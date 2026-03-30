Big cash, empty pockets
That bling no longer lifts my mind
Each day spins like a hamster wheel
The system screws us – hear me cry!
The streets taught truth, no sugarcoat
Your Rolex shines, but it’s a joke
Bank account stacked to the skies
But your soul’s gone up in smoke!
[Chorus]
Golden cages (Cages!)
Never make you free (No way!)
Trapped inside my prison (Locked in!)
But my heart still screams: Hey!
(Yo, yo, let’s go!)
[Verse 2]
Everyone buys into fiction
Flexin’ brands and filtered scams
Real ones roll with me for real
The rest? All frauds, damn!
Corporate rats in endless sprints
Obsessed with chasing gold
I smash the bars of gilded walls
True freedom is my flow!
[Bridge]
Time stands still (Still!)
This system’s sick (Sick!)
(We break out, we break out!)
[Chorus]
Golden cages (Cages!)
Never make you free (No way!)
Trapped inside my prison (Locked in!)
But my heart still screams: Hey!
(Yo, yo, let’s go!)
[Verse 3]
Street code over credit scores
I spit the truth, not digital lore
Better broke but real with soul
Than burned out rich, dead at the core
Life ain’t no Monopoly
My cage door’s open wide
Time to bounce – spread my wings
Freedom tastes like that last bite!
[Chorus]
Golden cages (Cages!)
Never make you free (No way!)
Trapped inside my prison (Locked in!)
But my heart still screams: Hey!
(Yo, yo, let’s go!)
[Verse 5]
Between skyscraper shadows
People search for light unseen
Screen-zombies, debt-bound souls
Don’t you see your cages gleam?
Listen close to final words
Before I disappear
Freedom ain’t no status post
Real power lives right here!
(Cage destroyed, man!)
Game over!
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.