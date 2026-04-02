Diamond Eyes

[Verse 1]
Crimson shadows twist and sway
Leaden faces melt away
Windows open in my mind
Turning clocks I cannot find
[Chorus]
All the colors swirling in my mind
Take me far from space and time
Silver laughter painting up the sky
Lift me up, I start to fly
La la la la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la la la
[Verse 2]
Mirrors turning words around
Dreams are growing from the ground
Characters on clouds appear
Calling out but can't quite hear
See the lines begin to bend
Finding what we can't defend
Pages floating from the end
Open doors you can't pretend
[Chorus]
All the colors swirling in my mind
Take me far from space and time
Silver laughter painting up the sky
Lift me up, I start to fly
La la la la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la la la
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.