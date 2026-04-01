Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Forgotten Roots
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Forgotten Roots

Black Feathers Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series - Part IX
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 01, 2026

psychedelic rock fuzzy guitars mellotron strings vintage drum groove bluesy vocals and gospel backing harmonies upfront half sung half spoken low rap trip hop vocals wahwah heavy lead guitar solos tempo 98 bpm steady but hypnotic groove drums reverb heavy toms loose hi hats deep kick create a tribal space rock pulse bass round and rolling slightly distorted repeating hypnotic riff guitars dual layers one clean rhythm guitar with tremolo effect one fuzz overdrive lead guitar using space delay and wah wah Rock, Blues Rock, Rock and Roll style keyboards mellotron strings or spacey organ pads for that cosmic 60s texture sitar like guitar or reversed reverb for psychedelic coloring vocals lead bluesy and raspy Rock, Blues, Pop tone backing gospel inspired female harmonies in the chorus change your mind change your life production vintage analog mix aesthetic

Forgotten Roots

[Verse 1]
If we turn our faces home
Under ruined seed is sown
Plant hope in the weary ground
Listen for a softer sound
Tie the roots before they snap
Risk the work to bridge the gap
Find the green behind the gray
Return now before we stray

[Verse 2]
Welcome to our smokestack town
Skyline painted dusty brown
Clouds of profit hide the sun
Breathing progress on the run
Hands applaud the churning air
Factories hum but no one cares
Bits of nature bought and sold
Iron rivers running cold
Sympathy for the devil here
Where our gardens disappear
Water's murky, hearts grown cold
Trading silver, selling gold

[Post-Chorus]
look into the mirror
tell me what you see
look still a bit closer
right into your sympathy

[Outro]
Hands once gentle, now they bruise
Ignoring earth's forgotten clues
Rivers crying at our feet
Maps erased by our deceit
Echoes rising in the rain
Mutter sorrow, silent pain
Sympathy for the devil here
Where our gardens disappear
Water's murky, hearts grown cold
Trading silver, selling gold

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