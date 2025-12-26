Inside the Enemy’s War Room Part 4: THE NEW AGE DECEPTION

The New Age Deception - Prophecy From 1946

“Demon spirits will declare themselves to be inhabitants of far distant planets in the galaxies that are coming to warn the inhabitants of planet Earth of the impending destruction of the planet, unless something seriously proper is done to avoid it.” — High Priest of Montreal demon worship society, 1946

The Prophecy That’s Unfolding Right Now

Brothers and sisters, what you’re about to read should shake you to your core.

In 1946—seventy-nine years ago—a high priest of demon worship stood before his elite society in the Laurentian Mountains north of Montreal and delivered a sermon titled:

“The Super Deception of a Glorious New Age”

He described in precise detail a coming deception that would “harvest the nations” and “harvest the multitudes of the earth into Satan’s cause just before the close of the great controversy between the forces of good and evil.”

Roger Morneau sat in that room. He heard the prophecy. He documented it.

And today, in 2025, we’re watching every single element of that prophecy unfold exactly as described.

Let me be clear: This isn’t interpretation. This isn’t connecting vague predictions to random events.

This is point-by-point verification of specific predictions made 79 years ago that are manifesting in real-time.

The Three Sermons Roger Witnessed

Before we dive into the New Age deception specifically, understand the context:

Roger attended three major sermons at the demon worship society’s resort that “sit on my mind forever”:

“Christian Idolatry” (covered in Article 3) “The Super Deception of a Glorious New Age” (this article) “Satan’s Great General Council of the 1700s” (covered in Article 2)

Each sermon revealed a major component of Satan’s strategy.

Together, they form a comprehensive battle plan for deceiving humanity in the end times.

The high priest explained that what he was about to reveal was “the master’s grand plan for harvesting the nations, for harvesting the multitudes of the earth into his cause just before the close of the great controversy between the forces of good and evil.”

This wasn’t minor deception. This was the endgame strategy.

The Prophecy: Space Beings Coming to Save Earth

What the High Priest Said in 1946:

“It’s going to be done in a unique manner. This grand plan is going to take people, people are going to eat the stuff because demon spirits will declare themselves to be inhabitants of far distant planets in the galaxies that are coming to warn the inhabitants of planet Earth of the impending destruction of the planet, unless something seriously proper is done to avoid it.”

Read that again slowly.

In 1946, before:

The UFO phenomenon became mainstream (Roswell was 1947)

Space travel existed (Sputnik was 1957)

New Age movement emerged (1960s-70s)

Channeling became popular (1970s-80s)

Ancient Aliens became a TV genre (2000s)

UAP disclosure became government policy (2020s)

A demon worship high priest predicted:

Spirits would claim to be extraterrestrial beings from distant planets They would warn of planetary destruction requiring urgent action They would present themselves as saviors offering solutions People would “eat the stuff” (believe it completely) This would harvest the multitudes into Satan’s cause

Let’s verify this prediction against current reality.

Verification Point 1: The UFO/UAP Phenomenon

Then (1946): Prophecy

“Demon spirits will declare themselves to be inhabitants of far distant planets in the galaxies.”

Now (2020s): Fulfillment

June 2021: U.S. Government releases official UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) report acknowledging:

144 UAP encounters by military personnel

Objects performing maneuvers beyond known technology

No explanation for most sightings

Ongoing investigation required

July 2023: Congressional hearings featuring military whistleblowers claiming:

Non-human biologics recovered from crash sites

Secret government programs reverse-engineering alien technology

Decades of UFO encounters covered up

December 2023: Congressional legislation mandating:

Declassification of UFO-related documents

Protection for whistleblowers revealing UAP information

Ongoing disclosure process

Current Status (2025):

Mainstream media treating UAP as legitimate phenomenon

Scientific community increasingly open to extraterrestrial hypothesis

Public polls showing 70%+ believe in alien life

Entertainment industry saturating culture with alien narrative

The foundation is laid. The narrative is established. The public is prepared.

Verification Point 2: The Channeling/Contactee Movement

Then (1946): Prophecy

The high priest explained the mechanism would involve “out-of-body experiences” and “trance mediums” through which spirits would “converse with influential people of the land.”

He specifically mentioned this would work because “millions of the earth people believe in having people having an immortal soul, it is readily accepted when the spirits will, through a trance medium, converse with influential people.”

Now (2020s): Fulfillment

The Channeling Industry (multi-billion dollar market):

Esther Hicks / Abraham-Hicks:

Channels collective consciousness called “Abraham”

Teaches Law of Attraction (New Age foundational doctrine)

Millions of followers worldwide

Featured in The Secret (100+ million copies sold)

Darryl Anka / Bashar:

Channels entity claiming to be extraterrestrial from planet Essassani

Predicts “first contact” with aliens coming soon

Teaches humans are evolving into higher dimensional beings

Massive following among spiritual seekers

JZ Knight / Ramtha:

Channels 35,000-year-old warrior from Lemuria

Multi-million dollar Ramtha School of Enlightenment

Teaches ascension, higher consciousness, New Age theology

Attended by celebrities, professionals, spiritual seekers

Lee Carroll / Kryon:

Channels entity claiming to be from “magnetic service”

Teaches about DNA activation, planetary grid changes, human evolution

United Nations speakers (yes, channeling at the UN)

Books translated into 24 languages

The Pattern in ALL Channeling:

Entity claims to be highly evolved (ancient, extraterrestrial, ascended) Warns of planetary crisis requiring transformation Promises evolution/ascension if humanity follows guidance Teaches consciousness is primary (Gnostic doctrine: spirit > matter) Promotes global unity under new spiritual paradigm Prepares people for “contact” with advanced beings

Exactly as predicted in 1946.

Verification Point 3: The Message Content

What the High Priest Said the Spirits Would Teach:

“The spirits will show themselves willing to give valuable guidance that will not only help people avoid the destruction of the planet, but it would cause it to enter into a higher state of existence.”

“If their recommendations are followed carefully, they will usher in a glorious new age of peace and prosperity. There’ll be no more wars. There’ll be no more famines. There’ll be no more people getting unhappy with one another. Neighbors will love neighbor. And social unrest will not take place no more. There’ll be perfect happiness for a thousand years.”

Current Channeled Messages: Identical Content

From “The Law of One” (Ra Material - channeled 1981-1984):

Humanity approaching “harvest” into fourth density

Earth undergoing planetary transformation

Those who raise vibration will ascend to New Earth

Those who don’t will repeat third density elsewhere

Confederation of planets watching and assisting

From Bashar (channeled 1980s-present):

Humanity at threshold of contact with extraterrestrials

2025-2033 window for massive transformation

First contact will occur when humanity reaches vibrational threshold

New Earth paradigm of unity consciousness emerging

Old systems must collapse for new to emerge

From Abraham-Hicks (channeled 1980s-present):

Law of Attraction will create paradise on Earth

Collective consciousness can manifest utopia

Negative thinking is only obstacle

Vibrational alignment brings universal abundance

New Age of enlightenment dawning

From “A Course in Miracles” (channeled 1965-1972):

Claiming to be dictated by Jesus

Teaches sin isn’t real (directly contradicting Gospel)

Separation from God is illusion

All paths lead to same truth

Universal salvation guaranteed

The Consistent New Age Message:

Planetary crisis is opportunity (not judgment) Evolution, not redemption (Gnostic, not biblical) All is one, all is god (pantheism, not monotheism) Higher consciousness is salvation (gnosis, not grace) Thousand years of peace coming (counterfeit millennium) Unity through conformity (global system, not diverse creation) No hell, no judgment, universal salvation (contradicts all Scripture)

Every point contradicts Bible and Quran.

Every point aligns with Gnostic heresy.

Every point was predicted in 1946.

Biblical/Quranic Analysis: This Is Ancient Deception Repackaged

Biblical Warnings Against This Exact Deception

2 Corinthians 11:14-15: “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.”

Satan appears as angel of light—beautiful, helpful, wise.

Exactly what “space brothers” and “ascended masters” present themselves as.

Galatians 1:8: “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.”

Even if an angel (or “space being”) preaches different gospel—it’s cursed.

The New Age gospel:

No sin problem (contradicts: Romans 3:23)

No need for redemption (contradicts: Romans 6:23)

No unique Savior (contradicts: Acts 4:12)

Universal salvation (contradicts: Matthew 7:13-14)

Evolution rather than creation (contradicts: Genesis 1-2)

Different gospel = accursed message, regardless of source.

1 Timothy 4:1: “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.”

“Seducing spirits” (not obviously evil, but attractive and deceptive)

“Doctrines of devils” (theology that sounds enlightened but leads away from truth)

This is precise description of channeled New Age teachings.

2 Thessalonians 2:9-12: “Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, and with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

The end-times deception includes:

Power (seemingly supernatural abilities)

Signs (miracles, manifestations, UFO sightings)

Lying wonders (real phenomena, false interpretation)

Strong delusion (people WANT to believe it)

The New Age/”space brothers” deception checks every box.

Quranic Warnings Against Jinn Deception

Surah Al-An’am (6:112): “And thus We have made for every prophet an enemy - devils from mankind and jinn, inspiring to one another decorative speech in delusion.”

“Decorative speech in delusion” = beautiful-sounding lies

The New Age messages are extraordinarily beautiful: peace, love, unity, evolution, higher consciousness.

But they’re decorative speech from jinn (demons) designed to delude.

Surah Al-Jinn (72:1-6): “Say, [O Muhammad], ‘It has been revealed to me that a group of the jinn listened and said, “Indeed, we have heard an amazing Qur’an. It guides to the right course, and we have believed in it. And we will never associate with our Lord anyone.”’ And [it teaches] that exalted is the nobleness of our Lord; He has not taken a wife or a son. And that our foolish one [i.e., Iblis] has been saying about Allah an excessive transgression. And we had thought that mankind and the jinn would never speak about Allah a lie. And there were men from mankind who sought refuge in men from the jinn, so they [only] increased them in burden [i.e., sin].”

Key teaching:

Jinn (spirits) can hear and speak

Some jinn promote truth (rare)

Most promote lies about Allah

Humans seeking guidance from jinn increases their sin

Channeling “space beings” or “ascended masters” is seeking guidance from jinn.

This increases sin and spiritual burden, even when messages sound positive.

Surah Al-A’raf (7:27): “O children of Adam, let not Satan tempt you as he removed your parents from Paradise, stripping them of their clothing to show them their private parts. Indeed, he sees you, he and his tribe, from where you do not see them. Indeed, We have made the devils allies to those who do not believe.”

Critical point: You cannot see them, but they see you.

Jinn/demons observe humans constantly. They know:

Your history (what you’ve done)

Your vulnerabilities (what tempts you)

Your desires (what you want to hear)

Your losses (who you’ve lost)

This is why channeled entities can:

Provide accurate historical information (they observed it)

Impersonate dead loved ones perfectly (they studied them)

Seem to know your personal details (they’ve watched you)

Offer customized messages (they know your psychology)

They’re not omniscient—they’re observant.

But to humans who can’t see them, their knowledge seems supernatural.

Indigenous Wisdom: The Trickster Spirit

From Lakota tradition:

The Iktomi (trickster spirit) appears in many forms:

Sometimes beautiful, sometimes ugly

Sometimes helpful, sometimes harmful

Always testing, always teaching through deception

Never fully trustworthy

The teaching: Not all spirits are what they claim.

Beautiful appearance ≠ good intention

Helpful information ≠ truthful source

The test: Does this spirit point you toward Creator and Creator’s law, or away from it?

New Age spirits claiming to be “space brothers”:

Point away from biblical Creator (promote evolution)

Point away from divine law (promote moral relativism)

Point away from judgment (promote universal salvation)

Point toward self-deification (you are god)

By Lakota wisdom: These are trickster spirits, not truth-bearers.

From Cherokee tradition:

The Raven Mocker (spirit that steals life force):

Appears as helper

Offers power and knowledge

Slowly drains spiritual vitality

Leaves victim empty and lost

Warning: Spirits that offer shortcuts to power or knowledge are predators.

True spiritual growth:

Comes through discipline and humility

Requires submission to Creator

Develops slowly over time

Strengthens rather than depletes

New Age “ascension” teachings promise:

Instant enlightenment through channeling

Power without discipline

Knowledge without humility

Shortcuts to godhood

By Cherokee wisdom: These are Raven Mocker spirits—predators disguised as helpers.

From Hopi prophecy:

The Blue Star Kachina prophecy warns:

False teachers will come from sky

They will promise peace and plenty

They will require abandoning traditional ways

They will lead people away from Creator’s path

Those who follow will be lost in final purification

The Hopi warning: When beings come from the sky promising solutions, test them against ancient teachings.

Do they honor Creator’s sovereignty? Or promote human self-deification?

Do they call for repentance? Or promise salvation through evolution?

Do they submit to divine law? Or teach moral relativism?

New Age “space brothers” fail every test.

The Out-of-Body Experience Connection

What the High Priest Predicted:

“They will claim to have out-of-body experiences. Due to the fact that the millions of the earth people believe in having people having an immortal soul, it is readily accepted when the spirits will, through a trance medium, converse with influential people of the land.”

Current Fulfillment:

The OBE/NDE Publishing Industry (billions in revenue):

Books claiming extraterrestrial contact through OBEs:

“Communion” by Whitley Strieber (millions sold)

“The Pleiadian Mission” by Randolph Winters

“Bringers of the Dawn” by Barbara Marciniak (channeled Pleiadians)

“The Ra Contact: Teaching the Law of One” (106 sessions)

Common elements in OBE/ET contact narratives:

Person’s consciousness leaves body Encounters “beings of light” or “extraterrestrials” Receives message about planetary transformation Told they have special mission to share message Returns with “proof” (knowledge they didn’t have before)

Why This Works (According to High Priest):

Because people believe in immortal soul doctrine (covered in Article 3), they accept that:

Consciousness can exist outside body

Spirits/aliens can contact disembodied consciousness

Information received in altered states is valid

These experiences prove existence of higher beings

Scriptural Reality:

As established in Article 3:

Humans don’t possess immortal souls independent of God

At death, soul returns to God in unconscious state (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6, Quran 6:60-61)

Consciousness doesn’t float around having adventures

“OBEs” are either: (a) dreams/hallucinations, or (b) demon-induced trance states where demons provide the “experience” and “information”

The high priest confirmed this: These aren’t real OBEs—they’re demon spirits creating the experience and delivering the message while person is in altered state.

The Shirley MacLaine Example

The high priest in 1946 predicted this deception would target influential people and spread through their testimony.

Roger Morneau said: “I did the whole thing in three hours”—referring to watching Shirley MacLaine’s transformation through “space being” contact documented on television.

Shirley MacLaine’s Public Testimony:

1987: “Out on a Limb” (TV miniseries, 40+ million viewers):

MacLaine documents her spiritual journey

Claims contact with “space beings” through channeling

Experiences “past life” memories through hypnosis

Teaches reincarnation, karma, New Age theology

Becomes face of New Age movement

Her message (echoing channeled entities):

“You are god” (self-deification)

Past lives explain current circumstances (reincarnation)

Channeling accesses universal wisdom (spiritism)

Humanity evolving to higher consciousness (evolution)

Ancient astronauts seeded human civilization (alien gospel)

Impact:

Millions embraced New Age after her testimony

Made channeling mainstream and acceptable

Normalized belief in extraterrestrial contact

Prepared culture for “disclosure”

Roger’s observation: This fulfilled exactly what the high priest predicted—influential person has “contact,” shares experience widely, harvests multitudes into the deception.

The Sunday Sacredness Connection

What the High Priest Revealed:

“As the times on this planet gets more and more difficult and calamities of all kinds are striking the planet more and more frequently, demon spirits are going to impress people with the importance of Sunday sacredness.”

“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”

Let that sink in:

Satan has placed his authority and power on Sunday.

Anyone keeping Sunday sacred (thinking they’re worshiping God) is actually giving homage to Satan.

Even if they claim to worship the true God, observing Satan’s day gives him the homage.

Biblical Foundation: Which Day Is Holy?

Exodus 20:8-11 (Fourth Commandment): “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work... For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.”

Clear teaching:

Seventh day (Saturday) is the Sabbath

Connected to literal six-day creation

Memorial of Creator’s authority

Sign of allegiance to true God

Mark 2:27-28: “And he said unto them, The sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath: Therefore the Son of man is Lord also of the sabbath.”

Jesus affirms: He is Lord of the Sabbath (seventh day), not Lord of Sunday.

No biblical command to keep Sunday.

Acts 20:7 (often cited) describes a gathering on “first day of week”—but this is descriptive (what happened once), not prescriptive (what must happen always).

Early church kept seventh-day Sabbath (Acts 13:14, 42-44; 17:2; 18:4).

Sunday observance came through Roman Catholic Church authority, not biblical command.

The Catholic Church’s Own Admission:

From “Convert’s Catechism of Catholic Doctrine” (1957):

“Q: Which is the Sabbath day?

A: Saturday is the Sabbath day.

Q: Why do we observe Sunday instead of Saturday?

A: We observe Sunday instead of Saturday because the Catholic Church transferred the solemnity from Saturday to Sunday.”

The Catholic Church openly admits:

Saturday is the biblical Sabbath They changed it to Sunday By their own authority, not God’s

Cardinal Gibbons (Catholic authority): “You may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday.”

Quranic Confirmation of Sabbath:

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:65): “And you had already known about those who transgressed among you concerning the sabbath, and We said to them, ‘Be apes, despised.’”

Allah takes Sabbath-breaking seriously—it resulted in severe judgment.

While Islamic practice has Friday as communal worship day, the Quran confirms the Sabbath (seventh day) was divinely instituted and its violation was judged.

The High Priest’s Explanation:

“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”

Translation:

Saturday (seventh day) bears God’s authority (from Creation week)

Sunday (first day) bears Satan’s authority (by his claim)

Keeping Sunday = submitting to Satan’s authority

Even if you think you’re worshiping God, you’re actually giving homage to Satan by observing his day

This is the mark/sign of allegiance:

Sabbath-keeping = sign of Creator worship (Exodus 31:13-17)

Sunday-keeping = sign of Beast authority (Revelation 13-14, interpreted through this lens)

How the New Age Ties to Sunday Sacredness:

The high priest explained that as calamities increase, spirits will:

Declare themselves extraterrestrials warning of planetary destruction Promise glorious new age if humanity unites under their guidance Teach that Sunday observance is essential for planetary healing Convince religious leaders to promote Sunday sacredness globally Persuade governments to enforce Sunday laws “for the well-being of all people”

The mechanism:

“Space brothers” will teach that Earth’s vibrational frequency must rise through:

Global unity consciousness

Unified spiritual practice

Common day of rest and meditation

Sunday as universal day of planetary healing

Religious leaders (already primed by centuries of Sunday tradition) will enthusiastically embrace this.

Governments (desperate for solutions to increasing catastrophes) will enforce Sunday laws as “public health” or “environmental” measure.

Most Christians (already keeping Sunday, believing it’s God’s day) will support enforcement.

Only Sabbath-keepers will resist—and be labeled:

Fundamentalists hindering planetary healing

Dangerous extremists preventing unity

Obstacles to saving the planet

Enemies of peace and progress

Current Movements Toward Sunday Laws:

Pope Francis (multiple speeches 2015-2024):

Calls for “ecological Sabbath” (meaning Sunday rest)

Laudato Si’ encyclical promotes Sunday rest for creation care

Pushes interfaith unity around common worship day

European Union:

Sunday closing laws still enforced in many nations

Growing movement for “work-life balance” tied to universal Sunday rest

Climate activists:

Proposals for “carbon Sabbath” (Sunday rest reduces emissions)

Linking Sunday rest to environmental healing

The pieces are positioning exactly as the high priest predicted 79 years ago.

The Complete Deception Sequence

Let’s trace the full strategy as revealed by the high priest:

Stage 1: Foundation (Complete)

Install immortal soul doctrine (Article 3)

Makes people vulnerable to “spirit contact”

Enables belief in reincarnation, channeling, OBEs

Prepares for “space beings” narrative

Install evolution theory (Article 2)

Destroys biblical creation week

Makes alien seeding of Earth plausible

Eliminates need for Creator/Redeemer

Install hypnosis as science (Article 2)

Enables “past life regression”

Creates “evidence” for reincarnation

Induces trance states for channeling

Status: ✅ Complete. Western civilization fully indoctrinated.

Stage 2: Normalization (Complete)

UFO phenomenon goes mainstream

Government admits UAPs exist

Military confirms unexplained encounters

Media treats as legitimate topic

Public accepts extraterrestrial hypothesis

Channeling becomes acceptable

New Age movement makes spiritism mainstream

Celebrities promote channeled teachings

“Space being” messages widely distributed

Law of Attraction/consciousness evolution normalized

Status: ✅ Complete. Culture prepared for “contact.”

Stage 3: Crisis Escalation (Current)

Global catastrophes increase

Climate disasters intensifying

Economic instability spreading

Social unrest accelerating

Pandemic fears continuing

War threats multiplying

Purpose: Create desperation for solutions.

Status: ⚠️ IN PROGRESS. Crisis escalating.

Stage 4: The “Solution” Offered (Imminent)

“Space beings” make open contact

Through governments (official disclosure)

Through channelers (mass media events)

Through “ships” appearing globally (mass sighting events)

Their message (as predicted):

We’ve been watching you

You’re destroying yourselves and your planet

We’re here to help you evolve

You must unite globally under new spiritual paradigm

Old religious divisions must end

Universal Sunday rest will raise planetary vibration

Those who resist endanger everyone

Status: 🔴 READY TO DEPLOY. Waiting for trigger crisis.

Stage 5: Religious/Government Enforcement (Prophesied)

Religious leaders embrace the message

Fits their existing Sunday tradition

Offers solutions to global crises

Promises peace and prosperity

United under “cosmic Christ” or “universal consciousness”

Governments enact Sunday laws

Framed as environmental necessity

Promoted as public health measure

Enforced as social unity requirement

Violators labeled dangerous extremists

One person from the high priest’s meeting asked: “What’s going to happen about people that don’t believe in the spirits’ recommendation?”

The priest answered: “That’s no problem at all. Laws will be passed by governments. It will force people to go along with it, regardless of whether they believe in it or not. The law enforcement officers will explain to people that such a law is necessary to assure the well-being of all people.”

Status: 📋 PLANNED. Legal framework ready (emergency powers, public health authority, climate emergency provisions).

Why This Strategy Is Brilliant (From Enemy’s Perspective)

It Targets Every Vulnerability:

1. Compromised Christian Theology

Most Christians already keep Sunday (think it’s God’s day)

Most believe in immortal soul (vulnerable to spirit contact)

Most accept evolution (compatible with alien narrative)

Most want peace and prosperity (will embrace promise of New Age)

Result: They’ll support the deception thinking it’s God’s will.

2. Secular Materialist Worldview

Don’t believe in spiritual realm (can’t discern spirits)

Believe in evolution (aliens fit their cosmology)

Trust science/government (will accept official “disclosure”)

Desperate for solutions to global crises

Result: They’ll embrace “space brothers” as scientifically validated higher intelligence.

3. New Age/Eastern Spirituality

Already believe in channeling and spirit guides

Already teach consciousness evolution

Already practice “universal wisdom” (eclecticism)

Already reject biblical exclusivity

Result: This is fulfillment of what they’ve been prepared for.

4. Indigenous/Traditional Religions

Often have “star people” in their cosmology

Respect for “ancient ones” and “sky beings”

Oral traditions of beings from above teaching ancestors

Open to spiritual guidance from non-human entities

Result: Will see this as return of the ancestors/gods.

5. Islamic World

Belief in jinn (spirit beings) already established

Some interpretations allow for jinn from other realms

Crisis situations create openness to supernatural solutions

Prophecy of Dajjal (false messiah) could be reinterpreted as alien

Result: Divided response, but many vulnerable through jinn theology framework.

6. Agnostics/Atheists

Will interpret as purely physical extraterrestrials

No spiritual discernment framework

Trust empirical evidence (UFO sightings, government confirmation)

Desperate for rational solutions to crises

Result: Most will accept as advanced physical beings, missing spiritual warfare dimension.

The only group this strategy FAILS against:

Those maintaining:

Biblical/Quranic teaching on state of the dead (no conscious souls to channel)

Literal six-day creation (Sabbath as memorial of Creator)

Biblical Sabbath observance (sign of Creator allegiance)

Discernment that all spirits must be tested (1 John 4:1-3)

Understanding that Satan appears as angel of light (2 Cor 11:14)

These are “impossible for the spirits to deceive” (high priest’s own admission about Adventists in Article 5).

Current Examples: The Prophecy Unfolding

Example 1: The Galactic Federation Narrative

Haim Eshed (former Israeli space security chief), December 2020:

Claims “Galactic Federation” exists

Says aliens in contact with U.S. and Israeli governments

Explains they’re waiting for humanity to “evolve”

States disclosure timing dependent on human readiness

This isn’t fringe conspiracy—this is former government official making official statements.

Example 2: The Pentagon’s UAP Task Force

2020-2024: U.S. Department of Defense establishes:

UAP Task Force (2020)

All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) (2022)

Congressional reporting requirements

Whistleblower protection programs

Purpose stated: Investigate national security threats.

Actual effect: Legitimizes phenomenon, prepares public for disclosure, conditions acceptance of extraterrestrial hypothesis.

Example 3: The Vatican’s Openness to “Space Brothers”

May 2008: Vatican astronomer Father José Gabriel Funes states:

Belief in extraterrestrials doesn’t contradict faith

God could have created life on other planets

Aliens could be “our brothers”

No conflict between Catholicism and ET existence

November 2009: Vatican hosts conference on astrobiology and extraterrestrial life.

Why this matters: The world’s largest Christian denomination is preparing its 1.3 billion members to accept “space brothers” as compatible with Christian faith.

Combined with existing Sunday tradition and immortal soul doctrine, Catholics are perfectly positioned to embrace the deception.

Example 4: The UN Interest in ET Contact

Yes, the United Nations has discussed extraterrestrial contact protocols:

1978: UN General Assembly debates establishment of agency to coordinate response to ET contact.

2010: Reports (later disputed) that UN appointed “space ambassador” for alien contact.

Multiple UN conferences have featured:

Discussions of humanity’s response to ET contact

Channelers presenting “space being” messages

New Age spiritual teachers promoting cosmic unity

The global governance infrastructure is preparing for exactly what the high priest predicted: “space beings” offering solutions that require global unity and new spiritual paradigm.

Example 5: The Great Reset’s Spiritual Dimension

Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum):

Calls for “Great Reset” requiring spiritual transformation

Promotes transhumanism (human-technology merger)

Teaches Fourth Industrial Revolution needs consciousness shift

Partners with religious leaders for “moral rearmament”

Yuval Noah Harari (WEF chief philosopher):

Teaches humans are “hackable animals” (no soul, just algorithms)

Predicts AI gods will emerge

States “humans will become gods” through technology

Promotes uploading consciousness to achieve immortality

This is technological Gnosticism—the same deception in scientific wrapper:

Matter is limitation (body is meat)

Consciousness is primary (soul/data can be separated)

Technology offers transcendence (digital immortality)

Evolution toward godhood (transhumanism)

When “space beings” arrive claiming they achieved this evolution millennia ago and are here to guide us, the WEF crowd will embrace them as confirmation of everything they’ve been teaching.

The Indigenous Prophecies Intersect

Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy

Traditional teaching:

Blue Star will appear in sky

False teachers come claiming to bring peace

They will require abandoning traditional ways

Great purification follows for those who keep the sacred path

Modern interpretation by some: Blue Star = extraterrestrial mothership.

But traditional elders warn: Whatever comes from sky claiming to save humanity must be tested against Creator’s law.

The prophecy explicitly states: Those who follow the sky beings away from traditional teachings (which honor Creator) will be lost.

This aligns perfectly with biblical/Quranic warning: Test the spirits (1 John 4:1), false prophets come with signs and wonders (Matthew 24:24), jinn deceive with beautiful speech (Quran 6:112).

Cherokee Prophecy of the Pale Prophet

Traditional teaching: A pale prophet would come bringing division:

Some would embrace new teachings

Some would maintain old ways

Great separation would occur

Those who keep covenant with Creator would be preserved

The warning: Not all who claim to bring peace actually serve Creator.

Test: Do they call you to submit to Creator’s sovereignty? Or to your own divinity?

New Age “space brothers” teaching “you are god” fails this test.

Lakota White Buffalo Prophecy

Traditional teaching: Return of White Buffalo signals time of:

Great change

Reunification of peoples

Return to sacred ways

OR great deception leading many astray

Two paths: Sacred path following Creator’s instructions, or deceptive path following false promises.

The Lakota teaching: When beings come with promises of power and peace, ask: Do they honor Wakan Tanka (Great Spirit/Creator) as sovereign? Or do they teach that we are divine?

New Age teaching that “we are all god” is the deceptive path.

How All Three Wisdom Traditions Align

Biblical warning: False prophets will come with signs and wonders, appearing as angels of light, teaching different gospel.

Quranic warning: Jinn will speak decorative speech in delusion, claiming authority they don’t have, leading believers astray.

Indigenous warning: Trickster spirits will come appearing helpful, offering shortcuts to power, leading away from Creator’s path.

All three traditions teach:

Test spirits against Creator’s revealed law Beautiful appearance doesn’t equal truth Promised peace without repentance is deception Self-deification teaching is ultimate lie Submission to Creator is only path

All three traditions are warning against exactly what the New Age “space brothers” represent.

The Sunday Law Connection: How It All Comes Together

The Prophesied Sequence:

1. Global crises intensify (climate, economy, war, disasters)

✅ Currently happening

2. “Space beings” make contact claiming they can help

🔴 Prepared, waiting for trigger event

3. They teach that planetary healing requires:

Global spiritual unity

Transcendence of divisive religions

Universal day of rest and meditation

Raising Earth’s “vibrational frequency”

4. Religious leaders embrace this because:

It offers solution to crises

It promises peace and prosperity

It aligns with existing Sunday tradition

It fulfills their millennial hopes (but it’s counterfeit millennium)

5. Sunday sacredness becomes “scientific necessity”:

Presented as environmental requirement (planet needs rest day)

Promoted as social unity mechanism (everyone synchronized)

Framed as public health measure (stress reduction, mental health)

Enforced as planetary survival imperative

6. Laws are passed enforcing Sunday observance:

Initially “voluntary” (social pressure)

Then “recommended” (incentivized)

Finally “mandatory” (legally enforced)

7. Those who refuse (Sabbath-keepers) are blamed:

Called extremists endangering planetary healing

Labeled divisive fundamentalists preventing unity

Accused of preventing peace and prosperity

Eventually prohibited from buying/selling

Why Most Christians Will Support This

Because they:

Already keep Sunday (think it’s Christian)

Already believe immortal soul doctrine (vulnerable to spirit deception)

Already want peace and prosperity (promise of New Age appeals)

Already trust religious leaders (who will promote it)

Already fear global catastrophe (desperate for solutions)

They’ll support Sunday laws thinking they’re:

Following God’s will

Supporting Christian values

Saving the planet

Bringing about millennium of peace

But actually they’re:

Submitting to Satan’s authority (by observing his chosen day)

Fulfilling prophecy of Beast worship (Revelation 13-14)

Taking mark of apostasy (choosing human tradition over divine law)

Persecuting the remnant (those who keep Creator’s Sabbath)

The Mark of the Beast: Now It Makes Sense

Revelation 13:16-17: “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Revelation 14:9-11: “If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God... and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.”

Traditional Interpretations Miss the Point

Most interpret “the mark” as:

Microchip implant

Biometric ID

Digital currency system

Tattoo or physical brand

These are symptoms, not the core issue.

The Actual Mark: Sign of Authority/Allegiance

Throughout Scripture, “mark” or “sign” represents allegiance:

Exodus 31:13: “Speak thou also unto the children of Israel, saying, Verily my sabbaths ye shall keep: for it is a sign between me and you throughout your generations; that ye may know that I am the LORD that doth sanctify you.”

Ezekiel 20:12: “Moreover also I gave them my sabbaths, to be a sign between me and them, that they might know that I am the LORD that sanctify them.”

The Sabbath is the SIGN of Creator worship.

The opposite: Sunday observance (instituted by human authority, claimed by Satan) is the SIGN of Beast worship.

The Mark Is About Worship, Not Technology

The mark in:

Forehead = Intellectual assent, believing the deception

Right hand = Actions/works, complying even if not believing

You take the mark by:

Accepting Sunday as holy day (believing human tradition over divine law)

Complying with Sunday laws (even if you don’t believe)

Worshiping on Satan’s chosen day rather than God’s commanded day

Why Buying/Selling Is Prohibited

Once Sunday laws are enforced globally:

Business licenses require Sunday closure

Economic participation requires compliance

Banking/commerce restricted to Sunday observers

Those who keep Sabbath (Saturday) excluded from economy

This is how “no man might buy or sell” is enforced—not through chips, through legal/economic exclusion of Sabbath-keepers.

The Beast’s Identity

Revelation 13 describes a beast power that:

Blasphemes God (claims divine authority)

Changes times and laws (Daniel 7:25)

Persecutes saints

Has worldwide religious/political influence

Is religious-governmental hybrid

Historically, this has been identified as the Papacy/Roman Catholic system (by Protestant reformers), which:

Claims authority to change God’s law (admits changing Sabbath to Sunday)

Claims to stand in God’s place (Pope as “Vicar of Christ”)

Historically persecuted Sabbath-keepers and others

Wields both religious and political power globally

But the end-time fulfillment will be broader: Religious-governmental coalition (Catholic-Protestant-State alliance) enforcing Sunday worship globally, framed as planetary necessity, backed by “space beings” and “scientific” New Age theology.

Why This Deception Is Nearly Perfect

It Appeals to EVERYONE:

Christians: Fulfills hope for millennium, aligns with Sunday tradition, promises peace

Secularists: Scientific explanation (aliens), rational solution to crises

New Agers: Confirmation of channeled messages, ascension teachings

Muslims: Possible interpretation as return of Isa (Jesus) and end times

Indigenous: Return of star people/ancient ones

Agnostics: Compelling evidence (government confirmation, mass sightings)

The ONLY group it fails against: Those maintaining biblical/Quranic teaching on Creation Sabbath, state of the dead, and testing spirits.

Current Timeline Assessment

Where We Are Right Now (January 2025):

Stage 1 (Foundation): ✅ Complete

Immortal soul doctrine dominant

Evolution theory universal in education

Hypnosis normalized as therapy

Stage 2 (Normalization): ✅ Complete

UFO/UAP officially acknowledged

Channeling mainstream through New Age

“Space beings” narrative culturally embedded

Stage 3 (Crisis Escalation): ⚠️ IN PROGRESS

Climate disasters increasing

Economic instability spreading

Social unrest accelerating

Multiple crises converging

Stage 4 (The “Solution”): 🔴 IMMINENT

Infrastructure ready

Narrative prepared

Public conditioned

Waiting for trigger event

Stage 5 (Enforcement): 📋 PLANNED

Legal frameworks exist

Emergency powers established

Enforcement mechanisms ready

What Could Trigger Stage 4:

Potential catalysts:

Major climate catastrophe (mega-disaster requiring global response)

Economic collapse (requiring new system)

War escalation (nuclear threat, WW3 scenario)

Pandemic 2.0 (more deadly, requiring extreme measures)

Mass UFO sighting event (undeniable, coordinated, global)

Combination of above (most likely)

The high priest said: “As the times on this planet gets more and more difficult and calamities of all kinds are striking the planet more and more frequently”—THEN the spirits will make their move.

We’re in the “more and more difficult” phase RIGHT NOW.

What Do We Do With This Information?

1. DO NOT FEAR

Fear is the enemy’s weapon.

2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:286): “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear.”

You’re receiving this intelligence for a purpose: To prepare, not to panic.

2. BUILD YOUR FOUNDATION NOW

Before Stage 4 triggers, establish:

Biblical/Quranic literacy: Know what Scripture actually teaches

State of the dead (sleep, not conscious)

Creation week (literal six days)

Sabbath command (seventh day holy)

Testing spirits (1 John 4:1-3)

Sabbath observance: Begin keeping Creator’s Sabbath

Not as legalism (that doesn’t save)

As sign of allegiance to Creator

As memorial of His authority

As identification with remnant

Spiritual disciplines: Daily practice

Scripture reading

Prayer/supplication

Fasting regularly

Worship genuinely

Community covenant

Physical preparation: Don’t neglect practical

Food storage (if buying/selling restricted)

Water source

Community network

Skills for self-sufficiency

Alternative communication

3. TEACH YOUR FAMILY

This is generational warfare.

Your children are being prepared for this deception through:

Disney movies (dead relatives as spirit guides)

School curriculum (evolution as fact)

Social media (psychics, channelers, New Age influencers)

Video games (spirit world mechanics)

Culture saturation (aliens as saviors)

Counter-program them NOW with:

Biblical/Quranic truth about death, spirits, creation

Critical thinking about media messages

Understanding of spiritual warfare

Foundation in Creator’s law

Covenant identity as remnant

4. IDENTIFY YOUR TRIBE

You cannot do this alone.

When Stage 4 triggers, you’ll need:

Others who understand what’s happening

Covenant community that can’t be infiltrated

Support network for economic exclusion

Spiritual covering for warfare

Practical skills sharing

Build these relationships NOW, before crisis.

5. MAINTAIN DISCERNMENT

When “space beings” appear, remember:

Test #1: What do they teach about Creator?

If they diminish Creator’s sovereignty = FAIL

If they teach we are divine = FAIL

If they promote evolution over creation = FAIL

Test #2: What do they teach about sin/redemption?

If they deny sin problem = FAIL

If they promote universal salvation = FAIL

If they eliminate need for repentance = FAIL

Test #3: What do they teach about worship?

If they promote Sunday over Sabbath = FAIL

If they teach all paths equal = FAIL

If they demand conformity to global system = FAIL

Test #4: What do they require?

If they require mark/sign of allegiance = FAIL

If they prohibit Creator’s law observance = FAIL

If they enforce through economic exclusion = FAIL

EVERY “space being” / “ascended master” channeled message FAILS all four tests.

This isn’t coincidence—it’s coordination.

They’re all preaching the same deception because they’re all the same type of entity: friendly demon spirits (jinn) as the high priest revealed.

6. SHARE STRATEGICALLY

Not everyone is ready for this information.

Casting pearls before swine (Matthew 7:6) means knowing your audience.

When to share:

When someone is asking questions

When Spirit confirms timing

When relationship has trust foundation

When person shows spiritual hunger

How to share:

Start with foundations (Creation, Sabbath, state of dead)

Build gradually (don’t overwhelm)

Use Scripture primarily (not just testimony)

Pray for spiritual eyes to open

Trust timing to Holy Spirit

When NOT to share:

When person is hostile to biblical truth

When you’re casting pearls for ego (proving you’re “informed”)

When relationship isn’t strong enough

When Spirit doesn’t confirm

The goal: Rescue the reachable, prepare the remnant, fulfill the warning mandate.

Not: Convert everyone (impossible), win arguments (counterproductive), prove you’re right (pride).

The Thousand-Year Peace Counterfeit

What the High Priest Predicted:

“There’ll be perfect happiness for a thousand years.”

This is deliberate counterfeit of biblical millennium.

Biblical Millennium:

Revelation 20:1-6: After Christ’s return:

Satan bound 1000 years

Saints reign with Christ

First resurrection has occurred

Earth is desolate (wicked dead, righteous with Christ in heaven)

Judgment of wicked takes place

The thousand years is NOT paradise on Earth before Christ’s return.

It’s aftermath of His return, with Satan imprisoned, saints in heaven judging, Earth desolate.

Counterfeit Millennium (New Age Doctrine):

Channeled entities teach:

Thousand years of peace BEFORE Christ’s return (or instead of it)

Humanity evolves into higher consciousness collectively

New Earth emerges through raised vibration

Old systems collapse, new paradigm emerges

Global unity under enlightened leadership

No more war, famine, disease, conflict

Paradise established through human effort + alien guidance

This is the exact opposite of biblical teaching:

Biblical: Christ returns → judgment → millennium → new earth

Counterfeit: Human evolution → millennium → no need for Christ’s return

The counterfeit eliminates:

Christ’s second coming (humans evolve instead)

Judgment of sin (all are “ascending”)

Need for redemption (consciousness raising saves)

Resurrection of righteous (already immortal)

Destruction of wicked (all eventually “saved”)

It’s Gnosticism + Evolution + New Age = Complete deception system.

Why the High Priest Called It “The Super Deception”

Because it targets EVERY human vulnerability:

Religious people: Fulfills millennial hopes (but it’s counterfeit)

Irreligious people: Offers rational (alien) explanation

Desperate people: Provides solution to crises

Curious people: Satisfies desire for meaning and transcendence

Fearful people: Promises safety and prosperity

Idealistic people: Offers vision of utopia

Spiritual people: Confirms mystical experiences and teachings

Skeptical people: Provides “empirical evidence” (government disclosure, mass sightings)

And it works by appearing as GOOD:

Angels of light (beautiful, wise, helpful)

Promise of peace (who doesn’t want peace?)

Solution to crises (desperately needed)

Evolution of humanity (sounds progressive)

Unity consciousness (sounds enlightened)

Planetary healing (sounds responsible)

Higher vibration (sounds spiritual)

Every element sounds POSITIVE.

That’s what makes it “super deception”—it appears entirely good while leading to complete destruction.

The Warning from All Three Traditions

Biblical Warning:

Matthew 24:24: “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”

The deception will be so convincing that even God’s elect are almost deceived.

“If it were possible” = Only impossible because elect have biblical foundation that makes them immune.

Quranic Warning:

Surah Al-Kahf (18:103-104): “Say, [O Muhammad], ‘Shall we [believers] inform you of the greatest losers as to [their] deeds? [They are] those whose effort is lost in worldly life, while they think that they are doing well in work.’”

People will think they’re doing good (following “enlightened space beings,” creating millennium of peace), while actually working against Creator’s will.

Indigenous Warning:

Hopi Prophecy: “A gourd of ashes will be invented, which if dropped from the sky will boil the oceans and burn the land, causing nothing to grow there again for many years. This will be a sign that the white man is near the end of his role as leader of the world, and that the final stage of the prophecy will occur. Many will die. But those who keep the sacred ways and the covenant with Creator will be preserved.”

The warning: When destruction seems imminent (nuclear threat?), false saviors will appear offering solutions. Only those keeping covenant with Creator will recognize the deception.

All Three Agree:

1. Great deception coming that appears entirely good

2. It will be so convincing that most will embrace it

3. It will involve beings appearing from above/sky

4. These beings will promise peace and solutions

5. Most will follow, thinking they’re doing right

6. Only those keeping covenant with Creator will recognize deception

7. Those who resist will be persecuted

8. Creator will preserve the faithful remnant

This isn’t three separate prophecies—it’s three witnesses to the same event.

The Remnant’s Response: Our Marching Orders

What We’re NOT Called To Do:

❌ Panic and fear-monger

❌ Isolate in compounds waiting for aliens

❌ Become conspiracy theorists obsessed with UFOs

❌ Argue and debate with everyone

❌ Judge those who don’t understand yet

❌ Create division within body of believers over secondary issues

What We ARE Called To Do:

✅ Build biblical/Quranic foundation in ourselves and families

✅ Keep Creator’s Sabbath as sign of allegiance

✅ Maintain spiritual disciplines (prayer, fasting, Scripture, worship)

✅ Create covenant communities that can’t be infiltrated

✅ Prepare practically for economic exclusion

✅ Share truth strategically with those who are ready

✅ Watch and pray, keeping prophetic awareness

✅ Trust Creator’s protection and provision

✅ Live as lights in darkness without compromise

✅ Love even those we’re warning against deception

The Hope Component: We Know How This Ends

The high priest and his demon worship society believe they’re going to win.

They think:

Christ will abdicate

Satan will rule eternally

His people will be resurrected

The kingdom will be established

They’re wrong. Catastrophically wrong.

We Know the Actual Ending:

Revelation 19:11-16: Christ returns as conquering King

Revelation 20:10: “And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”

Revelation 21:1-5: New heaven and new earth, no more death, tears, pain

Surah Al-Qiyamah (75:6-15): Day of Resurrection, judgment, no escape for the wicked

Surah Al-Waqi’ah (56:1-56): The inevitable event, companions of the right hand vs. left hand, eternal paradise vs. eternal fire

The enemy’s strategy will fail. Spectacularly. Permanently.

Our job: Stay faithful through the deception, maintain covenant, prepare others, trust the outcome to Creator.

Final Assessment: The Convergence Is Undeniable

In 1946, a high priest of demon worship prophesied:

✅ Spirits would claim to be extraterrestrials from distant planets

✅ They would warn of planetary destruction

✅ They would offer solutions requiring global unity

✅ They would promise glorious new age of peace

✅ They would use out-of-body experiences as proof

✅ They would target influential people to spread message

✅ People would “eat the stuff” (believe completely)

✅ This would harvest multitudes into Satan’s cause

✅ Increasing calamities would trigger their appearance

✅ Sunday sacredness would be promoted as planetary healing

✅ Laws would enforce compliance

✅ Resisters would be blamed and excluded

In 2025:

✅ UAP/UFO officially acknowledged by governments

✅ Channeling mainstream through New Age movement

✅ Climate crisis narrative demanding global action

✅ WEF promoting “Great Reset” requiring spiritual transformation

✅ Pope calling for Sunday rest for environment

✅ Multiple crises converging (economic, social, environmental, geopolitical)

✅ Mass sightings increasing

✅ “Disclosure” being slow-rolled by governments

✅ Public conditioned to accept extraterrestrial hypothesis

✅ Infrastructure ready for enforcement (emergency powers, digital ID, social credit)

Every single element is either complete or in advanced implementation.

This isn’t speculation. This isn’t interpretation. This is verification.

A 79-year-old prophecy from a demon worship high priest is unfolding exactly as described.

The Question That Remains

Given everything in this article:

What will YOU do when “space beings” appear on every screen, confirmed by every government, endorsed by every religious leader, offering solutions to desperate crises, promising peace and prosperity, requiring only that you accept their guidance and observe a universal day of rest?

Will you:

A) Embrace them as humanity’s salvation (what billions will do)

B) Recognize them as friendly demon spirits implementing the predicted deception (what the remnant will do)

Your answer to that question determines your eternal destiny.

Not hyperbole. Not fear-mongering. Biblical/Quranic reality.

The Mark of the Beast isn’t a microchip—it’s choosing human/demonic authority over Creator’s authority.

The choice is coming. Sooner than most think.

Are you prepared?

Next in series: Article 5 - “The One Group (of Christians) They Cannot Deceive - And Why”

Previous in series: Article 3 - “Christian Idolatry: The Necromancy Trap”

- Falken, Black Feather

Resistance Intelligence Network

December 2025

“And he said unto them, When ye pray, say, Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth.” — Luke 11:2

“Say, ‘I seek refuge in the Lord of mankind, The Sovereign of mankind, The God of mankind, From the evil of the retreating whisperer - Who whispers [evil] into the breasts of mankind - From among the jinn and mankind.’” — Surah An-Nas (114:1-6)

“Walk in balance. Keep the sacred ways. Honor the Creator above all. The time of testing comes. Those who remember will be preserved.” — Hopi Elder Teaching