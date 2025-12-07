Falken-Theater

I am going to comment here. I laugh at this. Let them come and they will learn what happens when you attempt to take over a living man who is free, sovereign, loving and has a golden spiritual armour in place. I will take out as many demons before they can get me. I do not fear death. I embrace this adventure. I have spiritual guides and angels on my side who will guide and protect me. Death is an illusion and only fear. We are immortal. Love to all. Enough said.

It's as if an alien synthetic lifeform were taking over this realm, perhaps AI as"Alien Intelligence," and is ordering the cull and control of inferior carbon-based life units and the construction of monster server plants along with the electrification of everything. We are "informed" by so many Hollywood-Intelligence, Inc. shows, such as the movie "Transcendence" in which nanotech infects and "connects" the entire world to AI, and the TV series "Pluribus," where nearly all of humanity is hijacked by some unknown hive-like alien intelligence.

We likely face no actual menacing extra-terrestrial aliens, but an ancient evil that's alien to truth, beauty, love and life. Perhaps it's even other-dimensional.

In allegedly real life, our leaders appear to have leaders who have leaders who are led by something or someone, and they are all infected by or sworn to this specific dehumanization Agenda, and perhaps have always been, but now is the time of the Great Reveal. Move over, Great Reset, we're going to resist your invitation to be reconfigured into efficient artificial entities and we will remain peaceably unassimilated to death, now that we have watched the endings of your shows and know that, always, the sovereign human spirit triumphs.

Else, there'd by no point, no audience and stories, no struggle and inspiration, and no divine light of conception and upon death.

Falken, you and your group/s are remarkable in not only what you document and share but by your creating viable alternatives to our being co-opted in body and spirit and, especially, to our state of learned passivity as the modern human condition/ conditioning. This said, no internet forum is forever, and they've been advertising their planned Cyber Pandemic for the GR. How can we all alternatively stay in touch? Are there regional points of contact for email (also vulnerable) and bulletin boards?

