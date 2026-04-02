Diamond Eyes

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[Verse 1] Crimson shadows twist and sway Leaden faces melt away Windows open in my mind Turning clocks I cannot find [Chorus] All the colors swirling in my mind Take me far from space and time Silver laughter painting up the sky Lift me up, I start to fly La la la la la la la la la la la la la La la la la la la la la la la la la la [Verse 2] Mirrors turning words around Dreams are growing from the ground Characters on clouds appear Calling out but can't quite hear See the lines begin to bend Finding what we can't defend Pages floating from the end Open doors you can't pretend [Chorus] All the colors swirling in my mind Take me far from space and time Silver laughter painting up the sky Lift me up, I start to fly La la la la la la la la la la la la la La la la la la la la la la la la la la