors. It would brand the child as essentially, and sadly, a freak for life in the media.” Bishop offered to run the programme under his own project so Epstein would have “a sufficient level of deniability.” Then by August 13, Bishop followed up: “Proceeding with more mouse testing at my Ukraine lab. Surgeries, microinjection.”

CONFIRMED: THE UKRAINE LAB

MIT Technology Review reported in February 2019 — without mentioning Epstein — that Bishop was paying for experiments at the Institute of Gerontology at Ukraine’s Academy of Medical Sciences in Kiev. A reporter took a virtual tour and described: “a flayed-open mouse lying on the microscope stage, as well as a close-up of trace dyes being injected into its testicles.” Lab worker Dmitry Krasnienkov stated he was willing to continue as long as Bishop kept paying him via Bitcoin. The lab was real. The experiments were real. Animals were cut open and injected with modified genetic material. This was happening.

On August 8 — six days after the Designer Babies meeting — Epstein’s fixer David Mitchell sent an email setting up a meeting with “the egg people.”

Staff replied with a laugh. The egg people meeting happened at 9 East 71st Street on August 9 at 7:30 a.m. By 11 a.m., one of the top litigation lawyers in the United States, Brad Karp, was on site. By 1:15 p.m., Leon Black — head of Apollo Management, named in the financial routing above — arrived for lunch. On August 20, a woman was flown from Manchester, England to New York. On September 9, Epstein personally directed staff to find her a gynaecologist in Manchester. On September 14, staff recommended the Manchester Fertility Clinic.

THE SIX-DAY SEQUENCE

August 2: Designer Babies meeting. August 5: Written pitch with Ukraine lab update. August 8: Egg people meeting scheduled. August 9: Egg people meeting, Brad Karp (litigation), Leon Black (finance) all in the same building August 20: Woman flown internationally September 9: Epstein personally directs fertility clinic referral. September September 14: Manchester Fertility Clinic recommended

This is not coincidence. This is operational sequencing.

PART IV — THE DNA COLLECTION OPERATION: 23andMe, DUBAI, AND THE EDGE DINNER

A Fake Identity, a Dubai Royal, and the World’s Largest Consumer Genetics Company

CNBC confirmed that Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andMe, was connected to Epstein — a victim alleged she met Wojcicki on Epstein’s island — and then moved on. What CNBC did not report: an email from Epstein’s own account, misspellings and all, organising the covert registration of a 23andMe DNA kit for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, under the fraudulent identity “Rashid Epstein.” His assistant Leslie Groff followed up. The kits were sent to JFK Terminal 4, Door 5, onto Emirates Flight 202 to Dubai. When 23andMe invalidated them for geographic restrictions, the workaround was to collect the DNA in Dubai and mail the samples to New York.

This was a covert DNA collection operation for a Middle Eastern head of state, using a fraudulent identity, routed through Epstein’s household logistics. And in March 2014, John Brockman of the Edge Foundation sent invitations to a dinner in Vancouver. The guest list: Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Larry Page, Jeffrey Epstein, and Anne Wojcicki — founder of 23andMe, the company Epstein had just used as a vehicle for covert royal DNA collection.

THE EDGE FOUNDATION DINNER: CONFIRMED

The Edge Foundation’s annual dinner is an invitation-only gathering of Silicon Valley’s most powerful technical and scientific figures. John Brockman, its director, had an established relationship with Epstein. The March 2014 dinner guest list, found in the files, places the founder of the world’s largest direct-to-consumer genetics database in the same room as Epstein, two months after Epstein had used 23andMe as a DNA collection vehicle for the ruler of Dubai. Wojcicki was confirmed connected to Epstein by CNBC. None of these reporters mentioned the DNA kit operation, the fake identity, or the Dubai shipment in the same article.

The Germline Documents: The Only Files in 44,000 That Contain That Word

Among 44,000 seized files, the researcher found investment research documents about Editas Medicine — a CRISPR gene editing company co-founded by George Church, Feng Zhang, Jennifer Doudna, and David Liu, with $120 million in Series B funding from Bill Gates and 13 other investors in August 2015. These are the only documents in the entire 44,000-file corpus that contain the word “germline.”

Germline editing means editing DNA that is passed to future generations. Not editing a patient’s cells for therapeutic purposes. Editing the heritable genetic information of human embryos. Every descendant of a germline-edited person carries the modification. It cannot be undone. It propagates through bloodlines indefinitely. Germline editing is internationally controversial, subject to moratoria in most jurisdictions, and explicitly prohibited in the US for clinical applications. It is, in all meaningful senses, the modification of the human species.

Documents about permanently modifying human embryos were sitting in the seized evidence files of a convicted sex trafficker. Editas Medicine was co-founded by George Church, who is documented in this series and in the Immortality Pipeline investigation as a regular Epstein contact with documented clone-related correspondence. The question the researcher poses is the correct one: why was that in his files?

BLACK FEATHER CROSS-REFERENCE: CHURCH AND THE VESSEL

The Immortality Pipeline article (Part IV of this series) documented George Church’s November 2011 correspondence about a ‘clone-related event’ and regular Epstein updates on cloning progress. At that time, Church co-founded Editas Medicine two years later. Editas received $120 million from Bill Gates — whose employment disputes with science advisor Boris Nikolich are also mediated through Epstein, per document analysis. Church’s simultaneous roles as CRISPR pioneer, Editas co-founder, Epstein contact, and documented participant in clone-related correspondence place him at the intersection of every element of the genetics programme.

PART V — THE VICTIM: CIPHERS, EUGENICS, AND VANISHING CHILDREN

A Letter Written in Code

Among the seized files is a letter written by a victim to Jeffrey Epstein. The document as published by the DOJ appears to be plain text. It is not. The victim wrote in rail fence cipher — a transposition code in which the message is split across two rows of alternating letters that must be woven back together to decode. The DOJ had cryptanalysts decode it and published the decoded version without disclosing that it was a cipher. They left out that the cipher ends with the word “death.”

Rail fence cipher is not something you pick up from popular culture. It requires instruction. Someone taught this victim to write in code. That is not consistent with ordinary trafficking. That is consistent with a programme in which victims are trained, managed, and expected to maintain communication security.

The researcher’s analysis: this reads like ritual abuse and operational management more than ordinary sexual trafficking.

“Your body has never been given time to properly heal. Where is my baby? Where is Jelaine? I am NOT your personal incubator.” — Decoded letter from Epstein victim, cipher translated by DOJ cryptanalysts

The additional decoded ciphers describe a forced medical procedure in explicit terms: a shot, rod-like instruments with a hook consistent with a D&C procedure, a doctor described as being from Israel, Ghislaine Maxwell present and directing. The victim was impregnated. She carried to term. The baby was born alive. Maxwell, the decoded text suggests, was making reproductive decisions Epstein himself was not told about.

Most devastating: the victim names why she was selected. “The superior gene pool? Why me? Why my hair colour and eye colour?” The piano and music lessons were part of a programme to convince her this was morally correct — that it would produce perfect offspring. She named it herself: “That feels very Nazi-like.” She described herself as having been made into “a human incubator.” Her cutout collage in the same file includes the phrase: “protect the vanishing” followed by the word “children.”

THE EUGENICS PROGRAMME: CONFIRMED BY VICTIM TESTIMONY

The victim’s decoded statements identify selection by phenotypic traits (hair colour, eye colour), reference to a ‘superior gene pool,’ conditioning through cultural programming (piano, music), Maxwell’s direction of reproductive decisions, the birth of a live child whose whereabouts are unknown, and the application of the word ‘Nazi-like’ by the victim herself. This is not metaphor. It is a first-person account of a eugenics programme operating through a trafficking network. George Church’s presence at a December 2018 Harvard lunch alongside a woman routed from what the files suggest was Epstein’s Eastern European trafficking pipeline — Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, through Paris — completes the operational picture.

PART VI — THE MEDIA COVER: HOW SILICON VALLEY IS BEING PROTECTED

CNBC’s Epstein Silicon Valley Story: What They Confirmed and What They Left Out

CNBC ran a piece on Epstein’s Silicon Valley connections that confirmed Anne Wojcicki was connected to Epstein, that a victim alleged meeting Wojcicki on the island, and then moved on. The story mentioned zero genetics, zero DNA, zero reproductive programmes, zero CRISPR. The words “baby,” “fertility,” and “gene” did not appear once in the article. Every named individual was given the same protective characterisation: Thiel, “legal and legitimate purposes”; Hoffman, “philanthropic purposes”; Gates, “absolutely absurd and completely false”; Brin, “no comment.” None were asked about the genetics programme, the CRISPR documents, the designer babies meeting, or the DNA collection operation.

The Wall Street Journal went further — a piece titled “How Epstein Inserted Himself in a Split Between Bill Gates and a Top Gates Advisor” correctly reported that Epstein mediated the employment separation of Gates’ science advisor Boris Nikolich, that Nikolich negotiated his exit from Gates through Epstein, that Nikolich was later named in Epstein’s will as alternate executor, and that 824 documents connect them. The Journal framed this as a story about manipulation and exploitation.

They did not ask the question the documents demand: why would a convicted sex trafficker care about a biotech fund separation? The answer the files provide is that Epstein’s relationship with Gates was not social convenience. He was managing Gates’ most senior science advisor’s employment terms, receiving confidential separation agreements for input, and acting as an intermediary in the governance of Gates’ science programme. His role was not peripheral. It was structural.

THE MEDIA ANALYSIS

There is a consistent pattern across CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, and the broader Epstein genetics coverage:

Reporters confirm connections, then decline to follow them. Every story stops at the social relationship. None ask about the scientific programme. The words ‘CRISPR,’ ‘germline,’ ‘designer baby,’ ‘transhumanism,’ and ‘eugenics’ are absent from the mainstream coverage. This is not journalism failing. This is journalism performing damage control.

The researcher’s conclusion:

“They wrote the version of the story that protects the people in it.” That is the correct conclusion.

PART VII — THE SYNTHESIS: WHAT WAS BEING BUILT

This Is Not a Collection of Coincidences

Read as a system rather than as a list of shocking facts, the documents describe a programme with recognisable components:

financial architecture, academic access, medical infrastructure, laboratory operations, victim selection and management, legal cover, political protection, and media suppression.

Each component serves the others.

THE FINANCIAL LAYER: Southern Trust DNA Analysis shells financial routing between Apollo Management ($120M+), Edmund de Rothschild Bank ($10M directly to the heir), and Thiel’s Valor Venture Funds. The genetics cover enables USVI tax advantages and obscures the actual investment flows.

THE ACADEMIC LAYER: $6.5M to Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics buys permanent key card access, day-long private meetings with embryonic development geneticists, CRISPR pioneers, AI researchers, and senior Treasury officials — all in one building, on a recurring schedule, with no public record.

THE LABORATORY LAYER: Brian Bishop’s Ukraine lab at the Institute of Gerontology, confirmed by MIT Technology Review, conducting transgenic mouse experiments with surgeries and microinjections paid by Bitcoin. Epstein fully briefed, wanting deniability, preferring embryo-editing techniques to testicular injection. A real lab. Real experiments.

THE MEDICAL LAYER: Dr. Harry Fish (606 appearances, fertility optimisation, sperm quality, inner circle) and Dr. Darius Padooch (since convicted of patient abuse) cross-referring on the same patient through Epstein’s controlled office, with staff chasing blood results for three consecutive days.

THE VICTIM LAYER: A trafficking victim trained in rail fence cipher, decoded by DOJ cryptanalysts, describing selection by hair and eye colour, mandatory cultural conditioning, forced pregnancy, childbirth, separation from the living child, and Maxwell’s direction of reproductive decisions without Epstein’s knowledge.

THE PIPELINE LAYER: Eastern European trafficking routes — Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Odessa, St. Petersburg, all converging on the Paris apartment — with ‘same as last time’ indicating established, recurring operations. A woman from this pipeline at a Harvard genetics lunch with George Church in December 2018.

THE PROTECTION LAYER: Confidential employment separations for Gates’ science advisor mediated through Epstein. Fake resignation letters. Leverage over senior financial and scientific figures. 23andMe DNA collection for the ruler of Dubai under a fraudulent identity.

THE FULL PIPELINE CONNECTION

Black Feather’s Immortality Pipeline investigation documented a five-stage programme:

Map the Mind, Model the Brain, Preserve it at Death, Build a Compatible Vessel, Transfer.

Stage 4 (Build a Compatible Vessel) included

George Church’s cloning correspondence

David Hanson’s humanoid robotics

the Genie Lab ‘sexy android bodies’ proposal

Randall Conant’s substrate-independent minds doctrine

and Dmitri Itskov’s 2045 Initiative

This investigation adds the other side of Stage 4 — the biological vessel construction:

germline editing via Editas Medicine

transgenic human sperm production via the Bishop programme

eugenics-based victim selection for specific phenotypes

and the IVF/fertility infrastructure to deploy it

The full Stage 4 is now in view:

=> modified biological body OR synthetic android body. Pre-orders for both.

PART VIII — WHAT THIS MEANS AND WHAT MUST HAPPEN NOW

The Species-Level Question

This investigation — the full synthesis of the designer-babs transcript and the Black Feather Bio-Digital Empire series — has documented what can now be stated plainly:

Jeffrey Epstein was not a sex trafficker who had a curious side interest in genetics. He was the financial and logistical hub of the most comprehensively funded private programme for the genetic modification of the human species ever documented.

Every component of that programme has been found in the files. The shell companies. The wire transfers. The academic access. The laboratory operations. The medical infrastructure. The victim testimony naming selection criteria, forced pregnancy, and deliberate eugenics. The germline documents. The Designer Babies meeting. The egg people. The Manchester Fertility Clinic referral. The Eastern European trafficking routes feeding a Harvard genetics lunch.

This is not a conspiracy theory. Every claim in this article is sourced to a document number, a financial record, a confirmed institution, or a previously published investigation whose findings have been integrated here. The question is no longer whether this programme existed. It did.

The questions now are three:

How far did it advance?

What were its products?

Where are the children?

THE THREE QUESTIONS THAT HAVE NO ANSWERS YET

PROGRAMME COMPLETION: The Bishop designer baby programme was at the mouse stage in 2018, with Epstein’s preferred embryo-editing technique still under development. Epstein was arrested in July 2019. What happened in the intervening period? What was the state of the programme at the time of his arrest? THE CHILDREN: The decoded victim testimony describes a living child born from a forced pregnancy under Maxwell’s direction. The DOJ’s plain-text translation omits the cipher context. No child has been identified. The phrase ‘protect the vanishing children’ in the victim’s own cutouts is unexplained. THE SCIENCE: The germline editing documents in the files concern Editas Medicine, co-founded by George Church with Gates funding. At what stage was heritable human genetic modification when Epstein died?

What We Demand

Black Feather does not publish passive analysis. This investigation carries demands.

A FULL CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON THE EPSTEIN GENETICS PROGRAMME: Not the sex trafficking. Not the flight logs. The genetics programme. The Designer Babies documents. The egg people. The Ukraine lab. The germline files. The $6.5 million Harvard access. The victim’s decoded cipher. Every element documented in this article must be placed on the record, under oath, in public.

INDEPENDENT FORENSIC AUDIT OF ALL EPSTEIN-CONNECTED BIOTECH INVESTMENTS: Southern Trust Company’s DNA analysis operations, the Cook Foundation’s wire transfers to MIRI and the Worldwide Transhumanist Association, the Descartes Capital pitch deck, the BioAlebi genetic vectors company — all operating off the public record, all connected to Epstein’s office.

DECLASSIFICATION OF ALL DOJ REDACTIONS RELATING TO GENETICS AND REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE: The James Comer Oversight Committee’s redaction of ‘Dank Brain’ from the Epstein files was documented in our Coady testimony series. The DOJ’s decision to publish the decoded victim letter without disclosing it was a cipher, and without including the final word ‘death,’ is not a clerical error. Every genetics-related redaction must be released.

INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATE OF CHILDREN DESCRIBED IN THE VICTIM TESTIMONY: A trafficking victim encoded testimony describing a living child born under Maxwell’s direction. That child, if alive, is a human being with rights. The DOJ has the decoded testimony. They must act on it.

PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FROM 23andMe AND THE EDGE FOUNDATION: Anne Wojcicki must answer publicly about her connection to Epstein, the DNA collection operation for Dubai royalty, and the 2014 Edge Foundation dinner. The genomic data of millions of people passed through a company whose founder sat at Epstein’s dinner table. The public deserves to know whether that data was used in Epstein’s genetic programme.

INTERNATIONAL REGULATORY ACTION ON GERMLINE EDITING: The fact that germline editing documents were found in a convicted sex trafficker’s seized files, connected to the co-founder of the leading CRISPR company funded by Bill Gates, demands immediate international review of germline editing regulatory frameworks. The He Jiankui case — the Chinese scientist who produced the world’s first gene-edited babies in 2018, whose work inspired the Bishop programme Epstein funded — resulted in a three-year prison sentence. No equivalent accountability exists for the private Western network documented here.

A Final Reckoning

The mainstream media had the same documents. They had 44,000 files, the same flight logs, the same financial records, the same email threads about designer babies and egg people and Ukraine labs and germline editing and human clones. They had Tucker Carlson’s explicit suggestion that the genetics thread mattered. They had researchers telling them the science was the story.

They wrote about celebrity names. They produced damage control for Silicon Valley. They left the eugenics programme unexamined, the victim’s decoded cipher unpublished in full, the programme’s scope unreported, and the three essential questions — how far did it advance, what were its products, where are the children — completely unasked.

That is a choice. It is not a mistake. It is the same choice the Oversight Committee made when it redacted ‘Dank Brain’ from the files. It is the same choice the DOJ made when it published the cipher without disclosing it was a cipher. It is the same choice every institution in this story has made when confronted with evidence that powerful people were funding the genetic modification of the human species through a trafficking network.

“The problem is only if I am seen to lead.” — Epstein, responding to the Designer Babies proposal. The logic of every institution that has buried this story.

Everyone involved understood one principle: do the work, stay invisible, and let somebody else carry the accountability. The shell companies, the Harvard key cards, the coded victim letters, the fake resignation letters, the deniability clauses — every element of this programme was designed to ensure that no one person could be seen to lead. That is exactly the logic of every institution that has since buried it.

The vanishing children deserve better. The human species deserves better. The documents are public. The analysis is complete. The questions are on the record.

What happens next is up to every person who reads this.

Please don’t forget to support Elizabeth Coady, a targeted individual who is hunted down like an animal by the same deep state connections we documented in this article.

You Can Support Elizabeth Coady here :

With an email message: elizabethc@protonmail.com

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PRIMARY SOURCES: designer-babs video transcript (Epstein archive analysis, February 2026), referenced throughout by document number where cited. DOJ Epstein Archive file numbers: EFTA 01500847 (MIRI wire), EFTA 01003966 and EFTA 02625486 (Bishop designer baby emails), BFTA 02546529 (Church clone correspondence), EFTA 02278036 (BioAlebi/Galbraith). Cross-references: Black Feather Strategic Intelligence, ‘The Immortality Pipeline,’ March 2026; Black Feather, ‘WBMF/SBMT Financial Records Investigation,’ March 2026. Published sources: MIT Technology Review, ‘The DIY Designer Baby Project Funded with Bitcoin,’ February 2019 (Antonio Regalado); Wikipedia, Editas Medicine; Wikipedia / LittleSis, Machine Intelligence Research Institute / MIRI; RT World News, ‘Epstein and Ukraine: A Match Made in Hell,’ February 2026; Global Research / Uriel Araujo, ‘Cloning Babies, Ukraine Labs, and Epstein,’ February 2026; Unilad Tech, ‘Epstein revealed to have been working on world’s first human clones,’ February 2026. Editas Medicine Series B funding (Bill Gates, $120M): Wikipedia. George Church co-founder of Editas: Wikipedia. All wire transfer amounts from master transaction ledger found in Epstein files. All calendar entries from seized Epstein files as transcribed in source video. This article is investigative journalism and does not constitute legal advice.