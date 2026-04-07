Highway Shuffle

[Intro]
Boots on gravel thunder starting slow
Heavy hands pound a warning below
Walking bass creeps through the mist
Riff cuts sharp like a venomous twist
Shadows reel to the groove I know
Rolling steady where the wild winds blow
Catch a spark just before the flame
Pulse is running and it calls my name
[Verse 0]
Mad men up in towers tall
Chasing shadows, letting reason fall
Sending warnings through the wire
Hungry kings that never tire
[Verse 1]
Love's a bottle on the nightstand
Shadows dancing by my hand
Heartbeat tangled in desire
Sweet illusion, slow-burning fire
[Chorus]
Fire rolling under my wheels
Got that thunder, I can feel
Roads are twisting, bending time
I'm chasing colors in my mind
[Verse 2]
Moonlight's flicker on chrome
Smoke rising, I ride alone
Strings singing low and wild
Lost but I'm running miles
[Pre-Chorus]
Turn it up and let it fly
Echoes burn across the sky
[Chorus]
Fire rolling under my wheels
Got that thunder, I can feel
Roads are twisting, bending time
I'm chasing colors in my mind
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.