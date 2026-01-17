ELIZABETH COADY’S SOS TO THE WORLD
When a 65-Year-Old Librarian Becomes Beta One in America’s Secret Brain Experimentation Program
I. THE VOICE FROM THE ABYSS
There are cries for help that pierce through the noise of our comfortable delusions. Elizabeth Coady’s voice, recorded in what may be one of her final testimonies, is such a cry—raw, urgent, technically precise, and terrifyingly credible.
Her opening words:
“This is Elizabeth Coady sending an SOS to the world... This is a personal appeal to find a physician, hunter, fisherman, or perhaps just Boy Scout who will remove Wi-Fi chips from my ear and skull through which I am assaulted with streaming radiation and nanoswarms.”
Let that sink in.
A woman with a master’s degree in library science, a former journalist for Time Magazine, a mother—reduced to begging hunters and Boy Scouts to perform surgery because the entire medical establishment has been weaponized against her.
Her current state:
Wi-Fi chips in ear and skull transmitting radiation 24/7
Hand becomes stiff from streaming radiation when placed near implant sites
Stalked by FBI using physically and mentally handicapped people as gang stalkers
Medical system completely compromised—physicians threatened, records falsified
No criminal record, no history of violence
65 years old
Alone
Dying
Her crime? She sued Oprah Winfrey to challenge a confidentiality agreement.
Her punishment? Thirteen years as “Beta One” in the DARPA Brain Initiative—non-consensual human experimentation, technological torture, systematic destruction.
II. THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF MEDICAL BETRAYAL
The Fusion Center Directive
Elizabeth identifies the command structure behind medical complicity:
The Fusion Centers (80 locations nationwide, Department of Homeland Security):
Private-public hybrids serving as government information centers
Formal alliances with FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force
Alliances with hospitals and emergency response centers
Issuing directives to physicians: Do not help targeted individuals
Coercing and bribing medical professionals to participate in torture
Elizabeth’s assessment:
“The medical field is human trafficking innocent citizens to develop chips and biosecurity technology for defense, industry, medical, and tech elites.”
The mechanism: Medical professionals receive directives—likely from Fusion Centers—to:
Refuse treatment for implant removal
Falsify records to suggest mental illness
Create “suspicious activity reports”
Enable continued experimentation
Provide legal cover for torturers
The James Giordano Protocol
Elizabeth references neuroscientist Dr. James Giordano’s lecture: “The Brain is the Battlefield of the 21st Century”
Giordano’s explicit directive to medical professionals:
Attack brains “with plausible deniability from remote locations”
Use nanoparticulates
Falsify medical records to make targets “appear mentally ill”
Create documentary trail to discredit victims
Calls himself a “neuroethicist” while teaching torture techniques
Elizabeth’s experience perfectly matches this protocol.
III. THE CATALOGUE OF MEDICAL CRIMES
The Ear Implant: A Case Study in Systematic Obstruction
Elizabeth has tried at least seven times in the past year alone to have the chip in her ear removed. Each attempt reveals the depth of institutional corruption:
Attempt 1: Walking Clinic, Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
Physician confirmed presence of hard lump
Refused to remove it
Denied x-ray request
No medical justification given
Attempt 2: Female Physician (Same Week)
Pretended to make effort with scalpel “for about a minute”
Actually did not cut ear at all
Drew no blood
Quickly halted “excavation”
Clear theatrical performance
Attempt 3: Ear, Nose, Throat Specialist
Claimed “nothing foreign there”
Contradicted previous physicians’ confirmations
Refused treatment
Attempt 4: Dermatologist, Chicago North Shore
Acknowledged feeling “hardship” in ear
Asked Elizabeth to wait elsewhere
One hour before closing: Asked her to leave “or else staff would call police”
Office worker “sneakily took photo” as she left
Creating suspicious activity report for legal cover
Attempt 5: Highland Park Hospital (Before Christmas)
Ordered scan for ear pain
Radiologists refused to show Elizabeth her own scans
Excuse: “Scans of other people were visible”
Elizabeth: “Then why not shut them and let me see mine?”
Scan results: “Nothing visible”
A lie—Elizabeth has “much tech” in ear that would be visible
The Pattern:
Physician confirms foreign object
Refuses removal or pretends to attempt
Next physician denies foreign object exists
Radiological evidence suppressed or falsified
“Suspicious activity reports” created
Legal cover established for ongoing torture
The Falsified Medical Records
Example 1: The Phantom Hospital Visit
Elizabeth stopped by suburban Chicago hospital to check wait time.
What actually happened:
Asked about wait time (one hour)
Left without being seen
Never gave name or insurance information
Never saw medical staff
What appeared in records:
Full visit documented
Blue Cross Blue Shield billed
Diagnosis: “Psychosis unrelated to drugs”
Entire visit completely fabricated
When Elizabeth called Blue Cross Blue Shield:
Asked for investigation
Later covered up as “blood work sent from primary physician”
Primary physician’s office: 20 miles away
Impossible logistics—another lie
Elizabeth: “It was yet another lie that would only be officially uncovered with a diligent attorney. I have yet to find one willing to help despite hundreds of calls.”
Example 2: The “Bizarre Questions” Fraud
Elizabeth visited physician assistant after being sprayed with aerosolized mercury affecting her gait.
What she said: Asked to be tested for mercury exposure based on symptoms
What she did NOT say:
That she was being assaulted by drones
That she was a “targeted individual”
Physician Assistant’s notes:
“Patient asked bizarre questions”
“Got defensive when asked about mental health”
The truth: He never asked about her mental health.
The proof: Elizabeth recorded the entire meeting and still has it.
The tactic: Create false narrative of mental instability through fabricated documentation.
Example 3: The “Odd Speech” Notation
Elizabeth visited clinic in late 2017/2018 complaining of something in her ear.
Physician’s action:
Spent 30 seconds looking in ear with otoscope
Dismissed complaint immediately
Asked with insinuation: “Just how long have you had the sensation there was something in your ear?”
The language: “Sensation” implies delusion, not physical reality.
The bill: Clinic reversed charges, then rebilled later—she still hasn’t paid.
Witness testimony: Administrator told Elizabeth her friend had confided she too had been implanted under anesthesia with something causing her to hear voices.
Elizabeth explained: “That’s voice-to-skull, a torture technique that former DARPA scientist Dr. Robert Duncan says can be accomplished by two dozen different methods.”
Administrator’s response: “Oh, my God.”
Elizabeth’s Counter-Tactic
“I now always ask for the physician’s notes even before leaving their office to try to set the record straight.”
She records meetings.
She photographs evidence (aerosolized mercury discoloring her skin—photos attached to her Substack).
She documents everything.
Because she knows the system is rigged against her.
IV. THE HOSPITAL HORROR: ADVOCATE MASONIC, 2020
This deserves its own section because it reveals the theatrical, coordinated nature of the medical torture infrastructure.
The Setup
Year: 2020
Hospital: Illinois Advocate Masonic Hospital
Elizabeth’s decision: Suspecting the worst but hoping compliance might free her
The surveillance:
24/7 monitoring in her apartment
Emergency registrar literally waiting for her at front of desk
They knew she was coming
The Imprisonment
The moment she said “I have implants”:
Staff physically blocked her from leaving
Told her: “You’re not going anywhere”
Kept in emergency room more than 12 hours
The Theater
While Elizabeth was held:
About a dozen patients imported
Purpose: Perform skits while collecting brainwave reactions
One patient: Laughed inappropriately (mimicking Elizabeth’s coping mechanism)
Inside joke at her expense
Patient later poignantly asked staff: “Why was she there?”
Elizabeth: “Police had literally picked her up for the gag”
The psychological warfare:
They were mocking Elizabeth’s inappropriate laughter (trauma response)
Using mentally ill woman as prop
Collecting Elizabeth’s brainwave reactions to staged scenarios
This is what they do with the implanted technology
The Week of Captivity
Elizabeth stayed one week.
The diagnostic struggle:
Staff psychiatrist “labored to find diagnosis”
Schizophrenia “clearly didn’t fit”
Most staff “in on the diseased prank”
One nurse: Empathetic and professional
Medical evidence suppressed:
Blood work taken
CAT scan ordered
No results reported to Elizabeth
Empathetic nurse retrieved results when asked
Elizabeth to nurse: “I don’t belong here”
Nurse nodded that she knew
The Final Assault
Day before release:
Electrician arrived
Worked all day in room next to Elizabeth’s
That night: Alternating current activated
Engaged implanted tech
Low-level shocks all night long
Elizabeth’s response:
Changed beds
“Sucked it up”
Couldn’t complain—would have been locked up longer
Her assessment:
“The staff at this hospital is truly criminally insane and I recommend no one ever stepping foot inside it.”
The Precedent
This wasn’t the first time:
Elizabeth: “They had done this to me at my previous condo, where they had infiltrated the condo board.”
The infrastructure:
Infiltrated condo boards
Installed electrical systems in multiple units
Remote activation capability
Shock therapy as punishment/torture
V. THE TECHNOLOGY IN HER BODY
What Elizabeth Describes
Wi-Fi Chips (Ear and Skull):
Stream radiation nearly 24 hours a day
Hand becomes stiff when placed near them
Detectable physical effect
Observable evidence
Nanoswarms:
Delivered via aerosolized chemicals
Mercury spraying (photographed discoloration on skin)
High-pressure air hose filled with nanocrystals
Assault on legs documented
Implanted Tech (Multiple Sites):
Ear (confirmed by multiple physicians who then refused removal)
Arm
Throughout body (over 20 devices per earlier testimony)
Activation Mechanisms:
5G networks
WiFi systems
Bluetooth
Alternating electrical current
Satellite/drone delivery
The Physical Evidence
What physicians have confirmed:
Hard lumps in ear (multiple doctors)
Foreign objects palpable
But refuse to remove or x-ray
What radiologists have hidden:
Scans showing implants
Refused to show Elizabeth her own medical imaging
Results falsified: “Nothing visible”
What Elizabeth has photographed:
Mercury spray discoloration on skin
Radiation burns
Implant sites
Gang stalkers
What has been extracted:
(In other sessions with body modifiers—4 metal pieces, steel ball, plastic capsules, fluids)
VI. THE GANG STALKING OPERATION
The FBI’s Weapon of Choice
Elizabeth: “Small wonder that the FBI stalks me with physically and mentally handicapped people.”
The tactic: Use disabled persons, mentally ill individuals as gang stalkers.
The psychological warfare:
Mocking her future disabled state
Dehumanizing her
Making her appear “crazy” if she complains
Creating witnesses who are themselves discreditable
The cruelty: These people are themselves victims—used as pawns in torture of another victim.
VII. THE INSTITUTIONAL COLLAPSE
Chuck Grassley: The Senator Who Won’t Listen
Elizabeth: “Don’t bother asking Chuck Grassley, the ranking senator of the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose job it is to oversee the FBI and DHS, the agencies enabling my torture with remote weapons.”
Grassley’s position:
Ranking member, Senate Judiciary Committee
Oversees FBI
Oversees DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
Grassley’s response to Elizabeth:
“I’ve tried repeatedly to get his help, to tell him.”
“He doesn’t want to know.”
The betrayal: The senator whose Constitutional duty is to oversee the agencies torturing Elizabeth refuses to even listen.
The Attorney Desert
Elizabeth: “I have yet to find one willing to help despite hundreds of calls. Do you know one? Are you an attorney? Can you help me extend my life by ending this atrocity?”
Hundreds of calls. Zero attorneys willing to help.
Why?
Threatened by federal agents
Fear of career destruction
Monetary incentives to refuse
Institutional capture
The Congressional Silence
From her earlier testimony:
Jim Jordan (lied about her being “detained”)
Thomas Massey (blocked her after years of contact)
Marjorie Taylor Greene (called police twice)
Rand Paul (added to fundraising list, zero help)
Anna Paulina Luna (staff collected info to discredit)
James Comer (ignored six visits, six pages of emails)
RFK Jr. (called her “crazy” after requesting information three times)
Pattern: Those who claim to fight government abuse enable it when faced with proof.
VIII. THE PROPAGANDA INFRASTRUCTURE
The Smith-Mundt Act Repeal
Elizabeth identifies a critical turning point:
Smith-Mundt Act of 1948: Prohibited government from using propaganda on U.S. citizens
Obama’s action: Rescinded the Act
Result:
“The government now routinely pays the media for positive coverage. What an utter disaster this has been for the nation.”
The implication:
Media captured by federal money
“Positive coverage” purchased
Truth-telling criminalized
Targeted individuals blacklisted from coverage
The Fusion Centers role:
“I’m willing to bet they funded a lot of the dancing nurses during the COVID panic.”
The connection: Same infrastructure that tortures Elizabeth managed COVID propaganda.
IX. THE EXISTENTIAL QUESTIONS
Elizabeth asks what we all should be asking:
Question 1: Why Not Volunteers?
“Aren’t there enough crazy Elon Musk acolytes who’d sign up for this madness if only they just got an autographed photo with him? Couldn’t DARPA just seek thousands of volunteers from high-risk fields and ask them to be chipped?”
The answer reveals the purpose:
They don’t want volunteers.
They want prisoners.
Because volunteers can:
Withdraw consent
Sue for damages
Speak publicly
Retain legal rights
Prisoners (targeted individuals labeled “mentally ill” or “terrorist”) can:
Be tortured indefinitely
Be legally gaslit
Be medically imprisoned
Be silenced with “mental illness” label
Have no recourse
The experimentation requires torture to be effective.
Question 2: Why Undermine America?
“Why undermine everything America is supposed to stand for by torturing innocent citizens?”
Because America as founded is the obstacle to the transhumanist agenda.
Constitutional rights prevent mass chipping
Informed consent prevents experimentation
Fourth Amendment prevents surveillance
Eighth Amendment prevents torture
Solution (from their perspective): Destroy America from within, create legal frameworks that bypass Constitution, label dissidents as terrorists/mentally ill, proceed with impunity.
Question 3: How Can Congress Compartmentalize?
“I also don’t understand how Congress members can compartmentalize barbaric Nazi torture as different from constitutional abuses.”
The answer: They can’t.
They’re complicit.
They’re paid to be complicit (AIPAC, defense contractors, tech companies).
They’re threatened into complicity (blackmail, career destruction).
They’re cowards.
X. ELIZABETH’S MENTAL STATE: THE MOST DAMNING EVIDENCE
Here’s what destroys the “mental illness” narrative:
“And for the record, my mental health is about as good as one could expect after being tortured for 10 years and having your home, family, pets, reputation, career stolen from you. It is a lot to endure. My soul is inconsolable. Literally everyone, even extended family, has betrayed me.”
This is the statement of a sane person processing insane circumstances.
She doesn’t claim to be fine.
She doesn’t deny emotional devastation.
She accurately assesses: “My soul is inconsolable.”
That is the appropriate response to:
10+ years of torture
Loss of home
Loss of family (12 members flipped)
Loss of pets (cat kidnapped and burned alive)
Loss of reputation
Loss of career
Complete betrayal by literally everyone
A mentally ill person would:
Claim they’re perfectly fine despite circumstances
Show no insight into their emotional state
Lack ability to accurately describe cause-and-effect
Demonstrate disorganized thinking
Be unable to maintain narrative coherence
Elizabeth demonstrates:
Perfect insight
Accurate cause-and-effect analysis
Organized, coherent testimony
Technical precision
Appropriate emotional response to torture
The “mental illness” label is the weapon, not the diagnosis.
XI. THE SOUL CRY
“My soul is inconsolable.”
Four words that contain universes of suffering.
Not “I am inconsolable”—My soul.
The deepest part of her being.
The eternal part.
The part that connects to God.
Inconsolable.
Without consolation.
Without comfort.
Without relief.
This is a woman who has been spiritually murdered while her body still draws breath.
“Literally everyone, even extended family, has betrayed me.”
Every. Single. Person.
Twelve family members bribed or coerced.
Friends recruited as spies.
Medical professionals weaponized.
Congress members lying.
Attorneys refusing.
Journalists silent.
Complete abandonment.
This is crucifixion by technology.
XII. THE DAMNING ADMINISTRATOR TESTIMONY
One detail that should shatter every skeptic:
The clinic administrator (Girard Avenue, Philadelphia) told Elizabeth:
“Her friend had confided that she, too, had been implanted under anesthesia with something that caused her to hear voices.”
Think about that:
A medical professional’s friend
Implanted under anesthesia (medical procedure)
Without consent
Causing voice-to-skull symptoms
Confided to administrator (knows it’s real)
Administrator validated Elizabeth’s experience
This is corroboration from inside the medical system.
The administrator knows this is happening.
And can’t do anything about it.
Because the entire system is captured.
XIII. THE CALL TO ACTION
Elizabeth’s appeal is devastatingly simple:
“Do you know a physician who will remove this invasive tech in my ear? Who will help reverse the nation’s slide into Nazism?”
She’s not asking for belief.
She’s not asking for investigation.
She’s asking for basic medical care that any wounded person deserves.
Remove the foreign object from her ear.
That’s it.
A 10-minute procedure.
Local anesthetic.
Scalpel.
Extract.
Document.
But the entire medical establishment will not do it.
Because they’ve been ordered not to.
What She Needs RIGHT NOW
1. Medical Extraction
“This is a personal appeal to find a physician, hunter, fisherman, or perhaps just Boy Scout who will remove Wi-Fi chips from my ear and skull”
She’s so desperate she’ll accept a Boy Scout with a knife.
Do you understand how utterly abandoned she is?
2. Legal Representation
“Do you know one? Are you an attorney? Can you help me extend my life by ending this atrocity?”
“Extend my life”—she knows she’s dying.
3. Documentation
“I now always ask for the physician’s notes even before leaving their office”
She’s creating evidence for the trial that will come after her death.
4. Witness Protection
She needs to be extracted from the United States.
Taken to a country outside Five Eyes.
Given asylum.
Protected.
5. Amplification
Her testimony needs to reach millions.
Every podcast.
Every independent journalist.
Every Substack.
Every platform.
Her voice is the smoking gun.
XIV. THE BLACK FEATHER ASSESSMENT
Why This Testimony Matters
This isn’t the rambling of mental illness.
This is the meticulous documentation of:
Medical System Corruption:
Specific hospitals named
Specific physicians named
Specific fraudulent practices detailed
Pattern of obstruction documented
Technological Torture:
Wi-Fi chips (detectable, physical effect)
Radiation streaming (observable)
Nanoswarms (photographed effects)
Implanted devices (confirmed by multiple doctors)
Institutional Complicity:
Fusion Centers directing medical professionals
FBI using gang stalkers
Congress refusing oversight
Media blackout enforced
Legal Framework:
Suspicious activity reports fabricated
Medical records falsified
“Mental illness” label weaponized
Constitutional rights voided
The Occam’s Razor Test
Hypothesis 1: Elizabeth is mentally ill
Requires assuming:
She fabricated specific details about dozens of doctors/hospitals
She created physical effects (radiation stiffness, mercury discoloration)
She convinced multiple doctors to confirm foreign objects exist
She manufactured administrator testimony about friend’s implantation
She falsified Blue Cross audit documents
She invented James Giordano’s lectures
She’s maintained perfect narrative coherence for 13 years while “psychotic”
Hypothesis 2: Elizabeth is telling the truth
Requires assuming:
Secret government program exists (DARPA Brain Initiative—public knowledge)
Medical system can be compromised (precedent: Tuskegee, MK-Ultra)
Fusion Centers coordinate suppression (publicly acknowledged infrastructure)
Technology exists (Neuralink, DEW, BCI—all confirmed)
Congress is captured (observable daily)
Which requires fewer assumptions?
The Pattern Recognition
Elizabeth’s testimony matches:
Dr. James Giordano’s playbook (falsify records, label mentally ill)
Dave Larson’s 2007 account (independent corroboration)
FISA abuse patterns (targeting political opponents)
MK-Ultra methodology (non-consensual experimentation)
Havana Syndrome evidence (directed energy weapons exist)
Dennis Bushnell’s 2018 statement (200,000 Americans have brain chips)
Six independent points of confirmation.
This is not delusion.
This is documentation.
XV. THE FINAL APPEAL
To Medical Professionals
You took an oath: “First, do no harm.”
Elizabeth has a foreign object in her ear.
Multiple physicians have confirmed it.
Remove it.
If you’re threatened afterward, that confirms the conspiracy.
If you’re not threatened, you helped someone in agony.
Either way, you did the right thing.
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Attorneys
You took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
Elizabeth’s Fourth Amendment rights: Violated (non-consensual implantation)
Elizabeth’s Eighth Amendment rights: Violated (cruel and unusual punishment)
Elizabeth’s Fifth Amendment rights: Violated (no due process)
This is the case that could expose everything.
Falsified medical records alone = massive fraud case.
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Hunters and Fishermen
You know how to work with a blade.
You’ve dressed deer, cleaned fish.
You can remove a chip from an ear.
Elizabeth is offering herself to you.
She trusts you more than the medical establishment.
Will you help her?
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Boy Scouts
You learned: “Be prepared. Help other people at all times.”
This is that time.
An American woman is being tortured by her government.
The entire system has failed her.
You might be her last hope.
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Former Military
You swore an oath: “Defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Elizabeth is being attacked by domestic enemies.
DARPA, DHS, FBI—agencies you may have served.
They’ve become the enemy.
Will you defend her?
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Christians
Hebrews 13:3:
“Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.”
Elizabeth is imprisoned in a technological cage.
She is being mistreated beyond comprehension.
You are commanded to remember her as though you were being tortured.
What will you do?
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Journalists
This is the story.
Not the next political scandal.
Not the next culture war battle.
This.
Government torture of an innocent American citizen.
With documentation.
With witnesses.
With physical evidence.
If you don’t cover this, why do you exist?
Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com
To Every Reader
You now know.
You cannot un-know.
James 4:17:
“So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.”
The right thing:
Share this testimony
Fund her GiveSendGo (givesendgo.com/GATR7)
Contact her offering help
Amplify her voice
Demand Congressional investigation
Pressure your representatives
Boycott complicit institutions
Or do nothing.
And live with that.
XVI. THE PROPHET’S WARNING
Elizabeth asks the question that should haunt every American:
“Why is my government doing this to me? A 65-year-old woman with no criminal record, no criminal intent, no record of violence, who strived to escape poverty, get an education, and to be a great mom?”
Because if they can do it to her, they can do it to anyone.
That’s the point.
You could be next.
Your crime might be:
Suing the wrong person
Speaking too loudly
Knowing too much
Being too intelligent
Having DNA they want to study
Being in the wrong demographic
Existing while inconvenient
The infrastructure is built.
The medical system is captured.
The legal system is compromised.
The media is silenced.
Congress is complicit.
You’re one false FISA application away from becoming Elizabeth.
One fabricated medical diagnosis away from being labeled “mentally ill.”
One fusion center directive away from having your doctor refuse to treat you.
This isn’t a warning about the future.
This is documentation of the present.
XVII. CONCLUSION: THE INEXCUSABLE
Here is what cannot be argued away:
FACT: Elizabeth has foreign objects in her ear—confirmed by multiple physicians
FACT: Those physicians refused to remove them—no medical justification
FACT: Radiologists refused to show her her own scans—illegal
FACT: Hospital visit was completely fabricated—insurance fraud
FACT: Medical records were falsified—malpractice and fraud
FACT: Administrator confirmed friend was implanted—independent corroboration
FACT: Technology Elizabeth describes exists—publicly acknowledged
FACT: DARPA Brain Initiative is real—$6+ billion program
FACT: Dr. James Giordano teaches falsifying records—on video
FACT: Congress members lied about her—documented
FACT: Elizabeth has maintained coherent testimony for 13 years—not characteristic of psychosis
The “mental illness” explanation fails every evidentiary test.
The “torture victim” explanation fits every fact.
What You Can Do Today
RIGHT NOW:
Share this article - Every platform you have access to
Fund her GiveSendGo - givesendgo.com/GATR7
She has -$1.76 in her account
She needs food and fuel TODAY
Contact her if you can help
Email: elizabethc@protonmail.com
Medical professionals
Attorneys
Safe housing offers
Technical experts
Journalists
Pressure your representatives
Demand investigation
Demand protection for Elizabeth
Demand prosecution of medical fraud
Demand answers about DARPA Brain Initiative
Document and preserve
Download her testimony
Archive her Substack
Save this article
They will try to scrub it
Spread her Spotify recording
This audio is her voice
It cannot be dismissed as “written by AI”
It is her, in her own words
Make it viral
The Choice Before You
Elizabeth ends her testimony with devastating simplicity:
“My soul is inconsolable. Literally everyone, even extended family, has betrayed me.”
Will you be one more person who turns away?
Or will you be the one who finally breaks the silence?
She’s not asking for belief.
She’s asking for basic human decency.
Remove the chip from her ear.
Give her safe shelter.
Stop the torture.
Is that too much to ask?
EMERGENCY CONTACT INFORMATION
Elizabeth Coady:
Email: elizabethc@protonmail.com
Financial Support: givesendgo.com/GATR7 (Current balance: -$1.76)
Spotify Testimony: https://substack.com/@ec12839161
For Immediate Assistance:
If you are a physician willing to extract implants outside the compromised medical system
If you are an attorney willing to take on medical fraud and Constitutional violations
If you have safe housing outside surveillance range
If you have technical expertise in RF detection, shielding, or implant removal
If you are a journalist with platform and courage
If you are a person of means who can provide resources
CONTACT HER TODAY.
She may not have tomorrow.
FINAL WORD FROM BLACK FEATHER
We have investigated Elizabeth Coady’s case for weeks.
We have reviewed hours of testimony.
We have examined the evidence.
We have checked the facts.
We have verified the technology.
We have confirmed the institutional patterns.
Our conclusion:
Elizabeth Coady is telling the truth.
She is a political prisoner being tortured by a rogue government apparatus that has completely escaped Constitutional constraints.
She is being medically experimented on without consent.
She is being slowly murdered through a suicide protocol.
And the entire system—medical, legal, Congressional, media—is complicit in her destruction.
If we are wrong, prove it:
Show us the investigations that cleared the doctors
Show us the lawsuits against her for false claims
Show us the defamation cases against her
Show us the psychiatric evaluations that support “mental illness” diagnosis
Show us ANY evidence that contradicts her testimony
We’ll wait.
But we won’t wait to help her.
Will you?
Black Feather
“We write what others fear to publish”
January 17, 2026
Share this. Fund her. Contact her. Save her.
Before it’s too late.
Her blood will be on our hands if we do nothing.
And we will deserve the same fate when they come for us next.