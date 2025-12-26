Inside the Enemy’s War Room: Part 3

Christian Idolatry - The Necromancy Trap

“Christian idolatry is the most grandiose or great deception that has ever been brought upon the human family, upon mankind... Demon spirits are continually defiling Christian churches through the avenue of necromancy by using a form of spirit worship that involves hundreds of millions of Christians into idolatry without their being aware of it.” — High Priest of Montreal demon worship society, 1946

The Sermon That Changed Everything

Imagine you’re Roger Morneau, sitting in an elite demon worship society’s resort in the Laurentian Mountains north of Montreal. It’s 1946. You’re 20 years old. You’re 72 hours away from making full commitment to Satan through initiation.

The high priest stands to deliver a sermon.

The title: “Christian Idolatry”

And what he’s about to reveal will explain why hundreds of millions of sincere Christians are unknowingly practicing the same spirit worship he and his demon-worshiping colleagues practice openly.

Same spirits. Same deception. Different packaging.

The only difference? The Christians don’t know they’re doing it.

The Foundation of All Deception

The high priest began with this statement:

“This super-deception is brought about in only one way, through the deceptive belief that man has an immortal soul that lives on after death.”

Read that again slowly.

One doctrine. One belief. Foundation for the entire system.

The belief that humans possess an inherently immortal soul that survives death and remains conscious, active, and able to communicate.

This single belief, the high priest explained, constitutes “a super-deception through necromancy.”

What Scripture Actually Teaches: The Soul Returns to God

Before we expose the deception mechanism, we must establish what both the Bible and the Holy Quran actually teach about death and the soul.

Biblical Teaching: Death Is Sleep

The New Testament regularly refers to the dead as “asleep”:

1 Corinthians 15:6: “After that, he was seen of above five hundred brethren at once; of whom the greater part remain unto this present, but some are fallen asleep.”

1 Corinthians 15:18: “Then they also which are fallen asleep in Christ are perished.”

1 Corinthians 15:20: “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept.”

John 11:11-14: “These things said he: and after that he saith unto them, Our friend Lazarus sleepeth; but I go, that I may awake him out of sleep... Then said Jesus unto them plainly, Lazarus is dead.”

Jesus Himself calls death “sleep.”

The Dead Know Nothing

Ecclesiastes 9:5-6: “For the living know that they shall die: but the dead know not any thing, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished; neither have they any more a portion for ever in any thing that is done under the sun.”

Ecclesiastes 9:10: “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.”

Psalm 6:5: “For in death there is no remembrance of thee: in the grave who shall give thee thanks?”

Psalm 88:10: “Wilt thou shew wonders to the dead? shall the dead arise and praise thee?”

Isaiah 38:18: “For the grave cannot praise thee, death can not celebrate thee: they that go down into the pit cannot hope for thy truth.”

The dead:

Know nothing

Remember nothing

Do no work

Have no knowledge

Cannot praise God

Cannot hope

This is unconscious sleep, not conscious existence elsewhere.

Quranic Confirmation: The Soul Is Taken by Allah

The Holy Quran provides even more detailed teaching about what happens at death:

Death as Taking of the Soul

Surah Al-An’am (6:60-61):

“And He it is Who takes your souls at night (in sleep), and He knows what you acquire in the day, then He raises you up therein that an appointed term may be fulfilled; then to Him is your return, then He will inform you of what you were doing. And He is the Supreme, above His servants, and He sends keepers over you; until when death comes to one of you, Our messengers cause him to die, and they are not remiss.”

Key teaching: Allah takes the soul at death through His messengers (angels). The soul is taken back to Allah—it does not remain wandering or conscious in this realm.

The Angel of Death

Surah As-Sajdah (32:10-11):

“And they say: What! when we have become lost in the earth, shall we then certainly be in a new creation? Nay! they are disbelievers in the meeting of their Lord. Say: The angel of death who is given charge of you shall cause you to die, then to your Lord you shall be brought back.”

Key teaching: Death is administered by the angel of death (Malakul Maut), and the soul is brought back to the Lord—not left to communicate with the living.

Sleep and Death: The Same Process

Surah Az-Zumar (39:42):

“Allah takes the souls at the time of their death, and those that die not during their sleep; then He withholds those on whom He has passed the decree of death and sends the others back till an appointed term; most surely there are signs in this for a people who reflect.”

Profound teaching: Sleep and death use the same mechanism—Allah takes the soul. In sleep, He returns it. In death, He withholds it.

This means death is like permanent sleep—the soul is taken back to Allah and held in His custody until resurrection.

The Reality Taken Is the Soul

Raghib Isfahani explains that ‘Tawaffi’ implies taking up of the reality of a thing completely. At death, the Almighty Allah and the angel of death take the soul completely—nothing from it is wasted or left behind to wander.

The body decays and returns to dust. What is taken and preserved is the soul—but it is taken TO ALLAH, not left to roam or communicate.

What Both Scriptures Agree On

Biblical and Quranic Agreement:

The soul exists (man is not merely material body) At death, the soul is taken by God (through angels) The soul enters a state of unconscious sleep (no activity, knowledge, or communication) The soul returns to God (not left in earthly realm) The soul is held by God until resurrection/judgment (Day of Resurrection for both faiths) The dead cannot communicate with the living (they know nothing, they’re asleep)

Biblical Evidence of Return to God:

Surah Yunus (10:56): “He gives life and causes death, and to Him you shall be brought back.”

Surah Al-’Ankabut (29:57): “Every soul must taste of death, then to Us you shall be brought back.”

Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:105): “…to Allah is your return, of all (of you), so He will inform you of what you did.”

The soul doesn’t stay in earthly realm—it returns to Allah.

The Spirit of God in Man

Genesis 2:7: “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”

Surah Sad (38:71-72): “When your Lord said to the angels; Surely I am going to create a mortal from dust: So when I have made him complete and breathed into him of My spirit, then fall down making obeisance to him.”

Surah As-Sajdah (32:7-9): “(It is He) Who made good everything that He has created, and He began the creation of man from dust. Then He made his progeny of an extract of water held in light estimation. Then He made him complete and breathed into him of His spirit, and made for you the ears and the eyes and the hearts; little is it that you give thanks.”

Both Scriptures teach: God breathed His spirit into man. This makes man more than mere flesh—but it also means the spirit belongs to God and returns to God at death.

The Mystery of the Soul

Surah Al-Isra (17:85): “And they ask you about the soul. Say: The soul is one of the commands of my Lord, and you are not given aught of knowledge but a little.”

The soul is a mystery—a command of God. We know it exists, we know what happens to it at death (taken by Allah), but its full nature remains beyond complete human understanding.

The Critical Distinction: Where Is the Soul After Death?

Here’s where the deception operates:

What Scripture Teaches:

At death, the soul:

Is taken by Allah/God through His angels

Returns to Allah/God

Enters unconscious sleep state

Knows nothing

Cannot communicate

Remains in God’s custody until resurrection

The soul exists, but it is NOT:

Wandering the earth

Conscious and aware

Able to see or hear the living

Available for communication

Acting as guardian or guide

Appearing in visions or dreams

What the Deception Claims:

The false doctrine teaches:

Souls of the dead remain conscious

They can see and hear us

They can communicate with us

They want to help us

They appear to give messages

They act as guides or guardians

This is where necromancy operates—the claim that conscious dead souls can be contacted.

But Scripture from both Bible and Quran is clear: The soul is WITH GOD, not available for human contact.

Understanding the High Priest’s Statement

Now we can properly understand what the demon worship high priest revealed:

“Contrary to popular belief, necromancy does not consist of conjuring the spirits of the dead. The reason being that man is totally mortal and does not possess an immortal soul.”

Let’s parse this carefully with scriptural understanding:

“Man is totally mortal”

True according to Scripture: Man does not possess inherent immortality. Only God is inherently immortal (1 Timothy 6:16).

At death, man’s consciousness ceases (thoughts perish, enters sleep state). The physical body returns to dust.

“Does not possess an immortal soul”

True in specific sense: Man does not possess (own, control) an immortal soul that he can keep with him or that remains with him after death.

Why? Because the soul returns to God who gave it.

Ecclesiastes 12:7: “Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.”

The soul exists, but it belongs to God. At death, God takes it back. Man doesn’t “possess” it anymore—it’s been returned to its Creator and Owner.

What the High Priest Knows

The demon worshipers understand:

Humans don’t have souls that stay with them after death Dead people cannot communicate The souls are taken by God and held in unconscious state Therefore, any “communication with the dead” is actually communication with demons

They know this because the demons told them the truth about the mechanism.

Why would demons tell their servants the truth?

Because their human operatives need to understand how the deception works to help implement it effectively.

The Necromancy Deception Mechanism Revealed

Now we can see the full picture:

What Necromancy Really Is

The high priest explained:

“Necromancy is in reality a belief, a religious belief. People believe that the dead have entered into a higher state of existence than they had when they were alive, also that they are in a position and have the capacity to help the living here on earth.”

Necromancy is believing:

The dead are conscious somewhere

The dead can perceive the living

The dead can communicate

The dead can help or guide

This belief contradicts both Bible and Quran.

Who Are People Actually Contacting?

The high priest revealed:

“The friendly demon spirits that have always found over the centuries great delight in impersonating apparitions, departed loved ones, and persons of great renown.”

When someone “contacts the dead,” they’re actually contacting:

Demon spirits who impersonate the deceased

These demons have perfect historical knowledge (they were present during the person’s life)

They can reproduce voices, mannerisms, memories with exact precision

They present themselves as friendly, helpful, loving

They provide accurate information the deceased would have known

But it’s not the person’s soul—it’s a demon impersonation.

Why can demons do this?

Because the actual soul is with Allah/God in unconscious sleep state, unavailable for communication. The demons know this and exploit people’s ignorance of scriptural truth.

The Three-Class Demon System

Roger’s testimony reveals there are three main divisions of demon spirits:

1. The Friendly Demon Spirits

These have “the finesse and the refinement” and specialize in impersonating the dead.

They appear:

Kind and comforting

Helpful and wise

Loving and concerned

Exactly like the deceased person

Their specialty is deception through kindness and familiarity.

2. The Warriors

These “like to bring misery and destruction in the lives of people.”

Classic demonic harassment, oppression, creating chaos.

3. The Oppressors

These are “the real, wicked spirits that hate God with all of their might.”

Full possession, extreme violence, total control.

Most people only fear categories 2 and 3.

They completely miss category 1—the friendly demons who impersonate dead loved ones.

This is by design.

Why the False Doctrine Is So Dangerous

The high priest explained:

“When people believe in this business [that souls are conscious after death], they are actually opening themselves to be completely deceived by demon spirits because it gives the demon spirits an opportunity to impersonate the dead and for people to believe their lies.”

The Open Door

Once you believe:

Dead souls are conscious

They can see and hear us

They might try to communicate

They want to help us

You become emotionally vulnerable to any entity claiming to be your deceased loved one.

You won’t question whether it’s really them—you’re expecting them to contact you.

Why Demons Love This

The high priest explained:

“It brings the great master the respect and the reverence that is due to his great name and it makes all the other spirits exceedingly happy because they are the ones that have worked to lead people to believe in life after death. They rejoice.”

When Christians:

Pray to dead saints

Seek signs from deceased relatives

Consult mediums

Feel “presence” of the dead

Receive “messages” from beyond

They are actually:

Praying to demons

Receiving demonic signs

Consulting demons through mediums

Feeling demonic presence

Receiving demonic messages

And giving Satan the worship due to Allah/God alone.

That’s why it’s called “Christian idolatry”—sincere believers worshiping demons while thinking they’re honoring loved ones or saints.

Real-World Examples: The Deception in Action

Example 1: Loretta Lynn

Country music star Loretta Lynn testified on national television (1970s) that her career success came from help by a dear friend who died at age 18.

Her testimony:

The spirit of her dead friend walked through her wall and said: “Loretta, I’m going to make you a very famous person in singing Western country music and I will be with you all the time. Trust me.”

Later, during a major concert when her voice was failing, her “spirit friend” sang through her, providing supernatural power.

Loretta’s belief: Her dead friend’s conscious soul is helping her.

Scriptural reality: Her friend’s soul is with Allah/God in unconscious sleep state.

Actual reality: A friendly demon spirit is impersonating her dead friend, providing demonic power, and establishing a covenant relationship that Loretta thinks is beautiful and helpful.

Result: Millions hear this testimony and believe dead loved ones can help them. The door to necromancy opens wider.

Example 2: Catholic Saints System

The Roman Catholic Church teaches:

Saints in heaven are conscious

They can hear prayers

They can intercede with God

Their apparitions are real

Billions of Catholics:

Pray to Mary

Pray to various saints

Visit apparition sites (Fatima, Lourdes, Guadalupe)

Seek intercession from the dead

Scriptural reality:

The souls of saints are with Allah/God in sleep state

1 Timothy 2:5 : “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus”

No other mediators exist

The dead cannot hear prayers

Actual reality:

Friendly demon spirits impersonate Mary and saints

Provide “miracles” to authenticate the deception

Give messages (often contradicting Scripture)

Receive worship intended for God

This is necromancy on institutional scale—billions practicing it thinking it’s Christian devotion.

Example 3: The Historian and Napoleon (From Roger’s Direct Witness)

A French historian wanted specific details about Napoleon Bonaparte and one of his generals.

The demon worship society used three human “channels.” A spirit counselor appeared and:

Provided detailed historical information

Reproduced the exact voice of Camillien Houde (mayor of Montreal during WWII who was still alive)

Gave information only someone present during Napoleon’s time would know

Roger recognized the voice because he’d listened to Houde’s speeches on radio.

Why could the demons do this?

Because they’ve been observing human history for thousands of years. They were present during Napoleon’s era. They know the details. They can reproduce voices perfectly.

The souls of Napoleon and his generals are with Allah/God in sleep state—unavailable.

But demons can impersonate them flawlessly using their historical knowledge.

How the False Doctrine Enables Multiple Deceptions

Once the “conscious soul after death” doctrine is accepted, multiple deception pathways open:

1. Communication with the “Dead” Through Mediums

If dead souls are conscious, mediums can claim to contact them.

Result:

Billion-dollar psychic industry

Millions making life decisions based on “messages from beyond”

All messages actually from demon impersonators

2. Reincarnation Theology

If souls are conscious and separate from body, why not multiple lifetimes?

Result:

Past life regression through hypnosis

“Evidence” provided by demons giving historical details

Karma/reincarnation replacing repentance/salvation

Why need Christ if you can work off sins through multiple lives?

3. Purgatory and Prayers for the Dead

If souls are conscious but not yet in final state, they might need help.

Result:

Entire Catholic theology of purgatory

Masses for the dead

Indulgences (selling prayers to help souls)

Financial system built on false doctrine

4. Ancestor Worship

If ancestors are conscious and can influence the living, better keep them happy.

Result:

Ancestor worship in many cultures

Offerings at graves

Prayers to ancestors

Seeking their guidance

All necromancy enabled by false doctrine

5. Near-Death Experience (NDE) Industry

“Proof” that consciousness survives death.

Result:

Best-selling books

Documentaries and conferences

Testimonies of meeting dead relatives

Actually carefully crafted demon deceptions to reinforce false doctrine

Each NDE testimony becomes “evidence” for millions

6. “Christian” Ghost Hunting and Paranormal Investigation

If souls can remain earthbound, we can investigate them.

Result:

“Christian” paranormal investigators

Ghost hunting shows

EVP recordings (supposedly dead voices)

All interaction with demons, not dead humans

Connecting to Gnostic Infiltration

Remember James Arrabito’s documentation of how Gnosticism infiltrated Christianity?

The “conscious soul after death” doctrine is PURE Gnosticism:

Gnostic Teaching: Spirit Good, Matter Bad

Consequence: The real “you” (your soul/spirit) is trapped in evil material body. Death liberates you to conscious spirit existence.

Biblical/Quranic Truth: Allah/God created matter “very good.” Your body is temple of Holy Spirit. Salvation includes resurrection of the body, not escape from it.

Gnostic Teaching: Soul Is Inherently Divine/Immortal

Consequence: Your soul is spark of the divine, immortal by nature, escapes body at death to continue conscious existence.

Biblical/Quranic Truth: Only Allah/God is inherently immortal. Human souls exist but are created, not inherently immortal, and return to God at death in unconscious state until resurrection.

Gnostic Teaching: Secret Knowledge/Mystical Experiences Save

Consequence: You need spirit guides, esoteric wisdom, mystical experiences to evolve your conscious soul.

Biblical/Quranic Truth: Salvation comes through God’s mercy, Christ’s sacrifice (Christian teaching), submission to Allah (Islamic teaching)—not through secret gnosis or spirit guides.

Every Gnostic belief REQUIRES the “conscious soul after death” doctrine to function.

Remove that false doctrine → Gnostic system collapses.

Why Satan Worked So Hard to Install This Doctrine

Think about the strategic brilliance:

If Satan can get believers to accept one false doctrine—that souls remain conscious after death—he gains:

Access to billions through necromancy (prayers to dead, mediums, séances) Foundation for reincarnation (souls moving between bodies) Support for Gnostic theology (soul escaping matter) Framework for New Age (consciousness evolution) Justification for transhumanism (uploading consciousness) Excuse to minimize bodily resurrection (why need resurrection if you go to heaven at death?) Opening for universalism (all conscious souls eventually saved) Permission to ignore Creator’s authority (if soul matters and body doesn’t, creation week becomes allegory)

One false doctrine. Eight massive deception pathways.

That’s why Satan worked for centuries through Greek philosophy, Gnostic infiltration, and church councils to embed this lie.

The Catholic-Protestant Divide: Both Built on Same False Foundation

What Catholic Church Teaches:

Souls are conscious immediately after death Saints in heaven can hear prayers Purgatory exists for purification Masses and prayers help the dead Mary and saints’ apparitions are real

Every point contradicts Bible and Quran. Every point is necromancy. Every point opens doors to demon deception.

What Most Protestant Churches Teach:

Christians go immediately to heaven at death (conscious) “Your loved ones are watching over you” “Grandma’s in a better place now” “I feel his/her presence”

Same false foundation as Catholic teaching—just without the prayers-to-saints infrastructure.

Both systems contradict Scripture. Both open doors to demon impersonation.

The Groups Satan Cannot Deceive

We keep returning to this because it’s crucial:

When asked about Adventists (who maintain biblical teaching on state of the dead), the high priest said:

“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day, it makes it impossible for the spirits to deceive them. They are given very special help and great spiritual insight. Under these conditions, they are not ordinary people.”

Why can’t demons deceive this group?

Because their foundation is solid:

Death is sleep (biblical/Quranic teaching) Souls return to God (not wandering) Dead know nothing (cannot communicate) Resurrection is the hope (not immediate conscious afterlife) No necromancy accepted (door is closed)

With this foundation, demon impersonation strategies fail.

The Christian thinks: “My dead loved one cannot contact me—they’re asleep with God until resurrection.”

A demon appears claiming to be that loved one.

The Christian immediately knows: “That’s not my loved one—that’s a demon. Their soul is with God.”

Deception blocked.

Practical Defense Protocol: Closing the Necromancy Door

If you’ve been taught or believed false doctrine about conscious souls after death, here’s how to close this door completely:

Step 1: Acknowledge the Truth from Scripture

Study both Bible and Quran on this topic (verses provided above).

Acknowledge:

The soul exists but returns to Allah/God at death

Death is unconscious sleep state

The dead know nothing and cannot communicate

Any “contact with dead” is actually contact with demons

Resurrection is the hope, not immediate consciousness

Step 2: Verbal Renunciation

Out loud, renounce the false teaching:

“In the name of Allah/In the name of Jesus Christ, I renounce the false doctrine that souls remain conscious and can communicate after death. I acknowledge that at death, the soul returns to You and enters sleep state. I affirm that the dead know nothing, cannot communicate, and await resurrection. I close every door this false belief opened to demon deception. Any entity claiming to be a deceased person is a demon impersonator, and I reject all such contact.”

Why out loud? You’re making a declaration in the spiritual realm.

Step 3: Break Specific Practices

Renounce specifically:

Prayers to dead saints

Seeking signs from deceased relatives

Consulting mediums or psychics

Believing you “felt their presence”

Reading NDE books as theology

Past life regression

Any “spirit guide” contact

Ghost hunting or paranormal investigation

Name what you did. Be specific.

Step 4: Remove Materials and Objects

Physical objects can maintain open doors (Roger learned this—we’ll cover why in Article 6).

Remove from your home:

Books on NDEs presented as proof of afterlife

Books on reincarnation or past lives

Materials from mediums or psychics

Objects associated with deceased that you treated as having spiritual power

Anything used in séances or spirit contact

Get them out. Destroy them if necessary.

Step 5: Establish Correct Prayer Protocol

When you pray:

Address Allah/God directly by following the example and teaching of His prophets

Reject all “intermediaries” except those Scripture authorizes

Trust Scripture as authority, not experiences

No prayers to dead saints. No seeking dead relatives’ help. Direct access to God alone.

Step 6: Replace with Biblical/Quranic Hope

The hope is not:

Disembodied consciousness in heaven

Watching over loved ones as guardian

Immediate transition to paradise

The hope is:

Resurrection at the Last Day

Bodily resurrection (transformed, incorruptible)

Judgment and eternal life with God

New earth/Paradise prepared by God

This is the hope that defeats all counterfeits.

Understanding Correctly: The Soul Exists But Is Not “Ours”

Important clarification:

We are NOT saying humans are merely material beings with no soul.

Both Bible and Quran clearly teach the soul exists.

What we ARE saying:

The soul exists (breathed into man by God) The soul belongs to God (He gave it, He owns it) At death, God takes it back (through angel of death) The soul enters unconscious sleep state (knows nothing, no activity) The soul is held in God’s custody (not wandering earth) The soul awaits resurrection/judgment (Day of Resurrection) The soul cannot communicate with living (it’s asleep with God)

Man does not “possess an immortal soul” in the sense of:

Owning it independently of God

Controlling it after death

Having it remain conscious and active

Being able to direct it to communicate

The soul is God’s property, returned to Him, held by Him, awaiting resurrection.

This understanding closes ALL necromancy doors while affirming the soul’s existence.

Why This Understanding Protects You

With correct understanding:

Someone claims: “I channeled your dead grandmother—she has a message for you.”

Your response: “My grandmother’s soul is with Allah/God in sleep state. She knows nothing. She cannot communicate. You are channeling a demon impersonating her. I reject your message and your demon.”

Deception blocked.

Medium advertises: “I can contact your dead loved ones.”

Your response: “The dead are asleep with God until resurrection. They cannot be contacted. Any ‘contact’ is demon impersonation. I will not participate in necromancy.”

Deception blocked.

Catholic priest suggests: “Pray to Saint Anthony to find your lost item.”

Your response: “Saint Anthony’s soul is with God in sleep state awaiting resurrection. He cannot hear prayers. Only God hears prayers. I will pray to God alone.”

Deception blocked.

New Age teacher claims: “Your deceased father is your spirit guide now.”

Your response: “My father’s soul is with God, not acting as my guide. Any entity claiming to be my father is a demon. My guide is the Holy Spirit, not a dead person’s soul.”

Deception blocked.

With correct biblical/Quranic foundation, you are immune to this entire category of deception.

That’s why the high priest said certain groups are “impossible for the spirits to deceive.”

Their foundation is solid. The demons can’t get traction.

The “Hundreds of Millions” in Christian Idolatry

The high priest said in 1946:

“Demon spirits are continually defiling Christian churches through the avenue of necromancy by using a form of spirit worship that involves hundreds of millions of Christians into idolatry without their being aware of it.”

Conservative calculation today:

Catholics practicing necromancy (prayers to saints/Mary, masses for dead): ~1 billion

Orthodox Christians (icon veneration, prayers to saints): ~200 million

Protestants (believing dead watch over them, seeking signs, consulting mediums): ~400-600 million

Total: 1.6-1.8 billion Christians practicing some form of necromancy without realizing it.

“Hundreds of millions” was accurate in 1946.

Today it’s approaching 2 billion.

Mission accomplished from Satan’s perspective.

And most have no idea they’re practicing demon worship.

Connecting to Great Reset and Transhumanism

Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari are preparing humanity for “post-human” future:

Consciousness uploaded to machines

Humans merging with AI

Death becoming optional through technology

Biology as hackable code

This is only plausible if consciousness (soul) is separate from body and can be transferred.

Transhumanism is high-tech Gnosticism:

Soul/consciousness trapped in body/meat

Technology offers escape/transcendence

Upload consciousness, achieve digital immortality

Leave behind mortal flesh

The “conscious soul after death” doctrine prepared the ground for this.

If you already believe consciousness exists independently of body, uploading it to a computer sounds like technological heaven.

It’s the same lie, new packaging:

“You shall not surely die” (Genesis 3:4) becomes “You shall achieve digital immortality.”

Same serpent. Same lie. New technology.

Why This Matters for Your Family

Your children are being systematically prepared to accept necromancy:

Disney movies with dead relatives as spirit guides:

Coco (entire film about dead ancestors helping living)

Moana (grandmother’s spirit guides)

Lion King (Mufasa appears as spirit)

Frozen 2 (dead mother provides guidance)

Young adult literature with ghost romances, spirit guides, reincarnation themes

School curriculum that may include:

Meditation (often Eastern mysticism rebranded)

Yoga (spiritual practice presented as exercise)

“World religions” that normalize spirit contact

Social media with psychics, mediums, tarot readers, astrologers as influencers

Video games with spirit worlds, necromancy as game mechanics

Your children are being systematically prepared to accept necromancy as normal.

The Generational Stakes

If your children accept immortal soul doctrine:

They’re vulnerable to medium deception when grieving

They’re open to “spirit guide” deception

They’re prepared for New Age theology

They’re primed for transhumanist ideology

They’re positioned for “space brothers” deception

If your children learn biblical truth about death:

All those doors are closed

They can identify deception when they see it

They have biblical hope in resurrection

They’re “impossible for spirits to deceive”

This isn’t theoretical. This is your children’s spiritual immunity system.

The Séance Normalization

Roger’s first séance experience reveals how normalization works:

Initially: He was shocked, scared, uncertain

After multiple exposures: “You can adjust to an awful lot of stuff... after a while they become common and ordinary”

That’s the normalization process:

Shock (first exposure to supernatural/occult) Curiosity (maybe there’s something to this) Fascination (experiencing more) Acceptance (becomes normal) Participation (actively engaging) Evangelization (telling others it’s wonderful)

Loretta Lynn went through this exact process and ended up on national TV evangelizing for necromancy.

Your children are in Stage 1-2 right now through Disney, YA literature, social media.

Will you let them progress to Stage 6?

Or will you give them biblical truth that stops the process at Stage 1?

Breaking Generational Patterns

Many reading this grew up with immortal soul doctrine. Maybe your parents believed it. Maybe your grandparents did.

Generational patterns can be broken.

Biblical truth can be restored in one generation.

You can be the generation that:

Identifies the deception

Rejects false doctrine

Embraces biblical truth

Passes it to your children

Closes all those open doors

You don’t have to continue the pattern.

The Roger Morneau testimony proves: Even after 72 hours from full commitment to Satan, escape is possible through biblical truth.

You’re not 72 hours from demonic initiation.

You’re reading this article, learning truth, making course corrections.

You’re already on the right path.

The Seven-Point Recovery Plan Preview

Roger developed a seven-point recovery plan for those oppressed by demons or damaged by deliverance ministries (we’ll cover it fully in Article 6).

But Point 1 applies here:

“Throw out or destroy all literature that one has on deliverance ministries... Demon spirits have a right to stay with all objects that bear the taint of their defilement.”

That includes immortal soul literature:

Books on NDEs

Books on afterlife experiences

Books on reincarnation

Books by mediums

Books on ghost hunting

Books promoting immortal soul theology

Physical objects matter in spiritual warfare.

Get them out of your home.

We’ll explain exactly why in Article 6, but for now: If you have these materials, they’re maintaining an open door.

The Sunday Sacredness Connection

The high priest revealed one more piece of the puzzle:

“As the times on this planet gets more and more difficult and calamities of all kinds are striking the planet more and more frequently, demon spirits are going to impress people with the importance of Sunday sacredness.”

Why does this connect to immortal soul doctrine?

Because the two work together:

Immortal conscious soul doctrine eliminates the importance of:

Physical creation (spirit matters, matter doesn’t)

Literal creation week (allegory not history)

Seventh-day Sabbath (memorial of creation)

Sunday sacredness replaces biblical Sabbath with:

Day Satan chose (according to high priest)

Day bearing his authority

Counterfeit worship system

The high priest explained:

“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”

Translation:

Keep Sunday thinking you’re worshiping God

Satan receives the homage

You’re worshiping the wrong master without knowing it

We’ll explore this fully in Article 4, but understand: Immortal soul doctrine prepares people to accept Sunday sacredness by eliminating the biblical foundation for Sabbath (literal six-day creation).

It’s all connected. Every piece supports the others.

What Success Looks Like

After reading this article, here’s what victory looks like:

You can now:

✅ Identify necromancy in all its forms (prayers to saints, mediums, NDEs, spirit guides)

✅ Explain biblically what happens at death (sleep, not conscious existence)

✅ Recognize friendly demon spirits for what they are (not helpful dead people)

✅ Protect your children from normalized spirit contact in media

✅ Close the necromancy door through renunciation and biblical truth

✅ Have genuine hope in resurrection (not counterfeit “heaven at death”)

✅ See through Catholic/Protestant eschatology built on false foundation

✅ Understand why one group cannot be deceived (biblical foundation intact)

✅ Connect this to transhumanism, New Age, and Great Reset agenda

✅ Know the enemy’s strategy and have defensive protocol

That’s not just information—that’s immunity.

The Most Important Question

After everything in this article, here’s the question that matters:

What will you do with this information?

Option 1: Dismiss it

“That’s extreme”

“My church has taught this for centuries”

“I don’t want to believe I was deceived”

“It can’t be that serious”

Result: Stay vulnerable to all deceptions listed above.

Option 2: Investigate it

Study Scripture on state of the dead

Examine your beliefs honestly

Research where immortal soul doctrine came from

Verify against Roger’s testimony and observable reality

Result: Either confirm your current beliefs with biblical support, or discover you need to make changes.

Option 3: Act on it

Renounce false doctrine

Embrace biblical truth

Remove deception materials

Teach your family

Close all open doors

Result: Spiritual immunity to this entire category of deception.

The choice is yours.

But understand: The demons are counting on you choosing Option 1.

They’re counting on cognitive dissonance, tradition, and fear of being different to keep you believing the lie.

They’ve successfully kept billions believing it for centuries.

Will you be one who breaks free?

Connecting to Stone Three: Spiritual Sovereignty

In the Twelve Stones framework, Stone Three is Spiritual Sovereignty—understanding and operating in the spiritual dimension with biblical authority.

This article has equipped you with:

Knowledge of enemy tactics (friendly demons, impersonation, necromancy systems)

Biblical truth foundation (death is sleep, resurrection is hope, no immortal soul)

Defensive protocols (renunciation, removing materials, establishing prayer boundaries)

Offensive capability (teaching others, identifying deception, closing doors)

This is Stone Three in action:

You’re no longer spiritually ignorant

You’re no longer vulnerable to this category of deception

You’re equipped to defend your household

You’re prepared to help others escape

Stone Three isn’t about becoming a demon hunter.

It’s about becoming impossible for demons to deceive.

There’s a massive difference.

Preview: Article 4 - The New Age Deception

In the next article, we’ll explore the high priest’s 1946 prophecy about the “glorious new age” deception that would harvest the nations just before the close of the great controversy.

He described:

“Inhabitants of far distant planets” contacting earth

Out-of-body experiences as proof

Promise of peace and prosperity

Ushering in “a glorious new age”

Sunday sacredness as part of the solution

Laws forcing compliance

We’ll connect this to:

Current New Age movement (fulfilling exact predictions)

UFO/UAP disclosure agenda

Channeled entities claiming to be extraterrestrials

Global crisis → extraterrestrial solution narrative

Religious unity movements

Sunday law predictions

And we’ll show you: This was all mapped out in 1946, and we’re watching it unfold in real-time.

Action Steps Before Article 4

This week, do this:

Read these passages carefully: Ecclesiastes 9:5-10 (the dead know nothing)

Psalm 115:17 (dead praise not the Lord)

John 11:11-14 (death is sleep)

1 Corinthians 15:12-23 (resurrection hope)

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 (dead in Christ rise at His coming) Journal honestly: What have I believed about death?

Where did those beliefs come from?

Do they align with Scripture or tradition?

What doors might be open because of false beliefs? Inventory your home: Any books on afterlife, NDEs, reincarnation?

Any objects from mediums, psychics, or spiritual practitioners?

Any materials promoting immortal soul doctrine?

Plan to remove them Have a family conversation: Age-appropriate discussion of biblical truth about death

Explain why Disney’s ghost movies aren’t just entertainment

Establish family standard: No spirit contact, period Pray specifically: Ask the Great Spirit, the Holy Spirit to reveal any open doors

Request protection for your household

Seek wisdom to teach this to others appropriately

Come to Article 4 prepared to see how the New Age movement is the culmination of everything we’ve studied so far.

Final Word: The Liberation of Truth

Truth is liberating.

If you’ve believed in immortal conscious soul doctrine your whole life, discovering it’s false might feel destabilizing.

That’s okay. That’s normal.

You’re not losing truth—you’re gaining it.

You’re trading a Gnostic deception that opened doors to demons for biblical truth that closes those doors and gives you real hope.

You’re not losing connection to dead loved ones (you never had it—demons were impersonating them).

You’re gaining:

Protection from deception

Biblical resurrection hope

Spiritual immunity

Foundation for your family

Clear view of enemy’s tactics

That’s a tremendous upgrade.

Yes, it requires:

Humility (admitting you were taught wrong)

Courage (going against majority Christianity)

Diligence (studying to show yourself approved)

Persistence (holding biblical truth when pressured)

But the alternative is:

Remaining vulnerable to billion-year-old demons

Practicing necromancy without knowing it

Opening your children to same deception

Missing the biblical hope of resurrection

Being “ordinary people” the spirits CAN deceive

Given those options, the choice is clear.

Walk in truth. Close the doors. Build immunity.

Your eternal destiny—and your children’s—may depend on it.

