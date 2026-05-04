Fashion King

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[Verse 1] Each day he chases after trends In this world where vanity never ends He rises with the morning light To worship fashion's hollow flight [Pre-Chorus] Shop windows catch his hungry gaze Price tags set his mind ablaze Between desire and despair His reason frays beyond repair [Chorus] Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold In his gilded cage grows old Each season brings another pain In this game that drives insane Still he struts, cannot stop On this floor of polished gloss [Verse 2] Glossy magazines displayed Like holy books that must be weighed Compliments rain when he appears But his soul seeks deeper spheres [Bridge] In the broken mirror of his dreams He watches as time slowly deems Between what he is, what he shows The price of beauty only grows [Pre-Chorus] Designer labels are the chains Drawing him toward the pains Of this body he adorns Just to follow fashion's norms [Final Chorus] Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold In his gilded cage grows old Each season brings another pain In this game that drives insane Still he struts, cannot stop On this floor of polished gloss [Outro] But perhaps one day He'll learn to say The soul is finer than the frame And outlasts flesh beyond the flame For beauty fades, but spirit stays Through endless nights and timeless days