Highway Shuffle

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

[Intro] Boots on gravel thunder starting slow Heavy hands pound a warning below Walking bass creeps through the mist Riff cuts sharp like a venomous twist Shadows reel to the groove I know Rolling steady where the wild winds blow Catch a spark just before the flame Pulse is running and it calls my name [Verse 0] Mad men up in towers tall Chasing shadows, letting reason fall Sending warnings through the wire Hungry kings that never tire [Verse 1] Love's a bottle on the nightstand Shadows dancing by my hand Heartbeat tangled in desire Sweet illusion, slow-burning fire [Chorus] Fire rolling under my wheels Got that thunder, I can feel Roads are twisting, bending time I'm chasing colors in my mind [Verse 2] Moonlight's flicker on chrome Smoke rising, I ride alone Strings singing low and wild Lost but I'm running miles [Pre-Chorus] Turn it up and let it fly Echoes burn across the sky [Chorus] Fire rolling under my wheels Got that thunder, I can feel Roads are twisting, bending time I'm chasing colors in my mind