Historical Case Studies - Tribes That Flourished vs. Tribes That Failed
Theory and scripture provide principles. History provides proof.
Introduction: Learning from History
This article examines specific historical tribes and confederations to identify:
What made some flourish for centuries
What caused others to fail within generations
What patterns repeat across cultures and eras
What lessons apply to modern covenant community building
We will examine tribes from multiple continents and traditions, analyzing them through the lens of covenant faithfulness.
Case Study 1: The Iroquois Confederacy (Haudenosaunee) - SUCCESS
Background (c. 1142 CE - Present)
The Haudenosaunee (People of the Longhouse), commonly known as the Iroquois Confederacy, united five (later six) nations:
Mohawk (Keepers of the Eastern Door)
Oneida (People of the Standing Stone)
Onondaga (Keepers of the Fire)
Cayuga (People of the Great Swamp)
Seneca (Keepers of the Western Door)
Tuscarora (added 1722)
The Covenant Foundation: The Great Law of Peace (Kaianere’kó:wa)
Origin story: The Peacemaker (Deganawidah) and his spokesman Hiawatha united warring tribes through a covenant of peace.
Key principles of the Great Law:
Peace (Skén:nen): End to blood feuds and warfare among nations
Power (Kasa’tstensera): Strength through unity while preserving individual nation sovereignty
Righteousness (Kariwiio): Justice and moral behavior as foundation
Constitutional structure:
Grand Council (50 Sachems/Chiefs):
9 Mohawk
9 Oneida
14 Onondaga
10 Cayuga
8 Seneca
Representatives chosen by clan mothers
Decisions required consensus, not majority vote
Debates could last days until consensus reached
Onondaga served as “firekeepers” (mediators)
Three-branch system:
Mohawk and Seneca (Elder Brothers): Present proposals
Oneida and Cayuga (Younger Brothers): Consider and debate
Onondaga: Mediate and confirm consensus
If consensus impossible: Matter tabled until future council
Clan System:
Cross-nation clans (Wolf, Bear, Turtle, etc.)
Clan mothers held real power (could remove chiefs)
Matrilineal descent
Clans created bonds across national boundaries
Why It Flourished
1. Covenant Foundation: The Great Law was understood as sacred—given by the Creator through the Peacemaker. This provided transcendent authority beyond human manipulation.
2. Preserved Autonomy: Each nation maintained:
Internal governance
Territory
Language and culture
Military organization
The Confederacy handled only:
External relations
Inter-nation disputes
Collective defense
Major policy affecting all nations
3. Balance of Power:
Three-branch system prevented domination by any one nation
Consensus requirement meant no decision unless all agreed
Clan mothers provided check on male chiefs
Multiple accountability mechanisms
4. Spiritual Integration:
Regular ceremonies reaffirming covenant (Condolence Ceremony when chiefs died)
Thanksgiving Address (Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen) recited at all gatherings, acknowledging Creator and all creation
Wampum belts as constitutional documents (Hiawatha Belt, etc.)
Governance was understood as sacred responsibility, not secular power
5. Adaptability:
Tuscarora admitted as sixth nation (1722)
Adopted members from other tribes
Negotiated with European powers as sovereign entity
Federation could grow and adapt without losing core principles
Historical Results
Pre-European contact:
Peace among member nations for centuries
Economic prosperity through trade
Cultural flourishing (art, oral literature, governance innovation)
Military strength (defended against hostile tribes)
Colonial period:
Negotiated treaties with British, French, Dutch as equals
Played European powers against each other diplomatically
Maintained territorial integrity longer than most native groups
Post-American Revolution:
Confederacy split (some sided with British, some with Americans)
Territory reduced, sovereignty challenged
But the Confederacy itself never dissolved
Today:
Grand Council still meets
Great Law still followed
Six nations maintain identity and governance structures
Recognized by U.S. and Canada (though disputed degree)
Over 800 years of continuous governance—longer than most European states
Primary Sources
Written records: Wampum belts (visual/tactile constitutional documents)
Oral tradition: Great Law memorized and recited (recorded in writing starting 19th century)
European observations:
Benjamin Franklin noted Iroquois influence on American federalism
French Jesuit missionaries documented governance system (17th-18th centuries)
British colonial records of treaty negotiations
Modern scholarly works:
Bruce Johansen, Forgotten Founders: How the American Indian Helped Shape Democracy (1982)
Donald Grinde & Bruce Johansen, Exemplar of Liberty: Native America and the Evolution of Democracy (1991)
Paul Wallace, White Roots of Peace (1946) - Translation of Great Law
John Mohawk, Thinking in Indian (2010) - Iroquois philosophy and governance
Key Lesson
The Iroquois Confederacy proves:
Tribal confederation can last centuries
Consensus governance works at scale
Spiritual foundation is essential
Autonomy and unity can coexist
Covenant faithfulness produces longevity
Case Study 2: The Mongol Tribal Confederation Under Genghis Khan - MIXED
Background (1206-1227 CE under Genghis Khan)
Genghis Khan united Mongol and Turkic tribes into history’s largest contiguous empire.
Structure
Tribal organization preserved:
Tribes kept identity and internal structure
Organized into decimal military system (10s, 100s, 1000s, 10,000s)
Leaders (noyan) often from tribal aristocracy
Confederation mechanisms:
Kurultai: Assembly of tribal leaders made major decisions
Yassa: Written legal code binding all tribes
Merit-based promotion (could rise regardless of birth)
Religious tolerance (all faiths respected)
Why It Initially Flourished
1. Clear Law (Yassa):
Death penalty for murder, major theft, adultery
Protection for merchants and travelers
Religious tolerance mandated
Predictable justice replaced tribal arbitrary customs
2. Meritocracy:
Best warriors and administrators promoted
Tribal origin less important than competence
Reduced nepotism and tribal favoritism
3. United Purpose:
External conquest provided common goal
Wealth from trade and tribute benefited all
Military success validated system
4. Communication System:
Yam (postal relay system) connected empire
Information flowed efficiently
Enabled coordination across vast distances
Why It Failed Long-Term
1. No Transcendent Moral Foundation: The Yassa was practical law, not covenant with the divine. When convenience dictated, it was violated. No higher authority to appeal to.
2. Empire Built on Conquest: Required continuous expansion to maintain wealth flow and unity. When expansion stopped (limits reached), internal conflicts emerged.
3. Succession Conflicts: No clear succession mechanism. Kurultai theoretically elected Khan, but in practice led to civil wars:
After Genghis Khan’s death: conflict among sons
After Möngke Khan (1259): Empire split into four khanates
Continued fragmentation thereafter
4. Assimilation vs. Preservation: As Mongols conquered sedentary civilizations:
Some adopted local cultures (Yuan dynasty became Chinese, Ilkhanate became Persian)
Lost original nomadic tribal identity
Cultural assimilation dissolved the confederation
5. Lack of Sustainable Purpose: Once conquest ended, what held tribes together? Shared military goal, not shared covenant.
Historical Results
Short-term (1206-1260):
Largest land empire in history
Reopened Silk Road trade
Cultural exchange between East and West
Pax Mongolica (relative peace under Mongol rule)
Long-term (Post-1260):
Empire fragmented into competing khanates
Civil wars
Eventually conquered or absorbed by others
Original Mongol tribal confederation dissolved
Key Lesson
The Mongol example proves:
Confederation without covenant foundation is unstable
External conquest cannot sustain internal unity
Practical law without transcendent morality is insufficient
Success measured in decades, not centuries, when covenant is absent
Comparison with Iroquois:
Iroquois: Peace-based, covenant-grounded, lasted 800+ years
Mongols: Conquest-based, pragmatic law, lasted ~150 years then fragmented
The difference: covenant foundation.
Case Study 3: Ancient Germanic Tribes (Pre-Christian) - FAILURE
Background (1st-5th centuries CE)
Germanic tribes (Goths, Vandals, Franks, Saxons, etc.) inhabited Central and Northern Europe.
Structure
Tribal organization:
Thing: Assembly of free men made decisions
Chieftain: Military leader, often elected or chosen
Comitatus: Warrior band loyal to chief
Blood feuds common
Loosely confederated, frequently warring with each other
Why They Failed as Confederation
1. No Overarching Covenant: Each tribe had its own gods, customs, laws. No unified moral framework.
2. Constant Warfare: Tribes raided each other as often as they raided Rome. Fragmentation, not unity.
3. Weak Confederation Mechanisms: Temporary alliances for specific campaigns, but no permanent structure or shared law.
4. Succession Instability: Chieftainship often contested, leading to internal conflicts.
5. No Protection for Weak: Might made right. Slaves, women, weak had few protections.
Historical Results
Pre-Christian:
Persistent warfare among tribes
Easy conquest by Rome (divide and conquer worked because tribes wouldn’t unite)
When they did invade Rome (4th-5th centuries), success was temporary
Quickly fragmented into competing kingdoms
Post-Christian (5th-9th centuries):
Conversion provided common moral framework
Charlemagne’s empire (800 CE) united Germanic tribes through:
Christian covenant (all acknowledged Christ as King)
Common law (Roman law + Christian morality)
Church as unifying institution
The transformation was dramatic:
Pre-Christian Germanic tribes: fragmented, warring, unstable
Christian Germanic kingdoms: unified (at least temporarily), law-governed, culturally productive (Carolingian Renaissance)
Key Lesson
Germanic tribes prove:
Tribal structure without covenant = chaos
Blood feud justice is unsustainable
Temporary alliances don’t create lasting confederation
Introduction of covenant (Christianity) transformed the same tribes from chaotic to civilized
The structure didn’t change (still tribal). The foundation changed (pagan → Christian covenant), and results changed dramatically.
Case Study 4: The Helvetic Confederation (Switzerland) - SUCCESS
Background (1291 CE - Present)
The Swiss Confederation began when three cantons (Uri, Schwyz, Unterwalden) swore mutual defense pact.
Structure
Cantonal autonomy:
Each canton governed itself
Own laws, language, customs
Economic independence
Federal structure:
Diet: Assembly of cantonal representatives
Decisions by consensus
Military organized by canton but coordinated federally
No centralized ruler
Why It Flourished
1. Covenant Foundation: The Rütli Oath (1291): “We will be a single people of brothers, never to part in danger or distress. We will be free as our fathers were, and sooner die than live in slavery.”
This oath was understood as sacred obligation—taken before God, binding on descendants.
2. Christian Framework: Though later divided (Catholic vs. Protestant cantons), shared Christian moral foundation provided:
Common ethical framework
Concept of covenant before God
Transcendent authority limiting human power
3. Principle of Subsidiarity: Everything handled at most local level possible:
Cantons governed internal affairs
Federal level only for external defense and inter-cantonal issues
Preserved diversity while maintaining unity
4. Armed Neutrality:
All citizens trained in arms
Defense is every man’s responsibility
Never relied on external power or conquest for security
5. Direct Democracy:
Landsgemeinde (citizens’ assembly) in several cantons
All free men participate in governance
Power remains with the people, not centralized elite
Historical Results
Medieval Period:
Successfully defended against Habsburg Empire
Defeated Burgundy (Charles the Bold, 1476-1477)
Reputation for military prowess (Swiss mercenaries became famous)
Reformation (16th century):
Split between Catholic and Protestant cantons
Civil wars (Kappel Wars, 1529, 1531)
But confederation held despite religious division
Established principle: each canton chooses its faith
Modern Era:
Maintained neutrality through Napoleonic Wars, WWI, WWII
Economic prosperity through banking and manufacturing
High standard of living
700+ years of continuous confederation—one of world’s oldest democracies
Primary Sources
Federal Charter of 1291: Original covenant document (preserved in Schwyz)
Cantonal archives: Records of Diet meetings, cantonal decisions
Contemporary chronicles: Accounts of battles, political developments
Modern scholarship:
Thomas Maissen, History of Switzerland (2013)
Benjamin Barber, The Death of Communal Liberty: A History of Freedom in a Swiss Mountain Canton (1974)
Jonathan Steinberg, Why Switzerland? (1996)
Key Lesson
The Swiss Confederation proves:
Covenant-based federation can last 700+ years
Religious diversity can exist within covenant framework (if core principles shared)
Direct democracy and tribal (cantonal) autonomy compatible
Armed citizenry essential for lasting freedom
Subsidiarity principle works: local governance with federal coordination for limited purposes
Similarity to Iroquois:
Both confederations of autonomous units
Both based on sacred covenant
Both lasted centuries
Both preserved local autonomy while creating mutual defense
Both prove covenant-based tribal confederation is viable long-term
Case Study 5: Post-Conquest Native American Tribes - FAILURE (Imposed, Not Organic)
Background (19th-20th centuries)
After U.S. conquest, Native American tribes were forcibly reorganized.
The Imposed “Tribal” System
Indian Reorganization Act (1934): U.S. government imposed corporate-style “tribal governments” on indigenous peoples:
Elected tribal councils
Constitutions written in Western legal language
Federal oversight and veto power
Economic development tied to federal approval
Why This Failed
1. Not Organic Covenant: System imposed by conquerors, not chosen by peoples. No genuine consent or covenant foundation.
2. Violated Traditional Governance: Many tribes had consensus-based systems, clan structures, traditional chiefs. New system ignored or overrode traditional authority.
3. Created Dependency:
Federal funding made tribes economically dependent
BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) maintained control
Destroyed self-sufficiency and sovereignty
4. Cultural Destruction: Boarding schools, relocation programs, termination policy all designed to destroy tribal identity. Cannot maintain tribal structure while destroying tribal culture.
5. Poverty and Dysfunction: Reservations became sites of:
Extreme poverty
Substance abuse
Domestic violence
Political corruption
Economic stagnation
Historical Results
Despite some successes (sovereignty movements, cultural revival, economic development in some tribes), overall:
Most reservation populations struggle with poverty and social dysfunction
Traditional governance systems largely destroyed or marginalized
Dependency relationship with federal government continues
This imposed “tribal” system is cautionary tale of what NOT to do
Key Lesson
The imposed reservation system proves:
Tribal structure imposed by force doesn’t work
Without genuine covenant and consent, tribal organization becomes prison, not freedom
Destroying culture while maintaining shell of tribal government produces dysfunction
External control is incompatible with authentic tribal sovereignty
This is not argument against tribal organization—it’s argument FOR organic, covenant-based, genuinely sovereign tribes versus imposed, dependency-creating governmental structures.
Comparative Analysis: What Makes Tribes Flourish or Fail?
Tribes That Flourished (Iroquois, Swiss, Early Islamic Federation)
Common factors:
Covenant Foundation
Sacred obligation, not mere pragmatism
Transcendent authority limiting human power
Understood as binding on future generations
Preserved Autonomy
Local units govern internal affairs
Federation handles only what local units cannot
Subsidiarity principle
Balance of Power
Multiple accountability mechanisms
Consensus or supermajority requirements
No single point of control
Spiritual Integration
Governance understood as sacred responsibility
Regular ceremonies reaffirming covenant
Moral law, not just civil law
Adaptability Within Framework
Could admit new members
Could adapt to changing circumstances
But core covenant principles remained stable
Economic Independence
Not dependent on conquest or external power
Sustainable economic model
Wealth distribution preventing extreme inequality
Defensive Posture
Mutual defense, not conquest
Armed citizenry
No permanent standing army controlled by elite
Tribes That Failed (Pre-Christian Germanic, Mongols after conquest phase, Imposed reservation system)
Common factors:
No Transcendent Covenant
Pragmatic alliances, not sacred obligations
Or imposed system without genuine consent
No higher authority limiting human power
Conquest-Based Unity
Held together by external campaign, not internal covenant
When conquest ended, fragmentation began
No Sustainable Purpose
What unites tribes after military success?
Without covenant, only pragmatic benefit—unstable foundation
Succession Conflicts
No clear mechanism for leadership transition
Led to civil wars and fragmentation
Cultural Assimilation
Conquerors adopted conquered cultures
Lost original tribal identity and unity
Imposed from Outside
Not organic development from within
External control incompatible with sovereignty
Economic Exploitation
Wealth concentration in elite
Or dependency on external power
Destroys social cohesion
The Pattern Is Clear
Formula for Flourishing:
Covenant Foundation
+ Local Autonomy
+ Balanced Power
+ Spiritual Integration
+ Economic Independence
+ Mutual Defense (not conquest)
+ Sustainable Purpose
= Long-term Flourishing (centuries)
Formula for Failure:
Pragmatic Alliance (no covenant)
OR Imposed Structure (no consent)
+ Conquest-based unity
+ Power concentration
+ Economic exploitation
+ Cultural destruction
= Short-term Success, Long-term Collapse (decades)
The difference is not the tribal structure itself—it’s the foundation beneath the structure.
Lessons for Modern Covenant Community Building
What History Teaches Us
1. Covenant is Non-Negotiable
Every successful tribe/confederation had sacred covenant as foundation. Every failed one lacked it or violated it.
Modern application: The Covenant of the Free Peoples must be:
Understood as sacred obligation before the Creator
Binding on participants and their descendants
Source of transcendent authority limiting human power
Regularly renewed/reaffirmed
2. Autonomy Must Be Preserved
Successful confederations maintained local sovereignty. Failed ones centralized power.
Modern application:
Local hubs must govern internal affairs
Network coordinates only what hubs cannot handle alone
Subsidiarity is operational principle, not just theory
3. Multiple Accountability Mechanisms Required
Iroquois had three-branch system, clan mothers, consensus requirement. Swiss had cantonal autonomy, direct democracy, armed citizenry.
Modern application:
Elder councils, not single leaders
Consensus or supermajority for major decisions
Multiple checks on power
Transparent decision-making
4. Spiritual Foundation Is Essential
All successful tribes understood governance as sacred responsibility, not secular power game.
Modern application:
Regular prayer/ceremony
Sacred texts as constitutional foundation
Governance as worship/service
Humility before the Creator
5. Economic Independence Matters
Dependency (on conquest, external power, or centralized economy) destroys sovereignty.
Modern application:
Local economic production
Trade between hubs, not dependency
Resistance to centralized banking/currency
Economic mutual aid, not welfare dependency
6. Defensive Posture, Not Conquest
Lasting tribes focused on mutual defense. Conquest-based unity proved temporary.
Modern application:
Mutual protection covenant
No offensive operations
No empire-building ambitions
Focus is freedom, not control
7. Cultural Transmission Is Critical
Identity must be passed to next generation or confederation dies in one generation.
Modern application:
Teaching children covenant principles
Oral tradition (stories, songs, ceremonies)
Written documents for reference
Regular reaffirmation ceremonies
What History Warns Against
1. Centralization Creep
Even good systems can gradually centralize (see: Umayyad/Abbasid shift from confederation to empire).
Modern warning: Constant vigilance against:
“Efficiency” arguments for centralization
Emergency powers becoming permanent
Leadership positions becoming entrenched
Resist even small centralizations
2. Wealth Corrupts
Success often leads to wealth concentration, which destroys equality and cohesion.
Modern warning:
Economic sharing mechanisms
Jubilee-style debt forgiveness
Limits on wealth accumulation
Covenant must regulate economics
3. External Influence
Outside powers will try to co-opt, divide, or destroy covenant communities.
Modern warning:
Maintain independence from government systems
Don’t accept funding with strings attached
Be alert to infiltration attempts
External relationships must be on our terms, not theirs
4. Forgetting the Covenant
Second and third generations often take covenant for granted and drift from principles.
Modern warning:
Regular covenant renewal ceremonies
Teach children WHY the covenant exists
Remember the cost paid to establish it
Active transmission, not passive assumption
Conclusion: History Validates the Model
We are not proposing untested theory. Covenant-based tribal confederation is documented, historical, proven-effective organizational model.
The evidence is overwhelming:
Successes:
Iroquois Confederacy: 800+ years
Swiss Confederation: 700+ years
Early Islamic Federation: Decades of remarkable flourishing
Biblical tribal period: Centuries of function (when covenant honored)
Failures:
Pre-covenant tribalism: Chaos and warfare
Post-conquest centralization: Corruption and collapse
Imposed systems: Dysfunction and dependency
The pattern repeats across continents, cultures, and eras:
Covenant foundation + tribal structure = flourishing
No covenant OR imposed structure = failure
Our task is not to invent something new. Our task is to remember and restore what has always worked.
In the next article, we examine the theological necessity of tribal organization specifically for the remnant in the pre-Kingdom period.