THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE: How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth

A Black Feather Investigation into the Forensic Evidence That Demolishes the Pandemic Narrative

OPENING: THE DOCUMENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING

In November 2020, while the world cowered behind masks and governments erected the scaffold of medical tyranny, a South African physician named Dr. Faiez Kirsten committed an act of extraordinary courage.

He wrote the truth.

Not opinion. Not speculation. Not “alternative interpretation.”

The documented, sourced, irrefutable scientific truth about what was being called COVID-19.

His 29-page research paper, “COVID-19 Is A Deception – Here’s Why,” reads like a coroner’s report on the death of scientific integrity. Every claim sourced. Every assertion documented. Every lie exposed with surgical precision.

This is not another article questioning the narrative. This is the forensic autopsy of the narrative itself, performed by a credentialed physician who methodically dissected every pillar of the pandemic story and found them all to be fabrications.

What Dr. Kirsten proved—using the establishment’s own documents, their own admissions, their own published research—is that:

No one has ever isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus The PCR tests are scientifically meaningless for diagnosis The antibody tests cannot prove infection The “pandemic” is a manufactured illusion The vaccines are the actual weapon

And he proved it using their own words, from their own institutions, published in their own journals.

This is the scientific death certificate for the COVID-19 deception. And it’s time the remnant studied it carefully, because what they did with COVID-19, they will attempt again.

Let us examine the evidence.

PART I: THE VIRUS THAT WASN’T THERE

THE CDC’S OWN ADMISSION

Dr. Kirsten begins with what should have ended the entire charade: The CDC itself admitted the virus was never isolated.

From the CDC’s own document dated July 13, 2020, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel,” page 39:

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

Read that again slowly.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention—the national public health institute of the United States—admitted that no quantified virus isolates were available.

Not “we isolated it but can’t share it.” Not “China has it but we don’t.” “No quantified virus isolates are currently available.”

If the virus exists, it can be quantified. If it cannot be quantified, you don’t have it. If you don’t have it, you cannot create a test for it. If you cannot create a valid test for it, you cannot diagnose it. If you cannot diagnose it, you cannot declare a pandemic of it.

The entire house of cards collapses with that single admission.

But Dr. Kirsten doesn’t stop there. He brings in the testimony of Dr. Tom Cowan, who analyzed the CDC’s own research paper published in their journal Emerging Infectious Disease (Volume 26, Number 6, June 2020).

THE COMPUTER-GENERATED “UNICORN”

The CDC paper claimed to have “isolated” and “characterized” SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Cowan exposed the fraud:

What the researchers actually did:

Found 37 base pairs (out of approximately 30,000 claimed for the “complete genome”)

From unpurified samples

Using PCR probes (which cannot isolate anything)

Then fed these 37 fragments into a computer program

Which generated the rest of the genome by assumption

Then decided by “consensus” (essentially a vote) which computer-generated version was “real”

Dr. Cowan’s devastating analogy:

“A group of researchers claim to have found a unicorn because they found a piece of a hoof, a hair from a tail, and a snippet of a horn. They then add that information into a computer and program it to re-create the unicorn, and they then claim this computer re-creation is the real unicorn. Of course, they had never actually seen a unicorn so could not possibly have examined its genetic makeup to compare their samples with the actual unicorn’s hair, hooves and horn.”

This is not isolation. This is not science. This is fraud.

THE BLOCKBUSTER: THE VIRUS ISN’T EVEN INFECTIOUS TO HUMANS

But Dr. Kirsten reveals an even more shocking finding buried in the CDC’s own paper.

The researchers tested their “virus” on various cell cultures:

Human adenocarcinoma cells (A549)

Human liver cells (HUH 7.0)

Human embryonic kidney cells (HEK-293T)

Monkey kidney cells (Vero E6 and Vero CCL81)

The result?

“No CPE [cytopathic effect—meaning cell death] was observed in any of the cell lines except in Vero [monkey] cells... In contrast, HUH 7.0 and 293T showed only modest viral replication, and A549 cells [human cells] were incompatible with SARS CoV-2 infection.“

The CDC’s own research showed that their “virus” was NOT INFECTIOUS TO HUMAN CELLS.

It only “infected” monkey kidney cells—and only when they added two toxic drugs (gentamicin and amphotericin) known to kill kidney cells.

They proved, using their own methodology, that SARS-CoV-2 is harmless to humans.

But this devastating finding wasn’t even mentioned in their conclusion.

PART II: THE ELECTRON MICROSCOPE DECEPTION

Dr. Kirsten includes the groundbreaking work of journalists Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter, who systematically contacted the authors of the four principal papers claiming discovery of SARS-CoV-2 and asked one simple question:

“Do your electron micrographs show purified virus?”

Here are the responses:

Study 1 (Leo L. M. Poon; Malik Peiris, Nature Medicine, March 2020):

“The image is the virus budding from an infected cell. It is not purified virus.“

Study 2 (Myung-Guk Han et al., Osong Public Health and Research Perspectives, February 2020):

“We could not estimate the degree of purification because we do not purify and concentrate the virus cultured in cells.”

Study 3 (Wan Beom Park et al., Journal of Korean Medical Science, February 2020):

“We did not obtain an electron micrograph showing the degree of purification.“

Study 4 (Na Zhu et al., New England Journal of Medicine, February 2020):

“[We show] an image of sedimented virus particles, not purified ones.“

Every single one admitted they never purified the virus.

Without purification, you cannot prove:

That the RNA sequences came from a virus

That the particles in the images are viruses

That the “virus” causes disease

That you have a new pathogen at all

As Dr. Charles Calisher, a veteran virologist, admitted when asked if he knew of any paper showing SARS-CoV-2 isolated and purified:

“I know of no such publication. I have kept an eye out for one.”

The scientific foundation of the entire pandemic is based on faith, not fact.

PART III: THE PCR FRAUD

Dr. Kirsten turns to the diagnostic test that has been used to justify lockdowns, masks, quarantines, and the destruction of the global economy: the RT-PCR test.

KARY MULLIS: THE INVENTOR’S WARNING

Kary Banks Mullis, inventor of the PCR test and Nobel Prize winner, was explicit:

“Scientists are doing an awful lot of damage to the world in the name of helping it. I don’t mind attacking my own fraternity because I am ashamed of it.”

Mullis specifically stated that his test should NOT be used to diagnose viral infections because it was NOT a diagnostic tool.

PCR is a manufacturing technique—it makes billions of copies of genetic material so it can be studied. It is a “needle-in-a-haystack” technology that can detect fragments of genetic material but cannot determine where they came from or whether they indicate active infection.

As researcher David Crowe explained to journalist Celia Farber:

“Kary did not invent a test. He invented a very powerful manufacturing technique that is being abused. What are the best applications for PCR? Not medical diagnostics. He knew that and he always said that.”

NO GOLD STANDARD

For any diagnostic test to be validated, it must be compared against a “gold standard”—the most accurate method available.

For a pregnancy test, the gold standard is pregnancy itself.

For COVID-19, there is no gold standard.

As Australian infectious disease specialist Sanjaya Senanayake admitted in an ABC TV interview:

“If we had a new test for picking up [the bacterium] golden staph in blood, we’ve already got blood cultures, that’s our gold standard we’ve been using for decades, and we could match this new test against that. But for COVID-19 we don’t have a gold standard test.“

You cannot validate a test without a gold standard. Without validation, the test is meaningless.

DR. FAUCI’S ADMISSION

On July 16, 2020, on the “This Week in Virology” podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci himself admitted the PCR test is useless and misleading when run at 35 or more cycles.

At those cycle thresholds (which create false positives), the test detects fragments of dead genetic material that pose no infection risk.

Yet the FDA authorizes the test to be run up to 40 cycles.

Every “case” detected at high cycle thresholds is potentially a false positive. Given that most laboratories run the test at 35-40 cycles, the vast majority of “COVID cases” are fraudulent.

THE WHO’S ADMISSION

Even the World Health Organization eventually admitted the PCR test was unreliable—but only after the vaccines were being rolled out.

IRRATIONAL RESULTS

Dr. Kirsten documents the absurdity of PCR results:

In Guangdong, China: Patients recovered, tested negative, then tested positive again

In Wuhan: 29 out of 610 patients had results flip between “negative,” “positive,” and “dubious” 3-6 times

In Singapore: 18 patients tested positive, then negative, then positive again—up to 5 times in one patient

Wang Chen, president of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, conceded the tests are “only 30-50% accurate”

Even the test manufacturers admit their tests aren’t diagnostic:

From Altona Diagnostics and Creative Diagnostics manuals:

“Not intended as a diagnostic test”

From TIB Molbiol (distributed by Roche):

“These assays are not intended for use as an aid in the diagnosis of coronavirus infection” “For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.”

The test being used to justify the destruction of civilization is explicitly NOT A DIAGNOSTIC TEST according to its own manufacturers.

PART IV: THE ANTIBODY TEST SCAM

Dr. Kirsten systematically demolishes the antibody tests as well.

NO SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES EXIST

Dr. Stoyan Alexov, president of the Bulgarian Pathology Association, testified that:

“There are no specific monoclonal antibodies to the coronavirus. There are no such antibodies that can be used to prove coronavirus is present in a biopsy or in autopsy tissues.”

THE FDA’S ADMISSION

The FDA itself states on its website:

“The FDA is not aware of an antibody test that has been validated for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection.” “Based on the underlying scientific principles of antibody tests, the FDA does not expect that an antibody test can be shown to definitively diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The FDA explicitly says antibody tests CANNOT definitively diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection.

THE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

Dr. Kirsten provides devastating quotes showing antibodies are not a reliable measure of immunity:

From a Medical Research Council report (1950):

“Many of the diphtheria patients had high levels of circulating antibodies, whereas many of the contacts who remained perfectly well had low antibody.”

From Dr. Glen Dettman, PhD:

“Just because you give somebody a vaccine, and perhaps get an antibody reaction, doesn’t mean a thing. The only true antibodies, of course, are those you get naturally.”

From Trevor Gunn, BSc:

“An antibody response does not necessarily equate to immunity… the level of antibody needed for effective immunity is different in each individual… immunity can be demonstrated in individuals with low or no detectable levels of antibody.”

High antibody levels don’t prove immunity. Low antibody levels don’t prove susceptibility. The entire antibody-based paradigm is scientifically bankrupt.

CROSS-REACTIVITY

Antibody tests show massive cross-reactivity with other conditions:

10% of Hepatitis B samples tested positive for “COVID antibodies”

33% of Respiratory Syncytial Virus samples positive

10% of auto-antibody samples positive

17% of Streptococcus samples positive

14% of old blood donations (pre-COVID) tested positive in Dutch study

The tests detect antibodies to many things, not specifically to SARS-CoV-2.

PART V: THERE IS NO PANDEMIC

Dr. Kirsten synthesizes the evidence:

NO VIRUS ISOLATED → Cannot prove a new pathogen exists NO VALID DIAGNOSTIC TEST → Cannot accurately identify cases NO GOLD STANDARD → Cannot validate any test NO SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES → Cannot prove past infection NO EXCESS DEATHS → No actual pandemic mortality

From Gary D. Barnett’s analysis Dr. Kirsten cites:

“The numbers of deaths worldwide this year are close to the same or less than last year. In other words, there are no additional deaths worldwide... deaths due to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and many other diseases and natural causes are all down this year. Of course, this is not true, it is just that every death possible is coded as a COVID death in order to pad the numbers so the state can continue to spread its fear.”

There is no pandemic. There is only reclassification of normal deaths, fraudulent testing, and propaganda.

PART VI: THE REAL AGENDA—THE GREAT RESET

Dr. Kirsten reveals the true purpose of the manufactured pandemic: to usher in the technocratic New World Order via the “Great Reset.”

PRINCE CHARLES’ ANNOUNCEMENT

On June 3, 2020, Prince Charles launched the Great Reset Initiative:

“We have a unique but rapidly shrinking window of opportunity to learn lessons and reset ourselves on a more sustainable path. It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again.“

KLAUS SCHWAB’S VISION

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab outlined the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

“Fusion of technologies” embodying physical, digital, and biological spheres

Artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology

“Human beings will not just be mere users of this technology. Instead, they will converge with both the digital and biological worlds to become part of it.”

The goal: Merge humanity with machines and digital surveillance systems. Create “transhumans.”

THE FIVE PLANKS

Dr. Kirsten outlines the five planks of the Great Reset:

Economic – CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), cashless society, programmable money Societal – Social credit systems, behavior modification, elimination of privacy Geopolitical – Global governance, supranational authority (WHO Pandemic Treaty) Environmental – Climate lockdowns, resource rationing, “sustainable” depopulation Technological – AI, 5G, brain-computer interfaces, synthetic biology

Over 50 specific areas to be “reset” including: blockchain, digital identity, internet governance, surveillance, climate change, banking, aviation, international trade, biodiversity, cities, healthcare, food systems, artificial intelligence, and more.

Total transformation of human civilization under centralized technocratic control.

PART VII: THE WEAPON—THE MOTHER OF ALL VACCINES

Dr. Kirsten’s most chilling section details the true nature of the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

BILL GATES’ QUANTUM DOT TATTOO / ID2020

On March 18-19, 2020, Bill Gates (not a doctor, not a scientist, not an epidemiologist) announced his plan for human-implantable “digital certificates” using quantum-dot tattoo technology.

What it is:

Dissolvable microneedles delivering vaccine

Nanotech particles creating patterns under skin

Readable by scanners to identify vaccination status

Connected to ID2020 initiative (UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.9: “provide legal identity to all by 2030”)

International patent: WO 2019/018301 A1

THE HYDROGEL BIOSENSOR

The Department of Defense, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Profusa developed the Hydrogel Biosensor:

Smaller than grain of rice

Injected via vaccine

Merges with body tissue

Links to 5G Internet of Things

Transmits biological data: oxygen levels, glucose, hormones, heart rate, body temperature, menstrual cycles

Tracks emotions, thoughts, beliefs, behaviors

Receives instructions from central AI server

FDA approval targeted for early 2021—same timeline as vaccine rollout.

Complete bio-psycho-social-spiritual surveillance and control.

CRYPTOCURRENCY USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA

On June 3, 2020, Microsoft filed patent WO 2020/060606 A1 for:

“CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA”

Social credit system where actions determine “currency” earned

Body activity monitored and converted to energy/credits

Control participation in economic system

Ability to buy and sell dependent on compliance

Mark of the Beast architecture: Without the mark, no one can buy or sell.

GENETIC MODIFICATION

The vaccine is designed to modify the human genome.

Key discovery: One of the SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequences used for the PCR test is the exact same sequence found on Chromosome 8 of the human genome.

This means:

The test detects human genetic material

Everyone tests “positive” because everyone has this sequence

The vaccine may be designed to delete or modify Chromosome 8

Chromosome 8p Deletion Syndrome causes:

Distinctive facial features

Developmental delay

Short stature

Intellectual deficiency

The vaccine may be designed to genetically dumb down humanity and future generations.

mRNA TRANSFECTION TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Kirsten explains the Moderna mRNA vaccine technology:

Official narrative: mRNA codes for “spike protein,” immune system attacks virus

Reality: The technology is transfection—artificially introducing foreign nucleic acids into cells

Dangers:

Never before used at scale

“Most unknown unknowns” according to researchers

Permanently alters cellular function

Passes modifications to offspring

No long-term safety data

DR. CARRIE MADEJ’S WARNING

Dr. Carrie Madej, internal medicine specialist, warned the vaccines contain:

Genetic modification technology

Nanotech delivery systems

Biosensors and trackers

Connection to external databases and AI

The vaccine is not medicine. It is a weapons system.

PART VIII: VACCINES—THE HISTORICAL RECORD

Dr. Kirsten provides extensive evidence that vaccines have always been harmful:

THE SUPREME COURT RULING

The United States Supreme Court ruled that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe.”

TOXIC INGREDIENTS

Vaccines contain:

Genetic material from animals and aborted human fetuses

Mercury (thimerosal) —neurotoxin

Aluminum —neurotoxin linked to Alzheimer’s

Polysorbate 80 —opens blood-brain barrier

Formaldehyde —carcinogen

Foreign DNA and RNA

Nagalase —enzyme that suppresses immune system

Many other toxins

HISTORICAL FAILURES

Eugenics movement (early 1900s) used vaccines for sterilization

Tuskegee experiments injected disease into black men

Vaccine injury epidemic documented in millions of cases

No evidence vaccines provide true immunity —only antibody elevation

Antibody elevation does not equal protection

THE TRANSHUMAN AGENDA

Dr. Kirsten connects vaccines to transhumanism:

“Transhumanism is an international movement that believes in the transformation of the human condition by using technologies to enhance human intellectual, physical and psychological capacities.”

Vaccines are the delivery system for this transformation—without informed consent.

From the Greenmedinfo article cited:

“If we do not educate ourselves now and act accordingly, their mass implementation is inevitable, and our very genomes will become the next target of the vaccination/transhumanism agenda.“

The COVID vaccine is the culmination of this agenda—the Mother of All Vaccines (MOAV) designed to:

Track and surveil (quantum dot tattoo, hydrogel biosensor) Control economically (cryptocurrency body activity system) Modify genetically (mRNA transfection, Chromosome 8 deletion) Connect to AI (5G Internet of Things integration)

PART IX: THE 10-MILLION-DOLLAR CHALLENGE

Dr. Kirsten concludes with entrepreneur Jamie McIntyre’s offer:

$10 million (actually $12 million) to anyone who can prove him wrong on 10 key issues about COVID-19.

No one has claimed the money.

Because the evidence doesn’t exist.

PART X: WHY THIS DOCUMENT MATTERS FOR THE REMNANT

Dr. Kirsten’s research paper is not just an academic exercise. It is a war-time intelligence document that every remnant cell must study and understand.

WHAT DR. KIRSTEN PROVED

Using only mainstream sources, published research, official documents, and the establishment’s own admissions, he demonstrated:

The virus was never isolated—CDC, WHO, virologists all admit this The PCR test is fraud—inventor said so, manufacturers say so, results are meaningless Antibody tests are worthless—FDA admits this, cross-reactivity is massive There is no pandemic—no excess deaths, only reclassification The Great Reset is real—openly published by WEF, Prince Charles, Klaus Schwab The vaccine is a weapon—patents prove tracking, control, genetic modification functions This is genocide—deliberate, planned, documented

WHY THIS METHODOLOGY MATTERS

Dr. Kirsten used THEIR OWN WORDS against them.

He didn’t rely on “alternative” sources or “conspiracy theories.” He went straight to:

CDC documents

FDA admissions

WHO statements

Published peer-reviewed research

Patent applications

Official government websites

Mainstream scientific journals

He beat them with their own admissions.

THE REMNANT’S STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE

This is the model for remnant resistance:

1. DOCUMENT EVERYTHING

Save PDFs of key documents (they disappear)

Screenshot admissions before they’re deleted

Archive primary sources

Build local databases immune to digital censorship

2. USE THEIR OWN WORDS

Direct quotes from official sources

Published research from their institutions

Admitted failures and contradictions

Patent applications that reveal true intent

3. TEACH THE METHODOLOGY

Every cell should study Dr. Kirsten’s paper

Learn to read scientific papers critically

Understand where to find primary sources

Train others in forensic documentation

4. PREPARE FOR THE NEXT OPERATION

COVID was a test run

The infrastructure remains in place

The playbook is proven

They will use it again

SPECIFIC LESSONS FOR CELLS

For Food Sovereignty: Understand that “health emergencies” will be used to control food (supply chain disruptions, farm shutdowns, meat processing plant closures). Build resilience NOW.

For Health Sovereignty: The medical system is captured. Dr. Kirsten’s paper proves institutional medicine serves power, not health. Develop alternative healing networks immediately.

For Economic Sovereignty: CBDCs and body-activity cryptocurrency are coming. The window to build parallel economies is closing. Cash networks, barter systems, precious metals—establish them now.

For Information Sovereignty: Dr. Kirsten’s paper will be memory-holed, deplatformed, censored. Print it. Save it locally. Distribute hard copies. Information that exists only digitally can be erased.

For Spiritual Sovereignty: The vaccine agenda is spiritual warfare—the attempt to modify the image of God in man. This is not hyperbole. The patents prove it. Covenant communities must be prepared to refuse collectively.

For Land Sovereignty: Digital control requires you to remain dependent on empire systems. Physical communities on owned land become refuge zones. Land acquisition is not optional—it’s survival.

PART XI: THE FORENSIC EVIDENCE FOR RESISTANCE

Dr. Kirsten’s paper provides the remnant with legal and moral justification for total non-compliance.

THE LEGAL FOUNDATION

No isolated virus = No proof of pathogen No valid test = No accurate diagnosis No accurate diagnosis = No justification for emergency powers No emergency = All mandates are unlawful

Every lockdown, mask mandate, vaccine requirement, business closure, and travel restriction was based on fraud.

THE MORAL IMPERATIVE

When the “science” is proven to be deliberate deception designed to:

Track every human via biosensors

Control economic participation via body-activity cryptocurrency

Modify human genome without informed consent

Eliminate bodily autonomy permanently

Usher in technocratic global government

Resistance is not only justified—it is morally obligatory.

THE HISTORICAL RECORD

Dr. Kirsten documented the crime in real-time.

When the tribunals come—and they will come, whether in this age or the next—documents like Dr. Kirsten’s will serve as evidence of:

What they did

When they did it

How they admitted it in their own documents

Who resisted with truth

The remnant is not just surviving. We are preserving the historical record.

PART XII: PRACTICAL APPLICATION FOR CELLS

STUDY PROTOCOL

Week 1: Initial Reading

Every cell member reads Dr. Kirsten’s full paper

Individual notes on most compelling evidence

Questions and areas of confusion identified

Week 2: Group Analysis

Cell gathering dedicated to discussing paper

Walk through each section systematically

Clarify scientific concepts (elder or medically-trained member leads)

Identify local applications

Week 3: Source Verification

Divide cell into teams

Each team verifies 5-10 sources from footnotes

Check if documents still available online

Download and archive locally

Report findings to cell

Week 4: Local Documentation

Apply Dr. Kirsten’s methodology to local situation

Document local mandates and their “scientific” justification

Identify contradictions and admissions in local health authority statements

Build local evidence file

TEACHING TOOL

The paper becomes training material for:

Workshop participants – Demonstrate the deception is documented, not speculative

New cell members – Foundation for understanding why resistance is necessary

Families – Evidence to share with relatives who “trust the science”

Legal challenges – Documented basis for refusing mandates

DIGITAL PRESERVATION

Every cell must:

Download Dr. Kirsten’s complete paper with all appendices

Print multiple hard copies (paper cannot be deleted)

Store on multiple USB drives (distributed among cell members)

Include in cell library (physical books and documents)

Back up all hyperlinked sources before they disappear

CREATING CELL-LEVEL RESEARCH CAPACITY

Identify or train within each cell:

Research coordinator – Tracks new studies, documents, admissions

Medical interpreter – Explains technical papers to laypeople

Archivist – Maintains physical and digital libraries

Verification team – Checks sources, confirms quotes, archives evidence

Monthly research updates:

What new documents have emerged?

What contradictions have been exposed?

What is the empire planning next?

How do we prepare?

CONCLUSION: THE PAPER THAT PRESERVES THE TRUTH

Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s “COVID-19 Is A Deception – Here’s Why” is more than research. It is an act of resistance. A refusal to let lies stand unopposed. A documentation of genocide in progress.

He proved, beyond any reasonable doubt:

The virus was never isolated

The tests are meaningless

The pandemic is manufactured

The agenda is totalitarian control

The vaccine is a weapon system

And he proved it using their own admissions.

This paper is a strategic asset for the remnant. It demonstrates that:

Truth can be documented even under censorship The establishment contradicts itself constantly Their own sources prove their deception Credentialed professionals can resist with integrity Forensic evidence-gathering is a form of spiritual warfare

THE CALL TO REMNANT RESEARCHERS

Dr. Kirsten’s methodology must be replicated across all domains:

Climate “emergency” – Document the fraud in climate science

Financial “collapse” – Track the engineered crises

Food “shortages” – Expose the manufactured scarcity

Energy “crisis” – Reveal the deliberate sabotage

AI “safety” – Uncover the true purpose of digital control systems

We need more Dr. Kirstens.

Medical doctors, scientists, engineers, lawyers, researchers who will risk their careers to document the truth with forensic precision.

Every cell should identify members with research capacity and assign them investigation projects. Build local intelligence networks. Create distributed documentation systems.

The empire operates on the assumption that no one will do the hard work of verification. They assume people will accept the narrative without checking the sources.

Dr. Kirsten checked the sources. And found them all to be lies.

FINAL WORD: PRINT THIS PAPER

If you do nothing else after reading this article, do this:

Download Dr. Kirsten’s complete paper at the end of this article. Download it. Print it. Archive it. Study it. Share it.

The digital copy will be scrubbed. His website may disappear. Search engines will bury it. Social media will ban it.

But paper endures.

The remnant’s libraries must contain the documents that prove what happened. When your grandchildren ask, “How did they get away with it?” you will hand them Dr. Kirsten’s paper and say:

“They didn’t get away with it. We documented every lie. We preserved the evidence. We resisted with truth. And here is the proof.”

This is how the remnant fights: With the weapon of documented truth, preserved through the collapse, transmitted to the next generation.

Dr. Kirsten gave us a gift. Let us honor it by making sure his research survives the empire that tried to bury it.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════ ACCESS DR. KIRSTEN'S COMPLETE PAPER ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════ Download complete PDF with all appendices at the end of this article!- IMMEDIATE ACTIONS: → Print multiple copies (share with cell) → Save to multiple USB drives → Archive all hyperlinked sources → Include in cell library STUDY PROTOCOL: → Week 1: Individual reading → Week 2: Group analysis → Week 3: Source verification → Week 4: Local application This document is forensic evidence of genocide. Preserve it. Study it. Transmit it. The truth, once documented, cannot be erased. — Falken, Black Feather For the Remnant That Documents January 2026

Dr. Faiez Kirsten risked everything to write the truth. The least we can do is ensure it survives.

Print it. Share it. Preserve it. The remnant’s libraries must contain the evidence that convicts the empire.