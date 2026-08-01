EIGHTY-FOUR PERCENT OF AMERICANS THINK THE GOVERNMENT IS HIDING SOMETHING

Here is one case where we can actually check. The declassified file says something nobody expects — including the people who cite it.

Ask Americans whether UFOs are alien spacecraft and you get an argument.

Gallup found 33% saying yes in 2019. [1] By July 2021 it had risen to 41%, with half the country still sceptical. [2] A YouGov poll in November 2025 put it at 30%, with 47% saying aliens have probably or definitely visited Earth at some point. [3] An Ipsos survey in July 2023 found 42% believing in UFOs, and one in ten Americans claiming to have seen one. [4]

=> The number moves depending on how you ask. There is no consensus.

Now ask a different question, and the disagreement disappears.

In 2019, two-thirds of Americans told Gallup they believed the government knows more about the subject than it has conveyed. [1] By June 2026, a poll put that figure at 84%. [5] A CBS News/YouGov survey the same month found a large majority saying the government is not telling all it knows — and this was the predominant view among people who believe in extraterrestrial life and among those who do not. Most Democrats, most Republicans, most independents. [6]

Whatever divides Americans, this does not. Roughly four in five believe they are being told less than the whole story by their own government about something in their own sky. That is an extraordinary level of agreement about official concealment. And it is almost impossible to test, because concealment by definition leaves no public record.

Except occasionally it does.

The morning of 10 November 1980

A businessman from Albuquerque walked into Kirtland Air Force Base and gave a presentation to a brigadier general. His name was Paul Bennewitz. He ran a company called Thunder Scientific, which made humidity instruments and held contracts with the base. He was not a stranger at the gate. He was a supplier with a badge. He had brought film and photographs, taken from his own property, which overlooked the Manzano Weapons Storage Area — one of the largest nuclear weapons stockpiles in the world. He believed the film showed alien spacecraft. He told the room he was in contact with the occupants. Nine people were present: Brigadier General William Brooksher, seven other officers, and Bennewitz. Among them was Dr. Lehman, Director of the Air Force Weapons Laboratory at Kirtland. Bennewitz asked for a grant to fund further research into his interactions with the aliens. Dr. Lehman told him he would help him fill out the paperwork to apply for one. [8]

That is not a rumour, or a recollection, or something a researcher was told by a man in a bar. It is recorded in an Air Force internal form, signed by the commander of the base investigative detachment, released under the Freedom of Information Act, and sitting today in more than one public archive.

=> It is also nearly the opposite of the story this case is famous for.

The story everyone tells

If you have met the Bennewitz affair before, you met it in roughly this shape.

A civilian detected something he was not meant to detect near a nuclear weapons facility. Rather than arrest him, Air Force counterintelligence fed him — an escalating diet of manufactured material about alien bases and underground facilities and treaties with non-human intelligences — until his testimony was useless and his mind had gone. The material then escaped into the wider UFO community, where it remains.

That version appears in books, in a documentary, and across most of the internet. It is usually presented with the declassified AFOSI files cited as its documentary foundation.

=> It is an easy mistake to make, and we made it ourselves before we read the file.

What the file actually says

There are three documents. The Air Force has stated that they are all the files that exist relating to AFOSI and Bennewitz. [10] They were obtained separately over the years by the researcher William Moore, by the group Citizens Against UFO Secrecy, and by the Navy physicist Bruce Maccabee — and re-requested and confirmed by the journalist Alejandro Rojas under FOIA case 2013-03291-F, fulfilled 2 August 2013.

1.The first, 28 October 1980 — signed Major Thomas Cseh

Bennewitz contacted the Air Force Office of Special Investigations through Major Ernest E. Edwards, claiming knowledge and evidence of threats against the Manzano Weapons Storage area. On 26 October, Special Agent Richard Doty and Jerry Miller — Chief Scientific Advisor for the Air Force Test and Evaluation Center at Kirtland, who had previously investigated UFOs for Project Blue Book — went to Bennewitz’s house and interviewed him, reviewing photographs, 8mm film and recording tapes. [7]

=> Note who started this. Bennewitz went to them.

And note what the Air Force’s own scientist concluded:

Some type of unidentified aerial objects had been caught on the film. Whether they posed a threat could not be determined. The electronic recording tapes were inconclusive. The Foreign Technology Division was informed and wanted to inspect the data. Command was briefed — and command “did not request an investigation at this time.” [7]

2.The second, 26 November 1980 — also signed Cseh

It records the 10 November meeting: the general, the officers, the film, the grant offer.

On 17 November, Doty advised Bennewitz that AFOSI would not investigate the objects and were “not in a position to evaluate the information and photographs.” On 26 November, Senator Harrison Schmitt telephoned Doty asking about AFOSI’s role in the investigation. Doty told the senator AFOSI was not investigating. [8]

3.The third, 30 July 1981 — signed Colonel Frank Huey

New Mexico’s other senator, Pete Domenici, came to the base and met Doty. His aide was later asked what they had wanted; the answer was whether AFOSI had conducted a formal investigation of Bennewitz. They were told there had been none. [9]

That is the entire file.

A man brought evidence. The Air Force examined it twice, once with its own chief scientist. They found that some of it showed something they could not identify, and that the rest was inconclusive. They declined to investigate. They told him so in writing. They told two United States senators the same thing.

There is no operation in these documents. There is a refusal to get involved.

And then the officer said it was all a lie

Richard Doty has since claimed that he lied to the senators on behalf of AFOSI, and that a disinformation campaign against Bennewitz was under way the whole time. [11]

On 27 February 2005 he said so on a national radio programme with a very large audience. Asked directly whether he had dispensed disinformation, he answered: “That is absolutely true.” He explained that it was done to protect base secrets — that what they did was convince Bennewitz that what he was picking up was not classified material from the base, but probably of alien origin. [11] He offered the reasoning without being pushed for it. It was easier, he said, than getting a search warrant and a seizure warrant and taking the man’s property and equipment. That would have caused publicity — and the wrong type of publicity for the base. [11] He described building the illusion: black helicopters, and objects placed on the ground around Archuleta Peak, near Dulce, New Mexico, to convince Bennewitz that what he was looking at was an alien base. [11] A New Mexico state police officer, Gabe Valdez, has said he was present when Doty flew Bennewitz over Dulce. Asked whether he knew Bennewitz had ended up needing psychiatric care, Doty said yes. He had visited him a number of times, gone to the man’s son, and tried to tell Bennewitz that everything they had told him was untrue, explaining why they had done it. “But he never believed me.” He had done this against his commander’s orders, he said, because he was concerned about Paul. [11] And on the affair as a whole: “I followed orders. Everything we did was following orders.”

Both of these cannot be true

Here is where this stops being a story about flying saucers and becomes something worth your attention regardless of what you think is in the sky.

The Air Force’s own record shows Doty telling two US senators that there was no investigation.

Doty says he was lying to them, under orders.

If Doty is telling the truth now, the file is a record of the lie — an official document memorialising a falsehood told to members of Congress. If the file is accurate, Doty is lying now, and has spent four decades telling an invented story about his own service.

There is no third possibility.

The Air Force has twice stated that documents allegedly dispensed by Doty are not genuine. It has never addressed whether he was under orders when he lied to the senators, entered Bennewitz’s home, or supplied material designed to make him believe he was under investigation. [12]

So the question sits open, in public, with a named officer volunteering confessions to it, and has done for forty years.

Why the documented version is the stronger one

The popular telling of this story has a fatal weakness as an argument, and it is worth understanding:

It cites the FOIA file as proof — and the FOIA file records a declination. Every time the story is told that way, it is one careful reader away from collapsing. A sceptic asks to see the evidence, the documents are produced, and the documents say the Air Force looked at a man’s home movies and passed.

The documented version cannot be dismissed like that, because every element of it is either in the file or in the officer’s own recorded voice:

A contractor to the base brought film to the Air Force. The base’s chief scientific advisor examined it and reported that it showed unidentified objects of undetermined origin. The man briefed a brigadier general, asked for a research grant, and was offered help with the application. He was then told in writing that nobody was investigating. Two senators were told the same. Two decades later, the agent who told them says every word of it was a lie he was ordered to tell.

=> That is a harder story to wave away, and it is the one the record supports.

What got out

Whatever was or was not done to Paul Bennewitz, something escaped.

The material connected to this affair — hoaxed documents supplied to researchers, a teletype passed to Bennewitz, briefing papers shown to other investigators, and the MJ-12 papers that arrived on film in a Los Angeles mailbox in December 1984 — has grown into large modern mythologies, spawning books, films and television series. [13]

An underground alien facility beneath a mountain in northern New Mexico. Secret treaties. Government collaboration with non-human intelligences. These are standard furniture now in a subculture of millions, and most of the people repeating them have never heard the name Paul Bennewitz.

And here is the part that took us longest to see.

None of that imagery was invented in 1980. A pulp magazine published, as fact, an account of underground beings directing rays at human minds in March 1945. Abduction and missing-time motifs ran in the same magazine in September 1946 — nine months before Kenneth Arnold made the sighting that produced the phrase “flying saucer.”

You cannot feed a man a mythology he has no words for. By 1980 the vocabulary had been in mass circulation for thirty-five years. Whoever reached for it did not have to invent a thing — and a story a community already half-believes is cheaper to deploy than a new one, and very much harder to trace back.

What we are not saying

We are not saying that a government agency ran a documented psychological operation against a private citizen. The documents do not show that, and we will not claim more than they support.

What we are saying is this. The official record and a named participant’s repeated public account are in direct, unresolved contradiction. The Air Force has declined for forty years to say which is true. A man who supplied instruments to a nuclear weapons installation was eventually committed to a mental health facility. And the imagery associated with his case is now believed by a great many people who have no idea where it came from.

One of those two accounts is false. Somebody knows which.

Return to where we started. Four in five Americans believe their government is not telling them everything about this subject. In this one case, we can look — and what we find is not a cover-up of aliens. It is a documented refusal to investigate, an officer who says that refusal was a scripted lie, and an institution that has spent four decades declining to say which of its own accounts is the true one.

=> That may be more troubling than the thing most people suspect. It is certainly better evidenced.

WHERE THIS CAME FROM — AND WHAT WE ARE PROPOSING

The Bennewitz file is not a story we went looking for. It is one item out of a thousand.

For some weeks we have been working through a single document: Anthony Forwood’s “A Chronological History of the Psychopathic Elite’s Development of Techno-Slavery,” last revised in November 2015. It runs to 1,007 dated entries and 125,091 words*, from 6 BC to April 2013. It is freely circulated, widely quoted, and, so far as we can establish, has never been systematically checked by anyone.

We set out to reorganise it — to convert a chronology into a subject grid, so that everything it says about the CIA, or Scientology, or the Rockefeller Foundation, sits in one place instead of scattered across four hundred pages. Reorganising it turned out to require checking it. And checking it required building instruments, because you cannot fact-check six hundred unsourced assertions by reading more carefully.

The first number we found: of 1,007 entries, 63% carry no source citation of any kind. Of the citations that do exist, five authors supply nearly half. So we built five tests and applied them to every entry. Strip a claim’s largest source — does the pattern survive? Can a reader actually reach the evidence? Does the entry establish something a person did, or only where they were? Does a statement run with the author’s interest or against it? And — the one we added after it caught us out — what kind of claim is this, regardless of who made it?

Every ruling is logged. Every removal is recorded with its reason and a hash of the original text. Nothing has been quietly dropped.

What we are not promising

Some of what follows will confirm what you suspect. Some of it will dissolve.

We can tell you honestly that both have already happened, repeatedly, and that we did not know which we would find until we went to the archive. Some threads came back stronger than the document claims — including one chain of institutional funding, spanning fifty years and two continents, that is the best-evidenced thing in the entire corpus and that its own author never states. Some came back inverted — including one where the source document cites a famous investigation as evidence for a proposition that the investigation itself concluded was false. And some simply collapsed. One of the most persistent financial attributions in this entire genre turned out, examined across a thousand entries, to rest on three entries, two disqualified sources, and a company founded eleven years after the date given.

We will show you all three kinds, including the ones that go against the grain of what this document — and much of its readership — believes.

What is in the document

A partial map of what the corpus actually covers, so you can judge the scope:

Institutions — the CIA’s mind-control programmes and their congressional exposure · the FBI, COINTELPRO and its afterlife · the NSA and the surveillance architecture · the US Army’s chemical and psychological warfare research · DARPA · the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations · Tavistock · RAND · Harvard

Programmes — MKULTRA and its 149 subprojects · Operation Paperclip · Project Blue Book · the Robertson Panel · Operation CHAOS and the Phoenix Program · ECHELON

People — L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology · Aleister Crowley and Jack Parsons · Michael Aquino · Timothy Leary · Andrija Puharich · Ernst Rüdin

Claims — the eugenics movement and its transatlantic funding · alien abduction and the elicitation methods that produced its testimony · hypnosis, from Mesmer to the interrogation programmes · LSD and the counterculture · ritual-abuse allegations and what became of them · the Khazar thesis · the Illuminati literature and where it actually comes from

Cases — Bennewitz · Roswell · the Hill abduction · Franklin · McMartin · Presidio · Manson · Jonestown · Oklahoma City

Some of these will be strengthened by scrutiny. Some will not survive it. That is the point of scrutiny.

The offer

We are proposing a series: One subject at a time, in plain prose, with the working shown.

Each piece will state what the source document claims, what the primary record says, where they diverge, and what remains genuinely unresolved. Where we get something wrong, we will say so in the piece — as we have in this one.

Alongside it, published separately and in full: the apparatus. The excision record. The source register grading all 117 works the document relies on. The verification ledger, listing every open question with the archive that would settle it. And a master chronology restoring Forwood’s original sequence entry by entry, so that anyone can check exactly what we moved, what we removed, and why.

You are not being asked to trust us. You are being asked to check us.

Tell us

Would you follow this series? And more usefully — which of these would you want first?

There are roughly 115 open questions in our verification ledger and a finite number of archive visits. Your answers will decide the order we work in.

These are the topics:

The eugenics chain — American money, an American model law, and the 1933 sterilisation statute

MKULTRA — what the 1977 hearings actually established, and what the CIA’s own assessment says about whether any of it worked

The Robertson Panel — a classified 1953 proposal to run a public “debunking” programme, and the media companies it named

The abduction phenomenon — and the psychiatrist who produced its founding case, who did not believe it described real events

COINTELPRO and after — and what happened when the men who ran it went into private practice

The claims that dissolved — Project Monarch, the Rothschild attribution, the Khazar thesis, and what was actually underneath them

Laurel Canyon — twenty-seven true facts and the conclusion none of them supports

And if you think we have got something wrong in the piece above, say so in the comments. We would rather be corrected by a reader than by an archive six months from now.

NOTES

[1] Gallup, “Americans Skeptical of UFOs, but Say Government Knows More” (2019) — 33% alien-spacecraft belief; two-thirds saying the government knows more than it conveys. [2] Gallup, “Larger Minority in U.S. Says Some UFOs Are Alien Spacecraft” — poll conducted 6–21 July 2021, n=1,007, margin ±4 points. [3] YouGov — survey conducted 4–9 November 2025, n=1,114 US adult citizens. [4] Ipsos / KnowledgePanel — poll conducted 14–16 July 2023, n=1,019. [5] Poll reported June 2026 giving 84% on government non-disclosure. [6] CBS News / YouGov — 2–4 June 2026, n=2,023, margin ±2.8 points. [7] AFOSI, Multipurpose Internal OSI Form, 28 October 1980, signed Maj. Thomas Cseh. Subject: “Alleged Sightings of Unidentified Aerial Lights in Restricted Test Range.” Released under FOIA. [8] AFOSI, Multipurpose Internal OSI Form, 26 November 1980, signed Maj. Thomas Cseh. Released under FOIA. [9] AFOSI communication, 30 July 1981, signed Col. Frank Huey — congressional inquiry regarding Bennewitz. Released under FOIA. [10] USAF statement to FOIA recipients that the above constitute all AFOSI files relating to Bennewitz; re-confirmed under FOIA case 2013-03291-F, fulfilled 2 August 2013 (A. Rojas). [11] Richard Doty, broadcast interview, Coast to Coast AM , 27 February 2005. Verification note: quotations rest on a transcription of the broadcast archive; the recording is being obtained directly. [12] USAF / AFOSI responses on document authenticity, 1983 and 1988 — the latter in connection with an FBI inquiry into the MJ-12 papers. [13] W. L. Moore & J. Shandera, The MJ-12 Documents: An Analytical Report (1990); W. L. Moore, MUFON Journal , November and December 1989; G. Bishop, Project Beta (2005).

*This is one of three products from the same work. The Reading Edition presents corrected material as continuous prose; the Apparatus — excision record, source register, verification ledger and master chronology — is published separately and in full.