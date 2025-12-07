Global Reset Agenda: THE DEATH SENTENCE OF A POISENOUS SNAKE - Volume II: Introduction
THE FOUR PILLARS OF THE NEW IMPERIAL ORDER
CHAPTER I — THE GLOBAL TECHNOCRATIC BLUEPRINT
How a borderless empire emerged without a founding, without a vote, and without a people—yet seeks to rule them all.
I. THE EMPIRE WITHOUT ORIGIN
Every empire in history had a birthplace:
Rome had the Tiber.
Babylon had the Euphrates.
Britain had the Thames.
America had the frontier.
But the Technocratic Empire—the one rising now—has no river, no soil, no myth, no founding ceremony.
It is a fortress in the cloud.
An architecture without a face.
A rule without a ruler.
It was not announced.
It was compiled.
Line by line.
AI by AI.
Treaty by treaty.
Crisis by crisis.
Most empires conquer land.
This one conquered definitions, data, infrastructure, and identity.
It is the first empire in human history to arise algorithmically—not culturally, not militarily, not spiritually, but computationally.
It should not exist.
And yet it does.
II. THE FOUR PILLARS OF THE NEW IMPERIAL ORDER
By the early 21st century, a single blueprint—distributed across agencies, corporations, militaries, and global institutions—had crystallized into four central objectives.
Each pillar was built separately.
Each justified by crises.
Each sold as progress.
But together, they form the scaffolding of a new world-system.
1. Total Identification
“If you cannot be defined, you cannot be managed.”
From biometric passports to digital IDs
from CBDC-linked identity wallets
to genomic classification systems
the empire seeks a single unified identity key per human.
Not a credential.
A permission to exist inside the system.
This is why:
the EU mandated digital identity for all citizens
the UN/WEF push for a globally interoperable “Digital Public Infrastructure”
the US quietly embeds digital ID layers through DHS, FedNow, and NIST
every health crisis becomes a justification for biometric expansion
Identity is no longer who you are.
It is what the system recognizes.
Outside the system, you are a non-person.
2. Total Financial Containment
“Money is the leash of the modern world.”
The blueprint requires programmable currency (CBDCs):
traceable
revocable
geo-fenced
expiry-enabled
allowance-controlled
The empire realized long ago that people don’t obey laws—
they obey incentives.
CBDCs are not currency.
They are behavioral governance firmware.
Once deployed globally:
cash disappears
anonymity disappears
economic autonomy disappears
informal survival networks collapse
A person with no sovereign money is not a citizen.
He is a tenant on his own labor.
3. Total Surveillance Integration
“When all is seen, all is owned.”
The global blueprint unites:
AI behavioral analytics
satellite-based biosurveillance
smartphone geolocation
smart city IoT grids
biometric CCTV networks
central social graph databases
Not in one nation.
Across all nations simultaneously.
By design.
Every treaty—from the 2005 International Health Regulations to UN SDG frameworks—locks countries into harmonized surveillance protocols.
The empire is not national.
It is intergovernmental.
Supranational.
Post-political.
Every scanning device is a brick in the tower.
Every data point a tribute.
4. Total Biological Access
“The body is the last territory.”
Synthetic biology, nanotech, gene editing, and biochemical data-mining were never separate fields.
They were pieces of a single goal:
The system must be able to read, write, edit, and regulate the human organism.
Not metaphorically.
Literally.
This is why:
mRNA platforms are framed as “operating systems”
CRISPR is regulated like software
NIH, DARPA, BARDA, Wellcome Trust, and WEF coordinate openly on “biological governance”
the WHO’s Pandemic Accord demands authority over national health decisions
cloud platforms absorb medical data into AI training models
humans are being redefined in government taxonomies
A citizen whose biology is open-source to the State is not a citizen.
He is infrastructure.
III. THE MULTI-NODE ARCHITECTURE OF POWER
The Technocratic Empire has no Caesar.
It has nodes.
A. The Corporate Node
Financiers, intelligence contractors, platform monopolies, pharma giants.
B. The Governmental Node
DHS, NIH, DoD, DARPA, CDC, NSA
GCHQ, MI6
European Commission
Chinese CCP and PLA
UN agencies
C. The Para-Governmental Node
WEF, WHO, IMF, BIS, Gavi, ITU
D. The Technological Node
Cloud providers, AI labs, telecom consortia, semiconductor manufacturers.
Power is distributed like a neural network:
No commander.
No parliament.
No capital city.
Just protocols.
The empire is not a regime.
It is a machine-learning governance matrix.
IV. THE METHOD: GOVERN BY EMERGENCY
Every expansion of power followed the same formula:
Declare a crisis
health, climate, cybersecurity, extremism
Centralize authority
away from local governments, into global networks
Expand surveillance
data + identity + biological access
Restrict autonomy
digitally, financially, physically
Codify the change
through treaties, administrative rules, or “standards”
Normalize it
through media, academia, and cultural pressure
This is not a conspiracy.
It is an operating rhythm.
A cadence.
A ritual of governance.
Every emergency is an upgrade to the empire’s firmware.
V. THE FINAL OBJECTIVE: CIVILIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION
The blueprint is converging toward one endpoint:
A unified global technocratic regime in which:
identity is digital
money is programmable
behavior is monitored
biology is modifiable
dissent is algorithmically throttled
sovereignty is obsolete
citizenship is conditional
freedom is a permission
and humanity is optimized for system efficiency
The empire seeks nothing less than:
The end of the unregulated human.
The end of nations.
The end of organic community.
The end of mystery, privacy, and spiritual agency.
In its place:
A planetary machine.
A cybernetic order.
A kingdom built on code.
A Babel resurrected.
It should not exist.
And yet it does.
VI. THE BLACK FEATHER WARNING
This is not the future.
It is the present.
Already built.
Already running.
Already tightening.
We stand at the edge of the first empire in history that:
has no people
recognizes no soul
obeys no God
and denies the sanctity of creation itself
Its rise is not inevitable.
But its architecture is advancing rapidly.
To understand its shape is to begin resisting it.
To learn its blueprint is to break it.
To name it is to unmask it.
And to unmask it is the first act of liberation.
VOLUME II — PART I
THE EMPIRE THAT SHOULD NOT EXIST
CHAPTER I — ADDENDUM
Hard Sources, Treaties, Frameworks & Institutions Behind the Technocratic Blueprint
“Empires do not hide their power.
Technocracies hide their intentions.”
— Black Feather
INTRODUCTION: WHY THIS ADDENDUM IS NECESSARY
Volume I mapped the architecture of a rising planetary regime—
not through speculation,
but through documents,
frameworks,
treaties,
and institutional blueprints
that already exist and are openly published…
but rarely read.
The new Empire does not rule with armies on horseback.
It rules with PDFs no one examines.
With standards no one voted for.
With “global frameworks” no one can refuse.
This addendum illuminates the actual machinery—
the written architecture—
that anchors the technocratic project in binding law,
military doctrine,
and multinational coordination.
These are not theories.
These are the paper skeletons of the emerging world state.
I. GLOBAL TREATIES THAT SHIFTED POWER ABOVE NATIONS
1. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs, 2015–2030)
17 goals, 169 targets, 230 indicators
Foundation of the global “data-driven governance” model
Establishes measurement supremacy: what is measured controls what must be done
Introduces “identity for all” under Target 16.9
Language mirrors World Bank ID4D framework
Technocratic function:
Creates binding obligations through soft law—forced implementation via financial institutions.
2. The Paris Climate Agreement (2015)
First global regulatory framework controlling national economies via emissions
Establishes inventory systems requiring universal monitoring
Opens the legal doorway to planetary carbon accounting and personal climate impact scoring
Technocratic function:
Provides moral cover for pervasive surveillance of human behavior in the name of climate stability.
3. WHO International Health Regulations (IHR, renewed 2005–2024)
Binding treaty powers
Grants WHO authority to override national sovereignty during “health emergencies”
Defines “misinformation” as a controllable threat
Enables global health passports and biometric tracking infrastructure
Technocratic function:
Creates the skeleton of a worldwide bio-digital governance system.
4. The Nagoya Protocol (2014) & the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety
Regulates genetic materials, GMOs, and “living modified organisms”
Establishes legal precedents for ownership claims on modified life forms
This logic is now extended to modified humans via mRNA technologies
Technocratic function:
Forms the legal basis for bio-property rights over modified beings.
II. MILITARY & INTELLIGENCE DOCTRINES SHAPING GLOBAL CONTROL
1. NATO’s “Cognitive Warfare” Doctrine (2020–present)
Key statements:
“The human mind is the new battlefield.”
“Cognitive warfare aims to weaponize everything.”
“The goal is to make individuals act in ways that are compatible with Alliance objectives.”
Technocratic function:
Explicit transition from physical war to mind capture and behavioral control.
2. Pentagon’s “Human Domain Operations” Doctrine (2017–)
Defines the human being as:
“A node in the network.”
“An information environment.”
“A system to be influenced.”
Technocratic function:
Legalizes militarized human-data harvesting.
3. DARPA / IARPA Programs (2002–present)
Notable programs:
Brain Initiative
N3 (non-invasive neural interfaces)
Insect Allies
ADAPTER (internal bio-surveillance and bio-modification)
ECHO (biosurveillance at continental scale)
Technocratic function:
Bridges biological manipulation and real-time digital control.
III. FINANCIAL GOVERNANCE STRUCTURES
1. The World Bank “ID4D Initiative”
Central framework for global digital identity
Partners: World Economic Forum, Gates Foundation, Mastercard
Calls for “foundational identity systems linked to biometrics”
Technocratic function:
Creates the prerequisite infrastructure for a global citizen registry.
2. IMF Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Integration Standards
Defines programmable money features
Enables tracking of every transaction
Allows conditional access to financial life
Technocratic function:
Money becomes a lever of obedience.
IV. TECHNO-REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS
1. WEF “Great Reset” & “Fourth Industrial Revolution” Papers
Calls for merger of biological and digital systems
Advocates “Internet of Bodies” (IoB)
Promotes predictive governance via AI
Technocratic function:
Ideological blueprint for merging humans with cloud-based control.
2. ISO/IEC Biometric Standards
ISO 30107 (presentation attack detection)
ISO 24745 (biometric privacy)
ISO 3166 (global identifiers)
Technocratic function:
Normalizes ubiquitous biometric identification through international law.
3. NIST AI Risk Management Framework (2023)
Official U.S. doctrine for AI governance
Explicitly includes behavioral modification and “trustworthiness metrics”
Technocratic function:
Standardization of algorithmic power over human activity.
V. PRIVATE–PUBLIC FUSION MECHANISMS
1. The WEF–UN Strategic Partnership Framework (2019)
The unelected WEF becomes implementing partner for UN governance
Merges corporate and governmental power at planetary scale
Technocratic function:
De facto privatization of global governance.
2. Big Tech–intelligence community integration
Documented through:
PRISM (NSA)
Five Eyes treaties
CLOUD Act (2018)
Data sharing agreements via EO 12333
Technocratic function:
Creates a unified global data surveillance ecosystem.
CONCLUSION OF THE ADDENDUM
The technocratic Empire is not theoretical.
It is infrastructural.
It is legal.
It is funded.
It is institutionalized.
Volume I revealed the historical evolution of the blueprint.
Volume II reveals the mechanical architecture of the system itself.
CHAPTER II
THE RISE OF THE BIO-DIGITAL LEVIATHAN
(2001–2025)
“The first beast devours bodies.
The second devours souls.”
— Black Feather
Prologue: When the Machine Found Its Purpose
The early 21st century saw three converging streams:
Biotechnology capable of rewriting life
Artificial intelligence capable of predicting behavior
Global surveillance networks capable of monitoring all humanity
For a time, each remained separate.
Then they fused.
The Leviathan was born not from a single institution,
but from a convergence—
a planetary synchronization of biological manipulation,
data extraction,
and totalized governance.
The new empire is not an empire of nations.
It is an empire of systems.
I. FROM WAR ON TERROR TO WAR ON BIOLOGY (2001–2010)
1. The Patriot Act: The First Digital Crown
Under the banner of counterterrorism,
the U.S. created the first permanent digital emergency state:
warrantless surveillance
data harvesting normalized
biometric entry/exit systems mandated
The system that later captured medical data
first learned to capture political identity.
2. The Birth of Predictive Policing
Programs like:
Total Information Awareness (DARPA)
STINGRAY
TrapWire
Palantir’s early prototypes
laid the groundwork for global behavioral modeling.
The Leviathan learned the human pattern.
II. THE MARRIAGE OF CLOUD & CELL (2010–2020)
1. Smartphones as voluntary tracking devices
Billions adopted:
GPS
microphones
accelerometers
facial recognition
digital wallets
The Leviathan learned human movement.
2. Social media as psychological mapping tools
Platforms refined the deepest form of intelligence:
desires
fears
political orientation
relational networks
vulnerabilities
The Leviathan learned the human psyche.
3. Biotechnology’s explosive leap
CRISPR
mRNA platforms
gain-of-function labs
DNA data banks
bio-surveillance sensors
organ-on-chip systems
The Leviathan learned the human genome.
III. THE LEVIATHAN AWAKENS (2020–2025)
1. The Global Health Emergency as Catalyst
For the first time in human history:
entire populations were locked down
digital passes became mandatory
biometric data was harvested universally
“essential” and “non-essential” humans were classified
The Leviathan tasted authority.
2. mRNA as the prototype for programmable biology
A global experiment produced:
unprecedented genetic modification
corporate ownership claims over synthetic sequences
real-time adverse event surveillance systems
The Leviathan learned to rewrite flesh.
3. AI as the Grand Coordinator
By 2024:
AI moderated speech
AI enforced censorship
AI scored trustworthiness
AI allocated resources
AI determined which claims were “misinformation”
The Leviathan learned judgment.
4. Digital Identity as the Final Lock
ID42
ID4D
CBDCs
WHO health passes
Global immune databases
Biometric borderless ID
The Leviathan learned dominion.
CONCLUSION: THE SHAPE OF THE MONSTER
By 2025, humanity was no longer dealing with:
governments
corporations
intelligence agencies
NGOs
banks
but a single integrated bio-digital governance organism.
The Leviathan is not a metaphor.
It is the first emergent planetary regime.
Volume II will now trace its anatomy,
its mechanisms,
its weaknesses,
and the fractures where free nations and free souls
may still break its grip.
I am going to comment here. I laugh at this. Let them come and they will learn what happens when you attempt to take over a living man who is free, sovereign, loving and has a golden spiritual armour in place. I will take out as many demons before they can get me. I do not fear death. I embrace this adventure. I have spiritual guides and angels on my side who will guide and protect me. Death is an illusion and only fear. We are immortal. Love to all. Enough said.
It's as if an alien synthetic lifeform were taking over this realm, perhaps AI as"Alien Intelligence," and is ordering the cull and control of inferior carbon-based life units and the construction of monster server plants along with the electrification of everything. We are "informed" by so many Hollywood-Intelligence, Inc. shows, such as the movie "Transcendence" in which nanotech infects and "connects" the entire world to AI, and the TV series "Pluribus," where nearly all of humanity is hijacked by some unknown hive-like alien intelligence.
We likely face no actual menacing extra-terrestrial aliens, but an ancient evil that's alien to truth, beauty, love and life. Perhaps it's even other-dimensional.
In allegedly real life, our leaders appear to have leaders who have leaders who are led by something or someone, and they are all infected by or sworn to this specific dehumanization Agenda, and perhaps have always been, but now is the time of the Great Reveal. Move over, Great Reset, we're going to resist your invitation to be reconfigured into efficient artificial entities and we will remain peaceably unassimilated to death, now that we have watched the endings of your shows and know that, always, the sovereign human spirit triumphs.
Else, there'd by no point, no audience and stories, no struggle and inspiration, and no divine light of conception and upon death.
Falken, you and your group/s are remarkable in not only what you document and share but by your creating viable alternatives to our being co-opted in body and spirit and, especially, to our state of learned passivity as the modern human condition/ conditioning. This said, no internet forum is forever, and they've been advertising their planned Cyber Pandemic for the GR. How can we all alternatively stay in touch? Are there regional points of contact for email (also vulnerable) and bulletin boards?