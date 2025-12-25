Inside the Enemy’s War Room: A Former Demon Worshiper’s Testimony

Series Introduction: Intelligence That Changes Everything

What if someone escaped the enemy’s inner circle and lived to document their entire operation?

What if a former elite demon worshiper revealed—in precise detail—the strategies, organizational structure, and master plan of the forces behind the global assault on humanity?

What if his testimony, given decades ago, predicted with stunning accuracy exactly what’s unfolding in 2025?

Brothers and sisters, that testimony exists. And you’re about to read it.

Why This Series Matters for Sovereignty Restoration

For months, we’ve been studying:

The Five-Stone Resistance Protocol (how to restore individual sovereignty)

The Circle of 150 (how to build ungovernable communities)

The Rainbow Hive Network (how to coordinate without centralized control)

James Arrabito’s conferences (documenting Gnostic infiltration of Christianity)

Secret society history (the human infrastructure implementing enemy agenda)

The global reset program (the empire’s endgame strategy)

But we’ve been analyzing the enemy from the outside—studying their effects, their systems, their public operations.

This series takes you INSIDE the war room.

Roger Morneau was recruited into an elite demon-worshiping society in Montreal, 1946. He witnessed their rituals, heard their strategies directly from the high priest, saw supernatural power demonstrated repeatedly, and was groomed for leadership in their organization.

Then God rescued him—72 hours before his final initiation.

And he spent the rest of his life documenting what he witnessed.

What You’ll Learn in This Series

This is not sensationalism. This is reconnaissance intelligence.

Over eight comprehensive articles, we will analyze Roger’s testimony and connect it to everything we’ve studied:

Article 1: The Recruitment - How the enemy identifies and captures servants (recruitment patterns still used today)

Article 2: The Great Deception - Satan’s 1700s General Council revealed (the three-part strategy to destroy biblical faith—and how it’s working)

Article 3: Christian Idolatry - The necromancy trap (how corrupted doctrine enables mass deception)

Article 4: The New Age Prophecy - Predicted in 1946, manifesting now (space beings, glorious new age, Sunday sacredness)

Article 5: The Immunity Factor - Why one group cannot be deceived (and what this means for your spiritual protection)

Article 6: Warfare Tactics That Work - Roger’s deliverance protocol (practical spiritual sovereignty in action)

Article 7: The Infrastructure of Evil - Understanding enemy organization (so you can recognize it operating around you)

Article 8: Victory Through Obedience - The escape protocol (divine timing, human cooperation, and why immediate action matters)

Why You Must Read Every Article

Each article builds on the previous ones.

Skip one, and you’ll miss crucial connections. This isn’t isolated information—it’s an integrated intelligence briefing that reveals:

✓ How the enemy recruits (so you can protect yourself and others from capture)

✓ What they actually believe (not what they tell the public, but what the inner circle knows)

✓ Their documented strategies (revealed by the high priest to Roger personally)

✓ Why certain spiritual practices provide immunity (and others make you vulnerable)

✓ How to recognize their operations (in entertainment, politics, religion, business)

✓ Practical deliverance protocols (for those already entangled or under attack)

✓ How sovereign communities can operate beyond their reach (the spiritual foundation that makes circles truly ungovernable)

Most importantly: You’ll understand WHY the Five-Stone Protocol, the Circle of 150, and the Rainbow Hive strategy are not just organizational frameworks—they’re spiritual warfare tactics that directly counter the enemy’s documented plans.

The Stakes Could Not Be Higher

The enemy is recruiting actively—right now:

Through entertainment normalizing occult practice.

Through New Age movements capturing the spiritually curious.

Through secret societies grooming the elite.

Through programs like WEF Young Global Leaders preparing future implementers.

Through every system promising power, success, and influence in exchange for spiritual compromise.

Meanwhile, the remnant is forming:

Learning to recognize recruitment attempts.

Building immunity through correct spiritual alignment.

Organizing in circles of 150 that cannot be infiltrated.

Preparing to stand when the final deceptions manifest.

This series equips you to:

Recognize when you or someone you love is being recruited Understand the spiritual dimensions of the global reset agenda Build communities with proper spiritual protection Implement deliverance protocols when needed Stand firm when deceptions accelerate

A Word About the Source Material

Roger Morneau’s testimony has been preserved in multiple formats: books, video interviews, and audio recordings. The interview transcribed for this series was conducted by Hart Research Center and represents one of the most comprehensive accountings of his experience.

Every detail we analyze comes directly from Roger’s testimony.

We are not speculating. We are not embellishing. We are analyzing primary source intelligence from inside enemy operations.

Where Roger’s account connects to historical documentation (James Arrabito’s research, secret society records, biblical prophecy, current events), we will make those connections explicit.

But the foundation is Roger’s firsthand witness—and his testimony has never been credibly disputed.

How to Approach This Series

This material is intense. You’re reading about actual demon worship, supernatural manifestations, and spiritual warfare at the highest levels.

Some readers may be disturbed. That’s appropriate—you should be disturbed by what the enemy does.

Some may be skeptical. Test everything. Compare Roger’s 1946 account to today’s reality. The accuracy will speak for itself.

Some may recognize patterns from their own experience. If you’ve been involved in occult practices—even “innocent” New Age spirituality—this series may reveal what you were actually participating in.

All will be equipped. Whether you’re completely new to understanding spiritual warfare or you’re already building sovereign communities, this intelligence will deepen your discernment and sharpen your strategies.

Your Commitment for This Journey

I’m asking you to commit to reading all eight articles.

Not because I need your attention, but because you need the complete picture.

Partial information is dangerous in spiritual warfare. Knowing the enemy recruits but not knowing how they control—that’s insufficient. Understanding their strategies but not knowing the deliverance protocols—that leaves you vulnerable.

Complete intelligence creates complete protection.

So here’s what I’m asking:

Read each article carefully. Don’t skim. This isn’t entertainment—it’s combat intelligence.

Share the series with those you trust. The remnant needs this information. Don’t keep it to yourself.

Implement what you learn. Knowledge without application is useless. Use these insights to strengthen your spiritual position and protect your community.

Stay engaged through all eight articles. Each one reveals another layer of enemy operations and provides another tool for your sovereignty toolkit.

What Changes After This Series

By Article 8, you will:

Recognize recruitment attempts immediately (in yourself, your children, your community)

Understand why the global reset is fundamentally spiritual warfare (not just political or economic)

Know which spiritual practices provide protection and which create vulnerability

Have practical protocols for spiritual deliverance (for yourself and others)

See how the Five-Stone Protocol directly counters documented enemy strategies

Understand why Circles of 150 are spiritually significant (not just organizationally optimal)

Possess intelligence that most Christians—even pastors—don’t have

Be equipped to build and protect truly sovereign communities that operate beyond enemy reach

You will never see the “culture war,” “political divide,” or “global crisis” the same way again.

Because you’ll understand what’s actually happening—and who’s actually behind it.

A Final Word Before We Begin

This series exists because Roger Morneau had the courage to speak what he witnessed.

He could have stayed silent. He could have hidden his past. He could have avoided the mockery and skepticism that come with exposing the enemy’s operations.

But he understood that the remnant needs intelligence to survive what’s coming.

So he testified. Repeatedly. In detail. Until his death.

Now it’s our responsibility to receive his testimony, analyze it correctly, apply it strategically, and pass it forward to others who need it.

The enemy’s war room has been exposed.

The question is: Will we use this intelligence to win the battles ahead?

Welcome to the series.

Your enemy is about to become far more visible—and far more defeatable—than ever before.

Article 1: The Recruitment - How the Empire Identifies and Captures Its Servants

“They never invite you unless the spirits have chosen you. And once you’re invited, there is no way out—except death.”

Part I: The Seemingly Innocent Entry Point

The Séance Invitation

Roger Morneau was a young merchant marine returning from World War II in 1946. He was looking for work in Montreal, Canada. He was not particularly religious. He was not seeking the occult.

He was exactly the kind of person the enemy looks for: young, talented, searching, and spiritually unanchored.

Here’s how it began—in Roger’s own words:

“I ran across a fellow that had been on a particular ship with me. And he said, ‘Hey, Morneau, you’re alive. How nice to meet you.’ He says, ‘Let’s have dinner tonight.’ ...He told me, ‘Hey, I got something fantastic to tell you. I am affiliated with people that speak with the spirits of the dead. How would you like to talk to the spirit of your dead mother?’”

Notice the recruitment pattern:

Existing relationship (someone he knew from the Navy) Casual social invitation (just dinner) Appeal to natural human desire (communicate with deceased loved one) Framed as “fantastic” opportunity (not dangerous, not occult—exciting)

This is classic recruitment methodology.

The enemy doesn’t approach you with horns and pitchfork saying, “Want to worship Satan?”

They approach through trusted connections, offering something emotionally compelling, packaged as fascinating experience rather than spiritual danger.

The Psychological Manipulation Begins Immediately

Roger hesitated. His friend pressed:

“You wouldn’t be afraid of talking to the spirit of your dead mother, would you?”

This is manipulation technique #1: Questioning your courage.

When Roger said he’d need to think about it, his friend laughed:

“It’s written all over your face. You’re afraid of going to a séance. But I know you. You’re going to come. ...You’re not the same man, you’ve changed. You’re chicken.”

That’s all it took.

Roger agreed to go—not because he wanted to communicate with spirits, but because his ego was challenged.

Brothers and sisters, mark this pattern well:

The enemy’s recruiters are trained to identify and exploit psychological vulnerabilities.

Pride (questioning your courage)

Curiosity (offering forbidden knowledge)

Grief (promising contact with the dead)

Ambition (hinting at power and success)

Loneliness (offering community and belonging)

Roger was hooked through pride. What’s your vulnerable point?

Part II: The Normalization Process—”You Can Adjust to a Lot”

The First Séance: Controlled Exposure

Roger attended his first séance at a “beautiful home in Montreal” with “about 20 invited guests.”

Note: Not in some dark basement or creepy location. A gorgeous home. Respectable people. Well-organized event.

The enemy understands that environment shapes perception.

The medium communicated with “spirits” for different attendees. Messages were delivered. Then came the moment designed to cement belief:

“The medium said, ‘We have a very special surprise tonight for you people. A spirit will manifest itself openly here in a few minutes.’ ...That translucent being seemed to come right out of the wall.”

A woman dressed in a beautiful evening gown, translucent, swirling, spoke to her sister Mary.

Mary fainted.

Roger’s response?

“It’s almost like my heart stopped a little bit, you know, very weird feeling. So it was a little bit scary.”

The Critical Insight: Adjustment to Horror

Here’s where Roger reveals something crucial about how the enemy captures people:

“There’s something interesting about the human mind. You can adjust to an awful lot of stuff. You can adjust to a lot of things that would terrify you at the beginning, but after a while they become common and ordinary.”

Interviewer: “So you mean contact with the supernatural can become commonplace and ordinary and doesn’t bother anybody?”

Roger: “That’s right.”

Brothers and sisters, this is the normalization process in action.

First exposure: Shocking, terrifying, unnatural

Repeated exposure: Less shocking, becoming familiar

Ongoing exposure: Normal, accepted, even desired

This is exactly how the empire normalizes:

Bioweapon injections (first shocking, now routine)

Surveillance (first alarming, now accepted)

Geoengineering (first conspiracy theory, now visible daily)

Gender ideology (first absurd, now protected by law)

Demon worship (first terrifying, then fascinating, finally empowering)

The pattern is always the same: Shock → Normalize → Integrate → Celebrate

Part III: The Elite Society—Who Actually Worships Demons?

The Invitation to the Secret Society

After several séances, Roger’s friend George (a jazz band leader) took him to dinner and revealed something crucial:

“How long have you fellas been involved in sorcery? ...You know, what you people are doing, talking to supposed spirits of the dead. This is silly. ...I want power. I go right to the source of power.”

George wasn’t interested in séances. He worshiped demons directly.

“The supposed spirits of the dead that you’re talking with are demon spirits. They’re fallen angels. ...There was a misunderstanding in the whole thing among the inhabitants of the galaxies. And our master was misunderstood, and God did not bear with him like he does with people that make mistakes today.”

This is the Gnostic narrative: Satan as misunderstood hero. God as tyrannical oppressor. The “great controversy” reframed as political dispute rather than moral rebellion.

George then invited Roger to the secret society’s worship service.

Inside the Mansion: The Elite Membership

When Roger arrived at the “beautiful mansion” for his first secret society meeting, he was shocked:

“I was amazed to see that they were all very well-trained, well-mannered, and that a lot of the people, as we were being introduced to people, were professionals, doctors, attorneys, a lot of business people.”

Not uneducated peasants. Not fringe lunatics. Not social outcasts.

Doctors. Attorneys. Business leaders. The professional class.

This is the elite structure James Arrabito documented in his conferences on secret societies.

This is the WEF/Bilderberg/CFR membership profile we’ve studied.

Successful, educated, influential people who worship demons for power.

The Testimony Services: Success Through Demonic Power

Roger describes their “praise sessions to the gods”:

“They talk about what the Lord of their lives has done for them. ...There was one lumber dealer, he had like half a dozen different operations in the province of Quebec, and everything that he touched seemed to turn to money.”

A medical doctor testified about performing unprecedented surgeries:

“People had to be awake and have no feeling. He was able to carry on surgeries that had not been done before. ...As he would cut his incisions, everything opened and there was no blood running. So he could do the work that has not been done before.”

A clairvoyant (astrologer) worked exclusively for the super wealthy:

“He says, ‘I have the know-how, they have the means. Let them pay.’ ...The spirit was audible to him—you could hear the spirit talk to him, but the man did not hear.”

In one testimony, this clairvoyant revealed that the spirit told him a client owed him an additional $1,700 that they hadn’t disclosed.

“The wife fainted, and the husband says, ‘We’ll have the money for you when you come back.’”

Brothers and sisters, do you understand what you’re reading?

These people had access to supernatural intelligence that gave them:

Medical capabilities beyond human knowledge

Financial intelligence impossible to obtain naturally

Business success that defied normal probability

Power that made them wealthy, influential, and “successful”

This is the pact: Worship demons, receive earthly power.

This is why the elite serve the enemy—because he delivers what he promises (temporarily).

Part IV: The Recruitment Criteria—Why Roger Was Chosen

“The Master Has Special Plans for You”

After several visits, the high priest told Roger and his friend Roland something shocking:

“The master of my life has revealed to me that it is time for you people to become acquainted with the worship room of the gods. ...No one ever went into the society unless they were invited by the spirits.”

Translation: Roger didn’t find them. They found him.

The demons identified Roger specifically and directed the high priest to recruit him.

Why? What made Roger special?

The high priest explained later:

“The Master has tremendous plans for your life. Fame, honor, respect, wealth. Don’t you value any of these things?”

Roger was young, intelligent, capable, and—critically—spiritually unanchored.

He was exactly the kind of person who could be groomed into a powerful servant of the enemy’s agenda.

The Elite vs. The Masses

The high priest made this distinction clear:

“There’s thousands of spirit worshipers in all these different societies of spirit worshipers in this world. But he says, ‘We are the elite. We know the real truth about the master and his angels.’”

This is the tiered structure we’ve documented in secret societies:

Outer circle: Common spiritualists, séance attendees, New Age practitioners (useful idiots)

Middle circle: Organized occultists, lodge members, ritual practitioners (foot soldiers)

Inner circle: Elite demon worshipers who know the truth and serve consciously (command structure)

Roger was being recruited into the inner circle.

Not everyone who dabbles in the occult is invited here. Most remain in the outer circles, deceived about what they’re actually serving.

But those with talent, ambition, and influence? The enemy wants them in the inner circle, fully conscious of who they’re serving and why.

Part V: The Warning System—How They Keep Control

“You Don’t Get Out Alive”

Roger and his friend were warned explicitly:

“When you get into a secret society of spirit worshipers, and especially when you’re invited there by the direction of the higher ups in the spirit world, you never get out of there alive.”

The high priest illustrated this with a story:

“He mentioned about this one man and his wife that live in a fireproof building in Montreal. The place burned right down within a minute. He was one of their members that had decided that he wanted to think things over. He was not going to get initiated at a time that the Spirit said he would like him to be initiated into the society.”

Message received: Hesitation = Death.

The enforcement mechanism was supernatural—not human threats, but demonic execution.

This explains why so many who enter secret societies never leave, even when they want to.

Not just social pressure. Not just blackmail. Literal supernatural threat.

The Spirits Know Everything

The control system was total:

“The spirits will tell the high priest right away if anyone strays. ...The spirit counselor appeared to the high priest and says, ‘You have one of your defectors. That Morneau guy, you’re going to get rid of him. Because he’s out there studying the Bible with the Adventists, the people that the Master hates most on the face of the earth.’”

The demons reported Roger’s Bible study to the high priest immediately.

This is the surveillance system of the spiritual realm.

The enemy has eyes everywhere—not through cameras and phones, but through spirits assigned to monitor his servants.

You cannot hide from this surveillance through technical means.

You can only be protected through alignment with the Most High—which is exactly what Roger discovered.

Part VI: The Recruitment Pattern Analysis

Seven Steps of Elite Occult Recruitment

Based on Roger’s testimony, here’s the documented pattern:

Step 1: Identification

Demons identify potential recruits (young, talented, searching, spiritually unanchored)

Criteria: Intelligence, capability, ambition, influence potential

Step 2: Social Approach

Contact through trusted relationships (not strangers)

Casual invitation (not overtly occult initially)

Appeal to natural desires (curiosity, ambition, grief)

Step 3: Controlled Exposure

First experience is impressive but not overwhelming

Respectable setting (nice home, professional people)

Gradual revelation of supernatural power

Step 4: Normalization

Repeated exposure reduces shock

“You can adjust to a lot” psychology

Supernatural becomes ordinary

Step 5: Elite Revelation

Introduction to secret society (inner circle)

Meeting the “real” practitioners (not just séance attendees)

Exposure to successful members (doctors, lawyers, business leaders)

Step 6: Personal Investment

“The master has special plans for YOU”

Promises of power, wealth, success

Flattery and recognition of potential

Step 7: The Trap

Warning about impossibility of leaving

Supernatural enforcement (not just human threats)

Total surveillance by spirits

Deadline for initiation (pressure tactic)

This is the recruitment funnel that captures elites into conscious demon worship.

Part VII: Modern Parallels—The Same System Today

The WEF Young Global Leaders Program

Consider the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders program:

Step 1: Identification - They select young, talented leaders from business, politics, media

Step 2: Social Approach - Invitation to elite gatherings (Davos, regional forums)

Step 3: Controlled Exposure - Impressive setting, powerful members, global influence

Step 4: Normalization - Transhumanist agenda, population reduction, total surveillance presented as “necessary progress”

Step 5: Elite Revelation - Introduction to the real power players (not just fellow YGLs, but the masters)

Step 6: Personal Investment - “You will own nothing and be happy” / “You are the future leaders shaping the world”

Step 7: The Trap - Once integrated, you cannot leave without losing everything (career, reputation, potentially life)

The pattern is identical.

The WEF is recruiting the same way Roger’s demon-worshiping society recruited in 1946.

The Occult Entertainment Industry

Consider how modern entertainment normalizes occult practice:

Music videos showing demonic imagery (normalized as “artistic expression”)

Movies depicting witchcraft positively (Harry Potter, Marvel’s multiverse magic)

TV shows about friendly demons and vampires (Lucifer, Supernatural)

Video games where players use demonic powers (normalized as “gameplay mechanics”)

This is Step 3 and 4: Controlled Exposure + Normalization

They’re preparing the masses to accept what the elite already practice.

The New Age Movement

The New Age movement is the outer circle recruitment system:

Crystals (gateway to spirit contact)

Yoga/meditation (opening to “higher consciousness” = demonic entities)

Channeling (literally what Roger witnessed—trance mediums communicating with “spirit guides”)

Astrology (divination = consulting demons about the future)

Energy healing (manipulation by spirits)

These practices are marketed as “spiritual wellness” and “self-improvement.”

But they’re all gateways to the same demon worship Roger witnessed—just packaged for mass consumption.

The elite practice consciously. The masses practice unknowingly. But it’s the same system.

Part VIII: The Immunity Factor—One Group They Cannot Touch

The Shocking Statement About Adventists

Later in his testimony (which we’ll analyze in detail in Article 5), the high priest made this stunning admission:

“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day, it makes it impossible for the spirits to deceive them. They are given very special help and great spiritual insight.”

The high priest—a demon worshiper—confirmed that there is ONE GROUP the enemy cannot deceive.

Why does this matter for recruitment?

Because it reveals the enemy’s limitation: They can only capture those who are spiritually vulnerable.

Certain spiritual practices create immunity:

Biblical Sabbath-keeping (not Sunday worship)

Rejection of immortal soul doctrine (understanding death correctly)

Trust in Creator alone (not spirits, not “ascended masters,” not channeled entities)

Roger was vulnerable because he lacked these protections.

Most people today are vulnerable for the same reasons.

But the remnant—those who understand these principles—have spiritual immunity the enemy cannot overcome.

This is why the Five-Stone Protocol includes Spiritual Sovereignty (Stone Three) as essential.

Without spiritual alignment with the Most High, you remain recruitable.

Part IX: Why This Testimony Matters for Sovereignty Restoration

Intelligence From Inside Enemy Operations

Roger Morneau’s testimony gives us something rare and precious: verified intelligence from inside the enemy’s command structure.

He heard their strategies directly from the high priest.

He witnessed their organization firsthand.

He saw their power demonstrated repeatedly.

He experienced their recruitment and control systems personally.

And he escaped—which means he can document what most never live to reveal.

This is not speculation. This is reconnaissance.

The Connection to Global Reset Agenda

Everything we’ve studied about the global reset—the WEF, the bioweapon assault, the digital control grid, the transhumanist agenda—all of it connects back to this spiritual warfare Roger documented.

The people implementing the global reset are serving the same master Roger’s society worshiped.

They receive the same promises: Power, wealth, success, influence.

They use the same methods: Deception, manipulation, supernatural assistance.

They have the same goal: Capture humanity for their master’s kingdom.

Understanding Roger’s testimony helps us understand our current moment.

We’re not fighting human systems. We’re fighting the spiritual powers those humans serve.

And those powers have strategies, organizations, and recruitment systems we need to understand.

Preparation for the Coming Articles

In the articles that follow, we will examine:

Article 2: The Great Deception Revealed - Satan’s 1700s General Council (where the high priest revealed the enemy’s master plan)

Article 3: Christian Idolatry - The Necromancy Trap (how the immortal soul doctrine enables mass deception)

Article 4: The New Age Deception - Prophecy From 1946 (space beings, glorious new age, Sunday sacredness—all predicted decades before manifestation)

Article 5: The One Group They Cannot Deceive (why Sabbath-keepers have spiritual immunity)

Article 6: Spiritual Warfare Tactics That Actually Work (Roger’s deliverance and the seven-point recovery plan)

Article 7: The Infrastructure of Evil (understanding the enemy’s organizational structure)

Article 8: Victory Through Obedience (the escape protocol and divine timing)

Each article will connect Roger’s insider testimony to:

James Arrabito’s documentation of Gnostic infiltration

Secret society history and structure

Modern global reset implementation

Practical sovereignty restoration strategies

Conclusion: The Recruitment Continues Today

Brothers and sisters, the recruitment Roger experienced in 1946 never stopped.

It’s happening right now:

Through entertainment normalizing occult practice

Through New Age movement recruiting the masses

Through secret societies recruiting the elite

Through WEF-style programs grooming future leaders

Through every system that promises power, success, and influence in exchange for spiritual compromise

The enemy is actively recruiting.

The question is: Will you be captured?

Or will you understand the pattern, recognize the trap, and align yourself with the only power that grants immunity—the Most High, Creator of heaven and earth?

Roger’s testimony teaches us:

The enemy recruits strategically (through relationships, ego, ambition) Normalization is gradual (adjustment to horror through repeated exposure) The elite serve consciously (they know exactly who they worship and why) Control is supernatural (not just human threats, but demonic enforcement) Escape is possible (but only through divine intervention and immediate obedience) Immunity exists (certain spiritual alignments make you unrecrutable)

In the next article, we’ll examine the most shocking revelation from Roger’s testimony:

The enemy’s master strategy as revealed in Satan’s 1700s General Council—where the high priest explained exactly how the enemy planned to deceive the entire world.

Including three specific policies that have been implemented with devastating success.

And when you see how precisely these 1700s strategies match our 2025 reality, you’ll understand why this testimony matters so urgently.

Your brother in spiritual warfare intelligence and sovereign resistance,

- Falken, Black Feather

Next in this series: Article 2 - “The Great Deception Revealed: Satan’s 1700s General Council and the Three-Part Strategy to Destroy Biblical Faith”

Note: This testimony is not entertainment. It’s combat intelligence. Study it. Share it. Use it to identify recruitment attempts in your own life and protect those you love from the same capture system that nearly took Roger Morneau.