Falken-BlackFeather

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Falken-BlackFeather
Dreamwalkers
0:00
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Dreamwalkers

Black Feathers Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 13, 2026

Dreamwalkers

[Verse 1]

We walk on clouds that never break
Through silent skies and silver lakes
Our shadows stretch across the light
Caught in hush between day and night

[Chorus]

We are dreamwalkers, souls in flight
Carving paths through endless night
Every step, a breath we borrow
Finding dawn inside the sorrow

[Verse 2]

Time dissolves beneath our skin
The world fades as we wander in
To echoes of a life unseen
Wrapped in the hush of midnight dreams

[Chorus]

We are dreamwalkers, hearts alight
Chasing fire with fragile might
Every fall, a silent grace
A promise to return to space

[Bridge]

No map, no name, no need to run
We dance where stars and shadows spun
In the hush, we hear it clear
The future whispers, always near

[Outro]

We are dreamwalkers, born to roam
Until we find our way back home
In every tear, a silent gleam
We rise again inside the dream
[guitar fades out, final synth swell]

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