How Pagan Imagery, Pop Icons, and Digital Altars Aim to Replace the One True Light

There was a time when music was born of silence, and art rose from reverence. Its function was sacred: to invoke the invisible, to connect the visible world to the eternal one, and to echo, however imperfectly, the One and Only Creator’s whisper within all things.

But something shifted. Somewhere between the first lyres of Greece and the electric guitars of London, a fracture occurred — and art became spectacle.

I. From the Temple to the Stage

The origins of Western art, so often idealized as the “birth of civilization,” were already, in truth, the birth of a counterfeit worship.

Ancient Greek theatre was not the innocent cradle of drama but a ritualized cult performance in honor of Dionysus — the dark spirit, the demiurge, the chief demon of intoxication, frenzy, and false ecstasy.

What we now call “classical heritage” was the architecture of spiritual rebellion — a culture that rejected the idea of the One Divine Source and replaced Him with a pantheon of emotional surrogates.

The Parthenon and the Acropolis were not temples of enlightenment but monuments of fragmentation — altars to idols and the self-deification of man.

When, centuries later, the architects of the so-called “Age of Reason” built the White House and the Capitol, they reproduced these same facades — not by accident but by initiation.

The marble columns of Washington, D.C., mirror the colonnades of Athens for a reason: the freemasonic heirs of Rome sought continuity, not contrast.

They built republics in the shape of pagan temples because their “reason” was not revelation but rebellion.

As it was written: “They exchanged the glory of the incorruptible God for images resembling mortal man.”

=> Read full article here…