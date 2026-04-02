Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Diamond Eyes
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Diamond Eyes

Black Feathers Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series - Part XI
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 02, 2026

Diamond Eyes

[Verse 1]
Crimson shadows twist and sway
Leaden faces melt away
Windows open in my mind
Turning clocks I cannot find

[Chorus]
All the colors swirling in my mind
Take me far from space and time
Silver laughter painting up the sky
Lift me up, I start to fly
La la la la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la la la

[Verse 2]
Mirrors turning words around
Dreams are growing from the ground
Characters on clouds appear
Calling out but can't quite hear
See the lines begin to bend
Finding what we can't defend
Pages floating from the end
Open doors you can't pretend

[Chorus]
All the colors swirling in my mind
Take me far from space and time
Silver laughter painting up the sky
Lift me up, I start to fly
La la la la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la la la

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