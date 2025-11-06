I said, “Grandpa, what’s this picture here?
It’s all black and white, and it ain’t real clear
Is that you there?”, he said, “Yeah, I was 11”
“And times were tough back in ‘35
That’s me and uncle Joe just tryna survive a cotton farm
In a great depression”
If it looks like we were scared to death
Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other
You should’ve seen it in color
Oh, and this one here’s taken overseas
In the middle of hell in 1943 in the winter time
You can almost see my breath
That was my tail gunner ol’ Johnny Magee
He was a high school teacher from New Orleans
And he had my back right through the day we left
If it looks like we were scared to death
Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other
You should’ve seen it in color
A picture’s worth a thousand words
But you can’t see what those shades of gray keep covered
You should’ve seen it in color
This one is my favorite one
This is me and Grandma in the summer sun
All dressed up the day we said our vows
You can’t tell it here but it was hot that June
And that rose was red and her eyes were blue
And just look at that smile, I was so proud
That’s the story of my life
Right there in black and white
And if it looks like we were scared to death
Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other
You should’ve seen it in color
Yeah, a picture’s worth a thousand words
But you can’t see what those shades of gray keep covered
You should’ve seen it in color
(Should’ve seen it in color)
Yeah, a picture’s worth a thousand words
But you can’t see what those shades of gray keep covered
You should’ve seen it in color
Source: Musixmatch
Songwriters: James Otto / Jamey Johnson / Lee Miller
Wow!!! Tight alright!!! Bloody brilliant - I'd call it. Falken-Soundtheater, you warm my soul. I loved the video, but I will comment on the text soon. It needs a comment all of its own. Beautiful. Heartfelt video and boy that voice, not to mention the musos!!!
Great song, cool vocal performance but I suspect there are stronger ones out there. Like this guys voice a lot though.