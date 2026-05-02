Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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J Skal's avatar
J Skal
5h

Thank you 🙏 while we are all under the transhumanism agendas, many of us are going thru the active torture of the beast system and systematic life destruction program. Keep up the excellent work. Be well. Stay blessed ❤️‍🔥

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