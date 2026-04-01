psychedelic rock fuzzy guitars mellotron strings vintage drum groove bluesy vocals and gospel backing harmonies upfront half sung half spoken low rap trip hop vocals wahwah heavy lead guitar solos tempo 98 bpm steady but hypnotic groove drums reverb heavy toms loose hi hats deep kick create a tribal space rock pulse bass round and rolling slightly distorted repeating hypnotic riff guitars dual layers one clean rhythm guitar with tremolo effect one fuzz overdrive lead guitar using space delay and wah wah Rock, Blues Rock, Rock and Roll style keyboards mellotron strings or spacey organ pads for that cosmic 60s texture sitar like guitar or reversed reverb for psychedelic coloring vocals lead bluesy and raspy Rock, Blues, Pop tone backing gospel inspired female harmonies in the chorus change your mind change your life production vintage analog mix aesthetic
Forgotten Roots
[Verse 1] If we turn our faces home Under ruined seed is sown Plant hope in the weary ground Listen for a softer sound Tie the roots before they snap Risk the work to bridge the gap Find the green behind the gray Return now before we stray [Verse 2] Welcome to our smokestack town Skyline painted dusty brown Clouds of profit hide the sun Breathing progress on the run Hands applaud the churning air Factories hum but no one cares Bits of nature bought and sold Iron rivers running cold Sympathy for the devil here Where our gardens disappear Water's murky, hearts grown cold Trading silver, selling gold [Post-Chorus] look into the mirror tell me what you see look still a bit closer right into your sympathy [Outro] Hands once gentle, now they bruise Ignoring earth's forgotten clues Rivers crying at our feet Maps erased by our deceit Echoes rising in the rain Mutter sorrow, silent pain Sympathy for the devil here Where our gardens disappear Water's murky, hearts grown cold Trading silver, selling gold