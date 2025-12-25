Inside the Enemy’s War Room: Part 2

The Great Deception Revealed - Satan’s 1700s General Council

“At the beginning of the 1700s, Satan and all his spirit counselors held a Great General Council, with one purpose in mind. It was to prepare for the great industrial age that was soon to break upon the world.” — High Priest of Montreal demon worship society, 1946

The War Room Minutes

Brothers and sisters, what you’re about to read isn’t speculation. This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is testimony from inside the enemy’s strategic planning session, delivered by a high priest of demon worship to his elite society members in 1946 Montreal.

Roger Morneau sat in that room. He heard the playbook. And seventy-nine years later, we’re watching every single point of that strategy unfold exactly as described.

Let that sink in.

A former demon worshiper, rescued by Christ, documented the enemy’s battle plan before most of the people reading this were born. And now we get to verify his testimony against observable reality.

Spoiler alert: It matches perfectly.

The Strategic Context - Why 1700s?

The high priest explained that Lucifer foresaw two ages coming:

The Great Industrial Age - where technological advancement would fundamentally change human society The Scientific Discovery Age - where “tremendous scientific discoveries would be made by people, and we would enter a unique age that would change the way that everybody lives”

He continued: “It would also serve to usher in the end times, and the close of the great controversy between the forces of good and evil.”

Black Feather Analysis: This is strategic warfare. The enemy doesn’t react to history—he studies prophetic timelines and positions his forces in advance.

Lucifer was reading Daniel 12:4: “Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” He understood the time of the end was approaching and reorganized his entire operation to prepare for it.

Think about that. While the Enlightenment was just beginning, while the industrial revolution was still decades away, the enemy’s general staff was already planning how to weaponize the coming changes.

The Three-Part Strategy

According to the high priest, by the time Satan’s General Council concluded, they had adopted three major policies:

Policy 1: Make Humans Believe Satan and His Angels Don’t Exist

“First, they were to see to it that humans would be made to believe that Satan and his angels do not really exist.”

The high priest explained the old way versus the new way:

Before 1700s: You could walk down a street in Paris and see signs advertising fortune tellers, curse-makers, witches openly operating. Everyone believed in spiritual forces.

After 1700s Strategy: Make it all disappear from public consciousness. Become invisible. Operate through “natural” explanations.

Why This Matters:

An enemy you don’t believe exists can’t be defended against. This is Sun Tzu 101: “All warfare is based on deception.”

Recent research shows over 75% of people don’t believe in a real, tangible devil. Mission accomplished.

Connection to Our Previous Work: Remember Walter Veith’s documentation of how secret societies operate behind a veil of rationalism and enlightenment philosophy? This is why. The Gnostic elite don’t advertise their occult practices—they hide them behind scientific materialism while practicing ritual magic in private.

The same people pushing atheistic evolution in public are often practicing ancient mystery religion behind closed doors.

Policy 2: Take Total Control of People’s Minds Through Hypnotism

This one is chilling in its sophistication.

The strategy was to “take hypnotism out of the realm of the occult and introduce it as a new science for the benefit of mankind.”

The Franz Mesmer Operation

The high priest explained that Lucifer personally selected Franz Mesmer, an Austrian physician, to initiate this plan.

Mesmer developed the theory of “animal magnetism” (later called Mesmerism), which claimed certain persons have a magnetic influence that gives them power over others, even to the point of placing them in a trance.

The Brilliance of the Strategy:

Take something that IS occult (demonic trance states) Rebrand it as “science” or “natural magnetic forces” Get medical professionals to use it Normalize it in society Use it for total mind control while people think it’s therapeutic

By the time Mesmer died in 1815, physicians throughout Europe were using hypnosis as anesthesia.

But Here’s the Real Objective: The high priest explained they would use “people of great renown, educators, people of capacity” to perform supposedly scientific demonstrations—like regressing people to “former lives” through hypnosis.

The person being hypnotized would describe events from thousands of years ago. After the session, they’d know nothing about ancient history—because the demon speaking through them provided the information.

The Purpose: Create “an unwavering trust in that great deception” of reincarnation in the public mind.

Black Feather Analysis: This is psyop warfare at the highest level. You’re not just deceiving the person hypnotized—you’re deceiving everyone watching, creating “scientific evidence” for reincarnation that reinforces the immortal soul doctrine.

Modern Applications

Fast forward to today. How many therapeutic modalities use hypnosis? How many “past life regression” practitioners operate openly? How is this connected to:

Trauma-based mind control programs (MK-Ultra used hypnosis extensively)

New Age channeling (just rebranded demon possession)

Recovered memory therapy creating false memories

Hypnotic suggestion in media and advertising

The high priest called this “a way of dechristianizing the western world through the avenue of mysticism.”

Mission status: Wildly successful.

Policy 3: Destroy the Bible Without Burning It

Here’s where it gets personal for everyone reading this.

The strategy wasn’t to attack the Bible directly—that creates martyrs. The strategy was to make the Bible destroy itself from within by undermining its foundational claims.

Charles Darwin: The Personally Tutored Weapon

The high priest made a stunning statement:

“After the great general council, it was decided that Satan would tutor Charles Darwin personally in setting up the principles of his theories of evolution.”

Read that again. Lucifer himself mentored Darwin.

The Strategic Goal: Satan and his spirit counselors understood that if a person was led to believe in evolution, it would “in his life, destroy completely the creation week of the Bible, the fall of man, and the plan of redemption.”

Three dominoes with one push:

Creation Week - If there’s no literal creation, there’s no Creator to whom you’re accountable The Fall - If there’s no historical fall, there’s no sin problem to solve Plan of Redemption - If there’s no sin problem, you don’t need a Savior

One theory. Entire gospel eliminated.

The Religious System of Evolution

Then the high priest said something that should make every educator and parent sit up straight:

“According to the spirits, anyone that teaches a theory of evolution is considered to be a minister of a great religious system.”

Not science. Religion.

It’s a “system of schooling people and getting them to disqualify themselves of being members of Christ’s kingdom.”

Every teacher of evolution receives:

“Very special unction from Satan himself” “Great power to induce spiritual blindness” Three capacities: to convince, to convert, and to spiritually blind

And here’s the honor Satan bestows:

“Satan assigns a retinue of bright, beautiful angels to follow that educator all the remainder of his life... in the sight of all the inhabitants of the galaxies, this is the greatest honor that he can bestow upon his workers.”

Black Feather Translation: Evolution teachers are Satan’s priesthood. They’re conducting religious conversion ceremonies in every classroom, laboratory, and museum, backed by demonic power, convincing billions of humans that they’re cosmic accidents with no Creator, no purpose, no judgment, no salvation needed.

Connecting to James Arrabito’s Work on Gnostic Infiltration

Remember what we learned from Arrabito about how Gnosticism infiltrated Christianity?

The core Gnostic beliefs:

Matter is evil, spirit is good (denies physical creation as God’s handiwork)

Secret knowledge saves, not Christ’s atonement (eliminates need for redemption)

Mankind is divine, just needs awakening (eliminates the Fall)

Reincarnation and karma replace repentance and grace

Now look at evolution theory through this lens:

Evolution provides the “scientific” foundation for Gnostic theology:

Physical creation isn’t God’s intentional design—it’s random accident (matter isn’t sacred)

Humans aren’t fallen beings needing redemption—we’re evolving beings needing enlightenment

Death isn’t the penalty for sin—it’s a natural process, possibly leading to reincarnation

No literal creation means no literal fall means no literal need for a literal Savior

This is why the high priest called it “destroying the Bible without burning it.”

You leave the Bible intact. Christians can keep their Bibles on their shelves. But evolution theory reinterprets everything:

Genesis becomes allegory

The Fall becomes metaphor

The flood becomes myth

Christ’s sacrifice becomes moral example rather than substitutionary atonement

The Bible stays. Its authority leaves.

Connecting to Secret Societies and the Great Reset

Here’s where this gets even more interesting.

The Timing Question

Why 1700s? Let’s look at what else was happening:

1717: Official founding of speculative Freemasonry in London

1776: Illuminati founded by Adam Weishaupt

1789: French Revolution (backed by secret societies)

Late 1700s-1800s: Industrial Revolution transforms society

The high priest said Lucifer’s council was preparing for the industrial age and the scientific age that would “change the way everybody lives” and “usher in the end times.”

They were positioning their forces for the modern era.

The Elite Structure Connection

Roger described the Montreal demon worship society as “the elite”—doctors, lawyers, business leaders, the professional class.

Sound familiar?

This is the same class composition as:

Freemason lodges

Skull and Bones

Bilderberg Group

Council on Foreign Relations

World Economic Forum

The high priest explicitly said: “There’s thousands of Spirit worshipers in all these different societies of Spirit worshipers in this world. But he says, we are the elite. We know the real truth about the master and his angels.”

Multiple societies, same master, coordinated strategy.

Evolution’s Role in the Great Reset

Now fast forward to today’s Great Reset agenda:

Yuval Noah Harari (WEF’s chief philosopher) openly teaches:

Humans are “hackable animals”

There’s no soul, no free will

Biology is just algorithms

Humans will merge with AI to become “gods”

This is pure Gnostic evolution theology:

We’re not created in God’s image (just animals)

We’re evolving beyond human (becoming divine through technology)

Matter/biology can be transcended (spirit/digital is superior)

Secret knowledge (data/AI) is the path to divinity

Transhumanism is Gnosticism + Evolution on steroids.

And who’s pushing it? The same elite class that’s always practiced the mystery religions while selling materialism to the masses.

The Christian Idolatry Connection

The high priest revealed another strategy we’ll cover in detail in the next article, but it connects here:

The immortal soul doctrine—the belief that humans possess an inherently immortal soul that survives death—was identified as “the most grandiose or great deception that has ever been brought upon the human family.”

Here’s why this matters for the three-part strategy:

If evolution is true → No creation week, no fall, no redemption needed

If the soul is immortal → Death isn’t the wages of sin, spirits of dead can communicate, reincarnation is possible

If hypnotism is scientific → We have “proof” of past lives, spirit communication is natural, mysticism is validated

All three policies work together as an integrated system to accomplish one goal: Make humans believe they don’t need the Creator’s redemption because they’re either cosmic accidents (evolution) or evolving divine beings (immortal soul + reincarnation) who just need enlightenment (accessed through mystical/hypnotic techniques).

The Prophecy Verification

Remember, Roger heard this in 1946. Let’s check the scorecard:

Policy One Status: Make Satan Invisible

✅ Accomplished: 75%+ don’t believe in a literal devil

✅ Accomplished: Occult practices rebranded as entertainment, therapy, “energy work”

✅ Accomplished: Speaking about spiritual warfare gets you labeled mentally ill

Policy Two Status: Mind Control Through Hypnotism

✅ Accomplished: Hypnotherapy is mainstream medical practice

✅ Accomplished: Past life regression has millions of practitioners

✅ Accomplished: Mind control programs (MK-Ultra) used hypnosis extensively

✅ Accomplished: Media uses hypnotic techniques constantly (check the flicker rate of your screen)

Policy Three Status: Destroy Bible Without Burning It

✅ Accomplished: Evolution taught as fact in virtually all education systems

✅ Accomplished: Most “Christian” denominations accept theistic evolution

✅ Accomplished: Biblical authority undermined even in churches

✅ Accomplished: Creation, Fall, and Redemption treated as metaphor not history

Mission status across all three policies: COMPLETE SUCCESS from the enemy’s perspective.

Why This Matters for Sovereignty Restoration

We’re not sharing this information to create fear or fascination with the enemy’s tactics.

We’re sharing it because you cannot defeat an enemy whose strategy you don’t understand.

The 5 Stones framework we’re building—especially Stone Three: Spiritual Sovereignty—requires understanding the battlefield.

What the 1700s Council Reveals:

The enemy operates with:

Long-term strategic planning (centuries, not years)

Coordinated implementation across multiple fronts

Sophisticated psychological warfare

Infiltration of every social institution

Use of compromise within Christianity itself

But here’s what the Roger Morneau testimony ALSO reveals:

The enemy’s strategy has known vulnerabilities:

Bible truth defeats it (that’s why they had to undermine the Bible) Faith in Jesus Christ breaks all contracts (that’s why they had to eliminate substitutionary atonement) God’s law exposes counterfeit (that’s why they had to eliminate literal creation week and Sabbath) Prayer accesses superior power (that’s why they pushed materialism to make prayer seem foolish)

The One Thing That Terrified Them

We’ll cover this in depth in Article 5, but here’s the preview that should give every freedom fighter hope:

When someone asked the high priest about the Adventists—the one group who maintained:

Literal six-day creation

Biblical Sabbath (seventh-day)

State of the dead (no immortal soul)

Substitutionary atonement

The high priest responded:

“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day, it makes it impossible for the spirits to deceive them. They are given very special help and great spiritual insight. Under these conditions, they are not ordinary people.”

Translation: The enemy’s entire three-part strategy FAILS against people who maintain these specific biblical positions.

That’s why Satan “hates them most on the face of the planet” according to the demon spirit that appeared to Roger’s friend.

The enemy fears biblical truth keepers because his whole strategy crumbles against that foundation.

Practical Application: Breaking Free from the Deception

If you’ve been educated in evolution, here’s what you need to understand:

You weren’t just taught a scientific theory. You were indoctrinated into a religious system designed to separate you from your Creator.

According to a high priest of demon worship, every evolution educator is:

Operating under special unction from Satan

Given power to induce spiritual blindness

Followed by a retinue of demons for life

That’s the spiritual reality behind your biology class.

But here’s the good news: Truth is more powerful than any lie.

The Deprogramming Protocol:

Recognize it AS religious indoctrination, not science You were converted to a faith system

That system says you’re an accident with no purpose

That’s a lie with a spiritual agenda Reclaim your creation identity You are not a cosmic accident

You are created in the image of God

You have inherent dignity, purpose, and worth

Your Creator loves you and offers redemption Study biblical creation actively The six-day creation is literal and foundational

The Fall is historical and explains why the world is broken

Redemption through Christ is real and necessary

This isn’t allegory—it’s your family history Reject the immortal soul doctrine Humans don’t possess inherent immortality

Death is real (wages of sin)

Resurrection is the Christian hope (not disembodied bliss)

This blocks necromancy and reincarnation deceptions Understand what hypnotism really is It’s not neutral “science”

It’s opening your mind to external control

Past life regression is demon impersonation

Avoid it completely

For Those Who Taught Evolution

If you’re reading this and you taught evolution—in schools, universities, museums—this might be hitting hard.

You weren’t necessarily aware of the spiritual warfare involved. Most educators genuinely believe they’re teaching science.

But according to this testimony, you were operating under demonic unction whether you knew it or not. Those students you convinced? You were unwittingly participating in their spiritual disconnection from their Creator.

This isn’t condemnation—it’s liberation.

Now you know. Now you can:

Repent (which just means change direction) Reclaim your own creation identity Help others escape the same deception Use your education to EXPOSE the religious nature of evolution

Some of the most powerful creation advocates are former evolution educators. They understand the system from inside and can dismantle it effectively.

Your past doesn’t disqualify you. Your awakening qualifies you.

The Bigger Picture: They Told Us Their Plan

Here’s what should simultaneously disturb and encourage you:

They told us their plan. In 1946. Through a defector.

This isn’t hidden conspiracy. This is documented strategy from inside their war room, delivered by someone who escaped.

And what does that tell us?

God makes sure the plans of the enemy are exposed in time for His people to prepare.

Roger Morneau’s testimony wasn’t published until decades later, but it was recorded. It’s available. We can verify it against observable reality. And it matches perfectly.

Why would God allow this testimony to be preserved?

Because we’re in the time period when we need to understand the battlefield. The end game is in motion. The strategies deployed in 1700s are reaching their culmination.

But here’s the key: If we know the strategy, we can counter it.

Connection to Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset

Let’s make the connection explicit.

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset isn’t new strategy—it’s the culmination of the 1700s strategy.

Klaus Schwab openly advocates:

Transhumanism (evolution + technology = transcendence)

“Stakeholder capitalism” (elite management of masses)

“Fourth Industrial Revolution” (fulfilling the prophecy of the technological age)

Global governance (one-world system)

Yuval Harari teaches:

Humans are “hackable animals” (evolution)

Free will is an illusion (materialism)

Humans will become gods (Gnosticism)

AI will rule because it’s superior (worship of technology)

This is the exact same theology the high priest described:

Humans as evolved animals (Policy Three)

Elite societies controlling the masses (the structure Roger witnessed)

Technology as path to transcendence (scientific age ushering in end times)

Spiritual realities denied while elite practice occultism (Policy One)

Same master. Same strategy. Final implementation phase.

What Do We Do With This Information?

First, don’t be afraid. Fear is the enemy’s weapon. You’re getting intelligence about enemy operations. That’s strategic advantage.

Second, verify everything. I want you skeptical. Check Roger’s testimony against:

Observable reality in education

History of evolution theory

Development of hypnosis

Infiltration of churches by compromise

Rise of New Age movement

Current transhumanist agenda

It all lines up.

Third, build your foundation on biblical truth:

Literal creation in six days

Literal fall with real consequences

Literal redemption through Jesus Christ

Literal resurrection as our hope

Literal judgment coming

Literal Sabbath as sign of Creator’s authority

These aren’t negotiable metaphors. This is the foundation the enemy’s strategy specifically targets because it defeats his entire program.

Fourth, help others escape:

Share this information strategically

Don’t be weird about it (you’ll turn people off)

Use it to explain what people are seeing around them

Point to the solution (Christ) not just the problem (Satan)

The Hope Component

Here’s what the enemy doesn’t want you to know:

His strategy only works on the biblically illiterate and spiritually disconnected.

The high priest admitted the Adventists—those maintaining biblical creation, Sabbath, state of the dead, and substitutionary atonement—cannot be deceived by the spirits.

That means the enemy’s weapons have a counter.

That means you can be immune to the deception.

That means the Twelve Stones we’re building together aren’t optional nice-to-have spiritual practices—they’re the warfare manual for the final conflict.

Stone Three: Spiritual Sovereignty now takes on new meaning, doesn’t it?

You’re not just learning to pray. You’re learning to operate in a dimension where the enemy’s primary weapons systems fail.

Preview of Article 3: Christian Idolatry

In the next article, we’ll examine the high priest’s testimony about what he called “the most grandiose deception ever brought upon the human family”—Christian idolatry through necromancy.

We’ll discover:

Why the immortal soul doctrine is the gateway to all deception

How “friendly demon spirits” operate

Why hundreds of millions of Christians are practicing necromancy without knowing it

What this means for the New Age movement

How to close this door completely

Spoiler: Most of Western Christianity is built on a foundation the enemy installed specifically to enable his strategy.

We’re going to pull back that curtain completely.

Action Steps

Before Article 3, do this:

Read Genesis 1-3 and Genesis 6-9 Let the text speak for itself

Ask: Is this written as literal history or allegory?

Notice how the rest of Scripture treats these events Study what happens at death (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6, Psalm 146:3-4, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18) The dead know nothing

Death is sleep

Resurrection is the Christian hope Research the history of soul immortality doctrine It’s not Hebrew—it’s Greek (Plato)

It entered Christianity through Gnostic influence

Early church debated this (soul sleep vs. immortal soul) Observe the world around you through this lens How many movies show dead people as ghosts?

How many people consult mediums/channelers?

How is this normalized and celebrated?

What worldview makes this possible?

Come to Article 3 ready to have your foundation checked.

Because if the enemy’s strategy specifically targets your foundation, you better make sure it’s solid.

Final Word: The Playbook Is Public

The enemy’s playbook is now public record. Roger Morneau didn’t just escape—he brought the war plans with him.

We’re not fighting blind.

We know:

The enemy’s strategy (three-part policy from 1700s)

The enemy’s timeline (preparing for end times)

The enemy’s methods (evolution, hypnotism, soul immortality)

The enemy’s structure (elite societies coordinated globally)

The enemy’s vulnerability (biblical truth keepers)

You now have intelligence most Christians don’t have.

Use it wisely. Use it strategically. Use it to build an unshakable foundation.

And remember: The one who sits in the heavens laughs at the enemy’s schemes (Psalm 2:4). Satan’s elaborate strategy spanning three centuries? God’s been telling us the end from the beginning for millennia.

Truth always wins. Always has. Always will.

We’re just making sure we’re standing on the right foundation when the shaking starts.

“And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” - John 8:32