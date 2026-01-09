Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eddy's avatar
Eddy
25m

Dear Falken

Your analysis of technology is correct...it inscribes power relations and world views of the makers. What a terrible state humans have become when they need to constantly surviel each other and trust is dead. Well it is what the empire imposes not what sensible people believe. Such a thorough analysis, yet no one seems to take notice whilst frankly very banal posts get thousands of reposts etc.....why?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture