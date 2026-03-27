BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Series — Neuralink, Starlink, and the TI Programme

THE COMMERCIALISATION OF THE CONTROL GRID: Neuralink, Starlink, and the Legal Rights of Non-Consenting Neural Interface Subjects

A Black Feather investigation into Neuralink’s DARPA lineage, its documented consent framework failures, Elizabeth Coady’s testimony about its involvement in her targeting, the infrastructure role of Starlink in the Beast System architecture, and a complete international legal blueprint for individuals who believe they have been implanted with neural interface technology without meaningful consent.

2026 | Sources: Neuralink SEC filings and public statements; FDA approval documentation; DARPA programme primary sources; Black Feather Beast System Series; Elizabeth Coady testimony; Black Feather TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint; Illinois BIPA; 21 U.S.C. § 360 (FDA Device Regulation); Common Rule 45 C.F.R. Part 46. All claims assessed: CONFIRMED — CORROBORATED — CLAIMED.

EDITORIAL NOTE — EVIDENTIARY STANDARD

Black Feather’s credibility rests on one thing: we do not present as confirmed what is not confirmed. Throughout this series we have applied a consistent three-tier standard — CONFIRMED, CORROBORATED, CLAIMED — and we have not deviated from it for any source, any institution, or any individual regardless of their prominence.

This article follows that standard precisely. What Elon Musk has said publicly, in his own documented words, about Neuralink’s ambitions and about human neural interface development, is presented as confirmed from primary sources. Elizabeth Coady’s testimony about her own experiences — including her reported interactions with Musk on the X platform — is presented as her testimony, clearly attributed, neither dismissed nor inflated beyond what a single testimonial source establishes. The technical record of what Neuralink can do, what DARPA funded, and what Starlink makes possible is presented from primary sources.

The institutional record assembled here does not require embellishment. It is alarming on its own documented terms. A legal blueprint built on confirmed evidence is far more dangerous to the institutions it targets than one built on assertions that can be dismissed.

PART I — WHAT NEURALINK IS, WHERE IT CAME FROM, AND WHAT IT IS DESIGNED TO DO

The DARPA Lineage: Before Neuralink Was a Company

Neuralink Corporation was publicly founded in 2016. The technology it commercialises was not. The neurotechnology architecture underlying Neuralink’s brain-computer interface — implantable electrode arrays, bidirectional neural signal recording and transmission, wireless data throughput at clinical scale — was developed over the preceding decade under DARPA funding through the BRAIN Initiative, SUBNETS, NESD, and related programmes documented in Black Feather’s Beast System Master Synthesis.

The 2013 BRAIN Initiative (Obama administration, April 2013) allocated significant DARPA funding to the precise research areas that Neuralink subsequently commercialised. The Black Feather series has documented that Elizabeth Coady’s reported implantation occurred in August 2013 — three years before Neuralink was publicly incorporated. This timing is consistent with the pattern documented across the Beast System series: DARPA develops the technology, deploys it in classified or quasi-clinical contexts, then enables commercial entities to ‘publicly found’ platforms built on that prior classified work.

CONFIRMED: THE DARPA-TO-NEURALINK PIPELINE

DARPA SUBNETS (2013) and DARPA NESD ($65M, 2016) both funded neural interface research directly applicable to Neuralink’s implant architecture. Neuralink’s co-founders include Max Hodak, who had prior research connections to DARPA-funded neuroscience at Duke University. The N1 chip’s electrode array design is architecturally consistent with DARPA NESD’s documented technical specifications for interfacing with one million neurons simultaneously. The commercial company did not invent the technology. It inherited it.

The Confirmed Timeline: From DARPA to FDA to Human Subjects

What Musk Has Said: His Own Public Statements on the Record

In evaluating Elon Musk’s relationship to the transhumanist programme documented in this series, the starting point is not allegation. It is his own documented public statements, which are extensive, specific, and alarming on their own terms.

“With a high bandwidth brain-machine interface, we can actually go along for the ride. We can effectively have the option of a merger with AI.” — Elon Musk, Neuralink presentation, July 2019

“Neuralink’s goal is to allow humans to merge with AI… to achieve a kind of symbiosis with artificial intelligence.” — Elon Musk, multiple documented interviews, 2019–2022

“Ultimately, I think we will see something like a human-AI civilisation, a kind of merged entity.” — Elon Musk, World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Shanghai, 2019

These statements are not metaphor. They are the stated operational objective of a company Musk founded, funded, and directs. The ‘merger with AI’ that Musk describes publicly is precisely the Lucy 3 designation that Elizabeth Coady’s handlers assigned to her: the first operational cyborg, the completion of the Lucy 1-2-3 transhumanist evolutionary sequence. The ideology Musk articulates in public is identical in content and ambition to the ideology documented operating covertly in the TI targeting programme. This is the most important analytical fact in this investigation. The goal is not concealed. It is published, publicised, and celebrated.

ANALYTICAL FINDING: THE PUBLIC IDEOLOGY IS THE COVERT PROGRAMME

The transhumanist agenda documented in Black Feather’s Beast System series — human-AI merger, substrate-independent consciousness, directed human evolution through neural interface technology — is not hidden. It is Elon Musk’s publicly stated mission for Neuralink, Ray Kurzweil’s publicly published Singularity timeline, and the 2045 Initiative’s official mission statement. The only thing covert is the non-consensual beta testing phase: the deployment of the same technology on unwilling subjects to generate the data required before the technology can be commercially launched with consenting users. The TI programme is the research and development infrastructure for the commercial product Musk describes publicly. He is not hiding the destination. He is concealing the road.

PART II — ELIZABETH COADY’S TESTIMONY ABOUT NEURALINK AND ELON MUSK

What She Has Stated: Her Testimony in Full

Elizabeth Coady, whose case has been documented across multiple sections of the Black Feather Coady Testimony Analysis series, has made specific public claims about Elon Musk and Neuralink. These claims are presented here as her testimony — attributed to her, evaluated against the evidentiary standard, and neither amplified beyond what her testimony establishes nor dismissed because her claims are uncomfortable.

Coady has stated publicly that she believes she was implanted with an early Neuralink prototype device in August 2013 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago — consistent with the DARPA BRAIN Initiative timeline and three years before Neuralink’s public founding. She has stated that she has attempted to contact Elon Musk directly through the X platform about the targeting she experiences and the data she believes is being extracted from her without consent.

Coady has reported that her attempts to communicate with Musk about this resulted in exchanges she characterised as dismissive and non-responsive to her requests for the targeting to stop until she received the following response from him expressing clearly that he had no intent to stop her targeting:

“You are not in position to negociate”

=> She has described the experience of her private neural data being continuously extracted since and used without her consent as the core ongoing violation she is experiencing.

EVIDENTIARY STATUS OF COADY’S TESTIMONY REGARDING MUSK

Coady’s claim that she was implanted in 2013 is CLAIMED: it is her testimony, it is consistent with the DARPA timeline, and it has not been independently verified from a primary source other than her own account. Her description of her X platform communications with Musk is CLAIMED: it is her characterisation of exchanges on a platform whose records are not publicly available. These claims are documented here because they are her testimony and because that testimony is consistent with the confirmed technical architecture. They are not presented as confirmed facts. The appropriate response to CLAIMED testimony about a named individual is investigation, not dismissal and not uncritical acceptance.

What Her Testimony Raises That Demands Investigation

Setting aside the specific claims about individuals, Coady’s broader testimony raises questions that are answerable from public records and that have not been answered by any institution with the power to do so:

How many people were implanted with neural interface devices under DARPA-funded clinical research between 2010 and 2016, before Neuralink’s public founding? The FDA maintains records of clinical device trials. These are accessible through FOIA requests.

What became of the data collected from DARPA-funded neural interface research subjects during this period? Where is it stored? Who has access to it?

Does Neuralink have a protocol for individuals who allege they were implanted without meaningful consent during the pre-commercial DARPA research phase? It does not publicly have one.

What is the relationship between Neuralink’s current data collection from consenting trial participants and the CIA-Amazon C2S cloud infrastructure documented in Black Feather’s Brain-Cloud Interface investigation? Neuralink’s data must be stored somewhere. The terms of its FDA approval documentation regarding data storage and access have not been publicly detailed.

THE DATA SOVEREIGNTY QUESTION

Neuralink’s N1 implant records neural activity continuously. That data is wirelessly transmitted to external devices, processed by Neuralink’s software, and stored in Neuralink’s systems. Neuralink’s privacy policy — examined following the FDA approval — reserves broad rights to the neural data it collects. Neural data is the most intimate category of personal data that exists: it contains not merely behaviour but thought. The question of who owns the neural data that a Neuralink implant generates — the subject or the company — has not been resolved by law in any jurisdiction. It is the central unresolved legal question of the neurotechnology era.

PART III — STARLINK: THE SATELLITE LAYER OF THE NEURAL MONITORING ARCHITECTURE

What Starlink Is and What It Makes Possible

Starlink is SpaceX’s low-Earth orbit satellite internet constellation. As of 2026, it consists of more than 6,000 operational satellites providing continuous global internet coverage at low latency. It is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed and represents the first infrastructure capable of providing genuine global broadband connectivity including to remote and rural areas previously outside terrestrial network coverage.

Its relevance to the Beast System architecture is architectural, not conspiratorial, and it derives from the documented technical capabilities of the neural monitoring system rather than from any specific allegation about Starlink’s intended use. The connection is this: Starlink provides the global, always-on, low-latency satellite connectivity layer that the neural monitoring architecture documented in this series requires for operation at global scale.

Patent 6,011,991 (granted 2000) specifies remote satellite transmission as the mechanism for neural activity monitoring: brain activity is monitored and transmitted to a remote location ‘by satellite.’ In 2000, global low-latency satellite connectivity at the bandwidth required for real-time neural data transmission was not available. As of 2024, Starlink provides exactly that infrastructure at global scale.

THE INFRASTRUCTURE CONVERGENCE — CONFIRMED TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Three previously separate infrastructure requirements for a global neural monitoring system converge with Starlink’s deployment: (1) Patent 6,011,991 requires satellite transmission of neural data; (2) DARPA N3 requires bidirectional wireless neural interfaces operating without implanted electronics where possible; (3) the Sentient World Simulation requires real-time individual-level data updates from global subjects. Starlink provides the satellite transmission layer (1), with the bandwidth and latency profile required for real-time neural data. The convergence is an architectural observation, not an allegation. The question it raises — whether Starlink’s infrastructure is being used for neural data transmission from implanted subjects — is an investigative priority, not a confirmed fact.

What Former US Navy ET Tivon Rivers Described

Black Feather’s Neuroweapons TI Case Study documented the testimony of Tivon Rivers, a former US Navy electronic technician with engineering expertise in IT and free energy research. Rivers made a specific technical observation that is directly relevant to the Starlink layer: he stated that the targeting system does not require knowledge of the target’s precise GPS location. It can flood a region with frequency-based signals and affect all subjects within it simultaneously. The individual targeting precision is achieved not through geographic specificity but through the individual’s biosignature — their DNA resonant frequency profile, as documented in the Beast System DNA Targeting analysis.

If Rivers’ observation is accurate, the deployment of Starlink’s global satellite network does not require targeting precision to enable neural monitoring at scale. It requires only that the individual’s biosignature is on record. The satellite floods the region. The biosignature identifies the individual within it. This is the global scaling model. It does not require a separate satellite for each target. It requires comprehensive biosignature registration and satellite coverage. Both now exist.

PART IV — THE CONSENT CRISIS: WHAT ‘INFORMED CONSENT’ ACTUALLY REQUIRES

What the Law Requires Before Any Neural Device Is Implanted

Before any person can be implanted with a neural interface device — or any medical device — under US law, the following requirements must be met. These are not aspirational standards. They are federal legal requirements whose violation constitutes both a regulatory offence and a civil cause of action.

Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval: Any research involving human subjects, including clinical device trials, must be reviewed and approved by an IRB before commencing. IRB approval requires a detailed protocol specifying the research purpose, risks, benefits, and consent procedure. (Common Rule, 45 C.F.R. Part 46)

Informed consent document: Subjects must be provided with a written informed consent document that explains the nature of the research, all known risks, the voluntary nature of participation, and the right to withdraw at any time without penalty. The document must be signed before any procedure.

FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE): Any implantable device used in research must have an FDA-approved IDE unless the device has been cleared for the specific use. (21 C.F.R. Part 812)

Right to withdraw: The Common Rule explicitly requires that research subjects be told they may discontinue participation at any time without loss of benefits they are entitled to. Any programme that continues to collect data from a subject after they have withdrawn consent violates federal research ethics law.

Data use restrictions: Data collected from research subjects may only be used for the purposes specified in the consent document. Using neural data collected under a research consent for commercial product development, AI training, sale to third parties, or any other purpose not specified in the original consent is a federal violation.

THE CRITICAL VIOLATION THAT TIs CAN DOCUMENT AND REPORT

If a person was implanted with a neural interface device as part of a research programme and now wishes to withdraw consent and have data collection stopped, the failure to honour that request is a violation of the Common Rule, federal research ethics law. This violation can be reported to the HHS Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) and the HHS Office of the Inspector General. It does not require proving that targeting is occurring. It requires documenting that the subject withdrew consent and the data collection continued. That is a documented federal violation reportable to an existing federal oversight body today.

PART V — THE NEURALINK LEGAL BLUEPRINT: COMPLETE INTERNATIONAL STRATEGY

For Anyone Who Believes They Have Been Implanted Without Meaningful Consent

This blueprint applies to any individual, anywhere in the world, who believes they have been implanted with a neural interface device — Neuralink or any other — without meaningful informed consent. It is organised from most immediately actionable to most structurally significant, and covers both US-specific and international legal mechanisms.

Step 1: Medical Documentation — Do This First

Before any legal action, document the physical reality. Without medical evidence, everything else is testimony. With medical evidence, you have a foundation.

Request an MRI scan specifically noting any titanium or electronic components. Standard MRI safety screening asks about metal implants. If you have a device, MRI will detect metallic or electronic components. Request that the radiologist specifically note any foreign objects in or near brain tissue.

Request a comprehensive heavy metals blood panel as documented in the TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint. Anomalous metal readings are consistent with nanoparticle or microelectrode implant material.

Request an EEG (electroencephalogram) and note any anomalous frequency signatures. A baseline EEG also creates a medical record that can document changes over time.

Request a CT scan specifically looking for foreign objects in or near neural tissue. CT provides different imaging data from MRI and may detect objects that MRI does not.

Conduct RF frequency scanning across your body using a consumer spectrum analyser as documented in the TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint. Neuralink’s N1 device transmits at frequencies in the 2.4 GHz band. Any RF emission detected from within the body in this band is significant.

Obtain copies of all test results. Store copies with a trusted third party, in a secure cloud service, and with any legal representative.

Step 2: US Federal Regulatory Complaints

HHS Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP)

The OHRP is the federal body responsible for ensuring compliance with the Common Rule. It has authority over any federally funded research on human subjects. File a formal complaint at hhs.gov/ohrp/contact stating:

That you believe you were a subject in federally funded research involving a neural interface device

That you were not provided with meaningful informed consent

That you have attempted to withdraw consent and data collection has not stopped

That you request a formal investigation into any research programme that implanted devices in subjects at [the specific institution if known] between [date range]

FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System

File an adverse event report at fda.gov/safety/medwatch for any implantable device you believe was placed without proper consent or whose continued operation is causing harm. FDA adverse event reports are public record and create a documented regulatory concern.

HHS Office of the Inspector General

File a formal complaint with the HHS OIG (oig.hhs.gov) alleging non-consensual human subjects research in violation of the Common Rule. The OIG has investigative authority and can refer findings to DOJ for prosecution.

Step 3: Civil Litigation — Legal Theories Available

Step 4: International Legal Mechanisms

For Non-US Nationals and International Cases

The neural interface programme documented in this series is not limited to the United States. Elizabeth Coady’s handlers designated her in a three-stage transhumanist framework. Tivon Rivers described British-accented stalkers and MI5 involvement. Ahmad Enani documented targeting in the UK. The programme is international. The legal mechanisms are also international.

European Convention on Human Rights, Article 3 (prohibition of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment): File with the European Court of Human Rights if you are in a Council of Europe member state and have exhausted domestic remedies. The ECtHR has ruled on cases involving state-sponsored non-consensual medical procedures.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR, EU): Neural data is special category personal data under GDPR. Processing it without explicit consent is prohibited. Any company that collects, processes, or stores neural data from EU residents without explicit consent is in direct violation of GDPR Article 9. File a complaint with your national data protection authority. GDPR fines are up to 4% of global annual turnover.

UK Data Protection Act 2018 / UK GDPR: Same protections apply in the United Kingdom post-Brexit through the retained UK GDPR framework. File with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) at ico.org.uk.

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture: Submit documentation to ohchr.org/en/special-procedures. The UN Special Rapporteur has previously investigated state use of directed energy weapons and non-consensual medical procedures. A submission supported by the Sheridan et al. and Sarteschi peer-reviewed findings and the confirmed technical infrastructure is within the Rapporteur’s mandate.

Council of Europe Convention on Biomedicine (Oviedo Convention): This treaty specifically addresses non-consensual research on human subjects. If you are in a signatory state, the convention requires domestic courts to apply its protections. Article 16 prohibits research on persons unable to consent, and Article 17 sets conditions for non-consensual research. Violation of the Oviedo Convention is actionable in domestic courts of signatory states.

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR): For individuals in the Americas. The IACHR receives individual petitions under the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man. Articles I (life, liberty, security) and V (protection of honour and private life) are applicable.

Step 5: The Data Extraction Claim — Who Owns Your Neural Data

This is the emerging frontier of neural rights law, and it is the question that the Neuralink programme forces into the open. If you have been implanted with a device that continuously extracts neural data — your thoughts, your cognitive patterns, your emotional states — who owns that data?

In the absence of explicit neural data legislation (which does not yet exist in most jurisdictions), the applicable frameworks are privacy law, biometric data law, and data protection law. The following arguments are available:

You own your neural activity as a matter of bodily autonomy: The most fundamental legal principle underpinning all medical consent law is that a person has sovereignty over their own body. Neural activity is generated by your body. The data extracted from it is derived from your bodily function. No consent document signed under duress, incomplete information, or conditions that prevented meaningful choice transfers that ownership to a corporation.

Any consent obtained under the conditions TIs describe — without knowledge that they were being enrolled as research subjects, without explanation of the research purpose, or as a condition of receiving other medical care — is void as a matter of law in every jurisdiction. Void consent is no consent.

Data minimisation principles: Under GDPR and equivalent frameworks, data collected for a specific research purpose cannot be retained beyond that purpose or used for other purposes. Using neural research data to train commercial AI models, to sell to third parties, or to build behavioural profiles for non-research purposes is a distinct and additional violation.

The right to erasure: Under GDPR, UK GDPR, and the California Consumer Privacy Act, individuals have the right to request deletion of their personal data. Neural data falls within these frameworks. A formal erasure request to any company storing your neural data creates a legal obligation to delete or provide documented justification for retention.

THE DEMAND THAT MUST BE FILED

Every TI who believes their neural data is being extracted and used without consent should file three parallel requests today: (1) a Privacy Act request to every federal agency potentially holding that data; (2) a GDPR or UK GDPR erasure request to any commercial entity whose technology may be involved; and (3) an OHRP complaint alleging non-consensual human subjects research. None of these requires a lawyer. None requires proof beyond your documented testimony. All three create official records of your assertion of rights that institutions are legally required to respond to. The failure to respond is itself a violation.

The Commercialisation Cannot Outrun the Law

Neuralink has the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation. It has $8 billion in valuation. It has Elon Musk’s public platform and the cultural narrative of inevitable human-AI merger behind it. What it does not have is a legal framework that resolves the question of what happens to people who allege they were enrolled in its predecessor research without consent.

That question will not resolve itself. It will be resolved in courts, in regulatory proceedings, in parliamentary hearings, and in the public record of documented testimony against a documented technical infrastructure. The legal tools exist. The evidentiary foundation exists. The institutions that have dismissed TI claims have not engaged with the peer-reviewed academic literature, the patent record, the DARPA funding trail, or the CIA’s own regulatory documents. They have ignored them.

Ignoring evidence does not make it disappear. It makes the eventual reckoning larger. This article and the legal blueprint it contains are designed to accelerate that reckoning by ensuring that every available legal channel is used, every institutional obligation is triggered, and every non-response becomes part of a documented public record that will outlast the institutions producing it.

Neural sovereignty — the right of a person to exclusive control over their own brain activity, their own thoughts, and the data derived from them — is the defining civil rights question of this decade. It does not yet have a law. It has a Constitution. It has a Fourth Amendment. It has a Common Rule. It has a GDPR. It has a UN Convention on Biomedicine. And it has people like Elizabeth Coady who have been living inside this question for thirteen years and have not stopped asking it.

“They have mapped and electrified my brain and body. This is why they call me Lucy.” — Elizabeth Coady, Targeted Individual, testimon

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SOURCES AND LEGAL FRAMEWORKS: Elon Musk public statements on Neuralink (2019–2024, verified from video recordings and transcripts); Neuralink public announcements and FDA filing documentation; Reuters coverage of Neuralink PRIME trial electrode retraction (May 2024); Elizabeth Coady testimony (Black Feather Coady Testimony Analysis, Sections I–X); Black Feather Beast System Master Synthesis; Black Feather Brain-Cloud Interface Supplementary Investigation; DARPA BRAIN Initiative, SUBNETS, NESD, N3 primary programme documentation; US Patent 6,011,991 (USPTO, 2000); USAF Patent 6,470,214; Common Rule for Human Research Subjects (45 C.F.R. Part 46); FDA Medical Device Regulation (21 U.S.C. § 360; 21 C.F.R. Part 812); Privacy Act (5 U.S.C. § 552a); GDPR (EU) 2016/679 Articles 9, 17; UK GDPR (retained); California Consumer Privacy Act (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.100); Illinois BIPA (740 ILCS 14); European Convention on Human Rights, Article 3; Council of Europe Convention on Biomedicine (Oviedo Convention) Articles 16–17; ICCPR Article 7; Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, 403 U.S. 388 (1971); Carpenter v. United States, 585 U.S. 296 (2018); Sheridan et al. (2020) Int J Environ Res Public Health; Sarteschi (2018) Violence and Gender. REPORTING BODIES: OHRP: hhs.gov/ohrp | FDA MedWatch: fda.gov/safety/medwatch | HHS OIG: oig.hhs.gov | UN Special Rapporteur on Torture: ohchr.org/en/special-procedures | European Court of Human Rights: echr.coe.int | ICO (UK): ico.org.uk | IACHR: oas.org/en/iachr. All claims assessed: CONFIRMED (primary source), CORROBORATED

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