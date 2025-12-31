Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour
A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis of Dr. Faiz Kirsten’s Counteract Movement
Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour
A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis of Dr. Faiz Kirsten’s Counteract Movement
“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiz Kirsten
Executive Summary: The Diagnosis Nobody Wants to Hear
Dr. Faiz Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.
This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”
His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.
This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.
Part I: The War You Were Born Into
The First Non-Negotiable: Know You Are in a War
Dr. Kirsten recounts asking people a deceptively simple question: “What is the first thing you must know in order to win a war?”
Most answered: “Know yourself.” Others said: “Know your enemy.”
Both answers are wrong.
The correct answer: “You must know that you are in a war.”
This is the foundational problem facing humanity: We are under attack but don’t recognize it as an attack. We were born into a war zone but raised to believe we live in civilization.
The Nature of This War
Not Conventional Warfare:
No bombers overhead
No trenches or frontlines
No uniformed soldiers
No declared hostilities
Unconventional Warfare:
Psychological operations (mind control)
Biological warfare (vaccines, food contamination, geoengineering)
Electromagnetic warfare (5G, directed energy weapons)
Economic warfare (debt slavery, controlled scarcity)
Spiritual warfare (consciousness hijacking, severing connection to the divine)
The Target: Not territory. Not resources. Your mind, body, spirit, and relationships. All four aspects of your holistic being are under coordinated assault.
Why Most People Don’t Recognize the War
Bertrand Russell’s Prophecy (decades ago):
“Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine from a very early age to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable. Any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible.”
Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment: “We’re there. We are in that situation.”
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout was not primarily about depopulation (though that’s a component). Its primary purpose was mind control—to render billions of people into transhumans incapable of recognizing or resisting their enslavement.
Aldous Huxley’s Prophecy Fulfilled
From Brave New World:
“Hundreds of years in the future, the world controllers have created an ideal civilization. Its members are shaped by genetic engineering. Messy emotions have been anesthetized, and private attachments are considered obscene.”
Dr. Kirsten’s Observation:
“Medicine has made such tremendous progress, there’s hardly a healthy human left.” — Aldous Huxley (sarcastically)
And we’re not just talking about physical health. The greater crisis is psycho-spiritual illness—more common than cancer, diabetes, or heart disease, but never diagnosed, never treated, never even acknowledged.
Part II: The Second Non-Negotiable—Know Yourself
The Subconscious Mind: The Battlefield Within
Dr. Kirsten emphasizes that mind is the primary plane of causality. Everything that manifests in the external world originates as causes set in motion in the internal world—specifically, the subconscious mind.
Why This Matters:
The enemy knows your subconscious mind better than you do
This is how they control you
With nanotechnology sending biometric data to quantum servers, “they will know everything about you that you don’t know about yourself”
The Tavistock Institute Mission (established 1921): Purpose: “Break the masses into subservience and ultimate slavery.”
Methods:
Creation of racism offenses
Continual change to create confusion
Teaching sex and homosexuality to children
Undermining of schools and teachers’ authority
Massive immigration to destroy identity
Promotion of excessive drinking
Emptying of churches
Unreliable legal system biased against victims
Dependency on state benefits
Control and dumbing down of media
Encouraging breakdown of the family
Every single one of these objectives is now operational reality.
The DARPA Mind Control Operation
A 2018 Peruvian research paper documented:
“Mind control is a reductive process in which a man is reduced to an animal, machine, or slave. The basic ideas originated in Tavistock, then were developed in Germany, mainly in Dachau’s Nazi concentration camp. Operation Paperclip recruited the Nazi scientists who experimented with mental control on prisoners of Dachau.”
Current Status:
“DARPA’s organized crime is developing secret, forced, and illicit neuroscientific human experimentation. Invasive neurotechnology as brain nanobots, microchips, and implants... Take preventive measures to block the massive mind control that DARPA is developing in the world.”
This was published six years ago. The COVID injection campaign was the mass deployment.
Societal Stockholm Syndrome
Definition: A psychological phenomenon in which hostages express empathy and positive feelings towards their captors, sometimes defending them.
Dr. Kirsten’s Application: Most of humanity suffers from Societal Stockholm Syndrome—they:
Defend their government
Legitimize their oppressors
Fight those trying to help them wake up
Attack truth-tellers
Protect the system enslaving them
This is not stupidity. This is programming. And as the video clip in Dr. Kirsten’s presentation states: “We are being programmed mentally, intellectually... like a computer.”
Part III: The Third Non-Negotiable—Know Your Enemy
The Historical Genesis: 1776 and the Illuminati
May 1, 1776: Adam Weishaupt founded the Order of the Perfectionists (Illuminati).
The Context:
Weishaupt was born in 1748 in Germany
Father died when he was five
Raised by the Jesuits
Became professor of canon law at Jesuit University of Ingolstadt
Sought to control the world
The 1773 Secret Meeting: Mayer Amschel Rothschild and Weishaupt met secretly and proposed to join forces:
Rothschild’s financial empire
Jesuits’ military power and wealth
Purpose: One world government and world dominance
The Assignment: Rothschild tasked Weishaupt to create a document outlining the aims and protocols of the Illuminati, based on the original Protocols of Zion that Rothschild gave him.
The 24 Protocols of Zion
Dr. Kirsten’s critical observation:
“If you guys read the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, you will see that it actually describes the world as it is today. It basically describes all the Cabal is doing to control and destroy humanity.”
The Ultimate Goal: Absolute domination of the world, culminating in the crowning of “the king of kings on the throne of Zion to rule the world forever.”
This king is:
The Antichrist (Christian terminology)
Dajjal (Islamic terminology)
“The overarching dark force ruling the world right now”
Will demand worship of Lucifer
The Satanic Origin Story
Dr. Kirsten traces the agenda to Day One of human creation:
When Adam was created, Iblis (Satan) refused to bow. He was expelled and vowed: “I will come after the children of Adam.”
Satan’s Four-Point Destruction Plan:
Destroy their minds
Destroy their bodies
Destroy their relationships
Destroy their spiritual connection to the Creator
Assessment: “This is what basically has happened for millennia now. Humanity has been destroyed in mind, body, spirit, relationships.”
Who Really Controls the World?
Common Answer: The Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Jesuits, Jews, etc.
Dr. Kirsten’s Correction: “No, no, they don’t control anything.”
What They Actually Control: “These evil people running the world are only controlling minds in the matrix. That’s really what they’re doing. They’re controlling the minds of humanity in the matrix.”
Critical Distinction:
They don’t control the world (that belongs to the Almighty)
They control fictions (corporations, legal constructs, imaginary entities)
They mind-control people to believe these fictions are real
This is pure deception
The Gnostic Connection: The Gnostic belief that the material world is controlled by an evil demiurge while the true God is distant and unknowable creates the psychological space for accepting human “controllers” as ultimate authority. Dr. Kirsten refutes this: The Almighty controls everything. The “controllers” only control minds that submit to programming.
Part IV: Understanding the Matrix
What IS the Matrix?
Dr. Kirsten’s Definition: “The Matrix is a system and a collective disharmonious, unauthentic mindset. It’s a disharmonious, unauthentic culture that’s criminal, that’s satanic, basically.”
Components:
System: Structures of control (government, finance, law, media, education, healthcare)
Mindset: Collective psychology of the enslaved (beliefs, perceptions, values)
Culture: Satanic culture of deception, theft, control, and death
The Fundamental Nature of the Matrix
Built on Falsehood:
“The Matrix is fundamentally a construct of satanic minds—human minds acting under the influence of Satan. It is an elaborate system of deception, built on falsehoods. It is a web of control mechanisms.”
Total Deception:
“Most people are completely deceived. The system thrives on keeping people ignorant of its true nature through propaganda, selective education, and social conditioning.”
Born Into It:
“People are born into it. You’re born into a war zone. You’re born into a mind control zone. People are trained to accept it as reality and discouraged from questioning it.”
False Narratives and Manufactured Reality
Every Major Institution is compromised:
Government
Media
Finance
Science
Healthcare
Education
All deliver: “Carefully crafted stories that serve the interests of the ruling elite, whether it is about history, economics, morality, or human purpose.”
The Illusion of Progress
One of the Matrix’s most powerful deceptions: We are progressing.
The Reality: “They deceive people that we are progressing and believing that the world is progressing, we’re making progress. In the meantime, you’re being more and more controlled, more and more enslaved, more and more imprisoned. And many people are being killed off at the same time.”
This is the technocratic lie: Submit to the system because it’s advancing civilization. In reality, each “advancement” is another control mechanism, another surveillance tool, another method of manipulation.
Psychological Manipulation Mechanisms
Four Primary Tools:
Fear: Terror of disease, terrorism, climate change, economic collapse
Guilt: Social justice manipulation, climate guilt, collective historical responsibility
Distraction: Entertainment, sports, social media, endless trivia
Controlled Opposition: Leaders who appear to resist but actually contain dissent within safe boundaries
Effect: “Even those who sense something is wrong remain trapped.”
The Matrix Movie: Prophetic Documentation
Morpheus’s Warning:
“The Matrix is a system, Neo. That system is our enemy. When you’re inside, you look around, what do you see? Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters—the very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system, and that makes them our enemy.”
“You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. They’re so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it.”
Dr. Kirsten’s Application:
“It’s really important to see these people in the Matrix as your enemy. Although we’re trying to help people wake them up, as long as people are willing and active participants in the system, they are the enemy. Because every day they go to work and do whatever they do, they’re helping to bring you down and destroy you.”
The Paradox: We try to help them, but they fight us. They see truth-tellers as enemies while defending those who enslave them.
Part V: Wappetism—The Defining Sin of Our Age
Defining Wappetism
Dr. Kirsten’s Neologism: Wappetism = Willing And Active Participation in the satanic system
This is the core problem. Not passive victimhood. Not ignorant compliance. But willing and active participation.
Habituation to Evil
Habituation: “Especially prolonged subjection... You become accustomed to something.”
Application: “Everybody in the Matrix has become accustomed to doing what they’re doing, and they basically become accustomed to complying with evil and feeding the beast.”
The Mechanism:
Day 1: Shock at injustice
Day 30: Uncomfortable acceptance
Day 365: Complete normalization
Year 10: Defending the system
Year 20: Fighting those who oppose it
This is how Holocaust guards became functional. How Soviet citizens policed each other. How Chinese citizens enforce social credit systems. How Westerners now report “misinformation” and demand censorship.
What Satanism Actually Is
Dr. Kirsten’s Framework: “Satanism is essentially about theft.”
The Four Thefts:
Theft of life (depopulation, murder, genocide)
Theft of rights (elimination of natural rights through “privileges”)
Theft of property (taxation, asset seizure, eminent domain, inflation)
Theft of freedom (surveillance, digital ID, 15-minute cities, lockdowns)
The Satanic Culture: “You’re dealing with satanic minds controlling the Matrix. And the victims of their theft are basically helping them achieve their goals.”
Why? Because of “limiting beliefs, self-sabotaging beliefs, self-destructive beliefs, because they’re programmed like that.”
Satanism as Spiritual Stupidity
Dr. Kirsten’s Evolution:
“I never used to like to use the word stupid or stupidity. I would prefer to use the word ‘lack of intelligence.’ But in recent times, I’m starting to use the word stupidity because I think it has that impact of actually telling people what the real situation is.”
Definition: “Satanism is profound spiritual stupidity.”
The Good News: “It can be reversed. Lack of intellectual intelligence—that can be reversed. You can raise your level of intelligence.”
The Divine Command: “Change within, and the external condition will change.”
Part VI: The Natural Law of Correspondence—As Within, So Without
The Hermetic Principle
Fundamental Law: “As within, so without.”
Application:
“According to the image impressed on your subconscious mind, so it is on the objective screen of your life. The outside mirrors the inside. External action follows internal action.”
The Quranic Parallel
Dr. Kirsten quotes: “I will not change the condition of people unless they change what is within themselves.”
What Can Be Changed:
Beliefs
Spiritual condition
Gut microbiome (affects mood and cognition)
Feelings
Emotions
Perceptions
Habits
Associations
The Divine Logic: “The Almighty wouldn’t command you to change if He created you in a way that you can’t change it. That would be very evil. But He’s created you in a way that He knows you can change. That’s why He says, ‘I won’t change your condition unless you change what is within yourself.’”
The Plane of Causality vs. The Plane of Effects
Mind = Primary Plane of Causality:
Causes are set into motion here
All power to affect change lies here
This is where you must work
Specifically: The subconscious mind (which includes the spiritual heart)
Physical World = Plane of Effects:
Manifested realities that have already occurred
“That which has already occurred cannot change”
No power to affect change at this level
Trying to change effects without addressing causes is futile
The Problem:
“Humanity as a whole remains ignorant of the underlying causes which they themselves set into motion, which lead to self-inflicted suffering in their lives.”
The Deception:
“This entire trying to solve the Matrix problems—people try to solve problems at the level of the effect, at the plane of the effect. Because it’s a deception. You’ve got to get into the mind. That’s where you’ll solve the problem.”
Why External Conditions Don’t Change
The Cycle:
External problems manifest
People try to fix external problems
External attempts fail
People become frustrated and hopeless
Internal beliefs about helplessness strengthen
External conditions worsen
Return to step 1
Breaking the Cycle:
Recognize external conditions are effects, not causes
Turn attention inward to beliefs, emotions, perceptions
Identify limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging patterns
Change internal condition through knowledge, consciousness-raising, spiritual work
External conditions begin shifting as natural consequence
The Guarantee: “External conditions won’t change until that which is within is changed.”
Part VII: The Authentics—The Opposite of the Matrix
Why “Authentics”?
Dr. Kirsten’s Linguistic Innovation: He needed a word that represents the exact opposite of the Matrix.
The Discovery: Authenticity is the highest vibration/frequency that human beings can transmit.
Shocking Fact: Authenticity is a higher frequency than love.
“For many years, they thought love was the highest vibration that human beings are capable of, but it’s actually authenticity.”
What Is Authenticity?
From Human Biologist Gary Bricker: The frequency of authenticity is 4,000 times more powerful than normal speech frequency when:
Your words are truthful
You believe what you’re saying
You’re in alignment with truth
This is why truth-speakers are so viciously attacked. Their frequency disrupts the Matrix’s low-vibration field.
The Inverse Relationship: Morality and Freedom
The Law: “As morality increases, freedom increases. As morality declines, freedom declines.”
Application to Current Reality:
“Humanity is becoming more and more enslaved and imprisoned because of the inverse relationship between morality and enslavement. Humanity is becoming more and more enslaved because they’ve been made to be [immoral], and they themselves are also complicit because you’re responsible for your own actions.”
The Corollary:
“The presence of truth and morality in the lives of people of any given society is inversely proportional to the presence of tyranny and slavery in that society.”
The Absolute Statement:
“True freedom can never exist in a society that embraces moral relativism.”
Moral Relativism = Satanism
The Second Tenet of Satanism: Humanity may arbitrarily create or decide right and wrong.
This is the foundation of:
“Your truth” vs. “my truth”
Situational ethics
Cultural relativism
“No absolute morality”
“Who are you to judge?”
The Result: When there is no objective standard of right and wrong, those with power define morality to serve their interests. This is why the Matrix promotes moral relativism while operating according to strict (but hidden) occult moral laws.
Building the Authentics
What It Is:
A world populated by authentic people
A culture of truth, integrity, and objective morality
Communities based on natural law, not legal fictions
Systems that serve life, not extract from it
What It Requires:
Mass exodus from Matrix systems
Building parallel structures
Commitment to truth regardless of consequences
Understanding of holistic wellbeing (mind, body, spirit, relationships)
Connection to the divine source of truth
Part VIII: The Counteract Movement—Practical Implementation
The Two-Part Strategy
1. Exit the Matrix
Recognize you’re in a satanic system
Stop feeding the beast
Deregister from voter rolls (refuse to legitimize the system)
Withdraw participation where possible
Break psychological dependence on Matrix systems
2. Enter the Authentics
Build new systems outside Matrix control
Create authentic communities
Establish parallel economy, healthcare, education
Practice authentic living (alignment between beliefs and actions)
Help others make the transition
The Level One Requirement
Only ONE thing required: Deregister from the voter roll.
Why This Matters:
Voting is consent to the system
It’s an act of delegating your authority to the Matrix
It legitimizes illegitimate power structures
It reinforces the illusion that you have representation
It’s a ritual of compliance, not civic duty
This is correcting your political status: Withdrawing consent from corporate governance and reclaiming your status as a living man or woman.
The New Systems Being Built
1. Healthcare System
Dr. Kirsten has implemented his model for years
Primary healthcare outside allopathic control
Focus on holistic wellbeing (mind, body, spirit, relationships)
Detoxification from Matrix bioweapons
2. Community Exchange System
Operating since 2003 (built in 2002)
Over two decades of functionality
Alternative to banking/financial control
Peer-to-peer value exchange
3. Education System (needed)
Teaching true knowledge vs. propaganda
Developing holistic consciousness and intelligence
Understanding natural law
Learning authentic skills
4. Financial/Banking System (needed)
Outside fiat currency control
Not based on usury
Serves community, not extraction
Resistant to digital surveillance/control
All systems must be outside the Matrix: “The systems in the Matrix are extremely, extremely destructive.”
Part IX: The RL Model for Life—Stages of Change
Acquiring True Information
Start Point: Authentic sources
Critical Importance: “Most people are programmed with disinformation and misinformation, and they have false knowledge because they started off acquiring information from unauthentic sources.”
The Process:
Identify authentic sources (difficult in a sea of controlled opposition)
Acquire information (reading, listening, studying)
Verify through cross-referencing and intuition
Apply knowledge to change beliefs and perceptions
Integrate into new understanding
The Stages of Change
Stage 1: Pre-Contemplation
Not even aware that change is necessary
Oblivious to problems
Not interested in change
Defensive when change is suggested
Stage 2: Contemplation
Thinking about change
See a need for it
Not sure, not ready
Weighing pros and cons
Increasing awareness of costs of staying the same
Stage 3: Preparation
Ready for change
Made the decision
Planning for change
Gathering resources
Committing to action
Stage 4: Action
Actively engaging in change
Implementing new behaviors
Facing resistance (internal and external)
Experiencing discomfort of growth
Building new patterns
The Change Formula
Powerful Equation:
Change happens when:
(Dissatisfaction with current state × Vision of compelling future × Practical first steps)
>
(Resistance + Pain of change + Cost of change)
Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment:
“I think a lot of people are dissatisfied with the current state, but they don’t have a vision, and they’re not taking the practical first steps towards change. There’s more resistance in them than the ability to change because of these limiting beliefs.”
The Bottleneck: Vision and practical first steps are missing for most people.
Part X: Investment in Self—The Highest Return
Ancient Wisdom on Self-Conquest
Quote:
“To conquer oneself is more difficult and more meritorious than conquering other men in war. He who conquers himself may seem strong and powerful, but he who conquers his own inner weaknesses is an exponent of real strength.”
Basho:
“There is no finer sensation in life than that which comes with victory over oneself. It feels good going fronting into a hard wind, running against its power, but it feels a thousand times better to go forward to a goal of inward achievement, brushing aside all your old internal enemies as you advance.”
Quote:
“Real riches are riches possessed inside.”
The Investment Principle
The Formula:
“Investment in yourself produces the highest returns.”
The Collective Effect:
“If everyone invests in themselves, humanity will soar.”
Why This Matters:
External investments are subject to manipulation, theft, collapse
Internal investments cannot be confiscated
Knowledge, consciousness, spiritual development are permanent
A transformed individual transforms their entire sphere of influence
Collective transformation creates unstoppable momentum
What “Investment in Self” Means
Not:
Hedonistic self-indulgence
Narcissistic self-absorption
Materialistic accumulation
Ego gratification
But:
Acquiring true knowledge
Raising consciousness
Developing holistic intelligence
Healing trauma
Clearing limiting beliefs
Strengthening spiritual connection
Building authentic relationships
Mastering useful skills
Cultivating virtues
Part XI: Cross-Reference Analysis—Connecting the Frameworks
Synthesis with Dr. Mihalcea’s Clinical Evidence
Dr. Kirsten’s Framework: Mind control is the primary weapon, leading to willing participation in the satanic system.
Dr. Mihalcea’s Evidence: Nanotechnology in blood hijacks consciousness by replacing neuronal structures with synthetic biology.
The Connection:
Psychological programming (Kirsten) + Biological hijacking (Mihalcea) = Total consciousness control
Mind control began with Tavistock (psychological operations)
COVID injections completed the process (biological operations)
Result: Humans become “so hopelessly dependent on the system they will fight to protect it” (Matrix quote)
The Prophetic Convergence
Daniel’s “Mingling of Seed”: Non-human entities (iron) mixed with human biology (clay).
Dr. Kirsten’s “Matrix”: Satanic system built on deception, theft, and control—the infrastructure through which the mingling occurs.
James Arrabito’s Gnosticism: The belief that matter is evil and must be transcended through technology—the ideological justification for the mingling.
The Pattern:
Ideological foundation (Gnosticism/Scientism)
Institutional implementation (Illuminati/Tavistock/DARPA)
Technological deployment (nanotechnology/synthetic biology)
Psychological acceptance (mind control/Stockholm Syndrome)
Biological transformation (transhumanism/consciousness hijacking)
The Three Non-Negotiables as Survival Protocol
1. Know You Are in a War
Recognize the attack is multi-dimensional (mind, body, spirit, relationships)
Understand it’s not random chaos but coordinated assault
Accept that passivity = defeat
2. Know Yourself
Identify your programming and limiting beliefs
Understand how your subconscious mind works
Recognize where you’ve been compromised
Reclaim your consciousness from external control
3. Know Your Enemy
Not flesh-and-blood individuals (though they exist)
Satanic consciousness operating through human minds
The Matrix system itself
Your own participation in that system
The Two Responses to the Three Non-Negotiables
Response 1: Denial and Continued Participation
Refuse to acknowledge the war
Remain unconscious of programming
Defend the enemy
Outcome: Continued enslavement, eventual elimination
Response 2: Awakening and Active Resistance
Accept the reality of war
Deprogram yourself
Exit the Matrix
Build the Authentics
Outcome: Possible survival, preserved humanity, clear conscience
Part XII: The Psycho-Spiritual Health Crisis
The Greater Epidemic
Dr. Kirsten’s Critical Observation:
“The health crisis is not just a physical or physiological health crisis. Even greater than the physiological health crisis is a psycho-spiritual health crisis. I think it’s actually more common.”
Why This Is Profound:
Medicine focuses exclusively on physical symptoms
Psychology has been weaponized (Tavistock)
Psychiatry medicalizes normal responses to abnormal situations
Spiritual illness isn’t even recognized as a category in modern healthcare
What Is Psycho-Spiritual Illness?
Symptoms:
Disconnection from divine source
Lack of meaning and purpose
Chronic anxiety and depression (not chemically caused)
Inability to discern truth from falsehood
Moral confusion and relativism
Emptiness despite material comfort
Addiction to distractions
Inability to form authentic relationships
Fear of death due to spiritual disconnection
Causes:
Deliberately engineered through Tavistock protocols
Emptying of churches
Promotion of materialism
Destruction of family structures
Teaching false history and purpose
Separation from nature
Constant fear programming
Severing of cultural and ancestral connections
Why It’s More Dangerous Than Physical Illness
Physical illness:
Can be painful and deadly
But doesn’t destroy the soul
Can even strengthen spiritual connection through suffering
Psycho-spiritual illness:
Destroys capacity for truth recognition
Eliminates will to resist
Severs connection to meaning and purpose
Makes people defend their enslavement
Renders people “willing and active participants” in their own destruction
Potentially affects eternal destiny, not just temporal life
The Good News: It’s Reversible
Dr. Kirsten’s Emphasis: “That’s also reversible. It doesn’t have to be like that.”
The Reversal Process:
Recognize you have psycho-spiritual illness
Identify the causes (programming, trauma, false beliefs)
Seek authentic knowledge
Reconnect with divine source
Clear limiting beliefs
Heal relationships
Find authentic meaning and purpose
Align life with natural/divine law
Part XIII: The Daniel Prophecy Framework Applied
The Fourth Kingdom: Iron Mixed with Clay
Daniel 2:43: “They shall mingle themselves with the seed of men, but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.”
Dr. Kirsten’s Matrix: The system through which the mingling is implemented.
The Components:
Iron: Technology, synthetic biology, AI, nanotechnology
Clay: Human biology, consciousness, divine image
“They”: Satanic consciousness operating through human agents (Illuminati, globalists, technocrats)
“Mingling”: COVID injections, geoengineering, food contamination, EMF activation
“Shall not cleave”: The hybrid is unstable—accelerated aging, illness, death, consciousness degradation
The Throne of Zion and the Antichrist System
Dr. Kirsten’s Description: The 24 Protocols describe: “The king of kings will be crowned on the throne of Zion to rule the world forever. That king is the Antichrist, or in Arabic, he’s called Dajjal.”
The System Characteristics:
One world government
Total surveillance and control
Digital ID and currency
Elimination of private property
Transhumanist modification of humans
Mandatory worship of the system/Lucifer
Current Implementation:
Vaccine passports (prototype)
CBDC development (control mechanism)
15-minute cities (physical imprisonment)
Social credit systems (behavior control)
Synthetic biology (consciousness hijacking)
The Prophetic Timeline
Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment: “We are in the final phases.”
Indicators:
Two-thirds of world population injected
Nanotechnology now in vaccinated AND unvaccinated
5G infrastructure deployed globally
Digital control systems rolling out
Next pandemic being prepared
Financial system on verge of collapse (to introduce CBDC)
Food system being deliberately disrupted
Both Dr. Kirsten and Dr. Mihalcea agree: This is an extinction-level
Exit the Matrix Part II: The Final Battle and the Path to Authenticity
Continuing the Black Feather Analysis
Part XIII : The Prophetic Timeline
The Extinction-Level Event
Both Dr. Kirsten and Dr. Mihalcea agree: This represents an extinction-level event for humanity.
Why This Assessment:
Affects all life (vaccinated, unvaccinated, animals, plants)
Self-replicating and self-spreading technology
Multiple simultaneous delivery vectors
Electromagnetic activation omnipresent and increasing
Consciousness hijacking prevents mass resistance
Accelerated aging and death already observable
Timeline measured in months/years, not decades
However: Both also agree that total extinction is unlikely.
Why They’ll Fail to Kill Everyone:
Divine protection of remnant (prophetic pattern)
Unintended resistance factors in human biology/consciousness
System’s inherent instability (iron doesn’t mix with clay)
Their technology mimics but cannot replicate divine design
Human will and spiritual connection more resilient than anticipated
The Almighty’s plan supersedes Satan’s plan
The Remnant Doctrine
Biblical Pattern:
Noah and family (8 people) survived global flood
Lot escaped Sodom
Joseph preserved Israel through famine
Remnant survived Babylonian captivity
Early Christians survived Roman persecution
Modern Application:
Those who recognize the war
Those who exit the Matrix
Those who build the Authentics
Those who maintain spiritual connection
Those under divine protection
Dr. Kirsten’s Affirmation: “I don’t think they’ll wipe everybody out. I think at the end of the day, they’re going to lose. Evil always loses out.”
Part XIV: The Gnostic Foundation of the Matrix
Gnosticism as Operating System
Core Gnostic Beliefs (from James Arrabito’s work):
Material world is evil, created by evil demiurge
Spirit is trapped in matter
Escape requires secret knowledge (gnosis)
Salvation through transcending physical reality
Elite possess hidden knowledge denied to masses
How This Manifests in the Matrix:
1. Disdain for Natural Creation
GMO foods replacing natural foods
Synthetic biology replacing natural biology
Artificial intelligence replacing human intelligence
Virtual reality replacing actual reality
Transhumanism transcending “limited” humanity
2. Two-Class System
Illuminated elite (possess gnosis)
Ignorant masses (trapped in matter/illusion)
Elite entitled to rule based on “superior knowledge”
Masses are cattle to be managed
3. Technology as Salvation
Human body seen as flawed, needing upgrade
Death seen as problem technology can solve
Consciousness as software to be uploaded
Physical reality as simulation to be escaped
4. Inversion of Morality
Natural = inferior
Artificial = superior
Obedience to nature = slavery
Obedience to technology = freedom
Divine law = outdated superstition
Human will = ultimate authority
The Luciferian Endgame
Dr. Kirsten’s Statement: The Antichrist system will demand “people to worship Lucifer as the king.”
The Gnostic Connection:
Lucifer as light-bringer (gnosis-giver)
Serpent in Eden as hero, not villain
Rebellion against Creator seen as enlightenment
Prometheus myth celebrated
“Ye shall be as gods” fulfilled through technology
The Deception:
Presented as evolution, not rebellion
Marketed as transcendence, not destruction
Sold as freedom, not slavery
Appears as light, but is darkness
Part XV: The Cultural Warfare
Why Tavistock Focuses on Culture
Dr. Kirsten emphasizes: “Cultural programs that distract and ultimately blind the minds of men everywhere.”
The Word “Cultural” Is Critical: Control the culture, and you control the people without visible chains.
The Tavistock Cultural Objectives (Revisited with Analysis)
1. Creation of Racism Offenses
Purpose: Division, guilt manipulation, walking on eggshells
Effect: Self-censorship, fear of speaking truth, tribal conflict
Prevents: Unity against actual oppressors
2. Continual Change to Create Confusion
Purpose: Psychological destabilization
Effect: Can’t adapt before next change comes
Prevents: Building stable families, communities, traditions
3. Teaching Sex and Homosexuality to Children
Purpose: Sexualization and confusion during formative years
Effect: Psychological damage, severing from natural development
Prevents: Healthy identity formation, stable families
4. Undermining Schools and Teachers’ Authority
Purpose: Destroy education as knowledge transmission
Effect: Youth reject wisdom, embrace rebellion and ignorance
Prevents: Accumulation of genuine knowledge across generations
5. Huge Immigration to Destroy Identity
Purpose: Eliminate ethnic, cultural, national cohesion
Effect: Atomized individuals with no shared values or history
Prevents: Collective resistance based on common identity
6. Promotion of Excessive Drinking
Purpose: Dull consciousness, damage health
Effect: Wasted lives, broken families, medical problems
Prevents: Clear thinking and effective action
7. Emptying of Churches
Purpose: Sever spiritual connection and community
Effect: Materialistic, purposeless population
Prevents: Moral foundation and ultimate accountability
8. Unreliable Legal System Biased Against Victims
Purpose: Demoralization, sense of helplessness
Effect: Loss of faith in justice, might-makes-right mentality
Prevents: Trust in societal institutions
9. Dependency on State Benefits
Purpose: Create docile, compliant population
Effect: Loss of self-sufficiency and dignity
Prevents: Independent thinking and action
10. Control and Dumbing Down of Media
Purpose: Information control and narrative management
Effect: Population believes false reality
Prevents: Access to truth
11. Encouraging Breakdown of Family
Purpose: Eliminate primary loyalty structure
Effect: Isolated individuals dependent on state
Prevents: Intergenerational knowledge transfer and mutual support
Every Single One Is Now Operational.
The Cultural Battlefield
Dr. Kirsten’s Insight: The war is primarily cultural and psychological before it becomes physical.
The Progression:
Control minds through culture
Degrade morality through cultural programming
Eliminate resistance through psychological manipulation
Implement physical control after minds are captured
Deploy technological control once compliance is habitual
We Are Currently: Between steps 4 and 5.
Part XVI: The Stockholm Syndrome Epidemic
Understanding Societal Stockholm Syndrome
Classic Stockholm Syndrome:
Hostage develops positive feelings toward captor
Defends captor against rescuers
Cannot see captor as enemy
Societal Stockholm Syndrome:
Citizen develops positive feelings toward oppressive government
Defends government against truth-tellers
Cannot see government as enemy
Attacks those trying to help them see reality
Why It Works So Well
Mechanisms:
1. Dependence
Government controls money (taxation, inflation, employment)
Government controls food (agriculture regulations, subsidies)
Government controls medicine (licensing, FDA, insurance)
Government controls information (media, education, internet)
Government controls movement (licenses, passports, permits)
2. Intermittent Rewards
Tax refunds (returning your own money)
Stimulus checks (printing more debt)
Welfare benefits (creating dependency)
Creates trauma bonding pattern
3. Isolation from Alternatives
Alternative medicine criminalized
Alternative education heavily regulated
Alternative currencies prosecuted
Alternative information censored
4. Shared Identity
“We’re all Americans/citizens together”
“Your government is looking out for you”
“Trust the experts”
“Follow the science”
5. Threat of Abandonment
“Without government, there would be chaos”
“Private sector would exploit you”
“You need us to protect you”
The Tragic Result
Dr. Kirsten’s Observation:
“Many people that you’re trying to help, you know, free themselves from mind control, they fight you. That’s how bad it is.”
The Pattern:
Person is shown evidence of government harm
Person experiences cognitive dissonance
Person attacks messenger instead of examining evidence
Person doubles down on support for government
Person becomes more resistant to future awakening
This is not stupidity: This is trauma response and psychological protection mechanism.
Part XVII: The Authentics in Detail
Characteristics of Authentic Living
1. Alignment
Beliefs match words
Words match actions
Actions match values
Public face matches private face
2. Truth-Telling
Speaking truth regardless of consequences
Not adapting truth to audience
Willingness to be unpopular
Refusing to participate in lies
3. Natural Law Adherence
Recognizing objective morality
Living according to divine principles
Rejecting moral relativism
Accepting ultimate accountability
4. Self-Sovereignty
Not dependent on Matrix systems
Providing own food, medicine, education where possible
Community interdependence, not state dependence
Reclaiming authority over own life
5. Spiritual Connection
Regular connection to divine source
Life organized around ultimate meaning
Decisions based on eternal values
Recognition of spiritual warfare reality
The Culture of Authenticity
Matrix Culture - Authentic Culture
Deception - Truth
Theft - Respect for property
Control ( Freedom
Death - Life
Isolation - Community
Dependence - Self-sufficiency
Fear - Love and courage
Relativism - Objective morality
Materialism - Spirituality
Conformity - Genuine diversity
Building Authentic Communities
Requirements:
1. Geographic Proximity (where possible)
Mutual aid in emergencies
Sharing of resources and skills
Physical protection
Face-to-face relationship building
2. Shared Values
Commitment to truth
Rejection of Matrix participation
Understanding of natural law
Spiritual foundation
3. Complementary Skills
Food production
Healthcare
Education
Building/repair
Defense
Spiritual leadership
4. Economic Independence
Community exchange systems
Parallel economy
Skills-based trading
Reduction of fiat currency dependence
5. Communication Networks
Independent of centralized platforms
Encrypted where necessary
Face-to-face as primary
Physical mail as backup
Part XVIII: The Great Deception—They Control Nothing
Dr. Kirsten’s Most Liberating Truth
The Question: “Who really controls the world?”
Common Answer: Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Jesuits, Jews, etc.
Dr. Kirsten’s Correction:
“No, no, they don’t control anything. What they do control, though, they are controlling something. These evil people running the world are only controlling minds in the matrix. That’s really what they’re doing. They’re controlling fictions, they’re controlling fictional corporations, and they’re mind-controlling people to believe these things are real.”
Unpacking This Revolutionary Statement
1. They Don’t Control the World
The world belongs to the Creator
Natural law governs reality
Their “laws” are paper and belief
Physical reality doesn’t obey their decrees
2. They Control Fictions
Corporations (legal fictions)
Governments (political fictions)
Currencies (financial fictions)
“Rights” granted by documents (legal fictions)
The entire Matrix is fictional construct
3. They Control Minds That Accept the Fictions
Most people believe corporations are real entities
Most people believe government authority is legitimate
Most people believe paper money has intrinsic value
Most people believe they need permission to exist
4. The Fictions Only Have Power When Believed
A corporation cannot act—only humans act
A government cannot force—only humans with guns force
Money cannot buy—only humans exchanging goods can buy
Laws cannot punish—only humans enforcing beliefs can punish
What This Means for Liberation
If you stop believing the fictions:
They have no power over you
Their threats are empty
Their authority is illusion
Their system collapses for you personally
The Catch:
Other people still believe
They will enforce the fictions on you
Physical consequences are real even if basis is fictional
Must build alternatives, not just reject Matrix
The “All-Powerful” Controllers Are Pathetic
Dr. Kirsten’s Earlier Point (from first analysis):
“These guys are basically just pathetic, literally. They’re taking nothing that they use is actually original. Every single component has been created by the Almighty. Now they’re just using that and manipulating it and creating the impression that they’re all powerful and creating something new. But that’s a deception.”
They Are:
Parasites, not creators
Manipulators, not innovators
Counterfeiters, not artists
Thieves, not producers
Liars, not truth-tellers
Their Power Is:
Borrowed from the Creator (corrupted)
Dependent on human compliance (Stockholm Syndrome)
Maintained through deception (would collapse if truth was universal)
Limited to those who submit (voluntary slavery)
Temporary (evil always loses)
Part XIX: Why Most People Can’t Change
The Dissatisfaction Paradox
Dr. Kirsten’s Observation:
“I think a lot of people are dissatisfied with the current state, but they don’t have a vision, and they’re not taking the practical first steps towards change. There’s more resistance in them than the ability to change because of these limiting beliefs.”
The Three Missing Elements
Using the Change Formula:
Change = (Dissatisfaction × Vision × First Steps) > Resistance
Most people have: Dissatisfaction Most people lack: Vision and First Steps
Why Vision Is Missing:
Can’t imagine life outside Matrix
No models of authentic living visible
Fear that alternative is worse
Propaganda says “there is no alternative”
Limiting beliefs about what’s possible
Why First Steps Are Missing:
Overwhelmed by scale of problem
Don’t know where to start
No community support
Fear of consequences
Paralysis from information overload
The Limiting Beliefs That Block Change
“I Can’t Survive Without the System”
Reality: Humans survived for millennia without current systems
These systems have existed for only tiny fraction of human history
Self-sufficiency skills can be relearned
“I’ll Lose Everything”
Reality: You’re losing everything by staying
Matrix is destroying your health, freedom, future
What you “have” in Matrix is being stolen daily
“I’m Too Old/Young/Weak to Change”
Reality: Change is primarily mental/spiritual
Physical circumstances less important than determination
Many have changed in worse conditions
“No One Else Is Doing It”
Reality: Many are exiting, you’re just not seeing them
Someone has to be first in every community
Waiting for masses ensures you’re caught in collapse
“The Government Will Stop Me”
Reality: Government is paper and beliefs
Can’t watch everyone
Strategic non-compliance and parallel structures work
Millions successfully live outside system already
The Self-Sabotaging Behaviors
1. Analysis Paralysis
Endless research without action
Waiting for perfect information
Missing the forest for the trees
2. Displacement Activity
Focusing on minor issues
Rearranging deck chairs on Titanic
Busy-work that feels productive but isn’t
3. Magical Thinking
“Someone will save us”
“White hats are in control”
“The plan” will unfold
4. Defeatism
“It’s too late anyway”
“They’re too powerful”
“What’s the point?”
5. Compartmentalization
Knowing truth intellectually
Living as if Matrix is real
Splitting awareness from behavior
Part XX: The Practical Path Out
Dr. Kirsten’s Programs and Approach
The Counteract Structure:
Level 1: Basic exit (deregister from voter roll)
Level 2: Building new systems
Regular meetings and community building
Educational programs and resources
The Healthcare System:
Outside allopathic control
Holistic approach (mind, body, spirit, relationships)
Detoxification protocols
Primary care model implemented for years
The Community Exchange System:
Operational since 2003
Peer-to-peer value exchange
Bypasses banking system
Over two decades of proof-of-concept
The RL Model Implementation
Step 1: Information from Authentic Sources
Identify trustworthy sources (difficult but essential)
Read/listen/study from these sources
Cross-reference and verify
Build knowledge base of truth
Step 2: Contemplation
Consider implications
Examine your own beliefs
Weigh pros and cons of change
Increase motivation by seeing costs of staying
Step 3: Preparation
Make commitment to change
Develop plan
Gather resources
Build support network
Set timeline
Step 4: Action
Implement changes
Start with most important/achievable
Build momentum
Persist through resistance
Adjust based on results
Specific Action Steps
Immediate (Within 1 Month):
Deregister from voter roll
Stop consuming mainstream media
Begin detoxification (at minimum: high-dose Vitamin C)
Identify 3-5 authentic information sources
Find one like-minded person in your area
Short-Term (1-6 Months):
Reduce dependence on one Matrix system (choose healthcare, food, or finance)
Join or create local community group
Learn one self-sufficiency skill
Build 3-month food storage
Implement EMF protection in home
Medium-Term (6-18 Months):
Exit second Matrix system
Develop alternative income source
Master 2-3 tradeable skills
Build local network of 10-20 people
Establish alternative healthcare access
Long-Term (18+ Months):
Living primarily outside Matrix systems
Contributing to building Authentics
Teaching others
Resilient community established
Prepared for escalating control attempts
Part XXI: The Enemy Within—Your Own Participation
The Harsh Truth
Dr. Kirsten via Morpheus:
“Most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. They’re so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it. Are you listening to me, Neo?”
Application: Even after reading this analysis, most will return to Matrix participation.
Why?
Cognitive dissonance is painful
Change is difficult
Community pressure is strong
Economic dependence is real
Fear of unknown is powerful
Habit is comfortable
The Daily Betrayal
Every day in the Matrix, you:
Use their currency (legitimizing fiat system)
Obey their laws (acknowledging illegitimate authority)
Consume their media (accepting their narratives)
Eat their food (poisoning yourself)
Use their medicine (making yourself dependent)
Send children to their schools (having them programmed)
Pay their taxes (funding your own oppression)
Vote in their elections (consenting to their rule)
This is Wappetism: Willing And Active Participation in the satanic system.
The Uncomfortable Question
If you know all this, but change nothing, what are you?
Not a victim. Not ignorant. Not helpless.
You are a collaborator.
This is brutal but necessary truth. The Matrix survives because good people continue feeding it.
Breaking the Collaboration
Requires:
Honest self-assessment
Accepting discomfort of change
Acting despite fear
Persisting despite setbacks
Prioritizing truth over comfort
The Alternative: Continue collaborating until you’re too sick, too broke, too controlled, or too dead to change.
Part XXII: The Spiritual Dimension—Where Real Power Lies
Why This Is Ultimately Spiritual Warfare
Physical Manifestations:
Injections
Nanotechnology
EMF weapons
Food contamination
Economic control
But the Core Battle Is:
Human consciousness vs. Artificial intelligence
Divine connection vs. Technological hijacking
Truth vs. Deception
Life vs. Death
Creator vs. Adversary
The Plane of Causality
Dr. Kirsten’s Framework:
“Mind is the primary plane of causality, and specifically the subconscious mind, which includes the spiritual heart.”
This Means:
Spiritual/mental realm is causal
Physical realm is effect
Change cause, effect follows automatically
Fight in physical realm alone is futile
The Highest Frequency
Authenticity = 4,000x normal speech frequency
Why This Matters:
Truth-speakers emit disruptive frequency
Matrix operates on low-vibration fear/deception
Authentic living is spiritual warfare weapon
One person in authenticity affects thousands
The Divine Protection Principle
Dr. Kirsten’s Faith:
“Surviving is up to the Almighty, not up to me, not up to you. But you have a responsibility to defend yourself.”
The Balance:
Trust in divine protection
Take all practical action
Don’t presume on protection while doing nothing
Don’t despair when action seems insufficient
The Pattern: Those who act in faith AND take practical steps are preserved.
Part XXIII: The Hope—Evil Always Loses
Why Defeat Is Certain for the Matrix
1. Built on Lies
Lies eventually collapse under own weight
Truth is self-evident, lies require constant maintenance
One truth can demolish elaborate lie structure
2. Against Natural Law
Universe operates on divine principles
Violations create immediate imbalance
Long-term sustainability impossible
“Iron doesn’t mix with clay”
3. Creates Its Own Opposition
Oppression breeds resistance
Pain awakens consciousness
Suffering leads to seeking truth
Their overreach exposes them
4. Parasitic, Not Creative
Can only corrupt what Creator made
Cannot create new life/consciousness
Eventually runs out of hosts
Self-limiting by nature
5. Divine Intervention Promised
Multiple prophetic traditions confirm
Pattern throughout history
Timing is sovereign, but outcome certain
Remnant always preserved
The Long View
Human Timescale: Looks desperate, overwhelming, unstoppable
Divine Timescale: This is brief rebellion before final judgment
Historical Timescale: Every evil empire falls, usually quickly once critical point reached
Signs of the Collapse
Currently Visible:
Narrative contradictions increasing
More people questioning
Control mechanisms becoming obvious
Desperation in their actions (rushed timelines)
System instabilities and failures
Unexpected resistances emerging
The Tipping Point: When enough people exit the Matrix, it collapses for lack of energy to sustain it.
Part XXIV: Integration—From Both Doctors’ Frameworks
The Complete Picture
Dr. Mihalcea Provides:
Clinical evidence of synthetic biology
Specific detoxification protocols
Proof that reversal is possible
Documentation of consciousness hijacking mechanism
Urgency of timeline (months/years)
Dr. Kirsten Provides:
Historical context and ideological origins
Psychological mechanisms of control
Cultural warfare understanding
Practical exit strategy
Community-building model
Spiritual framework for resistance
The Synthesis
The Attack Is:
Physical (synthetic biology, EMF, toxins)
Psychological (mind control, fear, propaganda)
Social (isolation, family destruction, cultural warfare)
Spiritual (consciousness hijacking, severance from divine)
The Defense Must Be:
Physical (detoxification, health protocols, EMF shielding)
Psychological (deprogramming, truth-seeking, consciousness-raising)
Social (community building, authentic relationships, parallel structures)
Spiritual (reconnection to Creator, natural law adherence, authentic living)
The Timeline
Dr. Mihalcea’s Assessment: “The nuclear bomb has already dropped. What we’re about to see is just the fallout.”
Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment: “We are in the final phases of this agenda.”
Convergence: Both see months/years, not decades. Action must be immediate.
Part XXV: The Call to Action
For the Individual
If you’ve read this far:
You now KNOW you are in a war
You have information about yourself (mind control mechanisms)
You have information about the enemy (Matrix structure and agenda)
You have NO EXCUSE for continued collaboration.
Your Next Steps:
Make decision: Exit Matrix or continue collaboration
If exiting: Begin with voter roll deregistration
Start detoxification immediately (minimum: high-dose Vitamin C)
Find one authentic source of continued information
Connect with one like-minded person
Take ONE practical step this week toward greater self-sufficiency
Continue building from there
For Families
Parents: Your children’s lives depend on your actions NOW.
Actions:
No more vaccines of any kind
Withdraw from public school or heavily filter content
Teach them the truth about the Matrix
Model authentic living
Build community with other awakened families
Prepare them for increasing control and societal collapse
Strengthen their spiritual connection
For Communities
Find Each Other:
Online platforms (while still possible)
Local meetings
Churches/spiritual communities (but vet for Matrix infiltration)
Homeschool co-ops
Farmers markets
Skills workshops
Build Together:
Community exchange systems
Food production networks
Alternative healthcare
Mutual protection agreements
Knowledge sharing
Spiritual support
For Healthcare Providers
Dr. Kirsten and Dr. Mihalcea’s Model:
Learn live blood analysis
Implement detoxification protocols
Exit insurance/licensing system if possible
Build cash-based practice
Connect with other awakened providers
Document everything
Teach others
For Those Still Skeptical
Don’t Believe Us. Test It.
The Experiment:
Try living more authentically for 30 days
Reduce one Matrix dependence
Begin detoxification protocol
Observe your energy, clarity, health
Note any resistance (internal and external)
Compare how you feel to how you felt
If we’re wrong: You’ve wasted 30 days and feel slightly better. If we’re right: You’ve begun saving your life.
Risk/reward analysis makes action obvious.
Conclusion: The Choice That Defines Your Existence
Two Paths
Path One: The Matrix
Continue willing and active participation
Accept increasing control
Submit to synthetic transformation
Hope someone else fixes it
Become fully transhuman or die
Outcome: Enslavement or death (likely both)
Path Two: The Authentics
Begin immediate exit
Build parallel systems
Detoxify continuously
Connect with authentic community
Live according to natural law
Trust divine protection while taking action
Outcome: Possible survival, preserved humanity, clear conscience
The Three Non-Negotiables (Revisited)
1. You MUST know you are in a war
Not metaphorically
Not eventually
Right now
Multi-dimensional assault
Existence-level threat
2. You MUST know yourself
Your programming
Your limiting beliefs
Your participation in your own enslavement
Your power to change
Your connection to divine source
3. You MUST know your enemy
Not flesh and blood (primarily)
Satanic consciousness
The Matrix system itself
Your own continued participation in it
The Ultimate Truth
From Dr. Kirsten’s Wisdom:
What they control: Fictions and minds that believe fictions What they don’t control: The world, natural law, divine plan What they are: Pathetic parasites using corrupted creation What their fate is: Certain defeat
What you control: Your own mind, choices, actions What you don’t control: Timeline, other people, outcomes What you are: Divine creation with free will What your responsibility is: To choose authenticity regardless of consequences
The Final Words
Dr. Mihalcea: “Satan’s plan is feeble, and your Almighty’s plan is the best of plans.”
Dr. Kirsten: “Evil always loses out.”
The Question: When the history of this era is written—by the survivors, for the remnant—will you be recorded as:
One who knew but did nothing?
One who collaborated for comfort?
One who fought and fell?
One who exited and built the Authentics?
The choice is yours. The time is now. The cost of inaction is extinction.
Appendix: Resources and Next Steps
Contact Information
Dr. Faiz Kirsten:
Counteract Movement
Healthcare system implementation
Community building resources
Educational programs
Dr. Anna Mihalcea:
Clinical detoxification protocols
Live blood analysis training
Research documentation
Treatment modalities
Recommended Actions by Priority
Priority 1 (This Week):
Deregister from voter roll
Begin high-dose Vitamin C (work up to 10,000mg)
Stop consuming mainstream media
Find one authentic information source
Connect with one like-minded person
Priority 2 (This Month):
Find EDTA chelation provider or obtain transdermal/liposomal EDTA
Implement EMF protection at home
Start 3-month food storage
Join or create local community group
Read Protocols of Zion (for historical understanding)
Priority 3 (This Quarter):
Develop alternative income source
Learn one self-sufficiency skill
Reduce dependence on one major Matrix system
Build network of 5-10 like-minded people
Establish alternative healthcare access
Priority 4 (This Year):
Living primarily outside Matrix systems
Contributing to building Authentics
Teaching others
Resilient community established
Prepared for escalating control attempts
The Investment That Matters
Remember:
“Investment in yourself produces the highest returns. If everyone invests in themselves, humanity will soar.”
You are the infrastructure of the Authentics.
Your consciousness, your health, your skills, your authenticity, your community, your spiritual connection—these are the building blocks of the post-Matrix world.
Build well. Build now. Build together.
“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war. The second thing is to know yourself. The third is to know your enemy. Then, and only then, can victory be achieved.” — Dr. Faiz Kirsten
The war is here. The choice is yours. The time is now.
Watch the webinar here
Download the transcript here