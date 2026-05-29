Falken-BlackFeather

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kaal's avatar
kaal
2d

The synbio dev and lineage is also DARPA.

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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
2d

Undeclared Avts of War ... address accordingly

https://nhne.substack.com/p/who-are-the-militia-you?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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