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Big cash, empty pockets That bling no longer lifts my mind Each day spins like a hamster wheel The system screws us – hear me cry! The streets taught truth, no sugarcoat Your Rolex shines, but it’s a joke Bank account stacked to the skies But your soul’s gone up in smoke! [Chorus] Golden cages (Cages!) Never make you free (No way!) Trapped inside my prison (Locked in!) But my heart still screams: Hey! (Yo, yo, let’s go!) [Verse 2] Everyone buys into fiction Flexin’ brands and filtered scams Real ones roll with me for real The rest? All frauds, damn! Corporate rats in endless sprints Obsessed with chasing gold I smash the bars of gilded walls True freedom is my flow! [Bridge] Time stands still (Still!) This system’s sick (Sick!) (We break out, we break out!) [Chorus] Golden cages (Cages!) Never make you free (No way!) Trapped inside my prison (Locked in!) But my heart still screams: Hey! (Yo, yo, let’s go!) [Verse 3] Street code over credit scores I spit the truth, not digital lore Better broke but real with soul Than burned out rich, dead at the core Life ain’t no Monopoly My cage door’s open wide Time to bounce – spread my wings Freedom tastes like that last bite! [Chorus] Golden cages (Cages!) Never make you free (No way!) Trapped inside my prison (Locked in!) But my heart still screams: Hey! (Yo, yo, let’s go!) [Verse 5] Between skyscraper shadows People search for light unseen Screen-zombies, debt-bound souls Don’t you see your cages gleam? Listen close to final words Before I disappear Freedom ain’t no status post Real power lives right here! (Cage destroyed, man!) Game over!