Empty chair across the table, Curtains drawn, the night stands still. Promises cracked like fables, Silence bends a broken will. Eyes are cold, the room is breathing, Words dissolve in static air. Truth is smoke, it twists and’s leaving, Only shadows linger there.

Clouds drift slow by the station, Raindrops hum on windowpanes. Midnight sighs with hesitation, Rolling past on ghostly trains.

Shadows curl beneath the streetlights, Neon faces fade to gray. Leaves spiral in restless street fights, Worn boots echo, walk away.

Old secrets blur inside puddles, Dreams dissolve into the night. A low blues hum in the struggle, Searching hard for sparks of light.

Colors melt behind my closed eyes, Fragments scatter, none align. Walls breathe low with fevered sighs, I’m unravelling out of time.

