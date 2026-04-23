[Verse 1]
Smartphone says good morning slave
Mining all the data that you gave
Hey, I know just what you think today
Fall between the cracks and don't believe
Between the lines
You're selling pieces of your [vocal harmony] mind
[Chorus]
Hey Mr. Digital King
Tell me what my thoughts should bring
Hey Mrs. Data Queen
Show me what my dreams should be
[Verse 2]
Got fifteen apps to track my soul
Twenty ways to reach their goal
But some folks worship at the screen
Some folks selling their routines
But underneath the coded sky
Freedom's just another lie
They're mining gold from every swipe
Selling fears of every type
Your profile's more than you're behind
Realize you're left behind
[Chorus]
Hey Mr. Digital King
Tell me what my thoughts should bring
Hey Mrs. Data Queen
Show me what my dreams should be
[Bridge]
Fridge tweets about my snacks
While my toaster sends me ads
Smart toilet analyzes me
Sells my data to big pharmacy
Oh what a time to be alive
When kitchen things know how I thrive
My vacuum maps my living space
While social scores rate my embrace
[Verse 3]
They say I'm free to choose my way
This algorithm's planned my day
My watch reports when I should sleep
The corporations digging deep
The irony's not lost on me
This digital democracy
Where freedom's just a status post
And privacy's a fading ghost
[Outro]
Hey Mr. Digital King
Our souls are not yours for strings
Hey Mrs. Data Queen
A life's more than what you need
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.