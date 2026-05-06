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Garfield's avatar
Garfield
35mEdited

I truly value Falken-Black Feather’s brilliant analyses of all things that are beyond my knowledge and imagination. It is somewhat overwhelming but trust his/her truth. I try to understand this statement of Todd Fernandez, “I use the term inseparable from magic because from working in the industry, I can tell you that’s a fairly standard response. What happened? We don’t know. Why does it work? It’s magic. And that’s from the people who know.”

And now the scientific community that manufacture transistors and semiconductors must adapt to the major loss of the Qatar helium output, a world-wide 25 to 33% loss.

The scientific discoveries over the past 80 years (perhaps going as far back as the initiation of war and control of fire!) have not been a result of man’s ingenuity, nor has it been influenced by the back-engineering of alien technology. It is influenced by the Fallen Ones, Daemons (finite beings), since the time they apostatized against God and lost their dignity. The Nephilim are described in the Bible - Genesis 6, Jude 6, and the Book of Watchers, 1 Enoch, to name a few. These rebellious angels have been freed of their chains, possibly due to spiritual seances by Alistair Crowley, Jack Parsons, and E Ron Hubbard, that fully opened the door in 1946, the year of Roswell.They are not aliens but inter-dimensional beings.

I truly fear what ‘they’ have in store for us. Falken Black Feather has a better understanding of this. Be cautioned, I am merely a student of the Bible, not a studied authority. The concept of Daemons is beyond just Christian beliefs and encompass all religions. Yet there is something happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear…

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
8h

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-fragility-of-closure

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