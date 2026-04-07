Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Highway Shuffle
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Highway Shuffle

Black Feathers Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series - Part XVII
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 07, 2026

Highway Shuffle

[Intro]
Boots on gravel thunder starting slow
Heavy hands pound a warning below
Walking bass creeps through the mist
Riff cuts sharp like a venomous twist
Shadows reel to the groove I know
Rolling steady where the wild winds blow
Catch a spark just before the flame
Pulse is running and it calls my name

[Verse 0]
Mad men up in towers tall
Chasing shadows, letting reason fall
Sending warnings through the wire
Hungry kings that never tire

[Verse 1]
Love's a bottle on the nightstand
Shadows dancing by my hand
Heartbeat tangled in desire
Sweet illusion, slow-burning fire

[Chorus]
Fire rolling under my wheels
Got that thunder, I can feel
Roads are twisting, bending time
I'm chasing colors in my mind

[Verse 2]
Moonlight's flicker on chrome
Smoke rising, I ride alone
Strings singing low and wild
Lost but I'm running miles

[Pre-Chorus]
Turn it up and let it fly
Echoes burn across the sky

[Chorus]
Fire rolling under my wheels
Got that thunder, I can feel
Roads are twisting, bending time
I'm chasing colors in my mind

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