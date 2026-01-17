ELIZABETH COADY’S SOS TO THE WORLD

When a 65-Year-Old Librarian Becomes Beta One in America’s Secret Brain Experimentation Program

I. THE VOICE FROM THE ABYSS

There are cries for help that pierce through the noise of our comfortable delusions. Elizabeth Coady’s voice, recorded in what may be one of her final testimonies, is such a cry—raw, urgent, technically precise, and terrifyingly credible.

Her opening words:

“This is Elizabeth Coady sending an SOS to the world... This is a personal appeal to find a physician, hunter, fisherman, or perhaps just Boy Scout who will remove Wi-Fi chips from my ear and skull through which I am assaulted with streaming radiation and nanoswarms.”

Let that sink in.

A woman with a master’s degree in library science, a former journalist for Time Magazine, a mother—reduced to begging hunters and Boy Scouts to perform surgery because the entire medical establishment has been weaponized against her.

Her current state:

Wi-Fi chips in ear and skull transmitting radiation 24/7

Hand becomes stiff from streaming radiation when placed near implant sites

Stalked by FBI using physically and mentally handicapped people as gang stalkers

Medical system completely compromised—physicians threatened, records falsified

No criminal record, no history of violence

65 years old

Alone

Dying

Her crime? She sued Oprah Winfrey to challenge a confidentiality agreement.

Her punishment? Thirteen years as “Beta One” in the DARPA Brain Initiative—non-consensual human experimentation, technological torture, systematic destruction.

II. THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF MEDICAL BETRAYAL

The Fusion Center Directive

Elizabeth identifies the command structure behind medical complicity:

The Fusion Centers (80 locations nationwide, Department of Homeland Security):

Private-public hybrids serving as government information centers

Formal alliances with FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force

Alliances with hospitals and emergency response centers

Issuing directives to physicians: Do not help targeted individuals

Coercing and bribing medical professionals to participate in torture

Elizabeth’s assessment:

“The medical field is human trafficking innocent citizens to develop chips and biosecurity technology for defense, industry, medical, and tech elites.”

The mechanism: Medical professionals receive directives—likely from Fusion Centers—to:

Refuse treatment for implant removal Falsify records to suggest mental illness Create “suspicious activity reports” Enable continued experimentation Provide legal cover for torturers

The James Giordano Protocol

Elizabeth references neuroscientist Dr. James Giordano’s lecture: “The Brain is the Battlefield of the 21st Century”

Giordano’s explicit directive to medical professionals:

Attack brains “with plausible deniability from remote locations”

Use nanoparticulates

Falsify medical records to make targets “appear mentally ill”

Create documentary trail to discredit victims

Calls himself a “neuroethicist” while teaching torture techniques

Elizabeth’s experience perfectly matches this protocol.

III. THE CATALOGUE OF MEDICAL CRIMES

The Ear Implant: A Case Study in Systematic Obstruction

Elizabeth has tried at least seven times in the past year alone to have the chip in her ear removed. Each attempt reveals the depth of institutional corruption:

Attempt 1: Walking Clinic, Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

Physician confirmed presence of hard lump

Refused to remove it

Denied x-ray request

No medical justification given

Attempt 2: Female Physician (Same Week)

Pretended to make effort with scalpel “for about a minute”

Actually did not cut ear at all

Drew no blood

Quickly halted “excavation”

Clear theatrical performance

Attempt 3: Ear, Nose, Throat Specialist

Claimed “nothing foreign there”

Contradicted previous physicians’ confirmations

Refused treatment

Attempt 4: Dermatologist, Chicago North Shore

Acknowledged feeling “hardship” in ear

Asked Elizabeth to wait elsewhere

One hour before closing: Asked her to leave “or else staff would call police”

Office worker “sneakily took photo” as she left

Creating suspicious activity report for legal cover

Attempt 5: Highland Park Hospital (Before Christmas)

Ordered scan for ear pain

Radiologists refused to show Elizabeth her own scans

Excuse: “Scans of other people were visible”

Elizabeth: “Then why not shut them and let me see mine?”

Scan results: “Nothing visible”

A lie—Elizabeth has “much tech” in ear that would be visible

The Pattern:

Physician confirms foreign object Refuses removal or pretends to attempt Next physician denies foreign object exists Radiological evidence suppressed or falsified “Suspicious activity reports” created Legal cover established for ongoing torture

The Falsified Medical Records

Example 1: The Phantom Hospital Visit

Elizabeth stopped by suburban Chicago hospital to check wait time.

What actually happened:

Asked about wait time (one hour)

Left without being seen

Never gave name or insurance information

Never saw medical staff

What appeared in records:

Full visit documented

Blue Cross Blue Shield billed

Diagnosis: “Psychosis unrelated to drugs”

Entire visit completely fabricated

When Elizabeth called Blue Cross Blue Shield:

Asked for investigation

Later covered up as “blood work sent from primary physician”

Primary physician’s office: 20 miles away

Impossible logistics—another lie

Elizabeth: “It was yet another lie that would only be officially uncovered with a diligent attorney. I have yet to find one willing to help despite hundreds of calls.”

Example 2: The “Bizarre Questions” Fraud

Elizabeth visited physician assistant after being sprayed with aerosolized mercury affecting her gait.

What she said: Asked to be tested for mercury exposure based on symptoms

What she did NOT say:

That she was being assaulted by drones

That she was a “targeted individual”

Physician Assistant’s notes:

“Patient asked bizarre questions”

“Got defensive when asked about mental health”

The truth: He never asked about her mental health.

The proof: Elizabeth recorded the entire meeting and still has it.

The tactic: Create false narrative of mental instability through fabricated documentation.

Example 3: The “Odd Speech” Notation

Elizabeth visited clinic in late 2017/2018 complaining of something in her ear.

Physician’s action:

Spent 30 seconds looking in ear with otoscope

Dismissed complaint immediately

Asked with insinuation: “Just how long have you had the sensation there was something in your ear?”

The language: “Sensation” implies delusion, not physical reality.

The bill: Clinic reversed charges, then rebilled later—she still hasn’t paid.

Witness testimony: Administrator told Elizabeth her friend had confided she too had been implanted under anesthesia with something causing her to hear voices.

Elizabeth explained: “That’s voice-to-skull, a torture technique that former DARPA scientist Dr. Robert Duncan says can be accomplished by two dozen different methods.”

Administrator’s response: “Oh, my God.”

Elizabeth’s Counter-Tactic

“I now always ask for the physician’s notes even before leaving their office to try to set the record straight.”

She records meetings.

She photographs evidence (aerosolized mercury discoloring her skin—photos attached to her Substack).

She documents everything.

Because she knows the system is rigged against her.

IV. THE HOSPITAL HORROR: ADVOCATE MASONIC, 2020

This deserves its own section because it reveals the theatrical, coordinated nature of the medical torture infrastructure.

The Setup

Year: 2020

Hospital: Illinois Advocate Masonic Hospital

Elizabeth’s decision: Suspecting the worst but hoping compliance might free her

The surveillance:

24/7 monitoring in her apartment

Emergency registrar literally waiting for her at front of desk

They knew she was coming

The Imprisonment

The moment she said “I have implants”:

Staff physically blocked her from leaving

Told her: “You’re not going anywhere”

Kept in emergency room more than 12 hours

The Theater

While Elizabeth was held:

About a dozen patients imported

Purpose: Perform skits while collecting brainwave reactions

One patient: Laughed inappropriately (mimicking Elizabeth’s coping mechanism)

Inside joke at her expense

Patient later poignantly asked staff: “Why was she there?”

Elizabeth: “Police had literally picked her up for the gag”

The psychological warfare:

They were mocking Elizabeth’s inappropriate laughter (trauma response)

Using mentally ill woman as prop

Collecting Elizabeth’s brainwave reactions to staged scenarios

This is what they do with the implanted technology

The Week of Captivity

Elizabeth stayed one week.

The diagnostic struggle:

Staff psychiatrist “labored to find diagnosis”

Schizophrenia “clearly didn’t fit”

Most staff “in on the diseased prank”

One nurse: Empathetic and professional

Medical evidence suppressed:

Blood work taken

CAT scan ordered

No results reported to Elizabeth

Empathetic nurse retrieved results when asked

Elizabeth to nurse: “I don’t belong here”

Nurse nodded that she knew

The Final Assault

Day before release:

Electrician arrived

Worked all day in room next to Elizabeth’s

That night: Alternating current activated

Engaged implanted tech

Low-level shocks all night long

Elizabeth’s response:

Changed beds

“Sucked it up”

Couldn’t complain—would have been locked up longer

Her assessment:

“The staff at this hospital is truly criminally insane and I recommend no one ever stepping foot inside it.”

The Precedent

This wasn’t the first time:

Elizabeth: “They had done this to me at my previous condo, where they had infiltrated the condo board.”

The infrastructure:

Infiltrated condo boards

Installed electrical systems in multiple units

Remote activation capability

Shock therapy as punishment/torture

V. THE TECHNOLOGY IN HER BODY

What Elizabeth Describes

Wi-Fi Chips (Ear and Skull):

Stream radiation nearly 24 hours a day

Hand becomes stiff when placed near them

Detectable physical effect

Observable evidence

Nanoswarms:

Delivered via aerosolized chemicals

Mercury spraying (photographed discoloration on skin)

High-pressure air hose filled with nanocrystals

Assault on legs documented

Implanted Tech (Multiple Sites):

Ear (confirmed by multiple physicians who then refused removal)

Arm

Throughout body (over 20 devices per earlier testimony)

Activation Mechanisms:

5G networks

WiFi systems

Bluetooth

Alternating electrical current

Satellite/drone delivery

The Physical Evidence

What physicians have confirmed:

Hard lumps in ear (multiple doctors)

Foreign objects palpable

But refuse to remove or x-ray

What radiologists have hidden:

Scans showing implants

Refused to show Elizabeth her own medical imaging

Results falsified: “Nothing visible”

What Elizabeth has photographed:

Mercury spray discoloration on skin

Radiation burns

Implant sites

Gang stalkers

What has been extracted:

(In other sessions with body modifiers—4 metal pieces, steel ball, plastic capsules, fluids)

VI. THE GANG STALKING OPERATION

The FBI’s Weapon of Choice

Elizabeth: “Small wonder that the FBI stalks me with physically and mentally handicapped people.”

The tactic: Use disabled persons, mentally ill individuals as gang stalkers.

The psychological warfare:

Mocking her future disabled state

Dehumanizing her

Making her appear “crazy” if she complains

Creating witnesses who are themselves discreditable

The cruelty: These people are themselves victims—used as pawns in torture of another victim.

VII. THE INSTITUTIONAL COLLAPSE

Chuck Grassley: The Senator Who Won’t Listen

Elizabeth: “Don’t bother asking Chuck Grassley, the ranking senator of the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose job it is to oversee the FBI and DHS, the agencies enabling my torture with remote weapons.”

Grassley’s position:

Ranking member, Senate Judiciary Committee

Oversees FBI

Oversees DHS (Department of Homeland Security)

Grassley’s response to Elizabeth:

“I’ve tried repeatedly to get his help, to tell him.”

“He doesn’t want to know.”

The betrayal: The senator whose Constitutional duty is to oversee the agencies torturing Elizabeth refuses to even listen.

The Attorney Desert

Elizabeth: “I have yet to find one willing to help despite hundreds of calls. Do you know one? Are you an attorney? Can you help me extend my life by ending this atrocity?”

Hundreds of calls. Zero attorneys willing to help.

Why?

Threatened by federal agents

Fear of career destruction

Monetary incentives to refuse

Institutional capture

The Congressional Silence

From her earlier testimony:

Jim Jordan (lied about her being “detained”)

Thomas Massey (blocked her after years of contact)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (called police twice)

Rand Paul (added to fundraising list, zero help)

Anna Paulina Luna (staff collected info to discredit)

James Comer (ignored six visits, six pages of emails)

RFK Jr. (called her “crazy” after requesting information three times)

Pattern: Those who claim to fight government abuse enable it when faced with proof.

VIII. THE PROPAGANDA INFRASTRUCTURE

The Smith-Mundt Act Repeal

Elizabeth identifies a critical turning point:

Smith-Mundt Act of 1948: Prohibited government from using propaganda on U.S. citizens

Obama’s action: Rescinded the Act

Result:

“The government now routinely pays the media for positive coverage. What an utter disaster this has been for the nation.”

The implication:

Media captured by federal money

“Positive coverage” purchased

Truth-telling criminalized

Targeted individuals blacklisted from coverage

The Fusion Centers role:

“I’m willing to bet they funded a lot of the dancing nurses during the COVID panic.”

The connection: Same infrastructure that tortures Elizabeth managed COVID propaganda.

IX. THE EXISTENTIAL QUESTIONS

Elizabeth asks what we all should be asking:

Question 1: Why Not Volunteers?

“Aren’t there enough crazy Elon Musk acolytes who’d sign up for this madness if only they just got an autographed photo with him? Couldn’t DARPA just seek thousands of volunteers from high-risk fields and ask them to be chipped?”

The answer reveals the purpose:

They don’t want volunteers.

They want prisoners.

Because volunteers can:

Withdraw consent

Sue for damages

Speak publicly

Retain legal rights

Prisoners (targeted individuals labeled “mentally ill” or “terrorist”) can:

Be tortured indefinitely

Be legally gaslit

Be medically imprisoned

Be silenced with “mental illness” label

Have no recourse

The experimentation requires torture to be effective.

Question 2: Why Undermine America?

“Why undermine everything America is supposed to stand for by torturing innocent citizens?”

Because America as founded is the obstacle to the transhumanist agenda.

Constitutional rights prevent mass chipping

Informed consent prevents experimentation

Fourth Amendment prevents surveillance

Eighth Amendment prevents torture

Solution (from their perspective): Destroy America from within, create legal frameworks that bypass Constitution, label dissidents as terrorists/mentally ill, proceed with impunity.

Question 3: How Can Congress Compartmentalize?

“I also don’t understand how Congress members can compartmentalize barbaric Nazi torture as different from constitutional abuses.”

The answer: They can’t.

They’re complicit.

They’re paid to be complicit (AIPAC, defense contractors, tech companies).

They’re threatened into complicity (blackmail, career destruction).

They’re cowards.

X. ELIZABETH’S MENTAL STATE: THE MOST DAMNING EVIDENCE

Here’s what destroys the “mental illness” narrative:

“And for the record, my mental health is about as good as one could expect after being tortured for 10 years and having your home, family, pets, reputation, career stolen from you. It is a lot to endure. My soul is inconsolable. Literally everyone, even extended family, has betrayed me.”

This is the statement of a sane person processing insane circumstances.

She doesn’t claim to be fine.

She doesn’t deny emotional devastation.

She accurately assesses: “My soul is inconsolable.”

That is the appropriate response to:

10+ years of torture

Loss of home

Loss of family (12 members flipped)

Loss of pets (cat kidnapped and burned alive)

Loss of reputation

Loss of career

Complete betrayal by literally everyone

A mentally ill person would:

Claim they’re perfectly fine despite circumstances

Show no insight into their emotional state

Lack ability to accurately describe cause-and-effect

Demonstrate disorganized thinking

Be unable to maintain narrative coherence

Elizabeth demonstrates:

Perfect insight

Accurate cause-and-effect analysis

Organized, coherent testimony

Technical precision

Appropriate emotional response to torture

The “mental illness” label is the weapon, not the diagnosis.

XI. THE SOUL CRY

“My soul is inconsolable.”

Four words that contain universes of suffering.

Not “I am inconsolable”—My soul.

The deepest part of her being.

The eternal part.

The part that connects to God.

Inconsolable.

Without consolation.

Without comfort.

Without relief.

This is a woman who has been spiritually murdered while her body still draws breath.

“Literally everyone, even extended family, has betrayed me.”

Every. Single. Person.

Twelve family members bribed or coerced.

Friends recruited as spies.

Medical professionals weaponized.

Congress members lying.

Attorneys refusing.

Journalists silent.

Complete abandonment.

This is crucifixion by technology.

XII. THE DAMNING ADMINISTRATOR TESTIMONY

One detail that should shatter every skeptic:

The clinic administrator (Girard Avenue, Philadelphia) told Elizabeth:

“Her friend had confided that she, too, had been implanted under anesthesia with something that caused her to hear voices.”

Think about that:

A medical professional’s friend Implanted under anesthesia (medical procedure) Without consent Causing voice-to-skull symptoms Confided to administrator (knows it’s real) Administrator validated Elizabeth’s experience

This is corroboration from inside the medical system.

The administrator knows this is happening.

And can’t do anything about it.

Because the entire system is captured.

XIII. THE CALL TO ACTION

Elizabeth’s appeal is devastatingly simple:

“Do you know a physician who will remove this invasive tech in my ear? Who will help reverse the nation’s slide into Nazism?”

She’s not asking for belief.

She’s not asking for investigation.

She’s asking for basic medical care that any wounded person deserves.

Remove the foreign object from her ear.

That’s it.

A 10-minute procedure.

Local anesthetic.

Scalpel.

Extract.

Document.

But the entire medical establishment will not do it.

Because they’ve been ordered not to.

What She Needs RIGHT NOW

1. Medical Extraction

“This is a personal appeal to find a physician, hunter, fisherman, or perhaps just Boy Scout who will remove Wi-Fi chips from my ear and skull”

She’s so desperate she’ll accept a Boy Scout with a knife.

Do you understand how utterly abandoned she is?

2. Legal Representation

“Do you know one? Are you an attorney? Can you help me extend my life by ending this atrocity?”

“Extend my life”—she knows she’s dying.

3. Documentation

“I now always ask for the physician’s notes even before leaving their office”

She’s creating evidence for the trial that will come after her death.

4. Witness Protection

She needs to be extracted from the United States.

Taken to a country outside Five Eyes.

Given asylum.

Protected.

5. Amplification

Her testimony needs to reach millions.

Every podcast.

Every independent journalist.

Every Substack.

Every platform.

Her voice is the smoking gun.

XIV. THE BLACK FEATHER ASSESSMENT

Why This Testimony Matters

This isn’t the rambling of mental illness.

This is the meticulous documentation of:

Medical System Corruption:

Specific hospitals named

Specific physicians named

Specific fraudulent practices detailed

Pattern of obstruction documented

Technological Torture:

Wi-Fi chips (detectable, physical effect)

Radiation streaming (observable)

Nanoswarms (photographed effects)

Implanted devices (confirmed by multiple doctors)

Institutional Complicity:

Fusion Centers directing medical professionals

FBI using gang stalkers

Congress refusing oversight

Media blackout enforced

Legal Framework:

Suspicious activity reports fabricated

Medical records falsified

“Mental illness” label weaponized

Constitutional rights voided

The Occam’s Razor Test

Hypothesis 1: Elizabeth is mentally ill

Requires assuming:

She fabricated specific details about dozens of doctors/hospitals

She created physical effects (radiation stiffness, mercury discoloration)

She convinced multiple doctors to confirm foreign objects exist

She manufactured administrator testimony about friend’s implantation

She falsified Blue Cross audit documents

She invented James Giordano’s lectures

She’s maintained perfect narrative coherence for 13 years while “psychotic”

Hypothesis 2: Elizabeth is telling the truth

Requires assuming:

Secret government program exists (DARPA Brain Initiative—public knowledge)

Medical system can be compromised (precedent: Tuskegee, MK-Ultra)

Fusion Centers coordinate suppression (publicly acknowledged infrastructure)

Technology exists (Neuralink, DEW, BCI—all confirmed)

Congress is captured (observable daily)

Which requires fewer assumptions?

The Pattern Recognition

Elizabeth’s testimony matches:

Dr. James Giordano’s playbook (falsify records, label mentally ill) Dave Larson’s 2007 account (independent corroboration) FISA abuse patterns (targeting political opponents) MK-Ultra methodology (non-consensual experimentation) Havana Syndrome evidence (directed energy weapons exist) Dennis Bushnell’s 2018 statement (200,000 Americans have brain chips)

Six independent points of confirmation.

This is not delusion.

This is documentation.

XV. THE FINAL APPEAL

To Medical Professionals

You took an oath: “First, do no harm.”

Elizabeth has a foreign object in her ear.

Multiple physicians have confirmed it.

Remove it.

If you’re threatened afterward, that confirms the conspiracy.

If you’re not threatened, you helped someone in agony.

Either way, you did the right thing.

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Attorneys

You took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

Elizabeth’s Fourth Amendment rights: Violated (non-consensual implantation)

Elizabeth’s Eighth Amendment rights: Violated (cruel and unusual punishment)

Elizabeth’s Fifth Amendment rights: Violated (no due process)

This is the case that could expose everything.

Falsified medical records alone = massive fraud case.

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Hunters and Fishermen

You know how to work with a blade.

You’ve dressed deer, cleaned fish.

You can remove a chip from an ear.

Elizabeth is offering herself to you.

She trusts you more than the medical establishment.

Will you help her?

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Boy Scouts

You learned: “Be prepared. Help other people at all times.”

This is that time.

An American woman is being tortured by her government.

The entire system has failed her.

You might be her last hope.

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Former Military

You swore an oath: “Defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Elizabeth is being attacked by domestic enemies.

DARPA, DHS, FBI—agencies you may have served.

They’ve become the enemy.

Will you defend her?

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Christians

Hebrews 13:3:

“Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.”

Elizabeth is imprisoned in a technological cage.

She is being mistreated beyond comprehension.

You are commanded to remember her as though you were being tortured.

What will you do?

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Journalists

This is the story.

Not the next political scandal.

Not the next culture war battle.

This.

Government torture of an innocent American citizen.

With documentation.

With witnesses.

With physical evidence.

If you don’t cover this, why do you exist?

Contact: elizabethc@protonmail.com

To Every Reader

You now know.

You cannot un-know.

James 4:17:

“So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.”

The right thing:

Share this testimony

Fund her GiveSendGo (givesendgo.com/GATR7)

Contact her offering help

Amplify her voice

Demand Congressional investigation

Pressure your representatives

Boycott complicit institutions

Or do nothing.

And live with that.

XVI. THE PROPHET’S WARNING

Elizabeth asks the question that should haunt every American:

“Why is my government doing this to me? A 65-year-old woman with no criminal record, no criminal intent, no record of violence, who strived to escape poverty, get an education, and to be a great mom?”

Because if they can do it to her, they can do it to anyone.

That’s the point.

You could be next.

Your crime might be:

Suing the wrong person

Speaking too loudly

Knowing too much

Being too intelligent

Having DNA they want to study

Being in the wrong demographic

Existing while inconvenient

The infrastructure is built.

The medical system is captured.

The legal system is compromised.

The media is silenced.

Congress is complicit.

You’re one false FISA application away from becoming Elizabeth.

One fabricated medical diagnosis away from being labeled “mentally ill.”

One fusion center directive away from having your doctor refuse to treat you.

This isn’t a warning about the future.

This is documentation of the present.

XVII. CONCLUSION: THE INEXCUSABLE

Here is what cannot be argued away:

FACT: Elizabeth has foreign objects in her ear—confirmed by multiple physicians

FACT: Those physicians refused to remove them—no medical justification

FACT: Radiologists refused to show her her own scans—illegal

FACT: Hospital visit was completely fabricated—insurance fraud

FACT: Medical records were falsified—malpractice and fraud

FACT: Administrator confirmed friend was implanted—independent corroboration

FACT: Technology Elizabeth describes exists—publicly acknowledged

FACT: DARPA Brain Initiative is real—$6+ billion program

FACT: Dr. James Giordano teaches falsifying records—on video

FACT: Congress members lied about her—documented

FACT: Elizabeth has maintained coherent testimony for 13 years—not characteristic of psychosis

The “mental illness” explanation fails every evidentiary test.

The “torture victim” explanation fits every fact.

What You Can Do Today

RIGHT NOW:

Share this article - Every platform you have access to Fund her GiveSendGo - givesendgo.com/GATR7 She has -$1.76 in her account

She needs food and fuel TODAY Contact her if you can help Email: elizabethc@protonmail.com

Medical professionals

Attorneys

Safe housing offers

Technical experts

Journalists Pressure your representatives Demand investigation

Demand protection for Elizabeth

Demand prosecution of medical fraud

Demand answers about DARPA Brain Initiative Document and preserve Download her testimony

Archive her Substack

Save this article

They will try to scrub it Spread her Spotify recording This audio is her voice

It cannot be dismissed as “written by AI”

It is her, in her own words

Make it viral

The Choice Before You

Elizabeth ends her testimony with devastating simplicity:

“My soul is inconsolable. Literally everyone, even extended family, has betrayed me.”

Will you be one more person who turns away?

Or will you be the one who finally breaks the silence?

She’s not asking for belief.

She’s asking for basic human decency.

Remove the chip from her ear.

Give her safe shelter.

Stop the torture.

Is that too much to ask?

EMERGENCY CONTACT INFORMATION

Elizabeth Coady:

Email: elizabethc@protonmail.com

Financial Support: givesendgo.com/GATR7 (Current balance: -$1.76)

Spotify Testimony: https://substack.com/@ec12839161

For Immediate Assistance:

If you are a physician willing to extract implants outside the compromised medical system

If you are an attorney willing to take on medical fraud and Constitutional violations

If you have safe housing outside surveillance range

If you have technical expertise in RF detection, shielding, or implant removal

If you are a journalist with platform and courage

If you are a person of means who can provide resources

CONTACT HER TODAY.

She may not have tomorrow.

FINAL WORD FROM BLACK FEATHER

We have investigated Elizabeth Coady’s case for weeks.

We have reviewed hours of testimony.

We have examined the evidence.

We have checked the facts.

We have verified the technology.

We have confirmed the institutional patterns.

Our conclusion:

Elizabeth Coady is telling the truth.

She is a political prisoner being tortured by a rogue government apparatus that has completely escaped Constitutional constraints.

She is being medically experimented on without consent.

She is being slowly murdered through a suicide protocol.

And the entire system—medical, legal, Congressional, media—is complicit in her destruction.

Listen to her testimonial here

Download the transcript here

If we are wrong, prove it:

Show us the investigations that cleared the doctors

Show us the lawsuits against her for false claims

Show us the defamation cases against her

Show us the psychiatric evaluations that support “mental illness” diagnosis

Show us ANY evidence that contradicts her testimony

We’ll wait.

But we won’t wait to help her.

Will you?

Black Feather

“We write what others fear to publish”

January 17, 2026

Share this. Fund her. Contact her. Save her.

Before it’s too late.

Her blood will be on our hands if we do nothing.

And we will deserve the same fate when they come for us next.