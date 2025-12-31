Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour

A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis of Dr. Faiz Kirsten’s Counteract Movement

“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiz Kirsten

Executive Summary: The Diagnosis Nobody Wants to Hear

Dr. Faiz Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.

This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”

His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.

This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.

Part I: The War You Were Born Into

The First Non-Negotiable: Know You Are in a War

Dr. Kirsten recounts asking people a deceptively simple question: “What is the first thing you must know in order to win a war?”

Most answered: “Know yourself.” Others said: “Know your enemy.”

Both answers are wrong.

The correct answer: “You must know that you are in a war.”

This is the foundational problem facing humanity: We are under attack but don’t recognize it as an attack. We were born into a war zone but raised to believe we live in civilization.

The Nature of This War

Not Conventional Warfare:

No bombers overhead

No trenches or frontlines

No uniformed soldiers

No declared hostilities

Unconventional Warfare:

Psychological operations (mind control)

Biological warfare (vaccines, food contamination, geoengineering)

Electromagnetic warfare (5G, directed energy weapons)

Economic warfare (debt slavery, controlled scarcity)

Spiritual warfare (consciousness hijacking, severing connection to the divine)

The Target: Not territory. Not resources. Your mind, body, spirit, and relationships. All four aspects of your holistic being are under coordinated assault.

Why Most People Don’t Recognize the War

Bertrand Russell’s Prophecy (decades ago):

“Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine from a very early age to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable. Any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible.”

Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment: “We’re there. We are in that situation.”

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout was not primarily about depopulation (though that’s a component). Its primary purpose was mind control—to render billions of people into transhumans incapable of recognizing or resisting their enslavement.

Aldous Huxley’s Prophecy Fulfilled

From Brave New World:

“Hundreds of years in the future, the world controllers have created an ideal civilization. Its members are shaped by genetic engineering. Messy emotions have been anesthetized, and private attachments are considered obscene.”

Dr. Kirsten’s Observation:

“Medicine has made such tremendous progress, there’s hardly a healthy human left.” — Aldous Huxley (sarcastically)

And we’re not just talking about physical health. The greater crisis is psycho-spiritual illness—more common than cancer, diabetes, or heart disease, but never diagnosed, never treated, never even acknowledged.

Part II: The Second Non-Negotiable—Know Yourself

The Subconscious Mind: The Battlefield Within

Dr. Kirsten emphasizes that mind is the primary plane of causality. Everything that manifests in the external world originates as causes set in motion in the internal world—specifically, the subconscious mind.

Why This Matters:

The enemy knows your subconscious mind better than you do

This is how they control you

With nanotechnology sending biometric data to quantum servers, “they will know everything about you that you don’t know about yourself”

The Tavistock Institute Mission (established 1921): Purpose: “Break the masses into subservience and ultimate slavery.”

Methods:

Creation of racism offenses

Continual change to create confusion

Teaching sex and homosexuality to children

Undermining of schools and teachers’ authority

Massive immigration to destroy identity

Promotion of excessive drinking

Emptying of churches

Unreliable legal system biased against victims

Dependency on state benefits

Control and dumbing down of media

Encouraging breakdown of the family

Every single one of these objectives is now operational reality.

The DARPA Mind Control Operation

A 2018 Peruvian research paper documented:

“Mind control is a reductive process in which a man is reduced to an animal, machine, or slave. The basic ideas originated in Tavistock, then were developed in Germany, mainly in Dachau’s Nazi concentration camp. Operation Paperclip recruited the Nazi scientists who experimented with mental control on prisoners of Dachau.”

Current Status:

“DARPA’s organized crime is developing secret, forced, and illicit neuroscientific human experimentation. Invasive neurotechnology as brain nanobots, microchips, and implants... Take preventive measures to block the massive mind control that DARPA is developing in the world.”

This was published six years ago. The COVID injection campaign was the mass deployment.

Societal Stockholm Syndrome

Definition: A psychological phenomenon in which hostages express empathy and positive feelings towards their captors, sometimes defending them.

Dr. Kirsten’s Application: Most of humanity suffers from Societal Stockholm Syndrome—they:

Defend their government

Legitimize their oppressors

Fight those trying to help them wake up

Attack truth-tellers

Protect the system enslaving them

This is not stupidity. This is programming. And as the video clip in Dr. Kirsten’s presentation states: “We are being programmed mentally, intellectually... like a computer.”

Part III: The Third Non-Negotiable—Know Your Enemy

The Historical Genesis: 1776 and the Illuminati

May 1, 1776: Adam Weishaupt founded the Order of the Perfectionists (Illuminati).

The Context:

Weishaupt was born in 1748 in Germany

Father died when he was five

Raised by the Jesuits

Became professor of canon law at Jesuit University of Ingolstadt

Sought to control the world

The 1773 Secret Meeting: Mayer Amschel Rothschild and Weishaupt met secretly and proposed to join forces:

Rothschild’s financial empire

Jesuits’ military power and wealth

Purpose: One world government and world dominance

The Assignment: Rothschild tasked Weishaupt to create a document outlining the aims and protocols of the Illuminati, based on the original Protocols of Zion that Rothschild gave him.

The 24 Protocols of Zion

Dr. Kirsten’s critical observation:

“If you guys read the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, you will see that it actually describes the world as it is today. It basically describes all the Cabal is doing to control and destroy humanity.”

The Ultimate Goal: Absolute domination of the world, culminating in the crowning of “the king of kings on the throne of Zion to rule the world forever.”

This king is:

The Antichrist (Christian terminology)

Dajjal (Islamic terminology)

“The overarching dark force ruling the world right now”

Will demand worship of Lucifer

The Satanic Origin Story

Dr. Kirsten traces the agenda to Day One of human creation:

When Adam was created, Iblis (Satan) refused to bow. He was expelled and vowed: “I will come after the children of Adam.”

Satan’s Four-Point Destruction Plan:

Destroy their minds Destroy their bodies Destroy their relationships Destroy their spiritual connection to the Creator

Assessment: “This is what basically has happened for millennia now. Humanity has been destroyed in mind, body, spirit, relationships.”

Who Really Controls the World?

Common Answer: The Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Jesuits, Jews, etc.

Dr. Kirsten’s Correction: “No, no, they don’t control anything.”

What They Actually Control: “These evil people running the world are only controlling minds in the matrix. That’s really what they’re doing. They’re controlling the minds of humanity in the matrix.”

Critical Distinction:

They don’t control the world (that belongs to the Almighty)

They control fictions (corporations, legal constructs, imaginary entities)

They mind-control people to believe these fictions are real

This is pure deception

The Gnostic Connection: The Gnostic belief that the material world is controlled by an evil demiurge while the true God is distant and unknowable creates the psychological space for accepting human “controllers” as ultimate authority. Dr. Kirsten refutes this: The Almighty controls everything. The “controllers” only control minds that submit to programming.

Part IV: Understanding the Matrix

What IS the Matrix?

Dr. Kirsten’s Definition: “The Matrix is a system and a collective disharmonious, unauthentic mindset. It’s a disharmonious, unauthentic culture that’s criminal, that’s satanic, basically.”

Components:

System: Structures of control (government, finance, law, media, education, healthcare) Mindset: Collective psychology of the enslaved (beliefs, perceptions, values) Culture: Satanic culture of deception, theft, control, and death

The Fundamental Nature of the Matrix

Built on Falsehood:

“The Matrix is fundamentally a construct of satanic minds—human minds acting under the influence of Satan. It is an elaborate system of deception, built on falsehoods. It is a web of control mechanisms.”

Total Deception:

“Most people are completely deceived. The system thrives on keeping people ignorant of its true nature through propaganda, selective education, and social conditioning.”

Born Into It:

“People are born into it. You’re born into a war zone. You’re born into a mind control zone. People are trained to accept it as reality and discouraged from questioning it.”

False Narratives and Manufactured Reality

Every Major Institution is compromised:

Government

Media

Finance

Science

Healthcare

Education

All deliver: “Carefully crafted stories that serve the interests of the ruling elite, whether it is about history, economics, morality, or human purpose.”

The Illusion of Progress

One of the Matrix’s most powerful deceptions: We are progressing.

The Reality: “They deceive people that we are progressing and believing that the world is progressing, we’re making progress. In the meantime, you’re being more and more controlled, more and more enslaved, more and more imprisoned. And many people are being killed off at the same time.”

This is the technocratic lie: Submit to the system because it’s advancing civilization. In reality, each “advancement” is another control mechanism, another surveillance tool, another method of manipulation.

Psychological Manipulation Mechanisms

Four Primary Tools:

Fear: Terror of disease, terrorism, climate change, economic collapse Guilt: Social justice manipulation, climate guilt, collective historical responsibility Distraction: Entertainment, sports, social media, endless trivia Controlled Opposition: Leaders who appear to resist but actually contain dissent within safe boundaries

Effect: “Even those who sense something is wrong remain trapped.”

The Matrix Movie: Prophetic Documentation

Morpheus’s Warning:

“The Matrix is a system, Neo. That system is our enemy. When you’re inside, you look around, what do you see? Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters—the very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system, and that makes them our enemy.” “You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. They’re so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it.”

Dr. Kirsten’s Application:

“It’s really important to see these people in the Matrix as your enemy. Although we’re trying to help people wake them up, as long as people are willing and active participants in the system, they are the enemy. Because every day they go to work and do whatever they do, they’re helping to bring you down and destroy you.”

The Paradox: We try to help them, but they fight us. They see truth-tellers as enemies while defending those who enslave them.

Part V: Wappetism—The Defining Sin of Our Age

Defining Wappetism

Dr. Kirsten’s Neologism: Wappetism = Willing And Active Participation in the satanic system

This is the core problem. Not passive victimhood. Not ignorant compliance. But willing and active participation.

Habituation to Evil

Habituation: “Especially prolonged subjection... You become accustomed to something.”

Application: “Everybody in the Matrix has become accustomed to doing what they’re doing, and they basically become accustomed to complying with evil and feeding the beast.”

The Mechanism:

Day 1: Shock at injustice

Day 30: Uncomfortable acceptance

Day 365: Complete normalization

Year 10: Defending the system

Year 20: Fighting those who oppose it

This is how Holocaust guards became functional. How Soviet citizens policed each other. How Chinese citizens enforce social credit systems. How Westerners now report “misinformation” and demand censorship.

What Satanism Actually Is

Dr. Kirsten’s Framework: “Satanism is essentially about theft.”

The Four Thefts:

Theft of life (depopulation, murder, genocide) Theft of rights (elimination of natural rights through “privileges”) Theft of property (taxation, asset seizure, eminent domain, inflation) Theft of freedom (surveillance, digital ID, 15-minute cities, lockdowns)

The Satanic Culture: “You’re dealing with satanic minds controlling the Matrix. And the victims of their theft are basically helping them achieve their goals.”

Why? Because of “limiting beliefs, self-sabotaging beliefs, self-destructive beliefs, because they’re programmed like that.”

Satanism as Spiritual Stupidity

Dr. Kirsten’s Evolution:

“I never used to like to use the word stupid or stupidity. I would prefer to use the word ‘lack of intelligence.’ But in recent times, I’m starting to use the word stupidity because I think it has that impact of actually telling people what the real situation is.”

Definition: “Satanism is profound spiritual stupidity.”

The Good News: “It can be reversed. Lack of intellectual intelligence—that can be reversed. You can raise your level of intelligence.”

The Divine Command: “Change within, and the external condition will change.”

Part VI: The Natural Law of Correspondence—As Within, So Without

The Hermetic Principle

Fundamental Law: “As within, so without.”

Application:

“According to the image impressed on your subconscious mind, so it is on the objective screen of your life. The outside mirrors the inside. External action follows internal action.”

The Quranic Parallel

Dr. Kirsten quotes: “I will not change the condition of people unless they change what is within themselves.”

What Can Be Changed:

Beliefs

Spiritual condition

Gut microbiome (affects mood and cognition)

Feelings

Emotions

Perceptions

Habits

Associations

The Divine Logic: “The Almighty wouldn’t command you to change if He created you in a way that you can’t change it. That would be very evil. But He’s created you in a way that He knows you can change. That’s why He says, ‘I won’t change your condition unless you change what is within yourself.’”

The Plane of Causality vs. The Plane of Effects

Mind = Primary Plane of Causality:

Causes are set into motion here

All power to affect change lies here

This is where you must work

Specifically: The subconscious mind (which includes the spiritual heart)

Physical World = Plane of Effects:

Manifested realities that have already occurred

“That which has already occurred cannot change”

No power to affect change at this level

Trying to change effects without addressing causes is futile

The Problem:

“Humanity as a whole remains ignorant of the underlying causes which they themselves set into motion, which lead to self-inflicted suffering in their lives.”

The Deception:

“This entire trying to solve the Matrix problems—people try to solve problems at the level of the effect, at the plane of the effect. Because it’s a deception. You’ve got to get into the mind. That’s where you’ll solve the problem.”

Why External Conditions Don’t Change

The Cycle:

External problems manifest People try to fix external problems External attempts fail People become frustrated and hopeless Internal beliefs about helplessness strengthen External conditions worsen Return to step 1

Breaking the Cycle:

Recognize external conditions are effects, not causes Turn attention inward to beliefs, emotions, perceptions Identify limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging patterns Change internal condition through knowledge, consciousness-raising, spiritual work External conditions begin shifting as natural consequence

The Guarantee: “External conditions won’t change until that which is within is changed.”

Part VII: The Authentics—The Opposite of the Matrix

Why “Authentics”?

Dr. Kirsten’s Linguistic Innovation: He needed a word that represents the exact opposite of the Matrix.

The Discovery: Authenticity is the highest vibration/frequency that human beings can transmit.

Shocking Fact: Authenticity is a higher frequency than love.

“For many years, they thought love was the highest vibration that human beings are capable of, but it’s actually authenticity.”

What Is Authenticity?

From Human Biologist Gary Bricker: The frequency of authenticity is 4,000 times more powerful than normal speech frequency when:

Your words are truthful

You believe what you’re saying

You’re in alignment with truth

This is why truth-speakers are so viciously attacked. Their frequency disrupts the Matrix’s low-vibration field.

The Inverse Relationship: Morality and Freedom

The Law: “As morality increases, freedom increases. As morality declines, freedom declines.”

Application to Current Reality:

“Humanity is becoming more and more enslaved and imprisoned because of the inverse relationship between morality and enslavement. Humanity is becoming more and more enslaved because they’ve been made to be [immoral], and they themselves are also complicit because you’re responsible for your own actions.”

The Corollary:

“The presence of truth and morality in the lives of people of any given society is inversely proportional to the presence of tyranny and slavery in that society.”

The Absolute Statement:

“True freedom can never exist in a society that embraces moral relativism.”

Moral Relativism = Satanism

The Second Tenet of Satanism: Humanity may arbitrarily create or decide right and wrong.

This is the foundation of:

“Your truth” vs. “my truth”

Situational ethics

Cultural relativism

“No absolute morality”

“Who are you to judge?”

The Result: When there is no objective standard of right and wrong, those with power define morality to serve their interests. This is why the Matrix promotes moral relativism while operating according to strict (but hidden) occult moral laws.

Building the Authentics

What It Is:

A world populated by authentic people

A culture of truth, integrity, and objective morality

Communities based on natural law, not legal fictions

Systems that serve life, not extract from it

What It Requires:

Mass exodus from Matrix systems

Building parallel structures

Commitment to truth regardless of consequences

Understanding of holistic wellbeing (mind, body, spirit, relationships)

Connection to the divine source of truth

Part VIII: The Counteract Movement—Practical Implementation

The Two-Part Strategy

1. Exit the Matrix

Recognize you’re in a satanic system

Stop feeding the beast

Deregister from voter rolls (refuse to legitimize the system)

Withdraw participation where possible

Break psychological dependence on Matrix systems

2. Enter the Authentics

Build new systems outside Matrix control

Create authentic communities

Establish parallel economy, healthcare, education

Practice authentic living (alignment between beliefs and actions)

Help others make the transition

The Level One Requirement

Only ONE thing required: Deregister from the voter roll.

Why This Matters:

Voting is consent to the system

It’s an act of delegating your authority to the Matrix

It legitimizes illegitimate power structures

It reinforces the illusion that you have representation

It’s a ritual of compliance, not civic duty

This is correcting your political status: Withdrawing consent from corporate governance and reclaiming your status as a living man or woman.

The New Systems Being Built

1. Healthcare System

Dr. Kirsten has implemented his model for years

Primary healthcare outside allopathic control

Focus on holistic wellbeing (mind, body, spirit, relationships)

Detoxification from Matrix bioweapons

2. Community Exchange System

Operating since 2003 (built in 2002)

Over two decades of functionality

Alternative to banking/financial control

Peer-to-peer value exchange

3. Education System (needed)

Teaching true knowledge vs. propaganda

Developing holistic consciousness and intelligence

Understanding natural law

Learning authentic skills

4. Financial/Banking System (needed)

Outside fiat currency control

Not based on usury

Serves community, not extraction

Resistant to digital surveillance/control

All systems must be outside the Matrix: “The systems in the Matrix are extremely, extremely destructive.”

Part IX: The RL Model for Life—Stages of Change

Acquiring True Information

Start Point: Authentic sources

Critical Importance: “Most people are programmed with disinformation and misinformation, and they have false knowledge because they started off acquiring information from unauthentic sources.”

The Process:

Identify authentic sources (difficult in a sea of controlled opposition) Acquire information (reading, listening, studying) Verify through cross-referencing and intuition Apply knowledge to change beliefs and perceptions Integrate into new understanding

The Stages of Change

Stage 1: Pre-Contemplation

Not even aware that change is necessary

Oblivious to problems

Not interested in change

Defensive when change is suggested

Stage 2: Contemplation

Thinking about change

See a need for it

Not sure, not ready

Weighing pros and cons

Increasing awareness of costs of staying the same

Stage 3: Preparation

Ready for change

Made the decision

Planning for change

Gathering resources

Committing to action

Stage 4: Action

Actively engaging in change

Implementing new behaviors

Facing resistance (internal and external)

Experiencing discomfort of growth

Building new patterns

The Change Formula

Powerful Equation:

Change happens when:

(Dissatisfaction with current state × Vision of compelling future × Practical first steps) > (Resistance + Pain of change + Cost of change)

Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment:

“I think a lot of people are dissatisfied with the current state, but they don’t have a vision, and they’re not taking the practical first steps towards change. There’s more resistance in them than the ability to change because of these limiting beliefs.”

The Bottleneck: Vision and practical first steps are missing for most people.

Part X: Investment in Self—The Highest Return

Ancient Wisdom on Self-Conquest

Quote:

“To conquer oneself is more difficult and more meritorious than conquering other men in war. He who conquers himself may seem strong and powerful, but he who conquers his own inner weaknesses is an exponent of real strength.”

Basho:

“There is no finer sensation in life than that which comes with victory over oneself. It feels good going fronting into a hard wind, running against its power, but it feels a thousand times better to go forward to a goal of inward achievement, brushing aside all your old internal enemies as you advance.”

Quote:

“Real riches are riches possessed inside.”

The Investment Principle

The Formula:

“Investment in yourself produces the highest returns.”

The Collective Effect:

“If everyone invests in themselves, humanity will soar.”

Why This Matters:

External investments are subject to manipulation, theft, collapse

Internal investments cannot be confiscated

Knowledge, consciousness, spiritual development are permanent

A transformed individual transforms their entire sphere of influence

Collective transformation creates unstoppable momentum

What “Investment in Self” Means

Not:

Hedonistic self-indulgence

Narcissistic self-absorption

Materialistic accumulation

Ego gratification

But:

Acquiring true knowledge

Raising consciousness

Developing holistic intelligence

Healing trauma

Clearing limiting beliefs

Strengthening spiritual connection

Building authentic relationships

Mastering useful skills

Cultivating virtues

Part XI: Cross-Reference Analysis—Connecting the Frameworks

Synthesis with Dr. Mihalcea’s Clinical Evidence

Dr. Kirsten’s Framework: Mind control is the primary weapon, leading to willing participation in the satanic system.

Dr. Mihalcea’s Evidence: Nanotechnology in blood hijacks consciousness by replacing neuronal structures with synthetic biology.

The Connection:

Psychological programming (Kirsten) + Biological hijacking (Mihalcea) = Total consciousness control

Mind control began with Tavistock (psychological operations)

COVID injections completed the process (biological operations)

Result: Humans become “so hopelessly dependent on the system they will fight to protect it” (Matrix quote)

The Prophetic Convergence

Daniel’s “Mingling of Seed”: Non-human entities (iron) mixed with human biology (clay).

Dr. Kirsten’s “Matrix”: Satanic system built on deception, theft, and control—the infrastructure through which the mingling occurs.

James Arrabito’s Gnosticism: The belief that matter is evil and must be transcended through technology—the ideological justification for the mingling.

The Pattern:

Ideological foundation (Gnosticism/Scientism) Institutional implementation (Illuminati/Tavistock/DARPA) Technological deployment (nanotechnology/synthetic biology) Psychological acceptance (mind control/Stockholm Syndrome) Biological transformation (transhumanism/consciousness hijacking)

The Three Non-Negotiables as Survival Protocol

1. Know You Are in a War

Recognize the attack is multi-dimensional (mind, body, spirit, relationships)

Understand it’s not random chaos but coordinated assault

Accept that passivity = defeat

2. Know Yourself

Identify your programming and limiting beliefs

Understand how your subconscious mind works

Recognize where you’ve been compromised

Reclaim your consciousness from external control

3. Know Your Enemy

Not flesh-and-blood individuals (though they exist)

Satanic consciousness operating through human minds

The Matrix system itself

Your own participation in that system

The Two Responses to the Three Non-Negotiables

Response 1: Denial and Continued Participation

Refuse to acknowledge the war

Remain unconscious of programming

Defend the enemy

Outcome: Continued enslavement, eventual elimination

Response 2: Awakening and Active Resistance

Accept the reality of war

Deprogram yourself

Exit the Matrix

Build the Authentics

Outcome: Possible survival, preserved humanity, clear conscience

Part XII: The Psycho-Spiritual Health Crisis

The Greater Epidemic

Dr. Kirsten’s Critical Observation:

“The health crisis is not just a physical or physiological health crisis. Even greater than the physiological health crisis is a psycho-spiritual health crisis. I think it’s actually more common.”

Why This Is Profound:

Medicine focuses exclusively on physical symptoms

Psychology has been weaponized (Tavistock)

Psychiatry medicalizes normal responses to abnormal situations

Spiritual illness isn’t even recognized as a category in modern healthcare

What Is Psycho-Spiritual Illness?

Symptoms:

Disconnection from divine source

Lack of meaning and purpose

Chronic anxiety and depression (not chemically caused)

Inability to discern truth from falsehood

Moral confusion and relativism

Emptiness despite material comfort

Addiction to distractions

Inability to form authentic relationships

Fear of death due to spiritual disconnection

Causes:

Deliberately engineered through Tavistock protocols

Emptying of churches

Promotion of materialism

Destruction of family structures

Teaching false history and purpose

Separation from nature

Constant fear programming

Severing of cultural and ancestral connections

Why It’s More Dangerous Than Physical Illness

Physical illness:

Can be painful and deadly

But doesn’t destroy the soul

Can even strengthen spiritual connection through suffering

Psycho-spiritual illness:

Destroys capacity for truth recognition

Eliminates will to resist

Severs connection to meaning and purpose

Makes people defend their enslavement

Renders people “willing and active participants” in their own destruction

Potentially affects eternal destiny, not just temporal life

The Good News: It’s Reversible

Dr. Kirsten’s Emphasis: “That’s also reversible. It doesn’t have to be like that.”

The Reversal Process:

Recognize you have psycho-spiritual illness Identify the causes (programming, trauma, false beliefs) Seek authentic knowledge Reconnect with divine source Clear limiting beliefs Heal relationships Find authentic meaning and purpose Align life with natural/divine law

Part XIII: The Daniel Prophecy Framework Applied

The Fourth Kingdom: Iron Mixed with Clay

Daniel 2:43: “They shall mingle themselves with the seed of men, but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.”

Dr. Kirsten’s Matrix: The system through which the mingling is implemented.

The Components:

Iron : Technology, synthetic biology, AI, nanotechnology

Clay : Human biology, consciousness, divine image

“They” : Satanic consciousness operating through human agents (Illuminati, globalists, technocrats)

“Mingling” : COVID injections, geoengineering, food contamination, EMF activation

“Shall not cleave”: The hybrid is unstable—accelerated aging, illness, death, consciousness degradation

The Throne of Zion and the Antichrist System

Dr. Kirsten’s Description: The 24 Protocols describe: “The king of kings will be crowned on the throne of Zion to rule the world forever. That king is the Antichrist, or in Arabic, he’s called Dajjal.”

The System Characteristics:

One world government

Total surveillance and control

Digital ID and currency

Elimination of private property

Transhumanist modification of humans

Mandatory worship of the system/Lucifer

Current Implementation:

Vaccine passports (prototype)

CBDC development (control mechanism)

15-minute cities (physical imprisonment)

Social credit systems (behavior control)

Synthetic biology (consciousness hijacking)

The Prophetic Timeline

Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment: “We are in the final phases.”

Indicators:

Two-thirds of world population injected

Nanotechnology now in vaccinated AND unvaccinated

5G infrastructure deployed globally

Digital control systems rolling out

Next pandemic being prepared

Financial system on verge of collapse (to introduce CBDC)

Food system being deliberately disrupted

Both Dr. Kirsten and Dr. Mihalcea agree: This is an extinction-level

Exit the Matrix Part II: The Final Battle and the Path to Authenticity

Continuing the Black Feather Analysis

Part XIII : The Prophetic Timeline

The Extinction-Level Event

Both Dr. Kirsten and Dr. Mihalcea agree: This represents an extinction-level event for humanity.

Why This Assessment:

Affects all life (vaccinated, unvaccinated, animals, plants)

Self-replicating and self-spreading technology

Multiple simultaneous delivery vectors

Electromagnetic activation omnipresent and increasing

Consciousness hijacking prevents mass resistance

Accelerated aging and death already observable

Timeline measured in months/years, not decades

However: Both also agree that total extinction is unlikely.

Why They’ll Fail to Kill Everyone:

Divine protection of remnant (prophetic pattern)

Unintended resistance factors in human biology/consciousness

System’s inherent instability (iron doesn’t mix with clay)

Their technology mimics but cannot replicate divine design

Human will and spiritual connection more resilient than anticipated

The Almighty’s plan supersedes Satan’s plan

The Remnant Doctrine

Biblical Pattern:

Noah and family (8 people) survived global flood

Lot escaped Sodom

Joseph preserved Israel through famine

Remnant survived Babylonian captivity

Early Christians survived Roman persecution

Modern Application:

Those who recognize the war

Those who exit the Matrix

Those who build the Authentics

Those who maintain spiritual connection

Those under divine protection

Dr. Kirsten’s Affirmation: “I don’t think they’ll wipe everybody out. I think at the end of the day, they’re going to lose. Evil always loses out.”

Part XIV: The Gnostic Foundation of the Matrix

Gnosticism as Operating System

Core Gnostic Beliefs (from James Arrabito’s work):

Material world is evil, created by evil demiurge Spirit is trapped in matter Escape requires secret knowledge (gnosis) Salvation through transcending physical reality Elite possess hidden knowledge denied to masses

How This Manifests in the Matrix:

1. Disdain for Natural Creation

GMO foods replacing natural foods

Synthetic biology replacing natural biology

Artificial intelligence replacing human intelligence

Virtual reality replacing actual reality

Transhumanism transcending “limited” humanity

2. Two-Class System

Illuminated elite (possess gnosis)

Ignorant masses (trapped in matter/illusion)

Elite entitled to rule based on “superior knowledge”

Masses are cattle to be managed

3. Technology as Salvation

Human body seen as flawed, needing upgrade

Death seen as problem technology can solve

Consciousness as software to be uploaded

Physical reality as simulation to be escaped

4. Inversion of Morality

Natural = inferior

Artificial = superior

Obedience to nature = slavery

Obedience to technology = freedom

Divine law = outdated superstition

Human will = ultimate authority

The Luciferian Endgame

Dr. Kirsten’s Statement: The Antichrist system will demand “people to worship Lucifer as the king.”

The Gnostic Connection:

Lucifer as light-bringer (gnosis-giver)

Serpent in Eden as hero, not villain

Rebellion against Creator seen as enlightenment

Prometheus myth celebrated

“Ye shall be as gods” fulfilled through technology

The Deception:

Presented as evolution, not rebellion

Marketed as transcendence, not destruction

Sold as freedom, not slavery

Appears as light, but is darkness

Part XV: The Cultural Warfare

Why Tavistock Focuses on Culture

Dr. Kirsten emphasizes: “Cultural programs that distract and ultimately blind the minds of men everywhere.”

The Word “Cultural” Is Critical: Control the culture, and you control the people without visible chains.

The Tavistock Cultural Objectives (Revisited with Analysis)

1. Creation of Racism Offenses

Purpose: Division, guilt manipulation, walking on eggshells

Effect: Self-censorship, fear of speaking truth, tribal conflict

Prevents: Unity against actual oppressors

2. Continual Change to Create Confusion

Purpose: Psychological destabilization

Effect: Can’t adapt before next change comes

Prevents: Building stable families, communities, traditions

3. Teaching Sex and Homosexuality to Children

Purpose: Sexualization and confusion during formative years

Effect: Psychological damage, severing from natural development

Prevents: Healthy identity formation, stable families

4. Undermining Schools and Teachers’ Authority

Purpose: Destroy education as knowledge transmission

Effect: Youth reject wisdom, embrace rebellion and ignorance

Prevents: Accumulation of genuine knowledge across generations

5. Huge Immigration to Destroy Identity

Purpose: Eliminate ethnic, cultural, national cohesion

Effect: Atomized individuals with no shared values or history

Prevents: Collective resistance based on common identity

6. Promotion of Excessive Drinking

Purpose: Dull consciousness, damage health

Effect: Wasted lives, broken families, medical problems

Prevents: Clear thinking and effective action

7. Emptying of Churches

Purpose: Sever spiritual connection and community

Effect: Materialistic, purposeless population

Prevents: Moral foundation and ultimate accountability

8. Unreliable Legal System Biased Against Victims

Purpose: Demoralization, sense of helplessness

Effect: Loss of faith in justice, might-makes-right mentality

Prevents: Trust in societal institutions

9. Dependency on State Benefits

Purpose: Create docile, compliant population

Effect: Loss of self-sufficiency and dignity

Prevents: Independent thinking and action

10. Control and Dumbing Down of Media

Purpose: Information control and narrative management

Effect: Population believes false reality

Prevents: Access to truth

11. Encouraging Breakdown of Family

Purpose: Eliminate primary loyalty structure

Effect: Isolated individuals dependent on state

Prevents: Intergenerational knowledge transfer and mutual support

Every Single One Is Now Operational.

The Cultural Battlefield

Dr. Kirsten’s Insight: The war is primarily cultural and psychological before it becomes physical.

The Progression:

Control minds through culture Degrade morality through cultural programming Eliminate resistance through psychological manipulation Implement physical control after minds are captured Deploy technological control once compliance is habitual

We Are Currently: Between steps 4 and 5.

Part XVI: The Stockholm Syndrome Epidemic

Understanding Societal Stockholm Syndrome

Classic Stockholm Syndrome:

Hostage develops positive feelings toward captor

Defends captor against rescuers

Cannot see captor as enemy

Societal Stockholm Syndrome:

Citizen develops positive feelings toward oppressive government

Defends government against truth-tellers

Cannot see government as enemy

Attacks those trying to help them see reality

Why It Works So Well

Mechanisms:

1. Dependence

Government controls money (taxation, inflation, employment)

Government controls food (agriculture regulations, subsidies)

Government controls medicine (licensing, FDA, insurance)

Government controls information (media, education, internet)

Government controls movement (licenses, passports, permits)

2. Intermittent Rewards

Tax refunds (returning your own money)

Stimulus checks (printing more debt)

Welfare benefits (creating dependency)

Creates trauma bonding pattern

3. Isolation from Alternatives

Alternative medicine criminalized

Alternative education heavily regulated

Alternative currencies prosecuted

Alternative information censored

4. Shared Identity

“We’re all Americans/citizens together”

“Your government is looking out for you”

“Trust the experts”

“Follow the science”

5. Threat of Abandonment

“Without government, there would be chaos”

“Private sector would exploit you”

“You need us to protect you”

The Tragic Result

Dr. Kirsten’s Observation:

“Many people that you’re trying to help, you know, free themselves from mind control, they fight you. That’s how bad it is.”

The Pattern:

Person is shown evidence of government harm Person experiences cognitive dissonance Person attacks messenger instead of examining evidence Person doubles down on support for government Person becomes more resistant to future awakening

This is not stupidity: This is trauma response and psychological protection mechanism.

Part XVII: The Authentics in Detail

Characteristics of Authentic Living

1. Alignment

Beliefs match words

Words match actions

Actions match values

Public face matches private face

2. Truth-Telling

Speaking truth regardless of consequences

Not adapting truth to audience

Willingness to be unpopular

Refusing to participate in lies

3. Natural Law Adherence

Recognizing objective morality

Living according to divine principles

Rejecting moral relativism

Accepting ultimate accountability

4. Self-Sovereignty

Not dependent on Matrix systems

Providing own food, medicine, education where possible

Community interdependence, not state dependence

Reclaiming authority over own life

5. Spiritual Connection

Regular connection to divine source

Life organized around ultimate meaning

Decisions based on eternal values

Recognition of spiritual warfare reality

The Culture of Authenticity

Matrix Culture - Authentic Culture

Deception - Truth

Theft - Respect for property

Control ( Freedom

Death - Life

Isolation - Community

Dependence - Self-sufficiency

Fear - Love and courage

Relativism - Objective morality

Materialism - Spirituality

Conformity - Genuine diversity

Building Authentic Communities

Requirements:

1. Geographic Proximity (where possible)

Mutual aid in emergencies

Sharing of resources and skills

Physical protection

Face-to-face relationship building

2. Shared Values

Commitment to truth

Rejection of Matrix participation

Understanding of natural law

Spiritual foundation

3. Complementary Skills

Food production

Healthcare

Education

Building/repair

Defense

Spiritual leadership

4. Economic Independence

Community exchange systems

Parallel economy

Skills-based trading

Reduction of fiat currency dependence

5. Communication Networks

Independent of centralized platforms

Encrypted where necessary

Face-to-face as primary

Physical mail as backup

Part XVIII: The Great Deception—They Control Nothing

Dr. Kirsten’s Most Liberating Truth

The Question: “Who really controls the world?”

Common Answer: Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Jesuits, Jews, etc.

Dr. Kirsten’s Correction:

“No, no, they don’t control anything. What they do control, though, they are controlling something. These evil people running the world are only controlling minds in the matrix. That’s really what they’re doing. They’re controlling fictions, they’re controlling fictional corporations, and they’re mind-controlling people to believe these things are real.”

Unpacking This Revolutionary Statement

1. They Don’t Control the World

The world belongs to the Creator

Natural law governs reality

Their “laws” are paper and belief

Physical reality doesn’t obey their decrees

2. They Control Fictions

Corporations (legal fictions)

Governments (political fictions)

Currencies (financial fictions)

“Rights” granted by documents (legal fictions)

The entire Matrix is fictional construct

3. They Control Minds That Accept the Fictions

Most people believe corporations are real entities

Most people believe government authority is legitimate

Most people believe paper money has intrinsic value

Most people believe they need permission to exist

4. The Fictions Only Have Power When Believed

A corporation cannot act—only humans act

A government cannot force—only humans with guns force

Money cannot buy—only humans exchanging goods can buy

Laws cannot punish—only humans enforcing beliefs can punish

What This Means for Liberation

If you stop believing the fictions:

They have no power over you

Their threats are empty

Their authority is illusion

Their system collapses for you personally

The Catch:

Other people still believe

They will enforce the fictions on you

Physical consequences are real even if basis is fictional

Must build alternatives, not just reject Matrix

The “All-Powerful” Controllers Are Pathetic

Dr. Kirsten’s Earlier Point (from first analysis):

“These guys are basically just pathetic, literally. They’re taking nothing that they use is actually original. Every single component has been created by the Almighty. Now they’re just using that and manipulating it and creating the impression that they’re all powerful and creating something new. But that’s a deception.”

They Are:

Parasites, not creators

Manipulators, not innovators

Counterfeiters, not artists

Thieves, not producers

Liars, not truth-tellers

Their Power Is:

Borrowed from the Creator (corrupted)

Dependent on human compliance (Stockholm Syndrome)

Maintained through deception (would collapse if truth was universal)

Limited to those who submit (voluntary slavery)

Temporary (evil always loses)

Part XIX: Why Most People Can’t Change

The Dissatisfaction Paradox

Dr. Kirsten’s Observation:

“I think a lot of people are dissatisfied with the current state, but they don’t have a vision, and they’re not taking the practical first steps towards change. There’s more resistance in them than the ability to change because of these limiting beliefs.”

The Three Missing Elements

Using the Change Formula:

Change = (Dissatisfaction × Vision × First Steps) > Resistance

Most people have: Dissatisfaction Most people lack: Vision and First Steps

Why Vision Is Missing:

Can’t imagine life outside Matrix

No models of authentic living visible

Fear that alternative is worse

Propaganda says “there is no alternative”

Limiting beliefs about what’s possible

Why First Steps Are Missing:

Overwhelmed by scale of problem

Don’t know where to start

No community support

Fear of consequences

Paralysis from information overload

The Limiting Beliefs That Block Change

“I Can’t Survive Without the System”

Reality: Humans survived for millennia without current systems

These systems have existed for only tiny fraction of human history

Self-sufficiency skills can be relearned

“I’ll Lose Everything”

Reality: You’re losing everything by staying

Matrix is destroying your health, freedom, future

What you “have” in Matrix is being stolen daily

“I’m Too Old/Young/Weak to Change”

Reality: Change is primarily mental/spiritual

Physical circumstances less important than determination

Many have changed in worse conditions

“No One Else Is Doing It”

Reality: Many are exiting, you’re just not seeing them

Someone has to be first in every community

Waiting for masses ensures you’re caught in collapse

“The Government Will Stop Me”

Reality: Government is paper and beliefs

Can’t watch everyone

Strategic non-compliance and parallel structures work

Millions successfully live outside system already

The Self-Sabotaging Behaviors

1. Analysis Paralysis

Endless research without action

Waiting for perfect information

Missing the forest for the trees

2. Displacement Activity

Focusing on minor issues

Rearranging deck chairs on Titanic

Busy-work that feels productive but isn’t

3. Magical Thinking

“Someone will save us”

“White hats are in control”

“The plan” will unfold

4. Defeatism

“It’s too late anyway”

“They’re too powerful”

“What’s the point?”

5. Compartmentalization

Knowing truth intellectually

Living as if Matrix is real

Splitting awareness from behavior

Part XX: The Practical Path Out

Dr. Kirsten’s Programs and Approach

The Counteract Structure:

Level 1: Basic exit (deregister from voter roll)

Level 2: Building new systems

Regular meetings and community building

Educational programs and resources

The Healthcare System:

Outside allopathic control

Holistic approach (mind, body, spirit, relationships)

Detoxification protocols

Primary care model implemented for years

The Community Exchange System:

Operational since 2003

Peer-to-peer value exchange

Bypasses banking system

Over two decades of proof-of-concept

The RL Model Implementation

Step 1: Information from Authentic Sources

Identify trustworthy sources (difficult but essential)

Read/listen/study from these sources

Cross-reference and verify

Build knowledge base of truth

Step 2: Contemplation

Consider implications

Examine your own beliefs

Weigh pros and cons of change

Increase motivation by seeing costs of staying

Step 3: Preparation

Make commitment to change

Develop plan

Gather resources

Build support network

Set timeline

Step 4: Action

Implement changes

Start with most important/achievable

Build momentum

Persist through resistance

Adjust based on results

Specific Action Steps

Immediate (Within 1 Month):

Deregister from voter roll

Stop consuming mainstream media

Begin detoxification (at minimum: high-dose Vitamin C)

Identify 3-5 authentic information sources

Find one like-minded person in your area

Short-Term (1-6 Months):

Reduce dependence on one Matrix system (choose healthcare, food, or finance)

Join or create local community group

Learn one self-sufficiency skill

Build 3-month food storage

Implement EMF protection in home

Medium-Term (6-18 Months):

Exit second Matrix system

Develop alternative income source

Master 2-3 tradeable skills

Build local network of 10-20 people

Establish alternative healthcare access

Long-Term (18+ Months):

Living primarily outside Matrix systems

Contributing to building Authentics

Teaching others

Resilient community established

Prepared for escalating control attempts

Part XXI: The Enemy Within—Your Own Participation

The Harsh Truth

Dr. Kirsten via Morpheus:

“Most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. They’re so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it. Are you listening to me, Neo?”

Application: Even after reading this analysis, most will return to Matrix participation.

Why?

Cognitive dissonance is painful

Change is difficult

Community pressure is strong

Economic dependence is real

Fear of unknown is powerful

Habit is comfortable

The Daily Betrayal

Every day in the Matrix, you:

Use their currency (legitimizing fiat system)

Obey their laws (acknowledging illegitimate authority)

Consume their media (accepting their narratives)

Eat their food (poisoning yourself)

Use their medicine (making yourself dependent)

Send children to their schools (having them programmed)

Pay their taxes (funding your own oppression)

Vote in their elections (consenting to their rule)

This is Wappetism: Willing And Active Participation in the satanic system.

The Uncomfortable Question

If you know all this, but change nothing, what are you?

Not a victim. Not ignorant. Not helpless.

You are a collaborator.

This is brutal but necessary truth. The Matrix survives because good people continue feeding it.

Breaking the Collaboration

Requires:

Honest self-assessment Accepting discomfort of change Acting despite fear Persisting despite setbacks Prioritizing truth over comfort

The Alternative: Continue collaborating until you’re too sick, too broke, too controlled, or too dead to change.

Part XXII: The Spiritual Dimension—Where Real Power Lies

Why This Is Ultimately Spiritual Warfare

Physical Manifestations:

Injections

Nanotechnology

EMF weapons

Food contamination

Economic control

But the Core Battle Is:

Human consciousness vs. Artificial intelligence

Divine connection vs. Technological hijacking

Truth vs. Deception

Life vs. Death

Creator vs. Adversary

The Plane of Causality

Dr. Kirsten’s Framework:

“Mind is the primary plane of causality, and specifically the subconscious mind, which includes the spiritual heart.”

This Means:

Spiritual/mental realm is causal

Physical realm is effect

Change cause, effect follows automatically

Fight in physical realm alone is futile

The Highest Frequency

Authenticity = 4,000x normal speech frequency

Why This Matters:

Truth-speakers emit disruptive frequency

Matrix operates on low-vibration fear/deception

Authentic living is spiritual warfare weapon

One person in authenticity affects thousands

The Divine Protection Principle

Dr. Kirsten’s Faith:

“Surviving is up to the Almighty, not up to me, not up to you. But you have a responsibility to defend yourself.”

The Balance:

Trust in divine protection

Take all practical action

Don’t presume on protection while doing nothing

Don’t despair when action seems insufficient

The Pattern: Those who act in faith AND take practical steps are preserved.

Part XXIII: The Hope—Evil Always Loses

Why Defeat Is Certain for the Matrix

1. Built on Lies

Lies eventually collapse under own weight

Truth is self-evident, lies require constant maintenance

One truth can demolish elaborate lie structure

2. Against Natural Law

Universe operates on divine principles

Violations create immediate imbalance

Long-term sustainability impossible

“Iron doesn’t mix with clay”

3. Creates Its Own Opposition

Oppression breeds resistance

Pain awakens consciousness

Suffering leads to seeking truth

Their overreach exposes them

4. Parasitic, Not Creative

Can only corrupt what Creator made

Cannot create new life/consciousness

Eventually runs out of hosts

Self-limiting by nature

5. Divine Intervention Promised

Multiple prophetic traditions confirm

Pattern throughout history

Timing is sovereign, but outcome certain

Remnant always preserved

The Long View

Human Timescale: Looks desperate, overwhelming, unstoppable

Divine Timescale: This is brief rebellion before final judgment

Historical Timescale: Every evil empire falls, usually quickly once critical point reached

Signs of the Collapse

Currently Visible:

Narrative contradictions increasing

More people questioning

Control mechanisms becoming obvious

Desperation in their actions (rushed timelines)

System instabilities and failures

Unexpected resistances emerging

The Tipping Point: When enough people exit the Matrix, it collapses for lack of energy to sustain it.

Part XXIV: Integration—From Both Doctors’ Frameworks

The Complete Picture

Dr. Mihalcea Provides:

Clinical evidence of synthetic biology

Specific detoxification protocols

Proof that reversal is possible

Documentation of consciousness hijacking mechanism

Urgency of timeline (months/years)

Dr. Kirsten Provides:

Historical context and ideological origins

Psychological mechanisms of control

Cultural warfare understanding

Practical exit strategy

Community-building model

Spiritual framework for resistance

The Synthesis

The Attack Is:

Physical (synthetic biology, EMF, toxins)

Psychological (mind control, fear, propaganda)

Social (isolation, family destruction, cultural warfare)

Spiritual (consciousness hijacking, severance from divine)

The Defense Must Be:

Physical (detoxification, health protocols, EMF shielding)

Psychological (deprogramming, truth-seeking, consciousness-raising)

Social (community building, authentic relationships, parallel structures)

Spiritual (reconnection to Creator, natural law adherence, authentic living)

The Timeline

Dr. Mihalcea’s Assessment: “The nuclear bomb has already dropped. What we’re about to see is just the fallout.”

Dr. Kirsten’s Assessment: “We are in the final phases of this agenda.”

Convergence: Both see months/years, not decades. Action must be immediate.

Part XXV: The Call to Action

For the Individual

If you’ve read this far:

You now KNOW you are in a war You have information about yourself (mind control mechanisms) You have information about the enemy (Matrix structure and agenda)

You have NO EXCUSE for continued collaboration.

Your Next Steps:

Make decision: Exit Matrix or continue collaboration If exiting: Begin with voter roll deregistration Start detoxification immediately (minimum: high-dose Vitamin C) Find one authentic source of continued information Connect with one like-minded person Take ONE practical step this week toward greater self-sufficiency Continue building from there

For Families

Parents: Your children’s lives depend on your actions NOW.

Actions:

No more vaccines of any kind

Withdraw from public school or heavily filter content

Teach them the truth about the Matrix

Model authentic living

Build community with other awakened families

Prepare them for increasing control and societal collapse

Strengthen their spiritual connection

For Communities

Find Each Other:

Online platforms (while still possible)

Local meetings

Churches/spiritual communities (but vet for Matrix infiltration)

Homeschool co-ops

Farmers markets

Skills workshops

Build Together:

Community exchange systems

Food production networks

Alternative healthcare

Mutual protection agreements

Knowledge sharing

Spiritual support

For Healthcare Providers

Dr. Kirsten and Dr. Mihalcea’s Model:

Learn live blood analysis

Implement detoxification protocols

Exit insurance/licensing system if possible

Build cash-based practice

Connect with other awakened providers

Document everything

Teach others

For Those Still Skeptical

Don’t Believe Us. Test It.

The Experiment:

Try living more authentically for 30 days Reduce one Matrix dependence Begin detoxification protocol Observe your energy, clarity, health Note any resistance (internal and external) Compare how you feel to how you felt

If we’re wrong: You’ve wasted 30 days and feel slightly better. If we’re right: You’ve begun saving your life.

Risk/reward analysis makes action obvious.

Conclusion: The Choice That Defines Your Existence

Two Paths

Path One: The Matrix

Continue willing and active participation

Accept increasing control

Submit to synthetic transformation

Hope someone else fixes it

Become fully transhuman or die

Outcome: Enslavement or death (likely both)

Path Two: The Authentics

Begin immediate exit

Build parallel systems

Detoxify continuously

Connect with authentic community

Live according to natural law

Trust divine protection while taking action

Outcome: Possible survival, preserved humanity, clear conscience

The Three Non-Negotiables (Revisited)

1. You MUST know you are in a war

Not metaphorically

Not eventually

Right now

Multi-dimensional assault

Existence-level threat

2. You MUST know yourself

Your programming

Your limiting beliefs

Your participation in your own enslavement

Your power to change

Your connection to divine source

3. You MUST know your enemy

Not flesh and blood (primarily)

Satanic consciousness

The Matrix system itself

Your own continued participation in it

The Ultimate Truth

From Dr. Kirsten’s Wisdom:

What they control: Fictions and minds that believe fictions What they don’t control: The world, natural law, divine plan What they are: Pathetic parasites using corrupted creation What their fate is: Certain defeat

What you control: Your own mind, choices, actions What you don’t control: Timeline, other people, outcomes What you are: Divine creation with free will What your responsibility is: To choose authenticity regardless of consequences

The Final Words

Dr. Mihalcea: “Satan’s plan is feeble, and your Almighty’s plan is the best of plans.”

Dr. Kirsten: “Evil always loses out.”

The Question: When the history of this era is written—by the survivors, for the remnant—will you be recorded as:

One who knew but did nothing?

One who collaborated for comfort?

One who fought and fell?

One who exited and built the Authentics?

The choice is yours. The time is now. The cost of inaction is extinction.

Appendix: Resources and Next Steps

Contact Information

Dr. Faiz Kirsten:

Counteract Movement

Healthcare system implementation

Community building resources

Educational programs

Dr. Anna Mihalcea:

Clinical detoxification protocols

Live blood analysis training

Research documentation

Treatment modalities

Recommended Actions by Priority

Priority 1 (This Week):

Deregister from voter roll

Begin high-dose Vitamin C (work up to 10,000mg)

Stop consuming mainstream media

Find one authentic information source

Connect with one like-minded person

Priority 2 (This Month):

Find EDTA chelation provider or obtain transdermal/liposomal EDTA

Implement EMF protection at home

Start 3-month food storage

Join or create local community group

Read Protocols of Zion (for historical understanding)

Priority 3 (This Quarter):

Develop alternative income source

Learn one self-sufficiency skill

Reduce dependence on one major Matrix system

Build network of 5-10 like-minded people

Establish alternative healthcare access

Priority 4 (This Year):

Living primarily outside Matrix systems

Contributing to building Authentics

Teaching others

Resilient community established

Prepared for escalating control attempts

The Investment That Matters

Remember:

“Investment in yourself produces the highest returns. If everyone invests in themselves, humanity will soar.”

You are the infrastructure of the Authentics.

Your consciousness, your health, your skills, your authenticity, your community, your spiritual connection—these are the building blocks of the post-Matrix world.

Build well. Build now. Build together.

“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war. The second thing is to know yourself. The third is to know your enemy. Then, and only then, can victory be achieved.” — Dr. Faiz Kirsten

The war is here. The choice is yours. The time is now.

Watch the webinar here

Download the transcript here