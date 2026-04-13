[Verse 1]
We walk on clouds that never break
Through silent skies and silver lakes
Our shadows stretch across the light
Caught in hush between day and night
[Chorus]
We are dreamwalkers, souls in flight
Carving paths through endless night
Every step, a breath we borrow
Finding dawn inside the sorrow
[Verse 2]
Time dissolves beneath our skin
The world fades as we wander in
To echoes of a life unseen
Wrapped in the hush of midnight dreams
[Chorus]
We are dreamwalkers, hearts alight
Chasing fire with fragile might
Every fall, a silent grace
A promise to return to space
[Bridge]
No map, no name, no need to run
We dance where stars and shadows spun
In the hush, we hear it clear
The future whispers, always near
[Outro]
We are dreamwalkers, born to roam
Until we find our way back home
In every tear, a silent gleam
We rise again inside the dream
[guitar fades out, final synth swell]
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.