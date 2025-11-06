Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I said, “Grandpa, what’s this picture here? It’s all black and white, and it ain’t real clear Is that you there?”, he said, “Yeah, I was 11” “And times were tough back in ‘35 That’s me and uncle Joe just tryna survive a cotton farm In a great depression” If it looks like we were scared to death Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other You should’ve seen it in color Oh, and this one here’s taken overseas In the middle of hell in 1943 in the winter time You can almost see my breath That was my tail gunner ol’ Johnny Magee He was a high school teacher from New Orleans And he had my back right through the day we left If it looks like we were scared to death Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other You should’ve seen it in color A picture’s worth a thousand words But you can’t see what those shades of gray keep covered You should’ve seen it in color This one is my favorite one This is me and Grandma in the summer sun All dressed up the day we said our vows You can’t tell it here but it was hot that June And that rose was red and her eyes were blue And just look at that smile, I was so proud That’s the story of my life Right there in black and white And if it looks like we were scared to death Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other You should’ve seen it in color Yeah, a picture’s worth a thousand words But you can’t see what those shades of gray keep covered You should’ve seen it in color (Should’ve seen it in color) Yeah, a picture’s worth a thousand words But you can’t see what those shades of gray keep covered You should’ve seen it in color Source: Musixmatch Songwriters: James Otto / Jamey Johnson / Lee Miller