Inside the Enemy’s War Room Part 4: THE NEW AGE DECEPTION
The New Age Deception - Prophecy From 1946
“Demon spirits will declare themselves to be inhabitants of far distant planets in the galaxies that are coming to warn the inhabitants of planet Earth of the impending destruction of the planet, unless something seriously proper is done to avoid it.” — High Priest of Montreal demon worship society, 1946
The Prophecy That’s Unfolding Right Now
Brothers and sisters, what you’re about to read should shake you to your core.
In 1946—seventy-nine years ago—a high priest of demon worship stood before his elite society in the Laurentian Mountains north of Montreal and delivered a sermon titled:
“The Super Deception of a Glorious New Age”
He described in precise detail a coming deception that would “harvest the nations” and “harvest the multitudes of the earth into Satan’s cause just before the close of the great controversy between the forces of good and evil.”
Roger Morneau sat in that room. He heard the prophecy. He documented it.
And today, in 2025, we’re watching every single element of that prophecy unfold exactly as described.
Let me be clear: This isn’t interpretation. This isn’t connecting vague predictions to random events.
This is point-by-point verification of specific predictions made 79 years ago that are manifesting in real-time.
The Three Sermons Roger Witnessed
Before we dive into the New Age deception specifically, understand the context:
Roger attended three major sermons at the demon worship society’s resort that “sit on my mind forever”:
“Christian Idolatry” (covered in Article 3)
“The Super Deception of a Glorious New Age” (this article)
“Satan’s Great General Council of the 1700s” (covered in Article 2)
Each sermon revealed a major component of Satan’s strategy.
Together, they form a comprehensive battle plan for deceiving humanity in the end times.
The high priest explained that what he was about to reveal was “the master’s grand plan for harvesting the nations, for harvesting the multitudes of the earth into his cause just before the close of the great controversy between the forces of good and evil.”
This wasn’t minor deception. This was the endgame strategy.
The Prophecy: Space Beings Coming to Save Earth
What the High Priest Said in 1946:
“It’s going to be done in a unique manner. This grand plan is going to take people, people are going to eat the stuff because demon spirits will declare themselves to be inhabitants of far distant planets in the galaxies that are coming to warn the inhabitants of planet Earth of the impending destruction of the planet, unless something seriously proper is done to avoid it.”
Read that again slowly.
In 1946, before:
The UFO phenomenon became mainstream (Roswell was 1947)
Space travel existed (Sputnik was 1957)
New Age movement emerged (1960s-70s)
Channeling became popular (1970s-80s)
Ancient Aliens became a TV genre (2000s)
UAP disclosure became government policy (2020s)
A demon worship high priest predicted:
Spirits would claim to be extraterrestrial beings from distant planets
They would warn of planetary destruction requiring urgent action
They would present themselves as saviors offering solutions
People would “eat the stuff” (believe it completely)
This would harvest the multitudes into Satan’s cause
Let’s verify this prediction against current reality.
Verification Point 1: The UFO/UAP Phenomenon
Then (1946): Prophecy
“Demon spirits will declare themselves to be inhabitants of far distant planets in the galaxies.”
Now (2020s): Fulfillment
June 2021: U.S. Government releases official UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) report acknowledging:
144 UAP encounters by military personnel
Objects performing maneuvers beyond known technology
No explanation for most sightings
Ongoing investigation required
July 2023: Congressional hearings featuring military whistleblowers claiming:
Non-human biologics recovered from crash sites
Secret government programs reverse-engineering alien technology
Decades of UFO encounters covered up
December 2023: Congressional legislation mandating:
Declassification of UFO-related documents
Protection for whistleblowers revealing UAP information
Ongoing disclosure process
Current Status (2025):
Mainstream media treating UAP as legitimate phenomenon
Scientific community increasingly open to extraterrestrial hypothesis
Public polls showing 70%+ believe in alien life
Entertainment industry saturating culture with alien narrative
The foundation is laid. The narrative is established. The public is prepared.
Verification Point 2: The Channeling/Contactee Movement
Then (1946): Prophecy
The high priest explained the mechanism would involve “out-of-body experiences” and “trance mediums” through which spirits would “converse with influential people of the land.”
He specifically mentioned this would work because “millions of the earth people believe in having people having an immortal soul, it is readily accepted when the spirits will, through a trance medium, converse with influential people.”
Now (2020s): Fulfillment
The Channeling Industry (multi-billion dollar market):
Esther Hicks / Abraham-Hicks:
Channels collective consciousness called “Abraham”
Teaches Law of Attraction (New Age foundational doctrine)
Millions of followers worldwide
Featured in The Secret (100+ million copies sold)
Darryl Anka / Bashar:
Channels entity claiming to be extraterrestrial from planet Essassani
Predicts “first contact” with aliens coming soon
Teaches humans are evolving into higher dimensional beings
Massive following among spiritual seekers
JZ Knight / Ramtha:
Channels 35,000-year-old warrior from Lemuria
Multi-million dollar Ramtha School of Enlightenment
Teaches ascension, higher consciousness, New Age theology
Attended by celebrities, professionals, spiritual seekers
Lee Carroll / Kryon:
Channels entity claiming to be from “magnetic service”
Teaches about DNA activation, planetary grid changes, human evolution
United Nations speakers (yes, channeling at the UN)
Books translated into 24 languages
The Pattern in ALL Channeling:
Entity claims to be highly evolved (ancient, extraterrestrial, ascended)
Warns of planetary crisis requiring transformation
Promises evolution/ascension if humanity follows guidance
Teaches consciousness is primary (Gnostic doctrine: spirit > matter)
Promotes global unity under new spiritual paradigm
Prepares people for “contact” with advanced beings
Exactly as predicted in 1946.
Verification Point 3: The Message Content
What the High Priest Said the Spirits Would Teach:
“The spirits will show themselves willing to give valuable guidance that will not only help people avoid the destruction of the planet, but it would cause it to enter into a higher state of existence.”
“If their recommendations are followed carefully, they will usher in a glorious new age of peace and prosperity. There’ll be no more wars. There’ll be no more famines. There’ll be no more people getting unhappy with one another. Neighbors will love neighbor. And social unrest will not take place no more. There’ll be perfect happiness for a thousand years.”
Current Channeled Messages: Identical Content
From “The Law of One” (Ra Material - channeled 1981-1984):
Humanity approaching “harvest” into fourth density
Earth undergoing planetary transformation
Those who raise vibration will ascend to New Earth
Those who don’t will repeat third density elsewhere
Confederation of planets watching and assisting
From Bashar (channeled 1980s-present):
Humanity at threshold of contact with extraterrestrials
2025-2033 window for massive transformation
First contact will occur when humanity reaches vibrational threshold
New Earth paradigm of unity consciousness emerging
Old systems must collapse for new to emerge
From Abraham-Hicks (channeled 1980s-present):
Law of Attraction will create paradise on Earth
Collective consciousness can manifest utopia
Negative thinking is only obstacle
Vibrational alignment brings universal abundance
New Age of enlightenment dawning
From “A Course in Miracles” (channeled 1965-1972):
Claiming to be dictated by Jesus
Teaches sin isn’t real (directly contradicting Gospel)
Separation from God is illusion
All paths lead to same truth
Universal salvation guaranteed
The Consistent New Age Message:
Planetary crisis is opportunity (not judgment)
Evolution, not redemption (Gnostic, not biblical)
All is one, all is god (pantheism, not monotheism)
Higher consciousness is salvation (gnosis, not grace)
Thousand years of peace coming (counterfeit millennium)
Unity through conformity (global system, not diverse creation)
No hell, no judgment, universal salvation (contradicts all Scripture)
Every point contradicts Bible and Quran.
Every point aligns with Gnostic heresy.
Every point was predicted in 1946.
Biblical/Quranic Analysis: This Is Ancient Deception Repackaged
Biblical Warnings Against This Exact Deception
2 Corinthians 11:14-15: “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.”
Satan appears as angel of light—beautiful, helpful, wise.
Exactly what “space brothers” and “ascended masters” present themselves as.
Galatians 1:8: “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.”
Even if an angel (or “space being”) preaches different gospel—it’s cursed.
The New Age gospel:
No sin problem (contradicts: Romans 3:23)
No need for redemption (contradicts: Romans 6:23)
No unique Savior (contradicts: Acts 4:12)
Universal salvation (contradicts: Matthew 7:13-14)
Evolution rather than creation (contradicts: Genesis 1-2)
Different gospel = accursed message, regardless of source.
1 Timothy 4:1: “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.”
“Seducing spirits” (not obviously evil, but attractive and deceptive)
“Doctrines of devils” (theology that sounds enlightened but leads away from truth)
This is precise description of channeled New Age teachings.
2 Thessalonians 2:9-12: “Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, and with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”
The end-times deception includes:
Power (seemingly supernatural abilities)
Signs (miracles, manifestations, UFO sightings)
Lying wonders (real phenomena, false interpretation)
Strong delusion (people WANT to believe it)
The New Age/”space brothers” deception checks every box.
Quranic Warnings Against Jinn Deception
Surah Al-An’am (6:112): “And thus We have made for every prophet an enemy - devils from mankind and jinn, inspiring to one another decorative speech in delusion.”
“Decorative speech in delusion” = beautiful-sounding lies
The New Age messages are extraordinarily beautiful: peace, love, unity, evolution, higher consciousness.
But they’re decorative speech from jinn (demons) designed to delude.
Surah Al-Jinn (72:1-6): “Say, [O Muhammad], ‘It has been revealed to me that a group of the jinn listened and said, “Indeed, we have heard an amazing Qur’an. It guides to the right course, and we have believed in it. And we will never associate with our Lord anyone.”’ And [it teaches] that exalted is the nobleness of our Lord; He has not taken a wife or a son. And that our foolish one [i.e., Iblis] has been saying about Allah an excessive transgression. And we had thought that mankind and the jinn would never speak about Allah a lie. And there were men from mankind who sought refuge in men from the jinn, so they [only] increased them in burden [i.e., sin].”
Key teaching:
Jinn (spirits) can hear and speak
Some jinn promote truth (rare)
Most promote lies about Allah
Humans seeking guidance from jinn increases their sin
Channeling “space beings” or “ascended masters” is seeking guidance from jinn.
This increases sin and spiritual burden, even when messages sound positive.
Surah Al-A’raf (7:27): “O children of Adam, let not Satan tempt you as he removed your parents from Paradise, stripping them of their clothing to show them their private parts. Indeed, he sees you, he and his tribe, from where you do not see them. Indeed, We have made the devils allies to those who do not believe.”
Critical point: You cannot see them, but they see you.
Jinn/demons observe humans constantly. They know:
Your history (what you’ve done)
Your vulnerabilities (what tempts you)
Your desires (what you want to hear)
Your losses (who you’ve lost)
This is why channeled entities can:
Provide accurate historical information (they observed it)
Impersonate dead loved ones perfectly (they studied them)
Seem to know your personal details (they’ve watched you)
Offer customized messages (they know your psychology)
They’re not omniscient—they’re observant.
But to humans who can’t see them, their knowledge seems supernatural.
Indigenous Wisdom: The Trickster Spirit
From Lakota tradition:
The Iktomi (trickster spirit) appears in many forms:
Sometimes beautiful, sometimes ugly
Sometimes helpful, sometimes harmful
Always testing, always teaching through deception
Never fully trustworthy
The teaching: Not all spirits are what they claim.
Beautiful appearance ≠ good intention
Helpful information ≠ truthful source
The test: Does this spirit point you toward Creator and Creator’s law, or away from it?
New Age spirits claiming to be “space brothers”:
Point away from biblical Creator (promote evolution)
Point away from divine law (promote moral relativism)
Point away from judgment (promote universal salvation)
Point toward self-deification (you are god)
By Lakota wisdom: These are trickster spirits, not truth-bearers.
From Cherokee tradition:
The Raven Mocker (spirit that steals life force):
Appears as helper
Offers power and knowledge
Slowly drains spiritual vitality
Leaves victim empty and lost
Warning: Spirits that offer shortcuts to power or knowledge are predators.
True spiritual growth:
Comes through discipline and humility
Requires submission to Creator
Develops slowly over time
Strengthens rather than depletes
New Age “ascension” teachings promise:
Instant enlightenment through channeling
Power without discipline
Knowledge without humility
Shortcuts to godhood
By Cherokee wisdom: These are Raven Mocker spirits—predators disguised as helpers.
From Hopi prophecy:
The Blue Star Kachina prophecy warns:
False teachers will come from sky
They will promise peace and plenty
They will require abandoning traditional ways
They will lead people away from Creator’s path
Those who follow will be lost in final purification
The Hopi warning: When beings come from the sky promising solutions, test them against ancient teachings.
Do they honor Creator’s sovereignty? Or promote human self-deification?
Do they call for repentance? Or promise salvation through evolution?
Do they submit to divine law? Or teach moral relativism?
New Age “space brothers” fail every test.
The Out-of-Body Experience Connection
What the High Priest Predicted:
“They will claim to have out-of-body experiences. Due to the fact that the millions of the earth people believe in having people having an immortal soul, it is readily accepted when the spirits will, through a trance medium, converse with influential people of the land.”
Current Fulfillment:
The OBE/NDE Publishing Industry (billions in revenue):
Books claiming extraterrestrial contact through OBEs:
“Communion” by Whitley Strieber (millions sold)
“The Pleiadian Mission” by Randolph Winters
“Bringers of the Dawn” by Barbara Marciniak (channeled Pleiadians)
“The Ra Contact: Teaching the Law of One” (106 sessions)
Common elements in OBE/ET contact narratives:
Person’s consciousness leaves body
Encounters “beings of light” or “extraterrestrials”
Receives message about planetary transformation
Told they have special mission to share message
Returns with “proof” (knowledge they didn’t have before)
Why This Works (According to High Priest):
Because people believe in immortal soul doctrine (covered in Article 3), they accept that:
Consciousness can exist outside body
Spirits/aliens can contact disembodied consciousness
Information received in altered states is valid
These experiences prove existence of higher beings
Scriptural Reality:
As established in Article 3:
Humans don’t possess immortal souls independent of God
At death, soul returns to God in unconscious state (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6, Quran 6:60-61)
Consciousness doesn’t float around having adventures
“OBEs” are either: (a) dreams/hallucinations, or (b) demon-induced trance states where demons provide the “experience” and “information”
The high priest confirmed this: These aren’t real OBEs—they’re demon spirits creating the experience and delivering the message while person is in altered state.
The Shirley MacLaine Example
The high priest in 1946 predicted this deception would target influential people and spread through their testimony.
Roger Morneau said: “I did the whole thing in three hours”—referring to watching Shirley MacLaine’s transformation through “space being” contact documented on television.
Shirley MacLaine’s Public Testimony:
1987: “Out on a Limb” (TV miniseries, 40+ million viewers):
MacLaine documents her spiritual journey
Claims contact with “space beings” through channeling
Experiences “past life” memories through hypnosis
Teaches reincarnation, karma, New Age theology
Becomes face of New Age movement
Her message (echoing channeled entities):
“You are god” (self-deification)
Past lives explain current circumstances (reincarnation)
Channeling accesses universal wisdom (spiritism)
Humanity evolving to higher consciousness (evolution)
Ancient astronauts seeded human civilization (alien gospel)
Impact:
Millions embraced New Age after her testimony
Made channeling mainstream and acceptable
Normalized belief in extraterrestrial contact
Prepared culture for “disclosure”
Roger’s observation: This fulfilled exactly what the high priest predicted—influential person has “contact,” shares experience widely, harvests multitudes into the deception.
The Sunday Sacredness Connection
What the High Priest Revealed:
“As the times on this planet gets more and more difficult and calamities of all kinds are striking the planet more and more frequently, demon spirits are going to impress people with the importance of Sunday sacredness.”
“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”
Let that sink in:
Satan has placed his authority and power on Sunday.
Anyone keeping Sunday sacred (thinking they’re worshiping God) is actually giving homage to Satan.
Even if they claim to worship the true God, observing Satan’s day gives him the homage.
Biblical Foundation: Which Day Is Holy?
Exodus 20:8-11 (Fourth Commandment): “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work... For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.”
Clear teaching:
Seventh day (Saturday) is the Sabbath
Connected to literal six-day creation
Memorial of Creator’s authority
Sign of allegiance to true God
Mark 2:27-28: “And he said unto them, The sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath: Therefore the Son of man is Lord also of the sabbath.”
Jesus affirms: He is Lord of the Sabbath (seventh day), not Lord of Sunday.
No biblical command to keep Sunday.
Acts 20:7 (often cited) describes a gathering on “first day of week”—but this is descriptive (what happened once), not prescriptive (what must happen always).
Early church kept seventh-day Sabbath (Acts 13:14, 42-44; 17:2; 18:4).
Sunday observance came through Roman Catholic Church authority, not biblical command.
The Catholic Church’s Own Admission:
From “Convert’s Catechism of Catholic Doctrine” (1957):
“Q: Which is the Sabbath day?
A: Saturday is the Sabbath day.
Q: Why do we observe Sunday instead of Saturday?
A: We observe Sunday instead of Saturday because the Catholic Church transferred the solemnity from Saturday to Sunday.”
The Catholic Church openly admits:
Saturday is the biblical Sabbath
They changed it to Sunday
By their own authority, not God’s
Cardinal Gibbons (Catholic authority): “You may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday.”
Quranic Confirmation of Sabbath:
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:65): “And you had already known about those who transgressed among you concerning the sabbath, and We said to them, ‘Be apes, despised.’”
Allah takes Sabbath-breaking seriously—it resulted in severe judgment.
While Islamic practice has Friday as communal worship day, the Quran confirms the Sabbath (seventh day) was divinely instituted and its violation was judged.
The High Priest’s Explanation:
“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”
Translation:
Saturday (seventh day) bears God’s authority (from Creation week)
Sunday (first day) bears Satan’s authority (by his claim)
Keeping Sunday = submitting to Satan’s authority
Even if you think you’re worshiping God, you’re actually giving homage to Satan by observing his day
This is the mark/sign of allegiance:
Sabbath-keeping = sign of Creator worship (Exodus 31:13-17)
Sunday-keeping = sign of Beast authority (Revelation 13-14, interpreted through this lens)
How the New Age Ties to Sunday Sacredness:
The high priest explained that as calamities increase, spirits will:
Declare themselves extraterrestrials warning of planetary destruction
Promise glorious new age if humanity unites under their guidance
Teach that Sunday observance is essential for planetary healing
Convince religious leaders to promote Sunday sacredness globally
Persuade governments to enforce Sunday laws “for the well-being of all people”
The mechanism:
“Space brothers” will teach that Earth’s vibrational frequency must rise through:
Global unity consciousness
Unified spiritual practice
Common day of rest and meditation
Sunday as universal day of planetary healing
Religious leaders (already primed by centuries of Sunday tradition) will enthusiastically embrace this.
Governments (desperate for solutions to increasing catastrophes) will enforce Sunday laws as “public health” or “environmental” measure.
Most Christians (already keeping Sunday, believing it’s God’s day) will support enforcement.
Only Sabbath-keepers will resist—and be labeled:
Fundamentalists hindering planetary healing
Dangerous extremists preventing unity
Obstacles to saving the planet
Enemies of peace and progress
Current Movements Toward Sunday Laws:
Pope Francis (multiple speeches 2015-2024):
Calls for “ecological Sabbath” (meaning Sunday rest)
Laudato Si’ encyclical promotes Sunday rest for creation care
Pushes interfaith unity around common worship day
European Union:
Sunday closing laws still enforced in many nations
Growing movement for “work-life balance” tied to universal Sunday rest
Climate activists:
Proposals for “carbon Sabbath” (Sunday rest reduces emissions)
Linking Sunday rest to environmental healing
The pieces are positioning exactly as the high priest predicted 79 years ago.
The Complete Deception Sequence
Let’s trace the full strategy as revealed by the high priest:
Stage 1: Foundation (Complete)
Install immortal soul doctrine (Article 3)
Makes people vulnerable to “spirit contact”
Enables belief in reincarnation, channeling, OBEs
Prepares for “space beings” narrative
Install evolution theory (Article 2)
Destroys biblical creation week
Makes alien seeding of Earth plausible
Eliminates need for Creator/Redeemer
Install hypnosis as science (Article 2)
Enables “past life regression”
Creates “evidence” for reincarnation
Induces trance states for channeling
Status: ✅ Complete. Western civilization fully indoctrinated.
Stage 2: Normalization (Complete)
UFO phenomenon goes mainstream
Government admits UAPs exist
Military confirms unexplained encounters
Media treats as legitimate topic
Public accepts extraterrestrial hypothesis
Channeling becomes acceptable
New Age movement makes spiritism mainstream
Celebrities promote channeled teachings
“Space being” messages widely distributed
Law of Attraction/consciousness evolution normalized
Status: ✅ Complete. Culture prepared for “contact.”
Stage 3: Crisis Escalation (Current)
Global catastrophes increase
Climate disasters intensifying
Economic instability spreading
Social unrest accelerating
Pandemic fears continuing
War threats multiplying
Purpose: Create desperation for solutions.
Status: ⚠️ IN PROGRESS. Crisis escalating.
Stage 4: The “Solution” Offered (Imminent)
“Space beings” make open contact
Through governments (official disclosure)
Through channelers (mass media events)
Through “ships” appearing globally (mass sighting events)
Their message (as predicted):
We’ve been watching you
You’re destroying yourselves and your planet
We’re here to help you evolve
You must unite globally under new spiritual paradigm
Old religious divisions must end
Universal Sunday rest will raise planetary vibration
Those who resist endanger everyone
Status: 🔴 READY TO DEPLOY. Waiting for trigger crisis.
Stage 5: Religious/Government Enforcement (Prophesied)
Religious leaders embrace the message
Fits their existing Sunday tradition
Offers solutions to global crises
Promises peace and prosperity
United under “cosmic Christ” or “universal consciousness”
Governments enact Sunday laws
Framed as environmental necessity
Promoted as public health measure
Enforced as social unity requirement
Violators labeled dangerous extremists
One person from the high priest’s meeting asked: “What’s going to happen about people that don’t believe in the spirits’ recommendation?”
The priest answered: “That’s no problem at all. Laws will be passed by governments. It will force people to go along with it, regardless of whether they believe in it or not. The law enforcement officers will explain to people that such a law is necessary to assure the well-being of all people.”
Status: 📋 PLANNED. Legal framework ready (emergency powers, public health authority, climate emergency provisions).
Why This Strategy Is Brilliant (From Enemy’s Perspective)
It Targets Every Vulnerability:
1. Compromised Christian Theology
Most Christians already keep Sunday (think it’s God’s day)
Most believe in immortal soul (vulnerable to spirit contact)
Most accept evolution (compatible with alien narrative)
Most want peace and prosperity (will embrace promise of New Age)
Result: They’ll support the deception thinking it’s God’s will.
2. Secular Materialist Worldview
Don’t believe in spiritual realm (can’t discern spirits)
Believe in evolution (aliens fit their cosmology)
Trust science/government (will accept official “disclosure”)
Desperate for solutions to global crises
Result: They’ll embrace “space brothers” as scientifically validated higher intelligence.
3. New Age/Eastern Spirituality
Already believe in channeling and spirit guides
Already teach consciousness evolution
Already practice “universal wisdom” (eclecticism)
Already reject biblical exclusivity
Result: This is fulfillment of what they’ve been prepared for.
4. Indigenous/Traditional Religions
Often have “star people” in their cosmology
Respect for “ancient ones” and “sky beings”
Oral traditions of beings from above teaching ancestors
Open to spiritual guidance from non-human entities
Result: Will see this as return of the ancestors/gods.
5. Islamic World
Belief in jinn (spirit beings) already established
Some interpretations allow for jinn from other realms
Crisis situations create openness to supernatural solutions
Prophecy of Dajjal (false messiah) could be reinterpreted as alien
Result: Divided response, but many vulnerable through jinn theology framework.
6. Agnostics/Atheists
Will interpret as purely physical extraterrestrials
No spiritual discernment framework
Trust empirical evidence (UFO sightings, government confirmation)
Desperate for rational solutions to crises
Result: Most will accept as advanced physical beings, missing spiritual warfare dimension.
The only group this strategy FAILS against:
Those maintaining:
Biblical/Quranic teaching on state of the dead (no conscious souls to channel)
Literal six-day creation (Sabbath as memorial of Creator)
Biblical Sabbath observance (sign of Creator allegiance)
Discernment that all spirits must be tested (1 John 4:1-3)
Understanding that Satan appears as angel of light (2 Cor 11:14)
These are “impossible for the spirits to deceive” (high priest’s own admission about Adventists in Article 5).
Current Examples: The Prophecy Unfolding
Example 1: The Galactic Federation Narrative
Haim Eshed (former Israeli space security chief), December 2020:
Claims “Galactic Federation” exists
Says aliens in contact with U.S. and Israeli governments
Explains they’re waiting for humanity to “evolve”
States disclosure timing dependent on human readiness
This isn’t fringe conspiracy—this is former government official making official statements.
Example 2: The Pentagon’s UAP Task Force
2020-2024: U.S. Department of Defense establishes:
UAP Task Force (2020)
All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) (2022)
Congressional reporting requirements
Whistleblower protection programs
Purpose stated: Investigate national security threats.
Actual effect: Legitimizes phenomenon, prepares public for disclosure, conditions acceptance of extraterrestrial hypothesis.
Example 3: The Vatican’s Openness to “Space Brothers”
May 2008: Vatican astronomer Father José Gabriel Funes states:
Belief in extraterrestrials doesn’t contradict faith
God could have created life on other planets
Aliens could be “our brothers”
No conflict between Catholicism and ET existence
November 2009: Vatican hosts conference on astrobiology and extraterrestrial life.
Why this matters: The world’s largest Christian denomination is preparing its 1.3 billion members to accept “space brothers” as compatible with Christian faith.
Combined with existing Sunday tradition and immortal soul doctrine, Catholics are perfectly positioned to embrace the deception.
Example 4: The UN Interest in ET Contact
Yes, the United Nations has discussed extraterrestrial contact protocols:
1978: UN General Assembly debates establishment of agency to coordinate response to ET contact.
2010: Reports (later disputed) that UN appointed “space ambassador” for alien contact.
Multiple UN conferences have featured:
Discussions of humanity’s response to ET contact
Channelers presenting “space being” messages
New Age spiritual teachers promoting cosmic unity
The global governance infrastructure is preparing for exactly what the high priest predicted: “space beings” offering solutions that require global unity and new spiritual paradigm.
Example 5: The Great Reset’s Spiritual Dimension
Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum):
Calls for “Great Reset” requiring spiritual transformation
Promotes transhumanism (human-technology merger)
Teaches Fourth Industrial Revolution needs consciousness shift
Partners with religious leaders for “moral rearmament”
Yuval Noah Harari (WEF chief philosopher):
Teaches humans are “hackable animals” (no soul, just algorithms)
Predicts AI gods will emerge
States “humans will become gods” through technology
Promotes uploading consciousness to achieve immortality
This is technological Gnosticism—the same deception in scientific wrapper:
Matter is limitation (body is meat)
Consciousness is primary (soul/data can be separated)
Technology offers transcendence (digital immortality)
Evolution toward godhood (transhumanism)
When “space beings” arrive claiming they achieved this evolution millennia ago and are here to guide us, the WEF crowd will embrace them as confirmation of everything they’ve been teaching.
The Indigenous Prophecies Intersect
Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy
Traditional teaching:
Blue Star will appear in sky
False teachers come claiming to bring peace
They will require abandoning traditional ways
Great purification follows for those who keep the sacred path
Modern interpretation by some: Blue Star = extraterrestrial mothership.
But traditional elders warn: Whatever comes from sky claiming to save humanity must be tested against Creator’s law.
The prophecy explicitly states: Those who follow the sky beings away from traditional teachings (which honor Creator) will be lost.
This aligns perfectly with biblical/Quranic warning: Test the spirits (1 John 4:1), false prophets come with signs and wonders (Matthew 24:24), jinn deceive with beautiful speech (Quran 6:112).
Cherokee Prophecy of the Pale Prophet
Traditional teaching: A pale prophet would come bringing division:
Some would embrace new teachings
Some would maintain old ways
Great separation would occur
Those who keep covenant with Creator would be preserved
The warning: Not all who claim to bring peace actually serve Creator.
Test: Do they call you to submit to Creator’s sovereignty? Or to your own divinity?
New Age “space brothers” teaching “you are god” fails this test.
Lakota White Buffalo Prophecy
Traditional teaching: Return of White Buffalo signals time of:
Great change
Reunification of peoples
Return to sacred ways
OR great deception leading many astray
Two paths: Sacred path following Creator’s instructions, or deceptive path following false promises.
The Lakota teaching: When beings come with promises of power and peace, ask: Do they honor Wakan Tanka (Great Spirit/Creator) as sovereign? Or do they teach that we are divine?
New Age teaching that “we are all god” is the deceptive path.
How All Three Wisdom Traditions Align
Biblical warning: False prophets will come with signs and wonders, appearing as angels of light, teaching different gospel.
Quranic warning: Jinn will speak decorative speech in delusion, claiming authority they don’t have, leading believers astray.
Indigenous warning: Trickster spirits will come appearing helpful, offering shortcuts to power, leading away from Creator’s path.
All three traditions teach:
Test spirits against Creator’s revealed law
Beautiful appearance doesn’t equal truth
Promised peace without repentance is deception
Self-deification teaching is ultimate lie
Submission to Creator is only path
All three traditions are warning against exactly what the New Age “space brothers” represent.
The Sunday Law Connection: How It All Comes Together
The Prophesied Sequence:
1. Global crises intensify (climate, economy, war, disasters)
✅ Currently happening
2. “Space beings” make contact claiming they can help
🔴 Prepared, waiting for trigger event
3. They teach that planetary healing requires:
Global spiritual unity
Transcendence of divisive religions
Universal day of rest and meditation
Raising Earth’s “vibrational frequency”
4. Religious leaders embrace this because:
It offers solution to crises
It promises peace and prosperity
It aligns with existing Sunday tradition
It fulfills their millennial hopes (but it’s counterfeit millennium)
5. Sunday sacredness becomes “scientific necessity”:
Presented as environmental requirement (planet needs rest day)
Promoted as social unity mechanism (everyone synchronized)
Framed as public health measure (stress reduction, mental health)
Enforced as planetary survival imperative
6. Laws are passed enforcing Sunday observance:
Initially “voluntary” (social pressure)
Then “recommended” (incentivized)
Finally “mandatory” (legally enforced)
7. Those who refuse (Sabbath-keepers) are blamed:
Called extremists endangering planetary healing
Labeled divisive fundamentalists preventing unity
Accused of preventing peace and prosperity
Eventually prohibited from buying/selling
Why Most Christians Will Support This
Because they:
Already keep Sunday (think it’s Christian)
Already believe immortal soul doctrine (vulnerable to spirit deception)
Already want peace and prosperity (promise of New Age appeals)
Already trust religious leaders (who will promote it)
Already fear global catastrophe (desperate for solutions)
They’ll support Sunday laws thinking they’re:
Following God’s will
Supporting Christian values
Saving the planet
Bringing about millennium of peace
But actually they’re:
Submitting to Satan’s authority (by observing his chosen day)
Fulfilling prophecy of Beast worship (Revelation 13-14)
Taking mark of apostasy (choosing human tradition over divine law)
Persecuting the remnant (those who keep Creator’s Sabbath)
The Mark of the Beast: Now It Makes Sense
Revelation 13:16-17: “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
Revelation 14:9-11: “If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God... and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.”
Traditional Interpretations Miss the Point
Most interpret “the mark” as:
Microchip implant
Biometric ID
Digital currency system
Tattoo or physical brand
These are symptoms, not the core issue.
The Actual Mark: Sign of Authority/Allegiance
Throughout Scripture, “mark” or “sign” represents allegiance:
Exodus 31:13: “Speak thou also unto the children of Israel, saying, Verily my sabbaths ye shall keep: for it is a sign between me and you throughout your generations; that ye may know that I am the LORD that doth sanctify you.”
Ezekiel 20:12: “Moreover also I gave them my sabbaths, to be a sign between me and them, that they might know that I am the LORD that sanctify them.”
The Sabbath is the SIGN of Creator worship.
The opposite: Sunday observance (instituted by human authority, claimed by Satan) is the SIGN of Beast worship.
The Mark Is About Worship, Not Technology
The mark in:
Forehead = Intellectual assent, believing the deception
Right hand = Actions/works, complying even if not believing
You take the mark by:
Accepting Sunday as holy day (believing human tradition over divine law)
Complying with Sunday laws (even if you don’t believe)
Worshiping on Satan’s chosen day rather than God’s commanded day
Why Buying/Selling Is Prohibited
Once Sunday laws are enforced globally:
Business licenses require Sunday closure
Economic participation requires compliance
Banking/commerce restricted to Sunday observers
Those who keep Sabbath (Saturday) excluded from economy
This is how “no man might buy or sell” is enforced—not through chips, through legal/economic exclusion of Sabbath-keepers.
The Beast’s Identity
Revelation 13 describes a beast power that:
Blasphemes God (claims divine authority)
Changes times and laws (Daniel 7:25)
Persecutes saints
Has worldwide religious/political influence
Is religious-governmental hybrid
Historically, this has been identified as the Papacy/Roman Catholic system (by Protestant reformers), which:
Claims authority to change God’s law (admits changing Sabbath to Sunday)
Claims to stand in God’s place (Pope as “Vicar of Christ”)
Historically persecuted Sabbath-keepers and others
Wields both religious and political power globally
But the end-time fulfillment will be broader: Religious-governmental coalition (Catholic-Protestant-State alliance) enforcing Sunday worship globally, framed as planetary necessity, backed by “space beings” and “scientific” New Age theology.
Why This Deception Is Nearly Perfect
It Appeals to EVERYONE:
Christians: Fulfills hope for millennium, aligns with Sunday tradition, promises peace
Secularists: Scientific explanation (aliens), rational solution to crises
New Agers: Confirmation of channeled messages, ascension teachings
Muslims: Possible interpretation as return of Isa (Jesus) and end times
Indigenous: Return of star people/ancient ones
Agnostics: Compelling evidence (government confirmation, mass sightings)
The ONLY group it fails against: Those maintaining biblical/Quranic teaching on Creation Sabbath, state of the dead, and testing spirits.
Current Timeline Assessment
Where We Are Right Now (January 2025):
Stage 1 (Foundation): ✅ Complete
Immortal soul doctrine dominant
Evolution theory universal in education
Hypnosis normalized as therapy
Stage 2 (Normalization): ✅ Complete
UFO/UAP officially acknowledged
Channeling mainstream through New Age
“Space beings” narrative culturally embedded
Stage 3 (Crisis Escalation): ⚠️ IN PROGRESS
Climate disasters increasing
Economic instability spreading
Social unrest accelerating
Multiple crises converging
Stage 4 (The “Solution”): 🔴 IMMINENT
Infrastructure ready
Narrative prepared
Public conditioned
Waiting for trigger event
Stage 5 (Enforcement): 📋 PLANNED
Legal frameworks exist
Emergency powers established
Enforcement mechanisms ready
What Could Trigger Stage 4:
Potential catalysts:
Major climate catastrophe (mega-disaster requiring global response)
Economic collapse (requiring new system)
War escalation (nuclear threat, WW3 scenario)
Pandemic 2.0 (more deadly, requiring extreme measures)
Mass UFO sighting event (undeniable, coordinated, global)
Combination of above (most likely)
The high priest said: “As the times on this planet gets more and more difficult and calamities of all kinds are striking the planet more and more frequently”—THEN the spirits will make their move.
We’re in the “more and more difficult” phase RIGHT NOW.
What Do We Do With This Information?
1. DO NOT FEAR
Fear is the enemy’s weapon.
2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:286): “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear.”
You’re receiving this intelligence for a purpose: To prepare, not to panic.
2. BUILD YOUR FOUNDATION NOW
Before Stage 4 triggers, establish:
Biblical/Quranic literacy: Know what Scripture actually teaches
State of the dead (sleep, not conscious)
Creation week (literal six days)
Sabbath command (seventh day holy)
Testing spirits (1 John 4:1-3)
Sabbath observance: Begin keeping Creator’s Sabbath
Not as legalism (that doesn’t save)
As sign of allegiance to Creator
As memorial of His authority
As identification with remnant
Spiritual disciplines: Daily practice
Scripture reading
Prayer/supplication
Fasting regularly
Worship genuinely
Community covenant
Physical preparation: Don’t neglect practical
Food storage (if buying/selling restricted)
Water source
Community network
Skills for self-sufficiency
Alternative communication
3. TEACH YOUR FAMILY
This is generational warfare.
Your children are being prepared for this deception through:
Disney movies (dead relatives as spirit guides)
School curriculum (evolution as fact)
Social media (psychics, channelers, New Age influencers)
Video games (spirit world mechanics)
Culture saturation (aliens as saviors)
Counter-program them NOW with:
Biblical/Quranic truth about death, spirits, creation
Critical thinking about media messages
Understanding of spiritual warfare
Foundation in Creator’s law
Covenant identity as remnant
4. IDENTIFY YOUR TRIBE
You cannot do this alone.
When Stage 4 triggers, you’ll need:
Others who understand what’s happening
Covenant community that can’t be infiltrated
Support network for economic exclusion
Spiritual covering for warfare
Practical skills sharing
Build these relationships NOW, before crisis.
5. MAINTAIN DISCERNMENT
When “space beings” appear, remember:
Test #1: What do they teach about Creator?
If they diminish Creator’s sovereignty = FAIL
If they teach we are divine = FAIL
If they promote evolution over creation = FAIL
Test #2: What do they teach about sin/redemption?
If they deny sin problem = FAIL
If they promote universal salvation = FAIL
If they eliminate need for repentance = FAIL
Test #3: What do they teach about worship?
If they promote Sunday over Sabbath = FAIL
If they teach all paths equal = FAIL
If they demand conformity to global system = FAIL
Test #4: What do they require?
If they require mark/sign of allegiance = FAIL
If they prohibit Creator’s law observance = FAIL
If they enforce through economic exclusion = FAIL
EVERY “space being” / “ascended master” channeled message FAILS all four tests.
This isn’t coincidence—it’s coordination.
They’re all preaching the same deception because they’re all the same type of entity: friendly demon spirits (jinn) as the high priest revealed.
6. SHARE STRATEGICALLY
Not everyone is ready for this information.
Casting pearls before swine (Matthew 7:6) means knowing your audience.
When to share:
When someone is asking questions
When Spirit confirms timing
When relationship has trust foundation
When person shows spiritual hunger
How to share:
Start with foundations (Creation, Sabbath, state of dead)
Build gradually (don’t overwhelm)
Use Scripture primarily (not just testimony)
Pray for spiritual eyes to open
Trust timing to Holy Spirit
When NOT to share:
When person is hostile to biblical truth
When you’re casting pearls for ego (proving you’re “informed”)
When relationship isn’t strong enough
When Spirit doesn’t confirm
The goal: Rescue the reachable, prepare the remnant, fulfill the warning mandate.
Not: Convert everyone (impossible), win arguments (counterproductive), prove you’re right (pride).
The Thousand-Year Peace Counterfeit
What the High Priest Predicted:
“There’ll be perfect happiness for a thousand years.”
This is deliberate counterfeit of biblical millennium.
Biblical Millennium:
Revelation 20:1-6: After Christ’s return:
Satan bound 1000 years
Saints reign with Christ
First resurrection has occurred
Earth is desolate (wicked dead, righteous with Christ in heaven)
Judgment of wicked takes place
The thousand years is NOT paradise on Earth before Christ’s return.
It’s aftermath of His return, with Satan imprisoned, saints in heaven judging, Earth desolate.
Counterfeit Millennium (New Age Doctrine):
Channeled entities teach:
Thousand years of peace BEFORE Christ’s return (or instead of it)
Humanity evolves into higher consciousness collectively
New Earth emerges through raised vibration
Old systems collapse, new paradigm emerges
Global unity under enlightened leadership
No more war, famine, disease, conflict
Paradise established through human effort + alien guidance
This is the exact opposite of biblical teaching:
Biblical: Christ returns → judgment → millennium → new earth
Counterfeit: Human evolution → millennium → no need for Christ’s return
The counterfeit eliminates:
Christ’s second coming (humans evolve instead)
Judgment of sin (all are “ascending”)
Need for redemption (consciousness raising saves)
Resurrection of righteous (already immortal)
Destruction of wicked (all eventually “saved”)
It’s Gnosticism + Evolution + New Age = Complete deception system.
Why the High Priest Called It “The Super Deception”
Because it targets EVERY human vulnerability:
Religious people: Fulfills millennial hopes (but it’s counterfeit)
Irreligious people: Offers rational (alien) explanation
Desperate people: Provides solution to crises
Curious people: Satisfies desire for meaning and transcendence
Fearful people: Promises safety and prosperity
Idealistic people: Offers vision of utopia
Spiritual people: Confirms mystical experiences and teachings
Skeptical people: Provides “empirical evidence” (government disclosure, mass sightings)
And it works by appearing as GOOD:
Angels of light (beautiful, wise, helpful)
Promise of peace (who doesn’t want peace?)
Solution to crises (desperately needed)
Evolution of humanity (sounds progressive)
Unity consciousness (sounds enlightened)
Planetary healing (sounds responsible)
Higher vibration (sounds spiritual)
Every element sounds POSITIVE.
That’s what makes it “super deception”—it appears entirely good while leading to complete destruction.
The Warning from All Three Traditions
Biblical Warning:
Matthew 24:24: “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”
The deception will be so convincing that even God’s elect are almost deceived.
“If it were possible” = Only impossible because elect have biblical foundation that makes them immune.
Quranic Warning:
Surah Al-Kahf (18:103-104): “Say, [O Muhammad], ‘Shall we [believers] inform you of the greatest losers as to [their] deeds? [They are] those whose effort is lost in worldly life, while they think that they are doing well in work.’”
People will think they’re doing good (following “enlightened space beings,” creating millennium of peace), while actually working against Creator’s will.
Indigenous Warning:
Hopi Prophecy: “A gourd of ashes will be invented, which if dropped from the sky will boil the oceans and burn the land, causing nothing to grow there again for many years. This will be a sign that the white man is near the end of his role as leader of the world, and that the final stage of the prophecy will occur. Many will die. But those who keep the sacred ways and the covenant with Creator will be preserved.”
The warning: When destruction seems imminent (nuclear threat?), false saviors will appear offering solutions. Only those keeping covenant with Creator will recognize the deception.
All Three Agree:
1. Great deception coming that appears entirely good
2. It will be so convincing that most will embrace it
3. It will involve beings appearing from above/sky
4. These beings will promise peace and solutions
5. Most will follow, thinking they’re doing right
6. Only those keeping covenant with Creator will recognize deception
7. Those who resist will be persecuted
8. Creator will preserve the faithful remnant
This isn’t three separate prophecies—it’s three witnesses to the same event.
The Remnant’s Response: Our Marching Orders
What We’re NOT Called To Do:
❌ Panic and fear-monger
❌ Isolate in compounds waiting for aliens
❌ Become conspiracy theorists obsessed with UFOs
❌ Argue and debate with everyone
❌ Judge those who don’t understand yet
❌ Create division within body of believers over secondary issues
What We ARE Called To Do:
✅ Build biblical/Quranic foundation in ourselves and families
✅ Keep Creator’s Sabbath as sign of allegiance
✅ Maintain spiritual disciplines (prayer, fasting, Scripture, worship)
✅ Create covenant communities that can’t be infiltrated
✅ Prepare practically for economic exclusion
✅ Share truth strategically with those who are ready
✅ Watch and pray, keeping prophetic awareness
✅ Trust Creator’s protection and provision
✅ Live as lights in darkness without compromise
✅ Love even those we’re warning against deception
The Hope Component: We Know How This Ends
The high priest and his demon worship society believe they’re going to win.
They think:
Christ will abdicate
Satan will rule eternally
His people will be resurrected
The kingdom will be established
They’re wrong. Catastrophically wrong.
We Know the Actual Ending:
Revelation 19:11-16: Christ returns as conquering King
Revelation 20:10: “And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”
Revelation 21:1-5: New heaven and new earth, no more death, tears, pain
Surah Al-Qiyamah (75:6-15): Day of Resurrection, judgment, no escape for the wicked
Surah Al-Waqi’ah (56:1-56): The inevitable event, companions of the right hand vs. left hand, eternal paradise vs. eternal fire
The enemy’s strategy will fail. Spectacularly. Permanently.
Our job: Stay faithful through the deception, maintain covenant, prepare others, trust the outcome to Creator.
Final Assessment: The Convergence Is Undeniable
In 1946, a high priest of demon worship prophesied:
✅ Spirits would claim to be extraterrestrials from distant planets
✅ They would warn of planetary destruction
✅ They would offer solutions requiring global unity
✅ They would promise glorious new age of peace
✅ They would use out-of-body experiences as proof
✅ They would target influential people to spread message
✅ People would “eat the stuff” (believe completely)
✅ This would harvest multitudes into Satan’s cause
✅ Increasing calamities would trigger their appearance
✅ Sunday sacredness would be promoted as planetary healing
✅ Laws would enforce compliance
✅ Resisters would be blamed and excluded
In 2025:
✅ UAP/UFO officially acknowledged by governments
✅ Channeling mainstream through New Age movement
✅ Climate crisis narrative demanding global action
✅ WEF promoting “Great Reset” requiring spiritual transformation
✅ Pope calling for Sunday rest for environment
✅ Multiple crises converging (economic, social, environmental, geopolitical)
✅ Mass sightings increasing
✅ “Disclosure” being slow-rolled by governments
✅ Public conditioned to accept extraterrestrial hypothesis
✅ Infrastructure ready for enforcement (emergency powers, digital ID, social credit)
Every single element is either complete or in advanced implementation.
This isn’t speculation. This isn’t interpretation. This is verification.
A 79-year-old prophecy from a demon worship high priest is unfolding exactly as described.
The Question That Remains
Given everything in this article:
What will YOU do when “space beings” appear on every screen, confirmed by every government, endorsed by every religious leader, offering solutions to desperate crises, promising peace and prosperity, requiring only that you accept their guidance and observe a universal day of rest?
Will you:
A) Embrace them as humanity’s salvation (what billions will do)
B) Recognize them as friendly demon spirits implementing the predicted deception (what the remnant will do)
Your answer to that question determines your eternal destiny.
Not hyperbole. Not fear-mongering. Biblical/Quranic reality.
The Mark of the Beast isn’t a microchip—it’s choosing human/demonic authority over Creator’s authority.
The choice is coming. Sooner than most think.
Are you prepared?
- Falken, Black Feather
Resistance Intelligence Network
December 2025
“And he said unto them, When ye pray, say, Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth.” — Luke 11:2
“Say, ‘I seek refuge in the Lord of mankind, The Sovereign of mankind, The God of mankind, From the evil of the retreating whisperer - Who whispers [evil] into the breasts of mankind - From among the jinn and mankind.’” — Surah An-Nas (114:1-6)
“Walk in balance. Keep the sacred ways. Honor the Creator above all. The time of testing comes. Those who remember will be preserved.” — Hopi Elder Teaching