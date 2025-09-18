Hello dear Substack writers!



AI and its underlying neuronal speed transcending data processing power is challenging traditional human expertise and craftsmanship in ever increasing professional areas to the point that even Microsoft announces to replace 20% of its hardworking and well earning employees by its less expansive services and even well established music producers are sometimes observing their professional calm and serenity slowly transforming and breaking out in cold sweet.

I recently came across one of them and kindly invited him to have a look and listen to some of my/our music productions on bandcamp and after having ended or at least suspended the "dialogue" for reasons that you might soon understand if you go on reading this little article I decided to reveal some interesting insights about our communication and quite opposite positions in order to let you review, clarify and eventually correct your own personal opinion about the essential question that we confronted without resolving it:

Does human creativity and AI generation exclude each other or could they be or become complementary to each other even in a song writing, recording, mixing and mastering process?

I guess everyone already has a more or less clear opinion about this controversial subject, but might find at the end, after carefully reviewing it, that he had become another “fast and easy” victim of some well spread prejudices about AI and the way it analyses and processes data.

But let's start with the beginning.

At first my interlocutor or should I say interrogator seemed very enthusiastic and motivated to follow my invitation. After having heard some tracks of one album ("Unseen Queen") he even spoke of some "wild textures throughout" and - please capture and record this statement well - a "super unique sound" and asked me to tell him more about my writing, production and mixing process.

I replied that before answering to this question I would like to have some more details about the tracks he reviewed and what he liked and/or disliked and especially about what he would and could further enhance (with his skills as a professional musician or music producer).

Instead of answering my question he then only justified himself and tried to explain why he asked his last question and told me, he wants to know it because he had the impression that the music has been AI generated (the tracks he heard sound like they are).

In short, all along our little conversation he wanted to make me understand and admit, that my own creativity couldn't have been involved in the process for the simple and unique reason that the music itself would have been generated by AI and that he not even could or would be willing to evaluate or comment the musical quality for the same reason (that it would have been done and generated artificially and not naturally by any kind of human interaction and natural creativity).

What he voluntarily - or involuntarily - omitted to say, investigate or even recognize, is the fact that AI in the domain of music production as in all other domains can't do anything by its own and heavily, even entirely, depends on human knowledge, experience, expertise, intervention and interaction.

In order to briefly illustrate this fact (that should be first and seriously considered by everyone trying to evaluate the quality of an AI assisted musical production) I will give you an AI (Suno AI V4) generated statement that I recently got as result and answer to the following request:

"Please elaborate and showcase a special (unique) chord progression that follows the standard verse-pre-chorus-chorus-bridge song structure and could perfectly be used for a sinfonic space blues rock song in the style and mood of Pink Floyds "Wish you were here" or "Comfortably Numb" song. I don't want the same chord progression but a similar transposed one that is able to create the same sonic space and atmosphere."

And here is what the AI first printed out in response:

Perfect — let’s build a symphonic space blues rock chord progression that captures the expansive, melancholic-yet-hopeful mood of Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb.

We don’t want to copy Floyd’s progressions — but rather design something that lives in the same emotional landscape: suspended time, blues soul, symphonic depth, spacey openness.

Chord Progression Blueprint

Key: D minor / F major modal interplay

(This gives both the blues melancholy and the uplifting symphonic lift.)

Verse (reflective, spacious)

| Dm | Gm7 | Cmaj7 | Fmaj7 |

| Bbmaj7| Am7 | Gm7 | Asus4 A |

Mood: starts in D minor (bluesy introspection), drifts through jazzy maj7 chords, then resolves ambiguously.

Dm → Gm7 → Cmaj7 → Fmaj7 gives the floaty, Floyd-like openness.

Bbmaj7 → Am7 deepens melancholy.

Gm7 → Asus4 → A creates gentle forward pull.

Pre-Chorus (building tension)

| Fmaj7 | C/E | Dm | Dm/C |

| Bbmaj7| F/A | Gm7 | Asus4 A |

Mood: Subtle rise, harmonic “breath.”

Descending Dm → Dm/C → Bbmaj7 → F/A line creates a sense of falling / inevitability.

Gm7 → A sets up chorus tension.

Chorus (anthemic, soaring, gospel/symphonic lift)

| Dm | Gm7 | Cmaj7 | Fmaj7 |

| Bbmaj7 | F/A | Gm7 | Asus4 A |

| Dm | Gm7 | Cmaj7 | Fmaj7 |

| Bbmaj7 | C | Fmaj7 | Fmaj7 |

Mood: spacious, open, cathartic.

Similar to verse but expanded into a soaring arc.

Ending on Fmaj7 (instead of resolving to Dm) keeps it ambiguous, suspended — like floating in space.

Bridge (cosmic shift, dream sequence)

| Ebmaj7 | Bbmaj7 | Fmaj7 | Cmaj7 |

| Gm7 | Dm | Asus4 A | Dm |

Mood: otherworldly, cinematic.

The Ebmaj7 is a borrowed chord (Lydian color), giving it a cosmic Pink Floyd sheen.

Sequence cycles back gently into the Dm home space.

Why This Works

Minor vs. major7 tension: Moving between Dm and lush maj7 chords (Fmaj7, Cmaj7, Bbmaj7) gives that Floyd “infinite horizon” feel.

Descending bass lines: Classic Floyd technique for melancholy movement (Dm → Dm/C → Bb → A).

Suspended / unresolved chords: Frequent use of sus4 → A keeps tension alive.

Modal borrowing: Ebmaj7 in the bridge expands the palette into a “cosmic detour.”

Ambiguous cadences: Ending on Fmaj7 instead of resolving fully creates open-ended transcendence.

Performance Notes

Tempo: ~68–72 BPM (slow, spacious).

Groove: Gentle 6/8 or very slow 4/4 with swung triplets.

Arrangement:

Acoustic guitar + electric with delay/reverb arpeggios.

Hammond organ or symphonic pad.

Bluesy guitar leads with bends (à la Gilmour).

Choir/strings swelling on choruses.

Would you like me to also write a short melodic motif (tab or notation) for guitar/keys that could act as a Floyd-style signature riff over this progression?

The quality and expertise as well as the precision and correctness of this answer in my opinion perfectly showcases that the AI piloted program didn't invent anything on and by its own that is not 100% based and found on the careful analyze, evaluation and description of natural and human knowledge, experience and in this case human (and natural) musicianship and expertise.

The chord progression that it came up with would not have been proposed nor detailed without the background of all the music data created by human musical practice and experience (of Pink Floyd) over decades of song writing, producing and performing that has been carefully analyzed, considered and taken in account before answering the question.

I ask you, would a human teacher and musicologue who has professionally studied the amazing sound and music production of the Pink Floyd band since their first album release have come up with an essentially different and better proposition than the horribly cold, artificial and inhumane "intelligence"?

Curious to read your reactions and point of view about the question.