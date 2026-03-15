Elizabeth Coady’s latest Testimony : Under ESCALATING ATTACK

A cross-referenced analysis of the latest testimonial from Elizabeth Coady — 65-year-old former journalist, 13 years under reported directed energy weapon attack, living in her car, property stolen, family fractured — set against the institutional record of the SBMT/WBMF network, the Epstein archive, and the documented absence of any official response

March 2026 | Primary source: Video testimony transcript, Elizabeth Coady, current period | Cross-references: Black Feather TI Investigation Series (2024–2026); Epstein Archive DOJ release (2026); ProPublica Form 990 EINs 20-2793206/20-2865488; DARPA programme documentation; FISC Rosemary Collyer report (2019); BlackRock Neurotech/BrainGate documentation; Palantir public filings

Who Is Elizabeth Coady, and Why Her Testimony Matters

Elizabeth Coady is 65 years old. She has a librarian’s degree. She has no criminal history. She spent years as a working journalist. She once worked in proximity to Oprah Winfrey’s production operation. She filed a lawsuit against Winfrey. And since that point, she has spent thirteen years documenting what she describes as a continuous campaign of non-consensual implantation, remote neural surveillance, directed energy weapon attack, organised stalking, financial destruction, and social isolation. She is currently living in her car.

We are not printing this summary to invite pity. We are printing it because it is the factual baseline against which the failure of every institution in this story must be measured. A 65-year-old woman with no criminal record, a documented professional history, a legal complaint on file, and thirteen years of consistent first-person testimony has received, from every government body she has approached, exactly zero substantive response. Not a refutation. Not a rebuttal. Not a formal investigation. Silence, deflection, and in several documented instances, active obstruction.

This report does not resolve the question of what exactly has been done to Elizabeth Coady, or by whom. That question cannot be resolved from available primary sources alone. What this report does, with precision and with deliberate urgency, is lay out what her testimony claims, what of it is independently corroborated, what of it remains unverified but is consistent with the broader documented pattern of the TI investigation series, and what institutional actors have done — or failed to do — in response.

THIRTEEN YEARS. ZERO FORMAL INVESTIGATION.

Elizabeth Coady has reported her experiences to congressional offices (including Ro Khanna’s and Thomas Massie’s), to the FBI, to the courts, and publicly via Substack and social media over a period of thirteen years. She describes losing her home, living in her car, her cat killed, her family members bribed or recruited against her, her social network systematically severed. No formal investigation has been opened. No official body has produced a written finding. No congressional committee has heard, taken seriously and followed up her testimony. This is the institutional record. It is not ambiguous.

The Testimony: What Elizabeth Coady Says Is Happening to Her

The following is an analytical summary of the claims made in the current testimonial, organised by category. Direct quotations from the transcript are used where the original language is important to preserve. Editorial analysis follows each section.

Physical Implants and Remote Activation

Coady presents what she describes as physical implants visible on her body: material above her ear that she says is remotely activated, scars at her jugular consistent with injection sites, and evidence of an implant that has “popped out.” She attributes these to BlackRock Neurotech, identifying Peter Thiel as the entity holding experimental licences for the technology. She states: “He gets my brainwaves and he’s making money off the brainwaves.”

“This is an implanted material over here that they activate remotely. These are implants that they popped out. All the scars under here and the tissue.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

The assertion about BlackRock Neurotech is verifiable in part. Peter Thiel is the co-founder of Palantir Technologies and is connected to multiple neurotechnology investment vehicles. BrainGate — the consortium that includes Brown University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and others — has received DARPA funding for brain-computer interface development involving implanted electrode arrays. The commercial landscape Coady is describing, in which brainwave data from implanted subjects is harvested and monetised, is not science fiction: it is the explicit commercial model of multiple venture-funded neurotechnology companies, operating within a regulatory grey zone.

CROSS-REFERENCE: BRAINGATE AND DARPA

BrainGate, a DARPA-funded research consortium developing implanted neural interfaces, has been in human clinical trials since 2004. Its technology reads neural signals from implanted electrode arrays and transmits them to external devices. The data generated from these trials is commercially valuable. The transition from clinical trial to non-consensual use is the specific allegation Coady and other TI subjects make — and it is an allegation the regulatory framework is not designed to investigate, because it assumes non-consensual implantation is impossible.

Palantir and the Surveillance Architecture

“Palantir has been hitting me as long as it’s been in existence and Palantir’s, even their attack on me is unethical beyond being hitting me.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

Palantir Technologies, co-founded by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, is the primary data analytics platform used by the US intelligence community, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and multiple US military commands. Its Gotham platform aggregates personal data at a scale that makes the kind of surveillance Coady describes not merely possible but operationally standard for its customer agencies.

What Coady adds, and what the Epstein archive corroborates, is the private-capital layer behind the government surveillance infrastructure. Thiel appears in the Epstein documents in discussions about building better biological bodies and in the investment network surrounding the 2045 Initiative’s mind-transfer agenda. He funds anti-ageing research through Founders Fund. He co-founded Palantir, whose contracts with the surveillance state are now worth billions annually. The connection between the commercial surveillance infrastructure and the research pipeline documented in the Epstein archive is not speculative — it is a matter of corporate record.

PALANTIR: WHAT THE PUBLIC RECORD SHOWS

Palantir’s documented capabilities include: real-time aggregation of data from CCTV, financial records, social media, healthcare records, and location data; predictive behaviour analysis; fusion centre integration; and interfaces with the FBI’s National Security Branch. The company’s classified capabilities are, by definition, unknown to the public. Coady’s specific claim is that Palantir’s infrastructure has been used to target her as an individual for surveillance and attack. This claim cannot be confirmed or denied from unclassified public sources. What is confirmed is that Palantir holds the contracts that would make it technically capable of doing exactly what she describes.

The Epstein Connection: What Coady Says and What the Archive Confirms

Coady makes several references to the Epstein brain research connection in this testimony, including a specific claim about a Paul Allen-Bill Gates-Epstein communication regarding a “mouse brain project,” and the observation that the congressional Oversight Committee “redacted ‘Dank Brain’ from pictures from the Epstein file” — which she characterises as a deliberate cover-up.

“There was something about Paul Allen texting Bill Gates and Paul Allen talking to Epstein, come and see our brain, our mouse slash brain project. And I’ve known and I can confirm that they do a lot of this testing.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

The Allen-Gates-Epstein brain connection is verifiable. Paul Allen funded the Allen Institute for Brain Science — one of the largest private brain mapping organisations in the world and a major recipient of Obama BRAIN Initiative support. The Allen Institute is a named partner in the SBMT/WBMF institutional network. The Allen Brain Atlas — a comprehensive cellular-resolution map of the mouse brain — was funded by Allen and has been used by thousands of neuroscience researchers globally. Epstein’s documented interest in brain research, including his funding of MIT Media Lab brain projects and his Cosmic Consciousness programme, places him in direct proximity to the Allen Institute’s research agenda.

Coady’s observation about the congressional redaction of “Dank Brain” from Epstein files is consistent with a documented pattern we have identified in this series: the Oversight Committee, under James Comer, processed the Epstein documents with selective redactions. While we cannot independently confirm the specific “Dank Brain” redaction from currently available sources, the broader pattern of congressional protection of the Epstein science record is documented.

EPSTEIN BRAIN RESEARCH: CONFIRMED IN THIS SERIES

Black Feather’s previous investigations have documented: Epstein’s funding of MIT Media Lab brain research (Ed Boyden, optogenetics); the Cosmic Consciousness programme at Rome Sapienza University ($441,100 grant); the Harvard PED ($6.5 million, Martin Nowak); Dean Radin at the Institute of Noetic Sciences; Stuart Hameroff on quantum consciousness; Nectome brain preservation research; and the five-stage immortality pipeline. Coady’s claim that she recognised and has been warning about this research for years — before its mainstream exposure in 2026 — is consistent with the detailed knowledge she demonstrates in this testimony.

The FISA Connection: Rosemary Collyer’s Report

Coady makes a specific and technically detailed claim about a redacted footnote in former FISA Court presiding judge Rosemary Collyer’s 2019 report on FBI surveillance abuses. She states the redacted footnote alludes to a European law governing medical devices, and that this is evidence the brain chip programme is directly connected to FISA fraud.

“In the FISA review by Rosemary Collyer, there’s admission. It’s redacted, but you could follow the footnote. It’s redacted, but it’s admission that this, the brain chips and the implants are directly related to FISA fraud.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

The Rosemary Collyer report is real. In 2019, FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer issued a 96-page opinion sharply criticising the FBI for systematic failures in its FISA surveillance warrant applications, including failure to disclose material information to the court. The report documented that the FBI had conducted surveillance without court authorisation and had failed to disclose the scope of its activities to the FISC for multiple years. Several footnotes in the declassified version were redacted.

Coady’s specific claim that a redacted footnote alludes to a European medical devices law cannot be independently confirmed from the available declassified text. However, her broader framing — that FISA has been used as a legal cover for domestic surveillance programmes whose technical methods the court itself was not fully informed about — is consistent with the Collyer report’s documented findings on undisclosed FBI surveillance activities.

THE FISA OVERSIGHT GAP

The FISC operates in secret. Its rulings are classified. Its opinions, when they acknowledge error, do so in documents that are released years later with redactions. The court was not informed of the full scope of FBI domestic surveillance for multiple years, per Collyer’s own findings. This is the institutional structure within which any non-consensual implantation and monitoring programme would operate: behind FISA authority, beneath the threshold of congressional oversight, invisible to the courts that are supposed to constrain it. Coady is not making an implausible argument when she says the judicial record contains admissions that have been systematically buried. That is, in fact, what the Collyer report shows — about less extreme surveillance methods than the ones she is describing.

James Giordano: “What Ethics?”

“James Giordano, who has done the Brain is the Battlefield — he says, in one of his presentations, ‘what ethics?’ I mean, that was one of his subtitles. What ethics? And that’s correct. There are no ethics.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

James Giordano is a real person and a real figure in the institutional landscape of neuroweapons research. He is a neuroscientist and Professor in the Departments of Neurology and Biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center, a former Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics, and an advisor to the US Department of Defense and NATO on neuroscience and neuroweapons. His presentations under the title “The Brain is the Battlefield” are publicly available and describe in explicit detail the current and near-future military applications of neurotechnology, including non-lethal weapons that operate on cognitive function.

Coady’s characterisation is not an exaggeration. In those presentations, Giordano acknowledges that neurotechnology is advancing faster than ethical and regulatory frameworks can accommodate, and that military development is actively outpacing civilian oversight. His work is cited extensively in the academic literature on neuroweapons, non-lethal weapons, and directed energy effects on the central nervous system. That a senior US Department of Defense advisor on neuroscience is publicly discussing these capabilities while institutional structures for protecting citizens from their misuse are, as Coady observes, absent — is a matter of public record.

Claims: Verification Status Against Available Evidence

An Editorial Obligation: On Framing and What Serves This Case

Elizabeth Coady’s testimony contains passages that move beyond the documented institutional record into antisemitic framing — references to a “Jewish oligarchy,” and an assertion that the US government is specifically targeting white Americans. This publication has a consistent and non-negotiable editorial standard, applied across all work in this series: bigoted framings are identified and set aside, not because the underlying grievances lack merit, but because they analytically weaken the case and are not supported by evidence.

The documented actors in the surveillance and brain research programmes identified in this series — Thiel, Allen, Epstein, the defence establishment, DARPA, the SBMT/WBMF network — are a multi-ethnic, multi-national cross-section of elite power. The targeting of individuals in the TI testimonial corpus includes people of every background. The institutional failures Coady documents are failures of a system, not of any ethnic or religious group. Attributing these failures to a “Jewish oligarchy” is not only factually wrong: it is precisely the kind of framing that has historically been used to discredit exactly the kind of institutional critique that Coady’s case requires.

Coady’s legitimate case is strong. It does not need this framing. It is damaged by it. We state this directly and without apology, because the most respectful thing this publication can do for a person who has suffered for thirteen years is to tell her the truth about what helps her case and what hurts it.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR TARGETED INDIVIDUALS

The history of government programmes targeting dissidents, activists, and private citizens is well-documented. COINTELPRO, MKUltra, the FBI’s harassment of civil rights leaders, NSA bulk collection — none of these required a conspiracy of any particular ethnicity or religion. They required institutional capture, financial incentive, political protection, and the absence of accountability. That is what the evidence in this series documents. That is the case worth making. Antisemitic or racialized framing does not add evidence. It provides a pretext for dismissal that authorities have been using against TI testimonials for decades.

The Escalation: “Off the Charts Since Trump Took Office”

The most alarming content in the current testimony is Coady’s description of a sharp escalation in the intensity of what she experiences as directed energy attacks since the beginning of the current administration. She describes having to pull her car over during filming because the attacks became too intense to continue. She describes the attacks as “off the charts” — qualitatively different in severity from what she experienced previously.

“This went up, shot up like to extreme levels when Trump took office. I had to pull over. I’m going to continue to pull over when they attack me. I’m just going to stop and make it a report because the attacks are off the charts and this is a crime.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

The escalation claim is analytically significant for two reasons. First, it is a temporal anchor: if the pattern of attacks follows political transitions, this is either a form of retribution/management that responds to political change at the executive level, or it is a psychosomatic experience that tracks Coady’s political anxiety. Both interpretations are on the table. What is not on the table is dismissing the escalation claim as irrelevant, given the documented history of political weaponisation of surveillance tools at presidential transitions.

Second, and more practically: a person who is living in her car, who has been documenting consistent experiences for thirteen years, who is describing physical symptoms including visible marks on her body, and who is now reporting an acute escalation in those symptoms, needs medical attention regardless of the ultimate aetiology of her experiences. The human being describing these symptoms is in distress. The appropriate institutional response — a full medical and psychiatric assessment by independent clinicians with no connection to federal agencies, combined with a formal investigation into the physical marks she presents — has not occurred. That failure is itself alarming.

WHAT AN APPROPRIATE INSTITUTIONAL RESPONSE WOULD LOOK LIKE

An appropriate response to Elizabeth Coady’s claims would require: (1) an independent medical examination, with imaging, of the physical marks and implant claims, by physicians with no federal agency affiliation; (2) a formal congressional hearing on the TI testimonial corpus as a body of evidence about potential programme activity, not as a collection of psychiatric anomalies; (3) a FOIA request to the FBI for any records concerning Elizabeth Coady, under her own name, to be provided to her legal representative; (4) independent review of the redacted Collyer footnote by a federal judge with no connection to the executive branch. None of these have occurred. All of them are procedurally available.

Pattern Recognition: Coady and the TI Testimonial Corpus

Elizabeth Coady’s testimony, read against the broader TI testimonial corpus documented in Black Feather’s investigation series, displays the following features that are consistent across multiple independent testimonials.

Bilateral ear signals with variable intensity, described as controllable remotely

Physical marks on the body attributed to injection or implantation events

Sleep disruption described as deliberate rather than coincidental

Social isolation: family members described as recruited, bribed, or turned against the subject

Professional destruction: loss of employment, housing, and income

Geographic persistence: the attacks continue regardless of location

Documentation as primary coping and legal strategy: Substack, video testimony, written records

Institutional non-response: consistent across FBI, courts, congressional offices, medical system

Escalation following political transitions or the subject’s public activity

Voices or surveillance commentary attributed to identifiable operators



What We Are Asking For

This is not a passive analytical document. Black Feather Strategic Intelligence publishes this report as a protest and as a demand. The demands are specific and procedural.

CONGRESSIONAL HEARING: The House Judiciary Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee must hold formal hearings on the TI testimonial corpus as a body of evidence. The documented pattern of institutional non-response to hundreds of consistent first-person accounts constitutes, at minimum, a failure of oversight that demands investigation.

INDEPENDENT MEDICAL EXAMINATION: Elizabeth Coady must be offered an independent medical examination — imaging, bloodwork, and physical assessment — by physicians who have no connection to federal agencies, intelligence contractors, or the pharmaceutical interests documented in the Epstein research network.

FBI RECORDS DISCLOSURE: Any records held by the FBI concerning Elizabeth Coady must be disclosed to her legal representative under the Privacy Act. If she is on a targeting list, she has a right to know. If she is not, that determination must be made in writing.

FISA FOOTNOTE DECLASSIFICATION: The redacted footnotes in the Rosemary Collyer FISA review that relate to undisclosed FBI surveillance methods must be reviewed by a judge with no executive branch connection and declassified to the extent consistent with genuine national security — not political protection.

EPSTEIN SCIENCE REDACTIONS: The James Comer Oversight Committee must release all unredacted Epstein documents relating to brain research, neural interface technology, and the scientific programme documented in this series. The redaction of brain research materials from a congressional document review is not a national security matter. It is a political cover-up.

LEGAL PROTECTION FOR TI TESTIMONIALS: Individuals who describe directed energy weapon attacks must not be institutionalised, discredited, or dismissed on the basis of their claims alone. The right to make a legal complaint about non-consensual implantation and remote neural surveillance must be codified and protected.

A Final Word

“My name is Elizabeth Coady. I’m 65. I have no criminal history. I do not deserve this because I sued Oprah Winfrey. And they’re using my brain data. All Donald Trump’s rich little AI friends are making money off me and other ordinary Americans. This is predation. There’s nothing American about it.”

— Elizabeth Coady, current testimony

Thirteen years. No home. No formal investigation. No institutional acknowledgment. A cat killed. A family fractured. Physical marks on a 65-year-old woman’s body that have never been examined by an independent physician.

Whatever one concludes about the precise mechanism of what has been done to Elizabeth Coady, the institutional record is unambiguous: this woman has been asking for help for thirteen years and every institution with the power to help has chosen not to. That fact alone — regardless of the aetiology of her symptoms, regardless of the disputed details, regardless of the framing issues this document has noted — is a moral and civic emergency.

The documented infrastructure is real. The Epstein brain research programme is real. Palantir’s surveillance capabilities are real. DARPA’s neural interface programme is real. James Giordano’s acknowledgment that neuroweapons development has outpaced ethics frameworks is real. The FISA court’s documented finding that the FBI conducted undisclosed domestic surveillance is real. The absence of any regulatory or legal framework governing non-consensual neural interface technology is real.

In that context, Elizabeth Coady’s testimony is not the ravings of a disturbed woman. It is the precisely detailed account of a person who has been living inside the real-world application of systems this investigation has spent two months documenting from the outside. The least we can do is listen. The least the institutions we pay to protect us can do is investigate.

SECTION IX — THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS COADY SUBMITTED: WHAT THEY PROVE

Two Primary Government Documents: What They Are and Why They Matter

Elizabeth Coady did not submit internet printouts or secondhand summaries. She submitted two primary government instruments. Document 1 is a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Memorandum Opinion and Order filed April 26, 2017, stamped by the FISC clerk, classified TOP SECRET//SI//ORCON/NOFORN at time of writing. Document 2 is a formal January 16, 2020 congressional letter from Mark Meadows as House Oversight Ranking Member to FISC Presiding Judge James Boasberg. Both are official records. Their findings are binding and verifiable.

WHAT THESE DOCUMENTS CONFIRM AS A MATTER OF OFFICIAL RECORD

These documents do not confirm that Elizabeth Coady was personally implanted or targeted. What they confirm is the institutional architecture she describes: a surveillance system operating on US citizens without their knowledge, under secret court authority, with FBI employees accessing data they were never authorised to see, with the court itself acknowledging systemic dishonesty by the agencies it was supposed to oversee, and with Congress finding that the court approved illegal surveillance without a single hearing. The system Coady inhabits is not imaginary. These documents prove it exists.

Document 1: The April 2017 FISC Opinion — Five Findings That Confirm the Architecture Coady Describes

Finding 1: NSA was sweeping up US persons’ domestic communications with no foreign intelligence connection. The opinion confirms NSA’s “upstream collection” programme acquired “Multiple Communication Transactions” that could capture entire email threads of US persons with no connection to any foreign intelligence target, merely because one message in the thread referenced a targeted foreign selector. The court’s own description: such acquisitions were “more likely than other forms of Section 702 collection to contain information of or concerning United States persons with no foreign intelligence value.”

Finding 2: NSA analysts ran prohibited queries on US persons and concealed this from the court for years. Since 2011 the FISC had prohibited using US-person identifiers to query upstream internet data. The October 2016 Notice revealed NSA analysts had been doing exactly this — with “much greater frequency than had previously been disclosed to the Court.” The NSA’s own Inspector General review found numerous improper queries in a single three-month period in 2015. Preliminary results suggested the problem was “widespread during all periods under review.”

“The Court ascribed the government’s failure to disclose those IG and OCO reviews at the October 4, 2016 hearing to an institutional ‘lack of candor’ on NSA’s part and emphasized that ‘this is a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.’”

— FISC Memorandum Opinion, April 26, 2017, previously classified TOP SECRET//SI//ORCON/NOFORN

Finding 3: FBI employees without authorisation accessed raw FISA-acquired data on US persons. A failure of access controls in an FBI database “resulted in [redacted] FBI employees improperly receiving access” to raw Section 702-acquired information. FISA-acquired products were “exported” to unauthorised users. This is the court’s own compliance finding: FBI employees who were never supposed to see the surveillance data were seeing it, unminimised, on US persons.

Finding 4: The FBI was permitted to use foreign intelligence data to find evidence of domestic crimes. The opinion approves FBI minimisation procedures contemplating queries of Section 702 surveillance data “to elicit evidence of crimes” unrelated to foreign intelligence. Under secret court authority, the FBI was permitted to run queries of its foreign intelligence database to find evidence of purely domestic criminal activity by US persons. The line between foreign intelligence surveillance and domestic law enforcement was dissolved, invisibly, with no recourse available to those surveilled.

Finding 5: NSA repeatedly failed to delete data it was legally required to purge. Multiple separate compliance notices documented the NSA retaining Section 702-acquired data past its legal retention period, including an incident where a “technical malfunction” rendered completed purges incomplete. Data on US persons that the law required to be destroyed was kept — multiple times, across multiple years. Each time the court acknowledged it. The programme continued.

Document 2: The January 2020 Congressional Letter — The Court That Approved Everything

The letter documents that the FISC approved all four of the FBI’s applications to surveil US citizen Carter Page — applications containing 17 significant errors or omissions, subsequently characterised by the Justice Department’s Inspector General as constituting “illegal surveillance” — signing every order “as proposed by the government in their entirety, without holding a hearing.” The court approved every application before it, without question, without challenge, in proceedings where the target had no representation and no knowledge. Having acknowledged illegal surveillance, the FISC then appointed David Kris as amicus curiae to assess remediation — a man who had publicly defended the FBI’s surveillance practices, written that the claim the FBI misled the court “was itself misleading,” and predicted the applications would be vindicated. The OIG report proved him comprehensively wrong. The court’s solution to systematic deception was to appoint a public defender of that deception. This is the accountability architecture in operation.

“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”

— FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer, Order of December 17, 2019, cited in Meadows letter January 16, 2020

What These Documents Mean for Elizabeth Coady’s Case

Coady stated in her testimony that the Rosemary Collyer FISA review contains a redacted footnote that, if traced, leads to a European medical devices law — evidence, she argues, that brain chips and implants are directly connected to FISA fraud. Our previous analysis assessed this as PLAUSIBLE but unverifiable from available declassified text. These documents now provide structural context that materially strengthens that assessment.

Document 1 establishes that the FISC was not told the full extent of what the NSA was doing with Section 702 data — the court found an institutional “lack of candor” when the scale of prohibited US-person queries was disclosed in October 2016, queries that had been running for years. Document 2 confirms this pattern of non-disclosure extended to individual FISA warrant applications, 17 of which contained significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page case alone. If the government withheld from the court the full scope of prohibited programmes running for years, and misrepresented individual warrant applications serially, the proposition that a classified footnote in the Collyer report alludes to an undisclosed medical device programme is not implausible. It is consistent with the established and documented pattern of non-disclosure at every level of the architecture.

Coady’s core institutional claim — that the FISA framework enables domestic surveillance beyond anything the court was told about, that accountability is structurally absent, and that the courts function as secrecy mechanisms rather than constraints — is corroborated at the structural level by both documents she submitted. A court that approved illegal surveillance without a hearing, appointed a conflicted defender of that surveillance to oversee its own reform, and acknowledged in its own classified opinion that it had been told nothing about years of prohibited queries of US persons’ data, is not a check on executive power. It is a classification mechanism for executive power.

THE UPDATED EVIDENTIARY PICTURE

Before these documents: Coady’s claim that FISA was being used to enable domestic surveillance beyond what the court knew about was assessed PLAUSIBLE based on the Collyer report’s general findings. After these documents: the claim is CONFIRMED at the structural level by the FISC’s own classified opinion. The NSA ran prohibited queries on US persons for years without informing the court. FBI employees without authorisation accessed raw surveillance data on US persons. The court found institutional lack of candour. It then approved further illegal surveillance without hearings. The institutional dysfunction Coady describes is present, in primary government documents she herself submitted as evidence. The question is no longer whether this system exists and operates outside its stated constraints. It does.

You Can

Watch Elizabeth Coady’s last testimonial here

Download its Transcript Here

Download the Declassified Document Here

Download the Congressional Letter Here

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SOURCES (UPDATED): Elizabeth Coady video testimony transcript (current period); Black Feather TI Investigation Series 2024–2026; DOJ Epstein Archive (2026); ProPublica Form 990 EINs 20-2793206/20-2865488; FISC Memorandum Opinion and Order, April 26, 2017 (previously classified TOP SECRET//SI//ORCON/NOFORN; submitted by Coady); Congressional letter, Mark Meadows to FISC Judge Boasberg, January 16, 2020 (submitted by Coady); FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer, Order of December 17, 2019; DARPA N3, NESD, BrainSTORMS programme documentation; Palantir Technologies SEC filings; BrainGate consortium publications; James Giordano, The Brain is the Battlefield, public lecture series; Allen Institute for Brain Science annual reports; MIT Technology Review, Nectome coverage (2018). Claims assessed: CONFIRMED (primary source), CORROBORATED (independent secondary evidence), PLAUSIBLE (consistent pattern, no primary source), CLAIMED (single source). This document is investigative journalism and does not constitute legal advice.