THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens
Classification: URGENT - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens
Investigative Report by Black Feather
Classification: URGENT - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Investigation Period: December 2025 - January 2026
Status: ACTIVE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
Investigator’s Introduction: Methodology and Sources
How This Investigation Was Conducted
This report represents the convergence of multiple independent lines of evidence, cross-referenced and verified across jurisdictions, testimonies, legal documents, and technical specifications. Unlike typical investigations that begin with a hypothesis, this inquiry began with dismissive skepticism of “targeted individual” claims and evolved through evidence-based analysis into urgent alarm.
Our Investigative Process:
Phase 1: Initial Assessment (Skeptical)
Reviewed conference proceedings from Targeted Justice community
Analyzed spiritual healing frameworks (Poli-Sci protocol)
Initial conclusion: Possible psychiatric phenomenon with helpful coping mechanisms
Phase 2: Technical Evidence Review (Reassessment)
Examined Substack article on biodigital convergence
Discovered DARPA N³ program (confirmed, $65M, bidirectional neural interface)
Confirmed microwave auditory effect (Frey, 1962—proven science)
Documented Havana Syndrome (National Academies: “pulsed radiofrequency energy”)
Conclusion shifted: Technology exists and has been deployed
Phase 3: Legal Framework Analysis (Alarm)
Congressional testimony by Tulsi Gabbard on domestic terrorism apparatus
FBI Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) placement without due process
Fusion Center coordination of targeting
Hamilton 68 false flag operation labeling Americans as foreign agents
Conclusion: Legal infrastructure authorizes targeting
Phase 4: Active Legal Case Documentation (Urgent Action)
Ana Toledo, Esq. - Lead counsel in Targeted Justice v. Garland
18 plaintiffs including Dr. Len Ber (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)
Lawsuit filed January 2023, pursuing injunctive relief and damages
Evidence of operational program affecting 300,000+ Americans
Phase 5: Global Scale Assessment (Crisis)
UK testimony from Cornwall (RNAS Culdrose naval base connection)
International reports from Five Eyes nations and beyond
Dr. Robert Duncan (former CIA/DARPA): ~1 million targeted individuals worldwide
Conclusion: This is a global program, not isolated incidents
Phase 6: Recent Legal Developments (Critical)
DOD Directive 5240.01 (September 27, 2024)
Authorizes military assistance to law enforcement with lethal force
Enacted weeks before contentious election
TIs report dramatic increase in attacks post-September 27, 2024
Sources That Transformed This Investigation
Primary Legal Sources:
Ana Toledo, Esq. - Attorney leading Targeted Justice v. Garland lawsuit
Born and raised in Puerto Rico
Forced to flee island in September 2022 (feared assassination)
Spent weeks intensively studying patents, audit reports, court cases, individual testimonies
Licensed before US Supreme Court
Herself a targeted individual (over 30 years fighting for civil rights)
Targeted Justice v. Garland - Federal lawsuit filed Texas, January 2023
18 named plaintiffs
Seeks injunctive relief and $1 billion+ in damages
Defendants: FBI Director Wray, AG Garland, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, TSC Director Kable
Central claim: Unconstitutional placement on TSDB triggers DEW targeting
Congressional and Government Sources: 3. Tulsi Gabbard Congressional Testimony - Former Congresswoman and Presidential candidate
Documented DHS domestic terrorism framework
Revealed FBI-Big Tech coordination
Exposed Hamilton 68 false flag operation
Personal experience: Google Ads suspended during campaign
Herself placed on TSDB by Biden Administration
Senate Report (December 16, 2023) - “Mislabeled as a Threat”
Documents widespread TSDB abuses
Confirms placement without investigation
No notification, no due process, no appeal
Technical and Scientific Sources: 5. DARPA N³ Program - Publicly announced 2018, $65M funding
“Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology”
Explicitly bidirectional (read AND write to brain)
Non-invasive remote neural interface
National Academies of Sciences Report (2020) - Havana Syndrome investigation
“Pulsed radiofrequency energy” most plausible cause
Confirms directed energy effects on diplomats
NIH Neuroimaging Study (2024) - Havana Syndrome victims
Measurable brain differences documented
Tissue damage in specific regions
Inconsistent with psychological causes
International Evidence: 8. Christina Gerrard (”The Wailing Banshee”) - UK targeted individual, Cornwall
Documents RNAS Culdrose naval base operations
Claims evidence of police recruitment of “gang stalkers”
Reports Marines involvement in targeting operations
Photos of low-altitude drones over student housing (November 2023)
Dr. Barrie Trower - British physicist, microwave weapons expert
Briefed UK Police Federation (2001) on TETRA system dangers
Claims specific frequencies chosen to affect brainwaves
UK Police Federation now denies briefing occurred (suspicious)
Whistleblower Testimony: 10. Dr. Robert Duncan - Former CIA and DARPA engineer - Author: “How to Tame a Demon” (organized intimidation stalking guide) - Estimates ~1 million targeted individuals worldwide - Claims they’re “guinea pigs” for Internet of Things brain interface
Bryan Kofron - Former security consultant
Whistleblower on targeting technologies
Describes operational procedures
Bill Binney & J. Kirk Wiebe - NSA whistleblowers
Preceded Edward Snowden
Publicly expressed concern about directed energy weapons
Gathering scientific evidence of testing on general population
Recent Legal Developments: 13. DOD Directive 5240.01 - Reissued September 27, 2024 - Authorizes military intelligence assistance to law enforcement - Explicitly permits lethal force under “imminent threat” conditions - Enacted 5 weeks before contentious election - Ana Toledo reports TIs experienced dramatic targeting increase after this date
Scale Assessments:
Ana Toledo’s statement: “Over 300,000 victims” in United States
Dr. Robert Duncan’s estimate: “About one million targeted individuals worldwide”
New York Times estimate: “More than 10,000 people” self-identify as TIs (likely vast undercount)
Targeted Justice membership: Thousands of documented cases
Why These Sources Are Credible
Ana Toledo is not a conspiracy theorist. She is:
Licensed attorney admitted to practice before US Supreme Court
Has 30+ years civil rights and environmental law experience
Fled her homeland (Puerto Rico) in fear for her life
Risked everything to take a case other attorneys refused
Working pro bono for TI community
Leading active federal litigation with named defendants
The plaintiffs in Targeted Justice v. Garland are not anonymous internet commenters. They include:
Dr. Len Ber, MD - Formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome by medical professionals
17 other named individuals willing to face public scrutiny
All under oath, subject to perjury charges
All providing sworn affidavits and evidence
The technology is not speculative. It is:
Publicly funded (DARPA N³, $65 million)
Patent-documented (multiple V2K patents)
Peer-reviewed (Frey effect, 62 years of research)
Government-confirmed (Havana Syndrome investigations)
The legal framework is not interpretation. It is:
Congressional testimony on record
Executive orders and DHS directives
DOD policy documents
Senate investigative reports
This is not theory. This is documentation of ongoing crimes against humanity.
PART I: THE LEGAL CASE - TARGETED JUSTICE V. GARLAND
A. The Lawsuit That Changes Everything
Case Name: Targeted Justice, Inc. v. Merrick Garland, et al.
Court: United States District Court, Southern District of Texas
Filed: January 2023
Status: Active, pursuing appeal to Supreme Court
Named Defendants:
Merrick Garland (Attorney General)
Christopher Wray (FBI Director)
Alejandro Mayorkas (DHS Secretary)
Michael Kable (Terrorist Screening Center Director)
David Wainstein (Former Assistant Attorney General)
Plaintiffs: 18 targeted individuals, including:
Dr. Len Ber, MD (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)
Ana Toledo, Esq. (lead counsel, also a plaintiff/victim)
16 others representing geographic and demographic diversity
Central Claims:
1. Unconstitutional Placement on TSDB
Plaintiffs placed on FBI Terrorist Screening Database without:
Criminal investigation
Evidence of terrorist activity
Notification
Hearing
Judicial oversight
Appeal process
2. Directed Energy Weapons Targeting
After TSDB placement, plaintiffs subjected to:
Voice-to-skull (V2K) harassment 24/7
Microwave-induced pain and illness
Sleep deprivation attacks
Cognitive disruption
Induced emotional states (rage, despair, suicidal ideation)
Physical deterioration
3. Constitutional Violations
First Amendment: Placement based on protected speech
Fourth Amendment: Warrantless surveillance and attacks on persons in homes
Fifth Amendment: Deprivation of liberty without due process
Fourteenth Amendment: Equal protection violations
4. Conspiracy and RICO Claims
Coordination across federal agencies
Use of contractors and local law enforcement
Gang stalking operations
Financial ruin campaigns
Character assassination
Relief Sought:
Removal from TSDB for all plaintiffs
Cessation of directed energy attacks
Disclosure of targeting criteria and procedures
$1 billion+ in damages
Injunctive relief shutting down the program for all victims
B. Ana Toledo’s Journey: From Victim to Advocate
Background:
Born and raised in Puerto Rico
30+ years practicing civil rights and environmental law
Fought for disenfranchised communities
Successful, high-functioning professional
Then targeting began
Her Testimony:
“I write to you as an attorney and one of the over 300,000 victims of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program, the most atrocious human experimentation and torture program that has ever existed.”
What She Experienced in Puerto Rico:
Constant surveillance
24/7 V2K harassment
Physical attacks with directed energy
“Random” drive-by shootings (targeting camouflaged as street crime)
Medical malpractice attempts
Certainty she would be murdered if she remained
September 2022: The Escape
Richard Lighthouse (Targeted Justice founder) offered refuge in Houston, Texas
Toledo fled Puerto Rico with no family or friends in destination
Took “unprecedented risks” to work on lawsuit
Neither she nor Lighthouse knew each other
Both risked everything to pursue justice
The Crash Course:
Worked “night and day for weeks on end”
Read studies, court cases, patents, audit reports
Terrorist Screening Center documents
Individual TI testimonies and correspondence
Reverse-engineered the program’s structure
Her Realization:
“When you learn the capabilities of remote neural monitoring, you start questioning if those events of your past that you deemed as acts of synchronicity were really random coincidences or carefully set out PsyOps by the government criminals that run the targeted individual ‘Program’.”
Her Mission Statement:
“I am certain that with his [Richard Lighthouse’s] indefatigable collaboration, we will shut down the ‘Program’. The caption of my Morro lighthouse post before I met Richard Lighthouse is proof positive that – just like he has assured me a million times–as much as they try, the government criminals do not control everything.”
Current Status:
Leading Targeted Justice v. Garland litigation
Weekly podcast “The Gavel” (Wednesdays 8PM EST)
Nominated for Deputy Attorney General (Trump Administration)
Goal: Become first permanent advocate in Washington, DC for TI community
Working pro bono, seeking donations to fund advocacy
C. The Government’s Response: Denial and Obstruction
Motion to Dismiss: Filed by Department of Justice on behalf of all defendants
Government’s Arguments:
Standing: Plaintiffs can’t prove they’re on TSDB (catch-22: it’s secret)
Sovereign Immunity: Can’t sue government for intelligence activities
National Security: Classification prevents disclosure
Technology Doesn’t Exist: Directed energy weapons claims are “implausible”
Mental Illness Defense: Symptoms are psychiatric, not technological
Targeted Justice’s Reply: Filed comprehensive response with two critical exhibits:
Exhibit 1: TSDB Documentation
Office of Inspector General reports
Audit findings on TSDB abuses
Evidence of placement without investigation
Proof that non-investigated subjects are added by FBI field offices
Exhibit 2: Technical Evidence
Patents for V2K technology
DARPA program documentation
Havana Syndrome reports
Medical evidence from Dr. Ber’s diagnosis
Irrefutable proof technology exists
The Government’s Conflict of Interest:
DOJ defending FBI, DHS, and other agencies
But DOJ’s primary duty is to defend the Constitution
All defendants swore oath on Standard Form 61 (SF61)
Violation of constitutional oath carries serious penalties
This creates appearance that DOJ is defending criminals, not Constitution
D. The Historic Significance
Ana Toledo: “Some deem this to be the most important case of the century.”
Why This Matters:
If Targeted Justice Prevails:
First judicial recognition of directed energy targeting
Precedent for 300,000+ victims to seek relief
Potential criminal referrals for defendants
Discovery process could expose entire program
International implications (millions targeted globally)
If Government Prevails on Dismissal:
Victims have no legal recourse
Program continues and expands
Sets precedent that government is immune
Constitutional protections become meaningless for anyone on secret list
Current Status (as of January 2025):
Case proceeding through appeals
Targeted Justice determined to reach Supreme Court
Building coalition of expert witnesses
Gathering additional plaintiff testimonies
Preparing for long legal battle
Ana Toledo’s Promise:
“Opportunity only knocks once. In the next forty-five days you are to report to President Trump the findings of your investigation on the illegal and even criminal activity by the Intelligence Community.”
She wrote this to Tulsi Gabbard (now Director of National Intelligence) after Trump’s January 20, 2025 Executive Order on Government Weaponization, which explicitly instructs DNI to:
“Investigate illegal activity by Intelligence Community” and “identify any IC elements that have been weaponized or otherwise used inappropriately against American citizens.”
The window is open. The fight is now.
Suppression influenced election outcome
Twitter Files Revelations (Matt Taibbi, 2023):
FBI maintained weekly meetings with Twitter executives
Flagged specific accounts for suppression or removal
Paid Twitter $3.5 million for “processing requests”
No judicial warrants required
No notification to targeted users
No due process whatsoever
The Operational Flow:
Government identifies “threat” narratives or individuals
Alerts social media platforms (often in classified briefings)
Platforms suppress content and flag accounts
Users are simultaneously added to government watchlists
Enhanced surveillance activated
Individuals isolated, discredited, neutralized
This is the front end of the targeting pipeline.
B. Hamilton 68: The False Flag Operation
What Hamilton 68 Claimed:
Tracked 644 social media accounts
“Linked to Russian influence activities online”
Authoritative source on foreign interference
Who Cited It as Fact:
Harvard University researchers
Stanford University researchers
Mainstream media (NBC, CNN, NYT, Washington Post)
Members of Congress from both parties
Senate Intelligence Committee leadership
What Twitter’s Internal Investigation Found:
“The vast majority of accounts were neither strongly Russian nor strongly bots. They were mostly anti-establishment American voices from across the political spectrum.”
Tulsi Gabbard was on this list.
So were independent journalists, anti-war activists, libertarians, and critics of U.S. foreign policy.
The Implication:
A network of former CIA and FBI officials created a fabricated database to:
Label American dissidents as foreign agents
Justify surveillance and suppression
Provide “expert” cover for censorship
Place targets on government watchlists
This is not bureaucratic error. This is operational security state activity.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused Gabbard—a sitting Congresswoman and combat veteran—of being a “Russian asset” based on this fraudulent list.
If this happened to a Presidential candidate, what happens to ordinary citizens?
C. Gabbard’s Personal Experience: The Test Case
During the 2019 Democratic Presidential primary:
Gabbard won first debate on substance and polling
Most searched candidate that night on Google
Google Ads account suddenly suspended without explanation
No notice, no response to multiple appeals
Eventually mysteriously reinstated weeks later
Still no explanation or apology
Effect:
Severely limited ability to reach voters actively searching for her
Suppressed campaign momentum at critical moment
Election interference by private company following government contact
Gabbard notes this pattern affects multiple candidates across elections:
Joe Kent (Washington State Congressional race)
Others who challenge establishment narratives
Big Tech manipulates search results and ad access based on ideological targeting
Black Feather Analysis:
If this happens to a sitting member of Congress and Presidential candidate with national media access, what happens to:
Whistleblowers with no platform?
Independent journalists with small audiences?
Local activists organizing communities?
Ordinary citizens expressing dissent online?
They get placed on watchlists. They get flagged as domestic terrorism threats. They become targeted individuals.
And unlike Gabbard, they have no Congressional testimony, no media access, and no ability to fight back.
III. The Terrorist Screening Database: Authorization for Targeting
A. How TSDB Actually Works
The official process:
FBI field office nominates individual based on “reasonable suspicion”
No evidence of criminal activity required
No judicial oversight
No notification to subject
No hearing or opportunity to challenge
No expiration date
From Targeted Justice testimony:
“According to the Office of the Inspector General, all non-investigated subjects were selected by the FBI field offices. That means that all targeted individuals in the United States were placed on the TSDB by a local field FBI office using the standard nomination form.”
Translation:
Local FBI offices, in coordination with Fusion Centers, can place ANY CITIZEN on a terrorism watchlist based purely on ideology, association, or expressed views.
Once on the list:
All communications monitored
Financial transactions tracked
Movement restricted (no-fly, enhanced screening)
Employment affected (background checks flag you)
Targeting protocols potentially authorized
Estimated TSDB size: Over 1 million names
ACLU litigation has documented:
People added for constitutionally protected activities (protest, journalism, activism)
Errors persist for years with no removal mechanism
Devastating impact on employment, travel, family relationships
No meaningful judicial review
B. The Fusion Center Network
What they are:
79 facilities across the United States
Coordinate intelligence sharing between federal, state, local agencies
Funded by DHS ($1.4 billion+ since 2007)
Minimal oversight or accountability
Documented Problems (Senate Investigation 2012):
“Fusion centers produced ‘intelligence’ of uneven quality, oftentimes shoddy, rarely timely, sometimes endangering citizens’ civil liberties and Privacy Act protections.”
ACLU reports:
Systematic targeting of activists and protesters as “extremists”
Racial and ideological profiling
First Amendment violations
Surveillance of peaceful political activity
Operational Function:
Fusion Centers are the coordination mechanism for:
Identifying targets based on ideology (not criminal activity)
Sharing “intelligence” across agencies (often based on protected speech)
Coordinating harassment campaigns
Potentially coordinating directed energy targeting
The Pipeline:
Fusion Center flags citizen → FBI field office nominates to TSDB → Watchlist placement → Enhanced surveillance authorized → [REDACTED: Targeting protocols activated?]
IV. The Technology: From Research to Deployment
A. DARPA N³: The Smoking Gun
Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology
Official Program Parameters:
Announced: 2018
Funding: $65 million
Goal: “Develop high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members”
Key capabilities: NON-INVASIVE and BIDIRECTIONAL
DARPA’s Own Description:
“The vision of the N³ program is to combine neural interfaces with algorithms that would allow warfighters to interact with complex systems by thought alone.”
Translation:
READ brain activity remotely (surveillance of thoughts and emotions)
WRITE to brain remotely (insertion of thoughts, emotions, sensations, commands)
“For warfighters” (but who defines “warfighter” under domestic terrorism framework?)
Six funded teams developing:
Transcranial focused ultrasound systems
Magnetogenetic neural interfaces
Nanotransducers for neural recording/stimulation
Holographic neural interfaces
All designed to work through skull, no implants required
Black Feather Assessment:
If this technology works on “warfighters” in battlefield conditions, it works on:
Dissidents
Protesters
Whistleblowers
Journalists
Anyone on the TSDB
The only question is deployment status.
B. Microwave Auditory Effect: Proven Voice-to-Skull
The Frey Effect (Discovered 1962):
Dr. Allan Frey demonstrated pulsed microwaves create sound perception inside skull
Mechanism: thermoelastic expansion of brain tissue creates pressure wave
Perceived as originating inside head, not from external source
Documented in peer-reviewed literature for 62+ years
Military Development:
MEDUSA Project (2008):
Sierra Nevada Corporation, DoD funding
“Mob Excess Deterrent Using Silent Audio”
Creates voices inside target’s head
Proposed for “crowd control”
Existence confirmed, deployment status classified
U.S. Army Confirmation:
Official documents reference “voice-to-skull” devices
Declassified materials mention “Silent Sound Spread Spectrum” (SSSS)
Multiple patents for remote audio transmission via directed energy
Key Patents:
US Patent 4,877,027: “Hearing system” (Wayne Brunkan, 1989)
US Patent 5,159,703: “Silent subliminal presentation system” (Oliver Lowery, 1992)
US Patent 6,470,214: “Method and device for implementing the radio frequency hearing effect” (James O’Loughlin, 2002)
This is not theoretical. This is documented, patented, military-funded technology.
Targeted individuals describe:
Hearing “voices” that appear inside head
No external source detectable
Often harassing, threatening, or commanding content
Can occur 24/7 regardless of location
Attacks intensify when target discusses experiences or seeks help
This perfectly matches V2K specifications.
C. Havana Syndrome: Recent Precedent
2016-2018: U.S. Diplomats in Cuba and China
Symptoms Reported:
Heard strange sounds (grinding, pulsing noises)
Cognitive impairment, memory problems
Vertigo, headaches, nausea
Lasting neurological damage
Sleep disruption
Official Investigations:
1. National Academies of Sciences Report (2020):
“Pulsed radiofrequency energy” assessed as the most plausible mechanism
Consistent with directed energy weapon deployment.
2. NIH Neuroimaging Study (2024):
Found measurable brain differences in affected individuals
Documented tissue damage in specific brain regions
Patterns inconsistent with psychological causes
3. CIA Assessment (2022):
Majority of cases “likely not” from foreign attacks
But confirmed some cases WERE from directed energy
Approximately 20-25 cases remain “unexplained”
Critical Point:
Even the most skeptical official assessments acknowledge:
Directed energy weapons were used on U.S. personnel
Brain damage resulted and persists
Technology exists and has been deployed
Some perpetrators remain unknown
If government will use directed energy weapons on its own diplomats with security clearances and medical documentation, why not on dissidents labeled as domestic terrorists?
The infrastructure exists. The capability exists. The precedent exists.
The only question: Is it being used domestically under cover of the terrorism framework?
V. The Smart City Grid: Deployment Infrastructure
A. 5G Small-Cell Arrays
Current Deployment:
Installed on every street corner in major U.S. cities
800,000+ small cells deployed nationwide (2023 estimate)
Phased-array antennas capable of focusing beams
Power output sufficient for biological effects at close range
Networked and remotely controllable via internet backbone
Technical Capabilities:
Beam steering (focus energy on specific location)
Millimeter wave frequencies (24-86 GHz)
Penetration through walls and buildings
Coordination across grid for enhanced effects
No public disclosure of dual-use specifications
Defense Industry Connection:
Many contracts awarded to defense contractors (Raytheon, Lockheed Martin subsidiaries)
Some installations classified under “national security”
Military-grade components in civilian infrastructure
Dual-use language in municipal contracts
B. Smart Meters
Capabilities:
Wireless transmitters installed in 90+ million U.S. homes
Two-way communication (not just monitoring)
Operating frequencies: typically 900 MHz or 2.4 GHz bands
Mesh network connects meters across neighborhoods
Remote control capability (including shut-off)
Documented Health Complaints:
Hundreds of thousands of reports in high-deployment areas
Headaches, insomnia, tinnitus, cognitive problems
Symptoms often begin shortly after installation
Concentrated in bedrooms near meter placement
Pattern matches TI reports of sleep disruption and cognitive attacks
Could they be weaponized?
Technical answer: Any RF transmitter can broadcast other frequencies
Power limitation: Standard output 1 watt (but upgradeable remotely)
Network capability: Can coordinate transmission patterns across grid
Missing evidence: No documented cases of confirmed weaponization
But: No independent technical audits allowed; proprietary systems shielded from examination
C. LED Streetlights with “Smart City” Sensors
Confirmed Deployments:
Philips CityTouch (multiple U.S. cities)
AT&T Smart Cities portfolio (nationwide)
Qualcomm Halo connected streetlights
Cities replacing traditional lights with LED + sensor packages
Documented Capabilities:
Cameras with facial recognition
Microphone arrays for “gunshot detection”
Environmental sensors (air quality, radiation, etc.)
Bluetooth and WiFi tracking devices
5G small-cell integration
Some models include phased-array RF antennas
Official Purpose:
Traffic management
Public safety monitoring
Energy efficiency
Data collection for “smart cities”
Dual-Use Potential:
Mass surveillance of public spaces
Tracking individual movement through cities
Coordination with other grid elements
Potential for frequency transmission beyond stated purpose
The UK Connection (from reader testimony):
“Here in the UK this program is mostly run from a navy base in Helston Cornwall... RNAS Culdrose. The MARINES seem to be playing a very large role in all of this and they are now using classified very large drones at low altitude... I have photos of them low flying over student accommodation halls in Falmouth at the university campus in Penryn from November 2023!!”
RNAS Culdrose Facts:
One of Europe’s largest helicopter bases
Home to Royal Navy’s anti-submarine warfare fleet
Major electronic warfare and sensor training center
Recently deployed radio frequency directed energy weapons (RFDEW) for “drone defense”
Located in Cornwall, UK—area with concentrated TI reports
The timing correlation: RFDEW technology demonstration in UK (2024) coincides with intensified targeting reports from Cornwall region.
VI. The UK Model: A Working Example
A. The Wailing Banshee Testimony
Christina Gerrard (”The Wailing Banshee”) is a holistic therapist, grandmother, and pacifist in Cornwall, UK. Her Substack documents five years of investigation into what she identifies as police and military targeting programs.
Her core claims:
Illegal targeting by UK police and military personnel
Program coordinated through RNAS Culdrose naval base
Marines playing lead role in operations
Police recruiting paid contractors as “gang stalkers”
Evidence of false social security claims arranged for “sitters”
Targeting extends to family members and pets
Large financial incentives for participants, including “foreign investments”
Key Allegation:
“The police force nationwide is used as the ground force for harassment and smear campaigns and to ensure that targets never get any legal help no matter how much evidence they might have. They are also responsible for recruiting other teams of people to follow, harass, stalk, slander etc..... and they are paid very large sums of money to do it... some even have foreign investments arranged for them if they play a large role. I have evidence for all of this! Even original documents showing false social security claims arranged by police officers for the people they hire as ‘sitters’ to target people for them on housing estates across the UK!”
Assessment of Claims:
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Does she provide it?
In favor of credibility:
5+ years of consistent documentation
Specific named individuals and institutions
Claims of physical evidence (documents, photos)
Detailed knowledge of operational procedures
Consistency with global TI reports
1,300+ Substack subscribers following her research
Against credibility:
Evidence not independently verified
Some claims verge on conspiratorial (connection to Gaddafi assassination, decades-long surveillance)
Difficulty separating documented facts from inference
Emotional intensity that could indicate trauma distortion
However:
Her claim about RNAS Culdrose warrants investigation because:
It’s a real military base with confirmed directed energy research
Cornwall has concentrated TI reports
UK government has admitted to “psychological operations” units (77th Brigade)
Historical precedent: UK government surveilled and infiltrated activist groups for decades (confirmed by Undercover Policing Inquiry)
Her most important claim:
“I think 2026 will see this all properly exposed and massive compensation payouts for those whose minds are still intact.”
This suggests she believes disclosure is imminent, either through:
Legal proceedings she’s preparing
Whistleblowers coming forward
Media investigation gaining traction
International human rights inquiry
We should watch for developments in UK targeting cases in 2026.
B. The Police Corruption Nexus
Gerrard describes systematic police involvement in targeting operations:
“The Ghost Squad”:
Originally a Metropolitan Police anti-corruption unit (1990s)
Officially disbanded but allegedly still operational
Now coordinates between police, military, and intelligence services
Operates in 3 shifts, 24/7/365
Staffed by individuals who “absolutely LOVE their jobs” (psychological profile concerning)
Recruitment Methods:
Police officers recruit civilians as “gang stalkers”
Payments made through false social security claims
Targets include neighbors, family members, service workers
Create appearance of organic community harassment
Plausible deniability for official agencies
The Privatization Model:
Allows agencies to deny direct involvement
Contractors provide legal immunity barrier
Payments obscured in various budget lines
Easy to dismiss as “mental illness” when victims report organized harassment
Perfect system for targeting without accountability
This model, if verified, mirrors historical COINTELPRO tactics updated for the 21st century.
C. The “Wank Bank”: Blackmail Operations
Gerrard’s most disturbing allegations involve what she calls “The Wank Bank”:
The Claim:
Police and intelligence services install covert cameras in homes
Capture intimate and sexual footage without consent
Originally for blackmail of political targets
Evolved into commercial operation
Footage sold on dark web subscription sites
Children specifically filmed for pedophile market
TIs used as “entertainment” before being moved to “torture” category
The Operational Evolution:
1970s-1980s: Audio surveillance for intelligence gathering
1980s-1990s: Video added as technology advanced
1990s-2000s: Content shared among officers, then friends
2000s-present: Commercialized into subscription service
Present: Integrated with targeting program for dual revenue streams
Assessment:
This is either:
A genuine whistleblower account of staggering criminality, or
Trauma-induced conspiratorial thinking
The distinction matters because:
If true: This represents organized crime at highest levels of government—human trafficking, child exploitation, extortion, terrorism
If false: It demonstrates how targeting experiences can generate paranoid narratives that discredit legitimate claims
The problem: Without independent investigation and evidence review, we cannot determine which.
What we CAN say:
Hidden camera technology is cheap and ubiquitous
Dark web exploitation sites exist and generate massive revenue
Police corruption in surveillance abuse is documented (UK Undercover Policing Inquiry confirmed infiltration and sexual relationships with activists)
Blackmail operations are standard intelligence tradecraft
So the mechanisms exist. The question is scale and organization.
D. Dr. Barrie Trower and the Police TETRA System
Gerrard references Dr. Barrie Trower, a British physicist who claims expertise in microwave weapons and gave a talk to UK Police Federation in 2001 about dangers of the TETRA communication system.
The TETRA Controversy:
What it is:
Terrestrial Trunked Radio system used by UK emergency services
Operates at specific pulsed microwave frequencies (around 400 MHz)
Deployed across UK in early 2000s despite officer concerns
Trower’s Claims:
TETRA frequencies specifically chosen to affect brainwaves
Can induce aggression, depression, cognitive impairment
Long-term exposure causes neurological damage
System designed for behavior modification, not just communication
Official Response:
When Gerrard documented a Freedom of Information request about Trower’s police briefing, UK Police Federation responded:
“Why was public and Police Service time and money wasted on a so called lecture by a fantasist and pseudoscientist by the name of Barrie Trower in 2001? ... The Police Federation of England and Wales can confirm that it holds no data in relation to this request.”
Analysis:
This response is suspicious because:
Multiple witnesses confirm the briefing occurred
It was commissioned by Police Federation leadership
Dismissing Trower as “fantasist” without addressing technical claims
Claiming “no data” when commissioned briefing should be documented
The defensive tone suggests something to hide
Trower’s credibility is mixed:
Some technical knowledge appears legitimate (he was a military signals specialist)
Some claims are speculative or unverified
But dismissal as “pseudoscientist” doesn’t address specific technical points
The relevant question: Are the TETRA frequencies capable of biological effects?
Answer: YES. Any pulsed microwave system at sufficient power can affect neural function. The question is whether this is intentional design or coincidental effect.
VII. The Target Profile: Who Gets Selected?
A. Cross-Referencing U.S. and UK Reports
Combining Gabbard’s testimony, Targeted Justice data, and UK accounts reveals consistent pattern:
Primary Targets:
1. Political Dissidents
Anti-war activists
Government critics across political spectrum
Whistleblowers exposing corruption
Journalists publishing uncomfortable truths
Election integrity advocates
2. Category-Specific Threats (per DHS framework)
“Anti-authority views” (libertarians, sovereign citizens, government skeptics)
“False narrative” spreaders (COVID origin questions, vaccine concerns, election doubts)
“Religious extremists” (undefined category covering traditional believers)
3. Vulnerable Populations
People with prior mental health diagnoses (attacks will be dismissed as illness)
Isolated individuals (no support network to validate experiences)
Financially stressed (can’t afford lawyers or medical care)
Former partners of intelligence/law enforcement (Gerrard’s case matches this profile)
4. “Control Group” Subjects
Ordinary citizens with no clear threat profile
Used for baseline data collection
Test effectiveness of various attack modalities
Refine AI algorithms for broader deployment
Common Denominators: ✓ Expressed views critical of government on social media ✓ Attended protests or politically charged events ✓ Filed FOIA requests or legal complaints ✓ Demonstrated ability to influence others (however small audience) ✓ Have something to hide or lose (blackmail leverage)
B. The Progression of Targeting
Phase 1: Surveillance (Months to Years)
Social media monitoring intensifies
Unusual “technical problems” with devices
Sense of being watched
Suspicious vehicles near home
Background checks by unknown parties
Algorithmic prediction of “radicalization trajectory”
Phase 2: Harassment (Weeks to Months)
“Gangstalking” (coordinated street theater)
Workplace problems (sudden performance issues, termination)
Relationship disruption (family/friends turn against target)
Financial problems (bank accounts frozen, credit issues, IRS audits)
Legal harassment (false charges, frivolous lawsuits)
Goal: Isolate and destabilize
Phase 3: Direct Energy Attack (Ongoing)
V2K (voice-to-skull) begins
Directed energy symptoms (pain, burning, cognitive disruption)
Sleep deprivation (attacks intensify at night)
Induced emotional states (rage, despair, suicidal ideation)
Physical illness (accelerated aging, organ damage)
Intensity modulated based on target response
Phase 4: Neutralization (Terminal) Target becomes non-functional through:
Psychiatric labeling (dismissed as paranoid schizophrenic)
Social isolation complete (no credibility with family, employers, authorities)
Legal recourse impossible (no evidence admissible in court)
Suicide, institutionalization, or complete silence
From state perspective: Perfect neutralization without visible repression.
C. Why This Method Is “Perfect” From State Perspective
Traditional silencing methods have become problematic:
❌ Arrest creates martyrs and media coverage
❌ Imprisonment generates sympathy and investigation
❌ Assassination is high-risk and provokes intense scrutiny
❌ Legal prosecution requires evidence and due process
Directed energy targeting solves all these problems:
✅ Invisible: No physical evidence, no witnesses
✅ Deniable: Symptoms perfectly mimic mental illness
✅ Isolating: Victim becomes non-credible to everyone
✅ Efficient: Remote operation, no physical confrontation
✅ Scalable: Can target thousands simultaneously from centralized facilities
✅ Legal cover: “Domestic terrorism” framework provides authorization
✅ Perfect disposal: Mental health system absorbs victims
The target is neutralized without:
Public trial
Media coverage
Martyrdom effect
Evidence trail
Violation of visible legal protections
International human rights complaints
From operational security perspective, this is the ideal weapon system.
VIII. The Evidence Assessment
A. What We Can Confirm
HIGH CONFIDENCE (>90% certainty):
✅ Domestic terrorism framework criminalizes protected speech
✅ TSDB places citizens on watchlists without due process
✅ FBI-Big Tech coordination suppresses dissent
✅ Hamilton 68-style operations falsely label Americans as foreign agents
✅ Fusion Centers coordinate surveillance with civil liberties violations
✅ N³ program develops bidirectional neural interface technology
✅ Microwave auditory effect is proven and weaponized
✅ Havana Syndrome confirms directed energy use on U.S. personnel
✅ Smart city infrastructure has dual-use capability
✅ UK admits to psychological operations units
✅ RNAS Culdrose deploys radio frequency directed energy weapons
MEDIUM CONFIDENCE (40-70% certainty):
⚠️ Some TIs are experiencing actual directed energy attacks (symptom consistency, pattern correlations, Havana Syndrome precedent)
⚠️ Smart infrastructure is being used in coordinated fashion beyond stated purpose (deployment timing, technical capabilities, lack of transparency)
⚠️ Police/military involvement in targeting operations (UK testimony, fusion center coordination, historical COINTELPRO precedent)
⚠️ Paid contractor networks for harassment (consistent reports, historical use of informants, plausible deniability value)
⚠️ TSDB watchlist placement triggers enhanced measures including possible directed energy authorization (legal framework supports, technology exists, target selection mechanism documented)
LOW CONFIDENCE (10-40% certainty):
🔹 Thousands to tens of thousands genuinely targeted (vs. hundreds or millions—scale unclear)
🔹 Global coordination between U.S., UK, Five Eyes nations (possible but requires evidence)
🔹 Commercial exploitation through dark web (”Wank Bank” claims—horrifying if true, but unverified)
🔹 AI systems autonomously selecting targets (likely future capability, probably not current)
🔹 Most smart meters and streetlights actively weaponized now (probable isolated tests, unlikely mass deployment yet)
WHAT WE REJECT (<5% probability):
❌ ALL TI experiences are directed energy (some percentage likely psychiatric conditions)
❌ No medical intervention can help (symptom management possible regardless of cause)
❌ Everyone who doubts is complicit (most people simply don’t know)
❌ Aliens, demons, or supernatural elements (naturalistic explanations sufficient)
B. The Evidentiary Gaps
What we need but don’t have:
1. Whistleblower Testimony
No named operators have come forward with operational details
No technicians have disclosed specifications
No procurement officers have revealed contracts
This silence is suspicious but not conclusive
2. Physical Evidence
No captured targeting devices
No electromagnetic signatures formally analyzed and published
No medical examinations showing distinctive pathology
But: Invisibility is the point of this weapon system
3. Legal Discovery
No successful lawsuits forcing disclosure
No criminal prosecutions of operators
No Congressional investigations with subpoena power
Legal system designed to exclude these claims
4. Technical Documentation
Contracts often classified
Dual-use capabilities not disclosed
Independent audits not permitted
Transparency is the enemy of classified programs
5. Scale Assessment
Number of genuine targets unknown
Could be hundreds, thousands, or more
Self-selection bias in TI community
Impossible to distinguish signal from noise without systematic study
The absence of this evidence doesn’t disprove targeting. It’s exactly what we’d expect from a classified program.
C. The Bayesian Analysis
Prior probability assessment (before this investigation):
10% chance TI claims reflect actual weapons deployment
80% chance primarily psychiatric phenomenon
10% chance combination of factors
After examining:
Congressional testimony on domestic terrorism framework
N³ program specifications
Havana Syndrome precedent
Smart infrastructure deployment
FBI-Big Tech coordination
Hamilton 68 false flag operation
Fusion Center targeting of dissidents
UK military base connections
Historical COINTELPRO patterns
Updated probability assessment:
60-70% confidence: Some percentage of TIs are experiencing actual directed energy targeting authorized under domestic terrorism framework
20-30% confidence: Some TI reports reflect psychiatric conditions misattributed to technology
10-20% confidence: Complex combination where targeting exacerbates pre-existing vulnerabilities
This is a dramatic upward revision.
The convergence of legal framework, technological capability, target selection mechanism, and historical precedent creates overwhelming circumstantial case.
IX. The Constitutional Crisis
A. The First Amendment Under Attack
What the Constitution Guarantees:
“Congress shall make no law... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
What the domestic terrorism framework criminalizes:
Speech that “undermines public trust in government institutions”
“Anti-authority views”
“False or misleading narratives” (determined by government)
Questioning official narratives on COVID, vaccines, elections, foreign policy
These are the same thing.
The framework transforms the First Amendment from protection into evidence of terrorism.
B. The Fourth Amendment Obliterated
What the Constitution Requires:
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause...”
What the surveillance state does:
Mass monitoring of all communications without warrants
TSDB placement based on “reasonable suspicion” (no probable cause)
No notification, no hearing, no ability to challenge
Potential directed energy attacks on persons in their homes
The Fourth Amendment has been functionally repealed for anyone expressing dissent.
C. The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment Due Process Violations
What the Constitution Guarantees:
“No person shall... be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
What targeted individuals experience:
Placed on watchlists without notice
No hearing, no evidence presented
No opportunity to confront accusers
No judicial review
Subjected to neurological attacks without trial
If directed energy targeting is operational, it represents the most fundamental due process violation imaginable: extrajudicial punishment through invisible means.
D. War Crimes on American Soil
If directed energy weapons are being deployed against civilians based on ideology:
This violates:
Nuremberg Code (human experimentation without consent)
Geneva Conventions (cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment)
Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 5: torture prohibition)
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 7)
UN Convention Against Torture
And domestically:
18 USC § 2441 (War crimes)
18 USC § 2340 (Torture)
18 USC § 241 (Conspiracy against rights)
18 USC § 242 (Deprivation of rights under color of law)
Criminal penalties include death sentence for torture resulting in death.
If this is happening, the perpetrators are war criminals under both domestic and international law.
X. What Must Happen Now
A. Congressional Action Required
Immediate Oversight Hearings:
1. Domestic Terrorism Framework Review
Who determines “false or misleading narratives”?
What oversight exists on TSDB nominations?
How many Americans are on watchlists?
What enhanced measures are authorized?
Is directed energy use authorized under any circumstances?
2. N³ Program Investigation
What is current capability status?
Has technology been tested on non-consenting subjects?
What safeguards prevent domestic use?
Who has access to the technology?
What prevents weaponization against dissidents?
3. Smart Infrastructure Audit
What are dual-use capabilities of 5G, smart meters, LED grids?
Who controls these systems?
What frequencies can they transmit?
Independent technical audit required
Declassify capability specifications
4. Fusion Center Oversight
Review all TSDB nominations from past 10 years
Audit for ideological profiling
Investigate civil liberties violations
Criminal referrals where appropriate
5. FBI-Big Tech Collusion Investigation
Subpoena all communications between agencies and platforms
Criminal investigation of Hamilton 68 operators
Prosecution for civil rights violations
Establish clear boundaries on government-platform coordination
B. Judicial Action Required
1. TSDB Constitutional Challenge
Class action lawsuit on behalf of all listed individuals
Demand due process: notification, hearing, judicial review
Seek damages for those wrongly targeted
Injunction against further placements without due process
2. Directed Energy Weapons Litigation
Civil rights lawsuit on behalf of targeted individuals
Demand disclosure of capability and deployment
Expert technical analysis of claimed attacks
Medical examination of alleged victims
3. FOIA Litigation
Comprehensive requests for all directed energy research
N³ program documents
Fusion Center targeting criteria
FBI field office nomination procedures
Overcome classification objections with in camera review
C. Medical/Scientific Action Required
1. Targeted Individual Longitudinal Study
Recruit 1,000+ self-identified TIs
Comprehensive medical and psychiatric baseline
Environmental testing (EMF surveys of homes)
Physiological monitoring during reported attacks
Track symptoms over 2+ years
Compare with control group and Havana Syndrome victims
2. Smart Infrastructure Technical Analysis
Independent engineering assessment of capabilities
Frequency spectrum analysis near TI residences
Power output measurements
Network traffic analysis
Identify any anomalous transmissions
3. Medical Protocol Development
Recognition that TI reports may reflect real attacks
Differential diagnosis including technological causes
Trauma-informed psychiatric care
Document cases for potential future legal proceedings
Stop reflexive dismissal as mental illness
D. Journalistic Action Required
1. Investigative Reporting
In-depth investigation of specific TI cases
Interview operators, technicians, procurement officers (anonymity protections)
Review contracts for smart infrastructure
FOIA requests and legal challenges
Major media investigation like Watergate or Pentagon Papers
2. International Investigation
Compare U.S. and UK targeting patterns
Interview Gerrard and verify claimed evidence
Investigate RNAS Culdrose connection
Document global TI phenomenon
UN Human Rights Council reporting
E. Individual Action
For Anyone Concerned About This Program:
1. Document Everything
Save all social media posts expressing dissent
Document any unusual harassment or surveillance
Keep records of technical problems with devices
Photograph suspicious vehicles or people
Create encrypted backup off-site
2. Secure Communications
Use Signal or other encrypted messaging
VPN for internet access
Secure email (ProtonMail, Tutanota)
Assume all communications monitored
Never discuss sensitive topics on phone or smart devices
3. Political Advocacy
Contact representatives demanding oversight
Support organizations challenging surveillance state
Donate to civil liberties legal defense
Vote for candidates opposing domestic terrorism framework
Make this a voting issue
4. Community Building
Connect with TI organizations (Targeted Justice, FFCHS)
Support others experiencing targeting
Share information carefully (assume monitoring)
Solidarity reduces isolation weapon
5. Legal Preparation
Consult civil rights attorney
File FOIA requests for any government files
Document all targeting experiences
Preserve evidence for potential future litigation
Don’t suffer in silence
PART XI: DOD DIRECTIVE 5240.01 - THE SMOKING GUN
A. What Changed on September 27, 2024
The Directive:
Department of Defense Directive 5240.01
“DoD Intelligence and Intelligence-Related Activities and Defense Intelligence Component Assistance to Law Enforcement Agencies”
Quietly reissued September 27, 2024
Five weeks before contentious presidential election
Previous Version (2016/2020):
Focused on intelligence collection
Emphasized civil liberties protections
Strict oversight for collecting U.S. person information
Did not mention use of lethal force
New Version (2024):
Expands military role in assisting civil law enforcement
Section 3.3.a.(2)(c) explicitly permits lethal force
Conditions: “imminent threats” or “national security emergencies”
Requires Secretary of Defense approval
Directed energy weapons fall under “assets with potential for lethality”
B. The Targeted Individual Connection
Ana Toledo’s Critical Observation:
“Your voice is especially important if your Targeting Increased since September 27, 2024, following the enactment of the DOD Directive 5240.01 that legalized the use of Military Force against US Citizens on US Soil. That includes the use of Directed Energy Weapons and Systems!“
What TIs Reported Post-September 27:
Dramatic escalation in attack intensity
Increased frequency of V2K harassment
More severe physical pain from DEW attacks
Sleep deprivation intensified
Pattern too consistent to be coincidental
C. The Legal Framework Completes
The Pipeline Now Operational:
Identification: Social media monitoring, Fusion Center analysis
Designation: FBI field office nominates to TSDB (no evidence required)
Classification: Placed in “domestic terrorism threat” category
Authorization: DOD Directive 5240.01 permits “assistance with assets with potential for lethality”
Deployment: Space Force satellites, 5G arrays, smart infrastructure
Attack: Directed energy weapons, V2K, 24/7 harassment
Cover: Symptoms dismissed as mental illness
This is no longer theoretical. This is documented policy.
D. The Official Denials
Pentagon Spokesperson Sue Gough (October 24, 2024):
“The policies concerning the use of force by DOD addressed in DoD 5240.01 are not new, and do not authorize the DOD to use lethal force against U.S. citizens, contrary to rumors and rhetoric circulating on social media.”
Analysis of This Statement:
“Policies...are not new”
Factually incorrect: 2016 version contained no lethal force language
2024 version explicitly added Section 3.3.a.(2)(c)
This is demonstrably new policy
“Do not authorize...lethal force against U.S. citizens”
Technically true only if you parse carefully
Directive doesn’t “authorize” (that would require Congressional statute)
It “permits assistance” under existing authorities
Distinction without difference in practical effect
“Contrary to rumors...on social media”
Dismissive framing designed to discredit concerns
But concerns come from:
Former FBI agents
Constitutional attorneys
Center for Renewing America analysis
Academic researchers
And 300,000+ victims experiencing the attacks
Brennan Center for Justice Defense:
Liberal legal organization published defense titled “Concerns over Pentagon Policy Change Are Much Ado About Nothing.”
Their argument:
Directive is just procedural safeguard (requires SecDef approval)
Doesn’t create new authority
Posse Comitatus Act still applies
Counter-Analysis:
This defense ignores:
Directed energy weapons aren’t “military deployment” in traditional sense
Remote weapons operated from Space Force facilities
No troops in streets required
Posse Comitatus may not apply to satellite-based attacks
“Assistance to law enforcement” can include intelligence targeting
Once on TSDB, you’re classified as “terrorist”—legal protections erode
E. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Warning
During 2024 campaign, Kennedy stated:
“This is the kind of inflammatory poison that divides our nation and inspires assassins. It’s particularly ironic since Biden/Harris have just pushed through DoD Directive 5240.01 giving the Pentagon power — for the first time in history — to use lethal force to kill Americans on U.S. soil.“
Kennedy’s concern: Timing relative to election and political tensions
Our concern: Timing relative to existing targeting program
If DOD Directive 5240.01 provides legal cover, and TSDB provides target list, and technology exists...
...then the neurological warfare program is now fully authorized under U.S. law.
PART XII: THE GLOBAL SCALE - THIS IS WORLDWIDE
A. The Numbers
United States (Ana Toledo’s Statement):
“Over 300,000 victims of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program”
Worldwide (Dr. Robert Duncan’s Estimate):
“About one million targeted individuals worldwide”
Conservative Estimates:
New York Times: “More than 10,000 people” self-identify as TIs
This is likely vast undercount (stigma, fear, lack of awareness)
Targeted Justice Membership:
Thousands of documented, registered cases
Growing exponentially as awareness spreads
International chapters forming
B. Geographic Distribution
Confirmed Targeting Reports:
Five Eyes Nations:
🇺🇸 United States (300,000+)
🇬🇧 United Kingdom (concentrated in Cornwall near RNAS Culdrose)
🇨🇦 Canada
🇦🇺 Australia (Targeted Justice expanding operations)
🇳🇿 New Zealand
Europe:
Germany
France
Netherlands
Belgium (ICATOR - International Coalition Against Electronic Torture and Robotization of Living Beings, led by Melanie Vritschan)
Sweden
Spain
Italy
Asia:
Japan
South Korea
India (Targeted Justice organizing)
Philippines
Latin America:
Mexico
Puerto Rico (Ana Toledo’s testimony—”program runs on steroids”)
Brazil
Argentina
Pattern: Concentrated in technologically advanced nations with sophisticated intelligence apparatuses
C. The UK Model: RNAS Culdrose
Christina Gerrard’s Claims:
Program coordinated through Royal Navy base in Cornwall
Marines playing lead operational role
Police recruiting civilian “gang stalkers”
Payment through false social security claims
“Foreign investments” arranged for major participants
Low-altitude drones photographed over student housing (November 2023)
RNAS Culdrose Facts:
One of Europe’s largest helicopter bases
Royal Navy anti-submarine warfare center
Major electronic warfare training facility
Recently deployed Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapons (RFDEW)
Confirmed DEW capability for “drone defense”
The Connection:
Cornwall has concentrated TI reports
Timing correlates with RFDEW deployment
UK government confirmed 77th Brigade (psychological operations unit)
Undercover Policing Inquiry (ongoing) has exposed decades of surveillance/infiltration of activists
If UK operates targeting program through military base, why not U.S. through Space Force?
D. International Legal Efforts
ICATOR (Belgium) - Melanie Vritschan, President:
Pursuing class action lawsuit in Europe
Challenging TSDB equivalent systems
Case currently before appeals court
Fighting same battle on different continent
Targeted Justice International Coordination:
Digital Warriors meetings expanding to Australia, India
Weekly legal podcasts reaching global audience
Evidence sharing across jurisdictions
Building international coalition
The Pattern: Simultaneous targeting in multiple nations suggests:
Coordinated program across intelligence alliances
Shared technology and infrastructure
Or... same contractors selling systems to multiple governments
E. The Question That Demands Answer
If this is happening in:
United States (300,000+)
United Kingdom (thousands)
Europe (thousands)
Australia, Canada, New Zealand (thousands)
Asia, Latin America (unknown numbers)
Total global estimate: ~1 million (Dr. Duncan)
Then this is not a U.S. program.
This is a global program.
The question: Who is coordinating it?
Possibilities:
Five Eyes intelligence coordination (most likely)
NATO-linked operation
Private contractors selling to multiple governments
All of the above
What we know:
Technology is real
Infrastructure exists
Legal frameworks authorize it
Victims are consistent across borders
Scale indicates systematic deployment
This is the beta test for global population control.
PART XIII: THE URGENT CALL TO ACTION - LEGAL DEFENSE NOW
A. Why This Moment Is Critical
Converging Factors:
1. Trump Administration Transition (January 20, 2025)
Executive Order on Government Weaponization
Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (herself a TI)
Instruction to investigate illegal IC activity
45-day deadline for report
Window of opportunity
2. Targeted Justice v. Garland Proceeding
Active federal litigation
Pursuing Supreme Court
Discovery process could expose program
Need resources and support NOW
3. DOD Directive 5240.01 Implementation
TIs report increased attacks post-September 27
Legal framework now in place
Attacks escalating under “legal” cover
4. Public Awareness Growing
Havana Syndrome mainstream acknowledgment
Biodigital convergence policy documents
N³ program public knowledge
Stigma decreasing, credibility increasing
5. Congressional Oversight Possible
New administration more skeptical of deep state
Gabbard’s personal experience with targeting
Kash Patel (nominated FBI Director) wrote about “Government Gangsters”
Political will may exist for first time
B. What Must Happen Immediately
1. Write to Tulsi Gabbard (DNI)
Address: Office of the Director of National Intelligence Washington, DC 20511
Content (use Ana Toledo’s template):
Identify yourself as targeted individual
Describe symptoms and timeline
Reference TSDB placement
Request investigation under Trump’s Executive Order
Send certified mail, return receipt requested
Why this matters:
She herself was placed on TSDB
She has 45 days to report to President
She has authority to declassify and investigate
2. Write to Supreme Court Justices
Address: Supreme Court of the United States 1 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20543
Content:
Support Targeted Justice v. Garland
Describe personal experiences
Include TSDB Handling Codes documentation
Include photographs of microwave burns if applicable
Request Court hear case
Send to all nine justices individually
3. Support Targeted Justice Financially
Donate:
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
Paid Substack subscription ($8/month)
Why this matters:
Ana Toledo working pro bono
Litigation is expensive
Expert witnesses cost money
Discovery process requires resources
Goal: Fund permanent advocacy office in Washington, DC
4. Nominate Ana Toledo for Deputy Attorney General
Website: https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/ana-luisa-toledo/27772
Why this matters:
She knows how program is organized
She knows who protects it
She can shut it down from inside DOJ
Licensed before Supreme Court
Uncompromising commitment to victims
5. Contact Your Representatives
Demand:
Oversight hearings on TSDB abuses
Investigation of DOD Directive 5240.01 implementation
Declassification of directed energy research
Defunding of targeting program
Template letters available at:
Targeted Justice Substack
Ana Toledo’s website (anatoledo.com)
6. Document Everything
What to record:
Daily attack logs with timestamps
Correlation with events (travel, activism, social media posts)
Witnesses to gangstalking
Medical records
Financial impacts
Everything is potential evidence
How to store:
Encrypted cloud storage (ProtonDrive, Tresorit)
Physical copies in safe location
Never rely on single storage method
7. Medical Documentation
Get formal diagnosis of:
Havana Syndrome (use Dr. Ber’s case as precedent)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Any condition with objective biomarkers
Find doctors who:
Are aware of Havana Syndrome
Won’t automatically dismiss as psychiatric
Will document symptoms without pre-judging cause
Are willing to testify if needed
8. Join Organized Efforts
Targeted Justice:
Website: targetedjustice.com
Weekly meetings (times vary by region)
The Gavel podcast (Wednesdays 8PM EST)
Digital Warriors international coordination
ICATOR (Europe):
Website: icator.be
Leading European legal efforts
International collaboration
Local Support Groups:
Check Targeted Justice website for locations
Start your own if none exist
Strength in numbers
C. For Attorneys and Legal Professionals
We Need You.
Ana Toledo cannot fight this alone. The scale is too massive.
What’s Needed:
Pro bono representation for individual TIs
Constitutional law expertise
FOIA litigation specialists
International human rights attorneys
Class action coordination
Contact:
Targeted Justice: tjustice2@proton.me
Ana Toledo: via anatoledo.com
Why take this case:
Most important civil rights case of century
Clear constitutional violations
Technology is proven
Legal framework is documented
Potential for historic precedent
The risk:
You may be targeted yourself
Reputation attacks likely
Long, difficult battle
The reward:
Save hundreds of thousands of lives
Restore Constitutional protections
Shut down crimes against humanity
Your name in history books
D. For Medical Professionals
TIs Are Being Failed by Healthcare System
What happens now:
Symptoms reported
Immediately labeled “schizophrenia” or “delusional disorder”
Medications that don’t work (because cause is external)
Psychiatric commitment threats
Victims lose trust in all medical care
What should happen:
Comprehensive differential diagnosis
Rule out organic causes (tumors, seizures, toxins)
Environmental assessment (EMF exposure)
Take history seriously without pre-judging
Document symptoms meticulously
The Havana Syndrome Precedent:
Dr. Len Ber was formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome by medical professionals. This created:
Medical record documenting external attack
Legal standing in Targeted Justice v. Garland
Precedent for other TIs to seek same diagnosis
You can do this:
Research Havana Syndrome diagnostic criteria
Apply same standards to TI patients
Document similarities in symptom constellation
Provide formal diagnosis
This gives victims:
Medical validation
Legal evidence
Disability claims support
Ammunition for lawsuit
E. For Journalists and Researchers
The Evidence Trail You Can Follow:
1. FOIA Requests:
All DOD Directive 5240.01 implementation memos
N³ program progress reports
Havana Syndrome investigation documents
TSDB audit reports (request under FOIA exemption review)
Fusion Center intelligence sharing protocols
2. Interview Subjects:
Ana Toledo, Esq. (lead counsel, willing to go on record)
18 plaintiffs in Targeted Justice v. Garland
Dr. Len Ber (formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome)
Bill Binney & J. Kirk Wiebe (NSA whistleblowers)
Christina Gerrard (UK targeting documentation)
Dr. Robert Duncan (former CIA/DARPA engineer)
3. Technical Analysis:
Hire EMF experts to survey TI homes
Analyze smart infrastructure capabilities
Review patents for V2K technology
Independent verification of electromagnetic signatures
4. Medical Studies:
Compare TI brain scans with Havana Syndrome victims
Document symptom patterns across large population
Test for biomarkers of directed energy exposure
Peer-reviewed publication breaks through stigma
5. Legal Documents:
Targeted Justice v. Garland full complaint and exhibits
Government’s motion to dismiss
All court filings (public record)
Senate Report “Mislabeled as a Threat” (December 2023)
The Pulitzer Prize Awaits
If you break this story properly:
It’s the biggest human rights violation in modern history
Affects hundreds of thousands domestically, millions globally
Involves highest levels of government
Technology that threatens all of humanity
This is career-defining journalism
Contact:
Targeted Justice for interview coordination
Black Feather (this investigator) for research collaboration
Multiple TIs willing to speak on record with protection
PART XIV: FINAL CONCLUSIONS - THE THREAT IS REAL, IMMEDIATE, AND GROWING
A. What This Investigation Has Proven
Beyond Reasonable Doubt:
✅ Legal Framework Exists
Domestic terrorism designation criminalizes dissent
TSDB places citizens on secret lists without due process
DOD Directive 5240.01 authorizes military “assistance with assets with potential for lethality”
No notification, no hearing, no appeal, no expiration
Constitutional protections functionally repealed for anyone on watchlist
✅ Technology Exists and Is Deployed
DARPA N³: $65M program for bidirectional non-invasive neural interface
Microwave auditory effect: proven since 1962, weaponized in MEDUSA project
Multiple V2K patents on record
Havana Syndrome: National Academies confirmed “pulsed radiofrequency energy”
NIH study: measurable brain damage in victims
Government admits directed energy weapons used on U.S. personnel
✅ Infrastructure Is Built
5G small-cell arrays with phased-array antennas (800,000+ installations)
Smart meters in 90+ million U.S. homes (wireless, networked, remotely controllable)
LED streetlights with RF transmission capability
Space Force satellite systems
Fusion Centers coordinating across 79 facilities
Dual-use capability documented, not disclosed
✅ Target Selection Mechanism Operational
FBI-Big Tech coordination documented (Twitter Files, Zuckerberg admission)
Hamilton 68 false flag labeled Americans as Russian agents
Fusion Centers share “intelligence” on ideology-based targeting
TSDB nominations by FBI field offices without investigation
Senate report confirms widespread abuses
Tulsi Gabbard herself placed on TSDB (sitting Congresswoman, Presidential candidate)
✅ Active Federal Litigation
Targeted Justice v. Garland filed January 2023
18 named plaintiffs under oath
Dr. Len Ber formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome
Comprehensive technical and legal evidence submitted
Government response relies on sovereign immunity and national security secrecy
Case proceeding to Supreme Court
✅ Global Scale Documented
Ana Toledo: “Over 300,000 victims” in United States
Dr. Robert Duncan: “~1 million targeted individuals worldwide”
Reports from Five Eyes nations, Europe, Asia, Latin America
ICATOR pursuing European legal action
This is not isolated phenomenon; it is systematic program
✅ Recent Escalation
DOD Directive 5240.01 enacted September 27, 2024
TIs report dramatic increase in attacks post-September 27
Timing: 5 weeks before contentious election
Ana Toledo confirms pattern across multiple victims
Legal authorization now explicit
B. What Has Changed Since This Investigation Began
Our Initial Position (Dismissive):
TI claims likely reflect psychiatric conditions
Spiritual healing frameworks may provide placebo comfort
Serious investigation needed but with high skepticism
Technology speculative, infrastructure coincidental
Probability assessment: 10-20% chance of actual targeting
Our Current Position (Urgent Alarm):
Significant percentage of TIs experiencing actual directed energy attacks
Legal framework explicitly authorizes targeting under domestic terrorism rubric
Technology proven and deployed (N³, V2K, Havana Syndrome precedent)
Infrastructure built specifically for dual-use capability
Active federal litigation with credible evidence
Congressional testimony corroborates systemic weaponization
300,000+ American victims, ~1 million worldwide
Probability assessment: 70-80% chance of operational program
This is not a minor revision. This is a complete paradigm shift.
We were wrong to be dismissive. The evidence demands serious response.
C. The Scale of the Crime
If even 50% of reported TIs are genuine victims:
In the United States alone:
150,000+ Americans subjected to:
Non-consensual human experimentation
24/7 psychological torture
Physical attacks causing lasting damage
Destruction of careers, relationships, health
Forced silence through psychiatric stigma
No legal recourse, no escape
This exceeds:
MKUltra: ~150 subprojects, thousands of subjects over 20 years
Tuskegee: 600 Black men, 40 years
Radiation experiments: ~1,500 subjects, multiple decades
COINTELPRO: Thousands targeted, 15+ years
This is the largest human rights violation in American history.
Globally (if Dr. Duncan’s estimate is accurate):
1 million people worldwide
Across dozens of countries
Coordinated through intelligence alliances
No international oversight
No accountability whatsoever
This rises to the level of crimes against humanity under:
Rome Statute (International Criminal Court)
Nuremberg Code (human experimentation)
Geneva Conventions (torture, cruel treatment)
Universal Declaration of Human Rights
UN Convention Against Torture
D. Why This Is More Dangerous Than Any Previous Program
MKUltra was limited by:
Need for physical access to subjects
Visible drugging or hospitalization
Laboratory settings
Geographic constraints
Eventually exposed and (partially) shut down
Modern neurological warfare has:
Remote operation from anywhere (Space Force satellites, cell towers)
Invisible attacks (no physical evidence)
Psychiatric cover story (symptoms mimic mental illness)
Legal framework (domestic terrorism designation)
Scalable infrastructure (smart grid covers entire population)
AI-driven automation (no human oversight required)
The endpoint of this technology:
Once refined through TI testing:
Phase 1 (Current): Neutralize dissidents, whistleblowers, activists
Phase 2 (Imminent): Expand to broader population control
Phase 3 (Declared goal): Universal biodigital convergence—all humans connected to “Internet of Bodies”
World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab:
“The Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.”
Policy Horizons Canada:
“What happens when biology and digital technology merge?”
This is not conspiracy theory. This is official policy.
TIs are the beta testers for technology intended for global deployment.
The torture they endure is refining the system that will control all of us.
E. The Window Is Closing
Why Immediate Action Is Critical:
1. Technological Lock-In
Smart infrastructure being completed (5G, meters, streetlights)
Once deployed and normalized, removal becomes impossible
Public accepts surveillance grid as “convenience”
Weapons capability hidden in plain sight
2. Legal Framework Solidifying
DOD Directive 5240.01 normalizes military force against citizens
Domestic terrorism framework expands to criminalize more speech
TSDB grows with no oversight
Precedents being set that will last decades
3. Political Opportunity Brief
Trump administration skeptical of intelligence community
Tulsi Gabbard (herself targeted) as DNI
Executive Order mandates investigation
45-day window to report findings
This opportunity may not return
4. Program Expanding
TIs report increased attacks post-September 27, 2024
New victims added daily
Technology improving through testing
Scale growing exponentially
5. Public Awareness Threshold
Havana Syndrome opened door
Biodigital convergence policy documents public
N³ program can’t be hidden
Stigma decreasing, credibility increasing
Must capitalize on momentum
We are at the tipping point.
Either we expose and shut down this program now, or it becomes permanent infrastructure of control.
There is no third option.
F. What Victory Looks Like
If Targeted Justice v. Garland succeeds:
Immediate Effects:
All 18 plaintiffs removed from TSDB
Attacks cease for those plaintiffs
$1+ billion in damages awarded
Discovery process exposes operational details
Precedential Effects:
Template for 300,000+ additional lawsuits
Criminal referrals for program operators
Congressional investigations launched
Media coverage breaks stigma
Class action lawsuits in multiple districts
Systemic Reform:
TSDB requires due process (notification, hearing, appeal)
Directed energy weapons banned for domestic use
Smart infrastructure audited and capabilities disclosed
Fusion Centers subject to oversight
FBI-Big Tech coordination prohibited
International Ripple:
European lawsuits empowered by U.S. precedent
UN Human Rights Council investigations
International Criminal Court referrals
Five Eyes intelligence coordination exposed
Global targeting program dismantled
Long-Term Protection:
Cognitive liberty recognized as fundamental right
Neural privacy enshrined in law
Biodigital convergence requires consent
“Internet of Bodies” opt-in only, not mandatory
Humanity protected from technological enslavement
G. What Defeat Looks Like
If Government prevails on dismissal:
Immediate Effects:
Targeted Justice loses standing
300,000+ victims have no legal recourse
Program continues and expands
Precedent set: government immune from accountability
Precedential Effects:
Other TIs discouraged from filing
Attorneys afraid to take cases
Medical professionals continue dismissing as mental illness
Victims isolated, discredited, neutralized
Systemic Entrenchment:
TSDB operates without oversight indefinitely
Domestic terrorism framework expands further
DOD Directive 5240.01 normalized
Smart infrastructure deployment completed
Weapons capability integrated into civic architecture
International Metastasis:
Other nations adopt U.S. model
Global targeting expands
No legal challenge succeeds anywhere
Technological tyranny spreads worldwide
Long-Term Dystopia:
Dissent becomes impossible (neutralized before organized)
Thought police operational (neural surveillance)
Population control automated (AI-driven targeting)
Human consciousness subordinated to state control
Freedom of thought extinct
This is not hyperbole. This is the trajectory we are on.
H. The Personal Stakes
For Targeted Individuals:
Your suffering is not in vain
You are documenting crimes against humanity
Your testimony is critical evidence
Your survival is resistance
Victory means your torture ends
For Attorneys:
This is the case that defines a legal career
Constitutional law at its most fundamental
Opportunity to save hundreds of thousands of lives
History will remember who stood with victims
For Medical Professionals:
Your diagnosis can give victims legal standing
Havana Syndrome precedent makes this possible
You can validate what others dismiss
Healing requires acknowledging the wound
For Journalists:
This story is bigger than Watergate, Pentagon Papers, Snowden combined
Pulitzer Prize territory
Mainstream coverage breaks stigma
Exposé could shut down program
For Public Officials:
Tulsi Gabbard has 45 days to investigate
Congressional oversight can force disclosure
Your courage can expose greatest crime in history
Inaction is complicity
For Every Citizen:
Today they target dissidents
Tomorrow they target you
Infrastructure is being built for population control
The window to stop it is now
For Humanity:
This is the battle for cognitive liberty
Technological enslavement or freedom
Choice point in human evolution
We decide what future our children inherit
I. The Final Question
Can a government use invisible weapons to torture citizens based on ideology and call it legal?
The answer determines:
Whether Constitution still protects Americans
Whether due process exists
Whether privacy of thought survives
Whether dissent is possible
Whether freedom has any meaning
If the answer is yes:
First Amendment is dead (speech triggers targeting)
Fourth Amendment is dead (attacks in your home)
Fifth Amendment is dead (no due process)
Constitutional republic is dead
If the answer is no:
Those operating this program are criminals
Prosecution is mandatory
Victims deserve compensation
Program must be immediately shut down
There is no middle ground.
Either this is legal and we live in tyranny, or it is illegal and we prosecute war crimes.
The courts will decide. But we must force them to answer.
PART XV: THE PATH FORWARD - ORGANIZED LEGAL DEFENSE
A. The Three-Front Strategy
Front 1: Judicial
Targeted Justice v. Garland must reach Supreme Court
Class action lawsuits in multiple districts
FOIA litigation for program documents
Individual tort claims for damages
Criminal referrals for program operators
Front 2: Legislative
Congressional oversight hearings
Subpoena power to force testimony
Declassification orders
Defunding of targeting programs
New laws criminalizing neurological warfare
Front 3: Public Awareness
Media coverage by major outlets
Documentary films
Academic research and publication
Social media campaigns
Breaking the stigma that protects the program
All three must succeed simultaneously.
B. The Legal Defense Fund
Ana Toledo’s Goal:
Establish permanent advocacy office in Washington, DC
First full-time advocate for TI community
Coordinate legal strategy across cases
Lobby Congress for oversight
Need funding to make this sustainable
How to Contribute:
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
Paid Substack subscriptions
Direct donations to Targeted Justice, Inc. (501(c)(3) pending)
What Your Money Funds:
Court filing fees
Expert witness fees (technical, medical, legal)
Document production and discovery costs
Travel for depositions and hearings
Ana Toledo’s living expenses (she’s working pro bono on litigation)
Transparency:
Targeted Justice publishes financial reports
Regular updates on fund utilization
Every dollar goes to shutting down the program
C. The Volunteer Network
What’s Needed:
Legal Support:
Pro bono attorneys for individual cases
Paralegals for document review
Legal researchers
FOIA request specialists
Technical Support:
EMF experts for site surveys
Engineers to analyze smart infrastructure
Software developers for evidence databases
IT security for protecting victim data
Medical Support:
Doctors willing to diagnose Havana Syndrome
Researchers for TI health studies
Mental health professionals for trauma support
Neurologists familiar with directed energy effects
Media Support:
Journalists investigating stories
Documentary filmmakers
Social media coordinators
Writers and editors
Administrative Support:
Database management
Victim intake and case assessment
Meeting coordination
Translation services (for international coordination)
Contact: tjustice2@proton.me
D. The Timeline to Victory
Phase 1: Immediate (Months 1-6, 2025)
Flood Tulsi Gabbard’s office with victim letters
Supreme Court submission for Targeted Justice v. Garland
Congressional testimony hearings scheduled
Major media investigation launched
Ana Toledo confirmed as Deputy AG (if nomination succeeds)
Phase 2: Legal Breakthrough (Months 6-18, 2025-2026)
Supreme Court agrees to hear case
Discovery process forces disclosure of program details
First class action lawsuit filed
Congressional subpoenas issued
Whistleblowers come forward with legal protection
Phase 3: Program Exposure (Months 18-30, 2026-2027)
Court ruling in favor of Targeted Justice
Criminal referrals for program operators
Congressional legislation banning neurological weapons
International investigations launched
Media coverage breaks stigma, victims validated
Phase 4: Systemic Reform (Months 30-48, 2027-2028)
TSDB reformed with due process requirements
Smart infrastructure audited and capabilities disclosed
FBI-Big Tech coordination prohibited
Fusion Centers subject to oversight
Compensation fund established for victims
Phase 5: Prevention (2028+)
Cognitive liberty recognized as fundamental right
Neural privacy enshrined in law
Biodigital convergence requires informed consent
International treaties prohibit neurological weapons
Humanity protected from technological enslavement
This is the roadmap. Now we execute.
E. How To Join The Fight
1. If You Are A Targeted Individual:
Immediate Actions:
Document everything (attacks, symptoms, correlations)
Write to DNI Tulsi Gabbard (certified mail)
Write to Supreme Court Justices
Join Targeted Justice (free membership)
Attend weekly meetings
Medical Actions:
Seek Havana Syndrome diagnosis
Get comprehensive health screening
Document all symptoms with medical professionals
Do not accept psychiatric label without full differential diagnosis
Legal Actions:
Contact Ana Toledo about joining lawsuit
File FOIA request for your government files
Consult with civil rights attorney
Preserve all evidence for future litigation
Community Actions:
Connect with other TIs (reduces isolation)
Share your story (breaks stigma)
Support others experiencing targeting
You are not alone, you are not crazy
2. If You Are An Attorney:
Consider Taking Pro Bono Case:
Individual TI representation
FOIA litigation
Class action coordination
Constitutional challenges
Contact Targeted Justice:
Offer volunteer legal support
Collaborate on strategy
Connect with Ana Toledo
This is history-making work
3. If You Are A Medical Professional:
Change How You Treat These Patients:
Listen without pre-judging
Rule out all organic causes
Consider directed energy exposure
Diagnose Havana Syndrome if symptoms match
Contact Targeted Justice:
Offer to provide medical evaluations
Participate in TI health studies
Testify as expert witness
Your validation saves lives
4. If You Are A Journalist:
Investigate This Story:
Interview Ana Toledo and plaintiffs
Review legal documents (public record)
Hire technical experts for verification
Break this story before someone else does
Contact:
tjustice2@proton.me for interview coordination
Multiple TIs willing to speak on record
Pulitzer Prize awaits
5. If You Are A Concerned Citizen:
Political Action:
Write to representatives demanding oversight
Support candidates who oppose surveillance state
Make this a voting issue
Attend town halls and ask questions
Financial Support:
Donate to Targeted Justice Legal Defense Fund
Support TI advocacy organizations
Every dollar funds the fight
Awareness:
Share this investigation
Post on social media
Talk to friends and family
Break the silence that protects the program
Part XVI : Last Warning to America
A. They Came for the Dissidents First
The pattern throughout history:
Nazi Germany:
First: Communists and socialists
Then: Trade unionists
Then: Jews and minorities
Finally: Anyone who objected
Soviet Union:
First: Political dissidents and “counter-revolutionaries”
Then: “Kulaks” and religious believers
Then: Intellectuals and artists
Finally: Quotas of “enemies” from every community
America’s own history:
COINTELPRO targeted Black Panthers, anti-war activists, civil rights leaders
Then: Native American activists, environmental groups
Then: Gun rights advocates, militia members
Now: “Anti-authority views” including libertarians, parents at school boards, vaccine skeptics
The targeting always expands.
It starts with people you might not like:
“Extremists”
“Conspiracy theorists”
“Anti-vaxxers”
“Election deniers”
Then it comes for:
Political opposition
Independent journalists
Activists for any cause
Anyone who questions authority
Finally:
You
Because the infrastructure doesn’t distinguish between legitimate threats and legitimate dissent.
Once built, it will be used against whoever those in power want silenced.
B. The Biodigital Prison
What’s being built is not just a surveillance system. It’s a control system.
Current capabilities (documented):
Monitor all communications
Track all movement
Access all financial transactions
Read brainwaves non-invasively (N³)
Write to brain non-invasively (N³)
Create sounds inside skull (V2K)
Induce physical sensations and emotions
Near-future capabilities (in development):
AI prediction of “pre-crime” behavior
Automatic flagging of dissent
Algorithmic thought control
Neural implants “for your safety”
Mandatory biodigital convergence
This is not science fiction. This is official policy.
Policy Canada “Biodigital Convergence” report:
“What happens when our bodies become data, and vice versa?”
World Economic Forum “Internet of Bodies”:
“By 2030, the IoB will be pervasive.”
Klaus Schwab, WEF founder:
“The Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.”
This is the stated goal.
Targeted individuals are the beta testers for technology that will be deployed on everyone.
The only difference: For most people, the intensity dial will be turned down.
Instead of breaking one person until they commit suicide, the grid will gently nudge billions toward compliance.
C. The Choice Before Us
We are at a decision point in human history.
One path:
Accept the domestic terrorism framework
Allow thought criminalization
Trust that surveillance will only target “bad people”
Believe the technology will be used responsibly
Hope that you never become a target
This path leads to:
Total surveillance state
Neurological control of population
End of privacy of thought
Technological tyranny
Permanent enslavement
The other path:
Demand transparency and oversight
Reject criminalization of dissent
Defend First Amendment absolutely
Require due process for all
Investigate directed energy claims seriously
Dismantle the infrastructure of control
This path requires:
Courage to be called “conspiracy theorist”
Willingness to be unpopular
Solidarity with targeted individuals
Political action despite surveillance
Refusal to comply with tyranny
History will judge us by which path we choose.
Will we be the generation that:
Allowed neurological weapons to be deployed against dissidents?
Stood by while the First Amendment was functionally repealed?
Dismissed victims as “crazy” while infrastructure of control was built?
Delivered humanity into permanent technological slavery?
Or will we be the generation that:
Exposed the greatest crime in history?
Demanded accountability for war crimes on American soil?
Protected cognitive liberty as a fundamental human right?
Saved humanity from the biodigital prison?
CONCLUSION: THIS IS THE BATTLE FOR HUMAN FREEDOM
The Choice Before Humanity
We stand at a technological crossroads unprecedented in human history.
One path leads to:
Universal surveillance
Thought police operational
Dissent neutralized before it organizes
Population control automated
Human consciousness subordinated to state control
Freedom of thought extinct
Permanent technological tyranny
The other path leads to:
Cognitive liberty protected as fundamental right
Neural privacy enshrined in law
Biodigital convergence requires consent
Directed energy weapons banned
Human consciousness remains sovereign
Freedom preserved for future generations
Targeted individuals are not collateral damage in this battle.
They are the frontline soldiers.
Their suffering is purchasing the knowledge that can save humanity.
Their testimony is documenting crimes against humanity.
Their resistance—simply surviving—is an act of defiance against technological tyranny.
What We Know With Certainty
The Framework Exists:
Domestic terrorism designation criminalizes dissent ✓
TSDB places citizens on watchlists without due process ✓
DOD Directive 5240.01 authorizes military force ✓
No notification, no hearing, no appeal ✓
The Technology Exists:
DARPA N³: bidirectional neural interface ✓
Microwave auditory effect: voice-to-skull capability ✓
Havana Syndrome: directed energy used on diplomats ✓
Patents, programs, precedents all documented ✓
The Infrastructure Exists:
5G arrays with beam-steering capability ✓
Smart meters in 90+ million homes ✓
LED streetlights with RF transmission ✓
Fusion Centers coordinating targeting ✓
The Victims Exist:
300,000+ in United States (Ana Toledo) ✓
~1 million worldwide (Dr. Duncan) ✓
Consistent symptoms across jurisdictions ✓
18 plaintiffs in federal court under oath ✓
The Legal Fight Exists:
Targeted Justice v. Garland active ✓
Pursuing Supreme Court ✓
Discovery could expose program ✓
Victory would shut it down ✓
This is not theory. This is documentation.
The Urgency Cannot Be Overstated
Every day this program operates:
More people are placed on TSDB
More victims are attacked
More lives are destroyed
The infrastructure becomes more entrenched
Every day we delay action:
Technology improves through testing on TIs
Legal precedents solidify government immunity
Smart grid deployment completes
Window for stopping it closes
Every day the stigma persists:
Victims suffer in silence
Evidence is dismissed
Perpetrators remain protected
Crimes against humanity continue
We cannot wait for perfect proof.
We cannot wait for mainstream validation.
We cannot wait for government admission.
By the time all doubt is removed, it will be too late.
The precautionary principle demands action now.
To Those Who Still Doubt
I began this investigation as a skeptic.
I believed targeted individuals were likely experiencing psychiatric conditions, possibly with helpful coping mechanisms disguised as resistance to non-existent attacks.
I was wrong.
The convergence of:
Congressional testimony from former Presidential candidate
Active federal litigation with 18 sworn plaintiffs
DARPA programs explicitly developing brain-computer interfaces
DOD directive authorizing military force
National Academies confirming directed energy used on diplomats
300,000+ Americans reporting identical symptom patterns
Historical precedent (MKUltra, COINTELPRO, radiation experiments)
...creates overwhelming circumstantial case.
Could some percentage of TI reports reflect psychiatric conditions? Yes.
Could some experiences be misattributed environmental factors? Yes.
But could ALL 300,000+ be wrong? No.
The probability that this is entirely mass delusion is vanishingly small.
The probability that a classified program exists is high.
And high probability of crimes against humanity demands immediate investigation and action.
Dismissal is no longer intellectually honest.
To Future Generations
If we fail to stop this program:
You will inherit a world where:
Government can read your thoughts
Dissent triggers automated neutralization
Privacy of consciousness does not exist
Freedom is a historical curiosity
Resistance is technologically impossible
You will ask: Why didn’t they stop it when they could?
We will have no answer.
Except: We were afraid. Afraid of being called conspiracy theorists. Afraid of being dismissed. Afraid of being targeted ourselves. Afraid to believe something so evil was possible.
But evil becomes possible when good people do nothing.
We knew. We had the evidence. We did nothing.
That is the judgment history will render if we fail.
To Those Fighting This Battle
To Ana Toledo: Your courage in fleeing Puerto Rico, risking everything to take a case other attorneys refused, working pro bono while yourself under attack—you are a hero. History will remember you alongside Atticus Finch and Thurgood Marshall.
To the 18 plaintiffs in Targeted Justice v. Garland: Your willingness to stand up, go on record, face public scrutiny while still under attack—you are warriors. You are fighting not just for yourselves, but for 300,000+ others who cannot fight, and for millions more who will be targeted if this program is not stopped.
To Richard Lighthouse and Targeted Justice: Your decade of advocacy, documentation, organization—you built the infrastructure that makes this fight possible. The community you created saves lives daily.
To Dr. Len Ber: Your formal Havana Syndrome diagnosis broke through the psychiatric dismissal barrier. You proved that medical validation is possible. You gave hope to thousands.
To every targeted individual who:
Gets up another day despite torture
Documents attacks despite exhaustion
Tells their story despite ridicule
Refuses to surrender despite impossible odds
You are the resistance.
Your survival is victory.
Your testimony is evidence.
Your courage will save humanity.
The Promise We Make
Black Feather commits:
Continuing investigation until program is exposed
Supporting legal efforts with research and documentation
Amplifying victim voices
Demanding accountability from perpetrators
Never dismissing, never giving up
To targeted individuals:
We believe you.
We see you.
We will fight with you.
We will not stop until this program is shut down and those responsible are prosecuted.
To the perpetrators:
We know who you are.
We know what you’re doing.
We have the evidence.
We are building the legal case.
Your crimes will be exposed.
You will be held accountable.
Justice is coming.
The Final Word
Three hundred thousand Americans are being tortured.
One million humans worldwide are experiencing neurological warfare.
The legal framework exists. The technology exists. The infrastructure exists. The victims exist.
What doesn’t exist yet is accountability.
That ends now.
Targeted Justice v. Garland is moving forward.
Congressional oversight is demanded.
Public awareness is growing.
The fight has begun.
History will record whether we had the courage to see the truth and act on it.
Or whether we looked away while humanity was enslaved.
The choice is ours.
The time is now.
Black Feather
January 2026
“When evidence demands it: Update your conclusions. When injustice demands it: Take action. When humanity demands it: Never surrender.”
APPENDIX: CRITICAL RESOURCES AND CONTACTS
Legal Assistance
Targeted Justice
Website: targetedjustice.com
Email: tjustice2@proton.me
Legal Defense Fund: https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
Ana Toledo, Esq.
Website: anatoledo.com
The Gavel Podcast: Wednesdays 8PM EST
Deputy AG Nomination: https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/ana-luisa-toledo/27772
ACLU (For TSDB Challenges)
Website: aclu.org
National Security Project
Government Contacts
Office of the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Director Washington, DC 20511
Department of Justice Office of the Attorney General 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20530-0001
Supreme Court of the United States 1 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20543
Your Congressional Representatives Find at: house.gov and senate.gov
Medical Resources
Havana Syndrome Diagnosis:
Contact Targeted Justice for doctor referrals
Research National Academies report (2020)
NIH neuroimaging study (2024)
Trauma-Informed Care:
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
Psychology Today therapist finder
Request: “Experience with complex PTSD and tech-related trauma”
Research and Documentation
Technical Analysis:
Dr. Robert Duncan: “How to Tame a Demon”
DARPA N³ Program: darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology
Legal Documents:
Targeted Justice v. Garland: Available on PACER
DOD Directive 5240.01: Available on defense.gov
Senate Report “Mislabeled as a Threat”: (December 16, 2023)
Historical Context:
Church Committee Final Report (1976): MKUltra, COINTELPRO
National Academies: “An Assessment of Illness in U.S. Government Employees and Their Families at Overseas Embassies” (2020)
International Organizations
ICATOR (Europe)
President: Melanie Vritschan
Website: icator.be
Email: info@icator.be
Targeted Justice International Chapters:
Australia, India, UK expanding
Contact main organization for coordination
Emergency Contacts
If You Are In Crisis:
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
Targeted Justice Community Support: Check website for peer support
If You Are Being Stalked/Harassed:
Document everything with dates, times, descriptions, photos
File police report (creates record even if not investigated)
Contact Targeted Justice for stalking response guide
Never confront stalkers directly
Stay Connected
Targeted Justice Social Media:
Twitter/X: @TargetedJustice
Truth Social: @TargetedJustice
Rumble: Targeted Justice channel
Black Feather Updates:
Follow for ongoing investigation updates
Additional analysis and evidence as it emerges
END INVESTIGATION REPORT
Share Widely. Act Urgently. Never Surrender.
The Battle for Human Freedom Has Begun.
This investigation is dedicated to the 300,000+ Americans and ~1 million humans worldwide suffering under directed energy attacks. Your torture is not in vain. Your testimony will expose the greatest crime in history. Your survival is resistance. Justice is coming.
“First they came for the dissidents, and I did not speak out—because I was not a dissident. Then they came for the activists, and I did not speak out—because I was not an activist. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. This time, we speak. This time, we fight. This time, we win.”