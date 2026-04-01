Forgotten Roots

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[Verse 1] If we turn our faces home Under ruined seed is sown Plant hope in the weary ground Listen for a softer sound Tie the roots before they snap Risk the work to bridge the gap Find the green behind the gray Return now before we stray [Verse 2] Welcome to our smokestack town Skyline painted dusty brown Clouds of profit hide the sun Breathing progress on the run Hands applaud the churning air Factories hum but no one cares Bits of nature bought and sold Iron rivers running cold Sympathy for the devil here Where our gardens disappear Water's murky, hearts grown cold Trading silver, selling gold [Post-Chorus] look into the mirror tell me what you see look still a bit closer right into your sympathy [Outro] Hands once gentle, now they bruise Ignoring earth's forgotten clues Rivers crying at our feet Maps erased by our deceit Echoes rising in the rain Mutter sorrow, silent pain Sympathy for the devil here Where our gardens disappear Water's murky, hearts grown cold Trading silver, selling gold