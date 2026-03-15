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Elizabeth Coady's avatar
Elizabeth Coady
7hEdited

‘These documents do not confirm that Elizabeth Coady was personally implanted or targeted.’ I HAVE RADIOLOGICAL SCANS THAT PROVE I HAVE IMPLANTS AND MATERIALS REMOVED FROM MY SKULL BY SEVEN BODY PIERCERS.

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Elizabeth Coady's avatar
Elizabeth Coady
7h

You’re setting me up Falken. There is no avenue to independent legitimate medical treatment for me in America. I have asked you repeatedly to SHOW MY wounds yet you have not.

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