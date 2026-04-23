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[Verse 1] Smartphone says good morning slave Mining all the data that you gave Hey, I know just what you think today Fall between the cracks and don't believe Between the lines You're selling pieces of your [vocal harmony] mind [Chorus] Hey Mr. Digital King Tell me what my thoughts should bring Hey Mrs. Data Queen Show me what my dreams should be [Verse 2] Got fifteen apps to track my soul Twenty ways to reach their goal But some folks worship at the screen Some folks selling their routines But underneath the coded sky Freedom's just another lie They're mining gold from every swipe Selling fears of every type Your profile's more than you're behind Realize you're left behind [Chorus] Hey Mr. Digital King Tell me what my thoughts should bring Hey Mrs. Data Queen Show me what my dreams should be [Bridge] Fridge tweets about my snacks While my toaster sends me ads Smart toilet analyzes me Sells my data to big pharmacy Oh what a time to be alive When kitchen things know how I thrive My vacuum maps my living space While social scores rate my embrace [Verse 3] They say I'm free to choose my way This algorithm's planned my day My watch reports when I should sleep The corporations digging deep The irony's not lost on me This digital democracy Where freedom's just a status post And privacy's a fading ghost [Outro] Hey Mr. Digital King Our souls are not yours for strings Hey Mrs. Data Queen A life's more than what you need