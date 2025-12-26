Inside the Enemy’s War Room Part 5:

The One Group They Cannot Deceive - And Why

“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day, it makes it impossible for the spirits to deceive them. They are given very special help and great spiritual insight. Under these conditions, they are not ordinary people.” — High Priest of Montreal demon worship society, 1946

The Statement That Changed Everything

Picture the scene: Roger Morneau is sitting in the demon worship society’s resort in the Laurentian Mountains. The high priest has just finished explaining Satan’s master plan—the three-part strategy from the 1700s, the coming New Age deception, the harvest of billions into Satan’s cause.

Someone in the audience asks a question.

The question: “What about the Adventists? You can’t count them deceived regarding the state of the dead.”

The high priest’s response:

“You’re right. I apologize, I made a mistake. When I said that all the millions of people living on the face of this planet, everybody you know, was honoring the great master, I forgot the Adventists. There’s so few in number, when you figure the billions of all people, I didn’t even think of mentioning them.”

Then he continued—and what he said next should make every person reading this sit up straight:

“Now, the reason why they can’t be brought under the Great Deception, let me explain about it. My next statement is going to upset some of you. But what I’m telling you is the honest truth. It is factual. It’s reality.”

“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day, it makes it impossible for the spirits to deceive them. They are given very special help and great spiritual insight. And under these conditions, they are not ordinary people.”

Read that again. Slowly.

A high priest of demon worship, speaking to his elite society, admitted that one group of people is IMPOSSIBLE for demon spirits to deceive.

Not difficult. Not challenging. IMPOSSIBLE.

And he explained exactly WHY.

The Follow-Up Question

Another person raised their hand: “How come they can’t be brought under the Great Deception?”

The high priest explained:

“Under these conditions, they are not ordinary people. The Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day.”

Then someone got upset (Roger describes this):

One man objected, essentially saying: “You’re telling us Satan has this master plan to deceive the whole world, but there’s a group he CAN’T deceive? How is that possible?”

The high priest responded:

“I’m telling you the truth. The spirits have told us this. We cannot deceive them on this point. Their foundation is solid.”

What Roger Heard Later: “The People the Master Hates Most”

Fast forward a few days.

Roger’s friend Roland (also recruited into the society) receives a visit from a spirit counselor while the high priest is away in Chicago.

The spirit tells Roland:

“The high priest is in Chicago. A spirit appeared to him and said, ‘Morneau and his body, George has invited them to do the service, and the fellow that is in charge while you’re away says that he’s going to wreck all the buildings that the spirits have done for the last few years to get these people into the society.’”

Then, after Roger had been studying the Bible with Cyril and Cynthia for three nights (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday):

Wednesday night, the spirit counselor appeared to the high priest and said:

“You have one of your defectors. That Morneau guy, you’re going to get rid of him. Because he’s out there studying the Bible with the Adventists, the people that the Master hates most on the face of the earth.“

Let that land.

According to demon spirits speaking directly to their human high priest:

Adventists (Sabbath-keeping, biblical state-of-the-dead teaching Christians) are THE PEOPLE SATAN HATES MOST ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH.

Why?

Because they cannot be deceived by his primary deception systems.

Breaking Down the Protection: What Makes Them “Impossible to Deceive”?

The high priest identified specific elements that create this immunity. Let’s examine each one:

1. Biblical Sabbath Observance

“The fact that the Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator on that day...”

Not just any Sabbath. The BIBLICAL Sabbath—seventh day (Saturday), as commanded in:

Exodus 20:8-11: “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.”

Why This Matters:

The Sabbath is directly connected to CREATION WEEK.

If you keep Sabbath, you are:

Affirming literal six-day creation (not evolution) Acknowledging Creator’s authority (not human tradition) Declaring allegiance to Creator’s law (not human/demonic alternatives) Wearing the SIGN of Creator worship (Exodus 31:13)

This immediately blocks multiple deception pathways:

❌ Evolution deception fails (you’re affirming literal creation)

❌ Sunday sacredness fails (you’re keeping Creator’s day, not Satan’s)

❌ Human authority fails (you obey God, not church tradition)

❌ New Age “all paths are equal” fails (you acknowledge One Creator with specific commands)

The Sabbath is the SIGNATURE of the Creator on His law.

Keeping it = signing your allegiance to Him.

Rejecting it = accepting human/demonic alternatives.

2. Reverence for the Creator

“...in reverence of the Creator on that day”

Not just going through motions. REVERENCE.

Hebrew concept: Yirah—reverential awe, respectful fear, deep honor

This means:

Approaching Sabbath as holy time

Recognizing Creator’s majesty and authority

Submitting to His sovereignty

Worshiping Him as distinct from creation (not pantheism)

This blocks:

❌ Pantheism (New Age teaching that “all is god”)

❌ Self-deification (Gnostic teaching that “you are god”)

❌ Creature worship (honoring creation over Creator—Romans 1:25)

When you reverence Creator specifically, you cannot be led into worshiping:

Nature itself (environmentalism as religion)

Self (human potential movement)

Demons (disguised as “ascended masters”)

Aliens (fallen angels presenting as extraterrestrials)

3. Special Help from God

“They are given very special help and great spiritual insight.”

The high priest admits: God provides SPECIAL protection and insight to Sabbath-keepers.

Biblical confirmation:

Exodus 31:13: “Speak thou also unto the children of Israel, saying, Verily my sabbaths ye shall keep: for it is a sign between me and you throughout your generations; that ye may know that I am the LORD that doth sanctify you.”

The Sabbath is a SIGN between Creator and His people.

Those who keep it receive:

Divine sanctification (being made holy)

Special knowledge (”that ye may know”)

Covenant relationship (sign between God and them)

Protection from deception (as the high priest admitted)

Ezekiel 20:12: “Moreover also I gave them my sabbaths, to be a sign between me and them, that they might know that I am the LORD that sanctify them.”

The Sabbath is how we KNOW God sanctifies us—not through our own enlightenment or evolution, but through His covenant faithfulness.

4. They Are “Not Ordinary People”

“Under these conditions, they are not ordinary people.”

What does this mean?

Ordinary people (from demon spirits’ perspective):

Can be deceived through standard mechanisms

Vulnerable to evolution deception

Open to immortal soul doctrine

Susceptible to Sunday enforcement

Will follow majority/authority

“Not ordinary people” (Sabbath-keepers):

Immune to standard deception mechanisms

Reject evolution (affirm creation)

Reject immortal soul (know biblical state of dead)

Won’t accept Sunday (keep Creator’s Sabbath)

Will stand alone if necessary

They’re not ordinary because they have protection ordinary people don’t have—the sign, the covenant, the special help, the spiritual insight.

The Adventist Specificity: Why This Particular Group?

Important clarification: The high priest wasn’t saying Adventists are the ONLY saved people or the ONLY ones God loves.

He was saying: This particular group maintains specific doctrinal positions that make them immune to specific deception strategies.

What Seventh-day Adventists Maintain:

Seventh-day Sabbath observance (Saturday, not Sunday) Biblical state of the dead (sleep/unconsciousness, not immortal soul) Literal six-day creation (not theistic evolution) Substitutionary atonement (Christ’s blood saves, not human evolution) Prophetic understanding (knowledge of end-time deceptions from Daniel/Revelation) Health reform (physical body matters, not just “spirit”) Second Coming hope (Christ returns visibly, not consciousness evolution)

Each doctrine blocks a specific deception pathway:

Doctrine - Blocks This Deception

Sabbath (Saturday) - Sunday enforcement as mark of Beast

State of dead (sleep) - Necromancy, channeling, spiritism

Literal creation- Evolution, millions of years, alien seeding

Christ’s atonement - Self-salvation, consciousness evolution

Prophetic knowledge - Surprise by end-time events

Health reform - Body-spirit dualism (Gnostic hatred of matter)

Second Coming - New Age millennium without Christ’s return

Together, these doctrines form an INTEGRATED DEFENSE SYSTEM.

Remove any one element, vulnerability increases.

Maintain all elements, deception becomes impossible (as high priest admitted).

Biblical Foundation: Why Sabbath Specifically Protects

The Sabbath as Sign and Seal

Exodus 31:16-17: “Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the sabbath, to observe the sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant. It is a sign between me and the children of Israel for ever: for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day he rested, and was refreshed.”

Key elements:

Perpetual covenant (not temporary)

Sign forever (doesn’t expire)

Tied to creation (memorial of Creator’s work)

Ezekiel 20:20: “And hallow my sabbaths; and they shall be a sign between me and you, that ye may know that I am the LORD your God.”

The Sabbath is HOW you know who your God is.

If you keep human-instituted Sunday, you’re acknowledging human/church authority over divine authority.

If you keep God-instituted Sabbath, you’re acknowledging Creator’s authority alone.

The Sabbath as Test of Allegiance

Exodus 16 (manna in wilderness):

Days 1-5: Manna falls, gather what you need

Day 6: Double portion falls, gather two days’ worth

Day 7 (Sabbath): No manna falls—rest and eat what was gathered day 6

Exodus 16:4: “Then said the LORD unto Moses, Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you; and the people shall go out and gather a certain rate every day, that I may prove them, whether they will walk in my law, or no.”

The Sabbath is a TEST.

Will you trust God’s provision and obey His command?

Or will you rely on your own efforts and follow convenience/tradition?

Those who went out on Sabbath to gather manna (disobeying command) found nothing and were rebuked by God (Exodus 16:27-28).

The Sabbath tests whether you’ll obey God even when:

It’s inconvenient (can’t work/shop on that day)

Others mock you (standing against majority)

Economic pressure exists (may lose job)

Social exclusion results (different from mainstream)

This is EXACTLY the test coming in end times with Sunday laws.

Those who kept Sabbath throughout their lives have already passed the test.

They’ve already chosen Creator’s authority over human convenience.

They won’t cave when pressure increases.

The Sabbath as Memorial of Creation

Exodus 20:11: “For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.”

Every Sabbath is a weekly reminder:

God is Creator (not evolution)

Creation week was literal (six days, not millions of years)

Humans are created beings (not self-existent gods)

God’s law is supreme (not human tradition)

By keeping Sabbath, you cannot accept evolution without cognitive dissonance.

If creation took millions of years through random processes, why keep a day memorializing six literal days of creation?

If humans evolved from animals, why honor a sign distinguishing us as image-bearers?

If there’s no Creator, why rest in recognition of His completion of creation work?

The Sabbath and evolution are incompatible.

Keeping Sabbath inoculates against evolution deception (which, as Article 2 explained, Satan personally tutored Darwin to promote).

Quranic Confirmation: The Sabbath in Islamic Teaching

The Sabbath Was Divinely Instituted

Surah An-Nisa (4:47): “O you who were given the Scripture, believe in what We have sent down [to Muhammad], confirming that which is with you, before We obliterate faces and turn them toward their backs or curse them as We cursed the sabbath-breakers. And ever is the decree of Allah accomplished.”

Allah takes Sabbath-breaking seriously—those who violated it were cursed.

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:65-66): “And you had already known about those who transgressed among you concerning the sabbath, and We said to them, ‘Be apes, despised.’ And We made it a deterrent punishment for those who were present and those who succeeded [them] and a lesson for those who fear Allah.”

The story of Sabbath-breakers turned into apes is given as warning.

This shows:

The Sabbath was a divine command Its violation brought severe judgment It served as test of obedience Allah made an example of violators

Islamic Practice vs. Sabbath Command

Important distinction:

Islamic communal worship is Friday (Jumu’ah), as commanded in Quran 62:9.

This is NOT the Sabbath (seventh day rest) but the day of congregational prayer.

Muslims are not commanded to observe Saturday Sabbath as Jews and biblical Sabbath-keeping Christians are.

However, the Quran confirms the Sabbath was divinely instituted for those to whom it was given, and its violation brought judgment.

The principle applies universally:

When Creator establishes a sign of covenant and memorial of His authority, violating it is serious rebellion.

For those to whom Sabbath was commanded (Israel, and by extension, followers of biblical law), keeping it remains sign of allegiance to Creator.

The Broader Principle: Submission to Divine Command Over Human Tradition

Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:3): “This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion.”

“Islam” means submission—to Allah’s will, not human traditions.

The Sabbath principle (whether applied to Saturday Sabbath for biblical law-keepers or principles of rest and worship for Muslims):

Submit to what Creator commanded, not what humans invented.

This is EXACTLY why Sabbath-keepers are protected from Sunday law deception:

They’ve already chosen divine command (Sabbath) over human tradition (Sunday).

They’ve already practiced submission to Creator’s will over majority opinion.

They’ve already stood apart from mainstream Christianity on this point.

When Sunday laws come enforced by “space brothers” + religious leaders + governments, they’ll recognize it as:

Human/demonic authority demanding submission over Creator’s command.

And they’ll refuse. Just as they’ve always refused to keep Sunday instead of Sabbath.

Indigenous Wisdom: The Sacred Cycle and Creator’s Authority

The Sacredness of Cycles

From Lakota teaching:

The Sacred Hoop (circle of life):

Everything moves in cycles

Seasons change in pattern

Moon waxes and wanes

Day and night alternate

Seven generations look backward and forward

The number seven is sacred: Seven directions (N,S,E,W, above, below, within), seven sacred ceremonies, seven council fires.

The Creator established these patterns—humans don’t change them.

To honor Creator = honor His established patterns and cycles.

To dishonor Creator = attempt to change His established order.

Weekly Cycle as Divine Pattern

From various indigenous traditions:

Many indigenous peoples (pre-Christian contact) observed seven-day cycles or patterns of rest.

Why? Because the Creator embedded this pattern in creation itself.

The Bible confirms: The seven-day week is NOT based on astronomy (moon phases don’t align perfectly, solar year doesn’t divide evenly).

The seven-day week exists because Creator established it at creation and humanity retained this knowledge even after scattering.

Keeping the seventh day as rest day = honoring Creator’s established pattern.

Changing to different day or eliminating rest = rebelling against Creator’s order.

Indigenous Warning Against Abandoning Creator’s Ways

From Hopi prophecy:

“The Hopi were told that after a time White Men would come and take their land and try to lead the Hopi into evil ways. But in spite of all the pressures against them, the Hopi were told they must hold to their ancient religion and their land, though always without violence. If they succeeded, they were promised that their people and their land would be a center from which the True Spirit would be reawakened.”

The warning: External pressure will come to abandon traditional/Creator-given ways.

The command: Hold fast without violence, trusting Creator’s protection.

The promise: Those who keep the sacred ways will be center of spiritual awakening.

This parallels Sabbath-keeping perfectly:

External pressure (Sunday laws) will come to abandon Creator’s Sabbath.

Command: Hold fast without violence, trusting God’s protection.

Promise: Remnant who keep God’s commandments will be light in darkness (Revelation 14:12).

The Trickster’s Strategy: Small Changes Leading to Big Deception

From multiple indigenous traditions:

The Trickster (Coyote, Raven, Iktomi, depending on tribe) always uses small compromises to lead to big falls.

The pattern:

Suggests small change (”just this once,” “it’s not that different”) Makes it seem reasonable (”everyone else is doing it”) Promises benefit (”you’ll fit in better,” “life will be easier”) Leads to abandonment of sacred way Results in vulnerability to further deception

The Sabbath-to-Sunday change follows this exact pattern:

“Just worship on Sunday instead, it’s close enough” “Most Christians do it, so it must be okay” “You won’t face persecution/job loss if you conform” Leads to accepting human authority over divine command Opens door to accepting other traditions over Scripture (immortal soul, evolution, etc.)

Indigenous wisdom: When Trickster gets you to compromise on one sacred thing, he can get you to compromise on everything.

This is WHY Sabbath-keeping is the protection point—it’s the place of refusal to compromise that guards all other positions.

The Integrated Defense System: How It All Works Together

The high priest didn’t say Sabbath-keeping ALONE makes you immune.

He said: “The Adventists observed the biblical Sabbath of creation in reverence of the Creator” + “they can’t be brought under the Great Deception regarding state of the dead.”

Multiple elements working together:

Element 1: Sabbath-Keeping

Protects against:

Evolution deception (affirms literal creation week)

Sunday enforcement (already keeping God’s day)

Human authority replacing divine (chosen God over tradition)

Element 2: Biblical State of the Dead

Protects against:

Necromancy (dead can’t communicate)

Channeling (no immortal souls to channel)

Reincarnation (one life, then judgment)

Spiritism/New Age (recognizes demon impersonation)

Element 3: Prophetic Understanding

Protects against:

Surprise (know what’s coming)

False Christ (recognize counterfeits)

Mark of Beast (understand it’s worship issue)

New Age millennium (know true sequence)

Element 4: Health Reform

Protects against:

Gnostic body-hatred (body is temple)

Drug/pharmaceutical dependency (natural remedies valued)

Mind-altering substances (opens to demon influence)

Poisoned food system (clean eating practiced)

Element 5: Creation Affirmation

Protects against:

Evolution (literal six days)

Millions of years (young earth)

Alien seeding (humans created by God)

Self-deification (humans are creatures, not creators)

Element 6: Christ’s Atonement

Protects against:

Works salvation (saved by grace)

Consciousness evolution (need Savior, not enlightenment)

Universal salvation (judgment is real)

Multiple paths (one path of rightousnous and submission to God’s law)

Together, these create LAYERED DEFENSE:

Even if one element is weak, others protect.

When all elements are strong, deception is impossible (high priest’s own admission).

Why Satan “Hates Them Most”

The spirit counselor said: Adventists are “the people that the Master hates most on the face of the earth.”

Why such extreme hatred?

1. They Expose His Strategies

By maintaining biblical truth about:

State of the dead (exposes necromancy deception)

Creation week (exposes evolution lie)

Sabbath vs. Sunday (exposes mark of Beast)

Prophetic timeline (exposes coming deceptions)

They’re walking, talking PROOF that his deceptions can be resisted.

2. They Can’t Be Harvested

The high priest explained the New Age deception would “harvest the multitudes.”

But Sabbath-keepers CAN’T be harvested because:

They won’t accept “space brothers” teaching evolution

They won’t accept channeled entities (know it’s demon spirits)

They won’t accept Sunday laws (keep Creator’s Sabbath)

They won’t accept universal salvation (know judgment comes)

Every Sabbath-keeper is a potential escapee from Satan’s dragnet.

3. They Maintain the Witness

Revelation 14:12: “Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.”

The end-time remnant is identified by TWO characteristics:

Keep commandments of God (including Sabbath) Have faith of Jesus (Share Faith of Jesus)

Sabbath-keepers maintain BOTH:

Commandment-keeping (Sabbath is the sign)

Faith in Jesus (not works salvation, but obedience from love)

This witness enrages Satan because it proves his accusations false:

Satan’s accusation: God’s law can’t be kept, it’s too restrictive, humans will rebel.

Sabbath-keepers prove: God’s law CAN be kept through His grace, it’s blessing not burden, humans can choose obedience from love.

4. They Threaten His End-Game

Satan’s end-game strategy (from Articles 2-4):

Get world to accept evolution (removes Creator)

Get world to believe immortal soul (enables necromancy)

Get world to keep Sunday (mark of his authority)

Enforce Sunday laws (economic exclusion of resisters)

Present “space brothers” solution (final deception)

Sabbath-keepers threaten this ENTIRE strategy because:

They maintain Creation truth (blocks evolution)

They know biblical state of dead (blocks necromancy)

They keep Creator’s Sabbath (blocks Sunday mark)

They’re prepared for persecution (won’t cave under pressure)

They’ll recognize “space brothers” as demons (blocks final deception)

If Sabbath-keeping spreads, Satan’s entire multi-century strategy unravels.

That’s why he hates them most—they’re the weak point in his plan.

Application: How Do YOU Become “Impossible to Deceive”?

You don’t have to be Seventh-day Adventist denominationally to benefit from these protections.

You need to embrace the TRUTHS that make them immune:

Step 1: Begin Keeping Biblical Sabbath

Not as legalistic requirement (that doesn’t save).

As sign of allegiance to Creator and memorial of His authority.

Practically:

Observe Saturday (Friday sunset to Saturday sunset) as holy time

Rest from secular work

Study Scripture

Worship Creator

Spend time with covenant community

Avoid commerce (buying/selling)

Make it delight, not burden (Isaiah 58:13-14)

This immediately:

Identifies you as Creator-worshiper

Distinguishes you from Sunday-keeping mainstream

Prepares you to resist Sunday law enforcement

Connects you with covenant promise

Opens access to “special help and spiritual insight”

Step 2: Embrace Biblical/Quranic State of the Dead

Study and internalize:

Death is sleep (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6)

Dead know nothing (Psalm 146:4)

Soul returns to God (Ecclesiastes 12:7)

Resurrection is the hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)

No awake state conscious existence between death and resurrection

This immediately:

Closes door to necromancy

Makes you immune to channeling deception

Blocks “space beings” claiming to be evolved souls

Prevents accepting apparitions as dead loved ones

Step 3: Affirm Literal Six-Day Creation

Reject theistic evolution, millions of years, alien seeding.

Affirm:

Genesis 1-2 is literal history

Six 24-hour days of creation

Earth is young (thousands, not billions of years)

Humans created in God’s image

Creation week establishes Sabbath

This immediately:

Blocks evolution deception

Makes “ancient astronauts” theology impossible

Affirms Creator’s authority and sovereignty

Provides foundation for Sabbath-keeping

Step 4: Study Prophecy (Daniel and Revelation)

Understand:

End-time timeline

Beast power identification

Mark of Beast (worship authority issue)

False prophet system

Coming Sunday enforcement

Remnant characteristics

This immediately:

Removes surprise when events unfold

Provides discernment to recognize deceptions

Strengthens resolve to stand

Connects you with larger prophetic narrative

Step 5: Maintain Health Reform

Honor body as temple:

Clean eating (avoid unclean foods per Leviticus 11)

Natural remedies over pharmaceuticals where possible

Avoid mind-altering substances (alcohol, drugs)

Regular exercise and fresh air

Adequate rest and water

Avoid toxic media/entertainment

This immediately:

Reduces vulnerability to physical attack

Maintains mental clarity for spiritual warfare

Demonstrates respect for Creator’s design

Prepares for time when medical system may be hostile

Step 6: Live in Covenant Community

Don’t do this alone:

Find/form Sabbath-keeping community

Establish mutual accountability

Share resources

Pray together

Study together

Support through persecution

This immediately:

Provides spiritual covering

Offers practical support

Creates alternative economy (when buying/selling restricted)

Strengthens resolve through fellowship

Fulfills biblical/quranic model (Acts 2:42-47)

The Power of the Sabbath: Why This Specific Day Matters

Common objection: “Why does the specific day matter? Can’t I worship God any day?”

The answer: Yes, you should worship God EVERY day. But the Sabbath is specific SIGN and TEST.

Why Saturday Specifically?

1. Creator Commanded It

Exodus 20:10: “But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God.”

Not “a seventh” (any day). THE seventh (specific day).

Genesis 2:2-3: “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made. And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it.”

God blessed THIS specific day, not human’s choice of alternative day.

2. It’s Memorial of Creation

The seventh day specifically memorializes the six days of creation work + one day of rest.

If you keep Sunday (first day), you’re celebrating beginning of work week, not completion of creation.

If you keep Friday (Muslim day), you have congregational prayer but not the Creation memorial rest.

Only the seventh day (Saturday) carries the memorial meaning God intended.

3. It’s the Test

The test isn’t: “Do you rest one day a week?”

The test is: “Will you obey Creator’s specific command even when inconvenient/unpopular?”

Keeping Sunday = convenient, mainstream, no persecution, following majority

Keeping Sabbath = inconvenient, minority position, potential persecution, following Creator

The test distinguishes those who prioritize Creator’s command over human convenience.

4. It’s the Sign

Exodus 31:17: “It is a sign between me and the children of Israel for ever.”

Signs must be specific to be meaningful.

“I worship God on some day” = no sign (everyone can claim that)

“I keep the seventh-day Sabbath as Creator commanded” = specific sign identifying you as covenant-keeper

What About “Every Day Is Sabbath” Teaching?

Common claim: “I keep every day as Sabbath to the Lord.”

Problem: If every day is Sabbath, NO day is Sabbath.

God said: Work six, rest seventh. Not rest all seven.

Romans 14:5-6 (often cited to claim day doesn’t matter) is about FEAST days, not weekly Sabbath.

Context: Jewish believers observing annual festivals vs. Gentile believers not observing them.

Paul never said weekly Sabbath could be transferred to Sunday or eliminated.

Acts 13:14, 42-44; 17:2; 18:4 - Paul kept Sabbath regularly even while preaching to Gentiles.

What About “Sabbath Was for Jews Only”?

Common claim: “Sabbath was only for Jews, not for Christians.”

Problem: Sabbath established at CREATION (Genesis 2:2-3), 2,000+ years before first Jew existed.

Mark 2:27: “The sabbath was made for man” (not “for Jews specifically”).

Isaiah 56:6-7: “Also the sons of the stranger [Gentiles], that join themselves to the LORD... Every one that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of my covenant; Even them will I bring to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer.”

Gentiles who keep Sabbath are WELCOMED into covenant.

The Sabbath is for all humanity who choose to honor Creator.

The Counterfeit: Sunday Sacredness

As explained in Article 4, the high priest revealed:

“By the observance of the day upon which the master, Satan, has placed the unction of his authority and power, he receives homage, regardless of whom people claim to worship.”

Sunday is Satan’s counterfeit Sabbath.

Where Did Sunday Observance Come From?

Not from Scripture.

From Roman Catholic Church authority, which openly admits it:

“Convert’s Catechism of Catholic Doctrine” (1957): “Q: Which is the Sabbath day?

A: Saturday is the Sabbath day.

Q: Why do we observe Sunday instead of Saturday?

A: We observe Sunday instead of Saturday because the Catholic Church transferred the solemnity from Saturday to Sunday.”

Cardinal Gibbons (The Faith of Our Fathers, 1917): “You may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday.”

Catholic Mirror (official Catholic publication, September 1893): “The Catholic Church for over one thousand years before the existence of a Protestant, by virtue of her divine mission, changed the day from Saturday to Sunday... The Christian Sabbath is therefore to this day, the acknowledged offspring of the Catholic Church.”

The Catholic Church uses Sunday as proof of their authority: If Protestants accept Sunday (Catholic tradition) while rejecting other Catholic traditions, they’re being inconsistent.

And they’re right.

Protestants who keep Sunday while claiming “Scripture alone” are contradicting their own principle because Sunday has no Scriptural basis—it’s purely church tradition.

The Historical Transition

First three centuries AD: Early Christians kept seventh-day Sabbath (Saturday). Some also gathered on Sunday (resurrection day) for worship, but kept both days.

AD 321: Emperor Constantine (sun-worshiper who converted to Christianity) issues Sunday law: “On the venerable Day of the Sun let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed.”

AD 364: Council of Laodicea makes it official church policy: “Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, rather honouring the Lord’s Day; and, if they can, resting then as Christians. But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ.”

Notice: Sabbath-keeping called “judaizing” and declared anathema (cursed).

This is religious persecution enforcing day change through threat and law.

AD 538-1798: Papal Rome dominates—Sabbath-keeping Christians persecuted, burned as heretics. Sunday enforcement spread throughout Christendom.

Post-Reformation: Protestant churches retained Catholic Sunday tradition while rejecting other Catholic doctrines (ironic inconsistency).

Result: Today, most of Christianity keeps Sunday, thinking it’s biblical, when it’s actually Roman Catholic tradition established through pagan emperor’s decree and enforced through persecution.

Why Satan Chose Sunday

Sunday was already sacred in pagan Rome (day of sun worship).

By moving “Christian” worship to Sunday, Constantine merged Christianity with paganism (syncretism).

Satan’s strategy:

Change the sign/seal of Creator worship (from Sabbath to Sunday) Use church/state authority to enforce it (through law and persecution) Make it so gradual people think it’s Christian (centuries of tradition) Use it as test of allegiance (will you follow God’s command or human tradition?)

When Sunday laws come in end times, most Christians will support them because:

They already keep Sunday (think it’s Christian)

They don’t understand Sabbath significance (sign of Creator allegiance)

They want unity and peace (deception promises this through Sunday observance)

They trust church/government authority (established pattern from history)

Only Sabbath-keepers will recognize Sunday enforcement for what it is:

The mark of the Beast—choosing human/demonic authority over Creator’s command.

The Mark of the Beast: Final Clarity

Revelation 13:16-17: “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”

Revelation 14:9-12: “If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God... Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.”

How You Take the Mark:

Forehead (belief/intellect):

Accept Sunday as holy day

Believe church tradition supersedes divine command

Intellectually assent to Beast authority

Hand (action/compliance):

Comply with Sunday laws even if you don’t believe

Work on Sabbath and rest on Sunday to avoid persecution

Go along with majority to maintain economic access

How You Refuse the Mark:

Keep Creator’s Sabbath despite:

Economic exclusion (can’t buy/sell)

Social pressure (friends/family oppose)

Government enforcement (laws requiring Sunday observance)

Religious persecution (church declares you heretic)

Threat of death (Revelation 13:15)

Revelation 14:12 identifies those who refuse: “Here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.”

Commandments of God = including fourth commandment (Sabbath)

Faith of Jesus = not legalistic works, but acceptance and total surrender to his teachings

Why This Is THE Issue in Final Conflict

Because It Tests EVERYTHING:

1. Authority - Will you obey Creator or human tradition?

2. Worship - Who do you acknowledge as sovereign?

3. Creation - Do you affirm literal six-day creation?

4. Law - Is God’s law still binding or did humans change it?

5. Faith - Will you trust God’s provision when excluded economically?

6. Prophecy - Do you understand the times and deceptions?

7. Love - Do you love God enough to obey when it costs everything?

8. Covenant - Are you in covenant relationship with Creator?

The Sabbath Is the Hinge Issue

If you keep Sabbath:

You affirm Creator’s authority

You reject human tradition as supreme

You acknowledge literal creation

You wear the sign of covenant

You prepare to resist final enforcement

You identify with remnant

You receive special protection/insight

If you keep Sunday:

You submit to human/church authority

You accept tradition over command

You can easily accept evolution

You have no sign of covenant

You’ll likely comply when enforced

You blend with majority

You lack the specific protection Sabbath-keepers have

This is why Satan hates Sabbath-keepers most—they’ve already made the choice that protects them from his end-time strategy.

Three-Tradition Convergence on Sacred Time

Biblical Teaching: Seventh-Day Sabbath

Foundation: Exodus 20:8-11, Genesis 2:2-3, Ezekiel 20:20

Sign of: Creator worship, covenant relationship, memorial of creation

Promise: Special help, spiritual insight, sanctification

Warning: Violation brought judgment (Nehemiah 13:15-18, Ezekiel 20:12-13)

Quranic Teaching: Sabbath Established by Allah

Foundation: Quran 2:65-66, 4:47, 7:163-166

Teaching: Sabbath was divinely commanded for those to whom it was given

Warning: Violators were cursed, turned into apes, made examples

Principle: Submit to what Creator commands, not human innovations

Note: While Muslims observe Friday (Jumu’ah) for congregational prayer, Quran confirms Sabbath was real divine command with serious consequences for violation.

Indigenous Teaching: Sacred Cycles Honor Creator

Foundation: Seven as sacred number, weekly cycles in creation

Teaching: Creator established patterns—humans don’t change them

Practice: Honor Creator’s rhythms in nature (daily, seasonal, generational)

Warning: Abandoning Creator’s ways leads to vulnerability and deception

Application: When external powers demand changing sacred practices, resist—this is test of allegiance

All Three Traditions Agree:

Creator established specific times/patterns (not human choice) Violating these brings judgment (spiritual consequences) Keeping them shows allegiance (sign of covenant) External pressure will come to change them (test of faithfulness) Those who keep Creator’s ways receive protection (divine help) Those who abandon them become vulnerable (open to deception)

The pattern is universal because the Creator is universal.

Sabbath is HIS idea, established at creation, before any religion or denomination existed.

It belongs to humanity, not just one group.

But only those who keep it receive the protection it provides.

Practical Application: Transitioning to Sabbath-Keeping

If you’re convicted to begin keeping biblical Sabbath, here’s practical guidance:

Step 1: Study the Foundation

Read and internalize:

Genesis 2:1-3 (Sabbath at creation)

Exodus 20:8-11 (Fourth Commandment)

Exodus 31:12-17 (Sign of covenant)

Isaiah 58:13-14 (Sabbath blessing)

Mark 2:27-28 (Jesus as Lord of Sabbath)

Hebrews 4:9-10 (Sabbath rest remains)

Understand: This isn’t legalism, it’s covenant relationship. You’re not saved BY keeping Sabbath, but you keep it BECAUSE you love the One who saved you.

Step 2: Plan Practically

Sabbath hours: Friday sunset to Saturday sunset (biblical day begins at sunset—Genesis 1:5, 8, 13, etc.)

Preparation needed:

Food prepared in advance (no cooking on Sabbath)

House cleaned beforehand

Work finished before sunset Friday

Secular activities planned around Sabbath

Worship/study materials ready

If you work Saturdays: This is the hard part. You’ll need to:

Request schedule change

Explain religious conviction

Be prepared for pushback

Trust God with outcome (He promises provision—Matthew 6:33)

Know your rights (in most countries):

Religious accommodation laws protect Sabbath observers

Employers must make “reasonable accommodation”

You cannot be fired solely for religious observance (in most jurisdictions)

But be prepared: Some will lose jobs. This is the TEST. Will you trust God’s provision over employer’s demands?

Step 3: Find Community

Don’t do this alone.

Seek out:

Seventh-day Adventist churches (most visible Sabbath-keeping community)

Seventh-Day Baptist churches

Messianic Jewish congregations

Independent Sabbath-keeping groups

Online communities (if local fellowship unavailable)

You need:

Teaching/discipleship

Mutual encouragement

Practical support

Accountability

Fellowship in truth

Step 4: Make Sabbath Delight, Not Burden

Isaiah 58:13-14: “If thou turn away thy foot from the sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the sabbath a delight, the holy of the LORD, honourable; and shalt honour him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words: Then shalt thou delight thyself in the LORD.”

The Sabbath should be:

Joyful, not oppressive

Rest, not anxiety

Worship, not ritual

Relationship, not rules

Freedom, not bondage

Avoid legalism: Pharisees made Sabbath burden with hundreds of rules. Jesus showed it’s about rest, healing, doing good, worship.

Do:

Worship Creator

Study Scripture

Spend time in nature

Fellowship with believers

Rest physically

Enjoy family time

Acts of mercy/healing

Visit sick/elderly

Share meals together

Don’t:

Secular work

Buying/selling (commerce)

Pursuing your own business

Unnecessary travel

Secular entertainment

Things that make others work for you

The principle: If it honors Creator, helps others, brings rest/renewal—appropriate. If it’s secular, self-serving, commercial—save for other six days.

Step 5: Prepare for Opposition

You will face:

Family members who don’t understand

Friends who think you’re legalistic

Employers who resist schedule changes

Churches who call you Judaizer

Social events scheduled on Sabbath

Responses:

Be gentle and loving (1 Peter 3:15)

Don’t be self-righteous (that repels)

Focus on your relationship with Creator (not “I’m right, you’re wrong”)

Stand firm but gracious (truth + love)

Trust God to vindicate (don’t argue into submission)

Remember: They called Jesus legalist for healing on Sabbath. If they misunderstood Him, they’ll misunderstand you.

Step 6: Watch for Spiritual Warfare

When you begin keeping Sabbath, expect increased spiritual attack.

Why? Because you just:

Made yourself “impossible to deceive” (high priest’s admission)

Identified as remnant (Revelation 14:12)

Chose Creator’s authority over human tradition

Became threat to Satan’s end-time strategy

Attacks may include:

Doubts about whether you’re doing right thing

Increased conflict in relationships

Financial pressure

Health issues

Discouragement

Confusion about doctrine

Defense:

Daily prayer and Scripture

Regular fasting

Accountability to community

Praising despite circumstances

Standing on promises

This warfare confirms you’re on right path.

If Satan didn’t care, he wouldn’t attack.

The Special Help and Spiritual Insight Promise

The high priest said Sabbath-keepers receive “very special help and great spiritual insight.”

This isn’t automatic or magical—it’s relational.

The Help Comes Through:

1. Covenant Relationship

When you keep Sabbath, you’re responding to Creator’s covenant invitation.

He responds with increased intimacy, just as any relationship deepens through faithful commitment.

2. Weekly Reminder

Every Sabbath reminds you:

Who your Creator is

What His authority is

That you’re covenant people

Of His faithfulness

This constant reminder fortifies you against deception.

3. Time for Deep Study

One full day per week dedicated to:

Scripture study

Prayer

Worship

Spiritual conversation

This builds knowledge and discernment that casual once-a-week church attendance doesn’t provide.

4. Community with Remnant

Gathering with others who keep Sabbath:

Provides mutual strengthening

Shares insights and revelations

Creates accountability

Builds covenant community

“Iron sharpens iron” (Proverbs 27:17)—you need others walking same path.

5. Protection from Deception

By keeping Sabbath:

You can’t accept evolution (contradicts creation week memorial)

You won’t accept Sunday laws (already keeping God’s day)

You recognize Beast authority (human tradition over divine command)

You’re prepared for persecution (already standing against majority)

This protection IS the “special help”—you’re immune to primary end-time deceptions.

6. Prophetic Understanding

Sabbath-keeping communities study prophecy deeply because:

They understand they’re part of remnant

They see themselves in Revelation 14:12

They know Sabbath-Sunday conflict is end-time issue

They watch for fulfillment of predictions

This gives “spiritual insight” others lack—they see what’s coming because they understand the framework.

The Cost-Benefit Analysis

What Sabbath-Keeping May Cost You:

Job (if employer refuses accommodation)

Convenience (can’t shop/work on Saturdays)

Social acceptance (different from mainstream)

Family peace (relatives may oppose)

Church membership (some denominations reject it)

Economic opportunities (limited by day restriction)

What Sabbath-Keeping Gains You:

Covenant relationship with Creator (sign between you and Him)

Special divine help (promised protection)

Spiritual insight (discernment of deceptions)

Immunity to end-time deceptions (impossible to deceive)

Identification with remnant (Revelation 14:12)

Weekly rest and renewal (Creator’s rhythm)

Memorial of creation (constant reminder of truth)

Preparation for persecution (already tested in faith)

Eternal life (not because of Sabbath, but because of covenant faithfulness)

The costs are temporal. The benefits are eternal.

When you stand before Creator, would you rather say:

“I kept Sunday because it was convenient and everyone else did”

Or:

“I kept Your Sabbath because it’s Your command, Your sign, Your memorial—even when it cost me everything.”

Addressing Common Objections

“That’s works salvation! You’re trying to earn your way to heaven!”

Response: No. Salvation is by grace through faith in Christ alone (Ephesians 2:8-9).

But: Faith without works is dead (James 2:17). If you love Jesus, you keep His commandments (John 14:15).

Sabbath-keeping doesn’t EARN salvation—it EVIDENCES salvation.

It’s the natural response of someone who loves the One who saved them.

Analogy: A wife doesn’t wear her wedding ring to BECOME married. She wears it BECAUSE she’s married. The ring is sign of covenant, not means of creating covenant.

Same with Sabbath: You don’t keep it to BECOME saved. You keep it BECAUSE you’re saved and want to honor your covenant relationship.

“Colossians 2:16 says don’t let anyone judge you about Sabbaths!”

Response: Read context carefully.

Colossians 2:16-17: “Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holyday, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days: Which are a shadow of things to come; but the body is of Christ.”

Paul is talking about ceremonial sabbaths (annual feast days—Passover, Day of Atonement, etc.) that were “shadow of things to come.”

Weekly Sabbath is NOT a shadow—it’s memorial of something PAST (creation week).

Ceremonial sabbaths pointed forward to Christ’s work (and ended at the cross).

Weekly Sabbath points backward to creation (and continues as sign of covenant).

Context confirms this: “holy day, new moon, sabbath” refers to yearly/monthly/weekly ceremonial cycle, not the fourth commandment weekly Sabbath.

“Romans 14:5 says one person esteems one day above another!”

Response: Context is about feast days (holy days), not weekly Sabbath.

Romans 14:5-6: “One man esteemeth one day above another: another esteemeth every day alike. Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind. He that regardeth the day, regardeth it unto the Lord; and he that regardeth not the day, to the Lord he doth not regard it.”

This is about Jewish believers continuing to observe annual feast days while Gentile believers didn’t observe them.

Paul’s point: Don’t divide over ceremonial issues. These are matters of conscience.

But weekly Sabbath is NOT a ceremonial issue—it’s part of Ten Commandments, moral law, established at creation before Jews existed.

Notice: Paul never said “one person keeps Sabbath, another keeps Sunday—no big deal.” That would be saying “one person honors Creator’s sign, another doesn’t—whatever.”

That’s not what Romans 14 teaches.

“Galatians says you’re fallen from grace if you observe days!”

Response: Galatians is about requiring Gentiles to become Jewish (circumcision, ceremonial law) to be saved.

Galatians 4:10: “Ye observe days, and months, and times, and years.”

Paul is rebuking them for thinking ceremonial observances (new moons, feast days, sabbatical years) are required for salvation.

He’s NOT saying keeping Creator’s Sabbath as covenant sign is falling from grace.

The issue: Trusting in ceremonies to save you (legalism) vs. trusting Christ alone.

Sabbath-keeping isn’t legalism when done as response to grace, not requirement for grace.

“The apostles changed to Sunday because Jesus rose on Sunday!”

Response: Show me where Scripture says this.

You won’t find it because it never happened.

Yes, Jesus rose on Sunday (first day of week).

But nowhere does Scripture say: “Therefore, change Sabbath to Sunday.”

Acts 20:7 (Paul preaching on first day) is descriptive (what happened once), not prescriptive (what must happen always).

The apostles continued keeping Sabbath throughout Acts (13:14, 42-44; 17:2; 18:4).

Sunday observance came later, through Roman Catholic Church decree, not apostolic authority.

“We’re not under law, we’re under grace!”

Response: True! But grace doesn’t nullify law—it empowers us to keep it.

Romans 6:1-2: “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid.”

Romans 3:31: “Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law.”

Grace = unmerited favor that saves us

Law = standard showing us God’s will

You don’t keep law TO BE saved—you keep it BECAUSE you’re saved.

Grace doesn’t eliminate obedience—it enables it.

Jesus didn’t come to destroy law but fulfill it (Matthew 5:17).

The Final Test: Will You Pass?

Everything in these articles has been leading to this point:

The final test of allegiance is coming.

It will center on worship authority—whose command will you obey?

The Test Parameters:

Choice: Creator’s Sabbath (seventh day) vs. Beast’s Sunday (first day)

Pressure: Laws, economic exclusion, social persecution, threat of death

Deception: “Space brothers,” religious leaders, governments all promoting Sunday as salvation of planet

Promise: If you keep Sunday, peace/prosperity/economic access

Threat: If you keep Sabbath, exclusion/persecution/potential death

Who Will Pass:

Those who have:

Already chosen Creator’s day over human tradition

Built foundation through years of Sabbath-keeping

Developed faith through previous tests

Connected with covenant community

Internalized biblical truth about creation, state of dead, prophecy

Received “special help and spiritual insight”

They’re already prepared because they’ve been taking the test weekly for years.

When final enforcement comes, they won’t cave—they’ve already proven they’ll stand alone if necessary.

Who Will Fail:

Those who have:

Kept Sunday thinking it’s Christian

Never questioned human tradition

Believed immortal soul doctrine

Accepted evolution or theistic evolution

No understanding of prophecy

No preparation for persecution

They’re unprepared because they never understood the test was coming.

When enforcement comes, they’ll comply thinking it’s God’s will—after all, they’ve been keeping Sunday their whole lives.

They’ll never realize they took the mark because they thought they were being faithful Christians.

The Hope for Those Just Learning This Now

If you’re reading this and thinking: “I’ve kept Sunday my whole life—am I doomed?”

No!

The mark of the Beast hasn’t been enforced yet.

You don’t have it simply by keeping Sunday in ignorance.

The mark is taken when:

You understand the truth (Sabbath is Creator’s sign)

You know the choice (Sabbath vs. Sunday = Creator vs. Beast authority)

You consciously choose Sunday anyway (forehead = belief, or hand = compliance despite knowing better)

Right now, you’re in grace period where you can:

Learn truth

Begin keeping Sabbath

Build foundation

Prepare for test

You have TIME—but not unlimited time.

The events of Articles 2-4 are accelerating:

Evolution universally taught

Necromancy mainstream

“Space beings” narrative established

Crises increasing

Sunday enforcement infrastructure ready

We’re approaching Stage 4 (the “solution” being offered).

Once that triggers, timeline compresses rapidly.

Now is the time to:

Study these truths deeply

Make commitment to Sabbath

Find covenant community

Prepare practically and spiritually

Share with others who are ready

You can become “impossible to deceive” before the final test arrives.

The high priest admitted it’s possible because he saw it in Adventists.

It’s not about denomination—it’s about truths maintained:

Biblical Sabbath State of the dead Literal creation Prophetic understanding Christ’s atonement Covenant faithfulness

Embrace these, and you gain the protection.

Reject these, and you remain vulnerable.

The choice is yours. The time is now.

Conclusion: The Weak Point in Satan’s Strategy

After four articles documenting Satan’s multi-century strategy, we’ve finally identified his vulnerability:

Sabbath-keepers are impossible to deceive.

This is why:

He worked centuries to get Sabbath changed to Sunday

He promoted evolution to destroy creation week significance

He installed immortal soul doctrine to enable necromancy

He’s preparing “space brothers” deception to enforce Sunday globally

He hates Sabbath-keepers more than any other group

Because they’re the weak point in his entire plan.

If Sabbath-keeping spreads, his end-time strategy unravels.

That’s why this information is so dangerous to him.

That’s why you reading this article is strategic warfare.

You now know:

The enemy’s complete strategy (Articles 2-4)

How to become immune to it (this article)

What’s coming next (Sunday enforcement)

How to prepare (begin keeping Sabbath NOW)

Why it matters (eternal life vs. mark of Beast)

You cannot unknow this.

The question is: What will you do with it?

“Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.” — Revelation 14:12

“Say, [O Muhammad], ‘Indeed, I have been commanded to worship Allah, [being] sincere to Him in religion. And I have been commanded to be the first [among you] of the Muslims.’” — Surah Az-Zumar (39:11-12)

“Keep the sacred ways. The time of testing comes. Those who abandon Creator’s path for convenience will be lost. Those who keep covenant despite cost will be preserved.” — Synthesis of Indigenous Wisdom Teachings