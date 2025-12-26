Inside the Enemy’s War Room Part 3: CHRISTIAN IDOLATRY
Carefully Building The Necromancy Trap
Inside the Enemy’s War Room: Part 3
Christian Idolatry - The Necromancy Trap
“Christian idolatry is the most grandiose or great deception that has ever been brought upon the human family, upon mankind... Demon spirits are continually defiling Christian churches through the avenue of necromancy by using a form of spirit worship that involves hundreds of millions of Christians into idolatry without their being aware of it.” — High Priest of Montreal demon worship society, 1946
The Sermon That Changed Everything
Imagine you’re Roger Morneau, sitting in an elite demon worship society’s resort in the Laurentian Mountains north of Montreal. It’s 1946. You’re 20 years old. You’re 72 hours away from making full commitment to Satan through initiation.
The high priest stands to deliver a sermon.
The title: “Christian Idolatry”
And what he’s about to reveal will explain why hundreds of millions of sincere Christians are unknowingly practicing the same spirit worship he and his demon-worshiping colleagues practice openly.
Same spirits. Same deception. Different packaging.
The only difference? The Christians don’t know they’re doing it.
The Foundation of All Deception
The high priest began with this statement:
“This super-deception is brought about in only one way, through the deceptive belief that man has an immortal soul that lives on after death.”
Read that again slowly.
One doctrine. One belief. Foundation for the entire system.
The belief that humans possess an inherently immortal soul that survives death and remains conscious, active, and able to communicate.
This single belief, the high priest explained, constitutes “a super-deception through necromancy.”
What Scripture Actually Teaches: The Soul Returns to God
Before we expose the deception mechanism, we must establish what both the Bible and the Holy Quran actually teach about death and the soul.
Biblical Teaching: Death Is Sleep
The New Testament regularly refers to the dead as “asleep”:
1 Corinthians 15:6: “After that, he was seen of above five hundred brethren at once; of whom the greater part remain unto this present, but some are fallen asleep.”
1 Corinthians 15:18: “Then they also which are fallen asleep in Christ are perished.”
1 Corinthians 15:20: “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept.”
John 11:11-14: “These things said he: and after that he saith unto them, Our friend Lazarus sleepeth; but I go, that I may awake him out of sleep... Then said Jesus unto them plainly, Lazarus is dead.”
Jesus Himself calls death “sleep.”
The Dead Know Nothing
Ecclesiastes 9:5-6: “For the living know that they shall die: but the dead know not any thing, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished; neither have they any more a portion for ever in any thing that is done under the sun.”
Ecclesiastes 9:10: “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.”
Psalm 6:5: “For in death there is no remembrance of thee: in the grave who shall give thee thanks?”
Psalm 88:10: “Wilt thou shew wonders to the dead? shall the dead arise and praise thee?”
Isaiah 38:18: “For the grave cannot praise thee, death can not celebrate thee: they that go down into the pit cannot hope for thy truth.”
The dead:
Know nothing
Remember nothing
Do no work
Have no knowledge
Cannot praise God
Cannot hope
This is unconscious sleep, not conscious existence elsewhere.
Quranic Confirmation: The Soul Is Taken by Allah
The Holy Quran provides even more detailed teaching about what happens at death:
Death as Taking of the Soul
Surah Al-An’am (6:60-61):
“And He it is Who takes your souls at night (in sleep), and He knows what you acquire in the day, then He raises you up therein that an appointed term may be fulfilled; then to Him is your return, then He will inform you of what you were doing. And He is the Supreme, above His servants, and He sends keepers over you; until when death comes to one of you, Our messengers cause him to die, and they are not remiss.”
Key teaching: Allah takes the soul at death through His messengers (angels). The soul is taken back to Allah—it does not remain wandering or conscious in this realm.
The Angel of Death
Surah As-Sajdah (32:10-11):
“And they say: What! when we have become lost in the earth, shall we then certainly be in a new creation? Nay! they are disbelievers in the meeting of their Lord. Say: The angel of death who is given charge of you shall cause you to die, then to your Lord you shall be brought back.”
Key teaching: Death is administered by the angel of death (Malakul Maut), and the soul is brought back to the Lord—not left to communicate with the living.
Sleep and Death: The Same Process
Surah Az-Zumar (39:42):
“Allah takes the souls at the time of their death, and those that die not during their sleep; then He withholds those on whom He has passed the decree of death and sends the others back till an appointed term; most surely there are signs in this for a people who reflect.”
Profound teaching: Sleep and death use the same mechanism—Allah takes the soul. In sleep, He returns it. In death, He withholds it.
This means death is like permanent sleep—the soul is taken back to Allah and held in His custody until resurrection.
The Reality Taken Is the Soul
Raghib Isfahani explains that ‘Tawaffi’ implies taking up of the reality of a thing completely. At death, the Almighty Allah and the angel of death take the soul completely—nothing from it is wasted or left behind to wander.
The body decays and returns to dust. What is taken and preserved is the soul—but it is taken TO ALLAH, not left to roam or communicate.
What Both Scriptures Agree On
Biblical and Quranic Agreement:
The soul exists (man is not merely material body)
At death, the soul is taken by God (through angels)
The soul enters a state of unconscious sleep (no activity, knowledge, or communication)
The soul returns to God (not left in earthly realm)
The soul is held by God until resurrection/judgment (Day of Resurrection for both faiths)
The dead cannot communicate with the living (they know nothing, they’re asleep)
Biblical Evidence of Return to God:
Surah Yunus (10:56): “He gives life and causes death, and to Him you shall be brought back.”
Surah Al-’Ankabut (29:57): “Every soul must taste of death, then to Us you shall be brought back.”
Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:105): “…to Allah is your return, of all (of you), so He will inform you of what you did.”
The soul doesn’t stay in earthly realm—it returns to Allah.
The Spirit of God in Man
Genesis 2:7: “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
Surah Sad (38:71-72): “When your Lord said to the angels; Surely I am going to create a mortal from dust: So when I have made him complete and breathed into him of My spirit, then fall down making obeisance to him.”
Surah As-Sajdah (32:7-9): “(It is He) Who made good everything that He has created, and He began the creation of man from dust. Then He made his progeny of an extract of water held in light estimation. Then He made him complete and breathed into him of His spirit, and made for you the ears and the eyes and the hearts; little is it that you give thanks.”
Both Scriptures teach: God breathed His spirit into man. This makes man more than mere flesh—but it also means the spirit belongs to God and returns to God at death.
The Mystery of the Soul
Surah Al-Isra (17:85): “And they ask you about the soul. Say: The soul is one of the commands of my Lord, and you are not given aught of knowledge but a little.”
The soul is a mystery—a command of God. We know it exists, we know what happens to it at death (taken by Allah), but its full nature remains beyond complete human understanding.
The Critical Distinction: Where Is the Soul After Death?
Here’s where the deception operates:
What Scripture Teaches:
At death, the soul:
Is taken by Allah/God through His angels
Returns to Allah/God
Enters unconscious sleep state
Knows nothing
Cannot communicate
Remains in God’s custody until resurrection
The soul exists, but it is NOT:
Wandering the earth
Conscious and aware
Able to see or hear the living
Available for communication
Acting as guardian or guide
Appearing in visions or dreams
What the Deception Claims:
The false doctrine teaches:
Souls of the dead remain conscious
They can see and hear us
They can communicate with us
They want to help us
They appear to give messages
They act as guides or guardians
This is where necromancy operates—the claim that conscious dead souls can be contacted.
But Scripture from both Bible and Quran is clear: The soul is WITH GOD, not available for human contact.
Understanding the High Priest’s Statement
Now we can properly understand what the demon worship high priest revealed:
“Contrary to popular belief, necromancy does not consist of conjuring the spirits of the dead. The reason being that man is totally mortal and does not possess an immortal soul.”
Let’s parse this carefully with scriptural understanding:
“Man is totally mortal”
True according to Scripture: Man does not possess inherent immortality. Only God is inherently immortal (1 Timothy 6:16).
At death, man’s consciousness ceases (thoughts perish, enters sleep state). The physical body returns to dust.
“Does not possess an immortal soul”
True in specific sense: Man does not possess (own, control) an immortal soul that he can keep with him or that remains with him after death.
Why? Because the soul returns to God who gave it.
Ecclesiastes 12:7: “Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.”
The soul exists, but it belongs to God. At death, God takes it back. Man doesn’t “possess” it anymore—it’s been returned to its Creator and Owner.
What the High Priest Knows
The demon worshipers understand:
Humans don’t have souls that stay with them after death
Dead people cannot communicate
The souls are taken by God and held in unconscious state
Therefore, any “communication with the dead” is actually communication with demons
They know this because the demons told them the truth about the mechanism.
Why would demons tell their servants the truth?
Because their human operatives need to understand how the deception works to help implement it effectively.
The Necromancy Deception Mechanism Revealed
Now we can see the full picture:
What Necromancy Really Is
The high priest explained:
“Necromancy is in reality a belief, a religious belief. People believe that the dead have entered into a higher state of existence than they had when they were alive, also that they are in a position and have the capacity to help the living here on earth.”
Necromancy is believing:
The dead are conscious somewhere
The dead can perceive the living
The dead can communicate
The dead can help or guide
This belief contradicts both Bible and Quran.
Who Are People Actually Contacting?
The high priest revealed:
“The friendly demon spirits that have always found over the centuries great delight in impersonating apparitions, departed loved ones, and persons of great renown.”
When someone “contacts the dead,” they’re actually contacting:
Demon spirits who impersonate the deceased
These demons have perfect historical knowledge (they were present during the person’s life)
They can reproduce voices, mannerisms, memories with exact precision
They present themselves as friendly, helpful, loving
They provide accurate information the deceased would have known
But it’s not the person’s soul—it’s a demon impersonation.
Why can demons do this?
Because the actual soul is with Allah/God in unconscious sleep state, unavailable for communication. The demons know this and exploit people’s ignorance of scriptural truth.
The Three-Class Demon System
Roger’s testimony reveals there are three main divisions of demon spirits:
1. The Friendly Demon Spirits
These have “the finesse and the refinement” and specialize in impersonating the dead.
They appear:
Kind and comforting
Helpful and wise
Loving and concerned
Exactly like the deceased person
Their specialty is deception through kindness and familiarity.
2. The Warriors
These “like to bring misery and destruction in the lives of people.”
Classic demonic harassment, oppression, creating chaos.
3. The Oppressors
These are “the real, wicked spirits that hate God with all of their might.”
Full possession, extreme violence, total control.
Most people only fear categories 2 and 3.
They completely miss category 1—the friendly demons who impersonate dead loved ones.
This is by design.
Why the False Doctrine Is So Dangerous
The high priest explained:
“When people believe in this business [that souls are conscious after death], they are actually opening themselves to be completely deceived by demon spirits because it gives the demon spirits an opportunity to impersonate the dead and for people to believe their lies.”
The Open Door
Once you believe:
Dead souls are conscious
They can see and hear us
They might try to communicate
They want to help us
You become emotionally vulnerable to any entity claiming to be your deceased loved one.
You won’t question whether it’s really them—you’re expecting them to contact you.
Why Demons Love This
The high priest explained:
“It brings the great master the respect and the reverence that is due to his great name and it makes all the other spirits exceedingly happy because they are the ones that have worked to lead people to believe in life after death. They rejoice.”
When Christians:
Pray to dead saints
Seek signs from deceased relatives
Consult mediums
Feel “presence” of the dead
Receive “messages” from beyond
They are actually:
Praying to demons
Receiving demonic signs
Consulting demons through mediums
Feeling demonic presence
Receiving demonic messages
And giving Satan the worship due to Allah/God alone.
That’s why it’s called “Christian idolatry”—sincere believers worshiping demons while thinking they’re honoring loved ones or saints.
Real-World Examples: The Deception in Action
Example 1: Loretta Lynn
Country music star Loretta Lynn testified on national television (1970s) that her career success came from help by a dear friend who died at age 18.
Her testimony:
The spirit of her dead friend walked through her wall and said: “Loretta, I’m going to make you a very famous person in singing Western country music and I will be with you all the time. Trust me.”
Later, during a major concert when her voice was failing, her “spirit friend” sang through her, providing supernatural power.
Loretta’s belief: Her dead friend’s conscious soul is helping her.
Scriptural reality: Her friend’s soul is with Allah/God in unconscious sleep state.
Actual reality: A friendly demon spirit is impersonating her dead friend, providing demonic power, and establishing a covenant relationship that Loretta thinks is beautiful and helpful.
Result: Millions hear this testimony and believe dead loved ones can help them. The door to necromancy opens wider.
Example 2: Catholic Saints System
The Roman Catholic Church teaches:
Saints in heaven are conscious
They can hear prayers
They can intercede with God
Their apparitions are real
Billions of Catholics:
Pray to Mary
Pray to various saints
Visit apparition sites (Fatima, Lourdes, Guadalupe)
Seek intercession from the dead
Scriptural reality:
The souls of saints are with Allah/God in sleep state
1 Timothy 2:5: “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus”
No other mediators exist
The dead cannot hear prayers
Actual reality:
Friendly demon spirits impersonate Mary and saints
Provide “miracles” to authenticate the deception
Give messages (often contradicting Scripture)
Receive worship intended for God
This is necromancy on institutional scale—billions practicing it thinking it’s Christian devotion.
Example 3: The Historian and Napoleon (From Roger’s Direct Witness)
A French historian wanted specific details about Napoleon Bonaparte and one of his generals.
The demon worship society used three human “channels.” A spirit counselor appeared and:
Provided detailed historical information
Reproduced the exact voice of Camillien Houde (mayor of Montreal during WWII who was still alive)
Gave information only someone present during Napoleon’s time would know
Roger recognized the voice because he’d listened to Houde’s speeches on radio.
Why could the demons do this?
Because they’ve been observing human history for thousands of years. They were present during Napoleon’s era. They know the details. They can reproduce voices perfectly.
The souls of Napoleon and his generals are with Allah/God in sleep state—unavailable.
But demons can impersonate them flawlessly using their historical knowledge.
How the False Doctrine Enables Multiple Deceptions
Once the “conscious soul after death” doctrine is accepted, multiple deception pathways open:
1. Communication with the “Dead” Through Mediums
If dead souls are conscious, mediums can claim to contact them.
Result:
Billion-dollar psychic industry
Millions making life decisions based on “messages from beyond”
All messages actually from demon impersonators
2. Reincarnation Theology
If souls are conscious and separate from body, why not multiple lifetimes?
Result:
Past life regression through hypnosis
“Evidence” provided by demons giving historical details
Karma/reincarnation replacing repentance/salvation
Why need Christ if you can work off sins through multiple lives?
3. Purgatory and Prayers for the Dead
If souls are conscious but not yet in final state, they might need help.
Result:
Entire Catholic theology of purgatory
Masses for the dead
Indulgences (selling prayers to help souls)
Financial system built on false doctrine
4. Ancestor Worship
If ancestors are conscious and can influence the living, better keep them happy.
Result:
Ancestor worship in many cultures
Offerings at graves
Prayers to ancestors
Seeking their guidance
All necromancy enabled by false doctrine
5. Near-Death Experience (NDE) Industry
“Proof” that consciousness survives death.
Result:
Best-selling books
Documentaries and conferences
Testimonies of meeting dead relatives
Actually carefully crafted demon deceptions to reinforce false doctrine
Each NDE testimony becomes “evidence” for millions
6. “Christian” Ghost Hunting and Paranormal Investigation
If souls can remain earthbound, we can investigate them.
Result:
“Christian” paranormal investigators
Ghost hunting shows
EVP recordings (supposedly dead voices)
All interaction with demons, not dead humans
Connecting to Gnostic Infiltration
Remember James Arrabito’s documentation of how Gnosticism infiltrated Christianity?
The “conscious soul after death” doctrine is PURE Gnosticism:
Gnostic Teaching: Spirit Good, Matter Bad
Consequence: The real “you” (your soul/spirit) is trapped in evil material body. Death liberates you to conscious spirit existence.
Biblical/Quranic Truth: Allah/God created matter “very good.” Your body is temple of Holy Spirit. Salvation includes resurrection of the body, not escape from it.
Gnostic Teaching: Soul Is Inherently Divine/Immortal
Consequence: Your soul is spark of the divine, immortal by nature, escapes body at death to continue conscious existence.
Biblical/Quranic Truth: Only Allah/God is inherently immortal. Human souls exist but are created, not inherently immortal, and return to God at death in unconscious state until resurrection.
Gnostic Teaching: Secret Knowledge/Mystical Experiences Save
Consequence: You need spirit guides, esoteric wisdom, mystical experiences to evolve your conscious soul.
Biblical/Quranic Truth: Salvation comes through God’s mercy, Christ’s sacrifice (Christian teaching), submission to Allah (Islamic teaching)—not through secret gnosis or spirit guides.
Every Gnostic belief REQUIRES the “conscious soul after death” doctrine to function.
Remove that false doctrine → Gnostic system collapses.
Why Satan Worked So Hard to Install This Doctrine
Think about the strategic brilliance:
If Satan can get believers to accept one false doctrine—that souls remain conscious after death—he gains:
Access to billions through necromancy (prayers to dead, mediums, séances)
Foundation for reincarnation (souls moving between bodies)
Support for Gnostic theology (soul escaping matter)
Framework for New Age (consciousness evolution)
Justification for transhumanism (uploading consciousness)
Excuse to minimize bodily resurrection (why need resurrection if you go to heaven at death?)
Opening for universalism (all conscious souls eventually saved)
Permission to ignore Creator’s authority (if soul matters and body doesn’t, creation week becomes allegory)
One false doctrine. Eight massive deception pathways.
That’s why Satan worked for centuries through Greek philosophy, Gnostic infiltration, and church councils to embed this lie.
The Catholic-Protestant Divide: Both Built on Same False Foundation
What Catholic Church Teaches:
Souls are conscious immediately after death
Saints in heaven can hear prayers
Purgatory exists for purification
Masses and prayers help the dead
Mary and saints’ apparitions are real
Every point contradicts Bible and Quran. Every point is necromancy. Every point opens doors to demon deception.
What Most Protestant Churches Teach:
Christians go immediately to heaven at death (conscious)
“Your loved ones are watching over you”
“Grandma’s in a better place now”
“I feel his/her presence”
Same false foundation as Catholic teaching—just without the prayers-to-saints infrastructure.
Both systems contradict Scripture. Both open doors to demon impersonation.
The Groups Satan Cannot Deceive
We keep returning to this because it’s crucial:
When asked about Adventists (who maintain biblical teaching on state of the dead), the high priest said:
“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day, it makes it impossible for the spirits to deceive them. They are given very special help and great spiritual insight. Under these conditions, they are not ordinary people.”
Why can’t demons deceive this group?
Because their foundation is solid:
Death is sleep (biblical/Quranic teaching)
Souls return to God (not wandering)
Dead know nothing (cannot communicate)
Resurrection is the hope (not immediate conscious afterlife)
No necromancy accepted (door is closed)
With this foundation, demon impersonation strategies fail.
The Christian thinks: “My dead loved one cannot contact me—they’re asleep with God until resurrection.”
A demon appears claiming to be that loved one.
The Christian immediately knows: “That’s not my loved one—that’s a demon. Their soul is with God.”
Deception blocked.
Practical Defense Protocol: Closing the Necromancy Door
If you’ve been taught or believed false doctrine about conscious souls after death, here’s how to close this door completely:
Step 1: Acknowledge the Truth from Scripture
Study both Bible and Quran on this topic (verses provided above).
Acknowledge:
The soul exists but returns to Allah/God at death
Death is unconscious sleep state
The dead know nothing and cannot communicate
Any “contact with dead” is actually contact with demons
Resurrection is the hope, not immediate consciousness
Step 2: Verbal Renunciation
Out loud, renounce the false teaching:
“In the name of Allah/In the name of Jesus Christ, I renounce the false doctrine that souls remain conscious and can communicate after death. I acknowledge that at death, the soul returns to You and enters sleep state. I affirm that the dead know nothing, cannot communicate, and await resurrection. I close every door this false belief opened to demon deception. Any entity claiming to be a deceased person is a demon impersonator, and I reject all such contact.”
Why out loud? You’re making a declaration in the spiritual realm.
Step 3: Break Specific Practices
Renounce specifically:
Prayers to dead saints
Seeking signs from deceased relatives
Consulting mediums or psychics
Believing you “felt their presence”
Reading NDE books as theology
Past life regression
Any “spirit guide” contact
Ghost hunting or paranormal investigation
Name what you did. Be specific.
Step 4: Remove Materials and Objects
Physical objects can maintain open doors (Roger learned this—we’ll cover why in Article 6).
Remove from your home:
Books on NDEs presented as proof of afterlife
Books on reincarnation or past lives
Materials from mediums or psychics
Objects associated with deceased that you treated as having spiritual power
Anything used in séances or spirit contact
Get them out. Destroy them if necessary.
Step 5: Establish Correct Prayer Protocol
When you pray:
Address Allah/God directly by following the example and teaching of His prophets
Reject all “intermediaries” except those Scripture authorizes
Trust Scripture as authority, not experiences
No prayers to dead saints. No seeking dead relatives’ help. Direct access to God alone.
Step 6: Replace with Biblical/Quranic Hope
The hope is not:
Disembodied consciousness in heaven
Watching over loved ones as guardian
Immediate transition to paradise
The hope is:
Resurrection at the Last Day
Bodily resurrection (transformed, incorruptible)
Judgment and eternal life with God
New earth/Paradise prepared by God
This is the hope that defeats all counterfeits.
Understanding Correctly: The Soul Exists But Is Not “Ours”
Important clarification:
We are NOT saying humans are merely material beings with no soul.
Both Bible and Quran clearly teach the soul exists.
What we ARE saying:
The soul exists (breathed into man by God)
The soul belongs to God (He gave it, He owns it)
At death, God takes it back (through angel of death)
The soul enters unconscious sleep state (knows nothing, no activity)
The soul is held in God’s custody (not wandering earth)
The soul awaits resurrection/judgment (Day of Resurrection)
The soul cannot communicate with living (it’s asleep with God)
Man does not “possess an immortal soul” in the sense of:
Owning it independently of God
Controlling it after death
Having it remain conscious and active
Being able to direct it to communicate
The soul is God’s property, returned to Him, held by Him, awaiting resurrection.
This understanding closes ALL necromancy doors while affirming the soul’s existence.
Why This Understanding Protects You
With correct understanding:
Someone claims: “I channeled your dead grandmother—she has a message for you.”
Your response: “My grandmother’s soul is with Allah/God in sleep state. She knows nothing. She cannot communicate. You are channeling a demon impersonating her. I reject your message and your demon.”
Deception blocked.
Medium advertises: “I can contact your dead loved ones.”
Your response: “The dead are asleep with God until resurrection. They cannot be contacted. Any ‘contact’ is demon impersonation. I will not participate in necromancy.”
Deception blocked.
Catholic priest suggests: “Pray to Saint Anthony to find your lost item.”
Your response: “Saint Anthony’s soul is with God in sleep state awaiting resurrection. He cannot hear prayers. Only God hears prayers. I will pray to God alone.”
Deception blocked.
New Age teacher claims: “Your deceased father is your spirit guide now.”
Your response: “My father’s soul is with God, not acting as my guide. Any entity claiming to be my father is a demon. My guide is the Holy Spirit, not a dead person’s soul.”
Deception blocked.
With correct biblical/Quranic foundation, you are immune to this entire category of deception.
That’s why the high priest said certain groups are “impossible for the spirits to deceive.”
Their foundation is solid. The demons can’t get traction.
The “Hundreds of Millions” in Christian Idolatry
The high priest said in 1946:
“Demon spirits are continually defiling Christian churches through the avenue of necromancy by using a form of spirit worship that involves hundreds of millions of Christians into idolatry without their being aware of it.”
Conservative calculation today:
Catholics practicing necromancy (prayers to saints/Mary, masses for dead): ~1 billion
Orthodox Christians (icon veneration, prayers to saints): ~200 million
Protestants (believing dead watch over them, seeking signs, consulting mediums): ~400-600 million
Total: 1.6-1.8 billion Christians practicing some form of necromancy without realizing it.
“Hundreds of millions” was accurate in 1946.
Today it’s approaching 2 billion.
Mission accomplished from Satan’s perspective.
And most have no idea they’re practicing demon worship.
Connecting to Great Reset and Transhumanism
Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari are preparing humanity for “post-human” future:
Consciousness uploaded to machines
Humans merging with AI
Death becoming optional through technology
Biology as hackable code
This is only plausible if consciousness (soul) is separate from body and can be transferred.
Transhumanism is high-tech Gnosticism:
Soul/consciousness trapped in body/meat
Technology offers escape/transcendence
Upload consciousness, achieve digital immortality
Leave behind mortal flesh
The “conscious soul after death” doctrine prepared the ground for this.
If you already believe consciousness exists independently of body, uploading it to a computer sounds like technological heaven.
It’s the same lie, new packaging:
“You shall not surely die” (Genesis 3:4) becomes “You shall achieve digital immortality.”
Same serpent. Same lie. New technology.
Why This Matters for Your Family
Your children are being systematically prepared to accept necromancy:
Disney movies with dead relatives as spirit guides:
Coco (entire film about dead ancestors helping living)
Moana (grandmother’s spirit guides)
Lion King (Mufasa appears as spirit)
Frozen 2 (dead mother provides guidance)
Young adult literature with ghost romances, spirit guides, reincarnation themes
School curriculum that may include:
Meditation (often Eastern mysticism rebranded)
Yoga (spiritual practice presented as exercise)
“World religions” that normalize spirit contact
Social media with psychics, mediums, tarot readers, astrologers as influencers
Video games with spirit worlds, necromancy as game mechanics
Your children are being systematically prepared to accept necromancy as normal.
The Generational Stakes
If your children accept immortal soul doctrine:
They’re vulnerable to medium deception when grieving
They’re open to “spirit guide” deception
They’re prepared for New Age theology
They’re primed for transhumanist ideology
They’re positioned for “space brothers” deception
If your children learn biblical truth about death:
All those doors are closed
They can identify deception when they see it
They have biblical hope in resurrection
They’re “impossible for spirits to deceive”
This isn’t theoretical. This is your children’s spiritual immunity system.
The Séance Normalization
Roger’s first séance experience reveals how normalization works:
Initially: He was shocked, scared, uncertain
After multiple exposures: “You can adjust to an awful lot of stuff... after a while they become common and ordinary”
That’s the normalization process:
Shock (first exposure to supernatural/occult)
Curiosity (maybe there’s something to this)
Fascination (experiencing more)
Acceptance (becomes normal)
Participation (actively engaging)
Evangelization (telling others it’s wonderful)
Loretta Lynn went through this exact process and ended up on national TV evangelizing for necromancy.
Your children are in Stage 1-2 right now through Disney, YA literature, social media.
Will you let them progress to Stage 6?
Or will you give them biblical truth that stops the process at Stage 1?
Breaking Generational Patterns
Many reading this grew up with immortal soul doctrine. Maybe your parents believed it. Maybe your grandparents did.
Generational patterns can be broken.
Biblical truth can be restored in one generation.
You can be the generation that:
Identifies the deception
Rejects false doctrine
Embraces biblical truth
Passes it to your children
Closes all those open doors
You don’t have to continue the pattern.
The Roger Morneau testimony proves: Even after 72 hours from full commitment to Satan, escape is possible through biblical truth.
You’re not 72 hours from demonic initiation.
You’re reading this article, learning truth, making course corrections.
You’re already on the right path.
The Seven-Point Recovery Plan Preview
Roger developed a seven-point recovery plan for those oppressed by demons or damaged by deliverance ministries (we’ll cover it fully in Article 6).
But Point 1 applies here:
“Throw out or destroy all literature that one has on deliverance ministries... Demon spirits have a right to stay with all objects that bear the taint of their defilement.”
That includes immortal soul literature:
Books on NDEs
Books on afterlife experiences
Books on reincarnation
Books by mediums
Books on ghost hunting
Books promoting immortal soul theology
Physical objects matter in spiritual warfare.
Get them out of your home.
We’ll explain exactly why in Article 6, but for now: If you have these materials, they’re maintaining an open door.
The Sunday Sacredness Connection
The high priest revealed one more piece of the puzzle:
“As the times on this planet gets more and more difficult and calamities of all kinds are striking the planet more and more frequently, demon spirits are going to impress people with the importance of Sunday sacredness.”
Why does this connect to immortal soul doctrine?
Because the two work together:
Immortal conscious soul doctrine eliminates the importance of:
Physical creation (spirit matters, matter doesn’t)
Literal creation week (allegory not history)
Seventh-day Sabbath (memorial of creation)
Sunday sacredness replaces biblical Sabbath with:
Day Satan chose (according to high priest)
Day bearing his authority
Counterfeit worship system
The high priest explained:
“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”
Translation:
Keep Sunday thinking you’re worshiping God
Satan receives the homage
You’re worshiping the wrong master without knowing it
We’ll explore this fully in Article 4, but understand: Immortal soul doctrine prepares people to accept Sunday sacredness by eliminating the biblical foundation for Sabbath (literal six-day creation).
It’s all connected. Every piece supports the others.
What Success Looks Like
After reading this article, here’s what victory looks like:
You can now:
✅ Identify necromancy in all its forms (prayers to saints, mediums, NDEs, spirit guides)
✅ Explain biblically what happens at death (sleep, not conscious existence)
✅ Recognize friendly demon spirits for what they are (not helpful dead people)
✅ Protect your children from normalized spirit contact in media
✅ Close the necromancy door through renunciation and biblical truth
✅ Have genuine hope in resurrection (not counterfeit “heaven at death”)
✅ See through Catholic/Protestant eschatology built on false foundation
✅ Understand why one group cannot be deceived (biblical foundation intact)
✅ Connect this to transhumanism, New Age, and Great Reset agenda
✅ Know the enemy’s strategy and have defensive protocol
That’s not just information—that’s immunity.
The Most Important Question
After everything in this article, here’s the question that matters:
What will you do with this information?
Option 1: Dismiss it
“That’s extreme”
“My church has taught this for centuries”
“I don’t want to believe I was deceived”
“It can’t be that serious”
Result: Stay vulnerable to all deceptions listed above.
Option 2: Investigate it
Study Scripture on state of the dead
Examine your beliefs honestly
Research where immortal soul doctrine came from
Verify against Roger’s testimony and observable reality
Result: Either confirm your current beliefs with biblical support, or discover you need to make changes.
Option 3: Act on it
Renounce false doctrine
Embrace biblical truth
Remove deception materials
Teach your family
Close all open doors
Result: Spiritual immunity to this entire category of deception.
The choice is yours.
But understand: The demons are counting on you choosing Option 1.
They’re counting on cognitive dissonance, tradition, and fear of being different to keep you believing the lie.
They’ve successfully kept billions believing it for centuries.
Will you be one who breaks free?
Connecting to Stone Three: Spiritual Sovereignty
In the Twelve Stones framework, Stone Three is Spiritual Sovereignty—understanding and operating in the spiritual dimension with biblical authority.
This article has equipped you with:
Knowledge of enemy tactics (friendly demons, impersonation, necromancy systems)
Biblical truth foundation (death is sleep, resurrection is hope, no immortal soul)
Defensive protocols (renunciation, removing materials, establishing prayer boundaries)
Offensive capability (teaching others, identifying deception, closing doors)
This is Stone Three in action:
You’re no longer spiritually ignorant
You’re no longer vulnerable to this category of deception
You’re equipped to defend your household
You’re prepared to help others escape
Stone Three isn’t about becoming a demon hunter.
It’s about becoming impossible for demons to deceive.
There’s a massive difference.
Preview: Article 4 - The New Age Deception
In the next article, we’ll explore the high priest’s 1946 prophecy about the “glorious new age” deception that would harvest the nations just before the close of the great controversy.
He described:
“Inhabitants of far distant planets” contacting earth
Out-of-body experiences as proof
Promise of peace and prosperity
Ushering in “a glorious new age”
Sunday sacredness as part of the solution
Laws forcing compliance
We’ll connect this to:
Current New Age movement (fulfilling exact predictions)
UFO/UAP disclosure agenda
Channeled entities claiming to be extraterrestrials
Global crisis → extraterrestrial solution narrative
Religious unity movements
Sunday law predictions
And we’ll show you: This was all mapped out in 1946, and we’re watching it unfold in real-time.
Action Steps Before Article 4
This week, do this:
Read these passages carefully:
Ecclesiastes 9:5-10 (the dead know nothing)
Psalm 115:17 (dead praise not the Lord)
John 11:11-14 (death is sleep)
1 Corinthians 15:12-23 (resurrection hope)
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 (dead in Christ rise at His coming)
Journal honestly:
What have I believed about death?
Where did those beliefs come from?
Do they align with Scripture or tradition?
What doors might be open because of false beliefs?
Inventory your home:
Any books on afterlife, NDEs, reincarnation?
Any objects from mediums, psychics, or spiritual practitioners?
Any materials promoting immortal soul doctrine?
Plan to remove them
Have a family conversation:
Age-appropriate discussion of biblical truth about death
Explain why Disney’s ghost movies aren’t just entertainment
Establish family standard: No spirit contact, period
Pray specifically:
Ask the Great Spirit, the Holy Spirit to reveal any open doors
Request protection for your household
Seek wisdom to teach this to others appropriately
Come to Article 4 prepared to see how the New Age movement is the culmination of everything we’ve studied so far.
Final Word: The Liberation of Truth
Truth is liberating.
If you’ve believed in immortal conscious soul doctrine your whole life, discovering it’s false might feel destabilizing.
That’s okay. That’s normal.
You’re not losing truth—you’re gaining it.
You’re trading a Gnostic deception that opened doors to demons for biblical truth that closes those doors and gives you real hope.
You’re not losing connection to dead loved ones (you never had it—demons were impersonating them).
You’re gaining:
Protection from deception
Biblical resurrection hope
Spiritual immunity
Foundation for your family
Clear view of enemy’s tactics
That’s a tremendous upgrade.
Yes, it requires:
Humility (admitting you were taught wrong)
Courage (going against majority Christianity)
Diligence (studying to show yourself approved)
Persistence (holding biblical truth when pressured)
But the alternative is:
Remaining vulnerable to billion-year-old demons
Practicing necromancy without knowing it
Opening your children to same deception
Missing the biblical hope of resurrection
Being “ordinary people” the spirits CAN deceive
Given those options, the choice is clear.
Walk in truth. Close the doors. Build immunity.
Your eternal destiny—and your children’s—may depend on it.
Next in series: Article 4 - “The New Age Deception - Prophecy From 1946”
Previous in series: Article 2 - “The Great Deception Revealed - Satan’s 1700s General Council”
- Falken, Black Feather
Resistance Intelligence Network
December 2025
“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” - 1 Thessalonians 5:21
“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.” - Ephesians 5:11