Fashion Queen

[Verse 1]
Each day she chases after trends
In this world where madness never ends
She rises with the morning light
To follow fashion's endless flight
[Pre-Chorus]
Shop windows catch her longing gaze
Price tags set her mind ablaze
Between desire and despair
Her reason splits into thin air
[Chorus]
Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold
In her gilded cage grows old
Each season brings another pain
In this game that drives insane
Still she dances, cannot stop
On this floor of golden drops
[Verse 2]
Glossy magazines displayed
Like a feast that can't be delayed
Compliments rain when she dares
But her soul seeks other layers
[Bridge]
In the broken mirror of her dreams
She watches as time streams
Between what she is, what she shows
The price of rebirth ever grows
[Pre-Chorus]
Designer labels are the chains
Drawing her toward the pains
Of this body she transforms
Just to follow fashion's norms
[Chorus]
[Final Chorus]
Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold
In her gilded cage grows old
Each season brings another pain
In this game that drives insane
Still she dances, cannot stop
On this floor of golden drops
[Outro]
But perhaps one day
She'll find her way
To simply being who she is
Without this masquerade of bliss
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.