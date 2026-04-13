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[Verse 1] We walk on clouds that never break Through silent skies and silver lakes Our shadows stretch across the light Caught in hush between day and night [Chorus] We are dreamwalkers, souls in flight Carving paths through endless night Every step, a breath we borrow Finding dawn inside the sorrow [Verse 2] Time dissolves beneath our skin The world fades as we wander in To echoes of a life unseen Wrapped in the hush of midnight dreams [Chorus] We are dreamwalkers, hearts alight Chasing fire with fragile might Every fall, a silent grace A promise to return to space [Bridge] No map, no name, no need to run We dance where stars and shadows spun In the hush, we hear it clear The future whispers, always near [Outro] We are dreamwalkers, born to roam Until we find our way back home In every tear, a silent gleam We rise again inside the dream [guitar fades out, final synth swell]