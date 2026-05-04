Fashion King

[Verse 1]
Each day he chases after trends
In this world where vanity never ends
He rises with the morning light
To worship fashion's hollow flight
[Pre-Chorus]
Shop windows catch his hungry gaze
Price tags set his mind ablaze
Between desire and despair
His reason frays beyond repair
[Chorus]
Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold
In his gilded cage grows old
Each season brings another pain
In this game that drives insane
Still he struts, cannot stop
On this floor of polished gloss
[Verse 2]
Glossy magazines displayed
Like holy books that must be weighed
Compliments rain when he appears
But his soul seeks deeper spheres
[Bridge]
In the broken mirror of his dreams
He watches as time slowly deems
Between what he is, what he shows
The price of beauty only grows
[Pre-Chorus]
Designer labels are the chains
Drawing him toward the pains
Of this body he adorns
Just to follow fashion's norms
[Final Chorus]
Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold
In his gilded cage grows old
Each season brings another pain
In this game that drives insane
Still he struts, cannot stop
On this floor of polished gloss
[Outro]
But perhaps one day
He'll learn to say
The soul is finer than the frame
And outlasts flesh beyond the flame
For beauty fades, but spirit stays
Through endless nights and timeless days
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.